Renewables Will Stall in Short Term, Then Pick Up Steam: Anglo
The transition to renewables and green energy is likely to stall for a short while and then “race like hell,” that's according to Anglo American Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani. He also said there is "a negative consequence on renewables in the very short term, but in the long term, everyone is going to push out to get their renewables strategy in place." Cutifani was speaking to Bloomberg's Manus Cranny on the sidelines of the South African Investment in Johannesburg. (Source: Bloomberg)