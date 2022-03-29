Russian Troop Moves ‘Not a Real Withdrawal’: Pentagon

00:00

Has there been some movement. By some Russian units away from Kiev in the last day or so. Yeah we think so small numbers but we believe that this is a repositioning not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean that the threat to keep is over. Russia has failed in its objective of capturing key it's failed in its objective of subjugating Ukraine. But they can still inflict massive brutality on the country including on Keith. We see that even today and continued airstrikes against the capital city. No amount of spin can mask what the world has witnessed over the past month. And that's the courage and the military prowess of Ukraine's armed forces and its people which are proving to be more than what Russia bargained for in its unprovoked and unjustified invasion. We believe we assess that it is likely more repositioning to be used elsewhere in Ukraine. Where exactly. We don't know. I would just note that the Russians themselves have said in the same breath they're saying they're they're withdrawing that they're that they're repriced criticizing the Donbass area. Eastern Ukraine. Russia should negotiate in good faith. They have an opportunity here an opportunity they have missed many many times over the last month to end this war and to do it responsibly and to negotiate in good faith. So we hope that they'll do that. But the war could end today if Mr. Putin did the right thing and actually did withdraw all his forces from Ukraine and respect Ukrainian sovereignty.