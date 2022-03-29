Russian Troop Moves ‘Not a Real Withdrawal’: Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. has detected small numbers of Russian ground forces moving away from the Kyiv area, but it appeared to be a repositioning of forces, “not a real withdrawal.” Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks. Kirby spoke at a news briefing. (Source: Bloomberg)