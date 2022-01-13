Live on Bloomberg TV

Morgan Stanley Shalett Sees 10%-15% Correction for 'Teflon' Tech

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Lisa Shalett says big tech firm valuations will need to fall by at least 10% to reflect the influence of tightening Federal Reserve policy. "These teflon mega cap tech names still need to reprice a decent amount, maybe 10% to 15% to reflect what we do think is the distance forward on rates." She speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance." (Source: Bloomberg)

