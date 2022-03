00:00

Just got off stage where you talked about this vision for Uber to be quote the A.I. Amazon. So including this new partnership with BP this idea that could deliver anything not just in this vision for the future. Can you explain how you're going to do this. How do you take on Amazon which is such a logistical powerhouse. Well I think that Amazon has is an incredible company and no one is ever going to replace Amazon. But we can essentially use our technology local logistics capabilities to power the local merchant or restaurant to deliver anything within an hour which we think is a delightful experience. You think about on demand. On demand completely revolutionized transportation. It completely revolutionized e-commerce. And on demand is going to revolutionize local commerce. We want to partner up with merchants restaurants essentially to help them power their own local commerce solutions. So you have right. You have if you have don't eat. Yes exactly. A super app vision shaping up. Very much so. So what we're doing essentially is building the largest local commerce and transportation platform on earth for users riders. Consumers get the ease of essentially being able to go and go anywhere get anything. Same I.D. same payments et cetera. We know the locations that you like to go or restaurants that you love. Earners essentially get to earn in many different ways. Do they want a driver person. Do they want to deliver food. Do they want to shop. Etc.. So more flexible earnings opportunities and partners such as merchants whether they're one of our restaurants or a Walmart or Sephora get to reach our global audience through our marketplace or through our logistics tech to help them power that on demand within an hour delivery. So let's talk about those earners. Drivers are really feeling the pain at the pump. And Uber drivers especially how much higher do you think gas prices will go. And for how long. I'm hoping that with the early signal of there being some kind of a light at the end of tunnel as it relates to this situation the terrible situation in Ukraine will have some relief or at least things won't get worse. I think the good news for us is that earnings for her earners are at significant highs. For example in the U.S. and Canada are earners are earning an average. This is an average of 31 bucks an hour. Those are pretty robust earnings. But the pain at the pump is hitting everybody and especially our drivers. And I know you've added this fuel surcharge but drivers say some of them it's not enough. You have drivers protesting at your New York offices today. Will this surcharge go up with gas prices. And will it continue beyond May 11th if if gas prices are still high. Well we were the first in the industry to move on the surcharge and we moved on the surcharge because we thought it was the right thing to do. And it helped cover the majority of the increase in fuel prices. Admittedly not all of the increase in fuel prices in May. No one can predict where the world is. We're going to look at this situation. And if the situation doesn't change we'll certainly consider continuing the fuel charge or whether it's an increase or decrease. Who knows. We are going to we want to be there side by side with earners and help them make great flexible living. Would you consider lowering your take rate or increasing theirs. Generally our take rate is lower now than it has been historically. And over the long term we essentially want to earn a fair profit. And we're doing everything that we can to drive automation and efficiency of our whole system so that we can put as much of the dollar that let's say a rider spends on an Uber to put it in earners pockets. The more money we make the more money they make. So you've got gas prices at highs inflation at 40 year highs. A new variant that's potentially more contagious. How is this impacting supply and demand. We're not seeing any kinds of impacts on supply and demand demand. We continue to hit records as it relates to mobility and delivery and our commerce business that we're talking about here. So he really isn't showing up in the business earners. Growth continues to be very significant. More earners are feeling safe. They're coming back to the platform. Everybody wants to get out of the house. And so we're not seeing any kind of a signal at this point that would indicate something is going the wrong way. But we have to be hyper vigilant. And I think for us we're benefiting from the secular trend on demand transportation on demand delivery of anything. And as a result I think we will be relatively resistant to whatever happens you know in the broader economy. You mentioned we're close to where we're at post pandemic highs for ISE. When do we get to pre pandemic highs. It's gonna happen sooner than you think. This year still definitely. OK now I want to talk about the war in Ukraine. I know you've worked for a number of employees out of Ukraine. You've been offering free rides especially at the border. What is the status of your service and your employees in Ukraine right now. So we are our employees who want to relocation have gone relocation. We're tracking them and their families. That comes first. Second we are running our systems in the towns that the government wants us to run them in rushing out plugging in or did our Uber direct which is our logistics technology to be able to power the U.N. to carry food around. And at the same time what we're doing is we're raising money for Ukraine. We've raised over two million dollars through kind of donate buttons. It's incredibly easy to use. And donations have poured in in a way that we never expected. Now you do still have a stake in your joint venture with Yandex DAX. And I know you've had over exact resign from the board. You've said you're working to accelerate the divestment of that asset. But when you open the Uber app in Russia you can still call a car. Why is that. That is essentially a skin. So it's only branding of our technology. There's no Uber technology being used that at all. It was part of the original transaction. Is a very big brand globally including in Russia as well. But we don't directly touch that in any way shape or form. So what's the progress on selling off this asset. How far are you willing to go. Because who's going to buy a Russian ridesharing service right now. I think right now everything's on hold. So we have stated intent to sell. We will sell as soon as reasonable. I think right now the fact is people are much more focused on humanitarian aid resolving this terrible situation in Ukraine and hopefully then moving forward with some semblance of normalcy. Then we'll look up and see what we can do. We already divested about a billion dollars out of that business. So this is something that we have thought about earlier. It's not something all of a sudden we thought about in this context. And we'll look to conclude the divestiture as soon as reasonable. Goober shares are down. Dawn ISE shares are down. YDSTIE Car just lowered its valuation by 40 percent. How long do you expect this market downturn to last. And what are you bracing for. I don't think you can predict the market. That's certainly not my job right. My job is to run a business. And I think that we as a company have made the pivot to profitability. Remember we promise even our profitability last year we hit it earlier than than our promises. We've said we're going to be free cash flow profitable for this year. The main line uber mobility business the delivery business overheats and the freight business all over them are going to be profitable as it relates to you. So I think relative to our competition we made the pivot to profitability sooner and at a scale. And I think the reopening for us is going to be a much bigger tailwind than let's say some of the other delivery players that we're competing against. Big milestone in London. You signed a new agreement with TAF at two and a half year extension which is a big deal because they rejected your last two requests. I believe also committing to full electrification by 2025. How are you gonna do that. Well we have we committed to full electrification quite early and every single ride in London. Essentially we take some amount of that ride and put it into a pool to help drivers in London move from gasoline powered cars to electric cars. So this has been it's part of mayors city conservation. We love that vision. So we have been working on electrifying our fleet and we're going to get it done. You just got New York City cabs onboard. I don't think anybody thought that would ever happen. Who's next. Is it San Francisco. It's we're certainly talking to many cab companies out there. This is actually a product that we built outside of the US. We've been at it for years. We have over one hundred thousand taxi cabs on our platform benefiting from the demand that the Uber platform and the services and the earnings that Uber brings. And we're just this is just an extension of that same technology that we're building. Super excited about New York. And it will be followed up hopefully with many new announcements and many new cities. Labor Secretary Marty Wells said last year that he thinks some gave workers could be or should be classified as employees. It's been reported that you've had conversations with him that have been productive. When's the last time you spoke with the secretary of Labor or the Labor Department. And what progress have you made. What is his view. I think it was you'd have to ask him. His particular view. My conversation with him was middle of last year and the secretary really listens. I think he really wants to learn about the benefits of gig work and you know some of the issues with gig work. We don't think this world of having to make a choice between flexibility of earnings which is the number one reason why drivers careers engage on our platform. They do not want to be employees. We don't think there's this kind of false choice between flexibility and benefits and earnings. We can have both. And so the dialogue that we're having you saw them Prop 22 in California. It is. And it was an outsized winner with voters all over earners wanted. I think that department labor is listening and we're hoping we can get to this win win which is flexibility and benefits for your DA Costa Jihye Lee the CEO. Barrett just want to remind our television and radio audiences I have to ask if you've seen Super Profits Showtime's new series which documents issues with cab drivers and government in great detail. Have you seen it. And what's your rating. You know I have. I have seen it. It's not at the top of my streaming list. But I will consider it homework. And sometimes watching that stuff feels like work. You know I'll tell you we've changed as a company. There is a ton of innovation. That company they Uber you know redefine on demand transportation. But the culture changes that we have driven hit home even more as I watch that show. I saw you out there. I saw some pictures of you working at Pop a lot. Yes. Yes absolutely. And Chili's and with some of the merchants on Super Eades what do you what did you learn from that. Know things that I've learned with the challenges that they're facing and they say absolutely. And I've delivered to I've been a bicycle delivery person in San Francisco. You know when the work is just it's it's harder than you expect until you realize that the person behind the counter has to juggle all kinds of things. Are their orders coming in from Uber EADS and Door Dash and then putting it into the system making sure that you're caught up with a kitchen dealing with. Getting great service to people who who walk up there are less of them than I expected. There are many more delivery orders relative to walk ups but it's just impressive what these men and women are doing every single day. You got to be on your toes. You have to be smart. You have to. You're an entrepreneur and kind of making it all happen in partnerships. It's something that I love seeing. And you know our tech is good but it can get a lot better. Speaking of that last time you were here you said Uber will absolutely accept crypto someday someday. Any more details on that. I think the last time I saw it was a month ago or so. So we will I think crypto like right now. I think we talked about it. It's demonstrated to be a real store of value but it has not yet demonstrated its utility in terms of exchange of value. Efficient exchange of value in our over our average trip is a 15 dollar 20 dollar trip. So we need crypto to become more efficient. We're certainly looking at all choices. But if you asked me the same question a month from now I think the answer is gonna be the same. So let's go to five years from now. Think this vision for five years now. How different is it for love. Is it a super app. Is it truly V.A. Amazon. And how profitable is it. Well we absolutely plan to be a super up and a super hub not only for consumers. Go anywhere get anything and anything. It's not just food. It's literally anything you want in your local city or town but also for high earners. We can be a super app. How do you want to earn. When do you want to earn. Where do you want to earn. We're going to be giving you more earnings opportunities than anyone else. Our earner app is a super obviously one app and we can give you any and all opportunities. So I've tell you I'm just as excited about the Furner facing innovation and all the choice that we're gonna give our earnings as I am being the super app that consumers also interact. How many delivery players have survived by that point. How much consolidation will there be. There has to be consolidation and I feel like not a single transportation or delivery player outside the US. It's possible now. And this is a business that's been around for 10 plus years. So we are that company. We're profitable in the US both in mobility and delivery. We're profitable internationally both in mobility and delivery. We're going to hit free cash flow profits. We gave a target of five billion dollars in earnings in 2024 but that's just the beginning. We plan to be growing top lines very quickly with incremental margins. And I think we're going to show separation from a lot of other players who haven't been able to demonstrate both top line and bottom line growth.