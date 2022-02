00:00

Wendy we spoke to you a couple months ago and you were playing with the most bullish out there in terms of just how you think the CSI 300 is going to reach an all time high this year. A.D. do you feel that way. Yeah. I still feel that way. I think if we look at the earnings in the past months the earnings gross for CSI 300 actually got revised up from about 17 percent year over year growth to about 20 percent year over year growth. And you have materials financials industrials helping to to create that incremental upside. So I think we're in a very uncertain period with the retail expectation being priced in geopolitical uncertainty and is dampening risk appetite in the onshore retail. So the January onshore retail mutual fund sales was quite weak. It's had about eighty one billion. And that here though was 500 plus billion. So we're going through a rough patch 48 shares right now. Yeah a rough patch at least for the quarter it seems. Walk us through then when we're gonna see that sort of reversal that trigger war. Things can come back in a big way because you've been talking a bit more about the timing of when this is gonna happen. Right. Right. Right. That's a very good question. So last year the numbers were front end loaded and this year the numbers are going to be back end loaded particularly in terms of earnings growth. So I think a quarter fourth quarter last year in Q1 this year is where people get a comfort that a trial has been reached. And then off the basis of this trial to Q3 Q4 call we're going to see incrementally better earnings growth and to take it to about 20 percent for the year which is on consensus that we're at 17 percent year over year. And if you apply a you know 13 times multiple on that growth you get about more than 20 percent upside on the CSI 300. So so it's you know it's mass. And China is a bit unique that in the sense that it's in the easing cycle. And we understand the easing measures are going to be front end loaded which is what you talked about earlier. You know mortgage requirement down payment requirement coming down in one of the Tier 4 cities that we saw overnight. Wendy David here apologies let me just interrupt you very quickly. There is some breaking news right now. And we are starting to see risk assets move up a little bit really on the back of this news that the U.S. has accepted. Let me just get that line so I can be very as accurate as possible has accepted talks with the Russians next week. That's according to a statement of the State Department. So as you can see this risk there is a little bit more risk coming back onto the table certainly not enough to erase all of these losses. It's early going goings the first couple of minutes of course and seconds really from this breaking news. Let's give this time to simmer Wendy. Let me bring you back in I guess on a similar theme here. Assuming we do get that bottom you're predicting for this eight or even the eight sharemarket which part of this equity market do you think it performs from here. We saw people coming back to grill some of it. They think year to date in about a month and half it's really silly initials and energy and property that outperformed. But I think just over the past week you see the girls names have been sort of seeing a little bit of sign of life. So I think it will be selective across the leaders in these sectors because what we see in this space is the winners are gaining share and the weaker operators are being marginalized using property as a prime example. But I think another relevant point going through you was earlier point is that by March we're going to see better macro particularly in front end for Jen and that is about 6 percent of annual total. But once you get to March it's about 8 percent annual total based on past 10 years data and infra is where things seems to be shaping up. It was a bit more upside. And then around the NPC we probably get more specifics on the projects. So we think it's a timing issue as we get to more concrete data supporting the recovery case for China's economy and then hands but as investment sentiment. OK so when do you. You essentially mentioned two things in and financials which have to have outperformed his obviously growth. And because I know you've turned bullish and on e-commerce as early as two months ago. Talk to us about what else we're not seeing. What is your sort of gut feeling. You know best guess what other sector might come in your favor. After the NPC. I think there's a lot of appetite for the reopening trade. We've seen that and I think that has more room to go particularly with regard to domestic reopening. Yeah. And I think infra probably has a bit more room to go and the housing recovery has a bit more room to go based on what's happening right now. And I think just as the overall when we do our numbers for a pack equity strategy the two markets at the index level that are very competitive in terms of relatively low gross margin and relatively low margin. These are the top picks at MSCI China and non financials at about twenty four one to twenty five percent gross margins at around 6 percent that margin. So as the Asia internal market opens up I think these two indices at the non-financial level does have competitiveness that is probably well recognized by the investors at this point in time. Wendy before you go. What's your take on green stocks in China right now. The decarbonization had their renewable names. I see some segment C on petition. Yes some segment of it. It probably still has more growth ahead. And then some segment of it. I think there are concerns about sanctions. So they have all sold off. But I think the decarbonization approach is probably broadening out from maybe from renewable solar wind to potentially you know clean coal. There are reports about greater interest from different approaches to work decarbonisation. So I think we got balanced exposure to all different segments and energy revolution of decarbonisation is probably the biggest thing that is happening in the next decade and then globally. What we find on the margin is that ESG mandate ESG has been producing results until last year. Conventional energy came back. So it will be interesting to see according to our global colleagues whether people stick to a low carbon footprint or improving cut carbon footprint in the investment decision.