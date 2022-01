00:00

JONATHAN: CAN YOU BELIEVE WE ARE ONLY THREE WEEKS INTO THIS? 2022. YOUR EQUITY MARKET IS DOWN AND DOWN HARD ON THE NASDAQ. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. FROM NEW YORK, WE BEGIN WITH THE BIG ISSUE. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE FED. > > THE NEXT MEETING IS VERY IMPORTANT. > > THE FED MEETING. > > THE FED WILL HAVE TO MOVE. THEY HAVE TO IMMEDIATELY STOP Q. WEEK -- STOP QE. > > IN MARCH IT IS GO TIME. > > ANYTHING THAT MOVES LOW TO BEGIN WITH AND THEN RISK THE POLICY MISTAKE. > > IF THEY RISK THE POLICY MISTAKE IT IS BECAUSE THEY MOVE TOO SLOWLY. > > WE HAVE 7% INFLATION. WHAT COULD BE BIGGER POLICY ARROGANCE? > > THEY HAVE WAITED SO LONG. > > THE KEY WILL BA MEASURED APPROACH. JONATHAN: JOINING US IS GARGI PAL CHAUDHURI, DAVID KELLY, AND JAY PELOSKY. GARGI, WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? GARGI: GREAT TO BE HERE. THIS WILL BE A FED THAT TALKS ABOUT THE IMPROVEMENTS IN THE LABOR MARKET AND OBVIOUSLY HAVING REACHED THE TARGET ON INFLATION AS WELL. WE ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO HEAR THAT MESSAGE FROM THE FED AND THEN PREPARATION. WE HAVE HEARD FROM IN UP DEAD SPEAKERS AT THIS POINT TO KNOW THEY ARE PREPARING US FOR A MARCH RATE HIKE. MORE ON THAT. I THINK IT IS TOO EARLY TO GET ANY DEFINITIVE ANSWERS ON THE BALANCE SHEET. I THINK AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE AND I WILL BE WATCHING FOR HIS SOME ANSWERS ROUND WHAT DISCUSSIONS ARE TAKING PLACE ON THE BALANCE SHEET. THAT IS SOMETHING I THINK WILL HAPPEN LATER IN THE YEAR. STILL TOO EARLY FOR THE JANUARY MEETING NEXT WEEK. MICHAEL: -- JONATHAN: SUCH A MASSIVE RANGE OF VIEWS. THE FED IS LIKELY TO PUSH BACK ON MARKET PRICING AS IT PREPARES TO EMBARK ON A RAPID PACE OF BALANCE RUNOFFS IN THE SECOND HALF. DAVID, I DO NOT KNOW YO DISCOUNT ANY OF THIS. $520 BILLION OF BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION THIS YEAR, $1 TRILLION NEXT YEAR. HOW DO YOU FACTOR THAT IN? DAVID: YOU HAVE TO RECOGNIZE RATES WILL GO UP. NEXT WEEK THE FED WILL HAVE TO EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE NOT MOVING NOW. THEY WILL POINT OUT THERE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO THE U.S. ECONOMY IN JANUARY BECAUSE OF THE OMICRON VARIANT AND WE STILL HAVE A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY WITH REGARD TO FISCAL POLICY. I THINK THEY HAVE A PASS FOR NOT MAKING A DECISION NEXT WEEK. I THINK THEY WILL PUT IN FOUR RATE HIKES OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR AHEAD THAT I THINK FOR INVESTORS WHO HAVE TO THINK ABOUT WHAT DOES A 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD, SAY 1% HIGHER THAN WE HAVE NOW, WHAT WOULD THAT MEAN FOR EVERY ASSET IN FINANCIAL MARKETS AND POSITION ACCORDINGLY. JONATHAN: LET'S POSITION ACCORDINGLY. THE NASDAQ DOWN 10%. THIS WEEK DOWN ALMOST 5%. NETFLIX DOWN ALMOST 20%. A $200 BILLION COMPANY, A FIFTH TAKEN OFF JUST LIKE THIS. JAY PELOSKY, WE ARE USED TO THE STORY THAT WHEN YOU START TO SEE SOMETHING LIKE THIS THE FED BACKS AWAY. THEY HAVE NOT DONE ANYTHING YET? JAY: IS LIKE THIS WEEK. THIS IS THE LONGEST SHORT WEEK IN HISTORY. IT IS ONLY BEEN A FOUR DAYS WEEK THAT IT FEELS LIKE IT HAS BEEN TWO WEEKS ROLLED INTO ONE. MARKETS HAVE BEEN DISCOUNTING ACTION LIKE YOU TALKED ABOUT NETFLIX FOR WELL OVER A YEAR. THIS IS BEEN A TWIN ENGINE MARKET WHERE GROWTH HAS LED AND CYCLICAL AND VALUE HAVE UNDERPERFORMED. CYCLICAL AND VALUE FINALLY STARTING TO FORM AS RATES BACKUP. THAT STATEMENT OF THE MARKET HAS TONS OF ROOM TO RUN. THE NON-US MARKETS HAVE TONS OF ROOM TO RUN AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT. COMMODITIES ARE UP 10% YEAR TO DATE. NON-US DOWN ONE VERSUS THE U.S. DOWN SIX. VALUE DOWN TWO VERSUS GROWTH DOWN 10. THERE IS SOME OPPORTUNITY SET OUT, JUST OUT THE STUFF THAT HAS BEEN THE LEADER. IN THE MIDST OF ALL THE OTHER ACTION WITH THE FED, WE ARE IN A LEADERSHIP TRANSITION, BOTH GEOGRAPHICALLY AND FACTOR WISE WITHIN FINANCIAL MARKETS. JONATHAN: WE CAN TALK ABOUT HOW IMPORTANT THE BOND MARKET IS. WE HAVE SEEN THE BOND MARKET SHAPING UP THE EQUITY MARKET. THIS MORNING IT FEELS LIKE THE EQUITY MARKET IS SHAPING THE BOND MARKET. YIELDS LOWER AGAIN TODAY TO 1.76 ON TENDS, ON TWO BREAKING 1%. I WANT TO HEAD OVER TO MICHAEL MCKEE AND GET A VIEW ON NEXT WEEK. GET IS UP TO SPEED. ARE WE GETTING A HEIGHT NEXT WEEK. -- ARE WE GETTING A HIKE NEXT WEEK? MICHAEL: NOT NEXT WEEK BUT WHAT THE FED DOES WILL BE THE MOST IMPORTANT DECISION IN TWO YEARS. THEY WILL BE TAKING THE MARKET AND THE ECONOMY WITH THEM. IF YOU THINK OF THE FED AS AN OCEAN LINER MOVING SLOWLY, THEY ARE GETTING READY FOR A COURSE CORRECTION. THEY WILL NOT TURN THE WHEEL BUT THEY WILL LAY OUT THE ROADMAP AND THE CARTOGRAPHERS ON WALL STREET SEE A SLOW AND STEADY CORRECTION BEGINNING WITH THE 25 BASIS POINT RISE IN MARCH. THE BLOOMBERG SURVEY SHOWS AN EXPECTATION OF THREE HIKES THIS YEAR TO BRING FED FUNDS TO 1%. ANOTHER IN 2024. A TERMINAL RATE OF 2.25%. ECONOMISTS HAVE ALSO BIT TWO PAUSES INTO THE HIKING CYCLE SO THE FED CAN SEE WHERE WE ARE AND ASSESS WHAT THEY SHOULD DO NEXT. THE SECOND ISSUE IS THE BALANCE SHEET. WHEN DID THEY START TREATING YET, HOW FAR AND HOW FAST? THE QUESTIONS THAT WILL BE ASKED AND HOPEFULLY ANSWER NEXT WEEK. PROBABLY NOT IN TERMS OF THE BALANCE SHEET BUT WE MAY GET GUIDANCE IN THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING. FOR NOW COALESCED AROUND THE IDEA OF STARTING AROUND JULY AND SEPTEMBER. TWO OUTLIER CALLS. ONE IS STOP TAPERING IMMEDIATELY, THE OTHER 50 BASIS POINTS. NOWHERE NEAR CONSENSUS BUT THEY ARE BEING TALKED ABOUT. FORWARD GUIDANCE. WE ARE NO LONGER IN -- WE'RE NO LONGER WAITING FOR INFLATION ABOVE 2% AND FULL EMPLOYMENT, SO WHERE DO THEY GO FROM HERE? THAT IS THE QUESTION FOR NEXT WEEK. JONATHAN: THIS IS THE STORY OF THE LAST 10 YEARS OR SO WILL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING AND THEY BACK AWAY. WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THAT THIS WEEK. YIELDS HIGHER AND EQUITY MARKETS LOWER ONCE AGAIN. YIELDS LOWER. ARE WE JUST PAUSING OR IS THIS THE END. BANK OF AMERICA SAY THIS IS NOT THE END OF THE SHOCK, IT IS JUST GETTING STARTED. THEY LOOKED BACK TO JANUARY 20, 2020. IT MARKED THE FIRST CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE IN THE U.S.. TWO YEARS LATER, 6% OF INVESTORS SEE COVID IS THE BIGGEST TAIL RISK IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS AND THERE GLOBAL FUND MANAGER SURVEY. THE END OF THE PANDEMIC EQUALS THE END OF EXCESS STIMULUS AND THAT EQUALS THE END OF EXCESS ASSET RETURNS. IS IT THAT SIMPLE? GARGI: IS IT THAT SIMPLE? NO. THERE'S A LITTLE BIT MORE GOING ON UNDER THE HOOD. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GETTING OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE PANDEMIC BECOMING MORE OF AN ENDEMIC. AT THE SAME TIME WE HAVE TO BE COGNIZANT OF THE FACT WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ECONOMY WHERE THE FED WILL REMOVE ACCOMMODATIONS AND THAT IS VERY MUCH WARRANTED. WE LOOK AT HOW MUCH INFLATION HAS MOVED AND WE THINK ABOUT WHERE THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS. I THINK THIS IS AN ECONOMY THAT IS READY FOR RATES TO GET OFF OF THESE EMERGENCY LEVELS. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM THE FED NEXT WEEK AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE GOING TO HOPEFULLY GET IN MARCH. I KNOW THERE WAS LITTLE BIT OF QUESTION AND ANTICIPATION EARLIER IN THE MARKET AROUND A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE IN MARCH. THAT DOES NOT SEEM LIKE THE TYPE OF ACTION THIS FED WOULD TAKE. THEY HAVE PLENTY OF TIME TO PREPARE THE MARKET FOR SUCH AN OUT JOB AND THEY DID NOT DO THAT. FOR SUCH AN OUTCOME AND THEY DID NOT DO THAT. THIS IS A FED THAT WILL BE VERY NIMBLE. THE FED THAT WILL RESPOND TO THE DATA, AND AT THE MOMENT THE DATA IS POINTING TO AN ECONOMY THAT IS NO LONGER NEEDS EMERGENCY LEVELS OF ACCOMMODATION. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE TRAJECTORY FOR THE ECONOMY. DAVID KELLY, WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS? DO WE FRONTLOAD OMICRON AND THEN BOUNCE OUT OF IT? DAVID: WE COULD SEE 7% GROWTH FOR Q4 AND DOWN TO 7% GROWTH FOR Q1. I THINK THERE WILL BE A SHARP DOWN -- I THINK THERE WILL BE A SHARP SLOWDOWN. I THINK THE FED SHOULD HAVE STARTED REMOVING ACCOMMODATION MUCH EARLIER. THE PLASTIC FEDERAL RESERVE MISTAKE IS OVERREACTING LATE. THERE IS A RISK THAT IF THEY NOW TIGHTEN, IF WE HAVE TIGHTER FISCAL POLICY AT THE SAME TIME AND YOU HAVE ANY ECONOMY OPERATING AT FULL EMPLOYMENT OR LOW LEVELS OF LABOR FORCE GROWTH, THIS ECONOMY COULD SLOW DOWN TOO MUCH. I THINK THE FED NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL. THEY NEED TO TAKE THEIR TIME. THEY SHOULD HAVE MOVED EARLIER BUT AT THIS POINT THEY NEED TO TAKE THEIR TIME. IT BOUNCES BACK, STRONG SECOND QUARTER. THEN WE ARE AT FULL EMPLOYMENT. I EXPECT IN THIS ECONOMY FULL EMPLOYMENT WILL NOT GROW MORE THAN 2%. WE WILL HAVE 2% GROWTH BY THE END OF THE YEAR ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. JONATHAN: JAY PELOSKY, FINAL WORD? JAY: THAT IS THE QUESTION. WHAT WE LOOK LIKE SIX TO NINE MONTHS DOWN THE ROAD. THE MARKET IS TOO AGGRESSIVE BEEN PRICING IN RATE HIKES. I STICK BY MY VIEW OF HIGHER THAN AVERAGE NOMINAL GROWTH RATES AND SUSTAINED NEGATIVE REAL RATES TO SUPPORT RISK ASSETS. I THINK WE DO HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO HAVE A STRONGER ECONOMY THAT DAVID WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT AS WE MOVE INTO 2023 AND 2024. THAT IS WHAT ON THE TABLE AT THE MARKET IS NOT PRICING THAT IN AT ALL. THE MARKET IS PRICING IN A RETURN TO PRE-COVID 2% GROWTH, 3% INFLATION. THAT IS WHERE THE OPPORTUNITY SET LIES. JONATHAN: SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE EQUITY BULL. JAY PELOSKY STICKING WITH US ALONGSIDE DAVID KELLY AND GARGI CHAUDHURI. ABBY IS HERE WITH MORE. ABIGAIL: NETFLIX DOWN 21% IN THE PREMARKET. EXTRAORDINARY DECLINE. MAKING IT MORE EXTRAORDINARY AS WHAT WE DISCUSSED YESTERDAY. OVER LAST TWO MONTHS, DOWN 25%. USUALLY THAT WOULD MEAN THE WORST CASE SCENARIO IS ALREADY PRICED IN. A STOCK TRADING AT A 74% PREMIUM THEN SLASHES THE FIRST QUARTER SUBSCRIBER OUTLOOK ON TOP OF A 50% CUT IN 2021, WHAT YOU HAVE ON THE OPEN WILL BE DOWN 45% IN TWO MONTHS. IT LOOKS FROM A BROADER PERSPECTIVE THE STAY-AT-HOME TRADE IS DONE. JONATHAN: UNREAL TO SEE A NAME THAT BIG GET HIT THAT HARD IN THE PREMARKET. MORE FROM ABBY LATER THIS MORNING. WE'LL CATCH UP WITH ED LUDLOW ON THE WEST COAST AS WELL TO GO THROUGH THAT NAME. DOWN .75% ON THE S & P. COMING UP, DEMOCRATS ATTEMPTED TO SALVAGE WHAT THEY CAN OF THE BUILD BACK BETTER AGENDA. REP. PELOSI: I WANT TO FIND AS MUCH COMMON GROUND AS I CAN IN A BIPARTISAN WAY WHEN IT COMES TO INFRASTRUCTURE, BUT I CANNOT LIMIT MY VISION FOR AMERICA WHAT REPUBLICANS WILL AGREE TO. JONATHAN: THAT IS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WHAT THE PRESIDENT CALLS CHUNKS I WOULD HOPE WOULD BE A MAJOR BILL GOING FORWARD, MAY BE MORE LIMITED, BUT STILL SIGNIFICANT. WHATEVER YOU CALL IT, WE WANT IT TO BE ABLE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN TRANSFORMING THE WORKPLACE BY HONORING WORK, BY RESPECTING THE FACT THERE ARE FAMILIES THAT HAVE TO MAKE DECISIONS BETWEEN HOME AND WORK, AND AGAIN PROTECTING THE PLANET. JONATHAN: DEMOCRATS LOOKING FOR ANOTHER PATH FOR THE BUILD BACK BETTER AGENDA, REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS PUSHING BACK, WRITING IN A LETTER, "YOUR ADMINISTRATION SHOULD NOT APPROACH A SOCIAL AGENDA THROUGH INFRASTRUCTURE AND INSTEAD CONSIDER ECONOMICALLY SOUND PRINCIPLES THAT ALIGN WITH STATE PRIORITIES." JOINING US FROM D.C. IS BLOOMBERG'S ANNMARIE. THE TITLE OF THAT NOTE, BUILD BACK SMALLER. WILL THAT BE THE STORY? ANNMARIE: I WAS JUST READING THROUGH THAT NOTE. BANK OF AMERICA EXPECTING MASSIVE LEGISLATION TO BE CUT IN HALF. THAT IS ONE OF THE DEMOCRATIC AGENDA ITEMS FOR THE START OF THIS YEAR. BUILDING BACK, BUT SMALLER. THERE WILL BE A LOT OF POLICY ON THE CHOPPING ROOM BLOCK BECAUSE OF THIS. WHAT THEY WILL FOCUS ON POTENTIALLY WILL BE CHILDCARE, ELDERCARE, HEALTH CARE, AND CLIMATE. THE ONE THING THAT WILL BE A BIG HURDLE IS THE EXTENSION OF THE CHILD TAX CREDIT. THE OTHER BIG LEGISLATIVE ITEMS DOES THE GOVERNMENT RUNS OUT OF FUNDING IN LESS THAN A MONTH. YOU DO SEE A LOT OF DISCUSSIONS REGARDING WHAT THAT COULD LOOK LIKE, POTENTIALLY WHAT COULD BE MARRIED INTO LEGISLATION FOR THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING COULD BE DISASTER RELIEF IN THE UNITED STATES, AS SUBSTANTIAL FOREIGN AID. SPEAKER PELOSI ALSO TALKED ABOUT MAKING SURE THEY CAN GET OVER THE FINISH LINE. THIS LEGISLATION WOULD COMBAT CHINA. IN THAT LEGISLATION, WHICH IS WIDE BIPARTISAN SUPPORT IN BOTH CHAMBERS, BUT THEY NEED TO BE ABLE TO MERGE THE LANGUAGE OF WHAT THEY BOTH VOTED ON, WOULD BE 52 BILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS FOR SEMICONDUCTORS. THE PRESIDENT WILL SPEAKER OUT THAT AROUND 11:00 TODAY WITH GINA RAIMONDO. JONATHAN: PICKING UP THAT LINE, BUILD BACK SMALLER. HERE IS THE QUOTE. WE NOW EXPECT A FISCAL PACKAGE ABOUT HALF AS LARGE. A 50 TO 20 BASIS POINT BOOST INTO A 22 GDP COMPARED TO OUR ESTIMATE OF 50 BASIS POINTS FOR THE BUILD BACK BETTER ACT. I WANT TO FINISH ON ENERGY. YOU MENTIONED GINA RAIMONDO. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE ENERGY EFFORT MORE BROADLY. THEY WERE CONCERNED WHEN CRUDE BROKE $80. THERE WE ARE APPROACHING $90. WHAT IS THE RESPONSE NOW? ANNMARIE: IT WILL BE CHALLENGING FOR THE ADMINISTRATION. THE MARKET IS TIGHT. THEY ALREADY WENT THROUGH THEIR OWN RELEASE WHICH HAD SLIGHT IMPACTS ON THE MARKET BUT NOT WHAT WE ARE SEEING NOW. IT IS VERY TENUOUS BECAUSE THERE IS AN UPCOMING OPEC-PLUS MEETING , BUT THERE DOES GO THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND. YOU HAVE A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES LIKE LIBYA AND NIGERIA NOT EVEN MAKING THEIR CURRENT QUOTAS. THEY CANNOT GET THROUGH THEIR CURRENT PRODUCTION QUOTAS. TO EXPECT THEM TO PUMP MORE WILL BE DIFFICULT. THEN YOU HAVE THE LIKES OF RUSSIA AND THE TENSION WITH UKRAINE THAT WILL BE A PREMIUM ON THE PRICE DUE TO GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS. ALSO RUSSIA IS STRUGGLING TO MEET THEIR QUOTAS AND THEY MAY POTENTIALLY PLAY POLITICS WITH OIL AND GAS. YOU'VE SEEN THEM DO THIS IN THE PAST AND YOU NEED TO THINK ABOUT WHAT PRESIDENT PUTIN IS THINKING IN TERMS OF OIL AND GAS. HE LIKES THE FIRMER PRICE OF MORE THAN $80 A BARREL, BUT THERE BUDGET IN RUSSIA IS LATE TO AN OIL PRICE OF JUST NORTH OF $40 A BARREL. HE HAS A WIDE GAP TO PLAY POLITICS WITH ENERGY RIGHT NOW, ESPECIALLY KNOWING THAT IS A MASSIVE ISSUE FOR THE UNITED STATES AND THIS WHITE HOUSE. JONATHAN: ANNMARIE, THANK YOU. I AM A LITTLE DISTRACTED WILL STOP A FRIEND OF MINE JUST SENT A NOTE ON NETFLIX. HE SAID SCHITT'S CREEK IS A BUY. AWAY FROM NETFLIX WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE FED TIGHTENING POLICY AND LOOKING AT -- THIS IS WHAT THE CHINESE ARE SAYING ON TIGHTENING THEIR BANKS. THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA GAVE SO-CALLED WINDOW GUIDANCE IN MID-JANUARY ENCOURAGING THEM TO EXTEND MORE CREDIT TO COMPANIES AND HOUSEHOLDS. BACK WITH US, GARGI CHAUDHURI AND JAY PELOSKY. THE CHINESE AND CHINESE OFFICIALS ARE GOING IN THE OTHER DIRECTION TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE. HOW IMPORTANT IS THAT? JAY: IT IS IMPORTANT GLOBALLY BECAUSE THE PBOC WITH THE FED ARE THE BIG CENTRAL BANKS. WHAT IS TIGHTENING OR DRAWING LIQUIDITY AND THE OTHER IS STARTING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY. THE PBOC HAS A TON OF ROOM TO DO THAT SHOULD THEY WANT TO CONTINUE IN THAT POLICY. WE ARE NOT JUST SLIGHTLY DIPPING OUR TO. WE HAVE A SIGNIFICANT OVERWEIGHT ACROSS CHINESE ASSETS. WE THINK CHINA 22 DUE TO -- WE THINK CHINA 2022 IS A GLIDE PATH YEAR POLITICALLY FOCUSED ON PRESIDENT XI'S THIRD TERM. POLICY WILL BE IN ACCORDANCE OF THAT OBJECTIVE. OMICRON AND ZERO COVID IS A QUESTION, BUT THEY ARE MOVING INTO A DYNAMIC APPROACH. MARKETS HAVE BEEN BEATEN UP. CHINA HAD ONE OF ITS WORST YEARS. VALUATIONS ARE COMPELLING. TECH STOCKS ARE PRICED ONTO HALF OF U.S. TECH STOCKS. WE ARE SEEING MIGRATION FROM U.S. TO CHINA TECH. WE LIKE ASIA, WE WROTE A PIECE CALLED LOOK TO THE EAST, NOT JUST CHINA BUT ALSO JAPAN. WE THINK BOTH MARKETS HAVE SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE. JONATHAN: I'VE HEARD JAPAN A FEW TIMES OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. GARGI, YOU SEE VALUE ON ONE SIDE, FLOATING-RATE BONDS ON THE OTHER. I'M TRY TO FIGURE OUT YOUR GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT. HOW IMPORTANT IS THE DIVERSIFICATION? GARGI: COMING BACK TO THE BARBELL, IT IS VALUE AND QUALITY ON THE OTHER SIDE, AND FOR THOSE INVESTORS LOOKING AT THE FIXED INCOME MARKET WITH THE VIEW INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES WILL GO UP, HAVING THAT EXPOSURE ON THE SHORTER DURATION, SHORTED DATA STEPS, SHORTER DATA CREDITS. LOOKING AT THE BARBELL, THERE'S BEEN A BIT OF A THROWING THE BABY OUT WITH THE BATHWATER. THERE ARE PARTS OF TECH THAT CAN STILL DO WELL, ESPECIALLY THOSE PARTS EXHIBITING THE QUALITY AND SHOWING THE MARGIN RESILIENCY. I WAS LISTING TO A REPORT TALKING ABOUT THE SEMICONDUCTOR SECTOR AND HOW MUCH IS IN THE BILL TO SUPPORT SEMICONDUCTORS. THAT IS AN AREA OF THE MARKET WE THINK MAKES A LOT OF SENSE. IN TERMS OF THE GEOGRAPHIC ROTATION, WHAT WE ARE SEEING ETF FLOWS IS THAT MOVE TOWARDS VALUE . NOT JUST VALUE IN THE U.S. BUT ALSO VALUE IN EUROPE. THAT IS SOMETHING WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE THAT MOVES TOWARD VALUE IN A WORLD WHERE INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO MOVE HIGHER. WE EXPECT THE VALUE TO OUTPERFORM. THAT SHOULD GO ON STRENGTHENING. JONATHAN: YOU WILL STICK WITH US ALONGSIDE JAY PELOSKY AND WE ARE TRY TO REESTABLISH THE CONNECTION WITH DAVID KELLY. HOPEFULLY WE MANAGE THAT AROUND THE OPENING BELL. COMING UP THE MORNING CALLS AND LATER STAY-AT-HOME STOCKS TAKING A MASSIVE HIT. NETFLIX DOWN 20%. 399.64 IN EARLY TRADING, DOWN MORE THAN 21%. MUCH MORE ON THAT STORY. WE GO TO THE TEAM ON THE WEST COAST AND CATCH UP WITH ED LUDLOW IN ABOUT SEVEN MINUTES. JONATHAN: FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING IN NEW YORK. OFF THE LOWS ON THE NASDAQ, DOWN .8%. A DIFFERENT FLAVOR THIS MORNING. THE BOND MARKET FIRMER. WE ARE DOWN FIVE BASIS POINTS ON 10 TO 1.75, BREAK OF 1% ON TWO, DOWN TO .99%. HERE THE MORNING CALLS. WELLS FARGO RAISING ITS APPLE PRICE TARGET TO $205 AHEAD OF EARNINGS NEXT WEEK, EXPECTING POSITIVE COMMENTARY REGARDING THE SUPPLY CHAIN IN GLOBAL DEMAND. CITI OF UNDER ARMOUR 2TO A BUY, HIGHLIGHT IN ATTRACTIVE VALUATION. BENCHMARK UPGRADING NETFLIX TO A HOLD DESPITE LACKLUSTER RESULTS. THE ANALYST CALLING THE POST EARNING SELLOFF "OVERCOOKED." IT IS SOMETHING. IT IS DOWN MORE THAN 20%. COMING UP, THE SO-CALLED PANDEMIC TRADES FALLING OUT OF FAVOR. INVESTORS MOVING ON FROM THE STAY-AT-HOME WINNERS. JONATHAN: 24 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL. DOWN FOR .5%. THIS MORNING WE ARE DOWN .7%. THE S & P WE ARE DOWN A THIRD OF 1%. WHICH OF THE BOARD AND GET TO THE BOND MARKET. YIELDS ARE LOWER FIVE BASIS POINTS TO 1.75. TALK A LOT ABOUT THIS THROUGH THE MORNING. THIS BOND MARKET REACHED THE LIMIT WHERE IT STARTS TO BECOME SELF-LIMITING IN HIS FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THE EQUITY MARKET FLOWS BACK INTO A BID OR MAYBE THIS IS JUST PAUL'S. THIS RATE SHOCK IN THEIR VIEW IS ONLY JUST GETTING STARTED. EURO-DOLLAR 1.1356. UNPROVED, $84.87. WE ARE NEGATIVE .8%. THE ONLY OPENING PRICE YOU WANT IS NETFLIX. LET'S GET IT UP VERY QUICKLY. -22% ON NETFLIX THIS MORNING. IT IS THE STOCK OF THE MORNING WITHOUT A DOUBT. JUMPING ALL OVER THE PLACE WILL STOP LET'S GET TO ED LUDLOW FOR A LOT MORE. ED: THAT IS THE BIGGEST DROP SINCE JULY 2012. NETFLIX A VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY IN JULY 2012. THE STOCK THE LOWEST SINCE APRIL 2020. SEVERAL WALL STREET ANALYSTS HAVE CUT THEIR PRICE TARGET. THE TWO POINT 5 BILLION NET SUBSCRIBER AD FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS HALF OF WHAT THE STREAMER WAS LOOKING FOR. EXECUTIVE PURSED A NUMBER OF THINGS TO DO WITH THAT. GROWING COMPETITION, THE CHANGING MACROENVIRONMENT, MARKET PAIN IN KEY ENVIRONMENTS LIKE LATIN AMERICA. YOU'RE A BIG BRIDGE URGENT GUY. THE SECOND SEASON IS COMING IN MARCH. EXECUTIVES HAVE TRIED TO -- THEY SAID WE WILL SEE NEW SUBSCRIBERS LATE IN THE QUARTER HENCE THE DOWNGRADED OUTLOOK. LET'S LOOK AT MARGINS. SUBSCRIBER ACQUISITIONS WERE BELOW WHAT WAS EXPECTED. OPERATING MARGINS FORCE THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2018 AND THEN YOU LOOK AT THE GUIDANCE BEFORE 2022. OPERATING MARGIN OF 19% TO 20% AND IMPACTED BY CURRENCY HEADWINDS. STRENGTHENING DOLLAR OR REVENUE IN TERMS OF THE BILLION-DOLLAR HIT IN 2022. DOES -- TWO POINTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE MARGIN. HE DID THEY GET 60% OF THE REVENUE OUTSIDE OF THE -- THEY GET 60% OF THE REVENUE OUTSIDE OF THE U.S.. IT RAISES THE QUESTION OF THE WEEK, IS THIS THE END OF THE PANDEMIC AIR A STAY-AT-HOME STOCKS. YOU AND I'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT STICKING US. YOU CAN SEE WE HAVE GIVEN UP MOST OF THE GAINS OF THE PANDEMIC ERA. THE ISSUE WALL STREET IS POINTING TO IS WHERE DOES GROWTH COME FROM WHEN THE PANDEMIC GOES AWAY AND WIFE WE NOT RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC GROWTH LEVEL? -- AND WHY WE NOT RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC GROWTH LEVELS. JONATHAN: WHO WATCHES BRIDGERT ON? COME ON, DO BETTER THAN THAT. HOW DID CORPORATE GUIDANCE AND THE STREET GET SO OUT OF WHACK? ED: I HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT DATA AND ANALYTICS AND THEY LOOK AT MARKET SHARES. WE KNEW BY DECEMBER YOU HAVE THE LIKES OF AMAZON PRIME AND HBO MAX AND HULU TAKING SIGNIFICANT MARKET SHARE FROM NETFLIX. THEY ARE SEEING A 10% DROP FROM WHERE THEY WERE AT EARLIER IN THE PANDEMIC. WE SAW THIS COMING. THE OTHER THING IS THE ECONOMY IS DIFFERENT. THE SENSITIVITY OF HOUSEHOLDS IS CHANGING. IF YOU LOOK TO EMERGING MARKETS LIKE INDIA, YOU SEEM TO HAVE GOT YOUR PRICING WRONG. THEY ARE HAVING A LITTLE BIT OF A RE-THINK ON THE PRODUCT AS A WHOLE. JONATHAN: THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. THE WEST COAST, ED LUDLOW. THAT STOCK IS DOWN MORE THAN 21%. IF WE CLOSED IT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY LOSS BACK TO JULY OF 2012. CHECK EARNINGS OVER THE NEXT WEEK AND THEN WE HEAR FROM APPLE. THIS IS THE LINE, "BRACE YOURSELF, THESE RESULTS CAST A SHADOW ON THE REST OF TECH. UNTIL APPLE REPORTS THE TECH MARKET WILL BE ON EDGE." BACK WITH US ARE GARGI CHAUDHURI AND JAY PELOSKY. WHEN YOU SEE A NAME LIKE THIS GET HAMMERED THE WAY IT IS GETTING HAMMERED IN THE MARKET THIS MORNING, IS THERE A LESSON, A SINGLE NAME STORY, OR SOMETHING BROADER? JAY: IT IS PART OF SOMETHING BROADER. THESE TYPES OF NAMES HAVE BEEN DECIMATED FOR MONTHS. THEY PEAKED BACK IN FEBRUARY WILL STOP THE QUESTION WE TOUCHED ON BEFORE IS WHETHER THIS IS THE BEGINNING OR THE END OF A BEAR MARKET. NOT FOR THE WORK FROM HOME. WORK FROM HOME I THINK IS OVER. THE BIGGER QUESTION IS TALKING ABOUT BIG BACK SMALLER. IF WE GET A CLIMATE PACKAGE, DOES THAT GIVE THE THEMATIC SEGMENT OF THE MARKET A LEFT? -- A LIFT? ART HAS ROUND-TRIP TO AND NOW TRADES AT THE SAME AS THE NASDAQ 100 WITH DOUBLE THE REVENUE GROWTH. VALUATIONS, TECHNICALS, MARKET SENTIMENT ALL SUGGEST TO ME THAT IF, AS I DO, ONE BELIEVES THE GROWTH GETTING OUT OF COVID, IF WE GET THROUGH COVID AND TO START TO SEE WHAT THE WORLD LOOKS LIKE, IF IT CAN BE BETTER THAN PRE-COVID INFLATION, WHICH I THINK IT CAN BE, ARGUABLY THESE TYPES OF NAMES, NOT NECESSARILY THE NETFLIX BUT SOME OF THE DISRUPTIVE TECH INNOVATION, CLIMATE SPECIFIC STOP ARE THE THINGS THAT ARE GOING TO BE THE OPPORTUNITY SET. TO ME THAT IS WHY I AM LOOKING PART CAREFULLY, WATCHING SOME OF THE THEMATIC STUFF CAREFULLY AS WELL AS OUR PREVIOUS FOCUS ON VALUE AND NON-U.S. EQUITY. THE OPPORTUNITY IS TO START SENDING AROUND THESE THE MAC NAMES THAT HAVE BEEN ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED, DOWN 20%. I HAVE SEEN THAT REPEATEDLY FOR MONTHS AT A NUMBER OF SEGMENTS OF THE MARKET. THIS IS NOTHING NEW. JONATHAN: YOUR TAKE ON THE SAME QUESTION? GARGI: WE HAVE TO LOOK PAST THE REOPENING AND THE STAY-AT-HOME STORY AND LOOKING AHEAD FOR 2022, THE STORY WILL BE ABOUT ONE THING, WHICH IS RESILIENCY AND PRICING POWER AND WHAT COMPANIES ARE ABLE TO DO THAT AND WHAT COMPANIES ARE NOT. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE GOING TO BE FOCUSING ON. LOOKING AT QUALITY COMPANIES. THE SECOND PART IS THIS THE BEGINNING. THERE IS A HUGE ABOUT OF AWKWARDNESS. OFF OF THAT THEY WILL RAISE RATES. AFTER THAT THEY WILL DO SOMETHING TO BEGIN THE UNWINDING PROCESS. THE MARKET HAS SHOWN US THEY DO NOT LIKE THAT TYPE OF VOLATILITY FROM THE FED. WHILE THEY STILL GET SOME OF THE EMOTIONS IN PLACE WEEKEND SEE VOLATILITY IN THE MARKET. HOWEVER, WHAT WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND, WHICH I THINK THE PREVIOUS SPEAKER WAS SAYING, IS THERE LOOKING AT EXTREMELY GOOD LEVELS OF GROWTH, LOOKING AT A LABOR MARKET THAT IS INCREDIBLY STRONG , LOOKING GET WAGES PICKING UP. WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT A LOT OF CASH THAT IS STILL SITTING ON THE SIDELINES AND MONEY MARKET NEUTRAL FUNDS. THE PROSPECT FOR THE EQUITY MARKETS REMAIN STRONG. WE ARE STILL AT NEGATIVE REAL RATES, EVEN DESPITE THE MOVE WE HAVE SEEN YEAR TO DATE. IT IS STILL NEGATIVE. COMPARE THAT TO THE 2% ERA OF POSITIVE TO PERCENT REAL RATES. THIS IS NOT A MARKET THAT CAN STAY DOWN FOR VERY LONG. CERTAINLY SOME VOLATILITY SHOULD, IN THE NEAR FUTURE. JONATHAN: EVERYTHING YOU HAVE SAID IS AT THE EPICENTER OF JAY'S CALL. REAL RATES WILL REMAIN NEGATIVE, GROWTH WILL BE ABOVE 2% FOR LONGER. FOR THAT REASON JAY STILL LIKES THIS EQUITY MARKET. A TON OF EARNINGS COMING UP. LET'S GO TO KAILEY. KAILEY: BUT TOGETHER APPLE, MICROSOFT, AND TESLA AND YOU GET $6 TRILLION IN MARKET CAPITALIZATION THAT REPORTS NEXT WEEK. THIS IS A LOT OF WEIGHT THAT HAS BEEN A BIG DRAG TO THE DOWNSIDE SO FAR IN 2022. MICROSOFT IS DOWN 10% OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR. TESLA BY SEVEN, APPLE BY 6%. THAT CONTRIBUTES TO THE DECLINE WE'VE SEEN IN BROADER TECHNOLOGY WITH THE NASDAQ DOWN ABOUT 10%. THE QUESTION IS WHAT THESE REPORTS OF THESE COMPANIES WILL DO, NOT JUST FOR THEIR TRAJECTORY BUT THE TRAJECTORY OF TECH MORE BROADLY. AS FOR WHAT THE REPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO LOOK LIKE, WE ARE EXPECTING GROWTH TO SLOW ON THE TOP AND BOTTOM LINE. THE TOP LINE REVENUE NUMBER SLOWING FROM 19.2% IN Q3 DOWN TO 10.4% IN MID REPORTING SEASON. EARNINGS FROM 42% DOWN TO 14%. THAT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE AS WE MOVE FORWARD AND THE COMPS GET TOUGHER. A CHALLENGE FOR THESE TECHNOLOGY NAMES. WHEN WE ARE FACING SLOWING EARNINGS GROWTH AND YIELDS MOVING HIGHER, CALLING INTO QUESTION SOME OF THE HIGHER MULTIPLES THAT INVESTORS HAVE TO PAY. THAT IS LED TO A MAJOR ACCIDENTS OF GROWTH STOCKS. LAGGING BY A MARGIN OF EIGHT PERCENTAGE POINTS. VALUE IN WHITE GAINING GROUND AGAINST GROWTH. WE ARE SEE IF THIS ROTATION IS ENFORCED BY EARNINGS OR STARTS TO TURN IN THE OTHER DIRECTION. JONATHAN: LET'S TURN BACK TO NETFLIX. DOWN 22% OF THE BIGGEST ONE-DAY MOVE SINCE JULY 2012. THE NOTES I MENTIONED IS FROM STEEPLE. THEY CALL IT SCHITT'S CREEK. THAT IS A PUN. THEY KEEP IT A BUY. "WE MAINTAIN OUR BUY RATING ON NETFLIX AS WE CONTINUE TO VIEW IT WITH THE BEST POSITIONED ASSET IN THIS SPACE WITH AMPLE HEADROOM TO CAPTURE MARKET SHARE, EXECUTED STRATEGIC INITIATIVES, AND DELIVER CONSISTENT MARGIN EXPANSION." THAT IS A NAME THAT IS A SUB 400, DOWN 22% ON THE DAY. JAY, IT IS A TOUGH ONE. THE PSYCHOLOGY OF BEING AN INVESTOR. A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL ABOUT BUYING THE DIP AND THEN YOU GET A 10% CORRECTION AND BUYING THE DIP DOES NOT SEEM SO EASY. WALK ME THROUGH YOUR APPROACH TO MARKETS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THOSE ISSUES. FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE IS NOT JUST ABOUT THE NUMBERS, IS ABOUT A FEELING, A FEELING THAT KEEPS THEM AWAY. JAY: I THINK YOU HAVE TO HAVE A FRAMEWORK AND A PROCESS. I HAVE BEEN DOING THIS FOR OVER 30 YEARS. THE OTHER THING IT IS NICE TO HAVE -- MY FOCUS IS GLOBAL MACRO AND MULTI-ASSETS. WEEKEND LOOK AROUND THE UNITED STATES AND WE ARE. WE THINK THERE IS TO OPPORTUNITY IN THE DEVELOPED EX-U.S. MARKETS. WE CAN LOOK AT GROWTH. WE HAVE BEEN EARLY. CYCLICALS AND VALUE COME ENERGY AND FINANCIAL, NOT JUST IN THE U.S. BUT ALSO EUROPE AND FURTHER ABROAD IN JAPAN. YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO LOOK ACROSS ASSETS. NOT JUST EQUITIES, BUT ALSO BONDS, WHICH IS BEEN A PLACE FOR US TO TAKE A SIGNIFICANT UNDERWEIGHT AND USE THAT CASH ELSEWHERE, AND PART OF THE PLACE WHERE WE PUT THAT CATCHES IN COMMODITIES. COMMODITIES ARE UP 10%. WHEN YOU PUT THE THINGS TOGETHER IT TELLS YOU WITH RATES GOING HIGHER AND REAL RATES GOING UP, SO IT IS NOT AN INFLATION FEAR, IT IS GROWTH. WITH COMMODITIES GOING UP, THAT IS REINFORCING GROWTH. WITH THE DOLLAR WEAKENING -- TICKLY JUMP STARTS OUT OF THE REST OF THE WORLD. THAT SUGGESTS WE HAVE AN AREA OF OPPORTUNITY. ONE OF THE WORRIES IS ARE WE IN 2018 WHERE I HAD THE SAME VIEW, LOOK OUTSIDE THE U.S.. THE FED TIGHTENED AND WE GOT CRUSHED AND IT WAS A MISTAKE. TODAY WE HAVE DIFFERENCES. WE ARE STARTING OUT AT EARLY CYCLE, NOT LATE CYCLE LIKE WE WERE IN 2018. WE ALSO HAVE HIGH NOMINAL GROWTH. WE HAVE NEGATIVE REAL RATES, NOT POSITIVE THAT OUR OTHER GUEST WAS TALKING ABOUT. THEN WE HAVE A WEAK DOLLAR. I THINK YOU CAN MAKE THE CASE THROUGH A PROCESS THAT THIS IS A DIFFERENT OUTLOOK. WE HAVE A CAPEX BOOM, AND INFRASTRUCTURE BOOM, NOT JUST IN THE U.S. BUT ALSO EUROPE AND GLOBALLY. CLIMATE IS A GLOBAL ISSUE. AT THAT WE ARE SETTING UP FOR IT LIKE THE LAST HALF OF THE 1990'S. THE LAST PRODUCTIVITY DRIVEN ECONOMY IN THE U.S.. THE DIFFERENCE IS GLOBAL. JONATHAN: SOME PEOPLE THINK WE ARE COMING OUT OF THE OTHER SIDE OF THE 1990'S. GARGI, FINAL WORD. GARGI: I WOULD SAY TO YOUR QUESTION IS WHAT TYPE OF AN INVESTOR ARGUE IS ONE THAT COMES TO MIND. IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A DAY TRADE, THERE WILL BE VOLATILITY. HOPEFULLY MOST OF US ARE NOT LOOKING FOR THAT QUICK DAY TRADE. IF YOU CAN BE MORE PATIENT WITH THE MARKETS AND LOOK AT THE MACRO, LOOK AT THE GROWTH STORY, LOOK AT THE LABOR MARKET IMPROVEMENT, LOOK AT SO MANY OF THE OTHER POSITIVE FACTORS SUCH AS THE NEGATIVE REAL RATES THAT STILL ACCOMPANY US, I THINK YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO STAY INVESTED IN THE MARKETS. SUBTLE SECTORS OF THE MARKET, CERTAINLY THE QUALITY AND VALUE WE TALKED ABOUT, THAT WILL PAN OUT. IF WE LOOK AT MORE OF THE SHORT-TERM GAINS, THEY CAN THESE VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT THAT COULD BE PART. JONATHAN: GARGI CHAUDHURI THERE ALONGSIDE JAY PELOSKY. NETFLIX DOWN 22%. COMING UP THE U.S. AND RUSSIA AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS AS TENSIONS OVER UKRAINE SIMMER. > > IF THERE WAS EVER A TIME TO TEST THE RESOLVE OF EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES WHEN IT COMES TO ENFORCING BORDERS AND OTHER MEASURES, NOW IS THAT TIME. JONATHAN: THAT IS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. 4:00 EASTERN, 9:00 P.M. IN LONDON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. PRES. BIDEN: MY GUESS IS HE WILL MOVE IN. HE HAS TO DO SOMETHING. > > WE HAVE TO YOU READY FOR EVERYTHING. > > IF MOSCOW CHOOSES FURTHER AGGRESSION WE WILL IMPOSE SWIFT COST. > > THE RUSSIAN SIDE IS AWARE OF OUR DETERMINATION. I HOPE THEY ALSO REALIZE THE GAINS OF OPERATION OUTWEIGH THE PRICE OF CONFRONTATION. > > THE USE OF FORCE AGAINST UKRAINE WILL BE A SEVERE AND SERIOUS STRATEGIC MISTAKE BY RUSSIA AND WILL HAVE SEVERE CONSEQUENCES AND RUSSIA WILL HAVE TO PAY A HIGH PRICE. PRES. BIDEN: IT IS GOING TO BE A DISASTER FOR RUSSIA IF THEY FURTHER ENGAGE UKRAINE. JONATHAN: ANTONY BLINKEN AND HIS RUSSIAN COUNTERPART EMERGING FROM MEETINGS TODAY WITH LITTLE RESULT. THE U.S. PLEDGING TO CONTINUE TALKS. > > THIS IS NOT NEGOTIATION BUT A CANDID EXCHANGE OF CONCERNS AND IDEAS. FOLLOWING THE CONSULTATIONS WE WILL HAVE IN THE COMING DAYS WITH ALLIES AND PARTNERS WE ANTICIPATE WE WILL BE ABLE TO SHARE WITH RUSSIA OUR CONCERNS AND IDEAS IN MORE DETAIL AND IN WRITING NEXT WEEK. WE AGREED TO FURTHER DISCUSSIONS AFTER THAT. JONATHAN: JOINING US IS MARIA TADEO IN GENEVA WHERE THOSE TALKS TOOK PLACE AND ANNMARIE IN D.C.. MARIA, WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM SECRETARY BLINKEN AND HIS RUSSIAN COUNTERPART? MARIA: HERE IS THE THING. WE DID HEAR FROM BOTH SIDES. THEY BOTH SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE TO TALK. THAT WILL BE GOOD NEWS. IT ALSO SHOWS THE INVASION INTO UKRAINE IS NOT IMMINENT, PARTICULARLY FOR THE RUSSIANS SAID THE U.S. WILL PRESENT SOME PROPOSALS ON PAPER NEXT WEEK AND POTENTIALLY THERE'S A LOT OF SPECULATION, ESPECIALLY ON THE RUSSIAN SIDE WE COULD SEE A BE IN -- WE COULD SEE A MEETING BETWEEN VLADIMIR PUTIN AND PRESIDENT BIDEN. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ISSUES, NOT A LOT CHANGED. WE HEARD FROM THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYING WE DO NOT WANT TO INVADE UKRAINE, WE DO NOT WANT TO HURT THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE, BUT WE KNOW THERE ARE 100,000 MEN STATIONED ON THE BORDER AND READY FOR COMBAT. ON THE OTHERS WHEN IT COMES TO THE UNITED STATES, WE ARE ALSO CLEAR SANCTIONS ARE STILL ON THE TABLE. TO ME THE BIGGER QUESTION IS THE FUTURE OF UKRAINE. WHAT RUSSIA WANTS IS A GUARANTEED UKRAINE WILL NEVER LEAVE ITS SPHERE OF INFLUENCE AND NOT JOIN NATO. THAT IS NOT -- THAT IS SOMETHING THE WEST CANNOT ACCEPT. WHERE WE GO FROM HERE IS AS UNCLEAR AS IT WAS THIS MORNING. JONATHAN: YOU HAVE BEEN IN THE ROOM WITH BOTH OF THESE LEADERS WITH THE VLADIMIR PUTIN IN THE PAST AND PRESIDENT BIDEN MORE RECENTLY. HOW ARE YOU EXPECTING THIS TO PLAY OUT AT HOME AND IN AMERICA? ANNMARIE: SPEAKING OF BEING IN THE ROOM WITH BOTH OF THESE LEADERS, WE SHOULD NOTE SECRETARY BLINKEN ALLUDED TO THE FACT ANOTHER SUMMIT COULD BE ON THE TABLE BETWEEN VLADIMIR PUTIN AND PRESIDENT BIDEN. WHAT I EXPECT AT HOME AS THE PRESIDENT BEING FORTHRIGHT IN HIS CHARACTERIZATION OF WHAT RUSSIA IS DOING AND THE FACT THAT IF RUSSIA WAS TO INVADE, THERE WILL BE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES. HE WANTED TO REITERATE THAT WILL STOP LOOKING DOWN AT A PIECE OF PAPER BEFORE HE WENT ON AND INFRASTRUCTURE EVENT. THERE IS A NEW STORY WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT. THAT IS THE FACT THE U.S. IS PREPARING TO POTENTIALLY EXTRACT AMERICAN CITIZENS AND PERSONNEL OUT OF UKRAINE. WHILE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT WILL LIKELY SAY THIS IS PRUDENT GIVEN THE FACT THEY DO THINK VLADIMIR PUTIN COULD INVADE UKRAINE, IT DOES SEEM LIKE THAT LOOKS LIKE THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. WHEN YOU HAVE THE U.S. GOVERNMENT POTENTIALLY OUT WITH AN ANNOUNCEMENT THAT THEY WANT AMERICAN CITIZENS HOME AND OUT OF UKRAINE AND OUT OF HARM'S WAY. JONATHAN: TEAM COVERAGE CONTINUES ON BLOOMBERG TV AND RADIO. AND REORDERED IN WASHINGTON -- ANNMARIE HORDERN IN WASHINGTON TV IN RIO TODAY UP IN GENEVA. IN THE BOND MARKET THE REELS ARE -- AND MARIA TADEO IN GENEVA. LET'S GET YOU SOME SECTOR PRICE ACTION WITH KRITI GUPTA. KRITI: WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT GROWTH DEFENSIVE POSITION. A LOT OF THAT HAS TO DO WITH CONSUMER STAPLES WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT IS GAINING. UTILITIES ARE IN THE GREEN. IF YOU WANT TO LOOK AT THE DOWNSIDE MOVERS IT WILL BE ENERGY AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES. BIG TECH AND ENERGY ON THE SAME IDEA. THEY ARE DROPPING LOWER AND LOWER. THE IDEA IS YOU ARE SEEING A BROADER DECLINE WHEN BOTH OF THE SECTORS LACKED THE BROADER MARKET. YOU LOOK AT WHAT THIS IS DOING TO THE STAY-AT-HOME STOCKS. NETFLIX WILL BE THE MAJOR STORY. THE BIGGEST DECLINE SINCE 2014. THE CEO SAID THEY HAD OVERESTIMATED GROWTH. THE STORY IS WHAT IS WEIGHING ON THE INDEX. NOT JUST TODAY. NETFLIX BROKE WITH SOME OF THE OTHER STAY-AT-HOME NAMES. THEY HAVE BEEN WEIGHING ON THE INDEX FOR TWO TO THREE MONTHS. JONATHAN: UNBELIEVABLE STUFF IN THIS EQUITY MARKET. NETFLIX IS DOWN HARD. THIS EQUITY MARKET DOWN .6%. THE NASDAQ DOWN ABOUT 1%. , YOUR TRADING DIARY. THE GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND IS COMING UP. IT DID NEXT WEEK, FEDERAL RESERVE DECISION AND A CHAIRMAN POWELL NEWS CONFERENCE RIGHT JONATHAN: WE ARE TAKING MORE WEIGHT OFF THE NASDAQ. DOWN ABOUT 1%. WE ARE TAKING MORE WEIGHT OFF THE NASDAQ. DOWN ABOUT 1%. THE LOWEST PRICE TARGET ON THE S & P 500, 4400 FROM MORGAN STANLEY AND MIKE WILSON. RIGHT NOW 4452. THE SINGLE NAME YOU WANT TO LOOK AT IS NETFLIX IS DOWN HARD. WE ARE DOWN 23%. A MASSIVE MOVE LOWER. THIS TIME YIELDS ARE NOT PUSHING HIGHER. HAVE YOU REACH THAT POINT WHERE THE BOND MARKET STARTS TO INFLATE THE OTHER WAY? A SELF-LIMITING SELLOFF. THEY BE THIS IS JUST THE PAUSE IN THE TREND WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR . DOWN FIVE BASIS POINTS ON 10, TWO BACK BELOW 1%. THAT IS THE PRICE ACTION. LET'S GET TO THE TRADING DIARY. THE PRESIDENT DISCUSSING PLANS AT 11:00. A FED RATE DECISION IN CHARIMAN POWELL NEWS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY AND FINALLY TECH EARNINGS THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. APPLE ROUNDING IT OUT ON THURSDAY.