The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs. It is 2:00 p.m. in New York 7:00 p.m. in London. Stock slammed bonds climb. Investors back on edge amid geopolitical tensions and ongoing inflation concerns. Nissan it's wrapping up evey efforts here in the U.S. Now the Japanese automaker is pointing to new battery electric models. We'll be live on the ground in Mississippi with a Nissan C O. Restaurants are facing the heat amid all the corn and labor shortages and rising food costs. We're bringing the perspective from Red Lobster CEO Carly Belaid as she leads the world's largest seafood restaurant chain. All that and so much more coming up this hour. All right. But we have to check on the markets. It's been a down day pretty much all day long. Obviously those jitters around Russia Ukraine and the U.S. response in between 44 10 on the S & P 500. That's right around the lows of the day. We're back below that 200 day moving average on the S & P. The NASDAQ composite now down 2 percent on the day. And a flight to a lot of those Haven assets. You're looking at spot gold at 1897 right now. We actually did get above nineteen hundred an ounce at one point on the day on a spot basis here. And TLT at the bottom of your screen as people didn't start to flock back into treasuries. Typically we do some of that treasury treasuring economic analysis that on days like today we have to get right to our analysis with Sylvia Blonsky chief investment officer of defiance tops roughly one point six billion dollars in assets under management. So these you take a look at these markets today. Is this the beginning of sort of a broader risk off sentiment that you see Haidi Lun. Good to see you. I think that when we look at today's market it's just a continuation of what we've seen in the markets over the last couple of weeks. You know we have we have this volatility that's here to stay and there are a lot of reasons for that. And markets as we know don't like uncertainty. We have geopolitics as the major risk we think today. Yesterday that felt a little bit better prior to President Biden's speech. And you know the market reacted both times about equally. So I think that you know until some of these uncertainties about the Fed being hawkish you know how much and how many times inflation geopolitics spending supply chain issues are are cleared up we're going to remain in this sort of range bound type of trading environment. And we should point out. I mean the range that we're in is a pretty low range at least relative to kind of how the market had performed after previous draw downs over the last few years or so. I mean we're still not far off from correction territory on the S & P. And of course the Nasdaq indices still remain mired there. Is there any sense here even if we don't return back to some of those troop drawdown levels is there any sense here that maybe the range that we're in right now is still a little bit too low valuation wise. Well I think you know there are a lot of differing opinions out there. You sort of hear that we're still overvalued. But you know I don't believe that to be true. I think that there's there's a lot of proven earnings. If you look at the the mega cap names for example you know the larger percentage 75 percent or so have outperformed what the street expectations were on top and bottom lines. A lot of these companies have are remain cash heavy. They've had solid year over year revenue growth. They have sort of good outlook particularly in the areas of you know second growth areas like technology cloud cybersecurity consumer discretionary. You know the retail sales number look good. I mean there's some good news out there which leads me to believe that we're going to have uncertainty Annmarie Horden volatility but perhaps not a major recession. OK. I like the optimism Silvia. But let's go pessimistic for just one second. There are issues out that geopolitics inflation a Fed mistake. Line them up for me. What's front of mind for you. Sure. And I think you've hit the nail on the head with all of those. I think that if if the Fed were to hike significantly more than we expect at significantly higher amounts at a time that would be something that would spook the market. What's really interesting about this market is that it feels like it's sort of a spot reaction to whatever news comes out. So of course it's a it's a discounting mechanism. We look at sort of future valuations of stocks and price them today. But it seems like we're really reacting to real time news. So if anything if we see inflation numbers come down if we see the data looking better I would think that the Fed can have a little more patience and flexibility in terms of rate hikes and QE which would be better for the market. But you know that Russia I think just adds uncertainty to the market. I don't think that's going to be the major risk. I really think it's going to come down to inflation. And the Fed here is cash still trash. TAYLOR I think so. I think if you're sitting in cash right now you're you're sort of just decidedly losing. And I think inflation is the real cause for that. So you're still better off in equity markets right now. I think a lot of the froth has been taken off the top of take Apple Amazon Microsoft. You know Alphabet for example that just have so many different business lines and are part of every trend we think about for the future. You know you have the travel revenge trade the reopened trade. I mean some of these names like Hilton Marriott are Royal Caribbean or just crushing the S & P year to date of course. That's not indicative of the future. But given what the past has looked like it very well might be a linear path for those types of trade. So opportunities definitely exist in the market and I think investors are wise to jump in on days like today. Martin what about credit. What's your take on that. SYLVIA Yeah I think you know you definitely have to pick your it doesn't have to pick your spots here. And I think for me my focus is going to be on what I think the longer term trends will be and have sort of the highest amount of certainty. And again for me that will be some of the economically sensitive sectors that we're we're beat up like the airlines the hotels the casinos the cruise ships things like that. And technology that's just getting absolutely beat up. And then my my third place sort of the futuristic technology the 5G the quantum computing cloud cybersecurity A I think that's really where I'm focused on everything else for me as a sort of too uncertain to touch right now. And I want to see how that plays out with rates of inflation. All right. Always great stuff out of you Sylvia. Always wonderful to see you. Sylvia Manus Cranny CIO of Defiance ETF helping us kick off the shows here. We're going to pivot from that over to some news that we got a little bit earlier about Nissan Motors the company saying that it's going to build two electric vehicles for the U.S. market. This is a plant down in Mississippi. It's going to mark the Japanese automakers biggest evey move in North America today. Bloomberg Ed Ludlow joining us right now from Canton Mississippi with the company's chief operating officer. Ed. Yeah thank you. Remain. We're delighted to be here at the cancer facility. Let me start by asking you this investigator is this Nissan just dipping its toe into this or is this a real move into electrification. For us this is a real move and it is demonstrating our one of the several investments we've been doing in the United States. Have a natural shift towards electrification. Mississippi the other big announcement is the battery packs will be assembled here. Talk to me. Who are the cell suppliers. What is the health of the supply chain for batteries in this state. The key differentiator for electric cars. What we have experienced in the last 10 years is all about factory and the public train. And we want to what really integrate this technology. And that's why we decided to localize the factory in United States. However today it's too early to talk about the location and the timing of the Senate localization. But in Canton plant we are definitely going to do the battery pack assembly. Ashwini remain here. I am curious about the timetable for the production of these vehicles according to the release. 2025 is maybe when we can finally start to see these things roll off the assembly line. Why do you need that much time to ramp up production. Excellence as you can see and I'm sitting in a great blind canton in Mississippi which is making a frontier of it 14 percent market share and Ultima. So definitely when this plant needs to be transformed into that electrification plan and this is not only going to be electrification flagged it is going to be a plan which is having all advanced technologies right from back to electrification to autonomous driving features to connected. So in addition to the preparation of the plant we have to prepare the workforce and that's where we are going. Got skilled the workforce in coming two years with that workforce. Why Mississippi and what economic incentives were you given to build their. You know Nissan operates all over the wall and we believe that a strong collaboration with the government is one of the key success factor. And another program exploded. Mississippi you know we can go and have engage ourselves to do that formation and upskilling of our of our workforce. They're not pushing it via Mississippi. You know this plan is having a great competitiveness when it comes to quality cost and our competitiveness of the workforce. That's why we selected this plan to start with. Once again this is one of the several investments we are going to do in United States. Mr. Gibson let's talk about the bigger picture. 18 billion dollars by 2030. Five hundred million dollars. Hearing CAC in Mississippi. How are you going to pay for that. You know first of all it didn't million dollars. It's only for the next five years out of it. This is the first investment about five hundred million dollars as we have already announced in this next. We are generating our own resources. And as we announced in our quarter three financial announcements that we have enough net cash to move forward with these investments. But once again this 18 billion dollars it's not the additional investment. It is combination of additional investment but most important reallocation of resources from the ISE towards the electric to start with. When we said in 0 7 we would stop the ISE development for Europe which means what we are freeing our resources to allocate from ISE to better electric. Can I ask you about solid state batteries in Yokohama. Right. You had a pilot line for solid state batteries. Will you make similar investments in the United States for a solid state battery plant. And if so when might that be. That's a great question. I would say why Nissan wants to be on solid battery. Number one to reduce the cost. Number two to make a bigger packaging because lighter. It's easy to back. And most importantly by reducing the charging speed by one code. And with this sort of all sort of said batteries. It will be very much audible for the higher segment vehicles like CSC UVB SUV drugs and so on. So in Japan we are doing the prototype and our prototype individually by 2024. But when it comes to commercialization definitely we will have United States as one of the local ISE center for the electronics tech battery. So I want to you're making a lot of changes here to manufacturing in order to achieve these goals. Are there also going to be changes made in the sales model the dealership structure. So exposed what we are doing is we are making our sales operation very efficient and effective. Plus from a cultural change from volume to value. In addition to that as we have launched a buy at home Miss Nissan online platform this platform is helping our dealers to attract new customers who have a different kind of shopping behavior. So when it comes to the customer touchpoint we are not planning to do any change which means our dealers remains the front window for customers. However all these digital online platforms will help both in improving the sales operation. But what if Tesla already has too much of a lead. You know we always appreciate Tesla because they are the one who have created an awareness in the market because we started in 2010. Market didn't exist. Customer didn't exist. So we are thankful to Tesla for that governance. Having said that you know every year we sell roughly 5 million. If I say last five years we have 25 million Nissan active customers who bought Nissan because they love Nissan. So our purpose is to force give access to all of our customers from Cape Cod to every segment. Nissan makes good electrification. Nissan Leaf Nissan Leaf spun around for 10 years you've sold half a million units. Why are you not being more aggressive. What have you learned from the data. Those customers that already have a Nissan Leaf. You are early to the game. Why don't you just go bigger than this. Yeah. As you correctly said we have gotten half a million. And most important is what somebody is thinking about Nissan in last 10 years. We have established our loyalty incomes of durability and reliability. And with all the customer experience we have we are coming up with audio. And you know what is audio. Audio is a fusion of hundred years of what it's to in Kenya the forward experience. And this is it. We are going to capitalize on that experience of 10 years of leaf once was the show when he gets a global CEO of Nissan. Thank you for having us. The Canton facility. I'll throw it back to you guys in New York. All right. Our thanks there to Ed Ludlow. And of course I want to Gupta the CEO over at Nissan. Coming up here we're going to pivot to the geopolitics and go down to the White House for the latest developments out of Russia and the Ukraine. Keep an eye on markets which of course have been weak all day on the back of speculation and I guess a lot of misinformation about what's going on right now around the lows of the day. We'll be back in a moment. This is. All right. We are in the midst of a broad based sell off here on the markets more than 400 S & P 500 stocks are lower on the day nine of the 11 sectors also in the red at 44 0 6 and change. You're basically looking at what is right around the lows of the day for the S & P 500. Caroline we talk about kind of the flight into some of the Haven assets. Keep an eye on gold here. We had spot gold above nineteen hundred bucks an ounce for the first time in quite some time here. That gives you a sense of where people's heads are. Japanese yen Swiss franc. We're getting a real sentiment shift at the moment. I will add to that the digital gold not getting much love. That's once again a risk asset that's not in the fold. Treasuries continue to be it's notable we're well below 150 remain on the two year and now we're getting below 2 percent on the 10 year. Yeah. And obviously a lot of this is really kind of predicated on just so many I guess pieces of conflicting information about what exactly is going on on the Russia Ukrainian border. Of course the Russians say nothing's going on. They're pulling back. The Biden administration says no they're actually adding troops. It's kind of hard to know exactly what's going on. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden our chief Washington correspondent for a little bit of more information about what's happening. And Embry I'm told that you actually spoke to one of the ambassadors involved in this. What did you learn. Yeah I spoke to the Ukraine ambassador Oksana Mira Cordova just a little bit ago Romain. And what I really wanted to get of her was where does Ukraine stand in the middle of this. You have a lot of pressure building especially over the course of the past 24 hours from the U.S. side from the president from Secretary Blinken from Secretary Austen and the Russians saying well that's just not true. We have no plans to invade. And they wrote that down 11 page letter they had had to over to the United States today. And the Ukrainians have for a while downplayed the threat of a massive Russian invasion. That has been the tone from President Zelinsky and Kiev. And when I pushed the ambassador on this she said it's not we just don't want to create panic. What happens if we create panic is that we're not going to be able to respond. So they are preparing is what she's saying. Let's just take a listen to that sound on Marie as he got the your breath. I know that we can bring a little bit of that interview. Let's just take a listen. While others can talk about aggression only we also and our presidents and our leaders have to talk about how country without panic moves on and goes with ordinary life but also get prepared. Panic is not something that we need to get through it. I knew that what Putin wants us to the state to be in. We will not panic. We will quietly prepare and will resist. Thus far the market isn't panicking at Emory but its nervous once again. Who should we be listening to in what feels very much a tit for tat. It does feel like a tit for tat and I wish I was on this program after President Zelinsky spoke which no the market didn't realize his sentiment when he posted his speech in English and the markets tanked on it. And then they cooled off. It's very hard to decide who to who to look to. I would say the U.S. government has been incredibly forthright in the intelligence they are collecting. But Russia maintains that they don't have plans to invade. So really what we need to look at is where the diplomacy is moving. And Secretary Anthony Blinken who is heading over to the Munich Security Conference alongside the vice president in Munich Germany has said that he has offered a meeting next week with Sergei Lavrov. That I think really that's a key piece to see where the potential path and direction of travel is going. And is this a binary event that can be solved in the next few days. Either something happens or it doesn't. We all go back to normal. No. There's been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014. There was an annexation of Crimea in 2014. There's been fighting in the Don Bos heavily in 2014 and 2015. There's been two Minsk accords and we are still in this place. Annmarie Horden thank you so much. Great interview by the way by chief Washington correspondent. Meanwhile still ahead investors taking some cues not only from geopolitics but a mixed bag of U.S. economic data. Housing starts for example cooling off. Jobless claims look that pretty when you get to the numbers. Discipline back. All right. One of the big economic data points this today this morning was of course housing starts. It was kind of interesting. We had the first drop that we've seen in housing starts in the last four months here. And there's a lot of talk guys here about this idea of whether the increase in rates. Mortgage rates up around three point nine percent right now on an average basis combined with just the general lack of affordability and low inventory. Whether that's really going to sort of take the wind out of the sails of what had been one of the big bright spots over the last couple of years. And then you're going to fall into this the great economic downturn that we always do bad remain a three point nine to the highest since May 20 19. You put that into perspective for mortgage rates. It still feels pretty low particularly if you're comparing it to the 80s. But a 15 year rate has also gone up to a 315 from a two ninety three in just two weeks. That sort of speaks to that rate of change and the pressure if you do have a variable rate and a variable rate loan. But even when you talk about new people coming at a fixed rate I mean the difference between getting a 3 percent or sub 3 percent that some people were able to get and a 4 percent loan that's a huge difference in terms of what your monthly payments and the fact their mortgage has to be larger because the price point has gone up so significantly. I mean barriers to entry of a quote unquote affordable house. Meanwhile though talking barriers to entry it's interesting that of course we've got a supply chain issues woes hitting the housing sector. You've got of course a labor shortage that continues to affect basically every company that is currently displaying its earnings at the moment. I just want to fold in U.S. jobless claims today because they weren't that pretty. But you've actually got to fold in fold in the fact that it was Missouri Ohio Kentucky it was actually a few states. But this uptick was mainly concentrated in many seeing that you got to look through it. It's a blip though. The longer term trend the four week moving average less volatile did trend lower. But still it's not the sort of data you want to see. Yeah I never know what to make of this because every time I look at it as jobless claims number that comes in too hot or too low you always oh this is a big deal. Then I get some economists telling me oh no you can't pay attention. This stuff is just every data. Yeah. I don't know what to believe. I don't have one of those. Well and we've seen a shift in fancy degree or a year or two going from some high frequency data into maybe some of the longer trends that you mentioned Caroline about really focusing on those continuing claims. And I ask you a question. So I've learned today that you are Peter's favorite news anchor. Oh good. That's that's a high bar. Definitely not the favorite. They're proud of me for going vegetarian. And they are encouraging me to encourage you to also note a note to Peter CAC that remain was brought up. Remain was brought up a vegetarian terrier. So that's why she doesn't want to say no. I think they should give me ISE like half my life. You know I don't get credit for that. I don't think we're allowed to rest on yesterday's laurels. I get us out of the three to borrow Caroline Connan so impassioned about animal rights. Carl coming on again today. Forty five minutes. Coming up we're going to dig into you. Well it's the more of these price pressures if we go to the grocery aisle. We talk about those meat prices. We also talked about prices at the pump as well. We're having a big conversation. The Red Lobster CEO how it's impacting prices. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets to close a little after two thirty here in New York. Let's get you caught up on what's happening in the commodity space settlement right now of name X crude futures which are lower here on the day despite some of the concerns about what's going on with Russia and Ukraine. Some of the moves lower here today seems to be tied to progress reports of progress in those Iranian nuclear talks and the potential that some more supply could be added to the market now. Next three lines on. On your screen are all being affected right now by the situation in Ukraine. Natural gas prices in the Netherlands higher here on the day by about 7 percent. Keep an eye on palladium futures. Of course Russia the biggest producer of palladium out there continues to rise here for a second straight day. And of course wheat prices really everything grain related. Right now higher here on the day obviously that Black Sea region a big exporter of wheat corn sunflower oil and several other soft commodities that continues to move higher as a lot of concerns about whether this situation will be resolved. And you talk a lot about maybe some of the inputs there to some of the broader food the wheat and Caroline Hyde think what's interesting is during the pandemic we've really been focused on two big data points that we can glean from CPI. It's food at home and prices for food away from home. Now in the turquoise line was food at home. Of course in March 20 20 it all spiked up because we're all out in the grocery stores hoarding food at home. But in the white line is prices for food away from home. And that's really where you've seen it actually catch up. They're both up about 10 to 11 percent on a normalized basis since the beginning of 2020. So much of this is perhaps maybe the demand. Of course we're all going back out to eat and maybe some other issues like rising food costs that those restaurants are now passing on to the consumers themselves. We've got the perfect voice to build on exactly the story that you're telling us right now Taylor the perspective on the ground. We want to welcome for the first time on on that Kelly Age CEO of Red Lobster one of the world's largest seafood restaurant chains. Congratulations on of course the role and and being with us. But we're really interested at the moment what you're seeing on the ground. How willing is a consumer right now to see an increased price point Kelly. Good afternoon and thank you so much for having me. It's a great question. You know we are seeing a lot of rebound. The demand is there. People still want to eat out and connect around the table with family and friends. And so we're definitely seeing that there was pent up demand even through this Omicron surge which we're now seeing the backside about. And people wanting to dine out just had Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is a great day for Red Lobster and so many restaurants. And we saw people come out to really celebrate being together. So the demand is definitely there. What about I guess the supply of goods and supply of your ingredients that you need to make all of these meals here. We've heard from other restaurant owners Kelly that the cost of everything from whether it's fish or vegetables or things like wine and beer have all gotten higher here. Have you find it found a way to mitigate some of those price increases. Well it's absolutely true. It's absolutely true that the costs of all the ingredients have gone up there. We are no exception. We have often said Covid is an equal opportunity disruptor. It continues to be so in the way of supply chain and the challenges that we have an amazing supply chain team that has kept us in our product and helped us to navigate through this storm if you will. And so you know we've priced we've certainly had to cover our cost to some extent with price below the industry and we've priced below the inflation that we've taken on. And we've still found our way to creating value forward offers that we've actually just launched in January. And adding those to our menu because we know our guests needs that from us wants that from us and wants to know this is this can be the place for amazing seafood at a really affordable price. So both are important and it's a key for our guests and making sure our loyal guests are incredibly happy. What about food and sustainability particularly when it comes to some of the fish options. Well so we have had a longstanding history and tried to be out in the forefront of our seafood sustainability program where our commitments go. Why. They go deep. We are involved in research and doing everything we possibly can to make sure too that we are doing good or that we have and we're taking care of our oceans. So it is about our products being traceable sustainable enough being responsible with everything that we do. We are rolling our new phage straws out everywhere and we are limiting the impact and the exposure that we have in the way of our footprint there. And we are certainly open to all all sorts of kind of plant forward options in the future and exploring all those as well. Doing right by the oceans doing right by your people as well. Carrie I'm interested at the moment. We're just talking about well the jobless claims that we saw today ticking up a little bit. This is a very tight labor market. How are you dealing with it. It is a tight labor market no doubt. And so it is what we're seeing though is interestingly enough and in a good way we're seeing it start to stabilize. Again the last summer concerts came right around the holidays. So that made it difficult for everyone. That's when everyone really felt it as they were trying to dine out through the holidays. And so. But we are seeing it stabilized at this point. It is still about creating a great work experience making sure people know they can be safe and that you're taking care of them. And that's what we've always been able to do at Red Lobster is just provide a fantastic work experience for the employees that we have. So it is about retaining those great those great employees on the front lines are still the heroes in all this. It's a challenging time and we're doing everything we can to support them every day. Have you seen any changes coming out of this pandemic with regards to the way people either consume your product whether they how they order your product the idea that some restaurants pivoted a little bit more to take out during certain parts of the pandemic here. I mean what's the mix right now between diet and take out and how you're accommodating. What about what we're really right where the industry is. The casual dining industry or a full service restaurant saw a big pivot throughout the pandemic. And that pivot continues when guests feel a need for a frictionless contactless experience. And they want the food when they want it how they want it we're still able to deliver that. So we tripled our off premise business during Kobe and we continued to have a real time to really accelerate our off premise business and take out. And that's been a real bright spot. The amount of innovation that happened for us at Red Lobster to be able to triple our off premise business and be where other casual dining restaurants are ISE is pretty exciting. So we see that as something we have to stay focused on and we will continue to stay focused on making sure that that part of our business is strong and we're taking care of our guests there as well. Do you see that as a permanent trend. Do I think it's a permanent trend. I think it will ebb and flow. And as it has been through this entire pandemic at the peak of Covid cases that was when you saw the most amount of takeout and delivery. And that's what people relied on at the most. But when things ebb and flow in cases make up state by state we also see the impact of that on premise dining move along with it. So you think it's here to stay. I don't think it will go back to the levels. It was pre pandemic which is an exciting thing because we know we're bringing in more guests and we're meeting them where they are talking about here to stay or not. Do you see any end in sight to supply chain headaches. You see any end in sight to the wage pressure that you'll probably feeling. I think I'll start with the wage pressures you know won't it will go back to probably where where it was. The wage inflation that has happened will continue and it'll mentally stabilize as I've talked about. But those wages and the new wage rates we're dealing with will be here to stay. So it is about again retaining great employees and making sure we're giving them the best work experience possible. We are just names one of the best large employers recently and we're proud of the status that we have and the great hospitality that we deliver as a result of that on the supply chain side. I think yeah the optimist would say there will be a time soon probably not this not in the next six months but where it will start to level off and we'll start to to be able to alleviate some of that pressure. Kelly Belaid Red Lobster CEO really appreciate it. I know you guys we think about fish with have those great little biscuits too that are sort of like the NDAA. Are you finding that you can operate within for the best. I think the cod the cod zilla sandwich ever seen this thing again. This is another great essay we've got on have gotten. You've got to take it to the great American restaurants. More mountains. Yeah exactly. Yeah. I've been on the road enough. Basically you really need more group Hang Seng still had just become attached to a Wal-Mart to. How about that. Yeah. I mean one of the ISE Super Center is a great experience and Wal-Mart is surpassing Wall Street's quarterly profit expectations and signaling optimism against a backdrop of rising inflation and of course some weakening consumer sentiment. We're going to discuss it next in our Stock of the Hour. This is Bloomberg. Let's get back to our top calls what's moving on the back of analyst recommendations today upstart first stop a double upgrade buy from underperform. This over at Bank of America two fifty five. That's the new target. The analysts saying the lending platform strong Q4 fee revenue suggests taking market share from competitors shares nevertheless down about 5 percent here on the day. Next up let's take a look at 3M cut to underweight over at Morgan Stanley the price target being trimmed to 150. The analyst saying growth will be hard to come by while the company deals with potential liabilities including those losses around those so-called forever chemicals. Shares down almost 4 percent on the day. And finally Shopify downgraded to neutral over at Roth Capital which also slashed its price target from fourteen hundred to 850. Analysts say the e-commerce platforms plans for international expansion. That may not be enough in the near-term to offset slowing growth. The shares down 10 percent here on the day. And those Caroline some of our top calls somebody is a key move and remain. Meanwhile we stick on the key stocks. And the stock of the hour right now. Is Wal-Mart headed for its second percentage gain actually in nine quarters after handling the supply chain tangle more deftly. Perhaps the most big U.S. retailers. Manus Cranny Gupta joins us now. Should we be surprised that the behemoth is actually able to get the inventory when it needs it. No not necessarily. But I think what's interesting that they said that this is kind of outperformance is going to continue over the next year. And that's really interesting when it comes to Wal-Mart in particular because think about the kind of company it is. It makes generic goods. Right. So in times of recession it's likely to get more business historically. But then compare it to a time when people were making more money. You're not necessarily going to go perhaps to Wal-Mart. You might go to a fancy corner in a recession is Wal-Mart. I'm not calling a recession. I'm just saying that if they they'd make kind of cheaper goods essentially which is more accessible. So if you are making more money and getting more kind of higher wages you're not necessarily going to go to Wal-Mart. And even in the face of that they're saying that they're actually going to outperform a lot of that driven by e-commerce of course. But I think what they're being rewarded for here is one their ten dollar billion share buyback. That's going to be a big piece of the equation. But also the fact that their margins have held up and the cost of goods sold only went up zero point two percent. That's huge at a time when a lot of people are actually getting punished essentially for these rising commodity costs. How does that compare to their peers. Because we've often talked about how well. Well first of all Amazon was the leader in e-commerce and even Target had done a pretty good job of shifting to the grocery store to that curbside pickup. Yeah. Well pretty good actually. As of today if you look long term they've actually trailed some of their peers specifically the ones like Costco for example which of course has been outperforming the pandemic. The idea of your buying in bulk. And remember Wal-Mart also owns Sam's Club which is also kind of a warehouse retailer and competes with Costco. So one of the kind of thought processes here is that that kind of behavior of bulk buying is going to continue in the year ahead and perhaps feed into Wal-Mart's bottom line. All right. Wal-Mart our stock of the hour here on this day shares up by about three and a half percent. Bloomberg's critic Gupta all over it. Let's get over to Taylor for a check on the business headlines. Let's do it. We're going to be sticking with earnings remain. Take a look. We discussed a lot of this yesterday in video. They failed to impress investors with its forecast. The company beat estimates in the latest quarter and projected strong results for the current period. Still in video shares in the sign of sort of lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chip maker are falling just a little bit earlier this month. And video walked away as we know from that proposed 40 billion dollar acquisition of ARM and the largest car dealership chain in the US. That is AutoNation posted record profit in the fourth quarter. The company reaped gains from soaring vehicle prices and boosting sales of used cars. Revenue from used cars soared 55 percent from a year earlier. And we include this one for Caroline. Amazon has settled a huge dispute on payment fees with Visa. The commerce giant will now accept visa cards across its global network. It will no longer charge an extra fee to customers in Singapore and Australia who use visa cards on the site. Plus the company will not turn off visa cards from customers in the UK. Those are the business headlines. And still ahead we're going to be discussing sort of the continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. See how it's playing out not only in the oil markets but in the ruble and the rest of the emerging markets as well. That is ahead in today's Emily Chang action. This is Bloomberg. We continue to talk about some of the dollar's strength relative to ruble weakness that we see. Caroline it was interesting. Folded in a lot of the conversations about oil. And I think what was interesting here in the bottom of the screen is the correlation between the ruble and oil and that actually is breaking down. And I think that it's involved more in the fact that really geopolitical events have been front and center not so much moving on any oil news but really moving on sort of the reaction that we're seeing between Russia and Ukraine and any implications this may have to other arms. Let's dive in more into the effects side of your great chart Taylor because we've got our emerging action conversation right now. Of course it's me back Shery Ahn who joins us. It's also the DAYBREAK Asia. Come on. And I'm interested in this ruble effects impact and whether or not it's spilling into any other parts of emerging market. We have seen at least for today the ruble seeing as we're seeing about a week leading the emerging market currencies down right now. And of course the impact has been there. But we have heard from and this from In-Touch Capital for example that it's not been as widespread among emerging markets as was expected. Perhaps if we do actually see hostilities an invasion from Russia that Central European currencies could actually take a big hit. That would include the Polish slaughter as well because of their proximity to the facilities. But it's not surprising to see that as Taylor was talking about oil prices is not moving that much on potentially that rally that we've seen on oil is that for example today we are seeing roofs all that's seeing the war scene about two years or so and there at the aluminum producer. And yes I mean if there are issues we could see aluminum take a hit. But when it comes to Russian companies that could actually inhibit their production. So it's really cutting both ways. Absolutely. And you have to sort of start talking about sanctions and how that plays into things. I am curious so far we've heard a lot from the developed nations the U.S. the European nations. We're now starting to hear from some of the leaders of these emerging market nations who seem to be expressing some concern that if this escalates you could have some big economic ramifications especially since we have this big global conference going on at the G 20 finance ministers and central bank governors getting together in Jakarta. So we have heard from the Indonesian president Joko Widodo now saying that the escalation in tensions is necessary around Ukraine saying that this is not the time for rivalry let alone endanger the safety of the world. He's saying that what we need to focus is on scene there drives and collaborating and resurrecting the world of course is flying the repercussions from the ongoing global pandemic. Right. So at that meeting we have also heard from the Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the situation was deeply concerning. They're calling on Russia to de-escalate the situation. What was interesting to me among the flurry of diplomatic activity that we've seen around Ukraine recently was Brazil president enjoyable. So now was a visit to Moscow during all of this. This week he met with President Putin. He didn't necessarily say that he had a message for Russia but that he just wanted to see a peaceful resolution on Ukraine. And of course this also coming at a time when he has his own domestic issues. Right. I mean we're seeing double digit inflation in Brazil when because of the Ukraine tensions grain prices are soaring. But not only that we have seen more Latin American leaders being come more close to President Putin than we had seen Argentina's Alberto Fernandez for example visit Moscow earlier this month. We have seen President Putin also called the authoritarian government of Nicaragua congratulating them on their controversial elections. So really Ukraine playing on different fronts of the diplomatic space right now. And yet equities are so resilient. Why. Yeah interesting. Right. Asia we thought we were going down last night but we did. And we actually managed to rebound for the MSCI Asia Pacific which was down about half a percent then. Then we ended higher end up. We believe that's perhaps because of pandemic restrictions easing. I mean this is a region that's had one of the harshest restrictions across different countries. And finally we're seeing some of those restrictions starting to ease with Japan for example lifting the new entry ban for foreigners very soon. We have seen South Korea. Perhaps a loosening mask restrictions mask wearing rules which is why you're seeing those stocks up in South Korea. Those are cosmetic companies that gains that much because perhaps that was it. Yeah. I mean no mass means more makeup for us. Right. So we have you here like so from companies rising I'm stuck. All right. Shery Ahn they're going to grow Bloomberg Daybreak Asia there. Of course maybe they're not feeling it in Asian markets right now. But we should point out that here in U.S. markets we are really feeling it right now. The S & P 500 right around the lows of the day back below 40 for 100 here. The Nasdaq. Indices each down more than 2 percent right now here. So definitely a lot of people I guess positioning. I'm not sure what they're positioning for but they certainly don't necessarily want to be holding risk assets right now. We could talk about their geopolitical events of the day. Caroline Hyde a lot of the research notes I read as well in reaction to the Fed meeting is that we got yesterday is sort of a clear indication we're not really going to get that shock in on maybe that some people thought was on the table of a 50 basis point. Yeah. How much is this a distraction from what is actually the underlying ongoing nervousness in the market as well which is a lot of inflation which is that of some of the economic data like the housing. Yeah but here and now you are seeing at least volatility index is just push up that much more. Well when we come back at the top of the hour we're going to talk to Lauryn Hill consumer retail analyst and co portfolio manager Overhead Westwood. She's going to be joining us to help us count you down to the closing bells which are just about 60 minutes away. You're watching Bloomberg. Come down to Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage ahead of the US market starts right now. This is Countdown to the Close. Just 60 minutes left in the trading session. Caroline Hyde. Romaine Bostick. Taylor Riggs. Joined now by our colleagues Carol Massar Tim Centric as we welcome across TV radio YouTube to discuss while a sell off to the tune of two point four percent on the Nasdaq but only the worst day since February 11th which kind of beats the volatility we have in these markets. A little better perspective. Perspective. I've been focusing on the homebuilder stops the stocks. They're down about two and a half percent. We got some housing starting housing start data. That was a little bit disappointing. I mean this group has been a lot of pressures over the last couple of months but again kind of down in the overall move to the downside here too. Yes. Speaking of groups under pressure Sammy's today the Sox Philadelphia Semiconductor Index certainly under pressure. Every single component in their all 30 of them lower on the day today. It's worth pointing out volumes are somewhat muted compared to a 20 day average. I mean off by about 18 percent on the S & P. But so too is the S & P off by 82 points. Let's go through the numbers. Well by one point eight percent on the S & P at the moment the Dow Jones also off by one point six percent. That's five hundred and fifty two points to the downside. But once again big tech feeling the most pain down by two and a half percent three out of forty six points lower as big tech pain trade from yields going higher. And Russell 2000 also off by two point three. That's really where we start when we take a look at the sector level of where we are in the S & P 500. It is technology that is clearly the worst performer. Communications off two point four percent in the tech index off two point six percent. Financials are also lower because you are getting yields really coming in on this overall safe haven bid that Caroline mentioned. And there is a hint of defensiveness remain. Utilities are one sector in the green. You're up two tenths of one percent. There's typically do well when yields fall. And of course staples as well. You're still up about 1 percent on the day. And when you talk about tech and you talk about the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index the biggest drag in that index is in video. Those shares down more than 7 percent here on the day after those earnings which showed a pretty consistent growth here but not enough growth to satisfy investors. And of course the walking away from that arm deal maybe raising some concerns about what the next long term plan is going to be for this company. Also to the downside. Keep an eye on Albemarle of course the biggest lithium producer out there. The shares right now down almost 19 percent here on the day. This also of course after earnings but more importantly the guidance which was really weak. Remember lithium prices have been through the roof. So Albemarle should be benefiting from this. And they have. But again investor expectations a little high here which point out Wal-Mart one of the more notable gainers here on the day up about 4 percent. And Hasbro shares up about 2 percent here. This on the back of news that an activist investor Ulta Fox has been looking to shake up the board and more importantly get that company's spin off some of its gaming business as activists. Now busy right now. Let's have a quick look who's also on the busy side as gold and to context this is actually well an area that's having his best day in at one point two months. But at the moment having its best strongest day since January the 19th annual yellow chart for my radio audience. We're going to paint the picture for you. Physical gold shining what's not done. But such is life digital. Digital gold remain. Oh this is digital. Over and over. Yeah. You like what I said. Gold. Yeah I like that. And so swimmingly. They're not. They're certainly not moving in lockstep. We have one risk asset and one haven trade that for you. All right. It's a great chart though. Also let's not forget inflation. One week from now we're going gonna get those core numbers. So we'll be talking about it big time. Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon was at a Credit Suisse event. He was talking about it. He's got some concerns in terms of what it does to growth longer term. Check it out. Inflation has the risk of being a real headwind to growth. And so I think one of the uncertainties that no one can know is how are we going to navigate from a monetary policy perspective. It's kind of navigate and rebalance you know and inflation. That's an unknown. If if if if we really screw it up I don't mean we. If the world really screws it up it's gonna be a headwind to growth and it'll be a consequence to that. All right. Again David Solomon of Goldman Sachs at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum. I mean screwing it up. I mean this is there are so many questions out there remain right. In terms of whether or not the Fed gets policy right. There's too many questions yet understanding really what happens long term and when things correct. And then you throw the geopolitical concerns and nervousness on top of it. We still don't know how this will play out. And I think it's interesting too because it felt like the market at least thought that it had it right on what the Fed may or may not do. Just a week or so ago then of course now with Russia Ukraine you kind of have to factor that in and in some commentary even by some Fed members. Well maybe they're not going to be as aggressive as some people thought there would be at that March meeting. Who knows. Well if they're not as aggressive then what does that mean for inflation. It means inflation goes higher. Exactly. And what does that mean for the purchasing power of the American consumer. It continues to go down. I think we're still seeing boreal real issue. What's that. What did the Taylor still buy in bulk. I knew you were going to say that is your day. Until when though. Until it mid-March. OK. Another 30 towards 30 more days of Taylor. We'll have a montage of this Taylor. But Taylor you were pointing out a great note a little bit earlier coming out of Credit Suisse. They're really calling for some sort of Volcker volatility here talking about how you have to upend this market how you really need to pop some of these asset bubbles. I mean here speaks Goldman Sachs CEO who's got an above inflation paycheck I think of late. But these are the asset bubbles they've been talking about in terms of whether it be crypto whether it be your will. Overall you know the wealth factor here that in some ways is meaning that if you slam on the brakes just to cool down those asset prices well then you slow down the entire economy. And that hurts the lowest income of the more the most. We've really had some big conversations here about the front loading if you will of all of these rate hikes in the first half. And I guess sort of the long term implications of that remain. Well we don't have time to discuss on this program. But if inflation risks start to the upside which is what we got in the meeting minutes yesterday. Right. Wouldn't you have to be front loading some of these rate hikes. Yeah I think so. And I mean to Caroline's point I mean she was referring I believe to Soledad Posner who was over a Credit Suisse and was on the Odd Lots podcast the Joe Weisenthal Tracy Alloway host. And it's interesting because the idea that we need a Volcker kind of moment I mean that might be a little bit overstated but he kind of makes the case that you can have a Volcker type moment without necessarily crashing the economy. The idea that it might actually rein in some of the shelter costs and some of the the real sort of pain points and at the same time still allow economic activity to thrive and force people back to work perhaps. I mean he's trying to use an association what happened in Hungary in his past. But the fact that people have made perhaps on the younger end a load of money through some investments on the older end decide to retire that much earlier. What do we do then with this labor shortage which every company is speaking about at the moment. Well speaking of asset prices you guys saw the news earlier today. Mortgage rates have surged to the highest point since May of 20 19 three point nine two percent. My question is what does it do to home prices. Does that cause home prices to finally start to cool or does it make it more difficult for first time potential homeowners to actually get into the housing market. Because this monthly payments are going to be higher because of those higher interest. I guess it depends on who's been buying those houses. I mean a lot of investors. Yeah definitely. But if you're an individual a percentage point increase in a rate you know that's that's huge when you translate that into a monthly payment. All right. We'll continue in less than an hour's time. We'll have our Beyond the Bell cross platform coverage on TV radio and YouTube. We'll get you down to the close on this Thursday. All right for more market analysis let's bring in Lauren Hill. She's a consumer retail analyst at W Bush. She's also co portfolio manager of Westwood Quality Value Fund. And Lauren we're always talking here are kind of about just how resilient this economy is particularly in the face of inflation that is still running hot and of course a potentially tightening of monetary policy here. When you look at the data out there in terms of consumer spending in terms of business spending do you think that there is enough there to keep this economy going. Yes. So and I think looking at the average American they're going to spend on their excess savings by about August this year about half of U.S. consumers carry a revolving credit card balance month to month. And I think by December of this year they're going to be back up to their pre pandemic levels. So that is a source of funds is also going away. On the plus side we have hourly wages that are just over 5 percent year on year. And with more and more people coming back into the economy and participating in the labor force we're actually seeing total we just paid out 9 percent. So that's very healthy and supportive of the economy for this year. We are going to miss the January and April stimulus checks that we had last year and also the child tax credit that we had the last six months of this year. About a quarter of American families were depending on those checks and getting just over five hundred dollars a month. That was going for everything from food to ratty bills. And is really going to be missed. So so quickly here. Are you worried about on the Top End. You spoke about the healthy nature of wage inflation. That is that any concern few that become some sort of spiral or is that very much what we leave in past tense. Yes. So and adding it all up I think personal consumption expense or American spending will be up 8 percent. So that's really powerful. But that's offset by inflation which is currently running at seven and a half percent. So neck and neck. And if we continue to see inflation spiral upward that's going to put even more pressure on American American families more quickly. I think though lower income Americans are most vulnerable and then it's going to drift higher through the balance of the year. So we're seeing double digit increases in rent in electric bills in heat and many utilities gasoline food you name it. So I think that's going to continue to put pressure on and across the economy. And it's something we need to watch very closely. What does that mean then for the equity markets when you're thinking about discretionary versus staples. Yes. So I definitely think we're back in a stock pickers market and there's going to be huge winners and losers this year. Some companies are very well positioned that are going to benefit. Some of the themes I'm really looking at are reopening plays versus token winners. So if businesses are going to benefit from more and more customers coming back to them and they're able to make higher margins as the supply chain fixes itself as we also move through the year then they're going to benefit and then others are going to lose. A few other themes are just companies that have exposure to those that higher end consumer higher income consumer. It's going to last a little longer and we'll have a little bit more growth because we also have the positive wealth effect of higher equity markets and home markets this past year. And I'm curious I'm curious though Lauren. I mean I've heard people talk about the idea of the wealthier folks out there who obviously been able to weather this storm a lot better. And then to a certain extent some people on the lower end of the far lower end of the spectrum who of course got some help from the government and you have certain businesses that cater to them. What about the folks in between here. I mean where do they stand with regards to their purchasing power. They're just gonna have to rely on credit or do they just pull back altogether. I think for now they have some more wiggle room. They have a little bit more savings still in the bank than they had before the pandemic started and they have that unused credit line for credit cards. The average American that has a credit card has three accounts so they they have to turn two. But at some point the music stops at some point. The music stopping hand aren't just a jump. We've got to read headlines saying S & P 500 is falling 2 percent and a pretty broad set off for you. A days like this something of a trend. Are they the odd one out because of individual geopolitical risks. So with the Fed are we likely to see more days such as this and more downward trajectory. Yes I do think there's going to be more pressure on the U.S. consumer is very healthy but I think that increasingly people are going to feel the pinch of inflation and it's going to become a bigger and bigger issue as as we move forward. So we're running out of cushion. Well said. Running out of the cushion here that fed. Lauren Hill we thank you so much consumer retail analyst. And of course she's a capable fighting manager at Westwood. Stay well. See you soon. Meanwhile coming up we'll continue to keep a close eye on those markets. We just had that breaking news. S & P 500 off by 2 percent in the broad sell off. We got counseling to break it all down for us of course in the BMO Family Office. Plus we'll talk with Jennifer Lee. She's got a digital chief people officer. Now the firm is bringing more diversity into the crypto space. Maybe it's capitalizing on some of the current dissatisfaction with jobs on Wall Street. Maybe we'll see. And Wal-Mart shares rise as the retail giant in bucks supply chain snarls. We'll get the latest insight from Jesse the Cavalier Cavalier cornell professor author of The Rule of Logistics Wal-Mart and the Architecture of Fulfillment says all about how you get your goods quite so quickly to the shop. This is grim but. This is the countdown to the close about 44 minutes left to go on this Thursday afternoon. The lack of conviction in this market that we've been talking about for the last couple of weeks really showing its head today. More than 85 percent of the stocks in the S & P 500 are lower on the day moving closer to that 90 percent threshold here. The Nasdaq 100 down almost 3 percent here on the day as is the composite. The 10 year yield just started. Still seeing bids come into that as people flock to some of these haven assets including the dollar and gold fixed right now up around 28 foot of the board. Take a look at some of the individual movers. You get a sampling here of what's moving and why Microsoft at most of the tech cohorts down about 2 to 3 percent here on the day. Homebuilders also lower the NAR emblematic of that down two and a half percent as mortgage rates rise back up to that 4 percent level. Raising a lot of questions here about how that could affect demand for housing and TripAdvisor. These earnings came out yesterday. They weren't bad but a lot of people were looking for a little bit more strength here in the return to travel. Maybe that's not quite there. The company did say that they do expect things to improve as they get deeper into Q2. The only thing really in the green right now a lot of consumer staples including Procter and Gamble up seven tenths of a percent. Let's bring Abigail Doolittle into this conversation as we do every day at this time for our Options Insights segment. And Abigail I think we had John a couple weeks ago. We were talking about earnings earnings earnings. Right now everyone's focus on geopolitics and really kind of the macro issues that are moving the market. Yeah for sure. And we still do have some significant earnings and video to the downside Wal-Mart to the upside. But nonetheless it's all about geopolitical issues. And we do clearly see this quite often after earnings season where it's the focus on whatever the macro is. Right now it's geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. And then of course the Fed. Let's bring in Kevin Kelly of Kelly RTX to discuss more about this macro picture. And Kevin you're noticing an interesting divergence between gold. On the one hand going higher. And I was just looking at it's actually I believe now higher on the year and the Nasdaq 100 or tech big tech going lower. Yeah. Which was pretty fascinating is that we've seen gold really outperform here in this post earnings season where people are looking for safe havens especially in an inflationary environment. And gold is telling you is that what a lot of people are talking about is that inflation is because of the supply chain. Right. And the Fed really can't fix that. And so when you look at even the options market today you're seeing about three times the amount of calls versus puts. But what's interesting is that there's a lot of conviction in risk reversal trades where someone came out and sold a bunch of March 168 puts to help finance further upside in gold out in May to the tune of the 1 88 strike price. So it is pretty telling that gold has been sort of a dead trade for about a year year and a half now. And now it's finally breaking out even against its own technicals. So it's it's it's looking like it's set to shine for the rest of the year. Yeah I'll be curious about that breakout because right now if you look at a longer term chart of gold it looks as though it could potentially be a false initial breakout. But that trade you're talking about sounds very high high conviction. But you know it's interesting Kevin. Everybody has been talking over the last you know 3 6 12 months about digital gold or Bitcoin being this big hedge against inflation but not today. It's down. Is that because of the risk of sentiment. Yeah it's tough when having digital assets comparing home as a store of value or inflation hedge. Given the fact that they've benefited from the Federal Reserve and the easy monetary policy and they haven't really been time tested and I think that is coming into play now if you look at the way gold's performed it's really hard to be a store of value when it can drop you know 50 percent from November when inflation really started picking up. So that's that's pretty telling right now because if you're going to want a safe haven asset you're not going to go into one that's really levered to technology. Yeah good point. And speaking of technology it's interesting because today with yields down that should be a positive tailwind for technology. But because it's a haven bid on the geopolitical tensions we see tech down. You see this dynamic continuing where we could see a rally in bonds and a sell off in tech. Yeah. End end. And you just have to hit home on some of the tech earnings that really performed in video. Actually had a pretty good earnings announcement. And you look at their growth and you look at their guidance and what is in video really tied to as well. And that's cryptocurrency. And so you know it could be the sentiment from that. And so when you're looking at investing you know we haven't seen that capitulation event especially in technology that you can see standard deviations blow out on VIX. Right. We're still hovering just below one standard deviation. We would need a couple more moves higher in the VIX to around thirty eight thirty six thirty eight that B two standard deviations. And then you can really feel you know market sentiment get bearish and lend to a bottom. But we just haven't gotten there yet. So you know it's been it's been a short little spikes here but not. Like we've seen over the past several years like vomit vomit get in that we experienced in 20 19 February. Yeah and it certainly looks as though the VIX could be setting up or another big spike as it continues to round higher. And then very quickly. Kevin something that doesn't quite fit today's picture. Health care defensive sector is also down. In fact it's down many of the days over the last eleven days. And I understand you're seeing a lot of put buying there. Jihye Lee in. So it was pretty telling is that health care actually saw 17 times the amount of puts versus call. And there's a lot of bare sentiment going into health care which you know sometimes you've seen investors retreat in there. But over the like you said the last eleven days it seems like there's going to be a lot more pain in health. It really hasn't played out. And so more volatility to come in the healthcare space according to the options market 17 times. We haven't seen that in a very very long time for healthcare. Kevin Kelly great perspective as always on options and markets more broadly. Thanks for joining us for options than say today. And from New York this is Bloomberg. Let's check in on the selloff because it's accelerating and we are down more than 2 percent on the S & P were down more than 2 with 6 percent on the Nasdaq. Volumes though remain are actually pretty thin. What does that mean to this. The belief behind the sell off when it's based on once again Jim it's hard to know. By the I mean we've kind of heard a lot of anecdotal evidence. It's a lot of folks have moved to the sidelines that this is just the markets is too choppy for at least some of the shorter term folks to really be involved. And if you're a longer term well you're just basically averaging it out and just you know right in and out. So maybe that's what brings us down on volume. Choppiness can also be said when we're talking about negative real yields. What's interesting is still negative everything but the 30 year continuing to be in positive territory as you get that sort of big inflationary trade. And really yields are following nominal higher as you can see there. But you're still negative 50 basis points. ISE speaks is still the easing of financial conditions on a relative basis that we still have. And that goes back to the Credit Suisse report about how you need to suddenly draw out somehow from this financial liquidity. At the moment if you're going to get some sort of jarring of while pumping some asset bubbles. Is this asset bubbles being popped right now. Is this cash on the sidelines. You've heard again and again about 25 even 50 percent. How was the last time that we had this much uncertainty or this much lack of clarity with regards to the world order whether it's in the economy or whether it's with geopolitics. It's been awhile. Do we get that clarity March 16. Some of it. Well I hope so. Otherwise I think there's gonna be a lot of people with pitchforks and torches down at Eccles Building. The only sort of caveat to that is if we're looking at the credit markets for not seen handshakes. Of course the equity markets on a day to day basis are rolling over a little bit. But KKR say by credit they said buy credit. Now is the time that we're going to get some volatilities or that a buying opportunity. The producers do that. Just I say credit and they pull it off like it's magic here. Kathy Wood is doing deep value now that the antithesis of what she thinks she should get on that on a 40 minute zoom. But no not you. Whom. All right. Well look this is a broad based sell off here. Like you said we got about 85 percent of the members of the S & P 500 in the red. Don't go anywhere. We're going to count you down to the close. This is Bloomberg. The most crucial moments in the trading day. This is Bloomberg Markets the close with Caroline Hyde Romaine Bostick and Taylor Ray. Counting down to the close. Less than 30 minutes ago. Yeah it looks like we're headed for another sell off here on the day. We are. We're sort of near the lows of the session with the S & P. We're looking at about a 2 percent sell off or so. What was interesting remain is last time we were looking at the sectors you were the staples and utilities still in the green now. That actually looks to still be the case though despite everything else namely technology dragging things down to the bottom. CAC in a bid to save even really some of these staples dare I say maybe Wal-Mart's included in that is thinking about some of the groceries in those staple items. Yeah most of the individual movers I've been looking at this kind of a hodgepodge of what's going on. Big tech overall is lower on the day. Tesla down about 5 percent though some of that had to do with some idiosyncratic issues here specifically to Tesla and some investigations going on into some of the features on its car. Roku shares down about 11 percent right now. Keep an eye here. We're gonna get those earnings after the bell. Remember this was one of the pandemic winners out there. We've seen that growth rates start to slow. Interesting to see what kind of commentary they have with regard to the forecasts looking forward here. Door DAX years. We got those last night. They actually showed that look they were pandemic winter. And the panel is going to be a winter post pandemic at least if you believe the growth story that we got out of them last night. And Cisco also reported yesterday once again a story that is actually on the upside here. So it's not all gloom and doom out there. People are as I say a stock pickers market. There you have it on the micro. We go into the individual names on the macro though we all seeing this turbulence go cross asset. At the moment we are in the search for safety. We are worried about geopolitics worried about inflation. You are seeing money move into the Japanese yen once again. Great middle time old function WC IRS world currency ranks. If you type in G10 you're going to see that the Swiss franc also outperforming. This is your haven at trade. This is why gold is proving pretty like loving the money towards today as well. And so too a treasuries equals China. Let's stick with this. The safe haven trades and go across asset with our processor reporter Katie Greifeld. And Katie we're just sort of monitoring everything. It's a lot of red on the risk on sectors and then a lot of green on the risk off sectors. What are you noticing about sort of that little bit of a furthering of the sell off that we've had in the last hour. Yeah it really feels like a textbook bid for safety. You can really see that in the bond market. What's interesting here is the curve flattening that could come out of this. This is what's been highlighted to me by analysts. I mean you have this haven been going into the long end of the curve. But I mean with oil and inflation concerns that's going to keep the front end elevated not to mention all of that fed hiking. And that's what you're seeing today. I mean if you look at the two tense curves we're back below 50 basis points. And that was already the consensus trade that we were going to see a flatter year yield curve. So this could just accelerate that. There's still been a lot of talk here as to how much markets really react to these geopolitical events over the long term. Obviously you're going to have sort of these knee jerk reactions as things develop or in this case not develop. But over the long term people seem to think that U.S. markets at least tend to be relatively resilient in these types of situations. It seems so. And I mean if you talk to any investor any analyst really any financial adviser worth their salt they're going to tell you stay invested to look through this. But I mean just looking at the daily moves of the S & P 500 the biggest benchmark there is to go back and forth the way we have. That's the type of volatility that we're probably going to see. I mean who knows. It's probably not going to affect where we end the year on the S & P 500. You probably won't see anyone revise their year end targets on this. But this is the type of choppiness. But what we are seeing is revision to profit outlooks. We are seeing the worry about inflation creeping into their profitability the bottom line of companies again and again. What is it. About three quarters of all companies now have had their profitability downgraded. I'm so glad you brought that up because I made a note of that because it caught my eye this morning that you have analysts cut their profit margin expectations for 75 percent of industries for about half of companies in the S & P 500 for the first and second quarters. And that all goes back to what you're saying that you are starting to see maybe a bit of pushback for consumers about what type of price hikes they would absorb. I mean the consumer's been very resilient but you are starting to see a little bit of push pushing back on that though. How much of those downgrades to the forecasts is seasonality. I mean I know it was still a lot but is that what we would expect this quarter. I mean that's a really important question and that's a factor of it especially when you think about some of those pandemic favorites. I mean I have Shopify and roadblocks on my mind. So much growth was pulled forward. And it feels like the shine is definitely starting to come off of some of those stocks. And so you're dealing with that. You're also dealing with higher inflation and a consumer that's not as willing to absorb those costs increase. But then on the flip side you do have some of the companies some of the pandemic winners still showing some degree of growth in this post pandemic phase of some shitholes like yours. Huge spotlight. Chipotle is huge reachable only too. I'm not huge on it. I know Taylor likes cauliflower right here. Rock and roll teetotalers is Peter's favorite anchor. Start fresh. They should like you too with horses and CAC. I know. I mean I am an animal lover but I do love meat. And we digress. But we digress away from what you know there are companies who have been able. To successfully you know hike their prices you have companies like Dash I mean still showing a lot of growth. I have another question here since Caroline didn't do it. The House digital gold holding up here because I mean we all says that we joke a lot about Bitcoin and whether it's a hedge whether it's a store value whatever. But I mean the last time we had a selloff you saw the correlations pretty strong here. Are those correlations still holding up or have they broken down. Well they are holding up. And I think I said it on Monday that Bitcoin is basically a leveraged bet on tech. You're seeing exactly that play out today. I mean Bitcoin down over 5 6 percent. It had you know edged up to forty five thousand dollars point. It wasn't able to sustain there. Now we're looking at 40000. So yeah this market loves around 40. That's forty one thousand. So. Well I mean we'll give them the benefit of the doubt. One thousand back to will go back to being always round up. I'm an optimist. All right. Katie Greifeld there Bloomberg Cross Asset reporter are dealing with all of our inane questions on a day that is still serious here. A lot of concerns right now about the Ukraine situation. And that's a really does appear to be the main driver of what's pushing us down here right now about forging. And 24 stocks in the S & P 500 lower on the day. The indices down 2 percent. The NASDAQ indices on their way down to a 3 percent loss. We'll see all this holds up here over the next 20 24 minutes as we counted down to those closing bells. Carol Schleicher deputy chief investment officer for the BMO Family Office. She's going to be joining us to help us count. This is Bloomberg. Just done that 20 minutes until this market closes and once again in the red. Now let's put it in perspective. We're off by one point eight percent is the worst day though since February the 11th since last week. So we all seeing these sorts of volatile days come again and again the Nasdaq 100. Really big tech suffering once again as we see yields push higher. We're worried about geopolitics money coming out of that two point six percent to the downside. Money does not find the havens though. We're seeing money move into gold into the Swiss franc into the Japanese yen not into Bitcoin. In fact Bitcoin having its worst day since January 21st at the moment said that we're seeing some significant moves. CAC life is with us and we say deputy chief investment officer for the BMO Family Office. Great Carol to have your voice as he marched towards this market close. And do we just brace for further days of volatility such as this thing. We've been calling for a long time for increased volatility but when it finally comes it's nerve nerve wracking to everybody and looking at the sell off into the close. There's the peace of is it a huge violent high volume sell off or is it a lack of buyers stepping in. And I think there's just that nervousness on the sidelines that we'll wait and see how this settles out. And you can take it back. We thought was shot in the early days of the pandemic back in March and 2020. And there's a lot of similarities. And you mentioned I mean the lack of buyers stepping in. I think the light volume maybe suggests that could be the case. I am curious though here Carol. I mean we're we're sort of tearing out here out over this. But there was actually a time remember when when these types of moves were actually weren't as rare as they sort of came to be over the last bull market cycle. Yeah I think that's exactly right. It's pretty common when you look at charts over the last 60 70 years and you look at the return for the year and then how often there's been a 10 percent or more pullback in the year and it's pretty historically at least once a year. We have this of go back in the markets. But it's hard for us to remember because we really haven't had a significant pullback at all since that five week bear market that we had in the spring of 2020. And we bottomed off for that and B bottom that nobody expected and marched higher. We had 17 new highs 70 plus new highs last year. Is this in part because we're getting used to a Federal Reserve that may no longer have our backs. Yeah I think there is a piece of investors rerating because thinking about it we came in that you know six eight weeks ago everyone's time horizon was really long and people thought yeah the Fed will start raising. It won't be till the end of the year. And then all of a sudden the Fed started talking more hawkish and inflation numbers came in higher. And so investors were really forced to pull that long time horizon short and recalibrate expectations. And it's not recalibration process that we're seeing but we recalibrated back again. We all suddenly started talking about a 50 basis point rate hike. And then in the last week we've stopped quite a bit in the mountain. The market seem to be suggesting a less than 50 percent chance of that. Where do you stand on how big a hike we get come March. Well we're not necessarily focusing in on whether it's 25 or 50. It's just once the Fed starts and we get some commentary around it and we get investors anchored to a new reality of the Fed not being on hold. The Fed starting to raise the night. Then I think things settle settle in here somewhat. The Fed's going to have to be very data dependent and watch all these things come in. And they're also going to have to be agnostic not staying so wedded to the hawkish viewpoint now that they look for supporting data even if there's counteracting data out there. And do you have confidence in the Fed at least in their messaging. Yeah I do. And the interesting thing is this watching how it you know in my context I started in the investment business in the Volker days when you never know what the Fed was up to. And so this Fed trying to communicate not only that top but all of the Fed governors out there on the speaker circuit. It's it's easier to get a flavor for where their heads and hearts are. Carol just a slightly push back a little bit. Does it not matter though if it's 25 or 50 basis points as you're thinking about rate of change as you're thinking about the aggressiveness maybe the shock and awe that the markets maybe do were dealt one. Yeah I don't I don't think the markets really really in its heart for a 50 basis point in March. Hopefully we get a 25 basis point first. So yeah here you're spot on on on that because even though we've talked about it you know talking about it and actually seeing it in print what would make the market I think pretty nervous. All right. All one conversation right now with Carol Schiff deputy CIO for the BMO Family Office. She's gonna stick with us as we count down to the closing bells. Keeping an eye on that right now. We're just about 15 minutes away. The good news is we're a little bit off the lows of the day but it's still a pretty significant down day. Remember we had seen a rally in the S & P 500 over the last two days. Oh about one point six one point seven percent were down one point nine percent right now. So wiping out all those gains. And Caroline we've talked to all of our guests about a Federal Reserve continue to watch the economic data. I think you rightfully pointed out that maybe some of the weekly jobless claims get a little tricky when we think about some of the high frequency data. But continuing claims against sort of another new low a fresh sort of post Covid lowest if you're taking a look at a Fed that is data dependent. Even with the weaker housing data the numbers look pretty good. I know geopolitics speaks more to perhaps more inflation headwinds coming if we all gonna see further strain on the commodity side of the equation. It is interesting that the oil hasn't played the highest strides today and that's love. Is that to do with Iran. I think I ran talks is definitely sort of tamping it down. I mean we're still elevated here. And then when you look at what's going on with grains and with metals here you get a sense of people are concerned about potential disruptions should the situation escalate here. All right. We've got about 14 minutes to go here to the closing bell. All right. Now looking at forty three ninety four all the S & P 500 the Russell down 2 percent. The Nasdaq down two and a half. This is Bloomberg. This is counting to the close and Caroline Hyde I'm Taylor Riggs. I'm Romaine Bostick. Meanwhile we're looking at a market that is selling off but with less volume than we used to. So how much commitment is really behind the sell off trade as we're just hearing from CAC. Is this a lack of wanting bids behind this market. Is it anyone just not willing to step in and catch this falling knife at the moment. We're currently seeing volumes down by 16 percent vs. your average over the last 20 days. And the S & P 500 as the S & P falls by more than 2 percent remain. Yeah we're looking now at two point one percent here with about a fourth and 33 of the S & P 500 stocks lower on the day. Tech really leading us down here on the day with Microsoft and Apple. But in video down 7 1/2 percent. That's the biggest decline in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index which is down about three and a half percent on the day. Homebuilders also taking that on the chin down about 3 percent as mortgage rates start to creep higher here. We have actually seen a pretty decent bid coming into a lot of the oil and gas stocks but that's now unchanged here on the day at least as measured by the XP. In fact really the only thing in the green of note. You're seeing some bits in the utilities and into consumer staples. Yeah certainly watching Wal-Mart is one of those up about three and a half percent still. What this of course Carol's life deputy CEO for BMO Family Office. And Carol we've talked a lot about the Federal Reserve and any pivots that they make pushes forward then to the ripple effects on the equity markets and how you're positioning ahead of that. I think we we had starting to pull some of the more lean into growth oriented trades. Back mid last year we had moved down the CAC spectrum. We still remained overweighted domestic equities but had moved to mid-cap and small cap. And they've had a tougher time moving through some of the or competing against the big growth stock trades that we had going into late last year. As the Fed moves further out we start raising rates trying to cool the economy such hopefully you still have a really constructive economy because it's important to remember that the Fed isn't going to start pulling back its support for the economy either in terms of the balance sheet purchases and weighing down on the balance sheet or interest rate raises if they weren't trying to cool a very strong economy. And so I think that's important to keep in mind too is that we've had strong economic numbers underneath that. And that's what's getting lost kind of in the frenzy of the day to day of the last couple weeks. And strong signals from some companies like Wal-Mart which of course is a company that we're going to be digging into a lot more after the closing bell. I'm interested Carol on where you sit in terms of cash. We've spoken to a few in money managers people advising clients that actually elect stop pulling back a bit. Keep your powder dry. What do you think. We've had pieces of that but it's hard for us to recommend. We don't view cash as an asset class. We view our job as fiduciary managers to fully invest portfolios to the extent we can. The biggest challenge we've had quite frankly is with new clients or clients who have had business or transitional liquidity events having all of that cash there and trying to figure out how do we step it into the markets and do as you know do we step it in more active layer less active volatility like this is actually great for people who are looking to to reposition into the market with it. Of course. At all. Absolutely. But it always of course has some degree of effect on sentiment here. When you talk to folks out there I mean are they skittish or are they confident. I mean what are they telling you. All of all of the above. And it really depends on the person. And it's hard if you've spent a lifetime or several family lifetimes building a business and you've cashed out and see your first real major liquidity event opportunity in the market is now. It's difficult to go from something that doesn't reprice daily to watching what goes on in the markets so they can be pretty nervous. Others are calling us up saying make sure my equity exposure is where it needs to be because I know that investing for the long run is seldom a comfortable position at key turning points because I have to take money off the table when everybody loves stocks and I have to put money back in when people don't like them. Yeah I mean I have to tell you there are people of a certain age in my family who continue to peppered with questions every day about some of the market moves that we've seen of late. Carol sit tight for one second. In conversation with Carol's life deputy chief investment officer for the BMO Family Office. She's sticking with us as we count down to the close which is just about five and a half minutes away. Got to get back to Carol in a moment. Taylor you're at the board. Yeah we're talking a lot about sort of in the midst of a little bit of the tail end of earnings season here when of course we wanted to focus on his Roku because we've gotten some different reads about streaming services. Right. Maybe Netflix didn't look so good. But Disney and Disney plus has looked really good. So with Roku of course it's all about sort of the active accounts. That is going to be a key focus. But shares have been off 11 percent today and you're off at least coming into today 65 percent from the latest peak that we had in about May 20 21. So really looking to get some guidance on this company. Fourth quarter net revenue look at around just under nine hundred million dollars with the fourth quarter EPS eking out a gain of just about 4 cents or so. So that is of course going to be one stock that we are following after the. I'll change up the board. Carol let me bring you back in here. We're trying to go across the asset to figure out what cues that you're seeing from the credit markets. We would note that high yield spreads are creeping up a little bit about 350 basis points over treasuries. That doesn't sound like much but you're going back to where we were at the end of 2020 or so. Are you noticing any cracks within the credit markets as well and how that's telling for the world of equities. No not really. And especially the high yield because you don't have those spreads blowing out like you would if we were really going into a problematic economy because there's still a financial strength underneath. Everything is still very strong in the pandemic aid that came in and supported a lot of these companies a lot of municipalities. So it's really pretty interesting. And even as the short end has moved up fearing the Fed increases are absorbing the threat of the impending Fed increases if you will. We've seen a flatter yield curve implying that people don't think that because current rate of inflation is sustainable in the long run plus in the next quarter or two we start hitting those higher levels of last year. So we'll start analyzing some of that numbers and the rate of change should start to come along. So I think there's a lot of reason to believe that the credit markets are being pretty rational if you will about how they're approaching all of the challenges. Last 30 seconds. Cross asset. Where else do you put your money if it's not equities and credit at this moment. Private capital to the extent I know a lot of cash has been raised but we're finding some smaller really NIKKEI interesting places there. And we're searching like everyone else far and wide for some really interesting places to put things. Cash life deputy CIO for me my family office a great voice on this day of evidence. We thank you once again. Stay. Well meanwhile I mean we see a continuation of this selling pressure. But let's not over again. We're not seeing problems in the credit market. I'm not seeing big volumes. Yeah. And I mean look I mean we talk about the volumes being about what 17 15 16 17 percent below where we were on a 20 day average year. But this is still a pretty broad based sell off here. About 85 percent of the members of the S & P 500. We always talk about the 90 day drops all Taylor the breath here. We're not quite there yet year but certainly getting close. So getting a few sectors in the green. I know that we'll dig into that as we always do in our simulcast staples. Notable of course. And there we're going to do a big thing on in Wal-Mart of course being one of the biggest private employers here in the U.S. and utilities which typically do benefit from Caroline Hyde hate to say it yields falling again a one ninety seven on the 10 year yield quite a way off where we were. Right. Was it on the 2 year previously one point five nine or something. How far we thought we had gotten up as much as one. Sixty three I think remain. We're back down to 147. Forty three. Seventy nine on the S & P 500. The Nasdaq indices down 3 percent. We're counting down to the closing bell and taking to the bell on Beyond the Bell. Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market close starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde. Taylor Riggs. Gotten you down to the closing bell here to help take us beyond the bell it's our global simulcast partners Carol Massar and Tim Stead of it bringing together our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube. And we caught up with you to just about an hour ago we had a market sell off in that market. Sell off Carol has accelerated. Yeah absolutely. Really no place to hide here. It's pretty broad based in terms of selling. And I was thinking about a name like Wal-Mart. Right. That actually was finding some support in this market. Not enough to even help the retailing group which is down about 2 percent Tim. Yeah we're actually seeing the S & P 500 at levels not seen in just about a month back to January 27. But we're still up more than 1 percent from those lows back then. Caroline Connan the haven trade Japanese yen up 5 10 percent Swiss franc up three tenths of a percent gold up. We really see a flight to safety even though volumes as we say have been muted. Can we talk about gold. I mean one and a half percent on spot gold today back above nineteen hundred dollars an ounce of gold. Is that a real feeling a little heavy. Well you're certainly seeing when we go cross asset sort of the traditional bid for safe havens you would seen some positivity as well when it came to the dollar strength index as well. And of course bonds catching and bid as yields fall. I mean again we've talked about this year down 15 basis points or so from some of the peaks that we had at one point on the two year yield. What's your favorite haven trade under the bed now. I don't know. I mean I think you're putting money under the mat. I will say though all of our guests have continued to hint at the phrase cash is trash with inflation. Cash is still losing money. So if we were in a severe environment we wouldn't be hearing calls about not going to cash. All right. Well we had a somewhat of a rally here on Wednesday and Tuesday that's basically been wiped out here by some of the losses that we're taking a look at right now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is going to finish the day down more than 600 points or about one point eight percent. The Russell 2000 is down by about two point four per. And the S & P 500 this was a pretty broad based decline 431 stocks right now roughly in the red on the day here. That's gonna push us down to point 1 2 percent year on the day on the S & P 500. And again DAX now gets us back down near correction territory bound eight point five percent from their all time high on the S & P 500. Let's take a look at the NASDAQ as a NASDAQ has remained in correction territory. Now today it's deeper in correction territory. It's going to finish the day down by roughly about 2.8 percent on the composite two point nine six percent on the one hundred on the day Carol. Yes some pretty big numbers. You know it did go up today is the VIX the volatility index. It went up almost four points today. So we're looking at about 28 and change on the VIX. So no surprise. We know it's a volatile marketplace environment and we certainly saw it play out there. Taylor Riggs. Yeah. And you know Carol we're really seeing some that volatility for the radio audience as we do every day the different sectors what's green and what's red. Carol you're really getting that hint of defensiveness as well right. Take a look at all the sectors in the green. It's food and staples. It's household products it's food and beverage and it's utilities. That's really highlighting perhaps maybe the perceived safe havens within these equity markets where the flight to quality is going down on the bottom of course. Sort of a classic risk off day if you will technology of course and of course semiconductors and auto equipment as well as some of the financials. All right Taylor. And this is a reminder that there are companies that trade on their fundamentals. Check it out. We talked about Wal-Mart gaining up 4 percent here at the close surpassing Wall Street's quarterly estimates. We talked about this throughout the day here on Bloomberg. Upbeat too about its sales forecast for the current fiscal year. And this is despite persistent cost pressures and flagging consumer sentiment. That was an out performer Cisco. We broke the numbers down yesterday after the close. It ended up just shy of 3 percent. A big buyback reauthorization increase. Our earnings last night projected strong sales as well. And then I do want to mention Jordache because that was up almost 11 percent here was up as much as 22 percent at a tie. So still ending with a pretty substantial gain a record number of orders in fourth quarter. Just a reminder to that we are still ordering out at least were in the fourth quarter. Yeah. Using Jordache to do that. Hey. No shortage of decliners on a day like today. But here her few that really stuck out to me in video remain. You hit this earlier in the day down seven point five percent. The company did beat expectations in their results yesterday. Investors though none press Tesla down for a couple reasons stay down 5 percent. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opening its second defect investigation relating to autopilot. And then you had Consumer Reports come out with the news. Yes. Tesla saying toward the bottom of its latest annual auto brand ranking. Yes. Go ahead. Yeah. I just want to point out too I mean metal platform is of course the company formerly known as Facebook. I finished the day down by about 4 percent here. And more importantly I think the interesting headline Crossing the Wire right now is this actually knocks it down with regard to its market cap out of the top ten biggest companies by market value globally. Of course the stock down something like 45 percent from that all time high. That is a big move to the other side. Yeah I mean this was I mean this is one of them. They had a cap stock. Right. And it's not that anymore. It was the fan right. Yeah. Oh yeah. And Tim I mean from some of the highs that we had in the end of mid to 2021 you're down 45 percent. So you've really come a long way from some of the peaks that we had really just six months ago. It's pretty remarkable because when you talk about stocks that are down 50 60 70 percent like a Roku for example that reports after the bell they're not the mega cap tech stocks. Right. They're not. The mega platforms by many platforms is certainly certainly taking a hit since that latest. But you're now starting to see those names then. It's not just metal. Obviously metal is kind of the worst of that big bunch. But look at where we are year to date declines on an Apple on a Microsoft and some of those names. Yeah that's a really good point. Hey I'm Pelletier. Also finished the day down by more than 12 percent. Caroline it's my last recliner of the day. Shares falling the most in almost a year. Analyst Investors concern there about slowing growth. Let's look at what else was falling because in fact commodities on the downside across the board. It was interesting today. This is a day where we are transfixed by geopolitics. Once again Ukraine Russia tension. Actually metals have been driven up mad because of course a lot of metals come out of the likes of Russia and Ukraine. But we see on the upside in terms of commodities wheat big exporter wheat of course those particular two countries we worry about the supply side that big oil didn't catch a bit. Usually you do in these areas and and times of concern. But actually we're focused on whether we get more barrels out of Iran. We've got a lot of volatility. Brent crude up by 2 percent. We're at ninety two dollars a barrel. WTI just some ninety two at ninety one dollars fifty eight. We saw sort of the mood music so and iron ore for example the growth story that we're down by 5 percent but we fold into that foreign currency story what's happening in terms of effect because the dollar was actually completely flat on the day that we did see the Haven trade come into the Japanese yen. First up there on your vertical for foreign exchange for our radio audience up 5 percent of the Japanese yen. We also see the bid for Swiss franc come in two tenths. Almost a quarter of a percent over that. And in general there was a bid for government. Debt whether you see that in Europe German 2 year down 7 basis points Portuguese down 8 basis points. And that was a theme in U.S. as well. And you really saw that in the US. Caroline as you just said and really yields now at the lowest of the session as we were heading into the close. Just quickly here we're off five six seven eight basis points lower in yield pretty much across the board. The two year yield we've talked about this. We peaked at 163. We're back down to a 147. And the 10 year yield was well above a 2 0 4 I believe. And finally back below 2 percent. A one ninety six remain as we're really thinking about yields the long in rising slowly interest rates and what that means for the housing market. Well speaking of the housing market Redfin reported earnings. Right now it looks like they beat on some of the main numbers here but you're seeing the shares lower in the post market down about 8 percent. Here they had a loss per share in the fourth quarter of twenty seven cents. That was actually a little bit better than what the street was looking for. Revenue coming in at six hundred and forty three million. That's above the consensus street estimate of five ninety nine as far as its forecasts. Here's your guidance. Five thirty five to five hundred and sixty million dollars in revenue. That's actually slightly above what the street was looking for on average of 528. But once again maybe that's not enough here for folks this year down seven and a half percent. Yeah it's really interesting because heading into this if you look at shares of Redfin they were down for the year. They're down about 25 percent. So to see this stock drop even though they're meeting on some of the metrics for the last quarter and also for the outlook that is a surprise. We want to go over to Shake Shack as well which is of course you know Danny Meyer's sort of a business when it comes to burgers. And we are seeing that fourth quarter like for like sales up almost 21 percent versus the estimate of about 20 percent. So the market was anticipating this sort of a growth in sales. They're saying they were just as lost per share was 11 cents. That's slightly worse on a year on year basis. But this is a company that is overall seeing sales on the rise. They're seeing 13 new domestic company operated shack openings. They're saying trying to dig into the press release here. And they say as we look back on 2021 we remain incredibly grateful. I'm proud of how they continue to overcome some of the challenges but they're still looking towards what is a decline in traffic. They say our sales were impacted by the sharp increase in Micron cases in particular in January causing a slight decline in traffic lost hours and closures. So now they're looking for pre-K Covid movement patterns. May they remain uncertain. Tyler Yeah I'm still trying to figure out Caroline as you said digging through all of these press releases sort of the tone in the markets. We knew this was a classic Rascoff day and that sort of continues in the price action that we see after hours going through the Redfin. Frankly the commentary team looks pretty positive there. Talked about some of the record revenues that they've had the big growth in sometimes triple digits on a year over year basis. But there has been a lot of concerns about the supply chain and maybe affordability as well. Hey I want to mention that we are waiting Roku earnings to be released after the bell. Interestingly enough the Investor Relations website is down right now but the stock is certainly moving lower in after hours trading unit 8 percent remain. The stock down 70 percent from its highs last year. Yeah. And I mean look I mean this was obviously one of the big pandemic winners. You talk about kind of these second tier tech stocks. I mean I do want to go back to some of those big tech stocks and the things I mean I was just looking at the data here. You talk about Facebook down 38 percent year to date Amazon down 7 percent year to date Netflix down 35 36 percent year to date. Google Alphabet down eight and a half percent year to date. And even the other two two names that sort of got lumped in with the fang stocks. Microsoft down 14 percent and Apple down 5. That's year to date basis. And of course if you go back to the all time highs which for most of these stocks were back in sort of the fall and late summer of last year the declines are even worse than those are significant moves. All right guys we're watching also the Shake Shack in Redfin both lower in the aftermarket. That's good it for across platform coverage on radio TV and YouTube. We'll see you again same time same place tomorrow. More market coverage coming up as we dig into these numbers a shake shack falls after missing revenue outlooks. We dig into Redfin too. This is bring back. While the mood music when sound today as we once again see the tensions between Ukraine and Russia build and we want to be short these markets in the moment using the S & P 500 down by 2 percent. Maybe there wasn't enough of a bid to catch some of these sell off pullbacks because the volumes within remember. But nevertheless the Nasdaq fell back by two point nine percent. Big tech feeling the pain most thoroughly. Russell 2000 off by two and a half percent when worried about inflation. The Federal Reserve. But we're acutely word of geopolitics now. That is why we see the Haven bed come in. This is in the yellow line of where the gold price is going quite a bit. That the gold suddenly got on the overall they're up like 1900 in terms of a price point on the downside. I put you digital gold actually accelerating its drop off. As you see we're now down by more than 8 percent. Haven't seen these sorts of sell offs in several months for Bitcoin. So clearly the lack of volatility is a thing of the past for this particular risk asset. You know that it tends to double up on where tech stocks goes. The tech stocks drop. So too does bitcoin more harshly. So much for a diversified trade thus far. Meanwhile the yield on the 10 year continuing to dive lower with sub 2 percent one point ninety six percent. This is we anticipate what the Federal Reserve will do. Whether or not it will indeed tack on inflation and whether or not we need more of a haven at this particular point tonight let's do all of this really go into their safe haven trades and bring in our very own Bloomberg News senior markets editor Mike Regan. And Mike it's interesting as we get a custom now more and more do these two to three percent days as you think about a Federal Reserve that's starting to pull back and then of course the volatility that ensues. What stands out to you on these two to three percent big swing days. Well I think one thing you hear it a million times but I think it bears repeating on a day like this is due to political tensions like this tend to have really acute sharp risk of short term effects. They rarely drag a market down over the long term. That said I mean this is a unique situation. Obviously you know a tension between all of Europe and the U.S. and Russia is not really your run of the mill geopolitical tension. It's something on another level. And it's not obviously the only thing the markets are worried about. Interest rates of course and the Fed being the main thing. So the question becomes well is this enough to cause the Fed to pause. So far it doesn't look like the pricing rate hike pricing much of that is being priced in. Yeah I mean we should just for clarity too. I mean the geopolitics here involved with the countries involved are a lot different than maybe what we've dealt with over the last 30 40 years. You have two nuclear powers effectively rattling their sabers at each other. Absolutely. However on that point though is there more to this soft and just geopolitics. Well I think it's you know the big elephant in the room is what the Fed's going to do obviously. I mean and you look at what we saw today. We're still above the lows we saw of the correction last month when really Russia wasn't really in the mix then. So I think it still is sort of a wait and see what the Fed's going to do. If you read the remarks from James Bullard today credit one of the more hawkish members of the Fed but it doesn't sound like he's ready to blink yet. And if you look at sort of financial conditions as a whole the major financial condition indexes which take into account everything from credit spreads how's volatility there. They're hanging in there. I mean they have softened a little bit. They're tightened up if you will a little bit. But but really I don't think anywhere near the point where it would get on the Fed's radar just yet. I'm sure they're monitoring this very very closely. But you know so far it doesn't seem like it's enough to sort of get them to reverse course to pivot. You know they have a month until the next meeting. So there's there's plenty of time for them to do that. But but so far it doesn't seem like. Meanwhile people are calling for them to do more in Sutton somewhat spark a market crash. Your resident Paul Costa here for Bloomberg and our other resident podcast is Nicholas Joe Weisenthal Tracy Alloway. I've been speaking to Credit Suisse in particular. And and really the talk that coming is the potential for you know wanting to see a significant sort of Volcker moment. This is from Posner are over it at Credit Suisse saying that really you need a shock strategy to bust some of these asset bubbles that people really worrying about some sort of dramatic not just 50 basis point rise but more than that. Well I would say when Zoltan Poser speaks people listen very closely is very very respected guy. This is this was a dramatic statement from him and notes. I think his point is that taking a little bit of the froth out of the asset markets would help the Fed's goal. Taming inflation froth not gone. What's that. It's the froth not already gone. Are there signs that there's still a little little left. You know we're still looking at a PE above 20 in the S & P 500. You know that's still pretty high historically. So there's probably more to go. Bond yields you know with inflation that we've seen still where they are. It's kind of surprising. So certainly you know there is more to go if you know the Fed decides that this is. Elation is here to stay for the rest of the year and talk about frost being pulled out of the market. And I know that we're global and we go across. I said do single stock for us if you will. Metal platforms falling out of the top 10 companies by value globally. You're down to the lowest levels that we haven't seen since May of 20 20. And I was looking rough 45 percent from the last recent high that we had really in the fall of 2021. What is DAX signaling to you about idiosyncratic risk vs. a big tech company that may no longer be as big as we thought. Yeah I mean I think it's it's almost all idiosyncratic risk for four met for sure. You know people just not happy about this pivot and and this sort of softening of growth the plateau in off of growth. I mean how many more users could Facebook possibly add. And you know the issues with Apple and monetizing the advertising revenue that sort of thing. So but certainly one thing I would add is you know everyone knows that Russia is very good if they decide to sort of be an aggressor in the cyber warfare space. So I think that's something I would keep an eye on for tech stocks. Just any signs of concerns about that going forward. Notable Bloomberg News senior markets editor. We always love having him. Mike Regan thank you. A 38 percent drop. That's deep value now. Is that. Oh cool. Cathy Wood. Meanwhile let's keep you up to date with news from around the world. Here's the first word that John Holland. Caroline thank you. The U.S. is ramping up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. President Biden says a quote false flag event may be underway. And a top diplomat is describing Moscow as moving toward an imminent invasion. Russia says no invasion of Ukraine is underway or planned. But in an official response to the Biden administration's proposed security assurances the Kremlin said the offers were unsatisfactory and Russia might have to resort to unspecified military technical measures. Meanwhile Ukraine's ambassador to the United States says her nation would like to avoid a war but is prepared to defend itself. Oksana Marker of us told Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington D.C.. Take a listen. While others can talk about aggression only we also and our president and our leaders have to talk about how country was out fighting moves on and goes with ordinary life but also get for that. Panic is not something that we need to get prepared. I knew that what Putin wants us to the state to be in we will not panic. We will quietly prepare and will resist. The ambassador also says Ukraine is not giving up on hopes of joining NATO. Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must testify in New York a Tennessee attorney general Letitia James a civil probe of the Trump organization. A state judge today request rejected a request by Trump. Donald Trump junior Andy Barker Trump that he blocked James subpoenas for their deposition. James has been investigating potentially fraudulent asset valuations at the Trump organization. Trump says the probe is politically motivated and the U.S. Agriculture Department is confirming a supervisor in Mexico and his family did receive threats after he refused to certify an avocado shipment. The USDA says the threat was credible and warned the ban on avocado imports from Mexico won't be lifted until there's assurance that employees lives aren't at risk. The USDA halted avocado imports from a coastal state west of Mexico City last week after the inspector received a threatening call. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm John Hyland. This is Bloomberg. Looks like the Web site of Roku is back up and running we're actually finally getting those earnings results or bring them for you. Fourth quarter net revenue does come in a little bit light. Eight hundred and sixty five point three million versus estimates of what the analysts expected of eight ninety three point one. First quarter net revenue also looks like 720 million versus estimates of 750 1. And that impacts really all the way down to the bottom line. First quarter adjusted EBITDA of about fifty five million analysts really wanted seventy eight point four million. So you're really seeing the shares drop down there in post market even though at least CPS on the non adjusted basis here of course does look better than expected. Another key number remain and then I'll pass it on to you. Active accounts it actually was a little bit better. Sixty point one million analysts really wanted here to see fifty nine point seven million. All right. And we're keeping an eye on Redfin. Those results came just a little while ago. The shares lower. They had been higher here earlier in the session here post market primarily because they did beat on all of the key metrics here one for corkscrew. Q loss coming in a little bit smaller than what the street was looking for at twenty seven cents in and the revenue figure coming in at six hundred forty three million which is well above street estimates guidance also at least on revenue above what the street was expecting. Nevertheless the shares are lower here on the day as a lot of people maybe reassess some of the growth prospects for companies like this. Because of course we know the backdrop for the housing market. It's changing. We got some interesting data a little bit earlier in the day. First it was on mortgage rates and in the U.S. they're getting closer to 4 percent. In fact we're seeing the average for a 30 year loan now at three point nine two percent. That's the highest level since May 20 19. Keep in mind we were below 3 percent at one point just a few months ago. On top of that. We're looking at housing starts data which of course fell for the first time in four months. U.S. real estate reporting for us here at Bloomberg. Prashant Gopal joining us right now to talk a little bit more about this. There's a lot going on right now in the housing market overall. It seems this is still a hot market but there still seems to be a lot of issues right now being called into question as to of housing affordability housing availability. And now of course you throw in mortgage rates. How does this all shake up. Yeah I mean it's it's really interesting you have you know maybe one of the hottest market the hottest housing markets in history right now. There's there's very little to buy. It just seems to get worse. The housing shortage and you know fierce demand. But you know on the rise and now you have rising mortgage rates. And you know actually in the short term that's causing people to kind of rush in fearing that they don't get in fast enough rates will go higher. Okay. So actually in the short term mortgage rates spiking means everyone rushes to the hill they push up demand. But longer term well it's steady and the demand a little bit. Are we going to start to see house prices rolling over or is the supply side just too strong of an issue. Well you know you you'd imagine that at some point you know first time buyers will get priced out. And you know they're already getting price down. So that. But you know you have investors who are kind of the wild card here. They've jumped in and they've helped to fuel demand. And the question is you know will the investors stick around. And if they do they may you know help to continue to prop up prices for a while. So you know it's kind of kind of the million dollar question where things go. We've had an interesting conversation in the last few days on this program about who's in fixed rate and of course who's impacted by variable rate loans as well when the Fed starts to think about raising rates and tapering off. How are you thinking about those broader implications on the housing market. Well you know one thing that I think people aren't really thinking about is the rising rising mortgage rates have a kind of a lock in effect for existing home homeowners with mortgages. So they're going to be more reluctant to leave their old mortgage which is cheaper to buy a new house and take on you know higher mortgage rates. So the higher the rates go the more reluctant you're going to have sellers you know to to sort of leave leave what they have already pushed Uncle Paul there. Bloomberg real estate reporter helping us break down some of that data that we had a little bit earlier today about the housing market and how that holds up. Of course another big pillar of this economy is of course consumer spending. Going to wrap up our coverage up Bloomberg Markets closed right now. But stick around here for a triple take coming up over the next half hour. We're down in on Wal-Mart's earnings report not just Wal-Mart really specific but overall sort of what it means for consumer spending trends. I mean this is everyone is affected by Wal-Mart in some way here in New York. It's hard to get hold of. But it is a notable perspective as how well they manage their inventory. What are the logistics that they managed to overcome. Because it seems as they've managed to dominate the supply chain issue and the company maybe almost like Apple who is unbelievable supply chain relationships with their suppliers saying that they're able to also pass those costs to the consumer. We've got a couple of good guests coming up to definitely to stick around for us. Are all artists refinished of director of consumer research and Jesse La Cavalier author of The Rule of Logistics.