Live on Bloomberg TV

The Open' Full Show (12/29/2021)

Jonathan Ferro highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. The S&P 500's four-day rally stalling with investors assessing the economic implications of surging omicron cases. Allspring's Margie Patel and Bank of America's Matt Diczok reflect on the lessons of 2021 and discuss the 2022 playbook amid looming Fed rate hikes and runaway inflation concerns. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows