00:00

I want to get your take right now on it. Is it almost imperative at this point for authorities to at least lay out or think about an exit strategy from Dynamic Zero. Well they should be thinking about it but it doesn't mean we're going to get an explicit answer. There is a window right now. The Olympics are over. The party Congress run up has not begun. And so there is a window for Beijing or other provinces to start experimenting with different Covid zero variations. And that doesn't mean they have to explicitly change the policy. But it also means that they don't have to shut down every single thing for a handful of cases. So I think they are going to be Lang Lang Lang some of this out more explicitly. But now we've been seeing in the data that as you get farther and farther away from Beijing over the past several months there have been fewer lockdowns. The deck dynamic data have generally been better. So we think they have been probably experimenting with this either intentionally or or or accidentally for a while now. So more experimentation should be expected going forward. How do you think Leland this year being a fairly important political year especially for Beijing and Xi Jinping how does that anything affect their calculus in determining public health. Is it the economy or is it a mix of both. Well I think it's about avoiding a disaster in whatever form that would appear. So I mean when when we started to enter 2022 a lot of China analysts looked at this year and said we know what to expect. All party Congress years are heavy monetary stimulus heavy fiscal spending. We're going to rush in day into into the stock market. And this is going to be you know a nice typical party Congress here. Now that was very clearly never in the data. It's still not in the data. I think what Beijing wants to do is avoid a crisis. And so a crisis could come from Omicron extended over shutdowns. It could come from you know contagion emanating from property. It could come from from from from a retail that continues to slide downward and downward. That a stop. So I think what they're focused on is is just getting things just good enough. They're not focused on the typical things they do in a party Congress year. They're just trying to maintain enough stability to boost enough sentiment. So they're going forward as the party Congress approaches. They could just continue to just crank things up and in a reasonable manner. But you're saying now the worst case scenario is that you don't have that cushion for growth here when it comes to exports that this these rollover sort of rolling lockdowns could actually start hitting the manufacturing side. Then what is going to be the cushion that now if it's not going to manufacturing is not going to be the consumption story which continues to see a lot of pressure given these locked down. Well that's the problem with property deflating overall and manufacturing having had two banner years. But but really really losing momentum at this point. Retail in the dumps. Services treading water. There really is no growth driver that's going to propel them forward unless they decide to reverse what has been a very very tight credit policy. And I think that's why everyone on Wall Street thinks they're going to reverse the credit policy. But I think we ought to be very careful about that when you look at China based big data. You are not seeing an uptick in firms borrowing. What you are seeing very tight credit conditions still but you are seeing some interesting things on the ground showing that corporate loan appetite is growing in an important way. So you know if they want to flip the switch because they do get panicky there there should be a reaction to it. But right now you don't have the typical growth drivers. So so I think they're watching this very very closely. You're watching the data when it comes to the property side of things as well. And obviously you get headlines of almost daily here on companies that cannot deliver the results. Private developers extending their debt payments and what not. Walk us through what you're seeing. Leland here is the data suggesting that things are going to get worse before it gets better. Or do you see actually more upbeat sort of outlook. Yes. So Sophia just mentioned that this is a sector of the dark. Less so for us. I mean we track hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of property firms. So you know we understand what's happening right now. And know I've had all these things to say about downward pressure and services. You know in services and manufacturing retail looking bad property was actually upside surprise for us. You know it did. It looked a lot better. People see the headlines. They see these you know a very high profile companies that are that are in terrible danger and looking like they're on the verge of default. Fair enough. But overall we actually saw an improving property sector this quarter. It's the one thing that people are skeptical of the RTS really be seeing now. But the data we're not there's no question. I mean we saw we saw an improvement from Q3 to Q4 and that was expected. We saw significant improvement across all of our headline indicators from in the first quarter. Housing markets still still not looking good. But overall property is looking better. It just people don't understand it because they're focused on a handful of the larger companies right now. So Leila to help us out this final question. If you were to pick one or two good indicators to tell us whether that credit is in fact expanding what would those be. The aggregate financing is at repo rates. Is it is it shadow financing. What would that be. Yeah I would I would I would not be looking at official debt on this. What I'd be looking is what we're seeing in China Beige Book data in a very specific lens. Loan demand right now at firms has been going up. It's interesting because loan applications have been going down down down. Now why have loan applicant why are firms not applying for loans actually applying for loans less and less but wanting reporting to us that they want to borrow more and more and more. Well it's because rates are are curiously high right now. Some of the highest rates we've seen in years. So if the PPO C wants to push rates down it has the wherewithal to push rates down right now. You actually have returning corporate loan demand and that could could show recovery happens a lot quicker in the spring than people expect.