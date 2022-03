00:00

Video games industry sits at the nexus of tech entertainment and sports. In twenty twenty one video games were a one hundred eighty billion dollar global business and more than four hundred sixty five million people told market research firm News You that they watched sports events. But the group Black and Gaming found that just 2 percent of people working in the industry are black. And other data indicate that only 24 percent of global game developers are women. 3 percent identify as non binary. Let's first briefly talk about the state of play when we think about the gaming industry and diversity and inclusion. Let's start with you. What did you find when you enjoyed when you joined the sports space not just among players but in other role. Thanks Dina. And yes it's good contacts. I am a new comer relative to the sports community. I've been with evil geniuses about three years. And upon my entrance I was actually one of the first and only female representatives then EA Sports leadership position globally which is a little ridiculous. As for us and for those that are less familiar about EA Sports we probably bridge that sports and athletic side of gaming and entertainment to the world. But despite about 45 percent of us gamers being women less than 3 percent are at the highest level of competitive play which for me as a team owner tells me I am not recruiting or finding the breadth of potential best talent by being blind to the diversity problems of access and accessibility in this space. So it's always an uphill uphill battle for us as we try to find and make the space inclusive and encompassing because without that it's a business financial and cultural problem. And Sara you joined the gaming world about five years ago from the mobile carrier space. What was your experience coming into this industry. You know when I first came in a lot of people asked me if I was considering the role and it was something I really wanted to do because it isn't an industry just with the stats that you stated that really has a history of being very inclusive. But what I found is that it's also an industry that there's so much opportunity for change. And in particular I was very inspired by the work that we do at X Box and at Microsoft to help drive that because you know as a gaming platform you have an opportunity to give opportunities to creators that others don't and to make sure that they can actually be seen on the platform and can come in and beyond X box. And so the process over the last five years or just working with the team has been really inspiring because we actually sort of open up that aperture. One program I really love is the idea that X box program that we have. If you're not familiar with it it enables anyone to self publish a game on X box. You go to ISE DAX box IBEX box dot com you submit your concept and when your concept is approved we actually send you all the things that you need to be able to complete your game and to publish it on X box. And we've had over 2000 games come to us through that program because we've just sort of democratize the ability to reach the console and to reach our user base. And many of the most diverse city new perspective games that we have on the platform have come through it which is really inspiring. Tonya you're a gaming industry veteran. What have you seen in your time with this in this space. Is it evolving better or evolving worse. Still really challenging. Well I'll say we are. We've published two of those democratized games on Idea DAX box. That is indeed a great program. It's often in the pattern over my career has been to see that creators have more and more tools both in terms of engines and in terms of self publishing. It feels like there is greater availability of creators to be able to reach consumers at the same time as the wider culture across the world is talking about more and more nuanced topics of diversity and representation and different ways that creators are either empowered or the opposite. Let's break that out into a couple of different component parts. Let's talk about what you and your companies are doing to improve the quality and diversity situation. And let's start a little bit on the workforce issues. Sarah can. Can you talk to me a little bit about some of the work that Microsoft has been doing to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce in its gaming business. Yeah absolutely. Well I think first and foremost change starts at the very top. And I feel really privileged because at X Box I actually work with the most diverse leadership team that I've ever worked with in my life. And I think it is although you know I haven't compared everywhere. One of the most diverse leadership teams in gaming certainly have a major platform. We recently actually sort of published a graphic that showed the leadership team and that has a big impact because in the culture you know you can't see it if you can't be it. And it has done a lot for just changing the culture within our team. Changing the nature of conversations that we have to share a story about it to get specific. Every year when we actually curate the games that go into our E3 show we go through a real process. We look at all the games for color palette and pacing and nature of gameplay because we're really trying to create something that represents the full breadth of games out in the world that are being developed. And a couple years ago we were doing that and there was this one game that gunk where the asset wasn't quite as refined at the last final review as some of the other assets in the show. And so we were discussing whether or not it made sense to put the game in the show. And I said you know what. I talked to the team. They said this and it's one more asset on Thursday. It'll come in at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. I'll stay up late and watch it. And if it clears the bar we'll put it in the show. And I did that. Stayed up late and watch the asset. It cleared the bar and we put it in. And when we released the show it was one of the top games. It was actually trending on Twitter. I was sort of pleasantly surprised because I had known sort of how close it was to being in or out. And I turned to my daughter afterwards and I said hey of all the games that we showed in the show today what's the one you love the most. And she said the gunk. I said why did you love it the most. And she said Because the character looks like me. And I realized that we all have unconscious bias. That's human. Sometimes we use those words like it's a judgment on someone but you can't help. You have bias based off of just how you grew up and the things that you were exposed to. But the issue we face is if everybody who has a certain type of bias. There was all the people making the decisions. That's when you get to things that aren't truly representative. But purely because I was in the room I just saw something a little different from everybody else in the room. But we ended up creating a better show right. And so it starts with that top. But then once you have that at the top there's a ton of work that you have to do. I don't think it's really cultural work to drive to change. A lot of people talk about just like the numbers the diversity numbers and you can start there but it's about anybody and everybody feeling like they can do their best work. And I don't think there's any one lever. And I see some of the things sort of nodding your head as I'm talking about this. Right. It's like it's what type of conversations we have. How inclusive is it how vulnerable the people feel like they can be. Can they actually tell their true story at work. How do you create employee resource groups in places where people can connect and all of those things. And we just work on that every single day. And I've seen so much growth and change in the X box team over the last five years. And you've got to we've we've come a long way. We've got far to go. But it gives me a lot of hope and joy for the future. Tony you mentioned to me that a lot of what you focus on is is not bringing in new people but helping those who are already in the gaming industry survive and thrive. Talk to me about why that is and the work that you've done through pixels. Well it actually ties into a lot of what Sarah is talking about. If you just focus on the lower level hiring and getting their foot in the door and you put them in an organization that hasn't started that conversation from the top you're setting them up for a very difficult time even if their workplace is very well intentioned. If all of the leadership is of a certain type and they hire someone not of that type and they're alone they're naturally going to have a harder time. They're just going to feel more isolated if not token ISE. And so one of my story that I sometimes am sad to remember is that we had a mentorship program that we set up and one of my close friends was a mentor. And she said Tanya I can't mentoring for you anymore. And I was like well why. I thought you were having a great time. And she was like well I have been. But you paired me with somebody who their dream job is to work at this studio. I'm still paying a therapist for them. And I can't give them advice ethically on how to work there. So I don't think I can help them with that. And I was like you know what. That's really fair. And when we actually looked at it we realized that you know after a few years a lot of the people we had helped you know get into the industry. They needed to get out of it again. So we've been much more conscious of trying to pay attention to places where the leadership has become more diverse places where employee resource groups are actually a helpful tool for employees to become hopefully not just surviving and contributing but actually valued members leadership. Because if that's not a possibility where they are they probably need to go somewhere else and we can be an impartial third party helping them with that. So yeah we've basically changed our focus from helping people get a job to helping people hopefully inspire others. Nicole most of what we see in sports is the players and people look at who the players are and you know where they come from. And Evil Geniuses was the first team to have two women on a gaming team with your balance squad. But you also mentioned to me how important it is to focus on the other roles the coaches. I know the people who work on the business side and over it are evil geniuses. You've been running conferences. You've been running an internship program to diversify those areas. Tell me about that. Yes. And I so strongly agree with what both Tanya and Sara mentioned are on starting at the top and making sure you have the back end infrastructure to support and really walk the walk of the initiatives that you like to present and talk about. And where EA Sports differs a bit from the professionalism of the developers and studios is. It was very grassroots. Even five three years ago a lot of EA sports organizations were underfunded and not well infrastructure and much of leadership came from being a pro player or a coach of the past. And so we really had to tackle from both ends. How do you get diverse talent from the top who historically don't come from the gaming space and e.g. it took us a while three years in and not until a maybe 60 days ago that I complete my leadership team where we're now over 50 percent female at the executive level and over 50 percent people of color. But also building ground up because you know I won't shy away from the bias and even maybe some of the bias of listeners of what is ISE. Sports is not a real career path that is legit in terms of aspirations and stickiness of your own personal career growth. And so to make sure people see a path to real tangible and high potential career opportunities in this space from any background let alone women or gender or religion or nationality. It took a bit of a lull. It took a lot of start out a little bit. It took a lot of programming and intentional work. Part of that is how we scout and recruit on the gaming side. We use like a lot of traditional sports. We've invested heavily in empirical methods and data driven scouting and recruiting because unlike traditional sports we're not an inherently gendered sport. And on the board from we call it from game to boardroom and from the staff and the infrastructure to couldn't continue to further support the messaging again showcase the values that we want to uphold. We really have recruited and invested in finding talent in spaces that historically haven't been in gaming and making sure we know and we highlight that this is a safe space for anyone to participate in. I want to move to talking about content diversity Sara in your last answer with that that lovely story about the gunk and your daughter and I so love that story because all three of you when we were talking before this conference mentioned the importance of representation to bringing gamers. And people have to see themselves on screen. And you know being the players and the creatives I want to talk a little bit about content diversity. You know I saw a report from Diamond Lobby that looked at the 100 biggest games from 2017 to 20 21 and found that nearly 80 percent of the main characters were male 54 percent of the main characters were white. Only eight point three percent of games had a female main character of color. So that that's what we're what we're up against here. So I want to talk a little bit about some some experiences that you've had here. And what kind of work you have all done as well as the challenges of getting games to be more popular with with diverse characters and themes. So Tony I want to start with you. In your dating simulation game boyfriend dungeon you the game try to represent a variety of relationship types that the players could choose from. Tell me about that. And what was the reaction from your gamers particularly your gamers who identify as LGBTQ. Well it actually started as a desire to see my own play experience represented. I was a lover of romantic RPG years. There haven't been that many. But those few that are out there I really loved. And some years ago I was talking with my partners saying you know it's really sad that I can't date the women or this other alien or whoever. I decide what to do. Everybody. And and my partner was like well you should make boyfriend Dundon haha. And and I was I laughed as well. And he said no no no I'm serious. You should make boyfriend ended. And it took some years before he got there but that was how the game came about. And then later we realized that oh you should be dating swords. And so you can play the game to find more details. But to answer your question Dina once we started digging into it and really thinking about well what does it mean to be able to date anyone and what does it mean to feel included in something. We had a very diverse team in terms of sexuality and gender and and nationality and language. We didn't have a ton of diversity in terms of that many people of color or accessibility or a few other vectors of marginalization. But we were able to hire sensitivity consultants and but with even just the sexuality and gender diversity of our team we were able to touch some gamers really meaningfully. Most of the awards we've been nominated for have been social impact even though we didn't set out to do anything socially impactful. All we wanted to do was make a game that made people feel included. But apparently that's a progressive statement to some people. And and it sticks out because we weren't telling one particular story. We were just trying to let people love who they wanted to love. And it makes them likable characters of all types. And I'm glad that some people felt that that that was worthwhile. And glad awards are the gaming awards. It's been a really really lovely reception. And Nicole when we were talking about this you mentioned to me that one challenge in the east fourth world and in getting you know new games and a wider selection of games to take off is that you know the games which in E Sports Athletes specializes in and which games teams focus on are big decisions with huge investment of time and resources by players and teams. How does that factor in when we think about getting more diverse content to take off to take off and sports. And what have you seen worthwhile. So I have to first tangent because I think Tonya's being very humble as a big fan of Mood Hunter as I can say that that kept Fox game and that's are fantastic not only from a gameplay but having unique characters that you can relate to and get excited by. So that end of that. Thank you so much. Big fan. Big fan. But on the fought side though it's interesting because we don't own the games but the challenge we have is unlike the NBA team or an NFL team the sport of basketball or football doesn't tend to change or adjust or isn't owned by a private company that has other competing interests at heart. And so a good examples e.g. used to be world champs in a game called Halo. And the competitive scene of Halo is not as big as it once was. We have to be kind of on our toes of not only what are the games that we need to be in and why but also what are the games that are coming that will be relevant for us and e.g. we really maximize the athletic integrity and championship mindset more than other factors. And so we're all trying to find games that we know we can lift trophies. But one interesting we call in our decision making matrix that we've highlighted is that games tend to have better as I'm sure Sarah would also know and even Tonya like games that have characters represented in a diversity sense really resonate well globally in terms of people that see themselves. And so especially games that have really been profound and diverse cast of characters even in the competitive scene. While it's not a direct linear decision making for us it is a good indicator for how sticky and multigenerational and tenured a game might be in market. So it is something we pay attention to and look at. What I also love too is from a competitive standpoint our players are focused on winning and if they have to win as a female character as a purple character as an alien it creates a bit of an equalizing mindset of what is gender and what is what can I be and what represents me because they're focused on what will give me the best results. And I might be an old person character young person character. And so it definitely serves as a opening of the mind of what is and what isn't in the gaming space. Hey Sarah if I can shift the question a little bit for you because you've already told us your your wonderful story about the gun. When I think about accessible content and tools I also think about the community of gamers with disabilities. Can we talk a little bit about what Microsoft has done to better serve that that community. Yeah I mean in the end we want everyone to like enjoy and be able to embrace the power of play and just like all the examples of how important it is to be able to see yourself in the game. It's also important that people who have disabilities or limited mobility can also take advantage of games and to be done at time and time investment. They're probably the most iconic example is the X box adaptive controller. I don't know if you've seen it but it's really fantastic. It's about this large and it enables you to sort of reprogram the controls so that you can adjust what you need to do and how you can control the game based off of your ability level. So instead of using your thumb you can use your elbow you can use your foot. You can use your knee. It just opens up so many scenarios for gamers with more limited ability. And I love that particularly in games because that actually enables people to participate and play together on a level playing field and do things in games with their friends that they couldn't necessarily do in real life which is extremely powerful and meaningful for folks. We also think about it in terms of actually like the settings in games. So Forts and Horizon 5 just want a whole bunch of accessibility or awards. That's a game we do an X box game studios. We invest a lot in that. And they actually did both. It just enabled and announced they enable both American sign language and British sign language in the game because that enables people with hearing disabilities to fully participate. And then we have a whole bunch of other things on settings and things that people can do with their X box. They can get the fullness of the experience. And so I don't think we're anywhere near the end of the journey there. Just like we are on inclusion on other factors. But we're continuing to invest. We're just making play truly accessible for everyone. We've only got about three minutes left so this will probably be our last question. I want to talk about how important work culture in work life balance is to building strong and vibrant and diverse workforces. Nicole you mentioned to me that you know sports gamers used to like live together in a house and that wasn't conducive to attracting people with you know families. What's changing there. Yes. I earlier I think I said the space was underfunded and a little immature. And that might have been a polite way to describe sports where even my first day on the job was none of the women's restrooms in their facility worked because there had never been a woman to use up which was a very fun day one. How do you find the plumber. But regardless the sports space overall was driven by passion. But the underbelly of that is passion. To work for free and be a pro gamer with no potential financial return is also privileged and not to dismiss the sacrifices and work ethic and grind. But a mother with kids can't live in a studio in Arizona training for a tournament for weeks on end. Like a lot of young kids it doesn't foster class mobility age mobility anyone with any extenuating life circumstances. Even if you had a puppy that doesn't work. Right. And so making sure the infrastructure as unsexy as it is. It was there from an East Coast perspective. We were a big first mover in dismantling the like gritty grass roots to enable the best of whatever talent no matter their background or home life needs. So this is a job that has work life balance and they can show up and do their best in a way that matters and we cover the rest. And that was surprisingly revolutionary relatively late in the East Bernstein development. Let's talk about a game development practice called Crunch which is the practice of game studios Reverend works. A ton of overtime to finish a game by the deadline that the studio set you know a few years ago had a petition saying crunch is failure. How does that impact the ability of different groups to thrive in the field. I absolutely have an easier job than someone like Sarah. I mean I only have eleven employees so I can very personally follow up with an employee if I feel like they have started falling off the professionalism wagon into crunching themselves and burning themselves out because that's not in CAC boxes interest. But I'll say that my approach is to approach every single human on their own level like their own playing field and ask them what they need whereas it's a much harder thing when it when you're a mega corp. But yes crunches failure. Let's never do that. Easier said than done. We're so far we're eight years three and serious. So tell me you know how X Box looks at this. Have you always X Box looked at the impact of a work life balance on you know employees. And also you know I know the deal is not done but you have a deal to to acquire Activision which has had you know Bloomberg Wall Street Journal other publications have reported as a pervasive culture of harassment. How does X Box think about these issues and how do you think about it that Activision. Yeah I mean we think about these issues really deeply and as you said culture dignity and respect creating an environment where everyone can do their best work is our number one priority. Now obviously we Activision deal is going to close in some time but when they become part of Microsoft and X Box those same priorities are going to apply to those teams. The last thought I'd add just to add on to what others have shared because we do think about crunch and all those things and work life balance is I am really seeing that the advent of hybrid work is opening up a new set of balance for folks and is also making it possible for us to have more diverse teams. And so I just feel a lot of excitement for what that opens up both for people who are managing things at home but also people who want to stay located near their families but still join our industry and them not having to leave everything behind their culture their family and their loved ones and move all the way across the country in order to do that. And so that's just a whole new level of balance that's been injected into our lives that I think is going to help us manage not just traditional work life balance in terms of hours but just also being able to live your your full life with your family and your loved ones while doing work that you love. Great. Well that's all the time we have. Thank you so much Tanya Nicolle and Sarah for your time and your wisdom. Thanks so much.