Renewables Will Stall in Short Term, Then Pick Up Steam: Anglo

I've just finished a conversation with the president South Africa. I use the phrase supercycle. He was optimistic he could endure. It's not a supercycle for you but what is it. Well less upward trajectory continues. Well first thing I think there are areas of our industry or in resources where we're seeing significant demand growth energy transition issues or products required for environmental applications. I think the bigger issue though is the tightness of supply across almost all of our resource commodities. We're in the eye of the war with Ukraine and Russia. Those supply chains those con activities they're becoming ever more fractured. What is your sense right now in terms of that supply chain disruption and overall supply disruption in your way. So so clearly we're all worried about oil gas food because a lot of the food for the world comes from that part of the world. And then some of the products that we use in our industry also come from that part of the world. So when we the one thing we learned in Covid make sure you understand your supply chains and protect them and make sure you're building stock. So our inventory strategy has gone from just in time to just in case. And so we're building our inventory levels on key supply. As you as you come to exit Anglo they're going to face cutbacks needs aren't they. Couple expenditure for the mining and for the oil industry. You expect it to really ramp aggressively or will they be a bit cautious in this cycle. Well I think I think at Anglo we've demonstrated a disciplined with our capital allocation. We've only committed to one greenfields project at a time because of the drain it has on skills projects skills on a global basis in my view. There's only half a dozen people that can build those big projects are disciplined running it through. But inflation input inflation will be a major factor in terms of how you think about capital projects that on anchored its inflation on anchored. From what you've said I don't think it's unanchored. I think there is definitely that demand pull on the input side. So how we counter that productivity efficiencies and new technologies. That's why Anglo's gone down the future smart road. Let me just pivot to the LME because we haven't spoken to you since they canceled nearly 4 billion dollars worth of trades and blocked off trading in NIKKEI for a week. How precarious a moment was that. How worried were you when you saw that action. So first thing we've been saying that we thought there was going to be a spike in nickel at some stage. We didn't expect it to be as quick and as extreme. And you'll get that when someone is probably overcommitted in the market. But the response was a little worrying. But at the same time I think in a way these things are traded. People are going to have to think a little bit differently because when you've got extreme supply shortages you've got demand in certain products. You've got a new sense of dynamic forces in play that you're gonna have to think very differently in the way the regulators work or the houses that help the market respond in an appropriate way to the LME. Do the right thing. They had to call a pause. I might not have agreed with some of the things they did but at the same time it's. It's easy to say in hindsight what do you do when you're not quite sure what's happening. So to be fair I think they responded in in an appropriate sense of urgency with an appropriate sense of urgency where they did the right thing on the levels. Easy to say in hindsight maybe a bit too tight but easy for a journalist to ask. I see you after the horse has bolted. Biden has just landed. He's in NATO. What we really are trying to take to Mark ISE is the risk of energy supply from Russia into Europe and Europe and their demand from Russia. Do you think we've actually priced in this sort of fatalistic moment of when Russia might risk gas supplies into Europe. I think the risk if you look at the history of the world battles over natural resources unfortunately can sometimes lead to extreme behaviors. I only hope for all our sakes that both sides take a deep breath consider the issues and work out how to deal with the transition. The one thing I will say is the transition to renewables and green energy is going to stall for a short period of time and then it's going to race like it. So I think there's a negative consequence on renewables in the very short term but long term everyone's going to push hard to get their renewable strategies in place. OK we're going to reflect how cracking line. But renewables are going to react like Helen when I think all forms and all it'll be battery. But we're going to get smarter in terms of how we apply those technology batteries. We're winning small vehicles hydrogen will win in the large vehicles and they'll be end conversations. You'll have hybrid batteries and hydrogen that perform differently in different applications you put in the super efficient and flexible. So we're going to think very differently about the way we are applying these technologies. And to close off you'd live through boom bust. Like myself many cycles. But is this stagflation. Mark is that what we're is that where we are right now in a stagflation free world. Not sure. I still think that and I'm hopeful that a that an agreement will be sorted around Ukraine Russia Europe. I mean the world cannot afford and for the benefit of the people in the world we can't afford to keep going down this road. We've got to find solutions that work for everyone and that into dialogue talking. The one thing that I think and I hope is positive out of all of this is the need to make sure these alliances are kept strong. We're dialoguing we're supporting each other and we're making sure the world talks as a global community. And what we're having now is not sustainable. And I hope we can get together and this business. We've got our role to play.