The Open' Full Show (12/29/2021)

Live from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. The countdown to the open starts right now. Everything you need to get set for the start of us trading. This is Bloomberg the open with Jonathan Ferro. From New York City we begin with a big issue. Looking ahead to 2010 the timing question is is is really the big open question. The Fed is going to be more aggressive. Does good market start to pullback you know late in 2020 to this tightening happen last Friday for rate hikes have been priced into or you know early next year when you have inflation at peak levels. The problem is going to be the story of twenty one. Yes inflation is high. Then inflation super overheats. It's going to force the Fed's hand. Will it come down fast enough to keep prevent the Fed from going for rate hikes. It's very very critical for market outcomes. DAX. The first quarter in the first half of next year has a lot of potholes baked into it. We still have a lot of stocks to unwind. Markets continue to be strong into early next year. Definitely glass half full. Then I think we start to have a little bit more concern. S & P kind of peaks during during QQQ run 5000. The first quarter in the first half of next year has a lot of potholes baked into it. We still have a lot of stocks to unwind. Markets continue to be strong into early next year. Definitely glass half full. Then I think we start to have a little bit more concern. S & P kind of peaks during during QQQ run 5000. Joining us now is Alice Springs Market Mittal and Bank of America's Mat. So let's begin with you Mark and start with the big coal for 22 for you. Where's your conviction at the moment Maggie. I think the economy is going to be very strong. I think the Fed will continue its policy of keeping rates very low disappointing aggressive people. And I think the stock market may well surprise on the upside and have another very very good year. After a very good year in twenty one market when you say very low for interest rates what you mean by that. I mean where they are right now. I think the Fed has basically for a number of years followed a policy of keeping interest rates very low well below inflation as have all the other major central banks followed that same policy. And I think they're actually quite pleased with the results. So I think the Fed is very very reluctant to raise rates aggressively slow down housing maybe raise unemployment. That's their other really main goal is keeping unemployment rates very low. So I think they will disappoint the market and thinking that they're going to be aggressive. I think they will be very passive if they're ignoring inflation. I'm going to ignore inflation. As far as that being a factor in my investments and what the Fed might do to rates. Well that's an outlaw call right now. We'll come back to what it means for your investments. Matt D OK let's bring you into the conversation on the Fed. Can they ignore inflation. No they can't. They finally figured that out. And that is a good thing. I think you made a big pivot in December but more importantly than that the pivot itself is the fact that they have decided they could they could be more nimble. Took them almost six months to prepare us for the taper time when they laid out in November. And then less than six weeks later December they totally flip the script doubled the taper went to potentially three rate hikes next year. So this is in our opinion a good thing. The Fed needs to be more nimble. It needs to react better to incoming data. Clearly the data has said they're behind the curve. They're trying to figure out now how far behind the curve they are but they're definitely behind the curve. And they are going to get out in front of the curve hopefully at some point twenty twenty two. And that is one of the reasons the market has taken this so well. They don't want a Fed on autopilot. They don't want a Fed that's not nimble. The incoming data is being more proactive. Getting off the zero bound getting to a more normal level of rate will be the right thing to do. And so this should keep the economy humming along. And you can see that in the yield curve yield curve having lightening dramatically especially in the thirties that pause around 30 or so back to 40 basis points yourself. That's a good normal level for the yield curve. It definitely stopped its planning churn the last month. That's a good sign from our perspective. It's a different view says. So let's push it through the bond market just a little bit more and that work with me. But markets woken up a little bit this morning. Yields are higher back through 150 151 up by 3 basis points on the day. But look at the close for next year. Matt Banks America Safe is sent on a 10 year BMO 2% Citi 2 percent. Deutsche Bank to 20. JP Morgan to 25. Morgan Stanley two point one. RTS point to self 2025 matters. A theme has just ended around 2 percent. Even with the Fed high cut interest rates even with inflation close to 7 percent. Why Matt. So good question. What we are seeing in the markets right now is that while it probably wasn't transitory from the Fed's standpoint there are strong disinflationary pressures in the economy obviously the high inflationary pressures right now. But secularly demographically and for other reasons there are disinflationary pressures. So you marry that with what we're seeing in consumer sentiment. And people are not looking at higher prices right now and saying oh I need to get ahead of that. I need to go make that bigger purchase now before it gets even more expensive. Consumer confidence levels are especially curious and Michigan are at extremely low levels. You don't often see this positively strong labor market and consumer confidence this low. So what that's telling you is the Fed will have a little bit of help in getting inflation back down. It's probably not going to stay at the 10 percent level on its own. The Fed's going to help it get down. But you marry the fact that people are not reacting to higher prices by purchasing more. That's affecting consumer confidence already isn't pledges already starting to change behavior. Yes that behavior changing with higher rates. That should lead to a gradually higher rates curve. That's what you're. Maggie you have a different view on lift off at the Fed. You have a different view on the right path of the Fed Reserve not just the map but against most of the market. So Maggie walk me through how that different view on the Fed makes a different view perhaps in the market. I think that expecting rates to go up substantially even 50 basis points most people would think is pretty mild now appears to be substantial. I'm not even sure we're going to see that on the 10 year the US rates for 10 years are among the highest of all the developed countries. So there's no relative advantage why our rates should go up. Secondly next year the amount of financing the government will do is actually going to decline. So there really be a little bit of a scarcity of long duration treasuries to buy away from the trader who's been hoovering up all the long duration securities. And I think with rates this low it just says it isn't really going to affect business decisions. It's not a sector low hurdle rate that companies can make a decision whether they raise or dividend where they make more capital expenditures and even consumers. I think at this short point on this inflation upswing are in pretty good shape. They've been hit enormously by the rising housing prices higher stock market prices and also wages have started to go up. Unemployment is going down. So basically except for philosophically there's no reason why the Fed should so-called aggressively act. And so I think the Fed will talk aggressively but their actual actions will be very very limited and even a few 25 basis point rates. I wouldn't define that really as tightening per say. It's only if the Fed starts to say to banks stop making risky loans stop lending to these types of entities that we would be beginning to even think about tightening. It's really in nobody's benefit as far as I can see. And the Fed can't control inflation when it was low. They can't control it when it's high. So I look at interest rate policy as just really something that's there in the background affecting what sort of investments to make over the near term horizon say one year market. Given how deeply negative real interest rates are right now some people might suggest there's a ton of work today. You've got an opinion. I imagine it means you've got a concentrated bet somewhere in this equity market to go against the goes against the grain as well. Can you point out where. Well I continue to think the these areas that have secular growth will do well because I think next year is going to be another year where the U.S. economy is going to be one of the strongest in the world. So cyclically sensitive that continues to favor technology industrials materials some parts of health care. And I think really pharmacists say one thing about real interest rates. If you look historically at interest rates compared to inflation the so-called real interest rates has been all over the map from hugely positive hugely negative. I don't think you can really predict the course of interest rates by that. I think we can pretty much say that the Fed has been able to really control interest rates by their actions. And so that's really what I look at and I see no sign that they're going to decide intellectually oh we should raise interest rates because of maybe a temporary burst in inflation which may jeopardize the other more important goal really which is keeping unemployment low. That's more important to me. So I'm expecting the Fed to disappoint the market once again year after year. We never get that rate hike. People are looking for a man. I know you're taking the other side of this trade. Yeah we we are taking it again. We respect that opinion and one of the things about this is if I had told someone with absolute certainty that inflation was going to be about 7 percent give or take by the end of this year if you knew that you are 100 percent certain you knew that you probably would not have predicted a 10 year treasury at one and a half percent. So you have to have a view and you have to have a forecast. But you have to understand how much conviction do you have in that forecast and how much do you change your investment portfolio based on a forecast. And last year was an excellent lesson that even with perfect forecast if you knew. He's a good principle 7 percent. You probably would've thought race would be a lot higher and you would have been wrong. Our conviction our conviction for next year fixed income is to not have conviction to be underweight fixed income relative in a diversified portfolio. Right. But not to too much. Don't shrink. Interest rate duration too much. Don't be too out of treasury. Be balance across again. We overweight spread product. You underwrite treasuries. The different views in the market shows you that having that conviction it's only too much would be the wrong call. But we do feel very strong. The Fed will not disappoint. Right now we have the most negative real rates we have ever seen. Bloomberg data back in 1962. We have never seen negative real rates of this level. And so even if inflation drops to 4 percent and the Fed funds rate got to 2 percent which is probably not going to do it's got negative 2 percent real rate. That's very stimulative. So we do believe the Fed has switched tack and is going to continue to and we do believe we will get those for hikes next year even more than the Fed anticipated themselves. And that is deeply negative. Real interest rates have supported this equity market as well. Risk assets overcoming numerous headwinds this year on the S & P 500 we've closed at a record high nearly 30 percent of trading days. So 20 24 in Flint. DAX Abigail Doolittle has more happy ahead John. Well it's really pretty amazing the gains that we've had this year. All of these record highs. A third big up year in a row. And around this time last year we are talking about what does Stratos think for this year. David Kostin I believe was the straight hire at that time at forty four hundred. Well clearly with the S & P 500 well above that we have blown through that. And Travis think that 2022 is going to be pretty good to outside of the low estimate. I think that maybe Morgan Stanley although you can correct me John. Forty four hundred. The rest of the averages. The average. The median the high. Certainly a high of fifty three thirty suggests that we could see another double digit gain for the S & P 500. Really pretty incredible. As for the dollar it's been a very strong year for the dollar. This year that dollar index up about 7 percent the best year since 2015. Hedge funds think that 2022 is going to be pretty bullish for the dollar too. Looking at the best positioning since 19. Now it's interesting. A strong dollar in old school terms supports stocks rising. But in Federal Reserve term sometimes it could mean pressure for risk assets. Let's see whether or not that's the case. But if the dollar does rise it would seem to suggest rates going higher. And as you were talking about before bank after bank saying that we will see the 10 year yield back above 2 percent at some point. If that happens John and that strong uptrend you can see there starting at the beginning of this year excuse me of 2020. It suggests that we'll see that 10 year yield at 2 percent for the first time perhaps in two and a half years. Have a great work as always. Just about three wants to stay on a 10 year this morning in your equity market. Positive four points on the S & P. That's not a single run about a tenth of 1 percent. Coming up a surge in RTX cases leaving behind an administration without a coherent message. Even if it is less deadly than Delta it is still much more transmissible. And you know people can't go to work if they have the virus. So it's going to have an economic impact whether or not it's deadly. That conversation coming up from New York. This is pulling back. The effects of each new wave has as had diminishing impacts on both growth and to some extent inflation as well as people are tired of the pandemic. And so I think we have seen a great deal of Covid fatigue. People aren't changing travel plans around the holidays even in the face of this very contagious variant. And so I think with that we are seeing the overall effects on the economy whether it's growth and even to some extent the trend in patterns is diminishing. Many people are absolutely exhausted by the Biden administration struggling to settle on a coherent message with new data complicating the Micron response a briefing coming from the White House later this morning as global cases push above 1 million for a second day. For Michael Bloomberg Matthew joins us from D.C. Morning Joe. Morning Jonathan. This is a regularly scheduled briefing I want to be clear of the president's Covid response team. They're held normally at the White House. They typically do not make news but there's a new level of urgency with that number. You just mentioned the second straight day that we've seen over a million cases. Now that is world wide. We also saw the seven day rolling average which we follow very closely also hit a new all time high. Jonathan it's up 50 percent from just a month ago reminding us of how quickly this variant is spreading. Now here in the U.S. we're also looking at all time highs with the seven day rolling average here hitting two hundred and sixty seven thousand cases. CDC says the Washington D.C. area where I am sitting right now is now officially the epicenter here in the United States is the District of Columbia Maryland and Virginia. All put up the highest case numbers that we've seen here in the pandemic here. It's something that is a real concern as we head into another holiday weekend when people could potentially be gathering indoors. Jonathan in New York Hospitalizations are the concern. It's not the overall number but the rate of increase in other 650 people were admitted to hospitals yesterday showing a very big spike the biggest we've seen since April 20 20. But to be clear the overall number of hospitalizations still less than half the level that we saw during the peak about a year ago. But Jonathan again New Year's people indoors not wearing masks and a lot of concerns about where we could be next week. And a big rush to sort out testing. A lot of people blaming the administration for not doing enough on that front. This is top of mind without a doubt about it. Joe Covid-19 year end though here at Bloomberg at least we're looking for those Fed picks. How close are we Joe. What are the names. Boy you know that's a great question. The short list remains the same. We've we keep hearing about Spriggs potentially. We hear about a number of folks within without experience on the Fed. But we heard that this would be coming early December Jonathan. That's a Brian Deese told us here when we spoke with him more than a month ago were going into the new year. The president's in Delaware. It's not likely we're going to be hearing about any of this until we come back in 2022. Jeff Matthew thank you sir. Down in Washington D.C. on the latest we caught up with RTS ISE BOVESPA on this. Take a listen to what he had to say. First and foremost they're looking for a win and to get people who can actually be confirmed in a 50 50 Senate. The three candidates we've talked about all appear as though they can be confirmed. So that's number one. Number two is I think you're looking for folks who are willing to stick with the consensus of a panel led fed. Let's bring in Mark Gurman out and Matt D.L. for more on this market with what three your outlaw call on the Federal Reserve. Can you help me understand whether these Fed picks are a piece of that. I don't think I would expect the Fed picks to materially change the direction of the Fed. I think they are committed to this low interest rate policy ignoring inflation looking at the other economic factors. And as I said before I think you can really throw out the old rule books that we used to use about the relationship of interest rates the Fed and inflation. They simply aren't relevant to the new world that the Fed is operating in which is a secular low rates no more cyclicality that we've seen in previous cycles. I think the new pick will more or less be be part of that. I think the Fed's always been very congenial and they're supported by hundreds of very competent economists. So I see no change from the from the new picks. Your response. Yes. So obviously monetary policy right now there's a lot of uncertainty. So in a normal environment you get you up possible for three new you know Fed board members you might be more concerned because again not that a policy error is going to happen but we're environment where the risk of a policy error are significantly higher. That being said given how divided the government is a 50 50 Senate you will need pics that get through. So they're going to have to be relatively mainstream. They're going to obviously be on the more dovish side but they're going to be more mainstream. But even even with that said at the end of the day you know at zero percent everyone's a dove at 7 percent inflation almost everyone's all right. So whoever you mix into the Fed that gets through the Fed at the end of the day they're not going to sway the Fed too much with power and the leadership already shifting CAC. They'll they'll they'll fit into that. And again if the plans for the Fed to continue to hike they'll go along with that. We don't think the techs are going to dramatically change the picture. But again it's another wild card that needs to keep an eye on. Given everything you've said and everything you've heard this morning if Markey was right if Markey turns out to be right with her forecast of this Fed is going to do nothing next year how would it change your call on this market. 322. And that is a great way to think about things. Always think what if I'm wrong. How am I going to be wrong. How are we going to do wrong if we're wrong. How does that affect things. And it doesn't change that much. As we said our preference right now is to have less interest rate risk in your portfolio. We have no interest rate risk. Does we have dramatically different. Sure. That may be somewhat short end to 20 percent short duration be slightly overweight spread product that should work fine in either environment. Again we built a portfolio that's resilient to whether our forecast is correct or whether it's wrong. I certainly obviously we'd better to be have more interest rate risk if we don't see that rise in rates. I haven't played with treasuries. The portfolio balanced the deal. The uncertainty would be better but we believe our investment guidance based on our view is is moderate enough and modest enough that it should do well in either environment. Again what we're trying to do is capture excess spread in investment grade corporates in agency mortgage backs in municipal. For those investors the high tax rates all we're doing is taking liquidity right. All these asset classes offer more yield than credit loss. It's not. It doesn't need to be more difficult than that. Keep it simple. If you're earning more yield then you're losing in credit losses year after year. That incremental excess spread is going to add to returns. You have to lengthen your timeframe not think too much about the volatility. What's that. Thank you. First quarter. Second quarter. It doesn't really matter. Should he be a prudent overweight to spread product that gives you more yield in credit losses. You could be relatively agnostic to fed governors inflation. What do they do. Keep that modest overweight earn an additional spread over time be balanced and diversified. And that will be a winning portfolio pretty much for whatever the market throws at us. Hopefully it can you strip the fat out of the conversation. That's a conversation we'll be having just shortly. Matt diesel market. That's how sticking with us coming up in the morning coals. And later one of the dominant stories of the year so far of 2021 earnings in America has been absolutely fantastic despite everything that's happened with this pandemic from New York City this is pulling back. Winding down 2021 and looking ahead to 22 your equity market with a left just a little one tenth of one percent of the S & P advance in a round about three points on a rustle up a tenth on the Nasdaq 100 percent as well as the price action here the monarch was. First up your call from D.A. Davidson initiating coverage on Akamai with a buy rating and 143 price target the NYSE seeing robust balance sheet and improving profit margins. That stock is positive by about a quarter of one percent. Next up to gross financial raising its McDonald's price target up to 314. Expecting new technology and new menu items to fuel a re acceleration of global sales growth. That stock is up by about a tenth to 268 25. And finally Citigroup raising its price target on commercial metals up to 38 seeing a strengthening environment for us. Non-residential construction were unchanged there. Going into the opening bell coming up looking ahead to Q4 earning season with profits absolutely surging through 2021 and your S & P 500 up almost 28 percent. From New York this is Bloomberg. 24 seconds away from the opening bell in New York this morning. Good morning to you all this Wednesday morning. Here's the state of play. Teachers up around about two or three basically unchanged on the S & P on the NASDAQ up almost a tenth of one percent advancing 9 points. That slow clap clap. Where's that coming from. That really capturing the moment a slow clap into the end of 2012 switch up the board get to the bond market would send video. Looks like this. Treasury yields higher by four or five basis points. Waking up on Thames to 150 to fifty five yields advance in a curve a bit steep. A look out for financials around the open euro dollar 113. Twenty nine advancing two tenths of one per cent what a year it's been for the single currency the euro the highs of a year the first week of the year 123 all the way back down to 113 in the commodity market down about a third of one percent at seventy five. Seventy six. Here's your open advancing zero point zero four percent. Top of the pile consumer discretionary advancing two tenths. Energy down about a quarter of one per cent looking ahead to next year. T.P. WSJ Pawlowski making a case for further gains. I don't think the time to be bearish is now at all. I think the question for those who have already these risks and many have right is when do you get back in Q4. Earnings are going to be awesome. I don't think you can wait until early January. I think that's going to be in hindsight would be a mistake. Back with us Matt days out markets. How market at the epicenter of your research your cold. Some of your work this year that I found really compelling. You believe that the Federal Reserve is fixated on managing financial conditions and has moved away from adjusting rates around the cycle. Maggie can you build on that and why you still think that's going to be the case through next year and beyond. Well I think the Fed has learned a lot by their own behavior and I think we've seen the end to the Fed really causing the cyclicality actually precipitating and causing recessions. Every post-war recovery and recession we've had have actually been precipitated by Fed action. And I think the Fed has learned from that. They've become much more passive in the background. They've kept rates low. They've not been aggressive responding to interest rate movements in the market or inflation. And I think they are on a permanent course of a secular course of keeping interest rates lower than we've ever seen. They tried to effect interest rates in the past in the post-war period and they haven't been very successful and they're very say Operation Twist. However they never threw as much money at the market as they have now. When you throw hundreds of billions of dollars it's amazing what you can do about controlling interest rates. And the Fed has done that. We see that also globally in central banks everywhere. So the U.S. actually has relatively higher rates than those in Europe right now in developed Europe. So we think there's no reason whatsoever for the Fed to raise rates just because of an intellectual concept. Well inflation is high. Maybe for a while maybe for short term and maybe slow the economy down undermine consumer wealth through lower housing prices higher unemployment. I think they're much more concerned about unemployment. They're very pleased with wages going up. So if anything we're in the virtuous part of the cycle of higher inflation. That may change down the road but that coming several years down the road. But right now I think they're actually very pleased. And they'd much rather talk about well one day we'll raise rates. But let's see when they actually do that. And I think for a lot of investors they really it's very hard to throw out the old rulebook that's worked over the past several decades and say we need a new way of thinking which I think says basically stocks are going to continue to be more attractive. And actually the U.S. economy has never looked in my opinion more attractive. And it's looked pretty much over many decades. I think we've had a swing back to the US away from the emerging markets from 2000 when China and other emerging markets joined the World Trade Organization. And I think that's going to continue to build strength in the U.S. of restoring jobs reassuring technology factories intellectual property back here. So that's going to be a strength. We haven't seen really for 20 years. We've had the outflow negative side to that. I think the pendulum swung even before we started Covid. We started to see hints this was occurring on corporations. The market used the P word as you explained all of that. You said this is permanent that the Fed is going to stay down here. This is some really original stuff. And I'm not here to say a full cost is going to be wrong. It's a full cost by definition. It won't be until it is as you look ahead to next year. Market work with me then. Are you saying that if they hike you're wrong or are you saying that ultimately they may hike but they won't be going back to 1 percent 2 percent. What is it you're saying. Just characterize it with a little bit more detail if you can. Well I'm saying if and when they do raise rates they will be very very modest compared to history compared to what we've seen in previous rate cycles where the Fed has gone from say 1 to 5 percent and the funds rate. I think that's absolutely out of the question for as far as I can see. So a couple of little modest increases I think will still make the equity market return on capital investment decisions by corporations still very very attractive. And it certainly won't hurt consumers. They can't get a high rate in their C.D. but they've benefited from higher stock market and by better housing prices and maybe a little bit of wage increases. So we think that says the Fed is actually on a pretty good course. And the less they do as proactively trying to raise rates and so forth the better for the fundamental economy and the better for Americans. So you could say well interest rates should be here because inflation is there. But when you look at the real economy performance of jobs wages consumers corporations are stock market. It's very hard to say this is a bad situation that we need to change by making some big move in interest rates. Mark to bring you into the conversation. Do you agree with that. The inflation is here. So rates have got to move. I mean that is logical. It's intuitive. Inflation is close to 7 percent. Not all of it is caused by supply chain issues. The Federal Reserve has got a role to play. Let's go. Yes. So we would agree that they're going to be more modest than past cycles. And then right now and again that's there's the band around this. But right now our forecast is for basically nine hikes through the cycle. So getting to around two and a quarter on the Fed funds rate getting finally to a positive real rate just slightly positive. That's the band. Be around that area. They're going back to 5 percent. We agree that that's that's probably unlikely. But in terms of does the Fed has to act. We absolutely believe they do. And Janet we talked about this thing the last few times with us on your program. We continue to say that the year end. The Fed's granted its view that one of the problems with misunderstanding inflation was people had mis diagnosed the real driver of inflation. The narrative for a good part of the year was oh Covid is really jacked up these supply chains. It's really hard to get the product through. So once those supply chain issues e due to Covid well everything will be just fine and then they inflation will come back down. That was it. That was a total myth. There was there wasn't a grain of truth in that. What was driving inflation and really driving the persistent shortage in the supply chain with too much demand on the front in excess demand from the consumer on the front end create logjams throughout the supply chain. So the growth in money supply was almost 30 percent. We haven't seen that since World War 2. You've taught in multiple years world market. We've got one more to growth in money supply. Create excess consumer demand. So right now inflation it's really hurting people. It is hurting people. And if you look at CPI measured now it doesn't include house prices. If you go back to before 1983 house prices were directly included in CPI. If we went back we did actually go back. We tried to do this ourselves. Make the calculation if you'd go back and you had ISE house price in the CPI now like you had in the 70s you would see CPI prints right now in the low double digits. Right. This type of inflation is paying for people. So the Fed is behind the curve has to get ahead of it. And that's the slowest rate of inflation. You see consumer sentiment. This is hurting people at the pump. It's hurting people the grocery store. So they're finally in a package down. But they do have to go the zero bound to a more reasonable level of rates the next year or two to really slow this down and help out the consumer and continue to keep the economy and the consumer on sound footing. That's the interesting part of this conversation. Maggie might describe a really stellar economy. Not many people sell it that way. I'm looking at the market right now. Eight minutes in up about a tenth of one percent. Looking at a lot of people have this constructive view on the equity market loose holds. Jim Polson shares that view. He says the following healthy economic and yes growth acts as a foundation under a market which is driven by chronic fears. You can be worried about Covid inflation the Fed but every quarter CPS keeps coming in better than expected forcing the consensus to upgrade forecasts. Bloomberg's caddy line says more. Hi Kelly. Hey John. Yeah. That's the message from the bulls. Forget about normalization in monetary policy. Forget about the persistent threat of the pandemic. Just focus on corporate earnings. And as long as those who lend the equity market is going to do OK. And it's true even in the face this month of a more hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve of the emergence of the AMA Crown. You've actually seen earnings expectations for 2020 to ratchet it up over the course of the month from seven point seven percent back in November to on December 24th eight point seven percent growth seen for corporate earnings in the year ahead. And that's the idea that as long as those profits are there the equity market is going to keep pace and that actually is backed up by past performance. The S & P 500 closely tracks earnings expectations as you can see here on TV. Go. That's been pretty much the case for the entirety of the year. But in the same vein that does pose the risk that any deterioration in the earnings outlook could actually be a threat to the equity market. And in the face of persistent inflation that means margins are going to be something we continue to have to watch very closely. And obviously we'll start getting idea of what that picture looks like going forward in just a few weeks. J.P. Morgan kicking off fourth quarter reports on January 14th. And the financials in general are expected to see profits up ten point six percent. But it's tech. No shocker there that I've seen delivering the strongest growth twenty seven point seven percent is the estimate. So obviously though while those fourth quarter numbers could come in solid these are forward looking markets is a discount mechanism. So the guidance is going to be really key to see if those earnings expectations can indeed continue to hold this equity market up John. Kelly thank you. Some final thoughts now with Mark Gurman CAC response of the Bloomberg terminal on some of the comments coming from Mark Apatow. Maggie said the Fed has learned and I want to say on that moment just for a little bit longer. Some people might say that the lesson is about to come. In fact maybe the lesson has been building over the last twelve months. The Fed was that belief. I could do all these things and move back whenever they wanted to and be able to engineer that soft landing. Why do you think that's not the lesson. Actually the Fed needs to learn that they can't do that. Well if you look at in the past the Fed really hasn't been able to control the economy as they might have wished. As I said they've caused two recessions many times. And also if you remember pre Covid they were flooding the market with liquidity trying to raise inflation at 2 percent and they were unsuccessful for years. Now they now they seem to be a little more cautious about inflation. And yet inflation has ratcheted far above their 2 percent original goal. And I think I'm not disputing that. If I were in charge of the Fed what I would have done. But this is a reality as investors we have. So it doesn't matter. Agree or disagree. What's the outlook if you're going to invest a dollar of money for your shareholders or yourself. So I think but what the Fed is doing is by not essentially sticking to a path that says well if inflation goes up we need to slam on the brakes slow the economy. The main reason for that is because there are other mandate that's even more important which is trying to get to full employment. It seems like we just about are at full employment. And that seems to me that really benefits everybody. Everybody who wants a job has one. Wages are going up pretty much across the board. It's pretty hard to argue that well we need to raise rates because maybe inflation is going to be more than temporary. If that cost people jobs costs their wages or if it takes away the value of their biggest assets which are their houses and their investments in the equity market. So you couldn't look at the pluses and minuses and how we got here. But I would say the Fed has very limited ability to make the economy do what it wants about all it's been able to do successfully is cause a recession by cutting off liquidity. They know they're not going to do that because that's really very counterproductive. And actually if you think if interest rates didn't go up say the funds rate went from you know 25 basis to 2 or 3 percent the rest of the curve went up. And you have to say well who really benefits by that. You could say well a lot of our debt is held by foreigners. So we're going to raise our rate increase the burden on U.S. taxpayers so they can pay for it. Investors more interest rate dollars off our debt. So when you look at it all together you may not like where we are with inflation but you have to really like the fundamentals of the economy. I think that at worst the Fed will lower the ultimate productivity and growth of the economy by distorting capital flows. But in the meantime we're on. I think that benign part of the inflation curve where everybody benefits may not last forever but it's certainly I think it's going to last through twenty two. And that makes the equity market I think quite attractive. Just a final word on this. Distorting capital flows has been part of the story. I think some people might also suggest that undermining the recovery and the sustainability of the recovery by allowing it to burn so hot upfront that the unemployment targets are obviously targets. We want to say we want to see unemployment come lower. Everyone wants to see that. But if you have an economy burn as hot as it has done over the last 12 months and keep doing QE north of 100 million as you say nominal growth surging and inflation close to 7 that undermines those goals of having a sustainable and inclusive recovery in the U.S. economy. The additional point that Maggie made that actually I think is quite interesting away from everything she said about a Fed being stuck down here and staying down here because they want to because they've learned their lessons. It's actually how much control they have over the cycle. How much control do you think they have over the cycle. So it's a great point and I think we've learned a lot here. First of all we have always believed Tidjane Thiam believe the Fed does have control of high inflation with monetary policy alone. We've seen that historically through bulk in other places. You can certainly affect inflation bring it down by having a very tighter monetary policy that works. However the lessons from Japan Europe and now the US of the last two years shows you what we believe. But it's a very good case for us. You need monetary policy and fiscal policy together to create inflation. You need to create the base money but then someone needs to spend it to get into the economy. So the combination of the federal government having huge deficit that being financed by the Fed that creating the money supply growth. You know it's it's monetary. It's coming a little bit back and back in vogue now. Right. It's creating the money supply and having the federal government spend the money. That's what generates inflation. So yeah together the Fed the federal government together can absolutely drive inflation. But again we're at the point now where we feel we're already as you put it we're running a little too hot. Need to restrain it to get it more sustainable. And the market thinks this is the right course. And that's what the yield curve going back up a little bit. That's the final note on equity markets that came up a little bit before and he gets etc. High inflation is higher than normal. Relation is generally good for equity markets 0 2 for even 5 percent. Inflation is good. Again companies can make money by selling more goods and services or just raising the prices. They have a lot more pricing power now. The real growth in equity markets is he has not been expansion the multiple it's earnings catching up and you can see companies will still tell you small medium large. They have a great pricing power. Nominal prices should continue. Earnings should continue. That should be good support for the equity market. Matt thank you buddy. As always it's good to catch up. My days off and to market metabolism. The rate a original. Think it over the last 30 40 minutes. Thank you. I'm just uncomfortable with this idea that if you're not an advocate that zero interest rates somehow you're against full employment and with a employment goals. Some comfortable coming up China recommitting to a Covid zero policy amid a winter surge in cases. If China keeps trying to fight the pandemic just by shutting down everything then you know that could be could be bad news for the Chinese economy at the moment as well. That's next. This is Bloomberg. This is the IBEX CAC kept alive in the principal room coming up. Alex Ryan the DAX Wine CEO. That's it to 30 p.m. Eastern 7:00 p.m. in London. This is Glenn Beck. They certainly need to do something to lift the sentiment at the moment because as we've just seen from the latest data consumer sentiment is not great at the moment in China. I would very much ascribe that to to the pressures on the property market which are currently driving consumer sentiment because you know you feel all right. If those values on going up as fast anymore as they used to I wanted to run back to GI Matthew of Bloomberg down in Washington D.C. to catch up with him on China. Because Joe this story in the last couple of days that China has a new plane cleaning requirements the likes of Delta have had to turn back a plane that was heading to Shanghai. I understand the State Department is trying to get involved. Joe what's going on. It's really something. Jonathan we have more questions than answers about these new rules and that's why our two governments are talking here and airlines are kind of left in the middle wondering what's going on without a lot of guidance that zero tolerance policy is important because it's leading up to the Beijing Olympics early February and that's going to be the rule from here. So as we understand what's going on here the rules include a three day quarantine for all air cargo crews along with the more strict cleaning guidelines for airliners. They include a requirement to disinfect planes Jonathan. Every day they land in what is deemed a medium or high risk city. And of course those can change with very little notice. Now United and American Airlines say they are working to comply with the rules to the extent that they understand them. But Delta which you pointed out says not so much the rules. The quote here are not operationally viable indeed. They were forced to turn that airplane around after flying all the way to Shanghai from Seattle. And Jonathan we understand they learned about the new rules at altitude. They had already taken off hours into the flight here. So just imagine a world this level of uncertainty in which you fly across an ocean for 12 hours have to change planes Jonathan only to be turned around when you get there. Unreal. Joe good to hear from you buddy. Looking forward to your coverage of that a little bit later on Bloomberg Radio. Sam Dawn 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time daily Monday to Friday. What a story. Twelve months later 18 months 24 months into this thing and the difference between how we treated him the United States and how China treats it unreal can be wider. Let's get to a Chinese story in the equity market as well. Chinese tech is having a really tough time this year on that story. His caddy lives. Hi Katie. Hey John. Well Chinese tech having a tough time because the regulatory hammer has come down on it. Cracking down on overseas IPO is data security issues and what they call monopolistic behavior. And if one of the first targets of that was Ali Baba and we learned overnight that Ali Baba is now looking at offloading its 30 percent stake in social media company Weibo maybe trying to appease regulators a little bit on that front. But obviously this extends well beyond Jackman his empire. It's about an entire sector within China. And that is weighing on shares both of those listed in Asia and the 80 hours here in the U.S. the NASDAQ China Golden Dragon Index which tracks a basket of those companies looking to end 2021 with its third worst month in a decade down 17 percent in December down 45 percent on the year. Twenty six minutes into the session your equity market up a quarter of one per cent just south of forty eight hundred forty seven and 98 on the Russell we're down a tenth of a NASDAQ were up attempt. That's the price action. Here's the trading diary. What you need to be looking for through the next couple of days. The White House holding a Covid response briefing at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The U.S. Treasury is selling 56 billion in seven year notes. At 1:00 p.m. we'll get Chicago PMI ISE on Thursday and the final round of initial jobless claims for the year. Then finally just a brief note the US bond market closing early on Friday from New York City. 