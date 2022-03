00:00

Talk to us about how this partnership takes it to the next level. Yeah there's two aspects to this. Two hundred twenty six stores main on the East Coast B.J. wholesales 17 states and now consumers that are on Jordache can access the B.J. Wholesale Club. Additionally we have a product called Door DAX Drive which powers delivery for third parties. So we'll also fulfill deliveries for B.J.. This is our first wholesale club on the platform and we're thrilled. It's a lot of retailers have joined the platform. Grocers have joined the platform over the last 18 months. And it's wonderful to see that trend continue. How different are the unit economics of grocery versus restaurant delivery. Because you're picking and packing the items. You're not just picking them up and dropping them off. There are differences. There's certainly there's more cost in the case of you're picking them but they're also larger. They tend to be larger than a typical meal order. And so there are different characteristics to make the economics work. But we've got a lot of experience for partner with Safeway Albertsons Hi V. Myers and Grocery is is one of our fastest growing businesses and we're very confident in the long term profitability of the category. Now over is here talking about themselves as the future of retail. So not just food delivery but grocery and potentially everything else. How does that differ from what Jordache is trying to do. Well I think a lot of people I think consumer expectations are rising. Consumers are looking to get more and more things delivered to their door in minutes not hours or days. And there are a lot of companies they're going to try to go after. That's been true over the last six years that I've been at door dash. And I'm sure you know many companies will continue to go after it. We think Jordache is uniquely situated to do this right because well today we have 25 million monthly active. We have over 55 percent share in the restaurant space. But now we're going beyond restaurants convenience grocery. We got J.C. Penney Office Depot and many other companies on the platform. And consumer expectations only go in one direction. Additionally we have Dash Pass which is a subscription product that 10 million subscribers and we're layering in now. You can get your restaurant delivery your grocery delivery. And we think that'll be a wonderful complement because we don't think there's just restaurant consumers. We think there's bring it to me now. Consumers. And we think Doordarshan is the leader in local commerce. So that's that's what we're focused on to differentiate. Gas prices are high inflation at 40 year highs. How is this impacting the business. How is it impacting DAX supply. How is it impacting orders. Because the cost of an average order is going up. Yeah. The inflation touches every aspect of the system and it's something we spent a lot of attention to. One thing to note about Jordache in general is that most dashes do it as a side gig. It's four hours a week. Here's the typical Dasher. It was a million monthly active dashes on the platform. And so we haven't seen much impact today to the number of dashes that are showing up and they're dashing activity. But it's something we will keep an eye on. We have recently announced a program for dashes to help them as the price of gasoline has shot up in recent weeks. We have a card that can give them a 10 percent discount not just on their door dash deliveries but on driving in general. And then for those dashes that do the most deliveries the top is we give them a driving bonus for the number of miles they've driven on the platform. We think that will help allay some of the hopefully temporary changes. Now some doctors are saying that's not enough. For example Uber is adding a fuel surcharge to every ride. And you know with the Dasher benefit that you're adding I believe you have to drive a certain amount of miles to access it. You know why you're doing it this way. And is there anything more you can do. Yeah I think I think our approach is one of the things that we did. I think that was really beneficial to us as we have a DAX Advisory Council that is made up of key dashboards that advise us on which approaches to take and they actually help create the system that we launch. Very important to note we did not add a consumer surcharge. And so one of the dangers of that a consumer return charge is you decrease demand and therefore you decrease the economic opportunity for dashes. We chose not to do that. We believe we've got the largest most efficient system. And so we're trying to not put inflationary further inflationary pressure on the consumer side of the equation. Also by focusing the economic advantage on the gas prices. We believe we're actually focusing on the problem and helping dashboards with longer distance deliveries. And so we think that that our model is actually best tune for where the inflation is impacting the system today. Dada shares are down year to date. Uber shares are down year to date. Insta can't just cut its valuation by 40 percent. Thirty nine to twenty four billion dollars. What is the market telling us here. You know I've been around a while. Different companies Microsoft and Amazon and others. I don't I don't worry with short term market fluctuations. We're focused on the long haul. I believe that the market will take care of itself and in the long run there's short term machinations that that occur. And we're focused on delivering the right solution for our customers and the valuation will take care of itself in the long run. Is there going to be consolidation. Can all of these delivery players survive. Well there's been consolidation in the space for sure over the last few years. And you know what we'll see is is the short answer. I think that you know there's emerging areas in our space like quick commerce in doing ultra fast delivery you know and we were experimenting with that in New York City. We just launched 15 minute delivery. I'm excited about that. You know we're working at the outer edge right now. Consumer expectations are only going in one direction. They're going up. They want it all and they want it now. And we'll continue to push the edge of that. Some of that will lead to you know pullback. It may not work and some of it will work wonderfully. But consumer expectations will only go in one direction. Some of them want weed. How about weed delivery. I know your competitors are dipping a toe in there. No no no. Nothing to announce. No plans on the cannabis front. What about the feature you're testing to return FedEx and U.P.S. packages. Yeah we do a number of experiments one of which apparently was picked up. We were doing experiment where we're hearing from consumers that one of their pain points is returning retail packages. My wife is an example of this. She's trying to figure out which store to return it to. And and and so we're testing being able to basically have a dash or do that return. So get your dinner and return. It's still very early. It's just an experiment. We have nothing to announce at this stage other than to I will just say it's a problem that I hope we're able to solve someday. But there are more experiments happening. Any clues you can give us as to what else you're working on. I guess what I would say is we're at the very beginning of this. You know the second Brad Stone in my session earlier and Vonnie Quinn early days when I was at Amazon we talked about ship from store the ability to empower local commerce but it hasn't happened until now. And the reason it hasn't happened is there hasn't been a last mile capability and now it exists. And now the sky's the limit. Right. Pharmacy dry cleaning you know Office Depot our beaches partnership. You can get Ulta. So for you know you'll be able to get anything you want delivered in minutes. And I think that is a game changer. And door dash was built for this next wave of innovation.