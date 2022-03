00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak at least top stories this morning. Asian equities follow U.S. stocks higher as investors weigh prospects for a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine. President Lenski warns that Russia can't be trusted. Meanwhile the two to 10 year yield curve inverts for the first time since 2019 reinforcing the view that Fed rate increases may cause a recession. Emirates defends its decision to continue services to and from Russia. Here our exclusive with President Kim Clark this hour. And five people are killed in a shooting in a suburb of Tel Aviv. And the third such assault in the country within days. We'll have the latest on 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. Well treasury yields got pulled lower than off the back of the initial optimism towards a potential cease fire between Russia and Ukraine. Currently looking here at U.S. Senate 233 ninety five. The flattening trend got into higher gear that really started on Monday and is fully intact in the stock side of things. We are called and a bit lower here for the S & P 500 Mini. You've got the folks at Bank of America warning that the stock surge is a bear market trap with the curve inverted. They're saying sell this rally. It's the largest divergence between equities and rates and the pricing of risk since the global financial crisis. Morgan Stanley sees it a similar way. They're seeing this rally is a blip. Dollar end of one hundred twenty one fifty seven. The Fed may be ignoring risks to the economy but the BMJ appears to be focused on maintaining yield curve control. And for the moment is ignoring the yen weakness risk. Markets live team thinks that one hundred and thirty conversation could change and the Brent crude up eight tenths of 1 percent after a two trade drop back above some of the initial expectations in terms of inventories. I want to get to this chart to G typical for our clients. It's kind of flesh out the conversation on the momentary inversion that we had in the last few hours. Officially inverted. This is you two to 10 year curve for the first time since 2019. And it's unleashed again this heated debate that the economy is headed for a recession. Let's see how other pockets of global markets are digesting all of this information. Juliette Saly is covering all the action from our Singapore studio Jules. Yeah Yusuf well this week really has been about the OJ intervention hasn't it. And once again that happening we have actually seen the yen strengthened. In fact at one point the yen was up by more than 1 per cent against the dollar in the morning session. You can see it is still at that level actually up by over 1 per cent here as we see the BFG intervention I guess trying to work to stem some of that yen weakness again rising for a second day against the dollar. It is a broadly positive session for regional index indices as we saw a fourth session of gains on Wall Street the regional benchmark index up by about half of 1 percent. Really the only weakness in Japan on that stronger yen. We'll look at China's CSI 300 though having its best day in two weeks. Remember that was when we had that intervention in terms of verbal intervention from authorities to the CSI 300 rising and Australia getting a boost on the back of its budget. Let's have a look though where I am here in Singapore because big reopening is happening from yesterday. We saw Singapore moving to relax these restrictions allowing larger gatherings restaurants opening later. And the country's stock index the best performing market in Asia this year rising close to 10 percent year to date and showing its resilience even in the midst of the Ukrainian war Yousef. Yeah remarkable movements there in Marcus. Thank you for that roundup. That's Juliette Saly there. Let's get to Ukraine's president Vladimir Zelinsky cause he says that the talks with Russian negotiators have given some positive signs but he's warning that Russia can't be trusted. Talk more there's a lot that we can say that the signals we hear from the talks are positive but these signals can't silence the explosions of Russian shells. Of course we are seeing all of the risks. Of course we are not seeing grounds to trust the words coming from representatives of the country that continues fighting to destroy us. And that's after Russia announced that it will significantly reduce military operations near Ukraine's capital of Kiev and the northern city of Shery Ahn. Let's get more with Bloomberg's Bruce ISE. It's a bruise. Just how much real progress has there been with these peace talks. Is there anything yet on paper ready to be signed. No. No. We're not close to that at all. As we just heard Presidents Lynne Zelinsky said that there were some reasons to be optimistic that there was some progress. But no we're still a long way off. The Ukrainians were hoping going into the talks that at the very least they could get some sort of pledge regarding humanitarian assistance for besieged areas like Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine which has been under persistent attack from Russian forces for weeks now. So nothing on that nothing on a cease fire. That said Russia's negotiator did say that Russia would be willing to offer a presidential meeting at some point down the road if there's any sort of preliminary deal. That's something that President Zelinsky has been asking for for a long time a meeting between him and President Putin. So Russia is now saying well we're willing to consider that. Russia's deputy defense minister also said that to establish mutual trust that Russia would be scaling back its operations in Kiev ensuring the heave city in northern Ukraine. And that could open the door to further progress on negotiations to to end the war. What is the response from the US spin on this. How have they weighed into the conversation. The US is saying being skeptical. President Biden said that he had a call with leaders of the UK Germany France and Italy. And the consensus generally was all right let's just wait and see what happens. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken caught some cold water on this saying that we have not seen any signs of real seriousness about any Russian de-escalation. A Pentagon spokesman went further and said nobody should be fooling ourselves. Calling this a repositioning not a real withdrawal because after all Russia hasn't made no progress in its attack on attempts to take over key. And so is the repositioning because they're they're under attack from from Ukraine's forces which have launched counter-offensive. President Macron of France had another of his calls with President Putin. And in that call according to the to the president's office French president's office Macron asked for a cease fire in Mariupol so that there could be humanitarian assistance getting to the city according to the Kremlin. President Putin's response was that Ukrainian forces should just surrender and Mariupol and that would be a way to provide humanitarian assistance. And we're just looking at some of the UN's food program. I'm sorry. Just let me know. I'm going to had the UN's food program said that there's a catastrophe upon catastrophe. Given the the way the countries in the Middle East elsewhere it depend so much on wheat other food from from Ukraine. So that's another humanitarian disaster coming down the road. Bruce thank you for the roundup and the summary. That's Bruce Einhorn there. Well oil fell sharply on hopes of a de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine but prices are rising again this morning as investors assess just how much progress has really been made. Let's get more with our energy reporter Steven Satin Ski. So Steven you got that from the folks at Evercore. They've raised their price forecast for 2020 two to one hundred and three dollars a barrel because they actually think that this Russian crude oil is going to be permanently to some extent off line. What have you been seeing in the number. You know we've seen that while you know countries like the United States while Europe hasn't actually targeted with sanctions Russian crude. We've seen that buyers don't want to take it. They're hesitant. And you look at for example Shell. Shell did buy a very cheap cargo from Russia a week after the war began. And they had a lot of backlash and they had to commit to saying what they're not going to buy anymore. Other companies are following suit. Traders don't want to touch it. It's it's becoming a an issue where it's self sanctioning basically. And so even if there is some sort of peace agreement and as Bruce explains I think there are a lot of uncertainty surrounding that. There is still that possibility of you know if this is resolved people will want to push this crude. Stephen. Yep. Thank you for getting through all that. That's Stephen Steps Pinsky with the update on the energy front. Let's get to hackers who have stolen about six million dollars from a block chain network in one of the biggest crypto attacks to date. For more on this we're joined by our cross asset team editor Jane Austen's are in Singapore. So it's Joanna just in terms of the mechanics and the scale of the attack. How does that stack up with some of the other incidents that we've seen. Hey use of it is one of the biggest ones that we've seen. It looks like that. You know this these hackers were able to make off with about one hundred seventy three thousand ether and twenty five million USD stable coins. And of course with crypto it's actually not necessarily easy to get away with it and use them because everything is unblocked chains and can be tracked. But it it's looking like quite a big hack. And this Ronin Bridge that was part of the hack is is still down. This actually Infinity very popular game. You know the the makers of it are working on what to do but it is definitely rocking the community because there is such a big CAC. And it was done on March 20 3rd and wasn't discovered till yesterday. So it took a number of days before it was even found. In the global cryptocurrency infrastructure Joanna this concept of a bridge is integral to day to day functioning. I mean hundreds of millions of dollars move through that over the course of a week. It does tell us though a story about some structural weakness that regulators probably need to look into. Exactly and it is something where a lot of the code in these bridges is maybe not necessarily audited. There are a lot of things going through that are kind of murky and you don't necessarily know who's operating some of the bridges. So that's something regulators might want to look at if they're concerned about people losing money. It's also something that the crypto community is going to be looking at because you know people people who like the crypto space definitely want to see integrity in the space. And you know most people don't like to see these hacks either. So it's definitely something that will be paid attention to. But there is a lot of murkiness in that area right now. Thank you very much for that. That a joint center in Singapore. Well let's check in on the first world headlines for you from around the world. And for that we get back out to Juliette Saly in Singapore. Jewel Yousef Israeli police say five people have died in a shooting in a suburb of Tel Aviv. It is the third such assault in the country within days. Army radio reports that the attack was carried out by Palestinians from the West Bank a Palestinian rather who was later killed. The event has spurred authorities to raise their alert level to the highest at which point most routine activities stop in favor of maintaining a more public counterterrorism focus. A team of U.S. investigators and technical experts would head to China as soon as this week to help unravel why a Boeing 737 jet crashed earlier this month. The National Transportation Safety Board says Beijing has issued visas for its staff along with technical advisers for the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing. The China Asian jet nosedived to the ground killing all 132 people onboard. Well U.S. regulators have cleared second booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines from a donor and the partnership of Pfizer and Beyond Tech. The latest arrival approval rather will make millions more people eligible for the shots just as concern grows about a new wave of infections. Pfizer and Madonna also working on Omicron specific boosters and chatter is said to be planning new curbs on the country's 30 billion dollar live streaming industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that authorities are drafting new regulations to cap monetary spending for uses and livestream its earnings as well as putting tighter restrictions on content. This would renew a regulatory campaign aimed at reining in technology companies global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Markets. Thanks Jules. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of what else is to come on the show. An overview of Middle East markets from Abu Dhabi Capitals Mohammed on the art scene and why he views the region as the best equity haven at the moment. First we discuss the risks to global assets with ESG International CIO Mosab XL. This is Bloomberg. They're just beginning to start to tighten a time that inflation is way above their target and the unemployment rate is low at 2.8 percent. Collins characterized the labor market as extremely tight in that situation. If you're going to try to get inflation under control you're going to have to push up the unemployment rate as you push up the unemployment rate. It's almost impossible to avoid a recession. Bloomberg opinion columnist and former Fed official Bill Dudley expressing his fears for the US Central Bank that as the two year and 10 year yield curve inverted yesterday for the first time since 2019 just in the past been a reliable recession indicator. Let's head out to most upscale easy chief investment officer at AFGE International. Most I look at the survey that's been done by Bloomberg. The monthly survey economist putting the chance of a recession starting in the next 12 months at 20 percent in August of 20 19. You know that was 35 percent. What are you reading from these yield curve inversions. Yes so. Good morning you said so. Yeah absolutely. I think there is a greater chance of of recession picking up. I think 20 to 25 percent sounds about right. I think 35 percent is possibly a little bit too aggressive at this point in time especially as we've got many parts of the world economy are being closed due to Covid the last 12 months. And so we'll certainly start to see the reopening of those economies having a lift to the global economy at some point. So yeah I think 20 to 25 percent is probably about right. I think more I think is probably a little bit premature. Jeffrey Gundlach in the last two to three hours put out a tweet off the back of two tens momentarily inverting he writes Treasury yield curve spread now a 10 year minus two year three basis points 30 year minus five year zero basis points. Right on cue the it doesn't matter. This time white papers are coming out. Don't believe them. How do you sort of re allocate fixed income around the prospects of a recession. Yes of course absolutely. So it certainly makes sense to to take advantage of the yields at the long end. So so he's sort of 10 year five year properties where the biggest kink in the curve is if you like. So certainly you know we've been selling adding for example in some of our portfolios in the sort of five year to 10 year area of the curve because it looks quite attractive. And I think also given that investment grade spreads have also widened that area does look a lot more attractive than it has. I think the key driver though is this anchoring of the previous Fed cycle where rates peaked at two and a half percent. So as you get to that level obviously investors will start to take interest particularly along the end of the curve. In terms of the momentum that we're seeing in some of the tech place it's been nothing short of jaw dropping to say the least and especially in light of the actual economic reality unfolding. You know whether you look at the Nasdaq 100 or any similar kind of index how much further can the rotation into growth out of value run. Yes a very very good question obviously as those growth expectations start to roll over value stocks typically underperform in that environment. And of course as the yield curve is flat and we've seen in the previous cycles that growth stocks start to get a little bit more interesting for investors because people willing to pay premium for growth and of course growth stocks are valued off the long end of the curve. OK. And then in terms of commodities how much further did they have to run. Given that we've come off quite a bit now both for the energy complex and for some of the metals as well. Yeah. No I think there's I think we're a little bit more skeptical because of course one of the negatives parts of increasing recessionary odds is that there's less demand for global commodities. And so you know we're happy to take maybe a slightly contrarian view here in terms of commodity prices. Obviously investors have piled into commodities as a really a clear stagflation hedge or a hedge against inflation. But if indeed to 10 you know stays flat or goes inverted and now the proper part of the yield curve where the Fed research has been around the three month 10 year part of the curve that's where most of the academic work has been done. If that does start to flatten out then growth expectations will come down. And guess what. Commodity prices will also start to to ease off purely as a way to price as well as a slowdown in economic growth conditions if that's what's forecasted by the yield curve. Was good to see you this morning. Thank you for sharing some of those ideas. That's most often RTS chief investment officer at EFCA Unit National got much more ground to cover versus Bloomberg. Some regulations say the Bloomberg this time from the Bank of Japan. The governor saying that the individual market operations don't directly impact foreign exchange and that the yen has weakened on rising energy prices and sort of defend a dollar buying generally has pushed the currency lower and looking at 120 160 for intraday off by two fifths of one percent over a five day chart an intraday we're off by one percent. We keep a close eye on this over the next hour. The only objective in the meantime for OPEC plus is to maintain oil supply to the market and ensure it's affordable. That's according to the UAE energy minister. So here in Missouri he spoke to Bloomberg from the World Government Summit here in Dubai. We have one objective only which is trying to maintain these supply to the market and ensure that that supply is affordable nowadays. When did you politics Hang Seng. We all saw the prices going higher and we are increasing the production gradually according to a plan. But we cannot and that any circumstances see added placement for 10 percent of the world's production. Right. That's from oil guys as well. So I don't think practically if we bring politics into the organization we can help the consumer. Well you said it was right to help the consumers. A lot of you say that sir. But very importantly and this is your public service to desired family as well. Movement Dollar and others within Abu Dhabi are considering their Russian businesses. Should the United Arab Emirates provide sanctions of some form formal or informal to Mr. Putin and Russia. Well I'm not going to talk about the politics I'm here to tell you about the market. I'm here to tell you what can we do to ensure that the consumers in the U.S. and Europe and elsewhere are getting an affordable supply of hydrocarbon. And in order for us to do that we have to use every battle that is available. If you if someone is asking us to let go of 10 percent then we are asking we are telling the consumers that we are going to increase the prices higher. And that is something we cannot be part of. We have to be. We have to be wise. And what we are asking for. Excuse me Minister I am wondering you keep saying it's important to have affordable gas affordable crude. What's affordable. What barrel is the line in the sand when it comes to a price point for you. Well the price is a result and the balance between supply and demand is that that's where where we are to real. If we had the five year as the five year average. But you know we do our best. And the award six months ago have convened in COP 26 and asked us Anasta the financial institutions to limit the the financing of new oil and gas projects and that are now six months after that. They are asking for more oil that does not go hand in hand. We need now to put that strategy and we need to come up with the resources to find. And you knew new barrels minister already lost in the group more than a million barrels. That was the UAE energy minister commenting earlier on some of the well. Supply and demand issues at least in the eyes of some observers want to take it to the Treasury's market now where we saw two tens advert. Momentarily we're back above inversion. But nonetheless that is the story of the moment. U.S. stands at two thirty three forty one the flattening trend across the curve very much intact. That kind of went into higher gear on Monday. You have some of the warning flags being raised by Bank of America. They're seeing this recession signal and then they're like you know what. Stock surge is a bear market trap with the curve inverted crypto currencies as well. Bitcoin holding some of the gains over the last two trading sessions. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak at least. Our top stories this morning. Asian equities follow U.S. stocks higher as investors weigh prospects for de-escalation in the war in Ukraine. The president and Lansky warns that Russia can't be trusted. Meanwhile the two to 10 year yield curve inverts for the first time since 2019 reinforcing the view that Fed rate increases may cause a recession. Emirates defends its decision to continue services to and from Russia. Here our exclusive with President Tim Clark. The tower and five people are killed in a shooting in a suburb of Tel Aviv. And the third such assault in this country within days. We'll have the latest. Let's check back in on the markets in Asia. Juliette Saly is covering all the important moves from our Singapore studio. George how is the session that run so far. Yeah we are seeing a second session of gains here in Asia. Yusuf but it's all about the BMJ isn't it. And we just heard from Bank of Japan's Garuda saying that PM CAC Qaeda when they had met made no particular request on policy. You didn't see intervention once again. And we're seeing some big moves in particularly the 30 year that you can see the yield on Japan's 30 year down by about 10 basis points. And we've been seeing the yen strengthen for a second session up by some 1 per cent against the greenback. No surprise that is putting a lid on Japanese equities. So the Nikkei certainly underperforming today. Elsewhere though as I mentioned it is pretty positive. You've got China CSI 300 coming back. It is actually on track for its best daily gain in around two weeks and some pretty positive sweetness from the Australian federal budget lifting Aussie stocks today as well. Yusuf. And then Chinese tech stocks sparing some gains on fresh regulatory concerns. Did they divulge some of the details. Yeah we are hearing this Wall Street report Wall Street Journal report excuse me a fresh new curbs in the live streaming sector. So this is what we are hearing. Beijing preparing new regulations on that industry including a daily cap on tipping which is how a lot of these companies and of course the providers really make a lot of the revenue. So we had seen the Hang Seng Tech Index out by some two point three percent. As you can see it's only up by about a third of 1 per cent on the lunch break at the moment. So certainly in the morning session we saw a lot of those gains pit and particularly in quite a show it has dropped by some four point eight per cent in the morning session. Also a bit of a reversal after it came through with its earnings but just these concerns that there might be more regulatory headwinds. Just two weeks after we heard from Lew Hurt really talking about stabilizing the market has sent investors a little worried. And then of course you had some disappointing earnings from the likes of Alibaba and Tencent in the last week or so to Yusuf. Joel thank you very much for those details. That is Juliette Saly there. Let's get to Qatar in this part of the world because the country is going to pump five billion dollars into investments in Egypt even as the country seeks assistance from the International Monetary Fund that could help mitigate the impact of the Russia Ukraine war on its economy. Simone Foxman has more. So Samoan what do we know about how this capital is going to get invested. Well yes if we do know that at least some of it is going to come through. Q I say that there's also been a committee formed between Egypt and Qatar to determine where these investments are going to go and that the idea is that they're ultimately going to be long term that five billion dollars of investments going to last for quite a while. But this is really important because it's a show of support by Qatar by one of these very rich countries in the Gulf for Egypt's economy. It comes after 80. Q We reported also buying two billion dollars worth of stakes in state owned companies. Earlier this month and this is in addition to essentially the likely IMF support whether that's financial non-financial that Egypt will receive. And so a Gulf vote of confidence in the Egyptian market. Now Qatar also you should note that has gone about support for other countries particularly countries in poor fiscal situations. And Egypt not necessarily as bad as some of the other countries it's supporting. It's gone about this support by putting investments into the economy rather than supporting the government itself. That's been a move it's conducted over the past couple of years. We've also watched Qatar Energy not necessarily part of this this specific deal that we're talking about here. Covid Energy has bought interest in a bunch of exploratory steaks off the Egyptian coast over the past couple of months. Most recently yesterday buying a 17 percent interest in an exploratory is excuse me a 40 percent interest in an exploratory stake owned by Exxon Mobile. So that could also be part of the country play. And then Turkey's lira strengthened the most in what over a month yesterday. What exactly is role of that move. Yeah we've seen it. The lira stabilized a little bit but it's been on this sort of slow and steady decline against the US dollar for the past couple of months. A couple of headlines coming out yesterday that I'll point you to. One there were some comments on from the central bank about trying to lira rise the economy get more transactions the financial system more dependent on the lira than it is on other currencies. Also we saw a cut to the value added taxes particularly for Staples things like toilet paper diapers also soap detergent. So that could work against this. Inflationary pressures that we have seen finally potentially raise some sort of progress in terms of resolving the Russia Ukraine conflict. Lower food and energy prices would help the Turkish economy of course. So that may be a benefit but economists here still saying the exact same thing very concerned about the prospects for the Turkish economy. Ken Rogoff the Harvard professor who had been the chief economist at the IMF during the 2001 crisis warning to alert local Turkish paper that the country is in danger of falling into a deeper economic crisis than that infamous 2001 catastrophe which mind you required a to a bailout from the IMF. That is something surely that President Erdogan and his team are looking to avoid. And then in Tel Aviv in a suburb there yesterday we had the third terrorist attack against Israelis in a matter of days. What's been the fallout now within Israel and how is the political conversation shift. Yeah there's been a lot of anger at this attack from within Israel from Israeli officials and we also heard a rare condemnation from the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas coming out and condemning these attacks as well. They had mostly stayed silent over the last couple of days while other groups in Palestine have have congratulated essentially folks on this attack because they see conflict as as warranted in terms of the ongoing Israeli occupation of of the Palestinian territories. Look there are a lot of analysts are very concerned about the prospects for this to worsen over the coming weeks. They've in fact been raising alarm bells for several weeks now because Ramadan which begins in a couple of days will coincide with the celebrations of Passover that begins on April 15th and then Easter that is on April 17th. There are a lot of religious importance and important religious sites that a lot of people are going to be at. At the same time that could potentially foment anger that we're already seeing play out across the country. So this a matter of a great deal of concern and also something that likely Anthony Blinken the U.S. secretary of state was talking about when he met with leaders in Israel earlier this week. Somalia thank you very much. That's Lord Fox one of the kind of financial center in Doha. On a stay with the region talk about Saudi Arabia's foreign direct investment. It reached its highest level in more than a decade last year. But the sharp upswing thanks mainly to an oil pipeline deal on the second quarter FDI inflows total nineteen point three billion dollars. That is the most since 2010. The new national investment strategy has set a target of more than 100 billion dollars or rather riyals annually by 2030. Let's get on to Marvin now Yasin. He's the chief strategy officer adult Dhabi Capital. Welcome back to the program. Thank you sir. So it seems like a lot of the seeds that were sown in the last three to four years are beginning to come to fruition in the kingdom. To what extent is what the kingdom gains. The loss of other Gulf countries are trying to secure the same kind of FDI. I'm not sure it is the gain of Saudi the loss of the other juices countries. I think what we've seen lately is that the gain of Saudi has been coming from other emerging market participants. We saw like with the MSCI kind of you know getting the Russian companies out. So a lot of that weight went there. And we see a lot of kind of positive momentum being being coming with the higher oil prices which means that the kingdom suddenly goes into surplus and therefore their expenditures and their projects are continuing. The drive there is very positive. It's leading it's leading really a very good recovery for the stock markets. You know every time we think we've reached a high and that should correct a bit we don't see that coming at all. We see another push coming in and the march and march that the Saudi thought I would have seen the highest foreign inflows this year. So it looks like a positive momentum that is continuing. And the IPO drive that we see there is helping that a lot by keeping this positive momentum going. To what extent does this FDI story really underpin some of the valuations that have been concerned on that today. Well I mean look at the Gulf indexes. And in your research you put out the thesis that these are a haven in a world of geopolitical and monetary policy uncertainty. Does this FDI angle help maybe the Saudi index kind of reset. We don't see that at the moment. They are coming in. You know when when you have such a huge inflows that come because of that kind of environment that we talked about. It's coming in at the lowest price. If I look if I look at Saudi or whether I look at even Dubey some somewhere like this a lot somewhere like fab. What we've seen those prices move up. You see the fund you know we're talking about 20 plus in the UAE. We're talking about 24 to 26 times in Saudi. It doesn't look like it's cooling down. But what's also coming good and that's why Q1 here is very important is we need to see growth. The growth we're in this part of region and this region is expected to be higher than the growth that's talked about maybe in developed markets as fears of stagflation in those markets if not recession in the next maybe 18 to 24 months while he was still talking about double digit growth. So if that continues I think this was going to bring those valuations to more reasonable places. And we're looking at just that the Saudi Arabian GDP forecasts for 2023. I look at the inflation indicators for the region and they've been still quite restrained compared to what we're seeing in other parts of the world. Bond losses have also been relatively contained. At what point is you're going to have to be an awakening given what we're seeing from the Fed in the US. Well in the absence of security and markets where you can say that they are stable I think we are not seeing those pressures come to our markets yet. And the excess cash that we see is not released. A lot of the pressure on many of the governments to come up with new bonds at the moment. But still the pricing is still very favorable. Inflation is a worry. Personally we think it is a worry and it should be addressed a bit more strongly than maybe that we've seen that it's been taking especially with what we see in places like us at the moment. But it is we are in record still. I would say we are in the recovery mode. Youssef compared to other markets in the world the closures these slowdowns that we've been since 2014 to 2021. So it is a recovering story and with high commodity prices especially oil. I think there is enough room there to continue to pound for some of those on the short term. However I think yesterday you had to view with magical for them and they're saying they cannot they cannot absorb this increases anymore and they're going to pass it to clients. So maybe the markets did not see the full effects of these higher kind of consumer prices but that maybe will come in Q2. Let's see how the effect comes to the market. I mean I'm looking here at some of the oil forecasts which are absolutely critical to the reason this is a function of the Bloomberg Quicktake in all the different house views. And what we're seeing here is sort of 92 93 dollar. Ninety four dollars a barrel as we get. Q3 and Q4. So the remainder of 2022. Where does that leave your conviction views in terms of offsetting both the oil price volatility and sort of stagflation. Any risks. John Tucker not try and sounds very cynical about this but I would not rely on these long term views in terms of expectations of falling prices. Many of those expectations have failed to see the rise when it came. And many of them fail to see the drop when it comes. So you may never know it. What's happened in the second half of the year. What matters is as long as we see in our view oil prices in this region Brent above 80 dollars per barrel this is a expansionary kind of budget environment where governments are going to be spending where. Companies are gonna be coming to the market where people are going to be generating wealth by going into the stock market. As long as that is happening as long as inflation does not go to 8 percent we continue to be in the 2 to 4 maybe 3 estate state continues to be in a good place. I think there's nothing stopping this market from achieving much more higher levels. A lot of the steps now by the stock markets have been announced over the past few days weeks. Tells you that the governments are actually looking at the stock market as a major venue for attracting for the eye. And it looks like this is succeeding for now. It's great to catch up as always finally in the flesh in the studio. So I look forward to next time a long term friend of the show having only asking is the chief strategy officer at all Darby Capital. You have much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Emirates President Tim Clark says the airline will continue to fly to Russia for as long as it is told to do so by its owners. Clark also added that the Gulf carrier will be raising fares to cope with increasing fuel prices. He spoke exclusively to Bloomberg from the sidelines of the world governments I met here in Dubai. They're still flying to Russia. We do a couple of flights a day to Moscow and one to St. Petersburg. The loads are fairly healthy as are the the the the cargo operation as well. And the nature of the mix of passengers is people travelling for humanitarian reasons NGO's diplomatic corps etc. plus plus some tourists. But yeah we continue to fly. And obviously one of the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been a roiling of the commodities complex and higher oil prices. How are you. Are you at Emirates dealing with that. Well I think we were we were facing higher oil prices prior to the conflict in Ukraine and we're dealing with those as we've done in all the years that we've been facing volatility in the oil markets. Unfortunately that means that we the prices have to rise to cover the fuel cost increases. But the airline is profitable now. It's cash positive. And we will make any adjustments to our fares and our pricing points just as the fuel declines or even goes up. Tim you also announced Friday that you're resuming some pre pandemic flight frequencies to India starting April 1st. Are there any other regions you're looking at considering that you haven't already getting back to pre pandemic levels of air flight. Look weak demand is such at the moment. And I think you probably rightly identify the fact that we are facing this bar wave of demand that we we talked about last year that is manifesting itself in a very very robust manner. We're facing requests for our flights from all over the world. Now there are some trouble spots. China remains difficult to get access to but all the other countries now are opening. So as we open we are we are constrained not so much by country restrictions but by our own ability to to get our pilots and cabin crew onto the aircraft and train to the high standard that we set ourselves. So this is more driven tender. Well if I can jump in to that point. In general what is Asia travel look like as you have some regions opening up. But as you say China is still very restrictive. Well Asia remains very very strong. It always has been. And if you shut the countries down or large continents down for two years you're bound to to to have to deal with the resurgence of demand on the likes that we're seeing at the moment. So with the exception of China because there are restrictions going in and out the Thai Korean and Japanese Malaysian you name it. Vietnam markets Indonesian are very strong. And the more we put in the more more we get out of it. So their flights are full. The cargo holds are completely full as you know because of the silver supply chain disruptions across the global economy. And people want to travel and they are travelling and we'll do our level best to get them on board airplanes. The Emirates president Tim Clark speaking from the World Governments Summit. We've got plenty more still ahead. This is Bloomberg. So the former New York Fed president Bill Dudley saying that's her own power is too optimistic about engineering a soft landing for the U.S. economy and a recession is all but inevitable. He spoke with Bloomberg David Westin. They're just beginning to start to tighten at a time that inflation's way above their target and the unemployment rate is low at three point eight percent. And Paul Allen characterized the labor market as extremely tight in that situation. If you're going to try to get inflation under control you're going to have to push up the unemployment rate. And if you push up the unemployment rate it's almost impossible to avoid a recession at that point. So I'm trying to stretch this out as long as they can. They're trying to push down inflation without pushing up the unemployment rate very much. But I think at the end of the day you know it can be very difficult for them to pull this off. History is not kind in this situation Bill. As you just said in your opinion a lot of other people as well. The Fed just waited too long. I wonder how much of that was because of that famous framework that was unveiled at Jackson Hole in your piece. Actually you talk about that and you say quote the Fed's application of its framework. And they have to roll here. Algeria for its framework has left it behind the curbing controlling inflation. This in turn has made a hard landing virtually inevitable. Does the Fed need does Jay Paul need to admit that the framework was a mistake before they can make progress here. Because you've seen him big ask this question several times and every time he refuses to admit the framework was a mistake. I don't think the framework was a mistake in the sense that they changed their inflation objective to a 2 percent inflation 2 percent inflation on average. The problem is how they operationalize that. If you recall what the Fed basically said is we're not going to raise short term interest rates until we see 2 percent inflation. We're confident that inflation is gonna be above 2 percent for sometime in the future. And we've also reached full employment. So that's the situation. What we ended up in where we were basically at zero percent interest rates at a time that the economy was actually calling for at least a neutral moderate policy if not a tight monetary policy. And therefore where we are today there's a big gap between where we are and where we need to be. And that's why the whole narrative around the Fed has changed pretty dramatically the last few months. We're no longer talking about what the Fed's going to raise rates a couple of times. We're talking about how fast the Fed is going to sprint towards neutral or in the next six to 12 months. So Bill let's jump ahead and assume we do tip into a recession. What can we do to make it shorter and make it more shallow. Are there things we can do right now to try to not make it quite as painful or as long. Well first of all we can hope that inflation comes down a lot. Just of its own accord because some of these transitory factors which pushed inflation up start to reverse themselves over the next year. You know I don't see used car prices are going to continue to go up 40 percent a year for example. So I think there is something right about defense. Original story that a good portion of these inflation pressures were transitory. The problem is that inflation has been high enough for long enough that it's now getting into wages. So when we have wage trends of 5 percent or more that's not consistent with 2 percent inflation which is precisely why the Fed has to generate more slack in the labor market. Look I'm hoping that you know best case scenario is a year from now inflation will be running 3 percent as opposed to 4 or 5 percent. And in that in that case the Fed can be relatively gentle because the 3 percent inflation is not a huge problem for a four or five to present inflation than the Federal Reserve is going to have to just keep on dating. And at that point the chances of a hard landing go up probably 100 percent at that point. The Bloomberg opinion columnist and senior advisor to Bloomberg Economics Bob Dudley speaking with David Westin. So we've got central banks in our minds not just the Fed. It's also the B.O. J. And we've had some commentary in the last hour. This is the state of play in terms of assets in Japan. Dollar yen falling just under 1 percent reflect a sell off in the end after the Bank of Japan boosted bond purchases. It was bought into by Japanese banks that took Bloomberg on the sense of some of the traders. So the yen extending gains as the prospect of easing commodity prices comes through would potentially de-escalation of the war in Ukraine. I underscore that there's still quite a bit of skepticism around that and with the strength of the currency comes a little bit of downside pressure here in terms of stocks. So the NIKKEI two to five down a bit over 2 percent. This is your intraday yen chart. You can see we're off nine tenths of one percent of one hundred twenty one seventy seven. The market's life team thinks one hundred and twenty is sort of a floor in the sand and termed line in the sand. In terms of the technical fundamentals I want to get to another currency move. And this is the ruble because the Russian ruble has nearly reversed all of its losses since the war started. This kind of tells the story. The ruble has closed the gap. The best performing currency. If you look at the world currency rancor expanded majors basket in March. So that's after pummeling that. It took the weak in the last week of February. And a quick look at treasuries. It is a story of inversion to 10 specifically momentarily. We're back above it version of that part of the curve but nonetheless a us tens and US fives in the whole kind of curve. Still a very very much in the flattening mode. Two thirty three fifty nine for us. Tense equity futures just a little bit range but at the moment much more ahead. This is Bloomberg.