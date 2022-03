00:00

Media mogul Ivan Allen has filed a lawsuit against Nielsen claiming its TV ratings are broken providing unreliable counts of viewers. He's seeking billions of dollars in damages. Allen joins us now from Los Angeles to discuss the suit. But also we want to get his take on the current media landscape on a few potential bids. He's currently involved in fire and it's always great to have some time with you. Thank you. First and foremost the Nielsen suit. What would what better what changed. You want to be seen. We we need a different many different platforms. This isn't working. In my humble opinion. This is a monopoly. They Nielsen has filed numerous lawsuits that has shut down other innovation competitors. And it's a monopoly. And when you get a monopoly. These are the results. You get what we believe. And in our opinion inferior an inferior service inferior product and pricing. That's not competitive. And it's unfortunate that for the most part this is the only thing that the ad community will use as their measurement platform. But I think the ad community is very comfortable with this because they know it's being underreported. Look at what happened with this past Super Bowl. They had to. They were commissioned by the NFL to go and recalculate the Super Bowl ratings. And they went up almost 25 percent. They found millions and millions of viewers that they didn't find before originally came out. I think it was like 160 million viewers. And then if they recalibrated came in at like 205 two 210 something ridiculous. Also when you look at the folks that have come our way since we filed this lawsuit it is truly remarkable. The folks. I mean this is in my humble opinion this is going to become a very very large class action lawsuit probably one of the biggest in corporate history. We have cable networks out there that have said that their ratings went down double digit double digit price simply because someone had a birthday and they went from B being 54 to 55 and they were being measured in the demo of 25 to 54. Right. And off a sudden somebody in Wisconsin had a birthday and a major cable network had a double digit decrease. The stories that are coming in are just insane. Well Byron we don't have a lot of time here. So I want to jump in and ask you how you describe Nielsen as a monopoly. So how do you fix that system. I mean is it a matter of having more ratings companies or what do you see as the alternative. I think to have to have more you have to have competition. Competition is good. What would the NFL be with one team in. It's great that we have 32 teams which is why the Super Bowl is a national holiday. Competition is good. It's great. It brings out the best of us. And we need to sample more. We need to go deeper. We can't have you know a couple in the middle of Iowa representing 20 30 percent of these ratings. It's insane. The way they admit to these issues and they say they're going to get better. The problem is what they're trying to get it together and get it better. We're losing money. We're losing billions and billions as an industry billions of dollars in revenue. So we want to work with you but you've got to get to the table and work with us. You can't continue to to not have major major sampling. You have to increase hiring. We have to get your pricing right. I love how you brought out the Super Bowl. I want to bring up the NFL and we'll boldly. And Neal potential ISE of the Denver Broncos. Is that still happening. Well I can't speak to that. But I think you know listen here's what I would say about the NFL. It's a league that's been around over a hundred years. 70 80 percent of the athletes are African-American. And unfortunately they've never had an African-American owner. It's long overdue. Everything in my power and I will do everything in my power to help them achieve that goal. That's the most I can say about that. So it's a you know the you know the Denver Broncos is a phenomenal franchise and the NFL is an amazing organization. And Roger Goodell does a phenomenal job of managing and running that that that league. And he's been there over 40 years. You know he's an amazing individual. He got started there when he was 23 as an intern. He's been there over 40 years in his life. And we have just about 30 seconds. I do want to ask about the broader MRA landscape whether you're eyeing any more deals specifically in the media space. Are you kidding me. We are highly acquisitive. You know we can't be acquisitive. We are highly acquisitive. Get our hands on it. We're going to buy it. Our shopping cart will never be full. And we have one of the biggest shopping carts on planet Earth. If it's for sale we're buying it especially if it's media and it's streaming and it has anything to do with advertising. We're gonna buy even if it's not for sale we're buying. Firing come on when you bought it. We love having you on the show.