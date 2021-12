00:00

LISA: DATE TWO OF THE TECH SELLOFF. I AM LISA ABRAMOWICZ IN FOR JONATHAN FERRO. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE OPEN STARTS RIGHT NOW. LET'S BEGIN WITH THE BIG ISSUE. MARKETS ADJUSTING TO A NEW REGIME OF MONETARY POLICY. > > THE FED IS CLOSE TO LIFTING OFF. > > THEY HAVE TO OPEN UP THEIR OPTIONS. > > SOME OF THIS IS CONFIDENCE IN THE CENTRAL BANKS TO SAY THEY ARE DEALING WITH IT. > > I THINK THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO CATCH UP. > > THE BANK OF ENGLAND SAID THE IMPACT OF OMICRON WILL BE ASSESSED IN FEBRUARY. > > DOING THE RIGHT THING IS FOCUSING ON THE LABOR MARKET, BUT THE TIMING HAS BEEN COMPLICATED. > > IF POLICYMAKERS ARE TARGETING SHORT-TERM INFLATION DYNAMICS MORE CREDIBLY, IT IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE GROWTH PROJECTIONS. LISA: A WONDERFUL PANEL TO PARSE THROUGH ALL OF THIS. JOINING US IS ROBERT TIPP'S, MICHAEL WEISS -- ROBERT, WHAT YOU THINK HAS CHANGED IN MARKETS AFTER THE FIT AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S DECISION THIS WEEK? ROBERT: I THINK THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S MOVE MIGHT BE A LITTLE BIT SURPRISING BUT UNDERSTANDABLE. THEY HAVE HIGH GROWTH, HIGH INFLATION, THEY TOOK A SMALL STEP AND WANT TO SHOW THEY ARE NOT ASLEEP. THE BANK OF JAPAN, VERY STEADY, HIGH ACCOMMODATION, JUST MODERATING A BIT AS THE CRISIS IS GOING ON FOR COVID TO ADJUST FOR THAT, BUT VERY STEADY. THE MORE CHALLENGING MEETINGS THIS WEEK WHERE THE FED AND THE ECB. THE ECB LOOKS LIKE THEY ARE HEADED TOWARDS RISK OF POLICY FAILURE, AND THE FIT -- AND THE FED, YOU WOULD HAVE TO SAY THE SAME. TOO AGGRESSIVE ON THE HOPPER SIDE EXCEPT FOR THE WAY THE PRESS CONFERENCE -- TOO AGGRESSIVE ON THE HAWKISH SIDE EXCEPT FOR THE WAY THAT PRESS CONFERENCE WAS NAVIGATED. LISA: THERE IS A LOT TO GET THROUGH WITH THAT. MICHAEL, IS THIS A HIGH RISK MOMENT WHERE THE ECB AND THE FED , IS THERE A POLICY ERROR? MICHAEL: THEY ARE STILL TRYING TO FIGURE IT OUT. WE PUT A LOT OF MONEY INTO THE SYSTEM TRYING TO STABILIZE THE ECONOMY. THEY DO NOT WANT TO MAKE MOVES THAT WILL BE TOO BOLD. THEY ARE TRYING TO TAKE A MEASURED APPROACH TO MANAGING INFLATION INTO INCREASING RATES IN THE BELIEF THE ECONOMY CAN HANDLE PROPERLY. LISA: IS THE BOND MARKET SENDING THE SIGNAL THE FED IS TIGHTENING TOO MUCH FOR THIS ECONOMY? I SAY SENDING THE SIGNAL WITH THE LONG END OF THE YIELD CURVE COMING DOWN AND THE CURVE FLATTENING? ELLA: THERE'S CERTAINLY SOME OF THAT BEHAVIOR AND MARKETS WITH A FLATTENING TREND BUT STILL WITH THE BELLY OF THE CURVE REMAINING UNDER PRESSURE. THERE IS A BIT OF THAT ARGUMENT. IT DEPENDS ON WHERE YOU SIT WITH REGARDS TO THE CYCLE IN TERMS OF THE YEAR WE ARE HEADING INTO. IF YOU ARE RELATED TO THE CYCLE YOU WILL PROBABLY ERR MORE TOWARDS THE FED MAKING POLICY ERA -- ERROR. IF YOU ARE IN THE EARLY CYCLE BELIEVER CAP, A VERY TYPICAL TYPE OF BEHAVIOR. VERY MUCH WHERE YOU SIT WITHIN THAT DEBATE. LISA: ROBERT, I WOULD LOVE YOU TO ELABORATE. YOU WERE SAYING IT IS A DANGEROUS MOMENT FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THE ECB AND TALK ABOUT HOW IT WAS LESS UNDERSTANDABLE. CAN YOU ELABORATE WHAT WAS SO MUCH LESS UNDERSTANDABLE ABOUT THOSE DECISIONS? ROBERT: IN TERMS OF THE ECB, I THINK THE WAY THEY LEFT OFF TAPERING COMPLETELY, OPENING UP THAT ASSET PURCHASES COULD END AT THE END OF THE NEXT YEAR IF THEY SAW FIT, AND THE APP WOULD END SHORTLY BEFORE RAISING RATES , I THINK THAT IS A MISTAKE AT THIS POINT GIVEN WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE BEFORE COVID. THE CORE -- BEFORE COVID THEY HAD DECADES OF RUNNING UNDER 1%. THERE WERE COMING INTO COVID WITH A Q. WEEK INFINITY -- WITH A Q. WEEK -- WITH A QE INFINITY FORMAT. FOR THEM TO EXPECT THEY WOULD NEED CONDITIONS LESS ACCOMMODATIVE SUGGESTS THAT WHAT THEY ARE FEARING IS THE SHADOW OF INFLATION ENVIRONMENT 40 OR 50 YEARS AGO THAT NO LONGER EXISTS. THAT IS WHAT MAKES THEIR SITUATION PRECARIOUS. I THINK THE FED IS A MORE STRAIGHTFORWARD EXAMPLE OF THAT WHERE THEY HAVE A LOT OF HIKES PRICED IN FOR NEXT YEAR AND THE THING THAT IS SURPRISING TO ME IS SOME OF THOSE WILL HAVE NO IMPACT, AND THEREFORE AFTER THAT THEY NEED TO CONTINUE TO HIKE. I THINK CHAIRMAN POWELL HEDGED AGAINST THAT AGGRESSIVELY IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE, MENTIONING THE BOND MARKET HAS A DIFFERENT VIEW OF THE FORWARDS AND RECOUNTING A BIT OF THE 2018 TO 2019 BOND ROLL UP SCENARIO, INDICATING HE HAS AN INSTITUTIONAL MEMORY OF THAT HE IS BRINGING TO THE TABLE THAT SHOULD PROTECT THEM FROM BEING OVERLY HAWKISH. THAT IS PRETTY FINELY BALANCED IN BOTH CASES. LISA: THERE WAS A SHIFT IN THE BALANCE OF RISK. ADRIAN HILTON OF COLUMBIA WRITING RECENTLY IN A NOTE, ALL THREE MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS MAKING DECISIONS HAVE DEMONSTRATED THEY NO LONGER REGARD THE DOWNSIDE RISK TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AS OUTWEIGHING THE NEED TO ADDRESS INFLATION PRESSURE. LET'S BRING IN MICHAEL MCKEE, BLOOMBERG INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS AND POLICY CORRESPONDENT. HOW MUCH OF A SHIFT WAS THIS? MICHAEL: ROBERT BROUGHT UP THE FORWARDS. THEY ARE TELLING US SOMETHING. YOU HAVE THE UNCERTAINTY OF PANDEMIC POLICYMAKING WITH THE FED STARTING DOWN THE ROAD OF RAISING RATES. THE BANK OF ENGLAND ALREADY RAISING RATES. SOMEBODY IS LIKELY TO BE WRONG. THE MARKETS MONEY SEEMS TO BE ON THE BOE AND THE FED GETTING IT RIGHT. YOU LOOK AT FORWARD RATES, THEY SEEM TO SHOW INVESTORS THINK THE FASTER BANKS BEGIN RAISING RATES , THE LESS LIKELY THEY WILL MEET THEIR TARGET FOR TOTAL HIKES. THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S MOVE, YOU SEE THE TWO LINES, THOSE ARE THE FORWARDS FOR 18 MONTHS OUT AND 36 MONTHS OUT AND YOU CAN SEE HOW THE RATE DROPS. YOU CAN SEE ON THE BOTTOM PANEL U.S. INTEREST RATE FUTURES PRICING AND LOWER ODDS OF FIT MOVES IN 2023. THEY HAD GONE UP, NOW THEY HAD ROLLED OVER A LITTLE BIT. U.S. INTEREST RATE FUTURES NOW SHOWING THE CHANCE OF MORE THAN TWO HIKES IN 2022 ALSO FADING. THAT SUGGESTS THIS, THE FED IS NOT GOING TO GET TO ITS LONG-RUN NEUTRAL TARGET, WHICH IS 2.5%. BEEN THAT WAY FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS. FIVE-YEAR FORWARDS ESTIMATING A TERMINAL RATE OF 100 BASIS POINTS LOWER. THE MARKET SAYING THE SOONER THE BETTER. NEXT WEEK WE WILL GET A LITTLE BIT OF DATA THAT TAKES US TOWARDS THAT WHEN WE GET THE PCE INFLATION NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER. PCE IS THE FED FAVORITE NUMBERS. BECAUSE OF THE HOLIDAY EVERYTHING IS PACKED INTO TWO DAYS. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AND EXISTING HOME SALES. ALONG WITH THE INFLATION NUMBER, JOBLESS CLAIMS COME INCOME AND SPENDING, WE WILL SEE HOW MUCH MONEY PEOPLE HAVE IN THE BANK. DURABLE GOODS, NEW HOME SALES, AND THAT EVERYONE CAN TAKE A COUPLE OF WEEKS OFF AND WE HOPE THEY COME BACK A LITTLE LEERY OF WHAT CENTRAL BANKS WILL DO. LISA: MICHAEL MCKEE, THANK YOU SO MUCH. ESTY DWEK WEIGHING IN ON THE TRANSITORY NARRATIVE. TAKE A LISTEN. ESTY: INFLATION IS TRANSITORY. WE DROPPED THE WORD BUT THE FED STILL BELIEVES IT IS TRANSITORY EVEN IF IT HAS NOT USE THE WORD. PRESIDENT LAGARDE WAS SAYING A LOT OF THE SAME THINGS WITH OR WITHOUT THE WORD AS WELL. LISA: ELLA, I AM CURIOUS WHETHER THE FED WAS CORRECT TO DROP TRANSITORY OR WHETHER THE BOND MARKET IS WRONG IN SUGGESTING THERE IS A SECULAR STAGNATION IN THE LONGER TERM. ELLA: THE ARGUMENT ON FORWARD AND HOW FORWARD SURPRISING WOULD SAY SO IN TERMS OF THE TERMINAL RATE. IT IS LIKELY TO BE LOWER THIS TIME AROUND THAN EVEN THE LAST CYCLE. WE WOULD BE ON THAT CAMP THAT BELIEVES THAT IS THE CASE. THAT REQUIRES LOWER TERMINAL RATES -- WE ARE IN THAT CAMP. HAVING SAID THAT WE THINK THE FED HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THE MARKETS. WHAT THEY DO THIS EFFECTIVELY VALIDATE WHAT THE MARKET WAS PRICING AND LEARNING THE LESSON FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND NOT TRYING TO GO AGAINST THE MARKET AS THEY DID IN NOVEMBER. THIS FIT IS MORE LIKELY TO BE A DATA FOLLOWER, AND THEREFORE IT PUTS THE MARKETS IN A POSITION WHERE THERE IS GOING TO BE MUCH MORE NOISE AROUND THE TWO FACTORS, ONE HAS BEEN SENTIMENT GOING FORWARD BUT ALSO THE GROWTH DYNAMICS, WHICH IS NOT THAT CLEAR NEXT YEAR. LISA: IT IS NOT THAT CLEAR FOR ANYBODY. YOU THINK IT IS CYCLICAL NOISE FROM THE BOND MARKET THAT SUGGESTS INFLATION WILL BE TAME IN THE FED IS POTENTIALLY GETTING TO A POINT WHERE IT IS RISKY TO RAISE RATES TOO MUCH? MICHAEL: I THINK IT IS MORE OF A SIGNAL THAT IT IS NOISE. I THINK THIS IS A CONTINUATION OF WHAT WE'VE BEEN SEEING OVER THE LAST NUMBER OF YEARS WHERE IT IS GETTING MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE BASIC INVESTMENT GOALS IN THE PUBLIC MARKET. IT IS A CONTINUATION PROVING THAT THE 60/40 MODEL IN ITS CURRENT FORM IS MORE DIFFICULT FOR CONSUMERS AND FOR INVESTORS. I THINK WE ARE SEEING THAT CONTINUOUSLY YEAR OVER YEAR WITH ASSETS MOVING INTO PRIVATE MARKETS. I'M PAYING ATTENTION TO HOW THE FED POLICY IS CREATING A REACTION IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS AND WE ARE SEEING A CONTINUATION OF VOLATILITY, MUCH WIDER BAND AND WE BEEN USED TO HISTORICALLY. THERE IS SOMETHING THERE WE HAVE TO PAY MORE ATTENTION TO. IF THE MARKET WERE TO SWING A FEW HUNDRED POINTS, WE WOULD ALL GET NERVOUS. TODAY WE ARE STARTING TO BE MORE COMFORTABLE WITH THE LEVEL OF VOLATILITY. I THINK THE BENEFIT OF THE RATE INCREASES THAT MAY BE OVER TIME WE CAN START TO SEE THE OPPORTUNITY THAT GENERATES, WE COULD GET SOME REAL YIELD OUT OF THE BOND MARKET. I'M NOT SURE THAT IS IN OUR FUTURE ANYTIME SOON. LISA: ROBERT TIPP, I SUSPECT YOU DISAGREE THAT 60/40 IS DEAD. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW? ROBERT: I THINK THAT HAS BEEN STANDARD WISDOM FOR SOME TIME, THAT THE VALUATIONS ARE TOO HIGH, THAT YIELDS ARE TOO LOW, AND FRANKLY HAVE HEARD THAT SINCE THE MID-1980'S, EVER SINCE THEY BEGAN COMING DOWN. YOUR DEMOGRAPHICS ARE GOING ONE WAY. THE DEBT WAVE HAS GONE ONE WAY, YOUR INTEREST RATES HAVE GONE ONE WAY. WE ARE PROGRESSIVELY WINDING DOWN TO THIS LOWER RANGE. THE IMPLICATION IS THE 60/40 APPROACH HAS DELIVERED THE BEST RESULTS. I THINK THE MARKETS ARE PRETTY WELL-POSITIONED. MARKETS ARE INHERENTLY VOLATILE THAT IS VERY UNCERTAIN. I THINK CORPORATIONS HAVE WEATHERED THE CRISIS VERY WELL AND CONTINUE TO DO SO. EXPANSION WILL CONTINUE, THE CENTRAL BANKS WILL ENSURE THAT. THEY HAVE ALSO SHOWN THAT IF YOU SPLIT THE BALANCE BETWEEN INFLATION AND GROWTH, THEY ARE 51% AT LEAST ON THE INFLATION SIDE, WHICH MEANS THEY ARE LOOKING OUT FOR THE BOND MARKET. THAT IS A PRETTY POPULAR BACKDROP. LISA: MICHAEL, I WOULD ALLOW YOU TO RESPOND. MICHAEL: I HAVE HAD MASSIVE ASSET ALLOCATION INTO THE PRIVATE MARKETS ARE BLESSED DECADE. IT IS NOT THE VALUATIONS ARE TOO HIGH, I THINK THERE'S A LOT OF TALK ABOUT THAT. I THINK IF YOU LOOK A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES THAT ARE GETTING HUGE MULTIPLES, IT IS BECAUSE THE MARKET BELIEVES THERE IS HUGE GROWTH OPPORTUNITY THERE. THE REAL A. SCHU I SEE IS BECAUSE OF THE SUCCESS OF PRIVATE EQUITY -- THE REAL ISSUE I SEE IS BECAUSE OF THE SUCCESS OF PRIVATE EQUITY THERE IS LESS IN THE PRIVATE MARKET THAN THERE USED TO BE BECAUSE THESE COMPANIES ARE STAYING PRIVATE FOR LONGER. WHY IS TGIM AGGRESSIVELY MOVING AGAINST PRIVATE -- THEY ARE NOT NEARLY AS EFFICIENT AS THEY USED TO BE IN PROVIDING PASSIVE INCOME AND ASSET GROWTH FOR THE AVERAGE INVESTOR. LISA: LET'S HAVE A CONVERSATION COMING UP NEXT AND BOOKMARK THAT. THAT IS ONE OF THE KEY QUESTIONS. THE EFFICIENCY AND THE ACCURACY OF THE MESSAGE AND THE SIGNAL FROM PUBLIC MARKETS. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT PLUS HOW YOU PARSE OUT THE NOISE FROM THE A MICRON VARIANT AS WELL AS A HOST OF OTHER ISSUES. OUR GUEST ROSTER COMING UP. WHEN I TALK ABOUT OMICRON, TAKE A LISTEN TO HOW MUCH UNCERTAINTY IS AROUND THIS. > > WE WERE UNDERESTIMATING THE SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC IMPACT UNCERTAINTY FROM OMICRON, BECAUSE WE WILL GET ANOTHER BIG WAVE. LISA: MORE ON THAT AND THE DISCUSSION OF PUBLIC VERSUS PRIVATE COMING UP. THIS IS DAY TWO OF THE SELLOFF WE ARE SEEING IN THE NASDAQ. A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN NEW YORK. PRES. BIDEN: IT IS HERE AND IT IS SPREADING AND IT WILL INCREASE. THE UNVACCINATED WE ARE LOOKING IN A WINTER OF SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. LISA: PRESIDENT BIDEN URGING AMERICANS TO GET VACCINATED AS DR. FAUCI EXPECTS OMICRON TO DOMINATE CASES WITHIN THE UNITED STATES. HE SAYS AS WE GO INTO JANUARY WITH OMICRON BREATHING DOWN OUR BACK, THINGS COULD GET BAD FOR THE UNVACCINATED. LET'S BRING IN BLOOMBERG'S KATIE GREIFELD FOR MORE. KATIE: MORE AND MORE COMPANIES ARE SCRAPPING THE RETURN TO OFFICE PLANS AS CASES RISE IN NEW YORK CITY AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY. IN WALL STREET YOU HAVE CITADEL, CITIGROUP, JEFFRIES ALL TELLING WORKERS THEY CAN VOTE -- THEY CAN WORK REMOTELY. TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE TIGHTENING AGAIN IS THE SPREAD OF THE OMICRON VARIANT ACCELERATES. SO FAR THE U.S. HAS AVOIDED GOING BACK INTO ANY FORM OF LOCKDOWNS. THAT IS NOT THE CASE IN EUROPE WHERE YOU HAVE SEEN RESTRICTIONS REEMERGE. IT IS EARLY BUT THERE ARE SOME SIGNS THEY ARE WORKING. AUSTRIA, THE REDLINE, YOU CAN SEE THE COVID CURVE IS HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. THESE CONCERNS ARE PROMINENT IN THE STOCK MARKET. IT IS ALREADY BEEN A RISK OFF WEEK. YET THE S & P 500 SET TO CLOSE 1% LOWER. UNDER THE HOOD AND THE TRAVEL STOCKS, YOU CAN SEE THE PAIN. DELTA, MARRIOTT, BOTH LOWER 6%, AND CARNIVAL SET TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEK ALMOST 9% LOWER. LISA: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE HAVE OUR PANEL, ROBERT TIPP, MICHAEL WEISS, AND ELLA HOXHA. RIGHT NOW I WANT TO GET A SENSE OF HOW CONCERNED YOU ARE OF THE OMICRON VARIANT AND HOW IT HAS TAKEN OVER WHAT WE'VE ALREADY SEEN WITH THE PANDEMIC THAT SEEMED TO BE ON THE WANE. HOW MUCH ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION TO THIS IS A POSSIBLE RISK FACTOR THAT IS NOT BEING PRICED IN? ELLA: OF COURSE WE ARE WATCHING THE DATA. IN EUROPE THINGS ARE MORE ADVANCED, PARTICULAR IN THE U.K. WHICH IS WHERE I SIT. IT IS MUCH MORE ABOUT MANAGEMENT OF HOSPITALIZATIONS AND THE POTENTIAL CATASTROPHIC EFFECTS. HOWEVER, SOCIETY IS VERY DIFFERENTLY EQUIPPED THIS TIME AROUND FOR THIS PARTICULAR WAVE. IN SOME COUNTRIES YOU HAVE HIGHER IMMUNITY RATES, YOU HAVE TRIPLE VACCINATIONS ONGOING. THERE IS A BIG WAVE IN THE U.K. AND EUROPE IS CATCHING UP WITH THAT AND SOME OF THAT IS GOING ON IN THE U.S. AS WELL. AS A SECTOR OF GROWTH, IT SHOULD HAVE A LOWER BETA. AFTER THE DISCUSSION WE ARE HAVING EARLY, IT DOES TAKE ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTY GOING FORWARD, ESPECIALLY SO WHEN THE CONSENSUS FORECAST IS STILL ON THE MORE POSITIVE SIDE. LISA: MICHAEL, IS THIS JUST A SHORT-TERM RIPPLE OR A LONGER-TERM CONSIDERATION? MICHAEL: I FEEL IT IS A SHORT-TERM RIPPLE. GLOBALLY WE HAVE BECOME VERY RESILIENT AND WE HAVE SEEN IT THROUGH THE FIRST FEW CASES OF COVID. WE ARE AT A POINT WHERE WE APPRECIATE THE IMPORTANCE OF THE VACCINATION, OF MASKING, OF BEING MUCH MORE FOCUSED ON OUR HYGIENE. I THINK, I WAS AT ABS IN FLORIDA , YOU COULD TELL VERY CLEARLY THAT THE WAY IN WHICH WE INTERACT IS DIFFERENT. THERE'LL WILL BE LESS SHAKING HANDS, LESS HUGGING, PAYING ATTENTION MORE TO HOW WE INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER. BROADLY SPEAKING WHETHER IT IS OMICRON OR A FUTURE VARIATION, PEOPLE ARE AT A POINT WHERE WE UNDERSTAND THIS IS SOMETHING WE WILL HAVE TO LIVE WITH. PEOPLE ARE VACCINATED, HOPEFULLY MOST OF US, BUT THE DAYS OF GOING BACK TO A FULL-BLOWN LOCKDOWN AND NOT BEING PART OF SOCIETY, I DO NOT BELIEVE IT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE FUTURE. I THINK THE MARKETS, AS WE HAVE THESE ANNOUNCEMENTS, THE MARKETS GO THROUGH VOLATILITY, BUT I THINK THEY ARE SHORT-TERM. THE MORE IT HAPPENS LESS IMPACTFUL IT WILL BE. LISA: THAT IS ONE OF A LOT OF ECONOMISTS THINK. THAT IS WHY PEOPLE ARE SHRUGGING THIS OFF. 10-YEAR GILTS DROPPING GLOBAL -- 10 YEAR YIELD DROPPING BELOW 1.4%. ONCE THIS PRESSURE IS OFF COULD YOU SEE YIELDS CLIMBING HIGHER? ROBERT: I DO NOT THINK SO. THE EXPECTATION ON ONE TRACK OF THE HEALTH CRISIS, THEY MAY SPREAD MORE RAPIDLY. OBVIOUSLY EVERYBODY NEEDS TO BE AWARE AND KEEP TRACK OF HOW THIS PROCESS GOES, BUT THAT SEEMS TO BE SO FAR AS EXPECTED FOR WHERE WE ARE IN THIS PROCESS. ON THE MARKET SIDE, I THINK MARKETS ARE LOOKING AT THE ECONOMY, THE ECONOMY HAS MANAGED TO FUNCTION WELL AND SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO FUNCTION RELATIVELY WELL. IF ANYTHING THERE A SUPPLY CONSTRAINT IN THE ECONOMY. LESS DEMAND WOULD ALMOST BE WELCOME. I DO NOT THINK THAT IS IMPACTING US. I THINK WE ARE ONE OF THOSE POINTS LIKE IN 2014 OR 2017, WHERE THE MARKET HAS BEEN THREATENED WITH A LOT OF ACCOMMODATION, THE TAPER HAS BEEN -- HAS BEGUN, AND AT THAT POINT YOU'RE USUALLY SET FOR SOMETHING ON THE BOND MARKET SIDE AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING. LISA: EVERYONE IS STICKING WITH US. WE WILL GET TO THE PROMISED CONVERSATION OF PUBLIC VERSUS PRIVATE. COMING UP, THE MORNING CALLS AND LATER THE BIG TECH SELLOFF. INVESTORS DIGESTING THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE FED HAWKISH PIVOT. NASDAQ DOWN NEARLY .4% AFTER YESTERDAY'S BIGGEST DECLINE IS END OF SEPTEMBER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. LISA: THE MARKET IS LOOKING SOGGY WITH DAY TWO OF A SELLOFF THAT IS HIT BIG TECH HARDEST, DOWN ALMOST 1%. TIME FOR A LOOK AT OUR MORNING CALLS. RECOMMENDATIONS ON WALL STREET. MORGAN STANLEY CUTTING ITS PRICE TARGET ON ADOBE BUT MAINTAINING AN OVERWEIGHT RATING. THE ANALYST POINTING TO THE COMPANY'S SOLID FRANCHISE DESPITE AN EARNINGS MISS. JP MORGAN RAISING ITS PRICE TARGET ON FEDEX TO $312 ON A BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED REPORT. ANALYST POINTING TO THE COMPANY'S ACCELERATED SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAM. BAIRD DOWNGRADING STARBUCKS TO NEUTRAL. COMING UP, AS WE GET THE MARKETS OPEN, PRESSURE IN THE NASDAQ LEADING FUTURES LOWER. DOWN MORE THAN 1%. LOSING SOME OF ITS STEAM. RUSSELL DOWN JUST .4%. WHAT YOU'RE SEEING IS A FLIGHT TO BONDS. THE IRONY OF A TIGHTENING TREND. YOU ARE SEEING CRUDE OFF JUST A TOUCH. THERE ARE GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES BUT ALSO THE PROSPECT OF OMICRON CRIMPING DEMAND AND THE DOLLAR STRENGTH PERVADES. THIS IS BEEN AN ONGOING THEME. WHEN THE DOLLAR STRENGTHENS, THE EURO WEAKER. LET'S HEAD TO THE MARKET DESK. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE JOINING US NOW. ABIGAIL: IS ALL ABOUT THE RISK OFF TONE. NASDAQ FUTURES ON PACE FOR THE WORST WEEK SINCE FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR. WE HAVE A BIG EARNINGS DEBUT FOR RIVIAN MOTORS. SHARES ARE PLUNGING AFTER A DISAPPOINTING QUARTER. MUCH WIDER LOSS THAN EXPECTED. THE EV OUTPUT TARGET MISS FOR THE YEAR, THEY WERE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 1200 CARS THIS YEAR. IT WILL BE LAST. THE VALUATION OF THE STOCK CONTINUING TO COME IN, NOW BELOW WHERE IT OPENED ON ITS IPO DATE A FEW WEEKS AGO. AS FOR THE BIG TECH SELLOFF. SHARES OF TESLA PROBABLY NOT DOWN BECAUSE OF RIVIAN, BUT BECAUSE OF THE SELLOFF. NASDAQ 100 FUTURES DOWN 4% ON THE WEEK. A PUZZLE GIVEN THE FACT YIELDS ARE IN ON THE WEEK, PERHAPS DIGESTING INVESTORS THINK THE TREND COULD BE HIGHER OR YEAR END REPOSITIONING. LISA: HIGH-GROWTH TECH NAMES ERASING POST FED GAINS. LISA LEVINE WEIGHING IN. > > THE CYCLE YOU'RE SEEING IS ABOUT THE CHANGE OF TOWN, THE POSSIBILITY OF HIGHER POLICY NEXT YEAR, NOT JUST AT THE FED BUT GLOBALLY. THE SECTORS YOU WOULD EXPECT RESPONDING TO THAT ARE DOING WELL. WE THINK TECH IS OVERDONE. THE LONG-DURATION ASSETS, THE MORE SPECULATIVE COMPANIES WILL HAVE CHALLENGES, BUT WE THINK TECH IS WHERE YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE. LISA: KRITI GUPTA IS JOINING US FOR MORE. KRITI: TECH CAN READ THE WAY HIGHER AND ALSO LOWER. CAP NOT HOLDING STEADY -- TECH NOT HOLDING STEADY AT COMES TO THE MONETARY POLICY PRICED INTO 2022. THAT WILL HIT LONG-DURATION ASSETS. THE BIG QUESTION IS HOW MUCH OF THIS IS A FUNCTION OF EXTREMELY LIGHT VOLUME. YOU ARE SEEING THE NASDAQ TRADING FAR BELOW THE 10 DAY AVERAGE. TECHNICALS ARE PLAYING A FACTOR. FOR THE MAJORITY OF THIS YEAR YOU HAVE SEEN THE NASDAQ BOUNCE OFF THE 50 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. IF THE SELLING ACCELERATES INTO THE HOLIDAYS, THE 200 DAY IS SOMETHING YOU WILL WANT TO WATCH. WE HAVE NOT TESTED THAT LEVEL SINCE 2020. WHAT IS THE EFFECT? THE CORRELATION WITH YIELDS USED TO BE INVERSE. NOW IT IS POSITIVE AS YOU SEE THE BOND MARKET PRICE IN THE HAWKISH TILT AND YIELD CONTINUES TO DROP. TECH TAKES THE LEAD AND IS AFFECTING THE INNOVATION, WHICH IS ALREADY HAD A TOUGH TIME. THOSE LOSSES ACCELERATING. LISA: TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF THIS MARKET IS TOUGH IN THE DAY-TO-DAY MOVES CAN GET LOST TRYING TO GIVE A NARRATIVE. THERE IS A BROADER STORY WE ARE TRYING TO ADDRESS. IT HAS TO DO WITH WHETHER MARKETS HAVE BECOME FUNDAMENTALLY DIVORCED FROM WHAT HAPPENS ON THE GROUND, WHETHER PUBLIC MARKETS HAVE LOST THEIR EFFICIENCY. BACK WITH US OUR ROBERT TIPP, MICHAEL WEISS, AND ELLA HOXHA. NOT JUST HAVE MARKETS LOST THEIR EFFICIENCY, BUT OUR PRIVATE MARKETS THE PLACE TO GO? THIS IS AN IMPORTANT CONVERSATION TO BE HAVING. MICHAEL YOU HAD THE FIRING SHOT WHEN YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT HOW THIS IS THE DEBATE YOU CONTINUE TO HAVE WITH CLIENTS. I KNOW YOU ARE FOCUSED ON HEDGE FUNDS AND OTHER PRIVATE ASSET CLASSES. WHY WOULD YOU SAY PRIVATE ASSETS ARE SO MUCH MORE EFFICIENT THAN PUBLIC ONES AT THIS MOMENT? MICHAEL: I THINK THERE IS MORE THAN JUST EFFICIENCY AT PLAY. WHAT ARE PEOPLE TRYING TO SOLVE WHEN THEY INVESTED DOLLARS. FOR SOME FOLKS IT IS LIABILITY MANAGEMENT. FOR OTHER FOLKS IT WILL BE ABOUT RETIREMENT FOR ASSET GROWTH IN THE FUTURE. WHAT HAS BECOME CLEAR IS THAT IN THE PUBLIC MARKETS, TWO THINGS HAVE HAPPENED. WITH PRIVATE EQUITY AND PRIVATE MANAGERS, MORE OF HIGH-QUALITY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENTS ARE BEING HELD AWAY FROM THE PUBLIC MARKETS FOR TOO LONG. WHAT THAT HAS TRANSLATED INTO IS USING COMPANIES -- AND VALUATIONS MUCH GREATER IN THE USED TO. THE CONVEXITY THAT OUR PARENTS GENERATION USED TO BE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM, WE ARE NOT ABLE TO SEE AS MUCH. IF YOU WANT TO BUILD UP A PORTFOLIO THAT IS GOING TO SHOW YOU CONSISTENT GROWTH, YOU WANT TO BE ABLE TO DO IT WITH PRIVATE EQUITY AND PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGERS. THE SAME GOES FOR THE CONSISTENCY OF PASSIVE INCOME. WHEN I LOOK AT THE EQUITIES PORTFOLIO, I'M NOT SAYING IS COMPLETELY INEFFICIENT. I AM SAYING THERE'S TOO MUCH VOLATILITY AND IT IS NOT WHAT I WANT TO EXPERIENCE. DOES NOT JUST THE CONSUMER, IT IS ALSO THE INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR. THEY NEED TO STITCH TOGETHER AND UNDERSTAND HOW WILL WE MANAGE OUR LIABILITIES? WITH MORE ALLOCATION GOING INTO THE PRIVATE MARKETS. LISA: I LOVE YOUR SENSE OF THIS. IT IS ONE THING TO SAY IT IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF A PORTFOLIO TO GO TO PRIVATE MARKETS. IT IS ANOTHER THING TO SAY THAT RIGHT NOW SOME OF THE BEHAVIOR YOU ARE SEEING IN PUBLIC MARKETS IS NOT PREDICTIVE OR AS MUCH OF A SIGNAL AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST WITH THE FORMER 60/40 YOU USED TO RELY ON NO LONGER RELIABLE. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW IN TERMS ABOUT OUTLOOK AND THE REASON PEOPLE ARE MOVING SO MUCH MORE TO THE PRIVATE ASSET CLASSES? ROBERT: I THINK THE MARKETS ARE REASONABLY PRICED. THAT IS SURPRISING FOR PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT USED TO SEEING RATES SO LOW AND MULTIPLE SO HIGH. WHAT I HEAR WHEN PEOPLE ARE TAKING ISSUE WITH 60/40'S THEY WANT TO TACTICALLY GO OUT OF THEIR LONG-TERM ALLOCATION AND GOING TO CASH AND WAIT FOR THINGS TO BECOME NORMAL. WAIT FOR VALUATIONS TO BE MORE REASONABLE, WAIT FOR YIELDS TO BE HIGHER IN SPREADS TO BE WIDER. THE FACT OF THE MATTER IS THAT TIME IS GENERALLY NOT COMING. THE MARKETS ARE VOLATILE AND THEY FLUCTUATE, BUT THEY ARE CONTINUING TO SEE 60/40 ALLOCATION OUTPERFORM PEOPLE ALLOCATING TO CASH. WITHIN THAT CONTEXT, TO THE EXTENT YOU HAVE BOTTOM-UP RESEARCH AND YOU ARE GETTING PAID FOR GIVING UP SOME LIQUIDITY, GOING ON THE MARGIN INTO PRIVATE, WHETHER IT IS WITHIN A PUBLIC FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO OR ELSEWHERE, AND I'M NOT SPEAKING FOR PRUDENTIAL OR ABOUT PARTICULAR INVESTMENTS WE MAKE ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS, BUT IN THE ABSTRACT, IF YOU ARE GETTING PAID FOR THAT, IT IS A LOW RETURN ENVIRONMENT. IF YOU HAVE A POSITIVE MARKET OUTLOOK, THAT CAN BE A GOOD WAY TO ENHANCE RETURNS. LISA: WHAT ABOUT YOU, ELLA. WHERE DOES THIS FIT IT IN TERMS OF AN ALTERNATIVE INSTEAD OF TRADITIONAL ALLOCATIONS VERSUS SOMETHING TO ADD TO YIELDS AT A TIME WHEN IT IS HARD TO FIND PENSIONS FOR RETIREES? ELLA: THE BAKER DRIVER BEHIND THE GROWTH IS THE LOW YIELDING, LOW RETURN ENVIRONMENT. WE UNDERSTAND THE NEED OF OUR CLIENTS TO NOT JUST DIVERSIFY BUT MOVE FROM TRADITIONAL MARKETS BUT ALSO TO ENHANCE THEIR YIELDS. IN TERMS OF THE ROLE OF 60/40, I'M NOT A POINT OF AUTHORITY ON THIS DISCUSSION. WE WOULD SAY THERE A FUNCTION FOR FIXED INCOME. YOU CAN ARGUE THERE IS LESS EFFICIENCY AND THE MORE TRADITIONAL SENSE OF HOW FINANCIAL MARKETS HAVE BEHAVED. WE WOULD ALSO SAY THAT IS NOT A FEATURE OF RECENTLY. IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE BEEN SEEING SINCE THE LEVEL FINANCIAL CRISIS OF 2008. WITH THAT HAS COME THE FUNCTION OF A LOWER EQUITY FACTOR IN MARKETS AND LESS ABILITY OF BANKS TO WAREHOUSE SOME OF THE RISK. BECAUSE OF THAT WHAT YOU SEE IS DRAWDOWNS IN MARKETS DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS OR SHOCK SUCH AS MARCH 2020. WE THINK ANY INVESTOR SHOULD COMMISSION THE PORTFOLIO WITH THE DOWNSIDE RISK IN MIND. AND DROP-DOWN MANAGEMENT THAT COMES WITH IT. ON TOP OF THAT WE THINK YOU NEED TO RUN RISK IN YOUR BROADER PORTFOLIO WITH YOUR ABILITY TO BUY THIS LARGE SHOCK WE EXPERIENCE IN MARKETS. YOU CAN ONLY DO THAT FROM A POSITION OF STRENGTH. LISA: THERE IS A LARGER QUESTION. AS AN INCREASING MET OF MONEY IS MOVED TO THE PRIVATE MARKETS ON A LOW YIELD ENVIRONMENT -- HOW MUCH RISK HAS GONE OUTSIDE OF THE PURVIEW OF REGULATORS AND PEOPLE WHO ARE ANALYZING THE DYNAMIC IN THE MARKET. THIS HAS BEEN ONE OF THE CONCERNS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE. IF THEY RAISE RATES TOO MUCH DOES THAT UNLEASHED A WAVE OF SELLING PEOPLE ARE NOT EXPECTING AND IS THAT WHY THERE IS THAT WHY THERE'S MORE VOLATILITY IN STOPS BECAUSE THAT IS LIQUIDITY HEDGE EVERYONE HAS? WHAT IS YOUR VIEW? MICHAEL: YOU TOUCHED ON TWO THINGS. YOU MENTIONED SOMETHING ABOUT ASSETS IMPROVING OUTSIDE OF THE REGULATORY PURVIEW. I'M NOT SPEAKING ABOUT THAT. I THINK THERE IS STILL HEAVY REGULATION IN THE PRIVATE MARKET , WHETHER IT IS FINRA, ETC., THERE ARE THINGS HAPPENING MORE IN CRYPTO. I'M NOT SURE IF THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE REFERRING TO. I BELIEVE THAT AS PEOPLE ARE SEEING MORE VOLATILITY IN GETTING MORE FRUSTRATED BY IT, AND ESPECIALLY COMING OFF A YEAR LIKE THIS WITH ATTRACTIVE GAINS, BIG ABLE TO DIVERSIFY PORTFOLIOS FURTHER AND MOVE IN THE PRIVATES IS ABSOLUTELY HAPPENING. WE SEE IT COMING OUT OF COVID AS THE MARKET CONTINUES TO PRESENT MORE VOLATILITY. I THINK THERE IS A SEPARATE THING HAPPENING WHICH IS IMPORTANT TO TAKE A STEP BACK AND LOOK AT THE MACRO PERSPECTIVE. YOU HAVE $70 TRILLION OVER THE NEXT 10 TO 12 YEARS. BABY BOOMERS TO THE NEXT GENERATION. HOW THOSE FOLKS THINK ABOUT APPLYING THAT CAPITAL WILL CHANGE. LISA: EVERYONE IS STICKING WITH US. COMING UP, MORE DELAYS TO THE BILL BACK BETTER PLAN. WE WILL SHIFT GEARS TO WASHINGTON, D.C. > > GETTING BUILD BACK BETTER DON IS A PRIORITY FOR THE PRESIDENT TO LOWER COST FOR AMERICANS. LISA: THE S & P DOWN MORE THAN 1%. COMING UP, GENERAL MOTORS PRESIDENT AT 10:00 EASTERN, 3:00 IN LONDON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. LISA: PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITTING HIS ECONOMIC PLAN WILL LIKELY BE PUT OFF INTO NEXT YEAR, BUT SAYING HE IS CONFIDENT HE WILL EVENTUALLY PAST, RELEASING A STATEMENT SAYING "MY TEAM AND I ARE HAVING ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EDITOR MANSION -- WITH SENATOR MANCHIN. IT TAKES TIME TO FINALIZE THESE AGREEMENTS AND FINISH ALL THE PARLIAMENTARY AND PROCEDURAL STEPS NEEDED TO ENABLE A SENATE VOTE." THE QUESTION IS NOT WILL IT GET DONE THIS YEAR, IT IS WILL IT GET DONE AT ALL IF WE PUSH IT INTO THE NEW YEAR? JOE: THAT IS THE QUESTION. WHEN WE THINK ABOUT HOW MAY MONTHS WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS, AND OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST WEEK IT HAS BEEN REMARKABLE AS WE WATCH THIS THING FOLLOW-UP PART FOR 2021. YOU GO BACK TO THE INFLATION DATA FOR LAST WEEK, THEN THE CBO SCORE, THEN JOE MANCHIN'S MEETING WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN, ALL CULMINATING IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE MEETING THAT MAY JOE MANCHIN FEEL JUSTIFIED IN HIS VIEWS ABOUT OVERSPENDING AND INFLATION. LAST NIGHT THE SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN FROM AS MANY PREDICTED, STRUCK DOWN AN IMMIGRATION REFORM COMPONENT IN THIS BILL. CULMINATING IN PRESIDENT BIDEN STATEMENT YOU JUST REFERRED TO. THIS IS NOT DEAD. I SPOKE WITH CECILIA ROUSE, THE CHAIR OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISORS, WHO SAYS THEY WILL BE WORKING THROUGH THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS. THEY WILL CIRCLE THE WAGONS IN THE BEGINNING OF JANUARY, REITERATING THE WHITE HOUSE WAS NEVER OBSESSED WITH DEADLINES THE WAY DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP ON CAPITOL HILL WAS. THE BIG MOTIVATOR IS THE CHILD TAX CREDIT. THE CHECKS WHEN OUT THIS WEEK. THERE ARE NO OTHER CHECKS COMING UNTIL THEY GET THIS DONE. THE WHITE HOUSE AND DEMOCRATIC LEADERS ON THE HILL ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT A PLAN B. THEY WANT TO GET IT DONE. FEBRUARY 18. THAT IS WHEN THE GOVERNMENT WOULD RUN OUT OF MONEY. WE WILL HAVE TO GO THROUGH THIS FUNDING MECHANISM AGAIN AT THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR. THEY HOPE THEY GET BUILD BACK BETTER DONE BEFORE THEN. IN ANY OTHER WORLD, DEMOCRATS WOULD BE TAKING A MASSIVE VICTORY LAP. THEY CLEARED THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN, THEY GOT INFRASTRUCTURE DON, THE BIGGEST INVESTMENT IN HISTORY IN ROADS AND TUNNELS. BECAUSE THEY PUSHED THIS TO THE END WITH BILL BACK BETTER, THE FACT OF THE MATTER DEMOCRATS CONSIDERING RAZOR THIN MARGINS DID QUITE A BIT THIS YEAR. LISA: I'M SO EXCITED WEEK GET TO LOOK FORWARD TO ANOTHER DEBT CEILING DEBATE WE WILL HAVE AGAIN NEXT YEAR. HOPING NOT HAVE THAT DEBATE ROBERT TIPP, MICHAEL WEISS, AND ELLA HOXHA STILL WITH US. THERE IS AN ISSUE WHETHER THERE IS A BULLISH THING FOR MARKETS ARE A BEARISH THING, PEOPLE WONDERING WHETHER THERE WILL BE HIGHER TAXATION. I WONDER IF THIS IS A RISK OR POSSIBLY A TAILWIND TO MARKETS MORE BROADLY THAT THE FED MIGHT NOT BE INCURRING MORE DEBT AND ENGAGING IN MORE SPENDING? ELLA HOXHA -- ELLA: WE THINK THE EVENTUALITY IS WELL FLAGGED AND WELL PRICED. IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS MARKETS WILL BE MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT GROWTH NEXT YEAR. THAT SIDE OF INFLATION IS FEATURED. IF YOU WANT TO PROTECT FOR IT NOT HAPPENING IN THE FED HAVING TO DO LESS HIKES THAN WHAT THE MARKET SUGGESTS, THEN WE THINK YOU SHOULD PROBABLY BE POSITIONED IN THE FIVE TO 10 YEAR PART OF THE CURVE BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE WE HAVE THE BRUNT OF THE TIGHTER CYCLE FROM THE FED. WE WERE NOT FOCUSED TOO MUCH ON THE MORE MEDIUM-TERM IN TERMS OF WHEN THIS COMES. THE REASON FOR THAT IS WE THINK FISCAL POLICY TENDS TO WEAR OUT OVER TIME. IN THE BROADER CONTEXT, WE THINK IT PLAYS LESS OF A FACTOR. SHORTER-TERM IT CAN PLAY MORE. LISA: ROBERT, WHAT IS YOUR PERSPECTIVE GIVEN THE FACT PEOPLE EXPECTED THIS GOVERNMENT TO ENGAGE IN A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF FISCAL STIMULUS. IT SEEMS LIKE THERE IS DIMINISHING APPETITE TO DEEPEN THE DEFICIT. ROBERT: BRIGHT. THE PHYSICAL -- RIGHT. THE FISCAL IMPACT WILL BE NEGATIVE NO MATTER HOW YOU SLICE IT. THE QUESTION IS HOW BIG IT WILL BE. THE PACKAGE THAT HAS BEEN WORKED ON WAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE OVER TIME. IT IS A BIG NUMBER BUT IT WAS NOTHING LIKE WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS WHERE THE MONEY HITS WITH VERY HIGH POWER LIKE THE CHILD TAX CREDIT. WHAT WE HAVE COMING DOWN THE PIKE IS MUCH LOWER OCTANE. IN TERMS OF DEFICITS, CERTAINLY IN THE U.S., THEY LOOK LIKE THEY ARE HERE TO STAY IN A BIG WAY. EVEN IN EUROPE THEY ARE MOVING TOWARDS A NEW FRAMEWORK THAT IS NOT GOING TO BE AS RESTRICTED AS WHAT THEY HAVE HAD IN THE PAST. WHETHER YOU CALL IT MMT OR WHAT, BIG DEFICITS FOR A LOT OF COUNTRIES ARE HERE TO STAY. LISA: MICHAEL, WHAT IS THE MARKET IMPLICATION FOR YOU? MICHAEL: PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO UNDERSTAND WHERE THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING ON ITS POLICY WITH REGARDS TO THE DEFICIT. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST YEARS IS ISSUING A GERMAN IS MEANT OF DOLLARS TO STABILIZE THE ECONOMY, AND NOW WITH -- A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF DOLLARS TO STABLE THE ECONOMY -- WE WANT TO GET A SENSE OF WHAT THE DEFICIT WILL LOOK LIKE. THAT IS THE PUSH AND PULL YOU ARE SEEING ON THE HILL, WHERE THERE IS A QUESTION AS TO HOW MUCH WE SHOULD BE SPENDING. AS SOON AS WE GET MORE CLARITY ON WHAT THE POLICY IS GOING TO BE, MORE COMFORT WE ARE NOT GOING TO BE ISSUE MORE AND MORE DOLLARS, I THINK WE WILL SEE MORE STABILIZATION IN MARKETS. LISA: MICHAEL WEISS, ELLA HOXHA, ROBERT TIPP'S, THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH. HAVE A WONDERFUL HOLIDAY SEASON. PRECEPTOR PRICE ACTION LET'S GET OVER TO KRITI GUPTA. KRITI: A BROAD SELLOFF IN THE S & P 500 ON A SECTOR BASIS. TOWARDS THE TOP, REAL ESTATE, UTILITIES. FINANCIALS FOLLOWING OIL PRICES LOWER. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IS INTERESTING. TECH WAS ONE OF YOUR LAGGARDS. IT HAS BEEN PARING THOSE LOSSES IN THE FIRST 22 MINUTES OF TRADING. I WANT TO HIT ONE OF THE MAJOR MOVERS. IT LOOKS LIKE WE ALL NEED GOOD NEWS. FEDEX BEATING THEIR ESTIMATES DRIVEN BY THEIR EXPRESS UNIT. THIS IS A COMPANY THAT SERVES AS A PROXY FOR THE OVERALL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BUT ALSO ONE THAT HAS BEEN ABLE TO NAVIGATE THOSE LABOR ISSUES, OFFERING HIGHER WAGES AND FOCUSING ON SMALLER SHIPPERS. LOOK AT WHAT IT IS DOING TO THE DOW JONES TRANSPORTATION AVERAGE. IT IS BOOSTING THE INDEX AT THE MOMENT. SOMETHING TO WATCH FOR AS A PROXY FOR THE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IS THE SIGNALING FOR THE MARKET REBOUND. LISA: POSSIBLY GOOD NEWS OR BAD NEWS IF YOU'RE SPENDING A LOT OF MONEY GETTING FEDEX PACKAGES AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS. COMING UP, THE MARKET MOVING EVENTS YOU NEED TO BE WATCHING. IN THE MARKETS YOU CAN SEE THE SELLOFF CONTINUING TO DEEPEN ACROSS THE BOARD. PULLING BACK A LITTLE BIT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE S & P AND NASDAQ, NOW THE S & P I-40 622. -- THE S & P DOWN. YOU'LL FIT INTO BONDS AS PEOPLE LOOK FOR SOME HAVENS. LISA: 25 MINUTES INTO THE TRADING DAY. THE SELLOFF STICKING. THE RUSSELL 2000 DEEPENING SOME OF ITS LOSSES. IN BONDS YOU CAN SEE THE ONGOING TREND DOWNWARD, SPECIFICALLY IN THE LONG END. THE 10 YEAR YIELD 1.4767. TWO YIELDS ARE NOW HIGHER. THE BLENDING YIELD CURVE CONTINUING. WHITE NEED TO BE WATCHING THROUGH THE NEXT OF THE WEEK. JANET YELLEN HOSTING A COMMITTEE MEETING AT 11:00 EASTERN, THEN FED GOVERNOR CHRIS WALLER AND MARY DALY SPEAKING AT 1:00 P.M. WE WILL GET THE BAKER HUGHES RATE COUNT AND A HOST OF DATA COMING NEXT WEEK. WEDNESDAY -- THURSDAY PERSONAL INCOME AND SPENDING DATA ON THE WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS AND THE SEA OF