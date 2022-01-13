Morgan Stanley Shalett Sees 10%-15% Correction for 'Teflon' Tech

00:00

Lisa I want to cut to the chase. How much cash do you need right now. Is cash a negative thing or is cash in a portfolio. A positive constructive. So we're looking at cash as an opportunistic asset right here. If you look underneath the surface of these end indices you know you've got 85 to 90 percent of the stocks in the market have actually corrected for 52 week highs and many of corrected as much as 10 or 20 percent. So we think that this is an opportunistic stock pickers market. But you have to do your homework. And that homework really requires understanding. If if you've got enough defensiveness in your names if you've got quality if you've got the potential to be profit forecasts if you've got the potential to raise dividends and do buybacks because those are the types of things that are going to allow your stock to be resilient in against a tape where the Fed is raising rates and the cost of capital is drifting higher which means price earnings ratios are drifting lower. Lisa this cycle has moved at a rapid pace. Is it too early still to say this is late cycle. It's a late psychodynamic now. I think it's a little I think it's a little early to say that you know we've we've been pretty consistent saying that this is a mid cycle transition. Certainly the labor market with unemployment below 4 percent is starting to feel late cycle to us. We are in the camp that says structural changes have happened in the labor market that are going to prevent participation rates from you know rapidly mean reverting to where we were pre pandemic. But we do think that there is a big chunk of the economy that has yet to recover. And that's really the consumer services part of the economy. So we're still in that. You know it's a late mid cycle as opposed to explicitly late cycle late mid cycle at a time when the market is currently pricing in about four rate hikes in 2022. I keep asking investors have equities fully priced this in yet. And frankly the answer is come back. You know everybody knows it's priced in. Do you agree. I don't. I think that the stock market has been extraordinarily skeptical of the Fed. I think that that you know when you have had as powerful a Fed put as we have had in this market quite frankly for the past 13 years going all the way back to the great financial crisis and March of 2009 it's really hard to convince people that that the regime is shifting. So we do think that that certainly the indices some of the more richly valued names that we all know those those Teflon mega cap tech names you know still need to reprice a decent amount maybe maybe 10 to 15 percent to reflect what we do think is is you know the distance forward on rates. Lisa you think that big tech still needs to correct 10 to 15 percent from here just to make that very clear. I have to think what's the trigger given the fact that we just got CPI coming in at the hottest level in 39 years we're about to get a similar read from PPA. Yeah look I think it's a question of actually seeing the Fed follow through. You know certainly we now planted the seeds that not only are rate hikes on the table and rate hikes on the table as early as March. But you know the Fed minutes really planted the seeds that perhaps we're going to see balance sheet run off. Now balance sheet run off really contributes to actual tightening and really ultimately translates into the equivalent of additional rate hikes. So I think once there's more clarity on that that'll be quote unquote the last down leg in the market. Among those names that again heretofore have proven kind of resilient Teflon like loose a three to five years out. How do you rationalize double digit revenue growth. The truck technology profit makers not the ones where there's a story. But the ones that are mentoring free cash flow every day. How do you approach those with a longer term time horizon. Well Tom I love your question because this is a conversation we're having with clients every single day. What we're trying to get folks to understand is it's not a question of whether these are great companies. It's a question of whether they're great stocks and what's priced in. And how realistic is it that some of the growth rates that we've seen much of which have included a pull forward a pull forward of demand because many of these themes were linked to work from home or were were linked to some of the unique dimensions of this pandemic. Can you really. The case that those double digit type growth rates are going to sustain and history is just not kind on this point. You know innovation is terrific but so is disruption. And it's very rare for companies. Decade after decade to be able to sustain these levels of growth without quite frankly being disrupted by competition. I think this is really important. I wish we had an hour for this but we've got such a great hourly. So for you to start. Can they go play Christianson and bring the disruption inside. It look certainly they can and perhaps they may transform themselves obviously. A lot of these High Flyers are are now you know they've gone beyond betting on on social media. They bet on the cloud and cloud services. And now they're betting on metaverse. And you know some of the virtual services. Look perhaps some of these companies will make that transition to leadership yet again in these emerging markets. But we continue to believe that the next set of market leaders are going to be a different set of six or seven company. If we look you know three to five years from now.