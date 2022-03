00:00

Let's get some more analysis on this. Paul I think all who covers Micron for Bloomberg Intelligence is with us now. Paul talk to us about sort of what really stood out to you and what seems to be a very strong report saw. Well look they beat on revenues. They beat on margins in guidance is above expectations. I would say that this is definitely a strong. It's become a strong secular growth story supported by strength in data centers and auto market 5G markets. All of this is driving demand. What really stood out during the quarter though is a couple of things. Margin definitely exceeded expectations. And I think we're all sort of expecting some sort of supply chain issues going on particularly in light of the Ukraine war. And no one's really clear on how much that is impacting the semiconductor supply chain. These margins were forty seven point two percent margin exceeded the high end of expectations. And I think that points to just very controlled supply at this stage. The second thing that I would point out is they did not rate their their dividend. And I think the market will be a little concerned about that. But they did do some share repurchases and to return capital to investors. That's good. It's interesting that of course for at this time we're also seeing not only in reinvestment in their own investor base but an allocation of capital towards expanding continuing to boost its own supplies. There was of course debated whether or not they can build more at home invest more in the United States. Of course the C Michael Barr and the company itself make a big fact about their presence in Boise their presence in the United States but also that they have a diversified supply chain. How diversified is it right now. Well I think are quite diversified but they still have the majority in terms of getting their actual supplies but they are still concentrated in terms of their manufacturing facilities predominantly in Southeast Asia. Now they do have their large R and D facility in the U.S. and one smaller manufacturing facility here. They do need to diversify just as the rest of the semiconductor sector does. The question becomes with the chip space particularly from memory chips the economies of scale are such that to build a new fab capacity to build a whole new facility would eat it would flood the market with supply. And if you look particularly in the diagram space of memory it's pretty much an oligopoly. Right. And they keep really tight control over supply to the market. So while Micron keeps talking about you know building out supply and taking advantage of the chip tact and perhaps getting subsidies to build new capacity I think they're going to be very cautious about that and bring on very gradually because in the end demand will determine how much supply they build out.