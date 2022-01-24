Beyond the Bell 01/24/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day a wild day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs counting down to the closing bell. Here to help take us beyond the bell it's our global simulcast partners Carol Massar and Tim Steinbeck bringing together our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube a day that started off with pretty much a plunge all the way down to the depths of correction for the S & P the Nasdaq the Russell and everything in between a thousand point drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Carol. But here we are right now. Everything in the green. Where are your mashed potatoes. I'm going to be eating mashed potatoes. I am shocked to see the investor buying. And we're seeing broad based buying into the close. Especially when you've got Tim that Fed decision come Wednesday. I'll get my mashed potatoes but I'm still waiting to see what the Fed had. I mean look earlier in the day the narrative that we were hearing was OK. Investors perhaps taking a step back and thinking about what happens and waiting for it to hear from the Fed. But hey they'd rushed in and they bought that dip. The Nasdaq 100 up more than five point six percent from lows right now. I thought a full day week last week. That's pretty long. And I mean this feels like five days in one day. Extraordinary. And I mean does this mean Jay Powell can relax now come Wednesday. He doesn't have to worry about the markets trying to signal to him. Well the markets certainly on the long end Caroline signaling the tens 20s 30s yields they are rising. If that's an indication of how we're thinking about growth and inflation on the long end and the two year yield is only down four basis points to just ninety six basis points a five year yield mostly unchanged. And I just want to point out we've been talking a lot about sort of the trading range on the S & P 500. Right now we've swung from peak to trough by about one hundred ninety four points on the S & P 500. We talk about how that compares to the swoon in March. Twenty twenty two hundred and nineteen points. That was the biggest day that we had. That was March 13th of 2020. So we're not far off that in terms of the severity of the swings here of course of severity. This time unlike March 13th 2020 is going to end positive believe it or not the S & P 500. And we're going to take time to walk you through this folks because this is important. The S & P 500 was down 4 percent on the day. It's going to close higher by 13 points or about to 10 three tenths of a percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than a thousand points as it goes higher by one hundred points three tenths of a percent. The Russell 2000 was down more than almost 3 percent. Now going to close higher by two point three percent. And let's flip it up to the NASDAQ indices. Both the composite and the Nasdaq 100 were down almost 5 percent on the day. They're both going to finish in the green. The Nasdaq composite higher by about six tenths of a percent. The Nasdaq 100 higher by about five tenths of a percent. Caroline. Yeah. Well Carol guess what's in the green up innovation ETF. See my two point eighty. You know she's back. And you know what's remarkable about that Caroline is it hit a new 52 week low today. Just today hit a new 52 week low and now it's closing in the green. Extraordinary. Well what's interesting Hank Smith of Have a Virtuous was just on with us. And he said listen you know we've seen this technical correction. You know certainly we saw it on the S & P 500. We've seen it in small caps. And at this point investors are seeing opportunities. He's the routine saying there is no alternative. What are going to do by the fixed income market. You going to buy treasuries. You still have some outperforming in terms of the equity and fairness. People did do that earlier today. Well let's look at how quickly they swung. Yeah well your way is. You know I'm just being cheeky cheeky and your favorite word. And let's Kim come back Carol and just dissect some of these equity markets for you. I know that we're also focused on the bond markets as well just from a sector level. This is a level two of the S & P 500 that we're talking about. This screen was a lot more read than it was before the market closed. It is basically green in the green and red in the red. But the composition is really interesting. You're getting a mix of it. You're getting energy but you're also getting food and staples. You're getting transportation but you're also getting consumer durables. So you're getting a pretty broad range of the sectors at least that are in the green here. I'll bring you down to the red because the red still is pretty significant. A lot of this is food and beverage but it's autos. If you're thinking about the risk taking and utilities if you're thinking Carol about those bond proxies as well going in the green red and the red you paint a picture tailor made where you're going to get more sort of trying to pick apart these extraordinary moves on the day. Let's get you an expert at Crystal. Jeff chief U.S. stretches for Ned Davis research. Give us your viewpoint. What happened. Why did the dip buy suddenly come back around lunch. Well there's a few things one is that clearly the hedge funds were we're not sure it looks like there are some short covering there being shown that the algo should come in toward the end of the day. They need know that they're trading. We lost our last 30 minutes. And so when the momentum got go into the upside they added to it. But also our sentiment indicators are showing the market was getting pretty washed out short term. So any sort of positive news was going to probably fall enough. Well let's again let's put this into perspective here Ed because last week you guys over and Ned Davis and you guys do some great research but you kind of put out a call here. That kind of the best was behind us. And forgive me if I'm mischaracterizing it but there was a general sense here that not only were we headed towards a full blown correction but they're you actually needed to be a little bit more of a shakeout in this market primarily because of what we've been seeing or maybe not seeing this earnings season. Do you still stand behind that. Yeah. Yeah. So the call from last week was really looking out from a few months really through the first half of the year and saying that you're not necessarily we're gonna have to have a major bear market. But the patient gains are likely to slow and you're going to get more corrections and more volatility which which of course we've seen over the past week. One of those big concerns was I think the most remarkable earnings growth stories that we saw last year are probably made very difficult to replicate this year. During each earnings season last year you got massive upward earnings revisions great beat rates in the same year for sanctioned companies beating estimates. So far we haven't seen that yet. It's early. Only about 12 percent of S & P 500 companies have reported. About 75 percent of them have estimates. That sounds great. It's not bad. But last year each quarter had over 80 percent and we're approaching 85 86 percent. Some quarters. So it's just not quite as good as it was before. And that probably will lead to more modest gains and bigger. Correct. Well Ed what do you think is the biggest to Terminator in terms of where we go next on the equity trade. Is it the technicals. How closely are you watching that. Is it what we get in terms of earnings and more particularly outlooks from these companies or is it Fed policy ultimately a little bit of everything. Yeah it's gonna be a little everything but I'm going to pinpoint one. Oh I'll go to the shed. You know this bull market was born of the Fed and they're extraordinary measures and it will probably die at the hands of the sheriff. So we'll get a much better idea on Wednesday what the Fed is thinking. The market has moved from maybe a couple of hikes in 2022 to now calls for hikes every single meeting a few key. And so all that anxious probably added to that the consternation over the past several days moving forward. Maybe we'll have a little bit better idea of what the Fed is going to do. And then to take it one more step further as we go out a few more months we'll probably get a better idea of what inflation actually is going to look like this year. And that may give the Fed room to go a little bit slower than some are fearing the Fed's going to have. And how do you balance then the higher yields. The research that you've done the impact on lower net present value with the alternative that we heard from Jeremy SIEGEL professor of our Wharton School with sort of Tina there is no alternative in the long run. Equities are the inflation hedge. How do you balance that with in-depth what could be lower net present value. I think if you're looking at the next few months or even about two a year it's of the interest rate changes really matter. So if you go post financial crisis. Interest rates were low low for the entire time. But if you got a spike higher 100 basis points in a 10 year treasury. There were a few months. The stock market took notice. So there's that aspect of it over the long run. If interest rates do remain low and this scheme is modest. If we have a slow move higher in interest rates stocks probably do fine. For example from the early 50s when interest rates first started rising all the way to 1966 two years of a slowly rising interest rate environment before rates got high enough. That was a problem for stocks. I don't have to go 15 years this time but it does tell you that the market can work higher if yields are rising as long as it's not too quickly. Help us understand what investors should be looking for from commentary from companies. We're about to be in the midst of earnings season. IBM today. Later this week we're hearing from Microsoft Tesla and Apple of course just to name a few. What do you want to hear from these companies. To tell you what the pulse of the U.S. economy is and the world economy and the consumer. I think we're going to need to hear a lot about Arbitron and supply chains. But then the other thing I'm going to listen to very closely are wages. That's going to have a big impact on the Fed. If we get wage push inflation or curb employees demanding higher wages because they think prices are going to rise for them that's going to be a bigger issue. But also profit margins were big driver of those remarkable earnings gains last year usually in the third year of an economic expansion which we're gonna be in for most of this year margin expansion continues. But because we've already done such a good job the margin front if wages are a little higher I kind of I wonder how much more margin expansion is out there. So wages and costs on that front are going to be I'm interested in your take quickly add on retail versus institutional right now. How much did you think you'd say it's the altos that dictate trade. How much as retail when he had. There are probably a lot of people who who were known to trading learned a lot of lessons over the past few weeks. So that may take some of the froth out of the market. Well our institutions are probably taking their lumps as well but it's quite possible. We've seen the peak of the undergraduate group flock to see how well they can back. And Crystal chief U.S. strategist for Ned Davis Research. Really appreciate the perspective here on days like today. Caroline some breaking news as well on fundamentals. Yeah IBM coming out and it's a beat with its fiscal fourth quarter revenue sixteen point seven billion. The estimate had been for 16 billion. They're saying that is growth of some six point five percent eight point six percent. If you're factoring in constant currencies we're also seeing consulting revenue looking pretty healthy four point seventy five billion. This is revenue up to the tune of 16 percent and a constant currency basis software revenue. This is where all the analysts ISE a trained software revenue seven point to seven billion. This is up 10 percent at constant currencies. Remember this is all as they've taken out can drill a pot taken that bit out of the business and really double down on what is the future of cloud of software of consulting and drug runners. With us a senior software an I.T. service analyst bringing back intelligence. Joining us on the phone and dig into it with you. Will with us will you for a moment because this is what Ivan Christian has been talking about. He's been promising mid single digit growth right. No absolutely said the two things that stand out to us is consulting growth and the improvement in software. And these are the two areas where you know going into the quarter we expected the consulting to be strong but we weren't sure where the software is going to end because last quarter they had a blip in software. It's nice to see a recovery in that segment. Also talked to us a little bit about the legacy business we see that go down. And I think that would be a good thing. This is the infrastructure business. It looks like sits down a 2 percent year on a year over year basis. How is the run off of that going relative to the uptick that we're seeing with regards to software and other services. So the you know the infrastructure segment will go up and down. And I mean that's cyclical as well as you know there's not going to be that much growth in that in any case. But the real kicker is how is software going to go going forward. I think the guidance that we're going to hear on the call is the most important thing for the company at this point because you know software not only brings good revenue growth but it also brings really high gross margins where gross margins in software are close to 80 percent. With that in the infrastructure segment is only 50. And while in the consulting segment is only around 30 and around this is a company that has been kind of setting itself for the future rate selling off some units as of late. How nervous though are you that it hasn't put out an outlook that it's going to talk about 2022 expectations on the call. What does that say to you. I think you know if you look at it from a macro point of view technology spending is strong. It's actually pretty strong right now. It's one of the best that I have seen in the last 15 plus years. So from that point we see no reason why IBM can I think good should not continue into next year. And so same thing for the software group. But we read you know we don't know what kind of margins that brings with us at that point. So I'm afraid you're not that concerned about the growth aspect. But one thing that I would say along with it is IBM still has a long way to go before it can match its peers when it comes to overall growth rate. All right. On a rock rock I really appreciate you taking time to be with us. Senior software and I.T. services analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence breaking down IBM earnings for us. IBM shares higher by about 6 percent. The headline Taylor Riggs IBM posting its best sales growth in 10 years on cloud demand. We take a look at fundamentals from some of the individual companies and fold that into fundamentals of some of the markets that we got today. Let's do all of this with Gina Martin and chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence and Gina. You just heard on Rogge talking about some of the companies some of the big tech companies were starting to hear from this week. You fold that in to a tech sector that managed to close up six tenths of 1 percent today. Gina how were you thinking about the fundamentals in this equity market. Yes. Well frankly the fundamentals have someone been somewhat ignored as the market has been very much focused on monetary policy. What's going on in rates and duration is the primary factor really driving stocks over the last couple of weeks. So getting into the thick of earnings season should provide some degree of welcome reprieve for the equity market. In particular at this week of earnings we get the most S & P 500 companies reporting this week. We get all of them the the giants in the tech space Microsoft Apple as well as Tesla next week will move to communications cell provided that these companies can be like IBM and beat expectations and importantly if they can guide for better growth going forward in particular on the margin lines it could provide a welcome source of stability and some reprieve to the endless selling that we've been experiencing for the last couple of weeks. The flip side of that is we've seen another situation like we saw with Netflix Thursday after the bell when Netflix reported Jena. You have a new note out from you and your team this morning. It's saying the tech is in trouble is top and bottom lines trail S & P 500 pace. What specifically are you seeing that shows you that techs in trouble. Yeah. So the problem that tech faces is for the monster at missed the last five years but especially the last two years tech has produced faster than S & P 500 revenue as well as EPW growth that has flipped for the first half of 2022 at least maybe all of 2022. The consensus is expecting tech to continue to produce faster revenue growth in the S & P 500 but slower growth than the S & P 500. At the same time the Space Command's a gigantic premium. So those two factors don't really jive. How can you have slower than then S & P 500 growth but a bigger premium than the S & P 500. Well you only can do that if you can convince investors that this is a short term phenomenon and that longer term you will see much stronger revenue growth ultimately manifest itself in much stronger EPW growth. And that's why I say you want to focus really exclusively on what's happening with margins because that's what's creating that downdraft is they're still producing incredible revenue growth but they're not getting it all feeding through to the bottom lines. The companies do need to manage costs really carefully. They need to convince the consensus that they're going to be able to do so going forward. And they might be able to produce a little bit of share buyback upside to EPA says Lao. That could certainly improve. The outlook is going to be a difference this time around Gina. And we are in conversation right now with Gina Martin Adams chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. Is there any sort of difference this time around this earnings season and the earnings seasons the next couple hours where when we talk about cost cuts and whether it's just you know slashing the number of folks on your workforce or trimming some other costs around the edges that that's going to be sufficient enough given that so many of the cost pressures upside cost pressures are coming more from the supply side this time than on the demand. Now what they do need to do is give us some confidence that the supply chain constraints are going to ease. I mean frankly the little minor cost cutting around the edges is not going to be enough to produce that sort of really significant change that I'm talking about. What we need is some resolution of supply chain and this is what makes this such an uncertain environment as supply chain has been a huge part of the cost pressure. We also I think need a little bit of confidence. Then wages will not get out of control. That sort of labor force movements are not changing dramatically. We saw some weakness evolve in the financial sector as a result of some of the JP Morgan comments about wages and sort of the stickiness of labor still. I do think we'll have to get some confidence out of tech as well because labor is a very big part of their input. We'll do that. Just a follow up on that. I am curious about the supply chain side and the commentary that we're starting to get now out of this out of some of these companies particularly as we get into some of the more consumer facing companies here. So far we haven't heard a lot of companies say that things are better or at least not dramatically better here. What are you expecting to hear going forward from some of those consumer facing companies. I think it's going to be a lot like what we saw hurt in the third quarter which is not yet. And that was unfortunately a little bit disappointing for the market which was expecting by the end of 2021 we would ultimately have resolution to the split supply chain constraints but largely due to the virus popping up really taking that can the sort of supply chain consensus by surprise. We had this sort of extended supply chain weakness. I think we want to hear from the tech companies how they might be considering about contending with this longer term. And what I mean by that is this is a space in the market at large has been caught in this trap of very very low capital spending sort of really really constrained spending growth for a long period of time. One of the big upside surprises I might think we might start to hear and we did start to hear this in the third quarter is companies actually coming back to market spending money to improve the supply chain dynamics spending money finally on cap ex ultimately feeds through to better growth. Longer term for most sectors and industries in the economy. Companies are still sitting on a lot of cash and investors are going to want to know what they're going to do with that cash. Are you going to spend it on buybacks like they did in 2021. Are you going to continue to start to really edge back into spending and on capital spending. Because that has a much stronger positive impacts throughout the entire tech industrial even materials complex of the world which could provide us with some degree of upside. You know I think on supply chain if all you're gonna do is sit around and wait and sort of sort of navigate around the edges for things to go back to normal I'm not sure the market is going to be terribly happy with that response. The market waits for no one. Gina Martin Adams always great to get your expertise on days such as this chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Carol. All right that's going to do it folks. What a day and we'll see what tomorrow brings whether or not we see a continuation of the move up or whether. Enjoy the video man. All right. Or it didn't happen. Exactly. All right. We're going to catch you again. Same time same place tomorrow on radio and TV and on you two before our cross platform coverage. This is Bloomberg.