Ceasefire Talks, Russian Pullback Spark Hope, Doubts

00:00

Are there any signs on the back of these talks of any fundamental material shifts and changes de-escalation from the Russians. Well I think there's two separate questions. One is if there's any fundamental shift and the other is whether that's de-escalation. And on the first. Yes. We've known for a couple of weeks that the Russians have understood that they had too many fronts open. It had not enough troops in any particular place. They were being having it handed to them essentially by Ukrainians in and around Kyiv and in the south southwest. So what they decided was to just shift their focus to the east where you have Mariupol which has been under really heavy attack and is probably quite close to collapse. And then the eastern territories where there's been fighting for some time. De-escalation is a different thing. And so when you de-escalate north of Kyiv it doesn't necessarily mean that you're taking troops off the field. They may go out to purists re-equip go somewhere else. Mark talk to us about the intention. Do we understand that the Russian negotiators or are they in good faith when they say they're possibly looking at a ceasefire or is it with attachments as if the goal is still demilitarization. You say right we'll have a humanitarian corridor as long as the Ukraine troops pull out. There's not really a ceasefire. There could be ceasefires plural you know in the next coming months. If you think back to other wars like the war in Yugoslavia there was a ceasefire almost weekly at various times of the war and that took years. But this would be the Russians in good faith. So negotiating in with the objective of possibly doing cease fires. Well I mean when you say good faith I mean ultimately they they they have certain goals. The Ukrainians have certain goals they don't match. And that's why you don't have a settlement in in your approach to it. There may be a cease fire at certain point. There may be a long pause. At a certain point a long cease fire. It's very hard to predict. So you can't exactly say they're not in good faith. But the risk for the Ukrainians is extremely high that the Russians need this as just a pause to move. And certainly the U.S. have been treating some of the commentary out of Kremlin with a certain amount of skepticism. Is the ground being laid fought for a potential meeting between Vladimir's landscape and Vladimir Putin. There was some talk of that. And I imagine at some point it will happen. But as Putin has said you know there needs to be a potential outcome for him that he might be willing to accept. And I think there's still a little ways away from that. I know you're an expert in this. I mean as much as anyone is. So what's the how does this end. Right. Is it constant shelling from the Russians or at some point would just be you know part of the Ukrainian territory under Russian control. You know I really don't know. Nobody knows. The only thing I can say is that you know A it's unpredictable. Putin also doesn't know how it will end. And but you can see the outlines of what the Russians want. And that is something that will be extremely difficult for the Ukrainians to give evolves pretty much 20 percent of their territory being lost.