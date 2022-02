00:00

Sam great to get your perspective. We were just hearing Emery talking there about Putin having leverage to get what he wants. What do you think is his end game. Well you know I wouldn't be so sure that he has an end game. I think to a large extent the situation that we find ourselves in actually suits Putin pretty well. You know he wins domestically from a sense of geopolitical threat and confrontation with the West. It's very important to sort of the way that he's legitimized himself over the last seven or eight years and and certainly supports the idea that if you were thinking about political change in Russia now is not the time to do it. But by the same token he doesn't win from from an actual conflict. Right. A conflict is Dow Jones of a war is is unpredictable. And it doesn't it's not necessarily something that he would would win and that Russia would win. So I think what he may be aiming for is what we have which is a protracted open ended stance of a geopolitical confrontation with the West that very much keeps him at the at the center of attention. But that doesn't necessarily lead to some kind of lasting solution that continues to give him this ability to manipulate through the fears and anxieties of governments whether in Washington or in Kiev. So let's just think about that from the other side of the table. If that is the case and if Western leaders of Western strategies recognize that. What is their next move on the chessboard of the Checkers board to try and change that. Change the narrative. If we don't want years and years of this kind of instability how should we be responding. How should Kiev be responding. We heard from Ukraine a little bit earlier on saying we continue to believe that we should have the option of joining NATO. For instance if that was removed from the table how would that change the game. Well I think one of the reasons people want to remove that from the table is because while it's it's possible to have a large scale strategic open ended conversation about a new security architecture for Europe which does not have to look anything like the current security architecture which could in fact eventually deliver something that Putin or any other Russian leader might be more happy with. The reality is that nobody wants to give Putin that kind of a gift right when when they feel like they have a gun held to their heads or to Ukraine's head. So I think there's there's a couple of things. One is is to be open that there are things that we can't talk about and we should be talking about. And there are things that that could make everybody more secure and to recognize that the current situation doesn't suit the West necessarily any better than it suits Russia. Obviously the Biden administration London Brussels would rather be talking about other things. But as we're having that conversation I think there's a lot of desire on the part of Western leaders to create a bit more security and stability for for Ukraine. What they're not happy with is the possibility that if we end up in these very long protracted conversations that that Ukraine could be held or permanently hostage. More or less permanently Sam. Even if we can find an interim solution to tamp down the escalation we have been seeing in recent weeks. Is this is just not going to rear its ugly head time and time again. You know I think it it very well may and part of the reason that it will I think is because it does suit Putin's political interest domestically. You know for it for him you know whatever he might achieve eventually on the international scene is is not worth very much if he's not still in power in Russia. There are very real problems in the Russian economy and the handling of the pandemic and the fact that they haven't been able to to increase Russia's sense of Russian's ordinary Russian sense of of well-being over the last seven or eight years. And so getting them to focus on on conflict getting them to focus on this sense of of of international threats and and frankly to accept a degree of sacrifice in order to to win that threat as is is something that's potentially a win from front from his perspective. How unpopular would a war be in Russia. That's. That's a very good question. I mean I think look we've had again. Russia's been at war with Ukraine now for for for seven plus years going on eight years next month. And despite a lot of propaganda. Right. It has not really built a sense of of public support as your reporter was saying earlier. Right. For a larger scale military confrontation with with Ukraine. And I really don't see that changing if a war happens. There will be a rally around the flag effect. It will probably be relatively short lived. I mean Putin has advantages right. He controls all of the television stations. He basically controls all the political parties in the in the parliament. So he will dominate that that conversation. But that won't change Russia's sense of of of what's going on in their own country in their own pocketbooks and their own livelihoods for for for very long.