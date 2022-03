00:00

While some of the richest Russians avoid the worst of the sanctions there are big money managers getting caught up in the mess trying to work out who is and who isn't sanctioned and by whom. Cayman Island based a Concord management has 6 billion dollars at its disposal most of which belongs to Roman Abramovich. It handed out checks of millions of dollars to more than 100 hedge funds and PE firms. And when the oligarch got hit by the sweeping EU and UK penalties these funds were left stranded. They can't get rid of the tainted money and they can't collect fees on it either. Let's get into the details here. Joining us now to dig into this story Tom Metcalf our finance editor. He's in the U.K.. Tom good. Good to have you with us once again. So here we're talking about those who have been sanctioned and specifically Abramovich's six billion dollars of his money with Concord management. And then that found its way to more than 100 hedge funds and private equity firms who of course under normal times might have said yes thank you very much. We'll manage that money that money for you. And how exactly are the the new rules then around around sanctions affecting those who found themselves exposed in this case. Yeah exactly. It's a really interesting example of sort of the impact of sanctions on finance as you say at the time. You know a few years ago before it began to sanction people were very keenly taking this money from Concord which we now understand is sort of the source of some of his money. But now with these new rules effectively frozen is really the best word as you pointed out. There's very little they can do. So they can't. They don't. They can't. Brian Fish. So the stake they can't charge and fees on the stake and they can't pass them any money basically. So effectively that money is frozen. And you know there's not much either Abramovitch or the firms can do really well. Good morning Tom. Concord Management funneled six billion dollars of upfront which is money to these firms. What do we know about the role Concord Management plays in all this. Yeah this is the most fascinating part of the story for me is the firm I'd never heard of. And then you know you realize wow it's sent six billion dollars to you know some of the biggest names in money management. I mean there's two conflicting accounts right. They've told our reporters is hey we are just sort of an adviser. You know we're kind of one step removed from this process. But then talking to people involved in the process they say the answer and that's very different. It's kind of actively pushing funds into various things things that were misses like a multifamily office or something along those lines. Yeah. It seems as if it's quite difficult to define exactly what a season it earlier earlier legal papers. It's been it's been contested hasn't it. The disagreements about how you should define exactly this business Concord Management and. So what is the likely outcome then. Defense just assets. Wait out the sanctions. They've got this they've got this money that they can't really do very much with. Yeah exactly. I think and I think this is interesting case study shows the kind of position of basically all financial businesses in right. Like this is not in their hands. It's going to depend on the war in Ukraine. You know what the political situation is. What happened to these sanctions. I think the safest bet right now is yes for a long time. This is going to be the status quo because until the political situation changes significantly none of these sanctions are going away and will probably only get worse.