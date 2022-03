00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London and these are the stories that set your agenda flashing. Recession the two 10 Treasury curve briefly inverts reinforcing fears of a downturn. Inflation prints from Germany and Spain hit today. Doubts in D.C. The US expresses skepticism as Russia pledges to scale back military operations around Keys. Plus the Great BLOCK Chain Robbery. Hackers steal six hundred million dollars and one of the biggest crypto heists ever. Well it's finally happened. That recessionary signal briefly flashing with the twos tens curve and bourbon at one point yesterday. It is back flat this morning but of course the debate rages on to how strong of a recessionary signal this is. PIMCO says it might not be the most reliable one gun says worn out. But here's the thing. I will leave this debate to the pros. I will not ramble on about this because there are a lot of sides. You can take. But one thing I will point out for you is clear divergences dislocations that are occurring in this market. As the old Covid as we fear recession that is stocks are holding up specifically. If you look at these volatility markets we have a chart for this one. You're looking at a move index of bond volatility which continues to go even higher. That's in the white line there. But the blue is the VIX. The VIX has been in decline over the past 10 days. Bank of America warns this is a bear market trap that in the past when we've seen this level of dislocation which they point out is near record. We've seen the S & P 500 fall 7 percent over the next seven weeks. So their recommendation sell the rally. Well we might have a few folks selling the rally this morning with futures dipping. So let's get your check on markets this morning. We're looking at yields coming in by about 5 basis points. Again this is after yesterday's heavy heavy selling that sent the yield curve into inversion as saying S & P 500 futures. Those are negative as well after we had the S & P gain more than 1 percent yesterday nearly making up for all of its losses year to date. Also a second day of gains for the yen off some of its highs of the days. But still you're looking at a dollar that's falling about eight tenths of one percent versus the Japanese yen with the BMJ continuing to surprise this market with more than it had announced in terms of bond buying. And finally crude a little bit of calm in that market with hopes about peace in Ukraine. We'll get to that in just a bit. But Brent crude higher by nine tenths of one percent. Let's get to our top stories and our reporters from around the world. World Undercurrent is in Hong Kong covering the bond market recession risks. Pyotr School in Moscow is in Warsaw with the latest on the Ukraine. Russia talks and Juliette Saly is covering all the market news. Now the bond market. Speaking of which has flashed a key recession signal as we've been discussing this morning to tens briefly inverting. Now that comes as pressure on the Fed to hike rate mounts as inflation runs super hot. Former New York Fed present Bill Dudley says a recession is inevitable given Paolo's hesitancy to act. For more on these risks we're joined by our chief Asia correspondent and a current so and we've got this recession signal. What are the broader implications from here. Well look the takeaway Don is that this inversion usually predates a recession. That's what economists are saying and it's a warning signal that we're moving from an inflation scare to a growth scare. And this is all about not just Fed tightening but central bank tightening. All around the world several major developed and emerging economies are tightening monetary policy in order to offset inflation. But now these concerns are that in fact that's only going to lead to obviously slower growth. When you throw in the economic spillover from what's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine along with a general loss of momentum in the world economy predating that anyway the thinking is that central banks are pretty tricky path here trying to navigate raising interest rates. But I've chosen the broader recovery and I think that's what the signal from the bond market is telling us. But of course are those who say the signal isn't quite what it was in the past. PIMCO among them saying that just because it's signaling a recession doesn't necessarily mean one is likely. Yeah and I said I'd leave this debate to the pros and you are detailing it so well here. So I'm I'm glad I did indeed. Wait. Now also Bill Dudley wrote an opinion piece for Bloomberg yesterday that caught quite a splash. I was pretty harsh warning of a Fed policy error. What was his argument. Very blunt Danny like you said he disagrees with Fed chair Jerome Powers take that the Fed was right to let inflation more or less get ahead of steam. And he disagrees with Chairman Pound's view that you know the Fed has in the past tightened a dramatically and have succeeded in a soft landing of the economy in previous cycles like 1994 for example this time around. Mr. Dudley saying that's not going to happen. By all accounts the U.S. is headed for a recession. And this is what's all this is what's driving the whole policy error debate not just in the U.S. but globally. There is a view that people are saying central banks are behind the curve on inflation not are going to jack up rates just at the wrong time and they will end up choking the recovery. And that's why you've voices such as Mr. Dudley making this point that the Fed has made a policy error. And thank you very much ISE and occur in our chief Asia economics correspondent in Hong Kong. Now to Ukraine where President Vladimir Zelinsky says that talks with Russian negotiators have given some positive signs. But he's warning that Russia can't be trusted. Doc Morton there's a lot that we can say that the signals we hear from the talks are positive. But these signals can't silence the explosions of Russian shells. Of course we are seeing all of the risks. Of course we are not seeing grounds to trust the words coming from representatives of the country that continues fighting to destroy us. For more let's bring in Bloomberg's Warsaw bureau chief Pyotr Scala Moscow. So Pyotr what are the reactions to Russia's announcement of this drastic pullback from Kiev. Hi. Indeed. So the situation right now is that obviously we've seen how markets have reacted and they've reacted very positively. The reaction from officials which was much more skeptical as we as we heard from from President Zelinsky but also from from officials in the US and also an adviser to two Selenski actually said we are a bit perplexed by how markets are reacting now. What what Mr. President Biden said I shouldn't be reading too much into it. What's been achieved. Also Mr. Blinken Secretary Blinken said actually there is one thing that Russia says and what Russia does now. What Russia has said is that they will drastically reduce military presence in around Kiev. What that seems to mean more or less to military expert is that actually Russia has already been pulling out some of this forces and moving them east. And it's more like putting gloss on on on the fact that they didn't really make much much progress in that sphere. So obviously the front is sort of moves more to the east. Now obviously the situation from the talks is that what hasn't been achieved the minimum that the Ukraine was talking about is some kind of cease fire that that didn't happen. Also we didn't have any agreement on on corridors and humanitarian cadres from cities such as Mariupol. Now still there is there is some some progress obviously. There are talks about potentially moving basically discussing meeting with Zelinsky and putting down the line. But that has to be agreed. Still there is still a lot of talk about that. OK Pyotr thank you very much for the roundup. That was Bloomberg's Warsaw bureau chief Pyotr Scholem ASCII. Now to bring you a breaking headline just crossing the terminal UBS is pledging to repurchase a new. It's rather it's announcing a new buyback program that will purchase up to six billion dollars of its registered shares. Now recall it did recently last month in February say that it was planning on a buyback program of five billion dollars. So this is larger than what they had previously announced. Six billion dollars of its registered shares. This is of course as banks claw their way out of a pandemic type environment boosting buybacks and after previously UBS boosted their targets as well. Now let's turn to Asia and markets there. Japan's 30 year yield is extending its drop at the B.O. J. Continuing to buying debt in a quest to keep yields down. For more on this Juliette Saly joins us from Singapore. So Jules a little bit of surprise here to the extent that the BMJ is using this bond buying program but it seems to work in keeping yields down. Well at least it is today Danny. They certainly seem to be winning this fight in this extraordinary intervention we have seen from the Bank of Japan as you say a big move down in the yield on the 30. It has dropped by some 10 basis points in the last few minutes. Also an extraordinary moves coming through in the 10 year that we've been watching all week since this intervention started on Monday when yields were still staying stubbornly above that point to five per cent that the BMJ kind of has that limit on. But you've seen them drop quite significantly today amidst this very strong move intervention in the bond buying program. It certainly seems like they are relentless on this and live saying that they are wielding a very big stick in terms of trying to cap yields here. Of course it's got an impact too on the yen. Let's flip the board and have a look at what we're looking at. You saw earlier of course Jenny you were talking about the strength that we have been seeing in the yen up for a second session that's been up by as much as 1 per cent against the greenback and holding close to those lows. Everyone's saying now that the soft landing seems to be that you could be at that 120 level for the yen. And we had cowrote a meeting with the prime minister Kishida as well indicating that he hasn't made any requests for policy and once again indicating that policy from the BMJ is not something that reflects in the ethics market. They're just trying to create a stable market here. Elsewhere China CSI 300 having its best day in two weeks. A lot of movement coming through in Hong Kong tech players but a bit of a pullback on some regulatory concerns. And we've got the Aussie 10 year yield. They're dropping to by almost 10 basis points. Australia's federal budget announced with quite a few sweeteners. Danny. All right Joe ISE thanks so much. That's Bloomberg's Juliette Saly giving us the latest on Asia markets. Now let's get you caught up to what we're watching out for today at 10:00 a.m. U.K. time. We've got the latest data on euro area economic and consumer confidence as well as unemployment figures. Then at ten thirty a.m.. We're going to have the EIA crude oil inventory report. 1 p.m. is German CPI data and then we'll have the lead as U.S. GDP figures released at 130 p.m.. Now we'll also have later in the UK about 3 p.m. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appear before parliament's liaison committee where he is expected to be questioned on the war in Ukraine. And then later today more Fed speak will get Richmond Fed President Thomas Bach and speaking at the Conference on Investing in Rural America. Coming up on the program recession risk. We're going to discuss whether the two is tens inverting as a reliable warning signal of impending downturn. With our guests next. Also later sanctions against Russian billionaires are meant to cripple its ability to wage war but not all of the country's richest are being hit. That's the subject of today's Big Take. They're just beginning to start containing at a time that inflation is way above their target and the unemployment rate is lower it's 20 percent and Paul Allen characterized the labor market as extremely tight. In that situation if you're going to try to get inflation under control you're going to have to push up the unemployment rate. And if you push up the unemployment rate it's almost impossible to avoid a recession at that point. That was former New York Fed president and Bloomberg opinion communist Bill Dudley saying a recession is all but inevitable as the Fed raises interest rates. Now alongside with his warnings the bond market is also flashing warnings of a recessionary signal. The US two year 10 year curve briefly inverted for the first time since 2019. But of course it's not the only part of the curve to do so. Some of the further out parts of the curve. The five year 30 year also turned upside down this week. That's something that hasn't happened since 2006. Well let's get into it with our guest as Valentine and news deputy head of Develop Market Research at Amanda Lang. That's to Tim Valentine. Thanks so much for joining us this morning. I think we've got you just perfectly excellent. Your shot is perfect balance you're not for. So I want to first get your comments. Good morning. Thanks for joining the program on Bill Dudley. They're essentially saying look Powell has waited too long and now it's impossible for him to navigate a soft landing. Do you agree with the former New York Fed president. No. We keep this in our view that the U.S. so we will manage to have a soft landing. The Fed admits that it's well behind the curve though they will tighten monetary policy aggressively. We expect to have a 50 basis point hike though just as the central scenario. They clearly are against it at the at the next meeting. Now the question is whether the Fed will give the Fed will push the U.S. economy into recession as it tries to catch up. So we think if you are looking at the overall environment in the US we have the sensitivity of a U.S. economy to rising rates as increase above the past decades. Because of the very high level of debt because of state assets valuation and because also at this very specific special very special tightening tightening cycle. Now we are re tightening in very late in the cycle. Why in the prime market rate is already. Yes. CAC. Apologies. I just want to jump in because I just want to go over one thing you said. So the sensitivity of the US economy to rates because part of the argument or part of the debate here is whether an inverted yield curve in itself can cause a recession. I wonder if that's kind of true considering you're saying the US economy is sensitive to rates especially if you think about what that does to bank profitability when you have an inverted curve. I know first when you have an inversion but in the economy curve you usually have a lag between the moment of view of this inversion and moments you up in this recession and you could take a long time up to a more than 24 30 months. So it's not an immediate take. Knows that a recession is coming is coming next. And then if you are looking more in details regarding inversion of the curve you see that it's more the story of inflation more of the story of the breakeven of inflation that is explaining to of it is invention. And when you are looking at the real curve the real curve is not sending us the same signals that we are near a recession. But definitely if you are looking at the sensitivity of the U.S. economy to rising rates it does increase but up fully. We could see that no in the US economy. We have some buffer because of all the support monetary and fiscal support that has been provided during the Covid crisis. If you are looking at the corporate sectors balance sheet are in a good place. Copyrights balance sheet they have cash maturity world for the next two years is well manageable. So and especially in the United States they have strong pricing power and India point. Well to that point we do see stocks continue to rally and it's part of this argument right Valentine that corporates are still healthy. Of course Bank of America should be careful what this bear market rally. I mean where do you stand on this. Is this a rally that you'd want to participate in. Are you a little bit hesitant given the signals the bond market is flashing. So so far it remain remain. We remain cautious. I think it's it's not the time to be shot. It's the time to be to be cautious more monetarily. And in India do we continue to favor. We favor a US vest you sir versus Europe because in the US we inflation and the way that the central banks are fed is tightening its monetary for good reasons because inflation. And for us this is a story of a strong demand and a story of a rise in the cost weight in the eurozone. Inflation is mostly driven primarily driven by the price of energy. So and the ECB is tightening it's tightening its monetary policy because you have inflation because of the increase in the price of energy and an increase in the price of energy. This is already a tax on the economy. So I'm much more confident with the near-term outlook of the U.S. economy than the one in the eurozone. And I'm a bit skeptical in the eurozone with the end of the QE that will come probably in Q3. So our interest I. Yeah I love you so. Go go. Go ahead Valentine. Apologize for interrupting. So you have this birther uncle right. The fact that they have cash after this. Good. Now imagine the Covid crisis with solid balance sheet with cash with no maturity was like we have in 2008. And look also at the household balance sheet household balance sheet healthy. They have benefited also from an increase in the price of three a state in the price of financial assets. So they have accumulated they have a positive wealth effect on debt balance sheet and they hope. Let me play let me play devil's advocate with you when it specifically comes to the American consumer because their balance sheets might be stronger housing markets have gone up but that also leads to this picture where everything is more expensive the housing market. Standard Chartered pointing out the most expensive since 2007. And we have seen some of these University of Michigan surveys show a more pessimistic consumer than most since 2011. I mean is there a point when that starts to creep in and mean that they're not going to be buying as much. Their purchasing power is limited and therefore corporates take a hit. No. No. Sure. Sure. When you are looking at art a very very slow growth in revenue. This is really in negative territory and U.S. consumer wheeler will be impacted by the higher cost of life. But the major difference that you against have between the U.S. and the eurozone is that in the U.S. you have an extremely tight liberal market. You have wages that are growing at their fast off state indicate when you are looking at the eurozone. Yes it is not so but you have a decline in employment rate. But wage growth in both eurozone remains so far muted. So yes you have higher cost of living because of this a spike in the price of energy. But at the same times in the U.S. you have destroyed USA. You have a stronger labor market. And what the feds want to do. The Fed wants to slow the demand wants to tighten financial conditions too. They want the demand to be better aligned with the supply to reduce this pressure on price. Will they succeed at that. That's the big question. Will they succeed. You have to reduce the pressure and this demand without getting ready to raise a multi trillion question. Valentine. Unfortunately we're just out of time but really appreciate you coming on the program. As Valentine and U.S. deputy head of Develop Market Research at a Money Institute talking about the latest when it comes to inflation in this global economy and risk assets. Now coming up the global battle to secure gas supplies heats up. Christopher Su Keenan flex LNG shipping shortly. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe and I'm Dani Burger. Now let's get to some of your first word stories with that is Juliette Saly in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in China for talks on Afghanistan his first visit to the world's second biggest economy since the war in Ukraine started. It is the first opportunity for high level in-person discussions between the diplomatic allies since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Australia has handed down a series of spending measures in its latest budget. Key announcements include a temporary 50 percent cut to fuel excise and a one off 250 Aussie dollar payment to six million people. The spending plan highlights the Morrison government's priorities as it tries to reverse an opinion polls slide with an election due no later than May 21st. Global news 24 hours a day on air and Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Danny. Julia thanks so much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. Now let's get to some of the top top corporate stories. We have both retail and tech for you. Lou Lemon and Micron both forecasting strong demand for products. Of course there are some big read through to European companies as well. So with the details and what we're watching. Let's bring in Bloomberg's lower right. So Laura Lululemon first it seems that they're overcoming some of these supply chain issues. They are overcoming supply chain issues. And that's what we saw with Nike a couple of weeks ago. Robust demand for athleisure. And interestingly they announced a one billion dollar share buyback program. A lot of the lifestyle changes that we adopted over the pandemic are here to stay working from home exercising outside. And interestingly Lululemon they've launched a sneaker collection daddy earlier this year and that puts them more aggressively against their competitors such as Nike. Yeah I certainly live in athleisure when I'm not at work. So when it comes to Micron also seeing strong demand for chips and data centers. Yeah and memory chips. More specifically Micron the largest producer of memory chips in the U.S. now memory chips. They can be used in a wide variety of devices and that compensates for a flatlining in P C shipments as a lot of customers already upgraded that to devices over the pandemic. Some notable headwinds for Micron however rolling lockdowns in China can disrupt supply chains. And the war in Ukraine is an inflation pinch point for the cost of materials which go into chips. But that said against a backdrop of tough conditions for tech and the semiconductor industry this year impressive results for Micron. All right Laura thank you so much for that roundup. That's Bloomberg for right. We'll take a look at the European stocks when they open in about an hour and a half. Like a ASIMO Adidas those that might move off the back of that. Coming up the global battle to secure gas supplies heats up. We're going to speak to the CEO of Flex LNG Shipping Shipping next. U.S. expresses skepticism as Russia pledges to scale back military operations around Keith. Plus the great walk chain wrap robbery. Hackers steal six hundred million dollars in one of the biggest crypto heists ever. Well it's flat today but yesterday it briefly inverted the TOS. Tens moving into negative territory. Isn't recession on the way. We're just debating this with Allan Valentine a news from a moon day earlier. And it is that at this moment it is a debate. It is a big question mark at Bill Dudley says it is recession on the way not necessarily because of this curve but because the Fed has waited too long and now they won't be able to sustain a soft landing. Now while Valentine didn't have a clear answer as to why or not this will lead to recession. She was clear in that they are more cautious on this market and specifically risk assets doesn't mean they're outright bearish. But this is part of the picture that Bank of America points to to say maybe you should be a bit more bearish. You have the move index bond volatility showing stress. It's moving higher in the white there. At the same time the VIX has been falling. This is a rare gap. And previously when it's happened in 2009 Bank of America says stocks fell 7 percent in the following six weeks. Let's get your check on markets. This morning we are looking at bond yields coming in about five basis points when it comes to the 10 year. Four basis points. I should say. So some of the move unwinding but of course yields still elevated compared to recent history. You also have an S & P 500 that's down two tenths of one percent. You've had the big tech make round trips Apple Amazon all of those now positive for the year. Is it irrational exuberance. We also have more gains for the end of second day in a row with the BMJ stepping up their bond buying program. And finally something we rarely see these days calm in oil markets. Brent crude just up seven tenths of one percent at 111. Let's stay with the energy picture and specifically European gas prices which have been edging higher. Investors are bracing for a colder weather and a supply crunch. Ukraine's deputy energy minister says Europe needs to rethink the role of natural gas in its energy mix. Let's get more now with our reporter ISIS Almeida who leads Bloomberg's European gas power and renewable coverage ISE. Thanks so much for joining this morning. So what are the main threats to energy prices at the moment. I think when we're looking at gas and power prices I think the main threat right now is Russia demanding payment in rubles. And we have a deadline. You know Putin has been given a gift given the central bank a deadline of tomorrow to basically come up with how these payments are going to happen. We've seen the G7 stand against it and saying they're not going to do it. So we have a major standoff there. And that could be a problem. And at the same time it's just turning cold. So demand is supposed to be getting higher again. Yeah it's easy to forget that before the war broke out there was still stress in this market because of the cold. So what are the likely consequences for Europe of disruption to Russian supplies. I mean we've really has to hope that nothing is going to happen because the industry in Europe could not run much more than a week or two without Russian supplies. I mean especially the German industry will be hard hit. The energy producers. You know the energy intensive industry the chemical producers the fertilizer producers. So it will really bring down the European economy. Right. ISIS thank you so much. Something we're certainly all watching and hoping for the best case scenario. And that's ISIS Almeida who leads Bloomberg's European Gas Power and renewables coverage. Now we're joined exclusively by Flex LNG company CEO Stephen CAC. Flex LNG is in Flex LNG of course is a LNG shipping company as well. We've seen thanks so much for joining us this morning. So when you have buyers looking to move away from Russia specifically those in Europe can you quantify for us just how tight this market is. I mean the market is extremely high. It's been tight for a long time and it was kind of even before we had this situation in Ukraine just two years ago. The price of European gas dropped below one dollar million before you. It's been up above a hundred million dollars. A million beat to you. Even in 21st November last year before this Ukraine situation happened we saw record high gas prices in Europe. And we're coming into a critical link in terms of oil price of four hundred dollars a barrel. So all that kind of the energy crisis there was an energy crisis before this election because European in this way right before the winter. Yeah. I sometimes I have a hard time in my brain working out what megawatts per hour means. So it's really interesting to hear those prices in terms of barrels of oil. Of course the other complicating factor here is you have Russia which is demanding for gas payment in rubles. German finance finance minister earlier in the week speaking to Bloomberg said this is blackmail. What sort of position does this put corporates in. I think for the shipping company of course we are paid in dollars. Everything in shipping is paid in dollars. LNG is paid in dollars. Of course pipeline gas is a bit different. So if the Russians are demanding they pay then in lieu who sits more political situation than the corporate situation I would say. Right. But of course it's something that corporates are perhaps caught in the middle of now. Are you seeing at this point because prices have moved so high. What does flow look like. Have you gotten to the point for example where you're starting to see demand destruction really take a bite out of the supplies your ship you're shipping. Or is it just the demand and the difficulty rewriting from Russia means that it's a pretty steady flow. Of course we are seeing demand destruction. So we have seen a totally different picture in that flows happening the last six months or so. You know batch last summer one sixth of the U.S. LNG cargo went to Yvonne Man today. Three of the four U.S. LNG cargoes goes to Europe. So the train has flipped from being centered on Asia to going over into to Europe. So we're basically faced with a flow thick Atlantic pipeline of a mob of energy Kailey Leinz just shipping all that LNG they can to Europe to alleviate that rising prices. Well of course. And part of the reason is there's a financial incentive that. Right. You have this premium in Europe over Asia. Do you see that lasting and how much longer will that likely last. Yeah. We have an energy crisis in Europe. But you also have an energy crisis in all the more developing countries like Pakistan. So this is a global energy crisis that LNG prices are high not only in Europe but also they are on par with European prices seen in Asia. In terms of the flows we do see this agreement with the fifth B.C. I'm from the U.S. I agreed with Biden on the European Union. It's not Biden who's going to solve. This is Mr. Moffitt all of them Biden. It's a pricing that's going to push the Congress into Europe not politicians in the short term. Longer term. This is a bit of. Yeah I found this agreement between the US and the EU really interesting this supply deal to cut dependence on on on Russia. Because if it is as you say really left up to the corporate world to the private sector to figure this out. I mean is this something that can be done. I mean you mentioned the number of cargo already going to Europe. It's already quite elevated compared to history. Can any more be done at this point without investing a lot of time and money. Of course it takes time to build LNG export ban so I can see you as fast. No. I saw they were running from they pushed a button too that installed the to export twenty nine more. So the timetable for constructing LNG export ban has fallen quite a lot faster and been more standardized then. Generally it's easier to build them in the America than most other places. So it's you know it takes generally the. Yes. At least to get these volumes. Well we can do in the short term is to squeeze out as much volume out of the existing capacity as possible. And with this kind of crisis of course everybody will have an incentive to maximize production and exports. Well let's get into that a bit beyond relying on the US and beyond some of these short term measures. What does Europe need to do to achieve energy independence from Russia. Louis Police Force the biggest gas consumer in here is German and they don't have a single LNG import terminal so they are fast tracking approval an awful two possibly three FSU or import terminal. So it was all with FSU. Mike has been let off the last couple of years. In contrast to the last five years one of the best not has been literally that. So we're seeing that all the countries in Europe are doing the same. Italy France also signaling that they need to have more LNG import terminals. That's what is happening is that Europe is gobbling up all its LNG and confidence in Asia. Although countries like India and Pakistan they are not getting access to that LNG and they are consuming more coal because that's the alternative feedstock in the short run at least for the. Because you know it's been a remarkably volatile environment for LNG but as we've been talking about prices have also been very elevated. There's a lot of demand. What has this environment meant for flex LNG specifically at profitability. Actually this short term has been they're not positive because we came from the strongest spot market. And within Q4 in Q4 the flow was still mostly towards Asia. And that means long sailing distances that U.S. volumes are the most flexible in the wallet. And that's no destination process of that volume can go whatever it was. So in that I yield to the energy crisis spiralling in November. Most cargoes went to Asia. And that means long sailing distances. When you hops ups energy crisis have become so severe that they are placing all the Asian the man sailing distances offshore. So going from us throughout Europe is 5000 nautical miles. If you go to Asia it's generally 10000 nautical miles. And when the Panama Canal is clogging up which had been lost that went up. You have 15000 nautical miles. So sorry in the short term. Actually the spot market has become much weaker. On the other side the term market has become stronger. And it's a bit tougher. And we we're laboring in separate lines. But because with these kind of cargo prices people have become very concerned about having access to tonnage. So people are off the charts are willing to pay off to secure ships for longer durations. Why in this book market has been a bit soft in in the beginning of the end. I would say that the stock market shift that then turned around about a month ago. So it's gradually becoming better. I. Great to have you on the program this morning that's Flex LNG CEO or St. Kailey Leinz. Thanks again for joining us. Now let's get to the first word news. Juliette Saly is standing by in Singapore. Hi Jules. Hey Danny. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in China for talks on Afghanistan his first visit to the world's second biggest economy since the war in Ukraine started. It is the first opportunity at a high level in-person discussions between the diplomatic allies since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. A team of U.S. investigators and technical experts could head to China as soon as this week to help unravel why a Boeing 737 jet crashed earlier this month. The National Transportation Safety Board says Beijing has issued visas for its staff along with technical advisers from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and from Boeing. The China eastern jet nosedived into the ground killing all 132 people onboard. Australia has handed down a series of spending measures in its latest budget. Key announcements include a temporary 50 per cent cut to fuel excise and a one off. Two hundred and fifty Aussie dollar payment to six million people. The spending plan highlights the Morrison government's priorities as it tries to reverse an opinion polls slide with an election due no later than May 21st. Labor is taking its ambitions in delivery beyond food and into retail. In an exclusive interview CEO DA Costa Rochelle he compared Labor's offering to Canadian e-commerce supply company rather Shopify which helps merchants set up and operate their digital storefronts. He says the delivery business could eventually grow to be bigger. And Rudd's. I think that Amazon has an incredible company and no one is ever going to replace Amazon but we can essentially use our technology local logistics capabilities to power the local merchant or restaurant to deliver anything within an hour which we think is a delightful experience. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is pulling back. Danny Juliette Saly in Singapore there. Thank you. Now coming up sanctions against Russian billionaires are meant to cripple the country's ability to wage war but not all of Russia's richest are being hit. That's a subject. Today's Big Take next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London now Harper Russia's Russia's 20th richest people have been sanctioned over the Ukraine war. But four of the five top billionaires remain free to operate without legal restrictions. A Bloomberg analysis shows that they are among a group of powerful Russian tycoons who have so far at least escape penalties. And that's the subject of today's big tank. Joining us now is Bloomberg senior editor Adam Blend Ford whose team wrote the story. So Adam before we get into what you exactly found what you and your team found. Let's start with the basics here. Why even investigate this. Why look into who has been sanctioned and who hasn't been. Well done. Good morning. Thanks for having me on. It's important for so many people across across governments across businesses across all whole of our readers in many parts of the world. Know people need to know who's who they're dealing with in business and who how they check who's on the sanctions list. And very quickly after the invasion of Ukraine began we started realizing that the United States the European Union and the United Kingdom as the main sanctions organizations jurisdictions were issuing these lists in wildly different formats and wildly different places. And it was a really very difficult to find one central place where we could see who had been sanctioned and by whom. And then you know what that might mean. So you know at the very beginning as a newsroom tool we just started trying to build this. Reporters and data journalists across Bloomberg Markets started to try and put this together from these disparate sources. And then we started to look at what we might actually find within that data cross referencing and overlaying it with things we already do. Michael Bloomberg Billionaires Wealth Index which started to reveal some really interesting facts and trends. So that being said what did you find. Well it was but it was pretty clear quite quickly that that you know in the early stages of this the United States which had been sanctioning people quite regularly since the annexation of Crimea back in 2014 had been overtaken in terms of sheer numbers by the European Union which came out very quickly and sanctioned hundreds and hundreds of people from across all different sort of fear for their links to the Kremlin members of the Russian legislature members of Russian business. The United Kingdom then quickly passed a little piece of legislation which enabled it to sanction more people quickly. And they grab the headlines by being the first to sanction very prominent billionaires such as Roman Abramovich who owns Chelsea FC and the United States was suddenly seemed a little bit left behind. And only just actually last week they did a sort of mass sanctioning of about a few hundred people looking more closely at the top billionaires. The men who operate some of the most vital industries and businesses for Russia and but also for global markets. What we found was that out of the top 20 as you said at the beginning 10 of those 20 have been subject to sanction by one of the three jurisdictions. But that leaves 10 not. And you know our reporter Stephanie Baker started looking into why 10 of those would not be sanctioned. And you know it's impossible to be entirely definitive. But what's clear is that a significant number of those men and they are old men operate in areas which are very sensitive to global markets the richest Russian man and Vladimir Putin and who's not been sanctioned and and clearly does not believe he should be sanctioned. He works in the NIKKEI industry. And that's that's crucial to that's crucial to global NIKKEI markets and has been obviously in your in your in your abundance very recently very volatile sector. You know we have others who you can see that on your on your graphic. Aleksey mortar shelf is one of the one of the the only one of the top five who has been sanctioned. And he's been sanctioned really not over his business interests in production of raw materials or anything like that but because of his links to Russian media and his investments decisions. Some some of our analysis said that you know experts who spoke to us said that there are certain reasons to go after some people. It's easy to easier to identify links to the Kremlin links to Vladimir Putin and a little harder perhaps to isolate people who have significant interests in producing oil and gas which Europe relies on. Still raw materials which are used in vital parts of global production such as semiconductors palladium and other movements heroes as well. OK. Adam really really fascinating. And you know I sort of love one one sort of metaphor that's been made is that this is sort of like during the financial crisis trying to figure out your ties to the subprime mortgages. Great work with you and the team sorting that out as well seeing where the sanctions are actually hitting harder perhaps lack there of that. That's Bloomberg senior editor Adam Glenn Ford. And of course you can read more about this and our big take. That's at. And I beg take go on the terminal and Bloomberg Daybreak. Coming up on the program crypto heist. Hackers have stolen more than 600 million dollars from about 10 connected to the Axis Infinity online game. We have the details for you next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Dani Burger in London. Hackers have stolen six hundred million dollars and one of the biggest crypto heist to date. Thieves attacked the Roman network a block chain connected to the popular online game actually Infinity. Ronan says the breach took place on March 20 third but it was only discovered yesterday. A lot to unpack here. So let's do that with our Asia cryptos our Joanna Eisinger. Joanna talk us through the basics. What happened here. Well Danny basically the hackers were able to exploit these this bridge the road and bridge that is operated in conjunction with the Axis Infinity owners and they were able to siphon away about one hundred seventy three thousand ether and twenty five million U.S. DC. So they were able to get away with what looks like it might be one of the biggest crypto hacks to date. And it is an issue. These bridges that is basically software that allows you to change tokens into things that can be used on other networks. So it kind of is glue that lets crypto operate between networks. There are a lot of the code isn't really audited. You don't necessarily know who's kind of managing it. And so clearly there was some sort of vulnerability here and they were able to take this crypto out. What does it say about crypto that you have these bridges as you describe the glue that holds things together be so vulnerable. Yeah. Well it's a huge concern right. And this is the sort of thing that gets the attention of regulators for instance because regulators are worried about people losing money. They're worried about enforcement of this sort of thing. It is also true that the crypto community tends to come together when something like this happens. 