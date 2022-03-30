Commodities, Yields, BofA Stocks Warning: 3-Minute MLIV

00:00

Let's talk about where we are in these markets and start the clock for a few market minutes. Then waiting Mark. And let's think about the markets thinking the market's rationale. Does it make sense to you if we take at face value what we find from Russia and that is in Asia and there are people who know better place than me to judge whether that is the right thing to do. But if we do does it make sense to assume that there is less upward pressure on commodity prices that there's less inflationary pressure that there's therefore less reaction from central banks less hiking and less of a push higher in yields. It seems we're seeing that being expressed in the sovereign bond column but not in the commodities column on the GM. And today. Yes. And you asked me quite a few different steps there. And I agree with some of them but not all of them. But actually what I'm going to say is going to crush this GM. I think that there's a risk premium that will correctly be taken out of commodities not make sense. It might get reinstalled if there is an escalation again but it makes sense for a big chunk of risk taking out a large chunk. Don't underestimate that. But the underlying trend in commodities was established long before the Russia Ukraine crisis. And many of the reasons why it's there are still in place or as entrenched as ever. So I think that generally the upward trend for commodities in place just means we've removed a bit of a premium. What does that mean for bonds and yields. Well I think that overall the inflationary drive is way beyond commodities. Now it's in the services sector it's in wages it's in wage expectations. So I think that overall I think yields will continue going much higher this year almost whatever happens in Russia Ukraine. And there is an argument that even though the Russia Ukraine peace removes a premium from commodities that kind of suddenly risk removed from the horizon means growth can do better. And therefore there's more of a reason for countries like the ECB or the communities like the ECB to hike rates even quicker than they would have only two or three weeks ago. Okay. And where does all of that leave stocks then Mark. Because we did see as we mentioned that stocks did really well in yesterday's session taking out some of that nervousness that seems to be still in the markets around around where the war was going and allowing a little bit more risk on sentiment in yesterday's session. Bank of America warning though that this has the hallmarks of a bear market rally because of what you were just expressing that because this would leave the way clear and get back to it. So focusing on higher inflation. And what central banks do about that. I think it's really important to distinguish between U.S. stocks in the rest of the world. I'm actually very bullish most the world's ask. I mean I think that you know many of the instruments would be quite positive for many of the world's equity markets. Many the world's risk markets. However U.S. stock markets remain extremely expensive. They're unlikely to collapse when the rest of the world is doing well. But I don't think there's much upside there. And when it turns negative again that's where the downside is. And just briefly on the BMJ they are doing something a little bit broader targeting parts of the curve that they weren't targeting before. How substantially is that change Mark. I think they're just making very clear that anyone like myself who is even stupid enough to even consider the idea that they might remove policy was mistaken. They're absolutely adamant that they're going to keep policy. And this does mean that the yen weakness that we saw recently will resume at some point maybe not in the next couple of days where we're playing the peace story. But in the next couple of months yen will weaken significantly again. OK. Somebody at the BMJ was watching and hence safe space. Mark thank you for the analysis. Mark and the rest of the life markets I've seen of course can be found on the markets live blog MF Life Go. That is the function to use on your time.