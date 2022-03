00:00

How does that change your view in the region overall when it comes to stocks. Did with the feds now getting more and more hawkish so we are assisting very closely the risk of inflation in the country. So wage pressures and as you have said a number of economies are starting to follow. So the Fed decision of the Philippines is one of them. But what we observed is that this time they probably would follow the Fed decision at their own pace. We're actually seeing more like later a slower start of monetary tightening. And one of the reasons why I mean this could happen is simply because Asia compared to the previous cycles are now should we see more improved macro stability and have further fiscal room. So basically they are freer to adjust their rates according to their economic needs. So we think that those elements so rigidly controlled inflations that were somewhat stronger current account balances and so rigidly stable currency has helped those economies to to adjust according to their own needs. What's your take on terms of risky assets that we've seen when it comes to D.M. U.S. equity markets are up for the next nine out of eleven sessions here and that risk premium over any kind of political a geopolitical risk when it comes to Ukraine is fading to back to those pre-war levels. Asia seems to be a bit different because you have China heading into the opposite direction. Should I expect this D.M. an E divergence to continue. And it is a fair question. And what we observed is that indeed there are a number of factors that we should not overlook. So we have seen China had the property downturn the regulatory tightening the Covid resurgence and obviously this conflict between Ukraine and Russia are also creating more stuff missionary effect. And I think in a region like Asia which is a net importer of oil and commodities plenty to pass through to CPI it would be probably foreseeable although we believe that Asia is also now a better place to absorb the shock related to China. I think that actually they are still looking does there despite the current situation because we should not forget that real time stories and then the situation currently in a in China the regulatory tightening for example is now heading towards better clarity. We know why it's implemented. And basically all the companies that do not align their interest with the global I mean the Chinese growth objective probably would be more penalized. But this doesn't mean that China doesn't look for doing it for innovation. And they aim to make sure that not only the I would say old economy but also a new economy will continue to drive innovation and fend detective retirements. So with these long term start we we think that actually there still some of what Jessica. Right. So on the China story then is is the play to buy the index. Or is that still sector specific to you. Actually I would say even stuck specific it. Given that now I mean just looking at the sectors. Where you may not identify the right opportunities because obviously there are some interesting critical opportunities. Then it may not be reflected in the index. So what we are trying to do in our work opportunities is to make sure to identify those companies that would present more defensive stories use in the near term and also the names that our policy beneficiary names that would probably be better favored in article for you. But what matters to us is really especially in these tough times to focus on companies with strong pricing power and not those companies that are able to deliver earnings stability not only in the long term but also especially in the short term. That is really key and we believe that the stock limit approach is probably more appropriate. Right. But wouldn't that be a strategy at any point anyway anyway. Jessica I guess the other question is what other markets do you like in the Asia Pacific apart from the Chinese market where you like. I think Hong Kong is one of your picks. Yes indeed. I think in this rising rate environment. So Hong Kong financials presenting strong opportunities. Recently we actually took profits off the hardware. I teach relocate dried or so more energy and metro names which are so more so defensive and policy beneficiaries nature. So we are sitting especially in a number of opportunities in the energy transition related names because as a user centric fund we believe that the long term growth opportunities are in these.