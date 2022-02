00:00

AIRLINE ASSOCIATION, STAR ALLIANCE, INCLUDING SINGAPORE AIRLINES, LUFTHANSA, AND UNITED AIRLINES. GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WE ARE SEEING MORE BORDERS OPENING UP. HOW ENCOURAGED ARE YOU? WHAT RECOVERY MIGHT WE EXPECT IN 2022? > > GOOD MORNING. IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE WE ARE HERE TO SAY RECOVERY IS ON THE WAY. I THINK THE SECOND HALF OF LAST YEAR THERE WAS CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM AND CONFIDENCE THAT RECOVERY WAS ON THE WAY UP BUT THEN OMICRON CAME AT THE END OF LAST YEAR. NEVERTHELESS, WE ARE SEEING BORDERS BEING OPENED, QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS REDUCED, REMOVED, AND WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW, WE HAVE HIGHER VACCINATION RATES, BETTER UNITY, GENERALLY SPEAKING , BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE VIRUS IN ITS VARIANTS, S IT IS FAIR TO SAY AFTER TWO YEARS -- SO IT IS FAIR TO SAY WE ARE LEARNING TO LIVE WITH THE VIRUS AND GOING ONWARD FROM HERE. HASLINDA: YOU CAN ' T TALK ABOUT A RETURN TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL OR NORMALITY UNTIL CHINA COMES ON BOARD. CHINA CONTRIBUTES TO A HUGE PART OF INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL. CHINESE TRAVELERS SPENT $250 BILLION IN 2019 AND OVERSEAS TRAVEL BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, SO HOW MUCH CLARITY DO YOU HAVE WHEN CHINA WILL REOPEN ITS BORDERS? > > THERE WILL BE POCKETS OF UNEVEN RECOVERY, AND ASIA-PACIFIC IS ONE OF THEM. IN A THREE-HOUR RADIUS, YOU ' RE CROSSING INTERNATIONAL BORDERS. IN THE CASE OF CHINA AND HONG KONG, THE SITUATION IS UNCLEAR AT THE MOMENT. NOTWITHSTANDING THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLISHED A FIVE-YEAR PLAN ON RECOVERY AND GROWTH, BUT IT ' S DELAY AS IT WERE IN OPENING ITS BORDERS WILL HAVE AND IS HAVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON RECOVERY. JUST YESTERDAY, HONG KONG ANNOUNCED SUSPENSION OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES FLIGHT CARRYING PASSENGERS WHO TESTED POSITIVE ON ARRIVAL. IT IS A QUESTION MARK WHETHER THAT IS NECESSARY. NO AIRLINES WILL WILLINGLY CARRY A POSITIVE INFECTED PASSENGER ANYWHERE, SO THERE ARE QUESTIONS TO BE ASKED ON SOME OF THE POLICY. YVONNE: IT IS INTERESTING, YOU MENTIONED IN NOVEMBER, STAR ALLIANCE AMONG YOUR RIVALS OR PEERS DID ENGAGE WITH THE CHINESE AUTHORITIES AND TRIED TO CONVINCE THEM TO EASE THE BORDER CLOSURES. WHAT ARE THESE DISCUSSIONS LIKE NOW? HAS THERE BEEN ANY PROGRESS FROM THERE END? > > TO THE EXTENT THAT WEEKEND, WE DO WHAT WE CAN AS AN ALLIANCE OR ALLIANCES. AIRLINES ARE DOING IT BY THEMSELVES TOO, AND INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATIONS ARE TRYING TO CONVINCE REGULATORS AND AUTHORITIES WHO TAKE A MORE INFORMED OF THE USE OF HER. WHAT HAS BEEN MISSING IN THE LAST TWO YEARS -- ON THE OPENING OF BORDERS. WHAT WE HAVE BEEN MISSING IN LAST TWO YEARS, WHAT I CALL THE POLITICIZATION OF VACCINES FOR RECOGNITION AND NON-RECOGNITION OF VACCINES, AND AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE REGULAR -- REGULATORS, RIGO TORREY 30 SINGLETS BE INFORMED BY SCIENCE AND MEDICAL EVIDENCE IN THE WAY WE TREAT OUR BORDER CONTROLS, BUT VERY FEW ARE WALKING THE TALK. THAT IS WHERE OUR CONCERN IS AND WHERE WE NEED TO PAY ATTENTION. HASLINDA: AL WILL TRAVEL CHANGE IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE YEARS -- HOW WILL TRAVEL CHANGE IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE YEARS? MASK WEARING, VACCINATION STATUS IN TWO OR THREE YEARS, HOW WILL IT CHANGE? > > I THINK FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS, THAT IS THE EXPECTATION. WHILE WE ARE LEARNING TO LIVE WITH THE VIRUS, EVENTUALLY THESE REQUIREMENTS WILL DISAPPEAR OR GO AWAY, AND THAT IS ONE THING THE INDUSTRY NEEDS TO MAKE SURE, LIKE THE 9/11 TRAGEDIES, SOME OF THOSE RULES ARE STILL WITH US TODAY, AND WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THE COVID-19 RULES, SOME OF THOSE RULES, DON ' T NEED TO BE WITH HIS GOING FORWARD, BUT IT IS AN INTERESTING QUESTION BECAUSE AS RECOVERY RETURNS AND VOLUME OF PASSENGER INCREASES, THESE NEW FRICTIONS AND PROCESSES WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED. THEY ARE NOT SUSTAINABLE. THE PROCESS OF DOCUMENTATION AND CHECK-IN. HASLINDA: WE KNOW THAT STAR ALLIANCE HQ IS MOVING TO SINGAPORE. GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT THE SITUATION IS. > > SURE. THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS IS COMPLETE. WE ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL SINCE OCTOBER. WE ARE UP AND RUNNING AND TRYING TO ACCESS INNOVATION AND RESOURCES. IT IS A GREAT TEAM FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING MEMBERS, THE