China Renaissance Bruce Pang on CSI300 Slide

00:00

I WAS LOOKING AT THE CSI 300. IT HAS TAKEN OUT BELOW WE HIT IN JULY. WE ARE CURRENTLY AT THE LOWEST LEVEL GOING BACK TO 2020. WHAT DO YOU THINK IT WILL TAKE TO TURN SENTIMENT AROUND? GUEST: WE ARE SEEING A RANGE EXPECTED IN THE NEAR TERM BECAUSE IT IS DRIVEN BY SENTIMENT, DISRUPTING CHINESE EQUITIES. BUT WITH CHINESE EQUITIES, GIVEN THEIR LOWER NEAR-TERM BALLOTS , LOWER EXPOSURE TO POTENTIAL SPILLOVER RISK FROM FAST TIGHTENING. DAVID: THE PREFERENCE FOR A-SHARES SEEMS TO SUGGEST THAT INDIRECTLY YOU ARE SEEING THE REGULATORY RISK AND THAT STORY DOES NOT GO AWAY IN 2022. AM I CORRECT TO MAKE THAT ASSUMPTION? GUEST: I THINK SO BECAUSE GOING INTO 2022, WE EXPECT PRESSURE FROM CHINA TO CONTINUE TO LINGER FOR US IN MULTIPLE SECTORS, DESPITE AN INCREASINGLY TRANSPARENT MANNER. WE WILL BE MONITORING SEVERAL PLACES. IT WILL BE BASED ON NETWORK DATA SKILLS AND A POTENTIAL INCLUSION OF LISTING STOCKS IN HONG KONG FOR TRADING. YVONNE: WHEN IT COMES TO ANY CALLOUS, I AM WONDERING DOES AND EASING SIGNAL HOWL SUPPORT OF THE PBOC HAS BEEN? THERE HAS BEEN A TALK OF CUTS. IT HAS BEEN RARE WE HAVE SEEN THE PBOC CUT WHEN THE FED IS TIGHTENING. THE LAST TIME WAS 1999. DO YOU SEE THAT HAPPENING BECAUSE OMICRON HAS ULTIMATELY CHANGED THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE CENTRAL BANK? GUEST: THE PBOC WILL KEEP SOME DEGREES OF INDEPENDENCE, AND WE THINK IN THE NEAR TERM THE PROBABILITY OF A RATE CUT IN THE FIRST QUARTER. HIGH-TECH INNOVATION FIRMS AND GREEN INDUSTRIES. THE STANDARD FOR THEM HASN ' T BEEN CHANGED. YVONNE: DO YOU THINK YOU WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON THOSE SECTORS WHEN IT COMES TO FRAMING SOME SORT OF STRATEGY FOR THIS YEAR? GUEST: YEAH, I THINK -- ACTUALLY FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL OF A HIGHER CPI AND A LOWER PPI. WE ALSO BECOME MORE POSITIVE ON THE INVESTMENTS AND AT THE POLICY FINE TUNING OF THESE SECTORS.