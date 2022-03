00:00

Good morning from the Asia Pacific it's 9:00 a.m. here in Hong Kong up in Beijing and also in Taipei. You're watching the China Open. I'm David Ingles with Yvonne Man. Our top story this morning stocks rally on the back of the prospect of a de-escalation in tensions. Russia offering to de-escalate the military operations near key. However some analysts think the move could just be tactical. The OJ boosting debt for purchases and adds longer tenors to its regular operation trying to dampen the upward yield pressure. And Chinese bank earnings continue to shine with Bank of China reporting its biggest annual profit increase in almost a decade. I'll break down sodas bank earnings for you in just a bit. But first and foremost it's really Asia assessing this possible de-escalation of tensions with Ukraine. It seems like there's a bit of a caution in the region here this morning still about just how optimistic these news can be. Dave and of course day three of this lockdown in Shanghai already hearing the city ramping up some of these restrictions as well especially people they stay at home can even go out walk their dogs. AM Absolutely in many ways that is really fitting of what's going on on the ground and what's not going on on the ground. And really to your other point on what's happening in Ukraine it does give markets a little bit of a window to look at other things like earnings like the virus situation like inverted yield curves. Well we'll get to that in just a moment here but it gets to that point there. Dollar ruble as you can see here we're back above 90. We dipped below 90 past tense earlier on. But then again of course we're within about six seven percent of your pre-war highs. Rates markets. We alluded to this. We'll talk more about this when Garfield Reynolds in just a moment here. But there too is intense inverted still inverted. I believe it's flip the boards please and have a look at that here. You do the math between the two in the 10 and of course your 30 year yield. There we go. We're essentially right now trading at about unchanged. OK. Let's have a look at commodity markets please. We're getting the oil contract up and running in Shanghai on tobacco. The big drop we had overnight one and a half percent as far as that is concerned in the equity market is showing this. As we approach the open do we get day to early on. It looks like we are going to get data here of gains across the region. If 50 futures European futures and yet the NIKKEI 2 to 5 on your screen start we go down about 1 percent. That might be a more idiosyncratic risk. We'll talk more about that a bit later on. If on. And any optimism about a Russian de-escalation in Ukraine being tempered as you mentioned by. Take a look. Recession risks out there. The inverted yield curves is bringing our chief rates correspondent for Asia Garfield Reynolds to talk us through garbage. Let's start out with the B O J. We were hoping for some kind of announcement in nine eight minutes from now but they really came out right in early announcing another operation once again. Walk us through what parts of the yield curve we should be focusing on. While in Japan the yield curve that looks to be worth focusing on as is the one between a 10 year and 30 year which had got pretty wide. But now the Bank of Japan is continuing to make it clear that it is not going to allow yields at pretty much any part of the curve to get too out of control. So having perhaps successfully fought off attempts to send the 10 year yield above the ceiling a point to five percent cent now they've broadened their efforts. They're going to buy longer dated bonds at an unscheduled operation though not a fixed rate one. And that should bring down those yields. So they want to make it clear that Japan is not like the rest of the world. They are going to keep on repressing yields. And I guess the market's price action today. Garfield It does alleviate some of that pressure on them but takes us into the Ukraine story where you are getting to sort of follow through move in markets and risk appetite coming back ever so slightly right now. Just put into context that and also the inversion of the yield curve. I think in the 2010s overnight we're a little bit above zero though as we speak. Yeah in equity markets and other risk markets are definitely taking some relief from the idea that the war in Ukraine is going to cool down a bit further. And in particular perhaps some of the more extreme concerns about you know when you had the Russian Russian officials flagging their willingness to use nuclear weapons and as and when they you know see deem that necessary. There's some heat that's come that's come out of that. So there's some cautious optimism from equities. Even then Asian equities continue to look a little bit gloomier. That's partly because the China situation you flagged equities in general still ISE. You look vulnerable precisely because of of what the rates markets are signaling the extreme increase in the short end because whatever has gone on with Ukraine you've still got the Fed expected to hike and hike often maybe a 50 basis point hike in the next meeting or in the following meeting or in both. And that risk that that's going to cause a recession in the US sooner rather than later is is definitely causing some concerns for markets everywhere. And I think particularly for Asia. Asia has seen a lot of money pulled out of its equities and that's a tribute to that globally gloomy outlook for all risk assets. Yeah I think at Bank of America really kind of highlighting what you just said that the fact that the stock surge you're seeing in the U.S. could be just something of a dead cat bounce there just given the fact that if we do see a de-escalation in tensions in Ukraine that could be just giving more scope for the Fed to hike rates faster. Garfield thank you. Archie Frates correspondent for Asia there. Garfield Reynolds on all the moves that we're seeing the bond markets and equities here let's take a closer look at what to expect here next. When it comes to Russia in Ukraine after a fourth round of talks in Moscow Moscow now claims that it will cut back some of their military operations near the capital of Kiev. But that's been met by skepticism from the US and one key adviser to Ukraine's president. Take a listen. And that's not really a surprise. We've seen that they've failed miserably in terms of capturing Kiev. And in terms of achieving their strategic objectives around the north of the country. So in some sense this is really not much of a news. And it's it's perplexing to some extent that markets are reacting to this as strongly as they are. Lots of moving parts of this market. There's the Ukraine story. There's now just breaking news coming out. Eight thousand six hundred and change local Covid cases. That's across mainland China. That's for Tuesday. So yes I mean this is continuing to move up. And certainly when you look at certainly the numbers coming through it does even take you into the conversation where yes Shanghai's in a lockdown. But do we get that extended. And to what extent might this affect really activity on the ground which to a large extent is really nonexistent at this point in time. We'll see what happens when it comes to sentiment here. Now let's take it back to the earth. The other story that we're tracking here when it comes to Ukraine and what the talks signaled and what that might mean for Vladimir Putin's next step. Let's bring in our Bloomberg opinion columnist Klara Ferrara Marquez. She joins us from New York for more. Clara you have written about this. Take us through the key ideas here. I think what we're seeing as you know several people have mentioned in the commentary running up to to the chart that we're having now is a lot of skepticism on this Russian proposal of what they refer to as de-escalation. This idea that they may be yielding. I would absolutely agree with the people that have said that really this is not surprising given the losses that Russia has taken especially in the north of the country. And remember that Russia just at the end of last week talked about focusing on liberating the Donbass. So this is the the area to the east of the country giving itself some options. We should absolutely consider you know what is actually happening on the ground. They talk about the de-escalation have yet to see major troop movements. So we will need to see that. I think before this take we take this particularly seriously and then we have historic precedent that would also suggest extreme caution if we consider what Putin has done for example in the second Chechen war he has a tendency to punch first when threatened to pull back and then to punch again. Angler. Yeah. De-escalation is one thing but how far away are we from an actual cease fire at those four or even just a rollback of sanctions. I think both of those things are quite far far away. I mean you would have to have a cease fire to allow further talks to allow any kind of peace deal which would then allow a reduction in sanctions. And I think we should be very careful about expecting any major removal of sanctions. The peso certainly is one of the key ones to watch this morning after we heard from the Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin joke. No talking to Bloomberg about where he sees rates rising. He's just two and a half to two and three quarters a percent is reasonable. So rate hikes could be coming. He says in the second half as much as three. It seems as what he's mentioning here at the moment. So you are seeing quite a bit of strain coming through for the peso here this morning. And I think it's the first time we've heard such hawkish comments coming through from Benjamin Drago. The many times that you and me Dave have talked to him saying that you know now it seems like there is some sort of path to tightening for a.m. central banks like the Philippines. Let's get to our next guest. She believes that geopolitical tensions will have a stagflation very impact when it comes to Asian economies. But she remains constructive when it comes to equities in the region in this challenging environment. Let's bring in Jessica Tia Asian equities investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. And Jessica you're just following what we saw with the Philippines. You know Asia central banks of course have been a bit slower in terms of highlighting and laying the path for tightening. But certainly this is something that we have to look at here for 2020 to whether it's a first half or second half story. How does that change your view in the region overall when it comes to stocks. Indeed did with the feds getting more and more hawkish so we are assessing very closely the risk of inflation in the country. So wage pressures and as you have said a number of economies are starting to follow. So the Fed decisions that the think is one of them. But what we observed is that this time they probably would follow the Fed decision at their own pace. We're actually seeing more like later a slower start of monetary tightening. And one of the reasons why I mean this could happen is simply because Asia compared to the previous cycles are now surely seeing more improved macro stability and have further fiscal room. So basically they are freer to adjust their rates according to their economic needs. So we think that those elements so rigidly controlled inflation but also a stronger current account balances and so rigidly stable currency has helped those economies to to adjust according to their own needs. What's your take on terms of risky assets that we've seen when it comes to D.M. U.S. equity markets are up for the next nine out of the 11 sessions here and that risk premium over any kind of political a geopolitical risk when it comes to Ukraine is fading right back to those pre-war levels. Asia seems to be a bit different because you have China heading into the opposite direction. Should I expect this D.M. an E.M. divergence to continue. Yeah this is a fair question and what we've observed is that indeed there are a number of factors that we should not overlook. So we have seen China had the property downturn the regulatory tightening the Covid resurgence and obviously this conflict between Ukraine and Russia are also creating more sufficiently effect. And I think in a region like Asia which is a net importer of oil and commodities plenty to pass through to CPI it would be probably foreseeable. Although we believe that Asia is also now a better place to absorb the shock rate to China. I think that actually there are still opportunities there despite to the current situation because we should not forget there were 10 stories and then the the situation currently in in China the regulatory tightening for example is now heading towards better clarity. We know why it's implemented. And basically all the companies that do not align their interest with the global I mean the Chinese growth objective probably would be more penalized. But this doesn't mean that China doesn't look for doing it for innovation. And they aim to make sure that not only. I would say old economy but also a new economy will continue to drive innovation and fend detective shipments. So with these times story we think that actually there's still some which is Jessica. Right. So on the China story then is is the play to buy the index. Or is that still sector specific to you. Actually I would say even stock specific in it. Given that now I mean just looking at the sectors. You may not identify the right opportunities because obviously there are some interesting critical opportunities then it may not be reflected in the index. So what we are trying to do in our work opportunities is to make sure to identify those companies that would present more defensive stories at least in the near term and also the same to our policy beneficiary names that would probably be better favored article for you. But what matters to us is really especially in these tough times to focus on companies with strong pricing power and not those companies that are able to deliver earnings stability not only in the long term but also especially in the short term. That is really key and we believe that the stock limit approach is probably more appropriate. Right. But wouldn't that be a strategy at any point anyway anyway. Jessica I guess the other question is what other markets do you like in the Asia-Pacific apart from the Chinese market where you like. I think Hong Kong is one of your picks. Yes indeed. I think in this rising rate environment so Hongkong financials presenting strong opportunities recently we actually took profits off the to to allocate Gerrard or so more energy and metro names which are still more so defensive and policy beneficiaries nature. So we are studying especially in a number of opportunities in the energy transition related names because as a user centric fund we believe that the long term growth opportunities are in this. Jessica thank you Jessica. Tia Asian equities investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management some stocks to watch at the open. We're focusing of course on earnings. Very much a big earnings day in China today. Yesterday as well the likes of Place Show B Y D coming out with their fourth quarter results. Acquirer was A beat. B y d did miss consensus estimates though. Do you see student China. That continues to be a bit under pressure here. They did announce that the delay looms improve their earnings. And so we'll have plenty more to come. This is Bloomberg. A quick check the latest business flash headlines walking through you when it comes to the earnings that are quite show here sales topping estimates defied China's economic slowdown and intensifying competition with rival bite dance sales jumped 35 percent for the three months to December to almost 4 billion dollars. Government grants and tax subsidies also helped the tech giant to narrow its net loss. Seeing the free market up 8 percent this morning resolves saying it's still determined the full cost of sanctions on Russia and is evaluating the effect to its financial position moving forward in its latest earnings statement. The aluminum giant reported that it may potentially face difficulties in the supply of equipment and could be forced to replace foreign exchange credit facilities with ruble debt. Bank of China report its biggest profit increase in almost a decade as lending momentum recovered in the buildup in bad loans eased. Net income jumped more than 12 percent to around 34 billion dollars a year on year. China construction meanwhile also reported a 12 percent jump in net income beating estimates. Yeah. There we go. In fact on that note there ICBC AG Bank all out with earnings today. It's not just the banks. Some of the biggest airlines are also coming out with their results. And it's not just airlines and banks. Just have a look at this partial list of what really is a very good cross-section of corporate China if you will and really comes on the back of on a lot of these analyst's actions and some changes there on the back of some of these earnings already. Right Bank of China certainly is one. Asia is raised to outperform at Credit Suisse. Billy Billy really is getting quite a tear here in terms of the upside with that stock. Eight shares with a new bike was and sent out retails as well. Cut to hold at UBS Bank. Yes. With that price chart go around 323 right now. And of course the earnings side of things. Lots to look ahead to as you mentioned Dave and what you're watching when it comes to those falling bond yields. Absolutely. I think we were done five days and bond yields twenty two thousand is the level you're tracking. If we close above that under Hang Seng index we've talked about earnings will get you the latest on the virus story and what that means here for the flow of money and sentiment. The Open is next. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. I'm losing track of the week. It's Wednesday isn't it midweek session. Probably yes. Maybe it doesn't even matter. We're looking at gains nonetheless. 40 seconds to the open. We'll keep you up to date of course on what's happening on the ground in Shanghai with yet again another massive number when it comes to virus cases. And maybe maybe maybe let's see if we do get some changes in terms of the lockdown strategy on. Right. It's interesting that how they cranked up some of these restrictions for people that already locked up on the east part of the home were river. They can even go out to walk their dogs right now. There is a speculation. Are they going to have to step and then just give it a record numbers that we see in Shanghai as well as overall in China as well as Shenzhen. Also the key model now. The fact that they have more faster shorter but more stringent lockdowns. Does that actually mitigate the economic impact. That seems to be the key whether Shanghai can actually do that. At the moment CSI three hundred year are open but we're still seeing some decent upside of seven tenths of one percent. You see the Shanghai cop is around three thousand two hundred seventeen. Hang Seng doing a lot better here. We're seeing one percent gains across the board for eight shares as well. Take a look at what it comes to the currency. We mentioned about the fix here this morning. You're still watching the moves with the yen although that weakness on terms of the Japanese currency we are kind of climbing back just a bit here this morning. And that Chinese 10 year yield following Condit's yield drop. We've seen globally just 1 basis points lower though about to 77. And we're watching commodities very much given the drop that we saw in oil prices. We've come back a little bit here. There were some concerns about the Chinese demand side of things. Given the Shanghai locked down. We're still seeing Shanghai crude futures lower by one point two percent. NIKKEI futures are still lower by close to 3 percent. And the property space very much in focus. You have soon ask what the latest developments here in terms of their extensions. Lot of talks around them with investors. Yeah Fantasia the next in line here in terms of announcing a delay in their earnings. Modern land was yesterday and immigrant. Any you take a look at that 12 and a half percent lower they resume trade today. But you know don't be too optimistic because they're going to be halted back on Friday. So you know it is once again the delay of earnings story that we're seeing among some of these ever grand units as well. And also looking at HS tech. There seems to be a lot of optimism but at least when it comes to tech we're seeing here when it comes to a third day of gains for that benchmark and we're seeing the likes of quite show B why D is some good names after reporting earnings as well. So hopefully we'll see those good vibes continue. What it comes to the tech space here today. Let's bring in our chief markets correspondent to feel to Costa and Sophia. Yeah seems like property continues to see that pressure. You still have tech though continuing on with another day of gains. Walk us through what's top of mind for you today. It's really interesting positioning wise what's going on in Hong in Hong Kong stocks right now. You saw those outflows that started that were really severe in the third week of March and continuing into the first few days of this week. And now that's starting to reverse. I'm looking at the options space of on because positioning for the second quarter looks extremely light. Everyone's abandoning hedges. People expect volatility in the coming months to be a lot lower than it was in March. Morgan Stanley says that's a very risky move because volatility will be higher. You have very binary market events coming up. You have to know what's going on in China regarding Covid and the policy response there. What will happen to tech. Is there a huge upside there. You saw what can happen the moment Chinese policymakers say something about the crackdown. You see those 30 plus percent moves in Ali Baba so don't abandon hedges. Is Morgan Stanley's message now when it comes to the property market. It's very much an industry in the dark. Investors really won't know what's going on. Creditors still don't know how much debt these companies actually have. I think I counted about 14 companies that said that they won't report earnings on time. So we're going to see stock suspensions. We're going to see a very protracted process when it comes to actually finding out what these companies are going to do when it comes to paying repaying their debt. Sophia I wanted to get your take on what's happening in the tech sector and certainly one of the big sort of bullet points or takeaways from that announcement from the state council was we're nearing the end of the sort of the regulatory crackdown. We're getting some lines coming through a Dow Jones Wall Street Journal essentially talking about new restrictions as it pertains to how much you can actually tip live. Streaming is what we're talking about here. In what way do you think the market is now really waiting for more concrete measures as a follow up to it was announced. Because we're getting the news flow and it doesn't seem supportive of laws announced back then. Yes exactly. The key question is what will the tech space look like after the crackdown is ended because it's really reshaping the industry. Is it no longer as profitable as it was before we had Tencent executives really calling for a new era for these companies where you know double digit or irresponsible growth as I think they called it is no longer the case. Tencent is priced at about 8 percent growth going forward on an earnings basis. So you know the earnings the earnings season hasn't actually been that bad for the tech space. So quite show also reporting better than expected earnings. And yes you do see a little bit of more clarity from policymakers on where they're going to target next. But there's still it's still unclear what the tech industry will be allowed to do going forward and how quickly can it grow. And it's very much a high growth industry and that's where the investment flows came from to buy really China's biggest growth story of the past two decades. How will it look like after the crackdown is over. David. Yeah. And can we still say these valuations are still lofty Sophia. Hard to call them. Maybe not. Our chief China market correspondent. OK let's talk about the economy the talk about what's happening with dire situation here. So what 6000 cases or so here in Shanghai. You know we've showed you that live shot earlier of of of Pudong which is east of the river. And basically there's pretty much nothing happening on the ground here. Have a look at the China Age book. Here we go on. Micron coupled with this longstanding fixation in saving has continued to restrain consumers. Now essentially last year it was investment. It was manufacturing. But maybe now maybe now that would not be enough of an offsets to offset the weakness we're seeing in services and retail. In fact to get more on the story. We are joined by the China Beige Book themselves here. Miller joining us out of New York. Leland a pleasure to have you on the show. Great to have you in fact. I want to get your take right now on it. Is it almost imperative at this point for authorities to at least lay out or think about an exit strategy from Dynamic Zero. Well they should be thinking about it but it doesn't mean we're going to get an explicit answer. There is a window right now. The Olympics are over. The party Congress run up has not begun. And so there is a window for Beijing or other provinces to start experimenting with different Covid zero variations. And that doesn't mean they have to explicitly change the policy. But it also means that they don't have to shut down every single thing for a handful of cases. So I think they are going to be Lang Lang Lang some of this out more explicitly. But now we've been seeing in the data that as you get farther and farther away from Beijing over the past several months there've been fewer lockdowns. The dark dynamic data have generally been better. So we think they have been probably experimenting with this either intentionally or or or accidentally for a while now. So more experimentation should be expected going forward. How do you think Leland this year being a fairly important political year especially for Beijing and Xi Jinping how does that. Do you think affect their calculus in determining public health. Is it the economy or is it a mix of both. Well I think it's about avoiding a disaster in whatever form that would appear. So I mean when we started to enter 2022 a lot of China analysts looked at this year and said we know what to expect. All party Congress years are heavy monetary stimulus heavy fiscal spending. We're going to rush in day into into the stock market. And this is going to be you know a nice typical party Congress here. Now that was very clearly never in the data. It's still not the data. I think what Beijing wants to do is avoid a crisis. And so a crisis could come from Omicron extended over chronic shutdowns. It could come from you know contagion emanating from property. It could come from from from from a retail that continues to slide downward and downward. That a stop. So I think what they're focused on is is just getting things just good enough. They're not focused on the typical things they do in a party Congress year. They're just trying to maintain enough stability to boost enough sentiment. So they're going forward as the party Congress approaches. They could just continue to just crank things up and in a reasonable manner. But you're saying now the worst case scenario is that you don't have that cushion for growth here when it comes to exports that this these rollover sort of rolling lockdowns could actually start hitting the manufacturing side. Then what is going to be the cushion that now if it's not going to manufacturing is not going to be the consumption story which continues to see a lot of pressure given these lockdowns. Well that's the problem. You know with property deflating overall and manufacturing having had two banner years but really really losing momentum at this point retail in the dumps services treading water there really is no growth driver that's going to propel them forward unless they decide to reverse what has been a very very tight credit policy. And I think that's why everyone on Wall Street thinks they're going to reverse the credit policy. But I think we to be very careful about that when you look at China based big data. You are not seeing an uptick in firms borrowing. You are you are seeing very tight credit conditions still but you are seeing some interesting things in the ground showing that corporate loan appetite is growing in an important way. So you know if they want to flip the switch because they do get panicky there there should be a reaction to it. But right now you don't have the typical growth drivers. So so I think they're watching it very very closely. You're watching the video when it comes to the property side of things as well. And obviously you get headlines of almost daily here on companies that cannot deliver the results. Private developers extending their debt payments and what not. Walk us through what you're seeing. Leland here is the data suggesting that things are going to get worse before it gets better or do you see actually more upbeat sort of outlook. Yeah. So Sophia just mentioned this is a sector of the dark. Less so for us. I mean we track hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of property firms. So you know we understand what's happening right now. And I've had all these things to say about downward pressure and services. You know in services and manufacturing retail looking bad property was actually upside surprise for us. You know it did. It looked a lot better. People see the headlines. They see these you know a very high profile companies that are that are in terrible danger and looking like they're on the verge of default. Fair enough. But overall we actually saw an improving property sector this quarter. It's the one thing that people are skeptical of actually really be seeing that. But the data we're not there's no question. I mean we saw we saw an improvement from Q3 to Q4 and that was expected. We saw significant improvement across all of our headline indicators from in the first quarter. Housing markets still still not looking good. But overall property is looking better. Just people don't understand it because they're focused on a handful of the larger companies right now. So leave that to help us out. This final question. If you were to pick one or two good indicators to tell us whether that credit is in fact expanding what would those be. The aggregate financing is at repo rates. Is it. Is it shadow financing. What would that be. Yeah I would I would I would not be looking at official data on this. What I'd be looking is what we're seeing in China based book data in a very specific lens. Loan demand right now at firms has been going up. It's interesting because loan applications have been going down down down. Now why have loan applicant why are firms not applying for loans actually applying for loans less and less but wanting reporting to us that they want to borrow more and more and more. Well it's because rates are are curiously high right now. Some of the highest rates we've seen in years. Well what stood out is that you know some policy changes late in the year and 20 21 encouraging you know stability in the economy and thereby boosting some lending that helped the banks. And in fact you know Bank of China posting its best profit growth since to 2013. So nearly a decade China construction bank also beating estimates. So good set of numbers. Generally speaking it follows Bank of Communications which of course is not part of the big four but you could call it the big five. It is 40 percent owned by HSBC last week delivering its strongest annual results in nearly 10 years. So on the surface of things things look good and we're going to get a pulse. Checks their full year results from ICBC the biggest bank in China as well as Agricultural Bank. Rounding out the big four. The big five later today. But China's 54 billion dollar banking sector is reviving a bit after authorities of course pumped in some stimulus and allowed lending again. But there are a lot of headwinds as well of course with the Covid situation and the lockdowns in Shenzhen lockdowns in Shanghai and growth in serious question in the first quarter. You know in addition to the property woes that continue and the possibility that there are hidden liabilities that are not necessarily reflecting in these full year results because NPLs across the board were down lending is up and NPL is down. And the property sectors we know about their debt issues. So if you bring up this chart David. Terminal 1 3 1 0. It shows about these stocks trading well below their book value. It shows us that investors are concerned about potentially those hidden liabilities and the outlook for 2020 to look becomes president. Last week Blue June he warned that the bank faces the most challenging year this year in his 30 year banking career. Covid geopolitical risk and shrinking domestic demand among the big highlights of why he's worried. Steve we just talked to Leland Miller of the China Beach but I'm not sure if you heard the conversation and he talked a little bit about loan demand and credit demand. What were your takeaways from that beige book that they just released to. Yeah well Will the Beige Book is very interesting because it really gives us a good snapshot of the first quarter the Beige Book China Beige Book International does their quarterly survey. It's not tied to the government. It's a private survey. And maybe these companies a little bit more forthcoming on some of the you know the revelations. And what really stood out to me is this beige book indicates only 16 percent of all those companies that it surveyed in the first quarter survey applied for loans in the first quarter of this year 16 percent the lowest since the quarterly poll began in 2012. And essentially you know Chinese businesses borrowing at Chinese businesses is plunging in the first quarter and as interest rates on loans surged to a record. That's despite the beginning part of the Shery Ahn. You guys know that the PRC cut its prime lending rates. But rates at banks where we're going up. So the Beige Book was looking at. People are just the corporates in China much more cautious just waiting out to see how long this Covid zero and this Covid outbreaks. Geopolitical risk and slumping consumer demand is going to last. Yeah. When workers hit that bottom when it comes to credit Steve thank you. Breakdown of those bank earnings for us. Stephen Engle chief North Asia correspondent. Some more earnings to talk you through here in the next coming hours or so. It's a busy day to say the least. Not just when it comes to the banks. You add bank ICBC also the airlines like China Eastern looking for any clues or any details they're going to flush when it comes to that Boeing crash. China Wonka as well as these developers and some of the commodities the energy space as well. I want to come. This is Bloomberg. A quick check the latest business flash headlines now focusing on Micron Technologies. There came to earnings. It seems like what we're seeing so far giving a pretty upbeat forecast for the current quarter. The largest U.S. maker of memory chips expects sales for the third quarter to come in around eight point seven billion dollars. That is above the average estimate of eight point two billion. Data center sales grew more than 60 percent in the last quarter and automaker revenues set a record year that has agreed to take over to a takeover by a consortium of buyers led by Brookfield Asset Management and a unit of Elliott Investment Management. The all cash deal values the TV ratings company at about 16 billion dollars including debt is expected to close in the second half of this year and still requires approval from both shareholders and UK courts. We work has moved to replace former CEO Marcella Clare's seat on its board with a new member from Softbank while also naming CEO Sandeep Maroni as chairman. The new director is Softbank Partners to Rob Dolan who joins three other appointees from the company on reworks board. Joanne has been with Japanese conglomerates since 2015. Lululemon shares surged after hours as the company delivered a sales forecast that beat estimates. Net income was up 32 percent at four hundred thirty five million dollars for the fourth quarter. Revenue was also up twenty three percent for the period. Yeah that reminds me to unsubscribe from that Lululemon mailing list I keep getting product purchase on let's put it that way. My mom to markets right now 51 told. Oh well well why not. Why. Why why. Yeah that reminds me to unsubscribe from that Lululemon mailing list I keep getting product purchase on let's put it that way. My mom to markets right now 51 told. Oh well well why not. Why. Why why. Why do we not want to be on it. Well we can say that for a different conversation. 1990 right. Nice hand on dollar rouble. Eighty seven is where we are at early this morning. Eighty one is the level you're tracking and its pre-war levels your rates markets doing this Tuesday and tends to basis points above zero all the way up to 30 years. And of course commodity markets looking like this with the oil contract give on coming on line this hour. Yeah I don't know. After this shows what you're aware. Athleisure certainly as part of my courtship I go to IBEX go talk to J.P. Morgan investment specialist. And it's about the outlook for Asian equities there. This is Bloomberg.