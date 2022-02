00:00

To me you're a very brave person because you're tapping markets on a day where well we've seen a lot of pressure on the periphery in Europe we've seen that paper from the ECB. A lot of concerns perhaps that we're entering into a new normal. So why would you do this now today. And also if you can tell me more about the syndication I believe is a 30 year. How much demand are you going to get for it. Good afternoon. First of all the volatility we've seen lately is the very normal reaction to an expected normalization of monetary policy. Neither the direction or the size of the move are anything outside what we had foreseen. So what today shows is that despite the volatility the market is working well and it's open for business. We've had an extremely successful 30 year transaction. Seven billion is the most we've ever issued in that tenant and 60 billion is the biggest demand we've ever obtained in LT. And I can tell him now that the non-resident foreign participation in the final allocation was the most that it's ever been on any transaction. So it's it's still open for business despite the volatility. And the sell off not just the volatility but also we saw a sell off right after the ECB and European debt. But just to make it clearer so you say it's that 30 years on occasion you've attracted 60 billion euros. That that was the demand. But I wonder you know how much of a premium are you going to pay. Because again what is key here is that you're really going for it after a week in which the ECB has to some extent change the conversation. Are you expecting to pay a much higher premium now to please things. No. The pricing has already happened. And the new issue premium that we've offered is between two and three basis points which is very very usual. So the indication was 10 basis points over and above the previous 2015 rather than 2052 10. So the market's working remarkably well. Pamela going in London. Let's carry on the conversation that Maria has started. I think you're targeting roughly what 75 bishop 75 billion in issuance this year similar to what you were targeting last year. Can you give me an idea of the calendar on that and whether or not that calendar is going to be affected by the expectation of higher yields as we work our way through this year. Are you going to front load a bit more. Are you going to bring it forward. Does the calendar change. The Spanish treasury usually front loads a significant amount of issuance in Q1. That's when investors are most ready to fill their portfolios with liquid assets. And we usually revise downwards our issuance target as uncertainties become cleared up throughout the year. But we are too big and too established a treasury to be excessively opportunistic in how we issue. We will do as much front loading as we usually do. But as uncertainties become clearer will we'll revise are our issuance targets. On the subject of issuance director general where does green debt specifically fit into that. GREENE That we've doubled into this market last year we issued a very very successful 5 billion. We showed that for green Spain demand far outweighs the supply. It's a it's a more difficult market to supply into because we have to choose extremely high quality projects that investors want to issue. And this is despite what next generation EU wants to issue. But we will continue to tap that bond this year and to provide as much liquidity as investors require in it. And this will become a structural element of our program. This this this diversifies our investor base. And that's for the green. But I wonder what about the Lakers. Because of course to go to the core of the issue here though the changes are we're talking about in this market are driven by of course inflation expectations. Is that something they are willing perhaps to tap in differently. Lincolns And then for my impression based on what you're saying you're actually pretty calmly or is a market panic and perhaps mispricing after that press conference by Christine like at. I will answer the last answer the last question before the market is adjusting to a change in an indication that the market is working very well where we're all being able to issue and we will all adapt to whatever those expectations land. The link as we've been issuing structurally for eight years now and again it's a structural element of our of our program. We won't do more of it. I do say however that heightened inflation expectations increases investor demand for inflation coverage. But we will continue to issue regularly as we have done for the last eight years. Pablo what are you expecting in terms of the ECB being in the market this year. If we are going to be seeing rate rises maybe towards the back end of this year we are going to have to roll down as expected the PAT program. But AP looks like it may be finishing a little bit earlier than anticipated as well. In terms of that price insensitive bidder in the market what are you planning for. What do you see. What kind of timeline are we working with here. Well the euro system will adjust its asset purchase program as it sees to achieve its target. It's up. Our mission is to adapt to that and to maintain a diversified deep investor base from real investors. Because when the Eurosystem retires from this market we will still have to issue a lot into the international and domestic investor base. Luckily for us though the international investor base has remained remarkably resilient throughout this entire episode. So we're confident that we'll be able to issue into it smoothly.