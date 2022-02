00:00

Bit more on what areas are you focusing on in terms of growth for this by this and next financial year. Sure us and so we are in the business of facilitating credit for micro enterprises. Since we raised our funding the last round and throughout the year we've been heavily focused on scaling up our business to though the last might be giants including a lot of full blast might be deals we've not been so far of building credit. So that continues to be the focus. But first the funding round. The focus has been broadly to scaling the book as well as diversifying into multiple product offerings scaling beyond the geographies we have been to scaling back in India as well as it or investing in hiding the leadership team and having people across the geographies to service the demand. DAX coming in. We were aiming to be profitable by the fourth Matt Miller and hoping that the media will be breaking even. There was some development in the plan. So given the current spread. But we are back in action and I'm looking forward to a very exciting to anyone to. You also had a target of one billion dollar loan disbursement by March. What's your status on that target. And can you update us on targets for this. Twenty twenty two. Twenty twenty three. You're right. So like I said the last two months there were two factors. One was a full sell micron spread in India. Apart from that there was also some slowdown given the industries we are in still the last two months year and are typically down months. But the industry is looking. So there was some bit of a change in terms of taking the impact of the pandemic and the slowdown. So we are close to 70 percent of the target and looking at covering it up by May 22 or so that's been small change but very bullish about the next few. It is a very competitive space per lobby and your relatively new player. How do you intend to keep up the growth momentum. So I think the most important thing to note here is the size of the market right. What we do is we are providing credit to underserved last night retailers. And what's been really helping us so far is being of course you know the the business money but also the rigor and and this execution at scale. I think though for us it's a crowded market. At the same time we have a good satiated product offering. We executed deal distorted across multiple industries as we are looking at still how and how the focus is moving from the government to Amazon sector and what to say the potential of the sector. Who is. There is a school full and a lot more room to scale up. We have not even been the hardest practice office we will think with top hundred brands across Fortune 500 companies and collectively you know we're looking at addressing a billion dollar plus market. So it's a huge market and a lot for the mindset that we can sell risk immediately. So there is a force but there is of course a room floor for many players at the same time for us. We want to continue to focus on how we have scaled up how we have executed and other technology play which is being very very strong and has to keep ahead of the goal. There are risks including repayment risks. Given that SABC is still struggling to I guess get out of the pandemic. How do you assess those risks. So Bob was is is a model where we look at a lot of trading data. We we don't rely on the estimates to self report does data. The data comes to us by I believe that forms the trading equal system. We work with large corporate age. So and and you know for the GST data and that allows us to build a robust underwriting process. So of course the step one is to build a strong credit model and continuously improve on the credit quality. Second is the collection efficiency. So of course like there is a focus on disbursing funds. We are also a surety that we have the proper risk against building the supply chain finance. But it offers some strength there. But at the same time other strength and the focus working very closely with the India I see the brands allows us to keep the portfolio in check at the same time. We have a huge technology player there. We we are able to do this strong monitoring controls over the loans at the offer. So those integrations and those technology donations has this to understand if there is any kind of a fun division. So we can't be constantly want to do that. At the same time given that we are providing credit to a misdemeanor to buy inventory from the branch that allows us to monitor the NGOs of the funds because the biggest challenge. So some of these factors including this the focus and execution is what keeps us into this.