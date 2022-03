00:00

> > SOME OF THE TRENDS GOING INTO THE UKRAINE CRISIS ARE SYSTEMIC. > > YOU HAVE TO BOX WITH SOME CONVICTION. YOU NEED TO LOOK AT THE MEDIUM TERM AND HOLD THAT LINE. > > IS A VERY STANDARD CORRECTION HERE. > > WE COULD GO QUICKLY INTO RECESSION. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG'S -- THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. JONATHAN: FROM NEW YORK CITY FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLD WIDE, SURVEILLANCE LIVE ON TV AND RADIO. FUTURES ARE DOWN ABOUT 1/10%. PROGRESS IN UKRAINE TALKS LESS THAN WE WOULD LIKE. LISA: HOW OFTEN HAVE WE GOTTEN THESE TIT-FOR-TAT HEADLINES. THERE HAS BEEN LESS PROGRESS MADE WITH THE KREMLIN LEADER AND NO ONE IS TAKING IT AT FACE BILL YOU -- AT FACE VALUE AND NO ONE IS TAKING IT SERIOUSLY ANYMORE. JONATHAN: JUST A LITTLE WHISPER FROM THE EU FOREIGN MINISTER, ENERGY SANCTIONS COULD BE ON THE TABLE FOR THE EUROPEANS. LISA: IF THERE'S GOING TO BE A FIFTH ROUND OF SANCTIONS, IS LEFT TO SANCTION THAT CAN BITE. GERMANY CAME TO SOME AGREEMENT WITH CUTTER TO GET SOME NATURAL GAS SUPPLY RATHER THAN RELYING ON RUSSIA. HOW MUCH IS THAT OF FREE CURSOR TO THAT TAKING A NEW TURN. JONATHAN: GREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK IN THE SEAT. > > WE HEARD THE LIKES OF CHRISTOPHER WALLER TO SING MAYBE A 50% RATE HIKE COULD BE ON THE TABLE IN THE NEXT MEETING. THEY ARE CALLING FOR 50 BASIS POINTS ON FED FUND RATES. KAILEY: IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THE FED EARNED PRESIDENT RESPONSE. JONATHAN: GERMAN HOWELL LAST WEEK, MAYBE YOU WALKED AWAY THINKING THAT WAS A HAWKISH CONFERENCE. WHAT WOULD YOU CONCLUDE? LISA: THAT HE WAS BASICALLY DOVISH AND MOVED AWAY FROM CERTAIN KINDS OF TIGHTENING AND RESTRICTIONS. I HEARD THE FEDERAL RESERVE THAT WAS WILLING TO RISK THE SOFT LANDING AND HE'S COMING UP IN THIS HOUR. HOW MUCH IS THAT A RELIEF TO MARKETS? I DON'T UNDERSTAND IT ALL STOP JONATHAN: WE JUST HAD THE GUEST WEEK OF GAINS SO FAR ON THE S & P. THE NASDAQ IS DOWN AROUND 1/3 OF 1% STOP CRUDE IS HEADING NORTH AS WELL. THE MOVE IN YIELDS IS JUST A LITTLE BIT OF INVERSION COMING THROUGH. LISA: THIS GOES TO THE BRIAN WEINSTEIN POINT OF HOW MUCH WE ARE SEEING THE FED WILLING TO RISK A SOFT LANDING AT A TIME WHEN YOU SEE INFLATION GETTING AROUND THE PRECIPICE AND THIS IS THE FEAR AND WHAT WE EXPECT TO HEAR FROM A NUMBER OF FED SPEAKERS INCLUDING THE ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT WHO IS SPEAKING AROUND 8 A.M. AND THE KEY EVENT, FED CHAIR JAY POWELL SPEAKING AT NOON AT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR ECONOMICS IN ATLANTA. HOW MUCH WILL HE TALK ABOUT THE FACT THAT WE SEE PEOPLE PILING INTO LONGER-TERM RATES AT A TIME WHEN OTHERS ARE SAYING WE HAVE TO CONFRONT INFLATION FOR A LONGER TIME TO STOP THIS INDICATES THE POTENTIAL OF RECESSION. WE GET THAT DISCUSSION PRESIDENT BIDEN IS HOLDING WITH EMMANUEL MACRON AND OLAF SCHOLZ AND MARIO DRAGHI. THEY WILL TALK ABOUT PERHAPS A FIFTH ROUND OF SANCTIONS. WHAT DO WE GET OUT OF GERMANY IN TERMS OF FURTHER SANCTIONS AND OIL AND GAS? HOW MUCH DO WE HEAR ABOUT THE THRESHOLD AS WELL AS THEIR SUPPLIES TO UKRAINIAN TROOPS TO FEND OFF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK? THIS IS INTERESTING, TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN AND JAKE SULLIVAN OUR MEETING WITH A SLEW OF BUSINESS LEADERS INCLUDING EXXON, CONOCOPHILLIPS, BANK OF AMERICA, AGRICULTURE, MANUFACTURING SECTORS TO TALK ABOUT SANCTIONS AND RAMIFICATIONS ACCORDING TO SOURCES. HOW MUCH THEY FOCUS ON TRYING TO JOG THE PRICE HIKES DOWN FOR ABSORBING SOME OF THE COST. WE SEE THIS WHEN CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS FALLING TO THE LOWEST LEVELS SINCE 2011 AND WE WILL GET THE LATEST READ ON FRIDAY. JONATHAN: WHAT DO YOU THINK THAT MEETING IS ABOUT. LISA: I THINK IT'S ABOUT INCREASING PRODUCTION FOR COMMODITIES AND IT COMES TO NOT TRY TO PRICE GOUGE SO HOW MUCH THEY SAY YOU CANNOT HAVE THESE MARGINS AND BE HIKING PRICES AND HOW MUCH THEY TALK ABOUT WHAT FURTHER STEPS THEY ARE TECHIE -- TAKING. HOW MUCH IT PROHIBITS CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY REMAINS. JONATHAN: THANK YOU, I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REPORTING AROUND THAT. LET'S TALK ABOUT A SINGLE NAME IN FREE MARKETS, OWING IS DOWN IN EARLY TRADING, OFF BY MORE THAN 7% STOP KAILEY: THIS IS AFTER A CRASH IN CHINA WITH THE JET CARING MORE THAN 130 PEOPLE CRASHING IN A SOUTHWESTERN PROVINCE. THIS IS THE 737 800 SO THE RED ASSESSOR IS THE 737 MAX. THE MAX JET HAS NOT RETURNED TO COMMERCIAL SERVICE IN CHINA SINCE THOSE CRASHES WE SAW SEVERAL YEARS AGO SO IT'S A SENSITIVE TIME FOR BOEING. IS NOT THE SAME JET BUT THIS IS A TRAGEDY ON A MASSIVE WE DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE CASUALTIES BUT WE WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH THAT DEVELOPING STORY. TEAM COVERAGE STARTS RIGHT NOW. A LITTLE BIT LATER, EUROPEAN LEADERS WILL HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. HOW IMPORTANT IS THAT CALL? > > THIS CALL IS LOOKING TO PROCEED A NATO SUMMIT ON THURSDAY. A LOT OF THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE PREPARATION FOR WHAT WE'VE SEEN OF A BIG DIPLOMATIC PUSH IN EUROPE. A NUMBER OF ISSUES THEY WILL TACKLE HAS TO DO WITH UKRAINE BUT IT ALSO HAS TO DO WITH SECURITY GUARANTEES IN EUROPE AND THE BIGGEST QUESTION OF ALL, WHAT HAPPENS TO ENERGY? LISA: WHAT IS THE LATEST IN TERMS OF RUSSIAN PROGRESS? THEY SAID THEY WOULD USE HYPERSONIC MISSILES AND MANY EUROPEAN LEADERS ARE DOWNPLAYING THAT. WHAT'S YOUR INTERPRETATION? > > FOR MANY OFFICIALS THAT HAVE SPOKEN BEHIND THE SCENES, THEY TELL YOU IF YOU LOOK AT THE SITUATION ON THE ROUND, THIS INVASION IS STUCK IN RUSSIA IS NOT MADE ANY GAINS OVER THE PAST WEEK BUT A LOT HAS TO DO WITH THE LOCAL POPULATION TO SHOW THE DAMAGE THEY CAN DO. IF YOU LOOK AT THE SPIRIT ON THE GROUND, HAVE THEY CHANGED ANYTHING? THE RUSSIANS AND 1130 A.M. LOCAL TIME IN MOSCOW GIVING AND ULTIMATUM TO THE UKRAINE ARMY. THIS CONNECTS THE CRIMEA TO THE DUMBAS. THEIR WEAPONS AND UKRAINIAN SAID THAT WON'T HAPPEN. IN TERMS OF THE SPIRIT OF THIS ARMY THAT HAS BEEN FIGHTING FOR 26 DAYS, NOT A LOT HAS CHANGED. LISA: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE OFF THE RECORD CALL THAT THE PRESIDENT IS HOLDING WITH BUSINESS LEADERS. HOW MUCH IS THIS PREPARING FOR THE NEXT ROUND OF SANCTIONS AND HOW MUCH IS THIS TRYING TO GET AHEAD OF THE PRICE INCREASES THAT ARE CRIMPING SOUP -- CONSUMER CONFIDENCE? > > THIS COMES AT A TIME WHEN THE ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN ASKING OIL COMPANIES TO PUMP MORE. ALSO, CRITICIZING THEM FOR GIVING MORE MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS AND NOT INVESTMENT. WE SEEN A 180 FROM THE ADMINISTRATION AND HOW THEY DEAL WITH THE OIL COMPANIES AND THEY ARE TRYING TO MAKE SURE THE OIL COMPANIES HAVE A ROBUST INVESTMENT BECAUSE THEY NEED MORE OIL AND GAS IN THIS COUNTRY BECAUSE OF WHAT'S GOING ON WITH RUSSIA SO I THINK THAT WILL BE PART OF IT AND THE FACT THAT THERE WILL PROBABLY BE A DISCUSSION HOW THE ENTIRE DECOUPLING FROM RUSSIA, A MASSIVE COMMODITY COUNTRY, IS JUST REEKING HAVOC ON SUPPLY CHAINS AS WELL AS MODERATING PRICES ACROSS THE BOARD. KAILEY: WHEN WE THINK ABOUT DIVERSIFYING AWAY FROM RUSSIA, IT RAISES THE QUESTION OF OPEC STEP HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SAUDI'S EVOLVING DO TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING PLAYING OUT IN THE SEPARATION WITH RUSSIA? > > UNITED STATES WOULD WANT OPEC TO BE PUMPING MORE. PART OF WHAT MAKES IT DIFFICULT IS BECAUSE IT'S NOT JUST SAUDI ARABIA. THERE IS A PARTNERSHIP AND THE DEFECTOR LEADERS OF THE -- OF THE OPEC SIDE. SAUDI ARABIA IS REALLY THE ONLY COUNTRY THAT CAN TURN ON THE TAP AND IT IMPACTS THE MARKET ALMOST OVERNIGHT. THAT IS WHY YOU SEE THE ADMINISTRATION CALLING ON THEM. AT THE MOMENT, THEY ARE JUST NOT THERE TO WANT TO TURN ON THE TAP WITH ISSUES THAT MAKE THIS THE REASON. THEY WANT TO SEE HOW MUCH OIL OUTPUT OUT OF RUSSIA WILL COME OFF AND IF THERE IS GOING TO BE IN IRANIAN NUCLEAR DEAL. THEY WILL NOT WANT TO TURN ON THE TAP AND SEE THE MARKET EXCEPT IRANIAN BARRELS. IT'S AN INTERESTING MOMENT FOR THE GULF ESPECIALLY PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON GOING TO SAUDI ARABIA. OVER THE WEEKEND, THE ECONOMIC MINISTER FROM GERMANY WHICH DOESN'T HAVE LNG TERMINALS BUT GOING TO THE UAE COME ANOTHER MASSIVE OIL EXPORTER, THEY ARE TRYING TO SHORE UP THE SUPPLIES TO LOOSEN THEIR GRIP ON RUSSIA. JONATHAN: THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. LOOKING FORWARD TO CATCHING UP LATER. SHE WILL SIT DOWN WITH THE LATVIAN DEFENSE MINISTER. THIS LINE FROM THE LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER. IT IS UNAVOIDABLE TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR. IT FEELS LIKE MAYBE WE ARE LEANING IN THAT DIRECTION AGAIN. LISA: THERE HAS BEEN SO MUCH CASTIGATION OF GERMANY AND THEIR RELIANCE ON RUSSIA. AND A EVEN A ME A COUPLE FROM GERMAN OFFICIALS OVER THE WE CAN SING HOW COULD WE HAVE DONE THIS TO OURSELVES? HOW MUCH ARE THEY TAKING STEPS TO LIGHTEN THE BLOW? I THINK ITALY IS SUPPORTING AND AUSTRIA IS PAYING TO HELP SUPPORT HOW MUCH PEOPLE ACTUALLY PAY FOR OIL AND GAS. JONATHAN: WE WILL SEE MORE OF THAT IN EUROPE IN THE MONTHS TO COME. PRESIDENT BIDEN HOPES: UKRAINE TODAY WITH THE LEADERS OF THE U.K., GERMANY AND FRANCE TO DISCUSS A COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS. PRESIDENT BIDEN TRAVEL TO POLAND TO TALK TO THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS. IN HONG KONG, THE GOVERNOR HAS SCRAPPED SOME OF THE TRAVEL CURBS. A BAN ON FLIGHTS FROM NINE COUNTRIES INCLUDING THE U.S. AND U.K. WILL BE LIFTED PLUS THE AMOUNT OF TIME TRAVELERS SPEND IN QUARANTINE WILL BE CUT IN HALF. WARREN IF IT IS RETURNING TO DEALMAKING. HE HAS AGREED TO BUY A COMPANY FOR 11.6 ALIEN DOLLARS IN CASH. IT OPERATES PRIMARILY IN A PROPERTY AND CASUALTY REASSURANCE AND INSURANCE. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I THINK THE HEADS OF STATE WILL GET TO KNOW THEIR PLAT FORM TO DEMONSTRATE OUR UNITY AND SUPPORT TO UKRAINE BUT ALSO OUR WILLINGNESS TO PROTECT AND DEFEND ALL NATO ALLIES. JONATHAN: THE NATO SECRETARY GENERAL ON NBC, FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING STOP FUTURES ARE DOWN ABOUT 1/ 10% STUFF YIELDS ARE HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS. A COUPLE OF INTERVIEWS THIS MORNING. MARIA: WE ARE NOW JOINED BY THE MOLDAVIA AND PRIME MINISTER AND THE FOREIGN MINISTER IN BRUSSELS. IT'S A VERY DELICATE SITUATION FOR MANY COUNTRIES BUT THE TICKLY FOR EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE BRUTALITY ON YOU RAIN, HOW WORRIED ARE YOU ABOUT RUSSIA? > > WE ARE ALL VERY WORRIED ABOUT THIS REGIONAL SITUATION IN THIS AGGRESSION AGAINST YOU RAIN AND ABOUT THIS WAR AGAINST UKRAINE. WE FEAR FOR THE EUROPEAN STABILITY. AT THE SAME TIME, WE HOPE THIS WAR WILL STOP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THIS HAS TO STOP STOP THE QUESTION IS HOW. SOME BELIEVE THERE IS A DIPLOMATIC WAY OUT. WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF TURNING UP THE HEAT ON RUSSIA WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY IMPORTS? > > THE ONLY WAY OUT IS DIPLOMATIC. DIALOGUE IS THE ONLY WAY WE CAN STABILIZE OUR CONTINENT AND OUR REGION. MARIA: ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT ANTAGONIZING RUSSIA AT THIS RIGHT? > > EVERYONE IS ANTAGONIZED IN THIS OF THE WORLD. WE THINK THE ONLY WAY OUT OF THIS CRISIS IS FOR DIALOGUE. MARIA: WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO BE UNDER THE NATO UMBRELLA? > > WE BELIEVE OUR FUTURE IS IN THE EUROPEAN UNION. EVERY CONNIE IS IN THE EUROPEAN UNION. MARIA: YOU MAKE IT CLEAR TO BE IN EUROPE AND AWAY FROM THE RUSSIAN SPHERE OF INFLUENCE BUT WHEN YOU HEAR UKRAINE FALLS, EVERYONE WILL FALL. HOW SERIOUS DO YOU TAKE THIS MORNING? > > WE CALL KNOW THE SITUATION HAS EVOLVED WITH NEGATIVE SCENARIOS WHICH WE ARE AWARE OF WHAT HAPPENS NOW IS WHAT MOST PEOPLE IN EUROPE DID NOT EXPECT WOULD BE THE CASE. WE SEE OUR FUTURE JOINING THE EUROPEAN UNION. MARIA: HOW ARE THE DIPLOMATIC CONVERSATIONS GOING? > > WE HAVE A SEPARATE AREA VERSUS THE RUSSIAN MILITARY PRESENCE. WE'VE ALWAYS SAID IT'S ILLEGAL ON OUR TERRITORY BUT WE HAVE ALWAYS SAID THE ONLY WAY TO SOLVING THE CONFLICT IS FOR DIALOGUE FOR DIPLOMACY SO WE WILL CONTINUE WITH THIS METHODOLOGY IN THE SAME WAY TO TRY TO SOLVE OUR CONFLICT. MARIA: WHEN YOU SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING IN BELARUS WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO BE AN INDEPENDENT COUNTRY AND HAS MILITARY TROOPS ON THE GROUND, DO YOU FEAR HE MAY DO THE SAME IN YOUR COUNTRY? > > WE DON'T SEE ANY KIND OF UNUSUAL ACT TO VIDEO RIGHT NOW. THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL TROOPS, THE SITUATION IS CALM AND STABLE. NO SCENARIO CAN BE EXCLUDED STOP FOR NOW, THE SITUATION IN AND AROUND THE REGION OF THE REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA IS WHY IT STOP THERE HAS BEEN DEBATE ABOUT THE NO-FLY ZONE AND THE UKRAINIANS WERE GETTING KILLED FROM THE SKY. HOW DO YOU SEE THE PICTURE? > > WE DON'T HAVE A POSITION ON THAT STOP WE HAVE CLOSE THE HEIRS FORCE -- AIRSPACE IN MOLDOVA. THERE ARE NO FLIGHTS BETWEEN MOLDOVA AND THE EUROPEAN UNION. WE THINK THE AIRSPACE IS SAFER NOW WHEN IT COMES TO FLYING THE EU AND THIS IS THE SITUATION. MOLDOVA IS A NEUTRAL COUNTRY AND DOES NOT TAKE A POSITION THAT IS MILITARY. MARIA: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME. IT'S A VERY DELICATE SITUATION. THAT WAS THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF MOLDOVA. OTHER COUNTRIES ARE JOINING OR WOULD LIKE TO BE A MEMBER OF THE EUROPEAN UNION IN THE FUTURE. JONATHAN: LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR CONVERSATION WITH THE LATVIAN DEFENSE MINISTER LATER. HE SAYS THE ONLY WAY OUT IS THROUGH DIPLOMATIC MEANS. LISA: IT'S NOT A GOOD SOLUTION ANY OTHER WAY AND GIVEN THESE TALKS, HOW WILL WE KNOW THERE IS ACTUAL PROGRESS BEING MADE. JONATHAN: ONE STOCK TO WATCH IS GOING DOWN BY MORE THAN EIGHT PERCENT IN EARLY TRADING. THE HEADLINE READS AS FOLLOWS -- CHINA 737 CRASHING WITH MORE THAN 100 30 ON BOARD. KAYLEE HAS BEEN ON TOP OF THE STORY, STRUGGLING TO GET DETAILS. WE HEARD FROM THE CHINESE PRESIDENT MOMENTS AGO. KAILEY: XI JINPING SAYS THEY ARE URGING A RESCUE FROM THE CHINESE EASTERN CRASH. MORE THAN 130 PEOPLE WERE ON BOARD AND WE DON'T KNOW ANY KIND OF CASUALTY COUNT. HE SAYS THEY NEED TO FIND A REASON FOR THE BOEING CRASH. THIS RAISES THE REPUTATIONAL RISK FOR BOEING. THIS IS A 737 BUT NOT THE 737 MAX. THAT JET HAS YET TO RETURN TO COMMERCIAL SERVICE IN CHINA BUT DOES THIS RASH COMPLICATE THAT SITUATION FOR BOEING? JONATHAN: WE WON'T BE JUMPING TO ANY CONCLUSIONS ON THAT ONE STEP THE STOCK IS DOWN MORE THAN 8%. THE 10 YEAR YIELDS ARE AT 118 AND THE FIVE YEAR YIELD IS 118 AND THE THREE YEAR YIELD IS AT 218. WE ARE SLOWLY INVERTING ONE INTEREST RATE HIKE IN. LISA: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN WHEN YOU SEE RISK ASSETS RALLY? BRIAN WEINSTEIN BASICALLY SAID THE PIVOT WE SAW LAST WEEK WAS IMPORTANT BECAUSE IT HIGHLIGHTED THIS INCREASED RISK OF RECESSION AND INCREASED FEAR THE FED HAS ON INFLATION AND THEIR WILLINGNESS TO RISK A SOFT LANDING. IS THAT WHAT WE ARE SEEING ON THE YIELD CURVE? JONATHAN: ARE WE PRICING IN A HARD TURN FOR A SHORTER CYCLE? > > IT CERTAINLY SEEMS THAT WAY. THE FED COMES OUT AND SAYS THEY HAVE TO DO MORE INTO HIGHER INFLATION BUT SLOWING GROWTH. THERE IS UNCERTAINTY IN A WIDER GAP. IT CERTAINLY LOOKS LIKE THE MARKET IS SLOWING THE ECONOMY DOWN AND WE DON'T GET THE MUCH ANTICIPATED SOFT LANDING. LISA: YOU SAID THE FED IS WILLING TO RISK THAT SOFT LANDING BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT PATIENT STEP IS THAT THE MESSAGE THAT RISK ASSETS HEARD LAST WEEK? > > THAT WAS THE FIRST MESSAGE AND I THINK THE FED IS GIVING YOU THAT MESSAGE AND THE REBOUND WAS THE IDEA THAT MAYBE THEY ARE JUST TALKING TOUGH, MAYBE THEY WON'T GO SEVEN TIMES THIS YEAR. THERE ARE OTHER LEVERS THEY CAN PULL LIKE THE BALANCE SHEET AND THERE IS THE UNCERTAINTY. THE BANK OF ENGLAND COULD NOT RAISE RATES AT A MEETING AND THEY SAID OK, LET'S TAKE A BREATH. RISK ASSETS ARE IN PLAY BUT IT COULD GET MORE BALANCE. LISA: WHAT ARE YOU DOING? I KNOW IKE WILSON IS SAYING SELL THE RALLY, IS THAT THE SAME IN CREDIT? > > IT'S A LITTLE MORE NUANCED. WE DON'T KNOW ENOUGH TO SAY THAT THEY REACH THEIR TROUGH AND VALUE. INVESTMENT GRADE HAVE TAKEN THE BRUNT OF IT IN HIGH YIELD SPREADS ARE BETTER RELATIVE AND LOANS ARE ON THE BACK OF THIS BUT THAT'S A SPECIFIC STORY. WHAT YOU CAN DO IS YOU CAN BUY QUALITY. PEOPLE ARE AFRAID OF DURATION. THERE ARE PLACES YOU CAN PICK AWAY AND PICK UP SOME YIELD BUT WE STILL WANT TO BE CAUTIOUS BECAUSE THERE ARE ALSO PLACES WHERE THERE COULD BE MORE PAIN. LISA: WHERE ARE THE PLACES THERE COULD BE GOOD OPPORTUNITIES? > > THE SCARIEST ONE IS EMERGING MARKETS. IT'S HARD TO ASCERTAIN WHAT THE FACTS ARE. CENTRAL BANKS HAVE HIKE RATES A LOT IN THE UNCERTAINTY PREMIUM IS VERY HIGH. I THINK INVESTMENT GRADE AND THINGS WITH DURATION, YOU MOVE ON TO MORE BORING STOCKS THAT HAVE DONE THE WERE SO YOU COULD PICK UP MORE YIELD. THAT'S WHERE WE HAVE SEEN INVESTORS START TO NIBBLE BUT THE NET FLOWS ARE INTO THE FRONT AND OF THE YIELD CURVE WITH SHORT DURATION. IT HASN'T STARTED YET IN TERMS OF THE CUSTOMER INFLUENCE. LISA: IN TERMS OF THE WIDENING SPREADING CREDIT OVER TREASURIES AND THE NARROWING OF SPREADS AND DURATION THE TREASURY MARKETS, DO YOU THINK BOTH OF THOSE MOVES , THE WORST IS OVER? > > THE HARDER ONE TO FIGURE OUT IS THE DURATION ONE. THE FED WILL RAISE RATES TO 275 AND IT'S HARD TO IMAGINE WE STOP HERE. I THINK IT COMES DOWN TO THAT THE BALANCE SHEET, THE FED DOES NOT HAVE TO RAISE RATES EVERY MEETING. THEY COULD RAISE RATES MORE QUICKLY AND THEN GO TO THE BALANCE SHEET IF THEY SO CHOOSE. THE SECOND HE -- PIECES HARDER TO PREDICT WHICH IS THE GEOPOLITICAL PART. IT SEEMS YOU ARE AFRAID TO CHECK OUT THE NEWS EVERY MORNING AND THAT'S ABOUT DURATION SELLING OFF. IF WE GOT GOOD NEWS, THAT WOULD HELP THE YIELD CURVE RE-STEEPEN. IT'S HARD TO PREDICT THE DURATION TRADE BEING OVER THE SIDES THAT WE HAVE MOVED OUT A CERTAIN AMOUNT STOP JONATHAN: THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. WE WERE TRYING TO WORK OUT WHAT'S GOING ON THE BOND MARKET YESTERDAY EVENING. REAL YIELDS ARE LOWER AND NOT PART -- AND NOT HIGHER. CAN YOU MAKE SENSE OF WHAT WE ARE PRICING POST FED AND POST WEDNESDAY? LISA: I CAN'T MAKE SENSE OF IT. I CAME UP WITH DIFFERENT NARRATIVES AND IS JUST EXCUSES TO MAKE IT WORK STUFF THERE IS NO OBVIOUS ONE. PEOPLE ARE REALLY STRUGGLING WITH HOW LONG INFLATION WILL REMAIN ELEVATED AND WHAT THE FED WILL BE WILLING TO DO TO TRY TO CURTAIL IT STEP IF THEY DON'T, WHERE DO YOU GO IS SPECIALLY BUT LEADS TO A SLOW DOWN. IT'S A CONUNDRUM. JONATHAN: THE SEVEN YEAR AND FIVE YEAR YIELD ARE TRENDING ABOVE THE 10 YEAR YIELD THIS MORNING. YOUR 10 YEAR ABOUT 118. LISA: I THINK YOU'VE GOT A PREDICTION THERE. JONATHAN: I'M NOT SHARING IT TODAY. FROM NEW YORK CITY. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, GOOD MORNING. ON THE EQUITY MARKET, WE ARE DOWN A QUARTER OF 1% ON THE S & P 500. LASTLY, THE BIGGEST WEEK GOING BACK TO NOVEMBER OF 2020. MORGAN STANLEY SAID KEEP IT SIMPLE. LET'S GET THE -- THE BOND MARKET, TWOS, FIVES, AND TENS. THIS IS WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT FOR YOU. 218.34 ON FIVES, 217.81 ON THE TENS. LISA: IT'S A HOT CYCLE AND CONFIRMED THE MORGAN STANLEY VIEW OF THE SHORT HOTTER CYCLE AND HOW MUCH THIS GOES BACK TO WHERE WE WORK BEFORE THIS EVER BEGAN WHICH IS SLOW GROWTH, SLOW INFLATION AND AN AGING POPULATION, THE SAME DYNAMICS THAT WERE THERE BEFORE. JONATHAN: IS THIS WITH CHAIRMAN POWELL IS COMFORTABLE WITH? IS BOND MARKET BREAKEVEN? LISA: ARE THEY OK WITH 7.8% GPI AND THE FACT THEY HAVE INFLATION WRONG AND CONTINUE TO? ARE THEY OK WITH WHERE WE ARE IN TERMS OF INFLATIONARY PRESSURES EXACERBATED BY THE WAR IN UKRAINE? THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS FOR THEM TO BE CONCERNED. THEY HAVE TO BASICALLY LOOK PAST THE FLATTENING YIELD CURVE TORT OTHER DYNAMICS. JONATHAN: A SNEAK PEEK OF THE OIL MARKET. IT IS TRADING HIGHER. THIS LINE CAME FROM THE FOREIGN MINISTER OF LITHUANIA. IT IS UNAVOIDABLE TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR. LISA: FOR EUROPE, ENERGY IS STILL ON THE TABLE AND THE QUESTION OF WHETHER IT WILL WILL COME TO A FULL EMBARGO. AS PRESSURE GROWS, THEY COULD RETALIATE IN FULLER MEASURE TO RUSSIA. ENERGY IS SOMETHING THE EUROPEAN UNION HAS TO CONSIDER AND HAVE TO WEAN THEMSELVES OFF OF RUSSIAN OIL. JONATHAN: LET'S TURN TO BOEING. 177.10 ON BOEING, TRADING LOWER BY A LITTLE MORE THAN 8%. KAILEY: YOU HAD A JET WITH 132 PEOPLE ON IT CRASHING IN THE SOUTHWESTERN PROVINCE AND NO NEWS ON THE CASUALTIES BUT THIS IS A 737 800G, NOT THE 737 MAX. BOEING CHINA IS SAYING THEY ARE INVESTIGATING INTO THE CRASH BUT THERE IS STILL A LOT OF INFORMATION WE DON'T HAVE. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. CRUDE IS 108 POINT 82 AND BRENT IS 112. WE HAVE THE CHIEF OIL ANALYST WITH US NOW. THE LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAID IT IS UNAVOIDABLE TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR. YOUR THOUGHTS ON THOSE COMMENTS THIS MORNING? > > I KNOW YOUR IS DISCUSSING POTENTIAL BANS ON RUSSIAN OIL. THEY'D DONE THE FOURTH ROUNDS OF SANCTIONS AND ITS MAYOR -- AND IT'S MAKING IT DIFFICULT FOR EUROPEAN TRADERS TO MOVE OIL. PARTICULARLY OUTSIDE OF EUROPE IF THERE IS ANY EUROPEAN ENTITY. GIVEN THE BANKING SANCTIONS, GIVEN OTHER SANCTIONS GOING ON BY EUROPEAN REFINERS IN THE FOURTH ROUND OF SANCTIONS THAT COME THROUGH, VERY FEW BUYERS IN EUROPE ARE BUYING RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS ANYWAY. THE PIPELINE IS STILL FLOWING AND THERE HAS BEEN NO DISRUPTION WHATSOEVER. LISA: WHERE ARE WE IN TERMS OF WHAT WE ARE PRICING IN? THERE WAS A MASSIVE RALLY LAST WEEK. WAS IT A HEAD FAKE OR IS THE OIL MARKET FINDING ITS FOOTING? > > I THINK THE MARKET IS GRAPPLING WITH THE ENORMITY IN TERMS OF THE LOSSES WE ARE POTENTIALLY STARING AT STOP ULTIMATELY, THE VOLATILITY WE SAW LAST WEEK WAS DOWN TO A LACK OF LIQUIDITY. WE CANNOT UNDERSTATE HOW BIG OF A CASH FLOW PROBLEM THERE IS. THE EXCHANGES ARE RAISING MARGINS, COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. YOU COULD BE PAYING 10 TIMES THE MARGINS NOW WHICH IS TYING UP A LOT OF CAPITAL. EUROPEAN REFINERS HAVE TO BITE LONG HAUL CRUDE -- HAVE TO BUY LONG HAUL CRUDE SO IT'S A LIQUIDITY PROBLEM RATHER THAN A FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEM. PRICES COULD GO HIGHER THAN 140. IT TOUCHED THAT TWO WEEKS AGO BUT THIS IS SOMETHING, WE NEED THE VOLATILITY TO COME DOWN. UNTIL THAT COMES DOWN, THE MARGIN REQUIREMENT WILL REMAIN HIGH. LISA: ON A FUNDAMENTAL BASIS, YOU SAID OIL PRICES COULD BACK TO -- COULD GO BACK TO 100 $40 PER BARREL WHICH I ASSUME IS BRENT CRUDE. WITH THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY, HOW DOES THAT FACTOR IN? COULD THEY GO HIGHER WORK DOES IT JUST REMAIN JUMPY? > > I WOULD SAY IT WILL BE SUPER JUMPY BECAUSE WE ULTIMATELY NEED LIQUIDITY TO BE ABLE TO GO HIGHER. THE NEAR TERM, WE STILL THINK PRICES SHOULD BE HEADING HIGHER BECAUSE WE WERE BULLISH ON OIL WELL BEFORE THE CRISIS. IF ANYTHING, WE WILL SEE CLOSE TO 3 MILLION BARRELS TODAY OF RUSSIAN PRODUCTION AT THE PEAK. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT WHY WE HAVE SEEN THE SELL OFF AND THAT RUSSIAN PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE UNABATED STEP A LOT OF THE BARRELS MOVING WERE PREWAR BARRELS. THE TIGHTNESS WILL MANIFEST ITSELF IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS. LISA: TIGHTNESS BECAUSE OF THE SUPPLY SIDE SO ON THE DEMAND SIDE, DOES DEMAND OBSTRUCTION NOT KICK IN BEFORE $140? > > DEMAND STARTS TO SLOW FROM $120 ONWARDS. DEMAND DESTRUCTION IS OUT RIGHT DECLINE. IT TAKES A LONG TIME FOR CONSUMERS TO SHIFT BEHAVIORS. LISA: AS WE SEE OIL CONTINUING TO GO UP AND YOU SEE A SHIFT IN BEHAVIOR FOR SOME OF THE SHALE PLAYERS WHO HAVE BEEN EXERCISING DISCIPLINE, DO YOU WE REACH A POINT WHERE THEY PUMP MORE LIKE THE WHITE HOUSE WOULD LIKE TO SEE THEM DO? > > THE TRICKY BIT WITH THAT IS THE WHITE HOUSE IS ASKING FOR MORE PRODUCTION FROM THE U.S. BUT EQUALLY, THINGS ARE CLEAR THAT WE ONLY WANT THIS IN THE SHORT-TERM, NOT NECESSARILY ENGAGING ABOUT THE MEDIUM-TERM WHICH IS WHERE THEY WANT MORE CLARITY. WE DON'T NECESSARILY SEE OIL PRODUCERS JUMPING ON THAT BUT THEY HAVE HUGE ABOVEGROUND CONSTRAINTS, EQUIPMENT, PEOPLE. THOSE ARE THE BIGGER CONSTRAINTS RIGHT NOW EVEN IF THEY WANTED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION. THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, WE HAVE FACTORED IN STEADY GROWTH. WE EXPECT 800,000 BARRELS OF PRODUCTION BUT BEYOND THAT, IT WILL BE HARD FOR THEM. LISA: WHAT ABOUT IN GERMANY BECAUSE WE GOT THIS DISCUSSION WITH CUTTER - QATA TO REPLACER PRODUCTION. HOW DIFFICULT IS IT FOR JOURNEY TO RELY -- TO REMOVE ITS RELIANCE ON RUSSIA? > > ONE COUNTRY ON ITS OWN COULD DO THAT BUT ULTIMATELY, THERE IS NOT AN INFINITE AMOUNT OF OIL FROM QATAR. FOR THEM TO GIVE GERMANY OR SOMEBODY ELSE WILL BE LOSING OUT. THIS WILL REQUIRE QATAR TO INCREASE ITS OWN PRODUCTION TO BE ABLE TO SELL THAT TO GERMANY WHEREAS RIGHT NOW, THERE HAVE BEEN NUMBERS THAT EUROPE CAN REDUCE ITS RELIANCE ON RUSSIAN OIL. IT'S UNREALISTIC BECAUSE YOU WOULD HAVE TO TAKE THAT LNG AWAY FROM ASIA. ENERGY SECURITY IS NOW BECOMING THE PARAMOUNT CONCERN. STORAGE IS SO LOW. LISA: WHAT'S YOUR THAT ON HOW THIS WILL TRANSPIRE THIS YEAR? EVEN IF THE CONFLICT WERE TO RESOLVE? HOW HIGH WILL OIL PRICES REMAIN? WILL IT REMAIN BECAUSE OF THE BUILT-IN UNCERTAINTY AND HOW EVERYONE IS REJIGGERING WHERE THEY GET THEIR SUPPLIES? > > WE DON'T THINK THERE WILL BE A RESOLUTION TO THIS CONFLICT ANY SOON. EVEN IF THERE WERE TO BE, SANCTIONS DON'T GET LIFTED ANYTIME SOON. SOME OF THESE SANCTIONS IF NOT ALL WILL REMAIN IN PLACE FOR MONTHS IF NOT YEARS. THAT MEANS CRIPPLING THE RUSSIAN ENERGY SECTOR WHICH MEANS A LACK OF FLOW THE TO KEELEY ON THE OIL SIDE. THAT AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE ONUS ON DEMAND. IF OTHER COUNTRIES CANNOT COME UP WITH SUPPLIES, WE ARE ABSOLUTELY LOOKING AT POSSIBILITIES OF OIL PRICES OVER $150 THIS SUMMER. EVEN GAS REMAINING WELL ABOVE 100 EUROS. IT'S LET YOU -- IT LETS YOU ENFORCE DEMAND DESTRUCTION. GOVERNMENTS WILL HAVE TO STEP IN AND MANDATE RATIONING SO FOR GAS, WE HAVE ENOUGH GAS FOR THE NEXT WINTER. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. LISA: PART OF THIS IS BECAUSE YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE DEMAND DESTRUCTION. THEY ARE FRUSTRATED THEY HAVE BEEN DEMONIZED AND THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY HAS BEEN LEFT FOR DEAD AND PEOPLE TRANSITION AWAY AND HAVE NOT BEEN INVESTING. THEY SAY THIS IS THE CONSEQUENCE AND YOU RELY ON US EVEN DURING THIS SITUATION. THE PLANE INVOLVED WAS NOT THE 737 MAX. HYPERSONIC MISSILES HAPPEN THREATENED AGAINST UKRAINE FROM RUSSIA. THEY WANT TO SHOW THE WORLD THAT MOSCOW HAS ABUNDANT POWER AND ANALYSTS EXPECT MORE AIRPOWER TO BE USED AS THE RUSSIAN GROUND CAMPAIGN STALLS. THERE IS LIKELY TO BE MORE CIVILIAN CASUALTIES. THE ADMINISTRATION WILL BRIEF BUSINESS EXECUTIVES ON THE IMPACT OF RUSSIA'S INVASION ON UKRAINE AND THE SANCTIONS THAT FOLLOWED. EXXON MOBILE, CONOCOPHILLIPS, JP MORGAN AND BANK OF AMERICA WILL BE IN ON THE MEETING. LEADERS ARE MEETING FROM THE NUCLEAR INDUSTRY TODAY. THE WAR IN UKRAINE HAS CAUSED OIL AND GAS PRICES TO SOAR. A BOARD SHAKEUP AT CREDIT SUISSE. THE BOARD VICE-CHAIRMAN IS STEPPING DOWN ALONG WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND THEY BEEN REELING FROM A SERIES OF SCANDALS. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > THERE IS A D FORMATION ABOUT CHINA AND PROVIDING MILITARY ASSISTANCE TO RUSSIA. WHAT CHINA IS DOING IS SENDING FOOD, MEDICINE AND BABY FORMULA. NOT WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION TO ANY PARTY. WE ARE AGAINST THE WAR. JONATHAN: CHINA'S AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. ON CBS STEP THERE WAS NO REPORT ABOUT CHINA PROVIDING MILITARY ASSISTANCE TO CHINA. THAT WAS THE REPORT OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS THAT THEY WERE PROVIDING ASSISTANCE TO RUSSIA. LISA: IT'S DISINFORMATION AS BEING USED BY CHINA TO SAY WE ARE NOT SUPPLYING AMMUNITION. WE ARE SUPPLYING THESE OTHER THINGS BECAUSE WE JUST WANT THESE BUT THIS IS THEM NOT COMING OUT WITH A HARDER LINE TO TRY TO PRESSURE RUSSIA TO BACK SOME OF THEIR TROOPS. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT WILL HAVE A CALL WITH EUROPEAN LEADERS LATER TO GET ON THE SAME PAGE ABOUT SOME OF THESE ISSUES WITH FUTURES DOWN 2/10%. LATER THIS WEEK, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES GOING TO EUROPE AND MEETING WITH NATO MEMBERS. LET'S GET TO THE FOUNDER AND POLITICAL STRATEGIST AT FORD OF. JUST AT FORDHAM. > > MY VIEW HAS NOT CHANGED BECAUSE WEEKEND LOOK AT PREVIOUS CONFLICTS FOR A TEMPLATE. I CAN'T HELP HIGHLIGHT THE DISCONNECT BETWEEN WHAT I AM HEARING FROM THE INVESTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES I HEAR FROM AND WHAT IS POSSIBLE. POLITICS IS THE ART OF THE POSSIBLE. THE FACT IS, NEITHER SIDE IS READY TO GIVE UP IN THIS CONFLICT. LISA: HOW DO YOU SEE THIS PROGRESSING? PEOPLE SAY MARKETS ARE ALREADY PRICING AT THE END OF THIS CONFLICT SO WHAT WILL THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS AND MONTHS LOOK LIKE? > > THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS WILL BE GRIM. WE HAVE A STALEMATE. WE LOVE A DAVID AND GOLIATH STORY AND THE UKRAINIANS HAVE BEEN ABSOLUTELY HEROIC AT KEEPING THE RUSSIAN TROOPS FROM GETTING CLOSER. THE SIMPLE FACT IS, THE UKRAINIAN ARMY IS OUT GUNNED AND OUTMANNED. WE ARE NOW TALKING ABOUT EXTREME FIGHTING AND TODAY, WE HAVE THIS HORRENDOUS DEADLINE IN THE PORT CITY WHERE THE RUSSIANS HAVE INSISTED THAT EVERYBODY NEEDS TO LEAVE. ASK THE SYRIANS WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE GREEN BUSES THAT THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO EVACUATE ON. WE NEED TO BE PREPARED FOR A NASTY WAR OF ATTRITION IN THE COMING WEEKS. UNITED STATES HAS MADE CLEAR THAT THEY WILL NOT GET INVOLVED IN SENDING TROOPS. I STILL THINK A CHEMICAL WEAPON OR A TACTICAL NUKE ISN'T OFF THE TABLE. WE GOT PUTIN'S INTENTIONS WRONG WHEN IT CAME TO AN INVASION. I DON'T THINK WE SHOULD DO THE SAME THING AGAIN IN TERMS OF UNDERESTIMATING HIS WILLINGNESS TO WIN THIS CONFLICT. LISA: WHAT IS THE REDLINE FOR THE WESTERN ALLIES? PRESIDENT BIDEN IS GOING TO EUROPE LATER THIS WEEK STEP HOW MUCH WILL THEY DISCUSS HOW MUCH PUTIN DOESN'T WHAT THEIR RESPONSE IS FOR SENDING TROOPS IN? > > IT'S DIFFICULT. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, TO MY VIEW, PLAYED THE INTELLIGENCE GAME PRETTY WELL SO FAR MEANING THE KIND OF STRATEGIC LEAKING OF INTELLIGENCE. LET'S THINK ABOUT AS TROUBLING PUTIN. WE KNOW WHAT YOU ARE GOING TO DO NEXT. WE HAVE TO ASSUME THERE IS A LOT GOING ON BEHIND THE SCENES AND A LOT OF INTELLIGENCE BEING ANALYZED THAT WILL MAKE ITS WAY INTO THE ULTIMATE STRATEGY. THERE HAS ALSO BEEN CRITICISM OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR BEING SO CLEAR ABOUT WHAT WE WON'T DO. IT REMINDS ME OF THE WARS IN YUGOSLAVIA, NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND. YOU WERE ALSO TELLING YOUR ADVERSARY THAT THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH QUITE A BIT. DOMESTIC PUBLIC OPINION DOES NOT SUPPORT GETTING INVOLVED AND NO ONE WANTS WORLD WAR III. IT DOES GIVE RUSSIA A LOT OF LICENSE TO PURSUE ITS OBJECTIVE. LISA: WE WERE PLAYING THAT SOUND FROM THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. HE WAS ASKED WHY CHINA HAS NOT CONDEMNED RUSSIA FOR THE INVASION AND HE SAID CONDEMNATIONS IS NOT SOLVE THE PROBLEM. IF RUSSIA DOES NOT BACK DOWN BY CONDEMNATION AND SANCTIONS, DOES ANYTHING MATTER? > > THAT'S A VERY EXISTENTIAL QUESTION. WHAT WE CALLED SIGNALING IN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS REALLY DOES MATTER. THE CHINESE ARE PLAYING A DELICATE GAME THAT THEY MUST HAVE BUYERS REMORSE. I THINK THERE ARE LIMITS TO CHINA'S FRIENDSHIP WITH RUSSIA. CHINA IS NOT GOING TO HELP THE UNITED STATES ENDS THIS CONFLICT. FRANKLY, IF THE U.S. IS BUSY WITH RUSSIA, THE HAS LESS TIME AND LESS OXYGEN TO PUSH CHINA AROUND. JONATHAN: ALWAYS GOOD TO CATCH UP, THANKS FOR BEING WITH US. THIS COMPLICATION IS NOT GETTING SETTLED ANYTIME SOON. LISA: THIS IS THE REASON WHY MANY PEOPLE ARE WONDERING WHY THE MARKET IS NOT FEELING RELIEVED. WE DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH TO PRICE OUT. WE ARE SEEING HIGHER PRICES AND NOT LOWER PRICES. JONATHAN: THERE WAS A TAKE A NUMBER OF WEEKS AGO THAT AFTER WE HAD THE ENERGY SANCTIONS FROM THE UNITED IT'S ON RUSSIA THE FOLLOWING THAT, THAT WAS AS TOUGH AS IT GET. I WONDER IF THAT CHANGES THIS WEEK WITH THE EUROPEANS LEAVING AGAIN. LISA: IT GOES TO THE FACT WE DON'T HAVE AN UNDERSTANDING OF HOW MUCH OPEC CAN PUMP LET ALONE THEIR WILLINGNESS TO COME. JUST THE FRICTIONS OF REARRANGING SOME OF THE SUPPLY CHAINS. IT'S HARD TO GET YOUR MIND AROUND. JONATHAN: WE'VE GOT TO SORT OUT SEVERAL RELATIONSHIPS INTERNATIONALLY AND ONE IMPORTANT ONE IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THIS WHITE HOUSE AND RIYADH. KAILEY: SAUDI ARABIA WILL BE A KEY PLAYER BECAUSE YOU HAVE THE ADMINISTRATION REPEATEDLY CALLING FOR OPEC TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION TO OFFSET HIGHER PRICES AT THE PUMP IN THE U.S. AND NOW IT'S TURNING TOWARD SHALE. THE MIDDLE EAST PLAY IS NOT GOING AWAY. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN RELATIVELY TOUGH WHEN IT COMES TO THE SAUDI RELATIONSHIP, IT'S GOING TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THAT EVOLVES, PERHAPS THEY WILL ACCELERATE DUE TO THE CRISIS. JONATHAN: BRENT AND WTI ARE UP MORE THAN 4% THIS MORNING. COMING UP SHORTLY, LESLIE FALCONE FROM UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT. 10 YEAR YIELDS ARE HIGHER BY 10 BASIS POINTS. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > SOME OF THE TRENDS GOING INTO THE UKRAINE CRISIS REALLY EXTENDED. > > THE MARKET WILL BE WITHHOLDING FOR SOME TIME. > > YOU NEED TO LOOK TO THE MEDIUM-TERM AND HOLD THAT LINE. > > I THINK WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH A VERY STANDARD CORRECTION HERE. > > THIS IS NOT AN ECONOMY THAT WILL GO QUICKLY INTO RECESSION. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" ON TV AND RADIO. LIVE WITH LISA ABRAMOWICZ AND KAILEY LEINZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. A CONVERSATION BETWEEN THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPEAN LEADERS. LISA: THEY ARE GOING TO TRY TO UNDERSTAND WHAT COMES NEXT IS THIS CONFLICT RAGES ON, AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE CONTINUES TO TAKE A SERIOUS TOLL. WHAT IS THE EXIT STRATEGY HERE? IS THERE AN OFFRAMP, OR HAS THAT BECOME MORE ELUSIVE THE LONGER THIS HAS GONE ON? JONATHAN: GETTING WHIPSAWED BY SOME OF THE CONVERSATIONS COME OF THE TALKS OF THE KREMLIN THIS MORNING, SAYING PROGRESS IS "LESS THAN WE WOULD LIKE." LISA: DO MARKETS EVEN CARE AT THIS POINT? PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT MARIUPOL, THE CITY IN UKRAINE, AND WHETHER THERE'S ANY WILLINGNESS TO GIVE IT UP BY THAT DEADLINE TODAY, THE DEMAND THAT RUSSIA HAS PLACED ON THEM. UNLIKELY THAT THEY WILL. IT IS CATASTROPHIC AND SO DEPRESSING TO SEE THIS AND NOT SEE THAT OFFRAMP. JONATHAN: THE BIGGEST WEEK OF GAINS ON THE S & P GOING BACK TO NOVEMBER 2020. KAILEY: LOOKING RIGHT THROUGH ANY GEOPOLITICAL RISK OUT THERE, THE QUESTION IS, IS THAT A SUSTAINABLE REBOUND OR WAS IT A DEAD CAT BOUNCE? THAT IS THE THEORY FROM MIKE WILSON AT MORGAN STANLEY, SAYING THAT IS A CLASSIC AIR MARKET RALLY THAT MAY CONTINUE IN THE NEAR TERM, BUT ULTIMATELY IT IS A RALLY YOU WANT TO SELL. JONATHAN: THEY UPGRADE UTILITY, REMAIN FOCUSED ON VALUATION. LISA: I WOULD ARGUE IF YOU CAN TRANSLATE ANYTHING IN THE BEAR MARKET, IT IS CONFIRMATION OF THE MORGAN STANLEY VIEW OF A HOTTER AND SHORTER CYCLE THAT ENDS WITH SOME SORT OF DOWN TERM IN THE NEAR TERM. THAT SEEMS TO BE WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN THOSE YIELD CURVES. JONATHAN: THE CURVE SLOWLY INVERTING. WE WILL PICK UP ON THAT A LITTLE BIT LATER. FUTURES DOWN 011% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN 0.25%. CREW JUST NORTH OF $109, UP 4.4% TODAY. LISA: CRUDE IS REALLY A MOVING TARGET. YIELDS HAVE MORE OF A DIRECTION AND IT REALLY SPEAKS TO WHAT WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER. THIS BELIEF THAT WE WILL SEE SHORT-TERM INFLATION SPIKE UP AND LONGER-TERM RECESSION, AND THEN A RETURN TO NORMAL THAT WE HAD EXPECTED TO SEE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. TODAY WE SEE A LOAD OF FED SPEAK, INCLUDING ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT RAFAEL BOSTICK, AS WELL AS FED CHAIR JAY POWELL, SPEAKING AT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR BUSINESS ECONOMICS CONFERENCE. HOW MUCH DO THEY TALK ABOUT CONCERNS ABOUT THE YIELD CURVE, PARTICULARLY THE TWOS-TENS SPREAD THAT A LOT OF BANKS LOOK AT MORE CLOSELY, AND PORTENDING SOMETHING NEGATIVE? HOW CONCERNED ARE THEY ABOUT TORPEDOING THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY VERSUS INFLATION THAT IS ALMOST ON THE THRESHOLD OF FEELING A BIT ON MORE -- I BIT -- A BIT UNMOORED? WHAT COMES NEXT IN THIS CONFLICT FROM WESTERN ALLIES IN TERMS OF RESPONSE? DO THEY GET A SENSE OF WHETHER GERMANY IS WILLING TO CUT OFF GAS SUPPLIES FROM RUSSIA? TODAY, TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN, AS WELL AS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JAKE SULLIVAN, AND OFF THE RECORD MEETING WITH A NUMBER OF BUSINESS LEADERS, EXUDING CONOCOPHILLIPS, JP MORGAN, OTHER COMMODITIES PRODUCERS. HOW MUCH IS THIS AN ISSUE WITH RESPECT TO THE COMMODITIES, AT A TIME WHEN CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS DETERIORATING? JONATHAN: WE WILL TOUCH BASE AND JUST A MOMENT. A STORY WE WANT TO STAY ON TOP OF BUT TREAT WITH THE CARE IT DESERVES, BOEING IS DOWN BY A LITTLE MORE THAN 6%. A REPORT OUT OF CHINA THAT A BOEING 737 CRASHED WITH MORE THAN 130 ON BOARD. VERY SLOWLY, AS YOU MIGHT EXPECT, PUTTING TOGETHER A PITCHER OF WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE. MORE HEADLINES POURING OUT. KAILEY: WE ARE WAITING FOR THE CATTLE COUNT -- THE CASUALTY COUNT ON THAT CRASH. WE ARE GETTING NEWS FROM A FINANCIAL ORGANIZATION IN CHINA WHICH HAS SAID THAT CHINA EASTERN WILL HALT BOEING 737 800 PLANES FROM TUESDAY FOLLOWING THAT CRASH, SO YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE A LITTLE BIT OF THE RIPPLE EFFECTS. THIS IS AFTER XI JINPING CALLED FOR AN INVESTIGATION INTO THIS. HE SAID THEY NEED TO FIND THE REASON FOR THAT CRASH. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. BOEING $180 IN THE PREMARKET. WHEN THE HEADLINES COME THROUGH, WE WILL SHARE THEM WITH YOU. OUR TEAM COVERAGE STARTS NOW ON UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. BLOOMBERG'S ANNMARIE HORDERN, MARIA TADEO IN BRUSSELS. THE CONVERSATION LISA KEEPS TALKING ABOUT BETWEEN SECRETARY YELLEN AND CORPORATE AMERICA, THE OIL PATCH, WALL STREET, WHAT ARE YOU EXCEPTING FROM THE CALL? ANNMARIE: I THINK FIRST THEY ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE DISRUPTIONS WE ARE SEEING AND SUPPLY CHAINS, THE HAVOC THAT DECOUPLING FROM RUSSIA HAS PLACED ON THE COMMODITY MARKETS. THIS HAS INCREASED THE PREMIUM ON OIL PRICES WHICH HAS TRICKLED DOWN TO THE GASOLINE PUMP FOR EVERYDAY CONSUMERS. YOU HAVE THE ADMINISTRATION REALLY DOING A 180. WE SAW THAT FROM TOOK TERRY GRANHOLM, SAYING THAT THIS IS A WAR TIME, YOU NEED TO START PUMPING MORE OIL, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THIS ADMINISTRATION IS ALSO CRITICIZING THOSE SAME COMPANIES FOR RETURNING PROFITS TO SHAREHOLDERS. JUST RECENTLY, THE PRESIDENT WAS TALKING ABOUT HIGHER GASOLINE PRICES ON TWITTER AND SAYING THAT OIL COMPANIES ARE PATTING THEIR PROFITS AT THE EXPENSE OF EVERYDAY AMERICAN CONSUMERS. THIS IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE A VERY FRANK CONVERSATION BETWEEN THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR AND THE ADMINISTRATION. LISA: THE TIMING OF THIS IS CURIOUS, I HAD PRESIDENT BIDEN HEADING TO YEAR, ESPECIALLY IN 10 WITH WHAT WE ARE SEEING -- IN TANDEM WITH WHAT WE ARE SEEING AND SECURING OTHER RESOURCES. ANNMARIE: AMERICA IS A HUGE LNG EXPORTER AND PRODUCER, PARTICULARLY TO EUROPE. THE ISSUE, AND WHAT WE SAW FROM GERMANY GOING TO QATAR, THEY ARE TRYING TO ENSURE THESE SUPPLIES IF THEY WERE GOING TO LOSE THEIR DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIA. GERMANY INDICATES IT HAS AT THE MOMENT ZERO LNG TERMINALS AND THEY ARE TRYING TO EXPEDITE THE BUILDING OF THOSE. YOU HAVE THE LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER, AND I WROTE THIS DOWN, SAYING TODAY THAT AT SOME POINT, WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ENERGY. AT SOME POINT, ENERGY IS GOING TO HAVE TO COME ON THE TABLE IF THEY CONTINUE THESE SANCTIONS. THIS IS GOING TO BE THE HARDEST ISSUE FOR EUROPE TO SANCTION, THE HARDEST SECTOR FOR EUROPE TO DECOUPLE FROM. KAILEY: MARIA, WHAT ARE YOU HEARING AROUND THIS CONVERSATION? MARIA: THE ONE THING I HAVE NOTICED TODAY, AND I HAVE BEEN HERE SPEAKING TO A NUMBER OF OFFICIALS ON THE RECORD, BUT ALSO BEHIND-THE-SCENES, IS THAT THIS DEBATE AROUND WHAT TO DO WITH ENERGY HAS BEEN REINVIGORATED OVER THE PAST 48 HOURS. THERE WAS AN IMPRESSION, ALMOST A THEORY UP UNTIL HE WEEK AGO, THAT GERMANY ALREADY SAID THIS CANNOT HAPPEN, SO LET'S MOVE ONTO SOMETHING ELSE. THE DUTCH ALSO JUMPED ON THAT, SAYING WE HAVE TO BE REALISTIC. THE DEBATE WAS PUT TO THE SIDE. BUT TODAY MY IMPRESSION IS THAT THIS IS REINVIGORATED. IT WILL COME BACK FOR EUROPEAN LEADERS TO DEBATE ON THURSDAY. THE FACT THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN, WHO HAS ORDERED A FULL BAN ON IMPORTS, AND THE U.K. A PARTIAL BAN ON THESE IMPORTS, WILL BE ATTENDING ON THURSDAY EVENING HERE IN BRUSSELS, HAS MADE THIS DEBATE TOP OF THE AGENDA, SO I WOULD NOT BET THAT WE HAVE SEEN THE END OF THIS CONVERSATION. JONATHAN: WALK ME THROUGH THE END OF THIS WEEK. THIS IS A REALLY IMPORTANT MOMENT FOR THE PRESIDENT, FLYING INTO EUROPE. IS THAT FOR A SHOW OF UNITY? WILL WE HAVE SOME DELIVERABLES? WHAT ARE WE EXPECTING AT THE END OF THIS WEEK? MARIA: WHEN IT COMES TO UKRAINE IN PARTICULAR, THIS IS ON THE TOP OF EVERYONE'S MINDS, BUT IT IS BECOMING VERY CLEAR THAT THIS IS A SITUATION THAT THE UKRAINIANS AND THE RUSSIANS ARE STILL STUCK IN THEIR WAYS, AND THAT NEGOTIATIONS HAVE TO BE DONE ON A BILATERAL BASIS. PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY HAS REPEATED MANY TIMES, HE DOES NOT MENTION PRESIDENT BIDEN AS A MEDIATOR. WHAT HE SAYS IS THAT WE NEED AMERICA TO PROVIDE WEAPONS AND THE REST WILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN DIRECTLY. WHEN IT COMES TO THIS VISIT TO BRUSSELS, I WOULD ARGUE A LOT OF THIS IS MORE ABOUT UNITY WHEN IT COMES TO EASTERN EUROPE. WE HAVE SEEN A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES, THE BALTICS, POLAND, ROMANIA, THE MOLDOVAN FOREIGN MINISTER JUST A FEW MINUTES AGO, THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THIS. THEY BELIEVE RUSSIA IS BECOME INCREASINGLY AGGRESSIVE AND THEY WANT TO SEE THIS IRONCLAD GUARANTEE FROM THE UNITED STATES THAT THEY WILL HELP WITH WEAPONS AND WILL HELP WITH NATO DEPLOYMENTS ON THE GROUND. JONATHAN: THE TWO OF YOU BRILLIANT OVER THE LAST MONTH. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I'M GOING TO CATCH UP WITH YOU GOING INTO THE OPENING BELL. MARIA TADEO AND ANNMARIE HORDERN AS WELL. LOOK OUT FOR MARIA, 8:30 EASTERN TIME, ABOUT 90 MINUTES OR SO FROM NOW, SITTING DOWN WITH LATVIA'S DEFENSE MINISTER. THAT CONVERSATION JUST AROUND THE CORNER ON BLOOMBERG TV AND RADIO. THERE WAS A QUESTION, SEVERAL GOING INTO THE WEEKEND, AS TO WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN THIS WEEK. WITH THE PRESIDENT VISIT UKRAINE , GO TO THE CAPITAL? THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS KIT OR A, NO PLANS TO PRESS SECRETARY, NO PLANS TO TRAVEL INTO UKRAINE -- HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, NO PLANS TO TRAVEL INTO UKRAINE. LISA: THIS COMES AS EUROPEAN LEADERS DID HAD TO UKRAINE, WHICH WAS A FIRST EVER, TO HEAD INTO AN ACTIVE WAR ZONE FOR LEADERS. A BOEING 737 HAS CRASHED IN CHINA. THE CHINA EASTERN FLIGHT WAS GOING TO GUANGZHOU WHEN IT CRASHED IN A MOUNTAINOUS AREA IN THE SOUTHWESTERN PROVINCE OF GUANGXI. THE PLANE INVOLVED WAS NOT THE BOEING 737 MAX THAT WAS GROUNDED AFTER TWO FATAL CRASHES. CHINA EASTERN WILL STOP FLYING THAT MODEL OF PLANES FOR NOW. UKRAINE HAS REJECTED A RUSSIAN DEMAND THAT ITS FORCES LAY DOWN THEIR WEAPONS AND LEAVE THE CITY OF MARIUPOL. THE UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT SAYS THAT INSTEAD, RUSSIA SHOULD LET RESIDENTS LEAVE AND DELIVER AID TO THOSE WHO WANT TO STAY. PEACE TALKS BETWEEN THE TWO ARE LIKELY TO RESUME TODAY. THE EUROPEAN UNION LOOKS SET TO REINFORCE THE U.S. WARNING TO CHINA AGAINST HELPING VLADIMIR PUTIN. THAT IS THAT CHINA WOULD FACE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES IF IT TRIED TO CUSHION THE BLOW OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA OR PROVIDE SKY WITH MILITARY SUPPORT. CHINA HAS REPEATEDLY DENIED THAT RUSSIA HAS ASKED FOR HELP. IN HONG KONG, THE GOVERNMENT HAS SCRAPPED SOME CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL CURBS AND LAID OUT A ROADMAP TO EASE SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES. A BAN ON FLIGHTS FROM NINE COUNTRIES WILL BE LIFTED, PLUS THE AMOUNT OF TIME TRAVELERS SPEND IN MANDATORY HOTEL QUARANTINE WILL BE CUT IN HALF. WARREN BUFFETT IS RETURNING TO DEALMAKING. BERKSHIRE HAS AGREED TO BUY VENTURE ISLA GUNNY -- BUY VENTURA ALLEGHENY. ALLEGHANY OPERATES PRIMARILY IN INSURANCE. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WE HAVE ESCALATED THE PRESSURE ON PUTIN AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO PUT ADDITIONAL PRESSURE ON HIM. WE KNOW THAT HE IS FEELING THE PRESSURE. WE KNOW THAT THE PRESSURE IS BEING FELT ON THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY. JONATHAN: THAT WAS THE U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N. ON MSNBC OVER THE WEEKEND. FROM NEW YORK CITY, GOOD MORNING. FUTURES UNCHANGED ON THE S & P, ALMOST UNCHANGED ON THE NASDAQ. CRUDE UP BY 4.6%, $109.50. KAILEY, HOW IS YOUR BRACKET? [LAUGHTER] KAILEY: NOT AS GOOD AS IT WAS ON FRIDAY. JONATHAN: YOU ARE DOING BETTER THAN ME. DRUMROLL, TK IS BEATING ME IN THIS. [LAUGHTER] LISA: IS THAT IS WHY HE IS TAKING THE DAY OFF, FOR A VICTORY? JONATHAN: TOM KEENE ACTIVE ON TWITTER. YOU CAN WORK OUT WHERE HE IS, I THINK. PERHAPS. I AM NOT GOING TO REVEAL THAT FOR HIM. UNLIKE TOM, WHO TELLS EVERYONE WHERE I AM AT ANY GIVEN TIME. LESLIE FALCONIO JOINS US NOW, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME ASSET ALLOCATION FOR UBS. CHAIR POWELL COMING OUT IN A NEWS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY. THE CURVES STARTING TO INVERT A LITTLE BIT. CAN YOU MAKE SENSE OF THIS? WHY A REPRICING THAT'S WHY ARE WE PRICING IN SOME ASPECTS OF FIXED INCOME THAT WE HAD A DOVISH MEETING? LESLIE: I DON'T THINK IT IS THAT SURPRISING WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH SANCTIONS, WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE, AND SOME OF THE INCREASE IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS IN OIL THAT WE ARE SEEING. BUT REACHING THAT 10% LEVEL IS NOT CONCERNING, BUT IT IS SOMETHING THAT THE FED IS GOING TO WATCH GOING FORWARD. OUR EXPECTATION FOR REAL YIELDS IN THE TIN EAR -- THE 10 YEAR IS TO MOVE HIGHER. PARTICULARLY THE LONG END AS THE FED STARTS TO BECOME OR AGGRESSIVE TO COME DOWN. BUT THAT SHORTENED IS REALLY MOVED BY SENTIMENT AND THINGS LIKE OIL. THE BREAKEVENS MIGHT STAY HIGHER FOR QUITE SOME TIME. LISA: THIS IS THE ASPECT THAT REALLY DOES NOT MAKE SENSE TO ME, THAT NOT ONLY DO WE SEE 10 YEAR TREASURY YIELDS STILL RELATIVELY OVERSEES THE -- RELATIVELY LOW VERSUS THE EXPERTISE AND FOR INFLATIONS, BUT ALSO, PEOPLE ARE POURING MONEY AT SOME OF THE FASTEST PACES WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST DECADE. DOES THIS MAKE SENSE TO YOU THAT PEOPLE FEED VALUE INTO THE 10 YEAR? LESLIE: OUR EXPECTATION IS LOOKING FOR ABOUT 2.3% IN YEAR YIELD. YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER HOW QUICKLY WE HAVE MOVED. NOW THAT THE FED HAS BECOME FAIRLY AGGRESSIVE, NOT TO MENTION THE FACT THAT WE DO HAVE QT IN MAY, THERE IS A NORMALIZATION OF THE YIELD CURVE. SO I UNDERSTAND WHY PEOPLE WOULD WANT TO STOP AND SOME INTEREST-RATE RISK ON THESE LEVELS. KAILEY: TWOS-TENS, DOES IT INVERT? IF SO, WHEN? LESLIE: I THINK THERE IS A POTENTIAL THAT TWOS-TENS CAN INVERT IN THE LATTER HALF OF THE YEAR, BUT I THINK IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT IT IS THE MAGNITUDE OF THE INVERSION AND HOW STABLE THAT IS. WE ALL KNOW WHEN THE CURVE INVERTS, IT IS A COINCIDENT INDICATOR TO THREE YEARS OUT OF A RECESSION. BUT WE LOOK AT THINGS LIKE THE TWO-YEAR YIELD, THESE ARE SOME OF THE BIGGEST MOVES WE HAVE SEEN, THE FED ONLY GOING 25 BASIS POINTS. THE FED FUNDS RATE WOULD ALREADY BE AT 1.5%. JONATHAN: JUST LOOK AT THE YIELD CURVE THEM. THREES ARE BASICALLY IN LINE WITH TENS. FIVE YEAR YIELDS ARE ABOVE TENS. SEVEN-YEAR YIELDS ARE ABOVE TENS. SHOULD THAT CONSTRAIN RISK APPETITE ELSEWHERE, OR DO YOU THINK INVESTORS WILL JUST LOOK THROUGH SOME OF THIS? LESLIE: I THINK IT IS GOING TO DEPEND ON REAL YIELDS. REAL YIELDS ARE STILL NEGATIVE. AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT REALLY DOES COME DOWN TO THE CONSUMER. CONSUMPTION IS STILL VERY STRONG. LET'S NOT FORGET THE MAJORITY OF CONSUMER DEBT IS MORTGAGES, AND THE MAJORITY OF THOSE MORTGAGES ARE FIXED. WE DO THINK THAT OBVIOUSLY, YOU COULD HAVE SOME HEADWINDS FROM THE INVERSION BUT ALSO REMAIN NEGATIVE. LISA: SO WHAT ARE YOU ACTUALLY DOING? LESLIE: WE HAVE HAD ON THE FIXED INCOME SIDE MORE OF A RISK ON. THE EXPECTATION IS THAT YIELDS RISE HEADING INTO THE YEAR. WE HAVE HAD A BIT OF WHAT WE CONSIDER CREDIT EXPOSURE, AND NOW AGAIN WE START TO NORMALIZE AS WE SEE THIS HEADWIND FROM INTEREST RATES GOING HIGHER AND SPREADS WIDENING, TWO VARIABLES WHICH MAY NOT BE A BAD TIME TO GO UP IN QUALITY. WE DON'T EXPECT RATES TO REALLY MOVE MATERIALLY HIGHER HERE. JONATHAN: LESLIE, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PERSPECTIVE, AS ALWAYS. LESLIE FALCONIO OF UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT. SOME HEADLINES FROM FOREIGN MINISTERS IN EUROPE. LET'S GIVE YOU THE DEBATE AS IT STANDS. THE FOREIGN MINISTER FROM LITHUANIA SAID IT IS UNAVOIDABLE TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR. THIS IS ABOUT POTENTIALLY SANCTIONING RUSSIAN ENERGY. THIS CAME FROM HUNGARY MOMENTS AGO, FROM THE FOREIGN MINISTER OUT OF HUNGARY. YOU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN ENERGY -- YOU SANCTION ON RUSSIAN ENERGY "-- EU SANCTION ON RUSSIAN ENERGY "REDLINE FOR HUNGARY." LISA: THIS IS THE STRESS THAT THEY FEEL. HOW MUCH DO YOU SEE THAT UNITY BREAK DOWN AS DIFFERENT COUNTRIES IN THE EUROPEAN REGION HAVE DIFFERENT DEPENDENCIES ON GERMANY -- ON RUSSIA? HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THAT GOING FORWARD? JONATHAN: IT IS PRETTY CLEAR THIS MORNING, PRETTY EVIDENT THAT TO SOME DEGREE, THERE UNITY ON THIS ISSUE HAS ALREADY BROKEN DOWN. KAILEY: ABSOLUTELY. YOU ARE HEARING DIFFERENT THINGS FROM DIFFERENT PLAYERS WITHIN THE EUROPEAN UNION. THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENT OPINIONS TO PUT TOGETHER, BUT ALSO, IF YOU DO SEE SOME KIND OF ACTION, HOW IS FISCAL POLICY GOING TO STEP IN AND SUBSIDIZE WHAT CONSUMERS FEEL WHEN IT COMES TO THOSE HIGHER ENERGY COSTS? THE REMARKS WE GOT FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE EARLIER TODAY WERE REALLY TELLING. SHE SAID MONETARY POLICY CANNOT DO EVERYTHING. FISCAL POLICY MUST PROVIDE SUPPORT DURING A WAR. JONATHAN: AND WHAT HAPPENS TO ITALIAN YIELDS AFTER THAT? THEY ARE STUCK BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE, AREN'T THEY? THIS IS SO DIFFICULT FOR THIS ECB. THEY'VE GOT AN INFLATION PROBLEM. IF THEY DON'T DO ENOUGH, ITALIAN YIELDS GO HIGHER. IT IS TOUGH. LISA: WE KEEP TALKING ABOUT THE FED AND THE POTENTIAL PIVOT. THE PIVOT THAT WE SAW FROM THE ECB CANNOT BE OVERSTATED BECAUSE THEY CLEARLY ARE PUTTING INFLATION FIRST, EVEN AS THEY TALK ABOUT THESE RISKS. WE WATCHED THE PRESS CONFERENCE WHERE CHRISTINE LAGARDE TOOK ALL OF THAT HAWKISH RHETORIC IN A STATEMENT AND TURNED IT INTO SOMETHING ELSE THAT WAS MUCH MORE SOOTHING TO MARKETS, BUT AT WHAT POINT ARE THEY GOING TO HAVE TO DEAL WITH INFLATION, AND FRANKLY, TORPEDOING CONFIDENCE? JONATHAN: THEY GET TOUGH. THOSE NEWS CONFERENCES GET REALLY TOUGH TO WATCH. FUTURES UP 0.1% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ, BASICALLY UNCHANGED. YIELDS HIGHER BY THREE BASIS POINTS. JONATHAN: USE THIS STRENGTH TO POSITION MORE DEFENSIVELY. THAT IS THE MESSAGE COMING OUT OF MORGAN STANLEY AND MIKE WILSON THIS MORNING. FUTURES BASICALLY UNCHANGED ON THE S & P. AFTER LAST WEEK, THE BIGGEST WEEK OF GAINS GOING BACK TO APRIL 2020. EVEN WITH THIS DEVELOPING IN THE BOND MARKET, TWOS, FIVES, AND TENS, YOU TWO-YEAR VERY CLOSE TO 2%, JUST SHORT OF THAT LEVEL, UP FIVE OR SIX BASIS POINTS ON THE DAY. THE CURVE IS FLATTER AGAIN. TWOS 20'S, TWOS-TENS AROUND 20 BASIS POINTS. LOOK AT WHERE FIVES ARE. FIVES ARE 2.1953%. TENS AT 2.187 0%. NOT JUST ABOUT FLATTER. IT IS ABOUT INVERSION. THIS STORY IS FLIPPING QUICKLY. LISA: INVERSION ALL ALONG THE YIELD CURVE. A LOT OF THE OTHER ONES, PEOPLE START TO GAME OUT, WE HAVE THIS VERY HIGH INFLATION IN THE NEAR TERM AND SLUMMING OVER THE LONG TERM. HOW DOES THE FED HANDLE THIS? WHERE THAT INVERSION HAPPENS MATTERS AS TO GAMING OUT WHEN THE RECESSION WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THAT MATTERS FOR THE RISK ASSETS STORY THAT HAS BEEN A CONUNDRUM FOR ALL OF US. JONATHAN: WHAT DOES CHAIRMAN POWELL THINK OF THIS ONE? WE WILL FIND OUT WHEN HE SPEAKS A LITTLE BIT LATER. I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. LET'S FINISH ON CRUDE. WTI AND BRENT ON ONE SIDE. LITHUANIA SAYING WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT ENERGY AND SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN CRUDE. GARY ENDS COMING OUT AND SAYING THAT HUNGARY -- HUNGARY COMING OUT AND SAYING, REDLINE. IF SANCTIONS IS WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TO TAKE THIS ARCH HIGHER, EVEN WITHOUT IT, AMRITA SEN OF ENERGY ASPECTS STILL TEED UP $150 ON BRENT, AND BRENT RIGHT NOW, $112.40. LISA: HER COMMENT WAS BASICALLY THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY IS KEEPING PRICES LOW, NOT HIGH, AND THE MORE LIQUIDITY INTO THESE MARKETS, THE MORE YOU WILL SEE PRICES RISE FURTHER. HOW MUCH ARE WE LOOKING AT A NEW WORLD ORDER OF OIL AND GAS? JONATHAN: CRUDE UP 4% THIS MORNING. WE WILL PICK UP ON THIS AND JUST A MOMENT. LET'S LOOK AT THE CROSS ASSET PRICE ACTION. WE CAN SAY GOOD MORNING TO KAILEY LEINZ. KAILEY: ONE STORY WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING ON TOP OF IS BOEING. A BOEING 737 PLANE HAS CRASHED IN CHINA IN THE SOUTHWESTERN PROVINCE WITH 132 PEOPLE ON BOARD. NO NEWS YET ON THE CASUALTIES. THE NEWS WE HAVE GOTTEN IS THAT CHINA EASTERN, THE AIRLINE OPERATING THAT AIRCRAFT, HAS HALTED ALL 737 800 FLIGHTS FROM TOMORROW. SO BOEING IS DOWN ABOUT 6.25%. ANOTHER BIG DOWNSIDE MOVER IS NIELSEN HOLDINGS ON NEWS THAT A DEAL IS NOT HAPPENING. PRIVATE EQUITY PLAYERS INCLUDING BROOKFIELD AND ELLIOTT MADE A $24.58 BID PER SHARE FOR THIS COMPANY. NIELSEN SAYING THAT DOES NOT GIVE ADEQUATE VALUE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS, SO THAT STOCK IS DOWN ABOUT 18% FOR THE BELT, TRADING JUST SOUTH OF $20 A SHARE. ANAPLAN, A $10.7 BILLION TAKEOVER DEAL. $66 A SHARE, A 30 PERCENT PREMIUM TO FRIDAY'S CLOSE. THE STOCK HIGHER BY 28% IN EARLY HOURS AS A RESULT. FINALLY, TO COME BACK TO THE OIL STORY, WE ARE GETTING A LIFT IN OIL PRICES AND A SUBSEQUENT MOVE WHEN IT COMES TO SOME OF THOSE ENERGY STOCKS IN EARLY HOURS. DEVON ENERGY UP AROUND 2.5%. I WANTED TO POINT OUT EXXON, UP ABOUT 1.5%, BUT EXXON AMONG THE COMPANIES THAT ARE GOING TO BE MEETING WITH JANET YELLEN AND JAKE SULLIVAN LATER TODAY IN AN OFF THE RECORD CALL, TALKING ABOUT SANCTIONS. JONATHAN: VERY INTRIGUED, AREN'T WE? I THINK WE ALL ARE. IT IS ABOUT A REQUEST, THE DEBRIEF ON SANCTIONS, NAVIGATING SANCTIONS, ALL OF THE ABOVE? LISA: DO THEY GIVE INCENTIVES? HOW DID THEY MAKE THIS WORK? THIS OF COURSE ALSO COMES BEFORE WE GET THAT DEBATE IN EUROPE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WITH SANCTIONS ON GAS. JONATHAN: DO YOU THINK THEY WANT ALL OF THESE COMPANIES TO PULL BACK FROM RUSSIA EVEN IF THE SANCTIONS DON'T REQUIRE THEM TO DO SO? LISA: RIGHT NOW, IT IS POLITICALLY INFEASIBLE TO BE HANDING MONEY TO RUSSIA. THAT IS THE BOTTOM LINE, WHETHER IT IS A COMPANY, WHETHER IT IS THE GOVERNMENT. THAT IS WHY GERMANY HAS COME UNDER SO MUCH PRESSURE TO STOP HANDING OVER $1 BILLION A DAY OR SOMETHING TO RUSSIA BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO OTHER OPTION RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: NOT JUST ABOUT HANDING MONEY OVER, BUT WHAT ABOUT MAKING MONEY FROM THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY? LISA: YES, ALTHOUGH AT A CERTAIN POINT, THE MORALS DO COME INTO PLAY. YOU'RE RIGHT, HOW MUCH IS THIS NOT AN ECONOMIC STORY? HOW MUCH IS THIS A STRATEGIC AND MORAL STORY? I AM NOT SURE THE ANSWER. IN THE SHORT TERM, PERHAPS. IN THE LONG TERM, PEOPLE ARE REALIZING THAT THEY CAN'T RELY ON THIS AREA. JONATHAN: CLEARLY, SOME OF THE BANKS STILL SUGGESTING YOU BUY CORPORATE DEBT COMING OUT OF THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY. LISA: ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS? JONATHAN: THERE ARE PLENTY OF NAMES IN THE MIX STILL DOING BUSINESS WITH RUSSIAN COMPANIES, AND THE CAN BECAUSE THE SANCTIONS DON'T REQUIRE THEM TO BACK OFF. THERE ARE A FEW EUROPEAN COMPANIES WHO HAVE NOT DECLARED THEIR EXIT EITHER. OTHER LARGE ONES ARE STILL THERE, STILL OPERATING. LISA: I WANT TO BE CAREFUL HERE. IT IS ONE THING TO CUT OFF THE ECONOMY TO BRING AN END TO THIS WAR. IT IS ANOTHER THING TO DEMONIZE ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVE THERE AS WELL. I THINK THAT IS A VERY DIFFICULT LINE TO DRAW. THEN YOU HAVE COMPANY TRYING TO MAKE MONEY. I THINK THE CLEAR LINE IS DON'T PRIORITIZE MONEY BEFORE LIVES, THAT IS DEFTLY THE ZEITGEIST RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: CAN YOU DO BOTH? LISA: I DON'T KNOW. THAT IS ABOVE MY PAY GRADE. DO YOU HAVE ANSWERS TO THIS. JONATHAN: NO. LISA: I WISH I DID. JONATHAN: THAT IS THE DEBATE NOW. MICHAEL SHAOUL JOINS US NOW, CEO OF MARKET FUELED ASSET MANAGEMENT. -- OF MARKETFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT. THE MARKET COULD GO A BIT HIGHER. WE REMAIN CONVICTED. IT IS STILL A BEAR MARKET. WE POSITION WERE DEFENSIVELY. DO YOU AGREE WITH THAT LINE FROM MORGAN STANLEY? MICHAEL: I WOULD SAY PARTIALLY. GOING NEGATIVE ON THE INNOVATION TRADE FOR THE LAST FEW MONTHS, MY FEELING IS THAT THIS IS A BEAR MARKET IN THAT PART OF THE MARKET. OBVIOUSLY IT CAN RALLY EVEN 50% AND IT WOULD BE DOWN 50% FROM THE TOP AT THAT POINT. I DON'T THINK DEFENSIVE IS THE WAY TO GO. I AM STILL A BIG BELIEVER THAT THE PHYSICAL GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES ON. I THINK THIS IDEA OF STAGFLATION IS MISTAKEN. WE STILL HAVE VERY HIGH NOMINAL GROWTH, AND THAT HAS SHIFTED VERY HEAVILY TOWARDS THE PHYSICAL ECONOMY. SO I THINK THE WEAKNESS IN COMMODITY STOCKS 10 DAYS AGO WAS YET ANOTHER BUYING OPPORTUNITY, AND I THINK THAT GLOBAL INDEXES WITH HIGH COMMODITY WEIGHTS, THIS CORRECTION AGAIN WAS A BUYING OPPORTUNITY. THE OVERALL U.S. EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS TOO MUCH TECH IN IT FOR MY COMFORT LEVEL, BUT I HAD A FEELING THAT THE FED ANNOUNCING ITS NEW INTEREST-RATE POLICY WOULD BE AN EXCUSE FOR PEOPLE TO GET BACK INVOLVED AND FEEL THAT THE WORST IS BEHIND THEM, AND A MULTIWEEK TRADABLE VALLEY AS AN OUTCOME OF THAT I THINK IS A VERY FEASIBLE ASPORTATION. -- FEASIBLE EXPECTATION. LISA: DO YOU THINK THAT EQUITY TRADERS ARE STILL BETTING THAT WE WILL GET SOME RESOLUTION TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS? MICHAEL: NO, I THINK EVERYBODY IS AS CONFUSED AS YOU GUYS SOUND, TO BE HONEST. I THING AS FAR AS THE MARKET IS CONCERNED, IT IS JUST ONE ASPECT OF THE LARGER INFLATION STORY. TO ME, THE TRANSITION FROM AN ULTRA LOW INFLATION ENVIRONMENT TO A VERY HIGH INFLATION ENVIRONMENT WHICH HAS TAKEN PLACE OVER THE LAST 18 MONTHS, UNDERSTANDING THAT IS ALL THAT MATTERS. WE'VE HAD A BIG RECALIBRATION OF EXPECTATIONS BETWEEN INTEREST RATES AND INFLATION EXPECTATIONS , BUT REALLY WE HAVE NOT GONE FAR ENOUGH. WE ARE STILL IN WHAT I WOULD CALL A MEDIUM-TERM TRANSITORY MINDSET. THE FED EXPECTATIONS OR THE MARKET EXPECTATIONS REMAIN THAT THIS PROBLEM MAGICALLY GOES AWAY SOMEWHERE BETWEEN LATE 2022 AND MID 2023, AND NOBODY TO MY MIND IS ABLE TO REALLY GIVE ME AN ADEQUATE ESTIMATION OF HOW THAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS. UKRAINE IS PART OF THAT STORY, BUT ONLY PART OF THAT STORY. KAILEY: TAKE THAT INFLATION NARRATIVE AND PUT IT TOGETHER WITH THE GROWTH ON. THERE'S A CONVERSATION ABOUT STAGFLATION, THAN THERE IS A SEPARATE CONVERSATION ABOUT OUTRIGHT RECESSION. DO YOU THINK EITHER IS THE MORE LIKELY TRAJECTORY THROUGH NEXT YEAR? MICHAEL: IT DEPENDS ON HOW YOU MEASURE. IF YOU WANT TO LOOK AT REAL GROWTH, THE BATTLE BETWEEN NOMINAL GROWTH AND THE UNDERLYING INFLATION RATE COULD BE WON BY INFLATION, BUT PEOPLE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THAT CORPORATE PROFITS AND SHARE PRICES LIVE IN THE NOMINAL WORLD, NOT THE REAL WORLD. WHAT WE IMAGINE HAPPENING IS STRONG NOMINAL GROWTH, LOTS OF INFLATION. FOR THE RIGHT PARTS OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, THAT TRANSLATES INTO A VERY POWERFUL PERIOD OF GROWTH, BUT FOR THE WRONG PARTS OF THE ECONOMY, THAT TRANSLATES INTO A MARGIN SQUEEZE. WHETHER OR NOT THE QUALITY RECESSION IS NOT SO IMPORTANT TO ME. WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS GOING TO BE WHICH SIDE OF THE DIVIDE HAVE YOU GOT YOUR PORTFOLIO. JONATHAN: THERE'S NOTHING NEW HERE. I SOUND CONFUSED EVERY MORNING. NOTHING HAS CHANGED. [LAUGHTER] MICHAEL SHAOUL SPEAKING FOR ALL OF US. WE ARE THE CONFUSED ONES. SHADE AT US, BUT IT'S FINE. LISA: I CAN ACCEPT IT. I AM RATHER CONFUSED ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON. JONATHAN: JUST PEOPLE AREN'T AS CONFUSED AS YOU, APPARENTLY. [LAUGHTER] MAKE SENSE OF IT FOR ME, BASED ON WHAT WE JUST HEARD. BREAKEVENS HIGHER, NOT LOWER AFTER CHAIRMAN POWELL LAST WEEK. DOES THAT MAKE SENSE, BASED ON WHAT WE GOT FROM THE FED SPEAK GOING INTO THE WEEKEND? LISA: IT DOES MAKE SENSE IN ONE WAY, WHICH IS THE REASON WHY PEOPLE THOUGHT HE WAS DOVISH WAS BECAUSE HE COULD'VE DONE MORE. HE HAS BEEN TALKING HARD, BUT HE DID NOT END THE PURCHASES MORE QUICKLY THAN EXPECTED TO THE BALANCE SHEET. HE DID NOT BEGIN REDUCTION WORK WITH ME. HE DID NOT RAISED BY 50 BASIS POINTS THIS TIME, AND SOME PEOPLE SAID HE SHOULD HAVE. IF YOU ARE NOT TAKING THAT ACTION, HOW DO WE KNOW HE'S GOING TO FOLLOW THROUGH WITH SOME OF THE HAWKISH TALK? IF THEY DON'T COME OUT WITH STRONG MEASURES, THAT LEADS TO LONGER-TERM INFLATION TO BE HIGHER BECAUSE WHAT IS GOING TO CRIMP IT? THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET IS WRESTLING WITH. JONATHAN: SO ARE WE GOING TO KEEP RALLYING AS THIS YIELD CURVE INVERTS? FIVES ABOVE TENDS, SEVENS ABOVE TENS. LISA: WE COULD. THERE'S TYPICALLY 12 TO 18 MONTHS AFTER YIELD CURVE INVERSION THAT THINGS CAN KEEP RALLYING, AND YET THE OLD-SCHOOL PEOPLE SAY IT DOES NOT MATTER ANYWAY BECAUSE IT IS ALL DISTORTED BY THE FED. THE REASON WHY I DID NOT COME UP WITH A NARRATIVE IS BECAUSE YOU CAN COME UP WITH ANY CUTE NARRATIVE TO 50 MARKET ACTION AND IT IS GOING TO CHANGE TOMORROW. JONATHAN: I WAS CONVINCED AFTER WEDNESDAY THAT WE ARE JUST MAKING THIS UP. SO MANY PEOPLE ARE MAKING THIS UP. LISA: JUST AFTER WEDNESDAY? JONATHAN: PARTICULARLY AFTER WEDNESDAY. [LAUGHTER] 1.99% ON TWOS THIS MORNING. IN THE U.K., PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON TURNING TO THE NUCLEAR AND WIND SECTORS TO TRY TO BOOST THE COUNTRY'S INDUSTRY -- THE COUNTRY'S ENERGY LISA: -- ENERGY. THERE HAS BEEN A BOARD CHECKUP AT CREDIT SUISSE. THE VICE-CHAIRMAN IS STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE, ALONG WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD. CREDIT SUISSE IS REELING FROM A SERIES OF SCANDALS EARLIER THIS YEAR. THE CHAIRMAN WAS OUSTED AFTER JUST NINE MONTHS ON THE JOB. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > ANY THREAT OF THE USE OF A NUCLEAR WEAPON, ANY RHETORIC REGARDING A NUCLEAR WEAPON IS VERY DANGEROUS, SO I REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO DEFEND OURSELVES AND OUR CAPABILITIES, BUT I DON'T THINK THAT KIND OF CONVERSATION, THAT KIND OF RHETORIC IS HELPFUL. JONATHAN: LLOYD AUSTIN, THE DEFENSE SECRETARY, ON CBS OVER THE WEEKEND. FUTURES UNCHANGED ON THE S & P END ON THE NASDAQ. YEAR-TO-YEAR VERY BRIEFLY THROUGH 2%, AT 1.999% RIGHT NOW. THERE IT IS. WE'VE SEEN MOVES IN THESE BOND MARKETS, 10 YEAR YIELDS UP TO 2.19%, AND SOME CURVE INVERSION. FIVES AND SEVENS DANCING AROUND WHERE THE 10 IS RIGHT NOW. LISA: TOM WOULD BE PROUD OF YOU GOING OUT ALL THOSE DECIMAL PLACES. JONATHAN: THAT WAS JUST FOR HIM. [LAUGHTER] LISA: HOW MUCH ARE WE COUNTING ON THE FED TO ACT AGGRESSIVELY VERSUS PEOPLE THINKING THEY ARE STILL BEHIND THE CURVE, WILL STAY BEHIND THE CURVE, AND WILL ALLOW INFLATION TO GET MUCH HIGHER THAN PEOPLE HAVE SEEN IN YEARS? JONATHAN: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SURVEY FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR BUSINESS ECONOMICS? THEY HAVE THEIR ANNUAL MEETING TODAY. 77% OF POLICY SURVEY PANELISTS VIEW CURRENT POLICY AS TOO STIMULATIVE. MOST OF THESE RESPONDENTS, THAT IS BEHIND THE CURVE. LISA: AND THEY DON'T THINK THEY ARE GOING TO GET AHEAD OF THE CURVE BECAUSE I DON'T A SPECK THE FED FUNDS RATE TO GET THROUGH 3% NEXT YEAR, SO THIS DISSONANCE BETWEEN THE FED AND WHAT WE ARE SEEING ON THE GROUND. JONATHAN: WE'VE GOT A CONVERSATION NOW WITH DAVE ALTIG, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF ATLANTA. WE COME TO YOU FIRST. THAT SURVEY IS PRETTY BRUTAL. WHAT IS THIS FED GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? DAVID: WELL, THE FOMC IS GOING TO DO WHAT THE FOMC DOES, CONDUCT MONETARY POLICY, OF COURSE, AS THEY DEEM APPROPRIATE TO MEET THE COMMITTEE'S GOALS. I AM NOT QUITE SURE THE SURVEY IS GOING TO MOVE THE NEEDLE. IT IS WORTH RECOGNIZING AND REMEMBERING THAT THE SURVEY WAS DONE IN THE FIELD A WEEK BEFORE THE MEETING ITSELF, SO WE ARE NOT QUITE CERTAIN HOW THAT MIGHT HAVE MOVED THE NEEDLE ON SENTIMENT. I IMAGINE I WON'T BE TALKING TO A LOT OF PEOPLE -- IT WILL BE TALKING TO A LOT OF PEOPLE TODAY WHO WILL THEY MAY KNOW THAT SHE WILL LET ME KNOW HOW IT MOVED THE NEEDLE ON SENTIMENT. OUR MEMBERS IN NAME HAVE SOME CONCERNS ABOUT INFLATION AND FED POLICY. LISA: DO THEY THINK THAT THE FED IS DELIBERATELY GOING TO REMAIN BEHIND THE CURVE, OR DO THEY THINK THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET A FED INCAPABLE OF CURBING INFLATION IN A CYCLE WHERE IT IS A LOT OF SUPPLY CHAIN DRIVEN ISSUES, WHEN YOU HAVE REALLY A CONUNDRUM WHERE THE ONLY WAY FOR THEM TO COUNTER IT IS TO DAMPEN DEMAND IN A TENUOUS RECOVERY MOMENT? DAVID: IT IS A LITTLE BIT HARD ALWAYS TO INTERPRET WHAT ANY GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS MEAN WHEN THEY ANSWER A SURVEY LIKE THIS. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF THE DETAILS IN THE SURVEY ITSELF WHICH GIVES SOME CLUES ABOUT WHAT MIGHT BE GENERATING SOME OF THIS NOT SO SANGUINE VIEW OF INFLATION. UKRAINE IS DEFINITELY LOOMING LARGE, AND IT SHOWS UP IN TWO PLACES IN THE SURVEY. THE FIRST PLACE, THERE IS A CLEAR SENTIMENT THAT THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE IS GOING TO EXACERBATE, SORT OF ELONGATE THE PROCESS OF GETTING SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS BACK INTO ORDER. IN THE SECOND IS REACTION THAT BECAUSE OF THE UNCERTAINTY ASSOCIATED WITH THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE AND PROBABLY BROADER GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS THAT IT WILL CREATE A SCENARIO WHERE THERE WILL BE A MORE CAUTIOUS APPROACH THAN WHAT OTHERWISE SHOULD BE. SO I THINK IN PART, THOSE ARE ELEMENTS UNDERNEATH THE PESSIMISM. I DIDN'T PICK UP ANY SENSE THAT IT IS A BELIEF THAT THE SITUATION WITH THE INFLATION RATE IS NOT BEING TAKEN SERIOUSLY OR THAT PAY THAT TOWARDS THE INFLATION FIGHT -- THAT PIVOT TOWARDS THE INFLATION FIGHT IS JUST LIP SERVICE. I THINK IT IS A LOT OF OTHER THINGS THAT ARE MAKING PEOPLE CONCERNED ABOUT WHETHER THINGS WILL BE AS IMPRESSIVE AS THEY WOULD LIKE THEM. LISA: WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ON THE GROUND AS HEAD OF RESEARCH AT THE ATLANTA FED ON GDP, ON WAGES, OF THE RESILIENCE OF THE AMERICAN CONSUMER? DAVID: WE ARE STILL DETECTING VIRTUALLY NO SIGNALS OF ANY SOFTENING OF DEMAND. WHEN WE TALK TO FIRMS, AND WE TALKED TO A LOT OF THEM, WE SPEND A GREAT DEAL OF TIME WITH OUR BOOTS ON THE GROUND, TALKING TO THE PEOPLE ACTUALLY MAKING PRICING AND EMPLOYMENT DECISIONS, THERE'S NOT MUCH OF A SIGNAL WE ARE GETTING THAT CONSUMER DEMAND IS SUBSTANTIALLY WEAKENING. PRICING POWER APPEARS TO NOT BE WANING AT ALL, AT LEAST FROM THE ANECDOTAL REPORTS, AND ACTUALLY FROM SURVEY REPORTS AS WELL. THE QUESTION IS ALWAYS HOW LONG CAN THAT LAST, BUT NO ONE IS RINGING THE BELL ABOUT THE PROCESS OF FAIRLY STRONG AND RESILIENT DEMAND. THAT ASSUMES -- THAT SEEMS TO STILL BE THE PLAY. KAILEY: AT WHAT POINT WOULD YOU START TO EXPECT DEMAND DESTRUCTION TO KICK IN? IS THERE AN HISTORICAL LEVEL THAT YOU WOULD BE WATCHING? DAVID: NO. ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE OBVIOUSLY BEEN FAIRLY CONCERNED ABOUT AND TUNED INTO IS THE WANING OF THE FISCAL STIMULUS, BUT IF YOU, FOR EXAMPLE, TRACK CONSUMER SPENDING WITH WAGE AND SALARY INCOME, THOSE THINGS TRACK VERY CLOSELY, AND WHAT THAT MEANS IS THERE WAS AN AWFUL LOT OF THE STIMULUS THAT WAS ESSENTIALLY KEPT IN RESERVE AND NOT USED TO SUPPORT IN A SUBSTANTIAL WAY SPENDING BEYOND THE EARLY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC. SO IT WOULD SEEM FROM THAT SORT OF INFORMATION, THAT SORT OF DATA, THAT THERE'S NOT A SITUATION WHERE THE CONSUMER IS WAY OUT OVER THEIR SKIS AND UNABLE TO SUSTAIN THROUGH THE FADING AWAY OF ALL OF THE SUPPORT THAT HAPPENED AS A RESULT OF THE PANDEMIC. JONATHAN: AWESOME TO CATCH UP BECAUSE I KNOW YOU'VE GOT A BUSY WEEK AHEAD OF YOU. THANKS FOR SPENDING SOME TIME WITH US. DAVE ALL TAKE -- DAVE ALTIG FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF ATLANTA. SCOTT GUGGENHEIM SAYS, "BASE VSDR -- BASE CASE WOULD BE A 20% RISE FROM HERE, EVEN WITH WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE BOND MARKET RIGHT NOW." LISA: A 20% RISE IN YIELDS? JONATHAN: EQUITIES. LISA: A 20% RISE IN EQUITIES. JONATHAN: YOU COULD STILL HAVE A BIG, SHARP SNAPBACK FROM WHERE WE ARE. LISA: WHERE DO WE? I AM SYMPATHETIC TO THIS ARGUMENT. WOULD YOU GO INTO BONDS GIVEN INFLATION, OR WOULD YOU GO TO COMPANIES THAT GET MONEY? JONATHAN: IT IS A PRETTY INTERESTING TIME. I'M GOING TO REITERATE THAT CALL IN JUST A MOMENT WHEN WE ARE BACK. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THIS. > > THE BIG ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM IS INFLATION. THAT IS THE ISSUE. > > COMMODITY PRICES WERE ALREADY ON THE UPSIDE, BUT THEY ARE DEFINITELY GETTING PUSHED HIGHER. > > WHAT THE FED NEED TO DO IS SEND THAT IS SIMPLY STEP UP ON INFLATION. > > UNLESS THEY CAN FIX THE SUPPLY CHAINS AROUND THE WORLD AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT ENERGY PRICES, I THINK THEY ARE TILTING AT WINDMILLS RIGHT NOW. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. JONATHAN: WHAT A FASCINATING BOND MARKET. IF YOU ARE NOT INTERESTED IN BOND MARKETS, BEAR WITH ME. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ," LIVE ON TV AND RADIO. DO YOU LIKE THE PROMO FOR THE NEXT HOUR? STAY WITH ME. ISTK -- TK IS AWAY. WE ARE UP SIX BASIS POINTS ON THE DAY. LISA: THE BIG QUESTION OF THE MORNING, OUR BOND MARKETS AND STOCK MARKETS SPEAKING PAST EACH OTHER OR PEEKING FROM THE SAME BOOK? JONATHAN: YOUR THREE YEAR, YOUR FIVE YEAR, YOUR SEVEN YEAR TRADING ABOVE WHERE YOU 10 YEAR YIELD IS RIGHT NOW. THAT CURVE IS INVERTING. LISA: BASICALLY, INFLATION RUNNING HOT IN THE NEAR TERM. THE FED RESPONDING WITH FASTER RATE HIKES. OVER THE LONGER-TERM, HOW MUCH DOES THIS LEAD TO LOWER INFLATION AHEAD AND A LOWER FED FUNDS RATE, WHICH IS BASICALLY BEING PRICED INTO THE BOND MARKET AS PEOPLE SEE THE VALUE OF LOCKING IN YIELDS A LITTLE BIT NORTH OF 2% FOR 10 YEARS? JONATHAN: HOW FAR IS THIS FED WILLING TO PUSH IT? YOU WILL HEAR FROM SO MANY FED SPEAKERS THIS WEEK. RAPHAEL BOSTIC MOMENTS AGO SAYING RISKS ARE TWO-SIDED. HE SEES SIX RATE INCREASES IN TOTAL IN 2022. THAT IS NOT A MAJOR MOVE OVER THE NEXT 18 MONTHS OR SO. KAILEY: HE SAYS THE PACE OF RATE HIKES HAS BEEN TEMPERED BY HIGH UNCERTAINTY AS IT RELATES TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THIS ECHOES WHAT WE HEARD OUT OF THE BOE LAST WEEK THAT WARNED OF RISKS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE RIGHTS OUTLOOK. ON ONE HAND, YOU HAVE HIGH INFLATION EXACERBATED BY THE CONFLICT. ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU HAVE CONCERN AROUND GROWTH FOR THE SAME REASON. HOW DO CENTRAL BANKS COME DOWN ON THAT? IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO YOUR FROM THE CHAIRMAN LATER TODAY. JONATHAN: WE OFTEN TALK ABOUT THE DATA COME OF THE INFORMATION, THAN HOW I MARKET RESPONDS TO THE INCOMING DATA. STUART KAISER OF UBS PICKING UP ON THAT THIS MORNING, PUBLISHING MOMENTS AGO, "WE ARE A DEGREE LESS CAUTIOUS THIS WEEK, NOT BECAUSE OUR VIEWS ON GEOPOLITICAL AND POLICY RATES RISK HAS IMPROVED, BUT BECAUSE PRICE ACTION SHOWS THE MARKET MORE TOLERANT OF THOSE CHALLENGES." IT IS HOW THE MARKET IS RESPONDING TO THE INFORMATION, NOT JUST THE INFORMATION ITSELF. LISA: IT IS NOT JUST PREDICTING THE FUTURE, IT IS PREDICTING EVERYONE ELSE'S RESPONSE TO THAT FUTURE EVENT. HOW MUCH DO PEOPLE GET CONFIDENT -- SCOTT MINERD YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT EARLIER -- THAT WE COULD SEE HIGHER EQUITIES FROM HERE, EVEN WITH AN INVERTED YIELD CURVE? HOW MUCH IS THIS THE ONLY PLACE YOU GO STILL? DO YOU HIDE IN THE DOLLAR, GOLD, CASH IF YOU'VE GOT INFLATION RUNNING AT 7.8% ON THE CPI LEVEL? JONATHAN: LET'S GO TO SCOTT'S CALL. HE EMAILED US ABOUT 5, 10 MINUTES AGO, AND CAME OUT WITH HIS BASE CASE, A MOVE HIGHER OF 20% IN THE EQUITY MARKET. COULD BE MORE OVER THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS. TOOK NOTE OF WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT IN THE BOND MARKET. IF WE CAN RALLY THROUGH IT, WE HAVE IN THE PAST, SO WHY WOULDN'T WE NOW? LISA: PERHAPS BECAUSE WE ARE COMING FROM A HIGH BASE, AND IF PEOPLE THINK REAL YIELDS ARE GOING TO GO CLOSE TO ZERO, THEN HOW MUCH DO YOU GET SOME SORT OF PUSHBACK ON THAT FRONT? FRANKLY, I DON'T HAVE A CALL. I DON'T THINK ANYBODY BECAUSE -- ANYBODY DOES. JONATHAN: FUTURES UNCHANGED ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN ABOUT 0.1%. LISA HAS NO CALL. [LAUGHTER] LISA: IS THAT THE HEADLINE TODAY? WE ARE ALL CONFUSED. JONATHAN: THE TWO-YEAR UP ABOUT FIVE BASIS POINTS. IF YOU ARE JUST TUNING IN, YEAR TO YEAR YIELD NOW HAS A 2% HANDLE, UP SEVEN BASIS POINTS ON THE DAY. TWOS-TENS, NOW A BREAK OF 20 POINTS. THE SPREAD BETWEEN THE 2, 19 BASIS POINTS. THAT CURVE IS FLATTER. LISA: HOW MUCH DOES THIS PRESSURE THE BANKS? REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE STEEPENING YIELD CURVE AND HOW THAT WAS GOING TO HELP THE BANKS? NOW YOU HAVE THE FED COULD BE HIKING, BUT THE YIELD CURVE COULD INVERT, CREATING SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THAT SECTOR. JONATHAN: DAVID RILEY JOINS US, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT. YOUR REACTION TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS BOND MARKET AT THE MOMENT? DAVID: I THINK THE BOND MARKET IS CLEARLY SIGNALING THAT IT IS NOT AS BULLISH AS THE EQUITY MARKET. I THINK THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF A DISCONNECT BETWEEN THOSE TWO, AND IF YOU LOOK AT THE ONE YEAR FORWARD, TENDS TO'S HAD ALREADY INVERTED. -- TENS-TWOS HAD ALREADY INVERTED. I DON'T THINK THE MARKET IS NECESSARILY PRICING A HIGH RISK OF RECESSION. I THINK WHAT IS PRICING AT THE LONGER END IS A WIDER DISTRIBUTION OF OUTCOMES. THERE'S THIS UNCERTAINTY YOU HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT DURING THE PROGRAM. WHERE IS INFLATION GOING TO SETTLE? HOW HIGH IS THE FED GOING TO RAISE RATES? WE WILL SEE GROWTH NOT ONLY THIS YEAR, WHICH IS GOING TO BE REASONABLY SOLID, BUT AS WE GO INTO 2023 AND 2024. WHAT WE DO KNOW, PRICED IN THE TWO-YEAR NOTE, IS THAT THE FED IS ON A HIKING CYCLE. THEY ARE GOING TO BE RAISING RATES 25 BASIS POINTS EVERY MEETING. IT IS GOING TO START BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION AS WELL, AND SOME TIGHTENING IN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THAT I THINK IS GOING TO BE QUITE A MEANINGFUL HEADWIND OF RISK ASSETS, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES. JONATHAN: IF WE WERE TO PRICE STAGFLATION IN FIXED INCOME, AND THIS IS NOT A VIEW OF MINE, THIS IS AN OBSERVATION ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FIXED INCOME, YOU WOULD SAY WHAT WOULD HAPPEN ULTIMATELY IS YOU WOULD START TO SEE INVERSION OF THE YIELD CURVE BECAUSE THIS MARKET WOULD START TO SMELL OUT SLOWING GROWTH, AND WHAT YOU WOULD ALSO SEE IS ELEVATED BREAKEVENS BECAUSE THIS MARKET WOULD BELIEVE THAT EVEN WITH SLOWING GROWTH, INFLATION WILL REMAIN ELEVATED. I HAVE TO SAY, THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT I CAN SEE. POST FEDERAL RESERVE, WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IS THE CURVES SLOWLY INVERT. WE'VE GOT THREE YEAR YIELDS ABOVE TENS, FIVE YEAR, SEVEN YEAR YIELDS ABOVE 10'S. AT THE HIGHS OF THE YEAR LAST WEEK, ON TENURE BREAKEVENS, ISN'T THAT WHAT STAGFLATION STARTS TO LOOK LIKE IN FIXED INCOME? DAVID: YOU ARE RIGHT TO HIGHLIGHT THAT, BUT ALSO I WOULD SAY LOOK AT THE FIVE-YEAR-FIVE-YEAR IN TERMS OF INFLATION BREAKEVENS. THAT IS ACTUALLY NOT THAT FAR ABOVE WHAT YOU WOULD CONSIDER TO BE OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM THE FED'S TARGET. WHAT THE MARKET HAS DONE, WITH THE BOND MARKET HAS DONE IS SAY WE'VE GOT A STAGFLATIONARY SHOCK COMING FROM THE RUSSIAN WAR ON UKRAINE. WE DON'T KNOW HOW SEVERE THAT IS GOING TO BE IN TERMS OF GROWTH AND IN TERMS OF INFLATION BECAUSE IT DEPENDS ON HOW THAT CONFLICT DEVELOPS, WHAT HAPPENS IN TERMS OF COMMODITY PRICES. BUT WE DO KNOW THE REFLECTION IS GOING TO BE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF THAT, PARTICULARLY IN NEWER TERMS. CLEARLY THE MARKET IS PRICING A BROADER DISTRIBUTION OF RISK, AND I THINK THAT IS WHY WE ARE STARTING TO GET A BIT OF A BID AT THE LONGER END. THAT INFLATION PRESSURE IS FEEDING THROUGH IN TERMS OF THE FED, BUT I ACTUALLY THINK NOW WE ARE PRETTY FAIRLY PRICED AT THE SHORT END. WE CLOSED OUR SHORT DURATION POSITIONS AT THE END OF THE CURVE BECAUSE I DON'T THINK THE FED IS GOING TO BE MORE AGGRESSIVE THAT THEY SETTING OUT AT THE MOMENT. WHAT I THINK THE FED IS CLEARLY SIGNALING IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE IS THAT WE WANT TO AVOID THOSE STAGFLATIONARY RISKS. WE NEED TO GET TO SIGNAL SOONER RATHER THAN LATER. I THINK THEY ARE ON A PASS TO MORE AGGRESSIVE PATH FOR RATE HIKES. AND THEN LET'S SEE WHAT HAPPENS IN 2023. MY BIAS IS THE FED WILL HAVE TO DO MORE BECAUSE OF THOSE STICKY INFLATION. RIGHT NOW, I THINK THE MARKET IS REASONABLY WELL PUT, PARTICULARLY AT THE SHORTER END. LISA: IF YOU ARE JUST AS CONFUSED AS WE ARE, WHAT IS THE SAFE IT -- THE SAFEST ASSET CLASS RIGHT NOW? DAVID: WHERE I WOULD GO AND WHERE WE HAVE BEEN AT THE MARGIN ADDING SOME RISK IS BASICALLY, FOR EXAMPLE, IN CREDIT. THE CREDIT MARKET IS PART OF THE BROADER BOND MARKET, AND IT IS NOT SIGNALING RICH -- SIGNALING NEAR-TERM RECESSION RISK. WE HAVE SEEN REPRICING BOTH IN YIELDS AND SPREADS, AND I THINK YOU'RE GETTING COMMENTS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS OR SO, SO ACTUALLY DO LIKE PARTS OF THE CREDIT MARKET, AND IN PLACES LIKE STRUCTURED CREDIT, GETTING EXPOSURE TO THE U.S. CONSUMER THROUGH MORTGAGE SECURITIES AND OTHER STRUCTURED CREDIT, I THINK GUESTS WERE HIGHLIGHTING THE CONSUMER HAS PROVEN TO BE RESILIENT. SO IF YOU ARE CAUTIOUS AROUND THE RISK, I THINK U.S. CONSUMER RISK IS A GOOD PLACE TO TAKE EXPOSURE. JONATHAN: INTERESTING. DAVID RILEY, FANTASTIC TO CATCH UP, OF BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT. WHAT A FASCINATING TIME IN THIS BOND MARKET, JUST TO SEE THINGS SLOWLY INVERT. TO SEE THAT PERSIST, IT IS KIND OF A TOXIC ENVIRONMENT FOR RISK ASSETS, EXCEPT RISK ASSETS ARE DOING OK. JONATHAN: YOU ASKED THE QUESTION ABOUT FLASH -- LISA: YOU ASKED THE QUESTION ABOUT STAGFLATION. I THINK WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW IS DEFINITELY A GLOOMIER BOND MARKET THAN THE EQUITY MARKET STILL SEEING THAT RESILIENT CONSUMER. BOEING 737 PASSENGER JET HAS CRASHED IN A MOUNTAINOUS AREA OF SOUTHWESTERN CHINA. THE CHINA EASTERN AIRLINE FLIGHT WAS CARRYING 132 PEOPLE. NO WORD YET ON CASUALTIES. THE PLANE WAS A 737-800 MODEL. CHINA EASTERN'S WITHHOLDING FLIGHTS OF THOSE PLANES. UKRAINE HAS REJECTED A RUSSIAN DEMAND THAT ITS FORCES LAY DOWN THEIR WEAPONS CITY OF MARIUPOL. THE UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT SAYS INSTEAD, RUSSIA SHOULD LET RESIDENTS LEAVE AND DELIVER AID TO THOSE WHO WANT TO STAY. MEANWHILE, TALKS BETWEEN THE SUICIDES ARE LIKELY TO RESUME -- THE TWO SIDES ARE LIKELY TO RESUME -- TO RESUME TODAY. CHINA WOULD FACE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES OF IT TRIED TO CUSHION THE BLOW ON SANCTIONS TO RUSSIA. JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON WILL GO BEFORE A SENATE COMMITTEE TODAY FOR HER NOMINATION TO BE THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN ON THE U.S. SUPREME COURT. UNLESS A MAJOR PROBLEM DEVELOPS, THE DEMOCRATS' NARROW CONTROL OF THE SENATE MEANS CONFIRMATION IS ALL BUT ASSURED. GOLDMAN SACHS HAS DEVELOPED ITS THIRD OVER-THE-COUNTER CRYPTO OFFERING TO WALL STREET INVESTORS. GOLDMAN DERIVED A DERIVATIVE RELATIVE TO BITCOINS PRICE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > > > FROM DAY ONE, OUR PRESIDENT SAID WE WOULD LIKE THIS TO STOP. WE ARE READY TO NEGOTIATE. NEGOTIATE DOES NOT MEAN SURRENDER. WE ARE NOT READY TO GIVE UP EITHER ON OUR DREAM OF TERRITORIAL SOVEREIGNTY OR INTEGRITY, BUT WE ARE READY TO NEGOTIATE, EVEN WITH A PRELIMINARY -- A BRUTAL -- A BRUTAL ENEMY, IN ORDER TO STOP IT. JONATHAN: THE NASDAQ 100 DOWN 0.2%. THIS FOLLOWS THE BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN ON THE S & P 500 OF THE YEAR SO FAR, TAKEN ALL THE WAY BACK TO NOVEMBER 2020. IN THE BOND MARKET, SOME FASCINATING MOVES, UP SEVEN BASIS POINTS ON TWOS, 2% NOW. ON A 10 YEAR YIELD, 2.20%. ON A THREE YEAR, JUST ABOVE THAT, ALMOST 2.21%. THAT CURVE, THERE IT IS. NOT JUST FLATTER. IT IS STARTING TO INVERT. LISA: IT IS STARTING TO INVERT IN MANY PLACES. WHEN DO WE GET IT CROSSING THE THRESHOLD? BUT AGAIN, HOW MUCH DOES THE FED TRY TO GET AHEAD OF THIS AND HOW MUCH THIS IS BEING PRICED AND ELSEWHERE? JONATHAN: WE GET SOME COMMENTS FROM CHAIRMAN POWELL IN ABOUT FOUR HOURS. LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. LET'S TALK ABOUT CHINA AND THE UNITED STATES. THERE WAS A CALL LAST WEEK, AND THIS IS WHAT WE HEARD FROM CHINA'S AMBASSADOR IN WASHINGTON. THE COUNTRY WOULD DO "EVERYTHING TO DE-ESCALATE THE WAR IN UKRAINE." ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH RUSSIA "NOT PART OF THE PROBLEM." LISA: HERE IS THE ISSUE. ARE THEY ACTUALLY GOING TO COME OUT AND TAKE STEPS TO PRESSURE RUSSIA, OR ARE THEY GOING TO CONTINUE THIS LINE OF NEUTRALITY IN A CONFLICT WHERE YOU KIND OF CANNOT BE NEUTRAL, AND BASICALLY SAY IT IS NATO'S FAULT FOR SUPPLYING WEAPONS. WE DO SUPPLY BABY FORMULA AND FOOD AND THINGS LIKE THAT. CAN THEY REMAIN IN THAT KIND OF NONPARTISAN KIND OF PLACE, OR DO THEY HAVE TO BE TAKING A STRONGER STANCE? JONATHAN: TERRY HAINES JOINED US , FOUNDER OF PANGEA POLICY. THE PRESIDENT FLYING INTO EUROPE AS WAR CONTINUES IN EUROPE. WHAT YOU MAY EXPECT THIS WEEK? TERRY: I THINK WHAT THE FED MAY EXPECT FROM THE PRESIDENT IS THREE THINGS. ONE, HE'S GOT A PREP CALL WITH A LOT OF THE WESTERN DEMOCRACIES TODAY FOR THE SUMMIT, BUT WE SHOULD EXPECT THAT THE UNITED STATES AND NATO HONE THEIR STRATEGIES TO TRY AND FIGURE OUT WHAT THE NEXT STEP IS. SECONDLY, I THINK THE UNITED STATES NEEDS TO COME TO A REALLY RAZORS EDGE POINT ON WHAT ITS OWN STRATEGY IS GOING TO BE. WE HAVE SEEN SOME MISSTEPS HERE, MOST FAMOUSLY WITH THE WHETHER OR NOT AIRPLANES WILL BE DELIVERED TO THE UKRAINIANS ARE NOT COME AS A PRESIDENT BIDEN NEEDS TO GET HIS TEAM'S LATER FOCUSED ON WHAT THEY ARE DOING AND HOW THEY ARE DOING IT. THIRDLY, I THINK THE PRESIDENT IS GOING TO HAVE TO START TALKING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ABOUT EXACTLY WHAT AMERICA'S ROLE HERE IS. THERE HAVE BEEN A LOT OF COLD WAR ANALOGIES THROWN AROUND. I WILL GIVE YOU A DIFFERENT ONE. FRANKING ROOSEVELT, THE ARSON BILL DEMOCRACY. THAT IS WHERE WE ARE HEADING. HE WILL HAVE TO BE EXPLICIT ABOUT THAT WITH ALL OF THE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE ECONOMY THAT THAT ENTAILS. LISA: IMPLICATIONS TO THE ECONOMY, BUT ALSO WHERE THIS WAR GOES, A LOT OF PEOPLE, MYSELF INCLUDED, LOOK AT THESE IMAGES OF PEOPLE BEING KILLED, A VILLAGE IS BEING DESTROYED, TOWNS AND CITIES BEING DESTROYED BY THE BOMBINGS. AT WHAT POINT DOES THE PRESSURE BUILD FOR WESTERN NATIONS TO ENTER WITH TROOPS EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE BEEN SAYING IT FRANKLY , AND STRATEGISTS AGREE WITH THEM, THAT WOULD BE THE START OF WORLD WAR III? TERRY: THIS IS ONE OF THE POINTS I HAVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT. IT WAS BROUGHT TO MIND BY ANOTHER WEEKEND INTERVIEW THAT WAS SECRETARY OF DEFENSE AUSTIN, WHO WAS PRESSED ON PRETTY MUCH WITH THE RED LINES WOULD BE FOR THE UNITED STATES HERE. SECRETARY OFTEN WOULD SAY WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO BE VERY CLEAR IN SUCCESSIVE WEEKS ABOUT WHAT WE THINK THE HUMANITARIAN COSTS ARE HERE, AND JUST HOW FAR WE ARE WILLING TO GO. WE ARE ALSO GOING TO HAVE TO BE CLEAR WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION'S -- WITH THE EUROPEANS THAT WE WILL BACK THEM ECONOMICALLY, AND WITH OIL AND GAS AND ALL KIND OF OTHER THINGS, TOO. SO IT IS A PROBLEM. KAILEY: IN TERMS OF WHERE FURTHER U.S. ACTIONS COULD EMANATE FROM, HOW MUCH POWER IS WITHIN THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH EXCLUSIVELY, AND WHAT ROLE COULD CONGRESS PLAY HERE? TERRY: THERE IS A KOREAN WAR ERA LAW CALLED THE DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT THAT WAS FIRST BROUGHT OUT OF MOTHBALLS IN 9/11 AND HAS BEEN USED INCREASINGLY SINCE. IT IS FLASHED AROUND A LOT. BUT IT ALLOWS THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS ESSENTIALLY TOGETHER TO PROVIDE SOME INDUSTRIAL DIRECTION TO THE ECONOMY ABOUT WHAT THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS ARE, WHAT SHOULD BE PRODUCED AND WHERE THEY SHOULD GO, THAT KIND OF STUFF. THE UNITED STATES HAS USED THAT IN KIND OF MARGINAL WAYS OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS, BUT IF WE ARE GOING TO REALLY SUPPORT EUROPE IN TERMS OF THEIR ENERGY IS MUCH AS ANYTHING ELSE, AND KEY PEOPLE WARM AND DRY OR THERE COME -- DRY OVER THERE, WE WILL HAVE TO TAKE A DIFFERENT LOOK AT EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE REDUCING AND CONGRESS HAS BEEN LEADING ON A LOT OF THE SECTIONS AND MILITARY ACTIONS. SO CONGRESS I THINK IS IN A MOOD TO KEEP PUSHING ON THIS. THE ADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO RETURN FROM A DEFENSIVE STANCE AND START LEADING A UNIFIED FOREIGN POLICY YEAR. THE NEXT STEP NEEDS TO BE TAKEN AND WE NEED TO HONED DOWN EXACT A WHAT WE'RE DOING AND HOW WE ARE DOING IT. JONATHAN: GIVEN THE DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT HAS BEEN USED IN THE PAST, IS THERE ANY REASON TO BELIEVE THEY COULD USE THAT AND IT WOULD WORK? TERRY: I THINK IT COULD COME ASHORE. IN TERMS OF PRIORITIZING WHAT GETS PRODUCED AND HOW, IT IS A TOOL THAT CAN BE USED, SO THAT GOES FOR THE BOTH DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL. I DO NOT KNOW WHERE IT HAS BEEN USED HUGELY ON THE ENERGY FRONT COME BUT THERE'S NO REASON WHY IT CAN'T BE. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. SOME INTERESTING THOUGHTS TO PONDER FOR THE WEEKS AHEAD. HOW MANY FED SPEAKERS OTHER TODAY? LISA: THERE ARE AT LEAST TWO. NO, MARY DALY IS ALSO SPEAKING TODAY. JONATHAN: THIS WEEK, THERE WILL BE TONS. INTERVIEWS HERE, THERE AND EVERYWHERE. LISA: WHAT WILL WE GLEAN FROM THEM IN TERMS OF THE REACTION FUNCTION IF LAST WEEK'S PRESS CONFERENCE SEEMED TO GIVE THE DIFFERENT MESSAGE THAN WE THOUGHT THAT IT GAVE, AT LEAST AT FIRST BLUSH? JONATHAN: IT WOULD BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THEY BELIEVE THE MARKET CORRECTLY INTERPRETED WHAT THEY WERE TRYING TO COMMUNICATE. THEY HAVE BEEN OPEN ABOUT THAT. IF THEY BELIEVE THE MARKET HAS PICKED UP ON THEIR COMMUNICATION , THEY SAID THAT, SO I WONDER IF THEY BUY THE PRICE CORRECTION OF THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS. LISA: FED OFFICIALS ARE ALSO CONFUSED AS TO HOW TO ACCURATELY CHARACTERIZE THIS ECONOMY, SO HOW DO YOU EVEN DIRECT A GIVEN THAT CIRCUMSTANCE? JONATHAN: FUTURES DOWN 0.1% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ, LOWER BY 0.2%. AN IMPORTANT CONVERSATION WITH THE LATVIAN DEFENSE MINISTER UP NEXT. JONATHAN: KICKING OFF THE NEW TRADING WEEK WITH INTERESTING MOVES IN THE BOND MARKET. FUTURES DOWN .1% ON THE S & P. IN THE BOND, YIELDS HIGHER BY 222 ON THE 10 YEAR. NOT THE 2% ON THE TWO-YEAR. LISA: IT SEEMS TO HAVE PUSHED THROUGH SOME SORT OF THRESHOLD. HOW MUCH DO WE GET THE MESSAGE TODAY FROM JAY POWELL? JONATHAN: LARRY SUMMERS MOMENTS AGO SAYING THIS. WHY WOULD ANYONE'S BEST GUESS BEAT THAT FOR THE FIRST TIME WE WOULD HAVE UNEMPLOYMENT AT 3.5%? THIS IS THE TRIUMPH OF HOPE OVER EXPERIENCE AND ANALYSIS. THERE IT IS, IN THE FORECAST OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. I THINK IT IS FAIR TO SAY HE IS THROWING SHADE AT THE FORECAST OUT LAST WEDNESDAY. LISA: HE HAS BEEN FOR A WHILE. HOW MUCH DO THEY HAVE TO COME OUT AND SAY WE HAVE TO DAMPEN THE ECONOMY TO DAMPEN INFLATION? THIS IS NOT A GOOD SITUATION FOR THEM. IT HAS A LOT OF PEOPLE NERVOUS. JONATHAN: WE WILL BE KEEPING AN EYE ON THAT. WE HAVE BEEN LUCKY OVER THE LAST MONTH WITH SAFE AND HAS TO TEAM AT BLOOMBERG BRINGING US CONVERSATIONS OUT OF BRUSSELS AND THE CONTINENT. WE HAVE ANOTHER ONE RIGHT NOW. HEY, MARIA. MARIA: WE ARE JOINED BY LATVIA'S DEFENSE MINISTER WHO IS ONE OF THE MOST OUTSPOKEN MINISTERS IN THE EUROPEAN UNION WHEN IT COMES TO DEFENSE. YOU WERE TELLING ME THAT EUROPE NEEDS A REALITY CHECK AND NEEDS TO BE MORE FORCEFUL WITH RUSSIA. WHAT DO YOU MEAN? > > THE JOB IS HALF DONE. WE REACTED IN A UNITED FORM AFAR AS SANCTIONS TOWARDS RUSSIA AND MILITARY AND HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE. NOW WE ARE IN THE FOURTH WEEK OF AGGRESSION AND THE JOB IS HALF DONE BECAUSE THERE ARE STILL THINGS IN RUSSIA FUNCTIONING. AS FAR AS EUROPE ITSELF, I THINK WE HAVE TO GO COMPLETE WITH COMPLETION OF THE DE- PUTINIZATION OF SOCIETIES WHERE THE RUSSIAN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DEEPLY ROOTED IN THE SOCIETIES. THIS HAS TO BE DONE. AS FAR AS MILITARY AND OTHER SUPPORT TO UKRAINE, MAYBE IT SOUNDS AT THE BEGINNING AS A DANGEROUS APPROACH, BUT I THINK WE SHOULD CONSIDER TO REVERSE THE EARLY ESCAPE OF A NUMBER OF INDICES FROM KYIV BECAUSE THE COUNTRY -- EMBASSIES FROM KYIV BECAUSE THE COUNTRY NEEDS SUPPORT. MARIA: IF IT MEANS WHAT I THINK IT MEANS, MANY IN EUROPE SAY IT IS PROVOCATIVE. YOU SAY EUROPE SHOULD NOT BE SCARED OF BEING PROVOCATIVE WHEN IT COMES TO PUTIN AND RUSSIA. > > IT IS SIMPLE. THEY WILL ALWAYS FIND AN EXCUSE. THAT IS NOT IMPORTANT. I THINK WE SHOULD LOOK INTO THE EYES OF THE KREMLIN LEADERS AND SAYING YOU COMMITTED A CRIME, YOU COMMITTED AGGRESSION, NOW WE WILL ACT. THERE IS NOTHING PROVOCATIVE SIMPLY TELLING YOU HAVE BEEN BUYING THESE PROPERTIES AND YOU ARE WAGING AN AGGRESSIVE WAR JUST LIKE HITLER'S GERMANY AGAINST A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY, BUT AT THE SAME TIME YOU WANT TO ENJOY A GREAT LIFE IN THE WEST. THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE. MARIA: YOU SAY DE-PUTINIZE. YOU SAY IT IS ALMOST LIKE HITLER WAS NAZI GERMANY. IT IS NO SECRET YOU ARE PART OF THE SOVIET UNION. IS THIS A MADMAN OR SOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN CLEAR HE WANTS TO RESTORE THE USSR? > > 'S STATE OF MIND AT THIS MOMENT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY BECAUSE WE DO NOT KNOW THE INFORMATION FIRST HAND. HE IS KIND OF CONFUSED BECAUSE HE WAS NOT THINKING THIS TYPE OF WAR WILL NOT SUCCEED. AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE TO ACT IN A WAY THAT WE FORCE ALL RUSSIAN SOCIETY TO RETHINK ITS STANCE. I THINK IT INCLUDES THE INFORMATION SPHERE AND ALL THE POSSIBILITY TO BREAK THE BUBBLE OF INFORMATION WHICH THE KREMLIN IS USING FOR THEIR OWN POPULATION. MARIA: THERE IS A DEBATE ABOUT WHAT TO DO WITH ENERGY IMPORTS. YOU SAID IT WOULD BE THE MOTHER OF ALL SANCTIONS, BUT THEY ARE NOT FROM RUSSIA. THEY CONTINUE TO MAKE PAYMENTS IN DOLLARS. IS IT TIME TO TARGET ENERGY? > > WE HAVE TO GET THE WESTERN COUNTRIES OUT OF RUSSIA. IT IS A MORAL DUTY TO LEAVE NOW. AS FAR AS ENERGY, IF THE COUNTRY HAD BEEN ON THE GAS OR OIL NEEDLE FOR 20 OR 30 YEARS, IT IS DIFFICULT TO DO IN ONE DAY. IMAGINE IF UKRAINE WAS INVADED BY RUSSIA OR THE EUROPEAN UNION WAS INVADED, WOULD WE STILL BUY THEIR GAS? MARIA: WHEN GERMANY SAYS WE CANNOT UNPLUG, YOUR THINKING GERMANY IS WRONG, THEY CAN DO IT? > > IT IS DIFFICULT TO DO IT IMMEDIATELY. WE HAVE TO BE HYPERACTIVE AND FAST TO UNPLUG AS FAST AS WE CAN AND NOT TO THINK ABOUT RETURNING TO THIS ANYMORE. MARIA: YOU SAY IT IS A POINT OF NO RETURN. ISOLATION FOR RUSSIA. WHEN IT COMES TO UKRAINE, MANY BELIEVE IT HAS BEEN 26 DAYS, BRUTAL ON THE UKRAINIAN POPULATION, NEGOTIATE A CEASE-FIRE AND GET ON WITH IT. > > A CEASE-FIRE IS NOT A WAY OUT. THE WAY OUT IS IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF ALL RUSSIAN TROOPS FROM UKRAINIAN TERRITORY. THERE IS NO OTHER WAY OUT. UKRAINIANS BY THEIR BLOOD PAID FOR THEIR MEMBERSHIP IN THE EUROPEAN UNION. I UNDERSTAND UKRAINE CANNOT BECOME A MEMBER TODAY OR TOMORROW, BUT THERE MUST BE A FAST-TRACK ESTABLISHED ALONG WITH THE WAY WE WOULD PAY FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE COUNTRY. I BELIEVE FIVE YEARS WOULD BE THE LIMIT WITH PUTIN THREATENING TO ACCEPT THE COUNTRY AS A MEMBER COUNTRY. MARIA: OVER THE WEEKEND, WE SAW THE RUSSIANS SAY YOU HAVE TO SURRENDER MARIUPLE. DO YOU THINK THAT UKRAINE CAN WIN THE WAR? > > UKRAINE ALREADY WON THE WAR. EVEN IF THIS CITY FALLS AND EVEN IF KYIV FALLS, WHICH I DON'T THINK WILL HAPPEN, BECAUSE THESE PEOPLE HAVE NOWHERE TO RETREAT. WESTERN EUROPEAN FRIENDS, WE HAVE NOWHERE TO RETREAT. WE HAVE TO KEEP THE LINE. WE HAVE BEEN RETREATING ON THIS DICTATOR FOR TOO LONG. THAT WAS OUR HUGEST MISTAKE. MARIA: I KNOW YOU HAVE COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT. DO YOU THINK ZELENSKY WILL WIN OR DIE? > > HE WILL WIN AND WE WILL STAND WITH HIM. MARIA: ALWAYS GOOD TO SPEAK WITH YOU. YOU'RE ALWAYS OPEN WITH YOUR WORDS. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. WONDERFUL WORK. I WILL CATCH UP WITH YOU IN 30 MINUTES. JUST GOING THROUGH THE DATA TO GET A FEEL FOR LATVIA'S DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIAN GAS COMPARED TO GERMANY. YOU MIGHT HAVE THOUGHT IT WAS LESS BASED ON THE CONVERSATION. IT HAPPENS TO BE MORE. > > 93% OF ITS GAS SUPPLY COMES FROM RUSSIA. FOR GERMANY, THE NUMBER IS ONLY 49%. IT IS HARDER FOR PLAYERS IN THE FORMER SOVIET UNION. JONATHAN: THERE ARE DIFFERENT IDEAS ON WHAT WE SHOULD DO NEXT. KAILEY: I WONDER HOW MUCH WE CAN GLEAN FROM THE CONVERSATION WITH QATAR AND THE CONVERSATION PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION HAS WITH THE LOCAL OIL AND GAS PRODUCERS TO EXPORT MORE TO EUROPE, HOW MUCH MORE THEY CAN RAMP UP AND HOW MUCH MONEY THEY WILL PUT BEHIND IT. JONATHAN: YOUR EQUITY MARKETS DOWN ABOUT .1% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ DOWN .3%. THIS MOVE ON THE BOND MARKET GET YOUR ATTENTION. 10-YEAR YIELDS UPDATE BASIS POINTS. WE HAVE TWO .25 ON FIVE'S. KAILEY: WE HAVE SEEN A HAWKISH PIVOT. PEOPLE CAN VIEW IT AS A DOVISH PIVOT OR WHATEVER PEOPLE WANT TO SAY ABOUT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. I HEARD ON ONE HAWKISH PIVOT AGAIN AS INFLATION SURPRISES TO THE UPSIDE. JONATHAN: INTERESTING WORD CHOICE. ONGOING. YOU THINK THE PIVOT IS STILL DEVELOPING? LISA: THEY HAVE NOT MADE THE MOVES YET. THEY HAVE RAISED 25 BASIS POINTS AS EXPECTED. THEY STOPPED PURCHASES WHEN EXPECTED. THEY JUST STOPPED EXPANDING THE BALANCE SHEET. FORGET ABOUT SHRINKING IT. I WOULD SAY THIS IS AN ONGOING SHIFT. NO WORD ON CASUALTIES. THE VIDEO SHOWS SMOKE IN THE WESTERN AREA. CHINA IS WITHHOLDING FLIGHTS OF THOSE PLANES FOR NOW. RUSSIA'S ATTACK ON UKRAINE HAS FORCED 10 MILLION PEOPLE TO FLEE THEIR HOMES. THAT IS ALMOST ONE QUARTER OF THE POPULATION ACCORDING TO THE UNITED NATIONS. WHILE MOST DISPLACED PEOPLE STAYED IN UKRAINE. 2 MILLION ARE IN POLAND. PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION WILL BRIEF BUSINESS EXECUTIVES TODAY. AMONG THE COMPANIES AT THE MEETING, EXXON MOBIL AND BANK OF AMERICA. THE PRICE OF OIL ROSE FOR THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW. THE GLOBAL OIL MARKET HAS BEEN PITCHED INTO TURMOIL BY RUSSIA INVASION OF UKRAINE. THE E.U. WILL CONSIDER A RUSSIAN OIL EMBARGO. THERE HAS BEEN A SHAKEUP AT CREDIT SUISSE WITH THE CHAIRMAN STEPPING DOWN ALONG WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD. CREDIT SUISSE IS REELING FROM A SERIES OF SCANDALS EARLIER THIS YEAR. THE CHAIRMAN WAS OUTED AFTER JUST NINE MONTHS ON THE JOB. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I THINK SIX RATE HIKES FOR 2022 MORE FOR 2023. AND EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE RATE PATH IS APPROPRIATE. CONDITIONS ARE SHIFTING RAPIDLY. DEMAND COULD WARRANT ADJUSTING THE TRAJECTORY. LISA: RAPHAEL BOSTIC SPEAKING, THE ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT, JOINING A ROSTER OF SPEAKERS, INCLUDING FED CHAIR JAY POWELL. I WAS LOOKING AT SOME OF HIS OTHER COMMENTS. KIDDING INFLATION UNDER CONTROL IS THEIR TOP PRIORITY, SHIFTING AWAY FROM EMPLOYMENT MANDATES. KAILEY: IF WHAT INFLATION IS WHAT THE CENTRAL BANK ARE WORRIED ABOUT, IF THEY ARE WILLING TO GET IT UNDER CONTROL NO MATTER WHAT IT COSTS, IS THAT THE MESSAGE WE ARE GETTING FROM YIELD CURVES WHICH ARE INVERTING? THE TWO-YEAR YIELD BREACHING 2%. KRITI GUPTA IS LOOKING AT YIELD CURVES WITH HER CHART OF THE DAY. WE HAVE INVERSION IN SOME PLACES. KRITI: IF YOU KEEP THIS IN MIND AS A PROXY FOR ALL THE BELLY CURVES, YOU WILL SEE IT IS INVERTING SIMILARLY. YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THIS GOING BACK TO 2006. THE BOND MARKET IS PRICING IN THE AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKE IN THE FACE OF A LOW GROWTH ENVIRONMENT PERHAPS BROUGHT IN BY GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS, ALSO PRICING IN A QUICK POLICY REVERSAL. SOME SAY THIS WILL BE A HARBINGER OF WHAT YOU WILL SEE IN THE OTHER CURVES. THAT WOULD POTENTIALLY SIGNAL MORE OF A RECESSION. WHETHER THAT WILL HAPPEN IS ONE OF THE QUESTIONS IN THE MARKET. > > THIS HAS LED NOT JUST TO THE UNITED STATES WITH INGRESSIVE RATE HIKING PATH. THE CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL FX RATES IN EMERGING MARKETS AT GLOBAL SEX IS JOINING US. THERE HAS BEEN A COMPLETE REJIGGERING ON THE HEELS OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE. HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK FURTHER RATE HIKES FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE WILL EXACERBATE THE PAIN IN THE AREAS HARDEST HIT? > > IT IS A TOUGH SPOT FOR EMERGING MARKETS. THE RATE HIKE PATH YOU DESCRIBED, THE AGGRESSIVE MOVES, THE FACT THAT THEY ARE MORE FOCUSED ON INFLATION IS HAVING AN IMPACT ACROSS EMERGING MARKETS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHERE THE EXTERNAL FUNDING REQUIREMENTS ARE ACUTE. YOU ARE BEGINNING TO SEE THIS RIPPLE ACROSS THE FRONTIER MARKETS, PLACES LIKE EGYPT, PAKISTAN, GHANA, A LOT OF COUNTRIES ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE TERMS OF TRADE SHIFT GOING ON. THEY ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL THE IMPACT OF THIS THROUGH COLD CURRENCY MOVES, INTEREST RATE HIKES. THIS IS A DIFFICULT PLACE FOR EMERGING MARKETS. THE INTERESTING THING IS THE EXTENT TO WHICH MARKETS HAVE DIFFERENTIATED BETWEEN A FLIGHT TO SAFETY AND A FLIGHT TO COMMODITIES. YOU SEE PLACES IN LATIN AMERICA THAT ARE EXPORTERS BE QUITE RESILIENT EVEN THOUGH YOU'RE SEEING COMMODITY IMPORTERS BEAR THE BRUNT OF THE SHOCK. LISA: THIS HAS BEEN THE BIG QUESTION. CAN THE CENTRAL BANKS IN LATIN AMERICA GET AHEAD OF THE FED BY HIKING RATES ENOUGH TO MAKE THEM ATTRACTIVE? DO YOU THINK IT HAS BEEN ACCURATELY PRICED IN THAT THE FED WILL BE ON THE AGGRESSIVE HIKING PATH? > > SEVEN HIKES FOR THE FED IS WHAT WE HAVE IN OUR FORECAST. IT IS INTERESTING YOU HAVE SEEN A DISCONNECT IN HIKING CYCLES, PARTICULARLY IN LATIN AMERICA, WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN FURTHER AHEAD IN TERMS OF THE RATE HIKE PATH. IS IT ENOUGH? THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION BECAUSE YOU HAVE SEEN ANOTHER SHOCK WITH RESPECT TO OIL PRICES. RUSSIA AND UKRAINE IS A BIG FOOD EXPORTER, SO THERE'S ANOTHER SHOCK THAT COULD REQUIRE MORE HIKES FROM CENTRAL BANKS. THERE IS A LOT OF RISK PREMIUM EMBEDDED. THE FIRST HINT IS BECOMING OBVIOUS IN A PLACE LIKE BRAZIL AND MORE MODERATELY IN MEXICO. I THINK THERE IS SOME CHANCE THE MARKET STARTS TO TEASE THESE APART. LISA: AS POLICY GETS TIGHTER, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE DOLLAR? > > FOR THE DOLLAR, IT IS A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT QUESTION. YOU OFTEN SEE DIFFERENT BEHAVIORS OF THE DOLLAR IN RATE HIKE PATHS DEPENDING WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. THE 2000 HIKING CYCLE WAS A GREAT EXAMPLE WHERE YOU HAD 17 HIKES FROM THE FED. THE DOLLAR APPRECIATED AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF SMALLER GROWTH. -- STRONGER GROWTH. TRADE WAS FLOURISHING. YOU HAVE MODERATE COMMODITY PRICE INCREASES. THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT IS DIFFERENT. THERE ARE DOWNSIDE RISKS FROM THE SHOCK EMANATING OUT OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. WE HAVE TO SEE HOW IT PANS OUT BEFORE THE TRAJECTORY OF THE DOLLAR BECOMES CLEAR. KAILEY: THERE'S A NARRATIVE ABOUT WHETHER THE DOLLAR'S STATUS IS BEING THREATENED. WHERE YOU COME DOWN THE ARGUMENT? > > IT IS EASY TO THINK OF REASONS WHY CERTAIN EVENTS ERODE TO THINK THE RESERVE CURRENCY STATUS. THE FREEZING OF THE RESERVES MEANS IT IS USED AS A TOOL IN THE OVERALL SANCTIONS THAT MIGHT MAKE IT LESS APPEALING. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THE OTHER SIDE. WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS FOR ANY COUNTRY THAT WANTS TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF LIQUID ASSETS THAT IT CAN DEPLOY WHEN MOST NEEDED? THE DOLLAR IS STILL FIRST AMONGST EQUALS. THERE IS A SLIGHTLY GREATER ARGUMENT FOR PEOPLE TO DIVERSIFY RESERVES MORE BROADLY IF THAT WAS NOT ALREADY THE CASE. IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE WE OFTEN HAVE DISCUSSIONS AFTER EVENTS LIKE THIS IN THE DOLLAR IS STILL THE MOST PREEMINENT CURRENCY, PARTLY BECAUSE THERE IS A LARGE POOL OF LIQUID ASSETS PEOPLE CAN DEPLOY WHEN THEY NEED IT. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US FROM GOLDMAN SACHS. AS HE WAS SPEAKING, FASCINATING TO SEE THE 10-YEAR YIELD. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD IS COMING BACK FROM SESSION HIGHS. THE 10-YEAR YIELD SURGING AT ONE POINT, MOVING TO THE HIGHEST LEVELS GOING BACK TO 2019. PEOPLE ARE GAMING OUT WHAT THIS LOOKS LIKE IF THE FED GETS AGGRESSIVE. KAILEY: THEY SEEM TO BE REACTING TO HIS WORDS. HOW WILL THE MARKET REACT WHEN WE HEAR FROM THE CHAIRMAN HIMSELF, SPEAKING FOR HIMSELF? I THINK WHAT HE SAYS WILL HAVE A BEARING ON THE WAY WE SEE THE BOND MARKET AND PERHAPS EQUITY MARKET. LISA: IN EQUITIES, WE ARE SEEING SOFTNESS AFTER LAST WEEK WHICH WAS THE BIGGEST RALLY GOING BACK TO NOVEMBER 2020. COMING UP, WE HAVE THE PRESIDENT OF GENERAL MOTORS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.