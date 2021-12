00:00

Friday December the 17th we're 30 minutes into us trading. What do you need to know. Let me lay out the top stories for you. We're gonna be following this hour. Stocks well the post Fed hangover continues into Friday. Also expect a bumpy ride as we work our way through over the next few hours. Triple witching data out of South Africa today showing a much lower rates of hospitalizations. Omicron sweeping rapidly across that country. And now much of the rest of the world revision tumbling as well. It's told investors that it's going to miss production targets. We're going to be speaking to GM chair Mark Royce. His company delivering its first all electric Hummer today. We also need to talk about why the stock is a little lower. The CEO of Cruze the autonomous driving unit did passing a surprise departure. We'll talk to him about the details surrounding that. We need to talk about our question of the day. We need to talk about what's happening with these markets. What has changed this week. And you made this point in our morning meeting this morning. How fragile are these markets. Let's bring in our good friend and colleague Romaine Bostick Bloomberg Markets co-host to give us his take on all of this remain. It's been an incredibly bumpy week but it's still trying to figure out what it all means. The dust that I think is completely settled. What changed for you this week. I think what changed here is the tone of what we got out of the Fed. Remember this was a real shift in focus a focus that for most of this year was focused on maximum employment. And what we heard out of Jay Powell earlier this week as well as on that testimony back on November 20 ninth was that the focus is now firmly on inflation. And more importantly a guy on a lot of the data that we're starting to see that a lot of purchasing decisions by consumers and by businesses are now starting to be altered by the pace of inflation. That's what the Fed's worried about. And it appears that's now what the market is worried about as well. Yes. Speaking of the market you're better at this than anybody. What does a 1 percent decline in the S & P really mean. Well it doesn't mean much when you consider the record high that we had. I mean look at look where we are. You go back a year obviously or today you know we do these surveys here at Bloomberg where we pull all the strategists. We say what do you think the S & P is going to be at the end of the year. We did this in December of last year. What was the median. The average I should say estimate. What do you think it was to end 20 21. Forty three. Four thousand. OK. We passed it I think on April 1st. And even the highest estimate in that survey was forty four hundred which was passed back in July. So we're well above everyone's expectations at the start at the end of last year of where we would be at the end of this year. So when you look at a 1 percent draw down here ISE a guy and you put that in a context of where folks expected us to be at the end of the year. We're still sitting in a pretty good place here. And I don't think you see panic on the street but you certainly see some repositioning should. You talk to a lot of bankers. What are they telling you right now. This has been an incredible run this year. The market has got tighter and tighter as well. Big tech absolutely dominating. What are they telling you. What is the kind of the tone that you're getting from people right now on Wall Street. You know it's interesting. If that were going to head into a fine place but not a great place that everyone should expect to be making less money next year than they did this year. But with that said they're looking for investors who are willing to invest for the long term and ride out the volatility into next year. Guy I'll steal a line here from Josh Wolf at Lux Capital where he thinks this to the moon rally just cannot continue. Mean you know the moon idea. What happens to the moon. Well let's talk about to the moon. I don't know if we have the data here. I see this big chart. This is a great studio. You guys got over here by the way. We should get this far set. But I mean you talk about some of the High Flyers you talk about the ARC Innovation ETF. That was of course the big winner last year and it's down pretty significantly this year. But when you look at what we've seen just over the past couple of months ARC innovation down something like 20 percent the Renaissance IPO ETF which tracks IPO is which again that's sort of the bloom has come off the rose of that. That's down something like 17 18 percent. And of course we all know what's happened to crypto here over the last couple of weeks. So the riskiest assets out there are starting to see a little bit more of a break down. I think you're starting to see panic there because there's no real footing there. Right. But then when you look guy in Jihye Lee at a Microsoft or an Apple or even a Tesla here there are fundamentals that underpin those companies and to a certain extent underpinned the rise that we've seen. But those stocks. But those are the stocks that are underpinning these markets. Yes. It's those are the stocks that are underpinning the S & P. It's big tech. That's that's where all the weights is right now. If big tech has a problem know this market is looking very very vulnerable. And this market has got narrow and narrow. We've seen this kind of ongoing rotation. And as we've seen those rotations throughout the year know money has become more and more concentrated in big tech. Yeah. And exactly to your point let's look at software stocks for example. This is another example something that kind of flew under the radar yesterday about 24 hours ago was his big earnings warning that we got out of Adobe here. And this is kind of what we're talking about. These stocks made up a big portion of the gains that we saw earlier this year. These are also stocks that have some of the highest multiples in any of the indices pick any indices here in the U.S. and the biggest multiples tend to be baked into a lot of these names here. So when you start to hear those companies talk about a slowdown in their growth rate whether it's on revenue margins or on PBS here that causes a lot of concern. So you saw a huge sell off in the software stocks this week. In fact that's going to be one of the biggest underperformance here not only this week but probably for the month of December. Should only equity fall tends to follow credit. All of the credit market has had a great run. I know it's going to be a little bit cautious in probably year end but there's a lot of things lined up for the beginning of the next year I hear. What do you hear about the credit market going into next year. What do you hear about what the story is. Companies have really taken on a lot of debt and they're going to continue to do that. How much risk is that. Incredible. There's two things going on at the same time where leveraged finance markets have jumped back to records and private equity is sitting on so much dry powder that they're willing to still do deals propping that market even higher. But then you look at Citigroup's call guy the idea that 70 billion dollars worth of high grade bonds can face downgrades into next year as the economy slows as rates rise. And you've got to wonder about investor risk appetite when it comes to taking risk in corporate bond markets especially when you look over that long term when some of these companies just may not make it through. Yeah I think that's going to be it's going to be easy to see how. Which is the lead asset class as we work our way through these rate hikes. How is we got. How are we going to see credit. The bull market and bull market remain is signaling basically at the moment that the Fed is going to be making a mistake. The credit market looks a lot more sanguine still at this point. But if you take a look at the yield curve the message is pretty clear. Yeah I know Jay Powell tried to downplay this in the press conference. But the message at the moment is are we setting yourself up for a policy mistake. Yeah that's the big question here. I mean you get a lot of different opinions depending on who you talk to. But when you look at the price action in the bond market it seems to suggest that not everyone is really on the same page with the Fed right now with it whether it's with the to the end of the taper the start of those rate hikes or the number of hikes. I mean we had Richard SABRA seen of Treasury partners on yesterday on Bloomberg Markets Close. He's actually in the thinking right now that we may not actually see any hikes next year despite the fact that you're already getting this this guidance of about three hikes in 2022. Now he seems to be a little bit more on the extreme in terms of his predictions but you are hearing other folks saying that the reason a hike is probably isn't going to happen. You're probably going to get one maybe two. But considering where the economy is going three may actually be a little bit of a stretch here. Can I just turn the tables on you for one second guy. Because you know another point that was brought up here was the underperformance of a lot of the European assets relative to the U.S. the underperformance of a lot of global assets relative to the U.S. And the big question a lot of people are starting to ask is when do you see that catch up if at all. Well do you think about it if you do see the reflation trade coming back the value trade is going to be really interesting. Europe in many ways is geared to that cyclicality. The other factor as well remain in all of this is what's been happening with the dollar. The dollar has been strong. Let me just kind of bring up my W.E. ice cream so I can give you the evidence behind this. If you're a U.S. investor we flip this round so I can talk about it from a dollar point of view. If Europe if you are a dollar investor investing in Europe this year let's take the let's at the euro stocks 50 is that example. If you're a euro investor in the euro stocks 50 this year you've made 16 percent. If you're a dollar investor you've made 8 percent. The currency has really hurt this year. If you're a U.S. investor I think that's kept money at home. And it's the exact opposite for European investors investing in the US. So money has just been pouring in your direction. Yeah. That's a fantastic point. And I mean we talk about some of the dollar's strength that we saw this year again going back to where we were last year when people were making predictions. You really didn't hear anyone talking about an up year for the dollar. Guys we have to leave it there. Are the markets more fragile. We'll be asking that question all day. Thanks to Bloomberg's Romaine Bostick U.S. regulators have fined JP Morgan two hundred million dollars for breaking rules involving employee communications. Bank executives were supposed to make sure that workers messages were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But even the bosses shrugged off the rules they were supposed to enforce by using platforms such as WhatsApp for personal email addresses for business messages. Amazon's customers in the UK will now be able to pay in monthly installments. That's a result of a new tie up between the online retailer and Barclay's. Purchases of one hundred thirty three dollars or more on Amazon will be eligible for the new flexible payment method. Buyers will be able to spread out the costs from between three months to four years and shares of Riverland Automotive are tumbling after its first earnings report. As a public company the electric pickup maker said it expects to fall short of its annual production target. The startup will be a few hundred vehicles short of its goal to produce twelve hundred units by the end of the year. And that's your Bloomberg Markets Flash finale. Guy Angel great stuff. Thank you very much indeed. Actually I want to pick up on that revision story. The revision slump is continuing I think with Dan now what circa 15 percent on the stock. I think that's the lowest as well Sonali since the IPO. It's certainly turning out that we've got eight we're 18 percent year to date chart. We're off by 18 percent over the last couple of days. They're really talking about missing by a few hundred vehicles but they don't producing that many vehicles. So that sounds like a big chunk of change. Yeah. Looks as if they're focusing on the Amazon story. Yeah. A few hundred vehicles out of twelve hundred vehicles guy. That's 25 percent potentially of the vehicles they were supposed to make. Indeed. That's right. They are trading the lowest since the IPO. And you've got to wonder where those patient investors are when it comes to those near-term hiccups that the analysts are saying that are inevitable. Yeah and that's the point isn't it that that this is going to be something that all of these new startup companies are going to have to deal with and revision has got a lot of things on its plate right now. It's trying to make these vehicles for Amazon. Amazon is obviously back to business trying to get everything lined up in a world where you're dealing with labor where you're dealing with ship shortages when you're dealing with trying to figure out how to make cars mass produce cars. Super tricky for the super tricky. We spent a lot of a long time following Tesla every time it had a production update. It has turned out to be a company that can deliver but it's a huge challenge. The engineering around this is is hugely complicated. Inputs won't be cheaper. And guess what guy. The cost of capital also won't be cheaper to finance these projects moving forward. So bumpy road ahead. Yeah. Can they all survive. Are all of these car companies get to survive or all these startups. The IPO is going to be around. Is the pie going to be big enough or actually a reality. Are we throwing a lot of stuff at a wall. And then we'll see exactly what sticks. Clearly the the original OEM is the ISE EMS. The carmakers like GM Volkswagen Ford etc. are gonna have to say about have something to say about this as well. We're gonna catch up a little bit later in this hour with one of them Mark Royce General Motors president's. He's going to be talking about GM sees new Hummer Eevee will also get his take on Dan Amman departing from the from Cruz which is their autonomous driving unit. That's what seems to be driving the stock lower today. We'll talk about that with Mark get his take on what exactly the message should be. Let's get back to the markets. Let's talk about what we've got coming up for you. Black Rocks head of ISIS Investment Strategy Americas is going to be joining us Gabi Chowdhury coming up next. How fragile are these markets. That's the question we're trying to figure out today. We'll talk to her next. Forty eight minutes into US trading let's get back to our question of the day what has changed this week and how fragile is this market. Let's bring into the conversation Goldie Chowdhury BlackRock head of ISE shares investment strategy America's Goldie. Let's kick it around. We've clearly got to kind of post Fed hangover that we're still dealing with this Friday. How how fragile do these markets feel to you. Short guy. Good to be here again. These markets feel very fragile today but I'm going to say that it doesn't actually have much to do with the Fed or the message from the Fed on Wednesday. It's much more around fears around the virus and how that might look over the next two to three weeks especially here in the US. So it's you know I think the Fed's message was clear. It was one around the economy needing to remove accommodation because of the strength in growth the labor market and inflation reaching target. But I think the market just market is feeling fragile because we're looking at some higher numbers today than we did just two weeks ago and expecting them to go higher as you know higher over the next few weeks as well with everyone traveling for the holidays. In some ways it's easier to adjust to an interest rate strategy. But with the way the Varian is moving and creating further work from home strategies you know you see energy and financials down more than anything else today. How do you adjust your investment strategy. Shush. Gnarly. So I'd say a couple of things. First of all I mean you know let's hope that we're all wrong about the above the efficacy and the transmissibility of the virus and most more so the severity. And even if that does pick up over the next few weeks especially amid the year and illiquidity if it does create some volatility I think we have to look within our portfolios into 2022 on what might be driving the markets outside of the Akron variant and what might some of those be. So number one we already heard from the Fed and we saw that they're still going to have a very muted policy Bob. So yes the FOMC was considered a little bit more hawkish but I'm going to say that looking past the 2020 two three three dots surprise we're supposed to look at the 2024 rate take a bath or the 2020 three rate hike Bob which again looks quite muted. And throughout this entire period real rates remain negative. And I think that is what is going to drive equity market performance for 2022 which we still think will be positive not as positive as this year but we still think you're supposed to focus on that negative real rate dynamic. We're supposed to focus on the tremendous growth that we're seeing in the U.S. economy that we're seeing in the labor market and that is what is going to be the driver of markets. Often we look past this on Micron related volatility over the next couple of weeks. I hear what you're saying but but I look at a stock like Apple. I came in on Monday and everybody was super excited about Apple getting 3 trillion this week. Apple's down by 5 percent. It has fallen quite sharply. Post a post the Fed. This market has become very concentrated. It's a very big tech names. And I'm wondering in the kind of environment going forward whether this narrowness is going to be a risk. I mean look it's suddenly something that we're all paying attention to. I mean obviously that we all know there are five big names that have resulted in more than 35 percent of the year to date returns. I think that you know you make a good point about the technology sector. Obviously there's been a little bit of a pullback. But if we think about right after the FOMC press conference happened on Wednesday actually the tech sector treated just fine. It was much more you know yesterday and today where there's been a little bit of a pressure. So yes the breadth or the lack of breadth is something that we're going to focus on. And that is that can get concerning. I don't think it's something that is going to drive you know that's going to be to you know concerning yet. But that's something to keep keep our eyes on. But I still think that in the longer term again once this volatility has passed what should be driving valuations. I think it should be very much around negative real rates. It should be very much about profitability of these sectors. It should be very much about how many of these companies especially when you're looking at DAX have that pricing power in a world where prices are going to be higher which is our best case a slightly higher inflationary regime. Companies with better pricing power are going to continue to do well and quality companies are going to do well. So you know there are going to be idiosyncratic news around for example supply chain disruptions et cetera that could drive markets. But you're supposed to focus on that. You know I'm wondering about the more sensitive strategy is think the Qs for example things that are more weighted towards the tech industry these sectors that have performed so well in this last cycle. What becomes of them. Well if we remain in this muted policy part of where interest rates do move higher as they should because the economy does not need the same level of emergency accommodation that it did in March April of 2020. If we still see this really muted policy apart from the Fed where they raise interest rates but at a much slower pace than they would have in previous cycles where inflation was running much above target I think the tech stocks and especially some sectors and companies that have better pricing power can continue to do well. We're not looking at interest rates getting back to 3 4 percent. We're looking at a very small increase in interest rates. And by the way the Fed is still providing accommodation till March. They're still buying bonds. In terms of going into next year and thinking about how I need to be positioned how much volatility should I expect and is passive. The place to be in volatility is going to rise. Sure. I mean look just because you're looking at an index and allocating to that index doesn't mean you're passively allocating money. We believe that every investment can be an ACT investment. From London I'm Guy Johnson my co-host in New York today. Sonali Basak Alix Steel off today doing a bit of pre Christmas baking. Welcome everybody to Bloomberg Markets Shinola. Coming up we'll discuss how Omicron is shifting the return to office landscape. We'll have the head of the Partnership for New York City joining us next. So an hour into trading on Wall Street let's figure out what's going on. Abigail Doolittle here with the movers and again. Well Guy you know it's really another sell off day here for stocks with that bit of a rally midweek on the Fed. It's been a big reversal since then. Take a look at the S & P 500 down one point two percent. The NASDAQ 100 down about nine tenths of one percent off the lows. But on the week down more than three and a half percent is worst week. I believe still since February 20 21 the Golden Dragon China Index in particular taking it especially hard although off of its lows too down about eight tenths of one percent. And then really interesting the bank index I KBW bank index down more than 3 percent. That has everything to do with the fact that yields despite the more hawkish fed on the weak are down. A bit of a conundrum for investors. If we take a look at a five day chart of this 10 year yield we will see a pretty significant drop coming in about 11 basis points really in contradiction to the Fed saying that they are planning on hiking probably three times in the coming year and reducing the taper or doubling the taper I should say. Nonetheless investors at this point buying bonds. So something to think about there. Of course that should help tech but that's not really what's happening on the week Apple Microsoft Alphabet tests a big big declines. And this super interesting because you would think this year last year was all about the stay at home trade. Big tech winning the reopening trade not so much if we go into the Bloomberg terminal. We're going to see where's an investor to hide right now neither in yellow. We're looking at the reopening trade. So earlier this year when the vaccine started to rollout really beating the stay at home trade in a big way at this point on the year. We have both the stay at home trade and the reopening trade down five and 10 percent. Chanel a very very difficult situation for investors. Again not a lot of places to hide in this uncertain market environment. Yeah pretty amazing there. A lot of things getting lower on the day. Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle thank you so much. Now if people are staying at home can they be trading as much and can they be doing deals at the same rate. We have Citigroup and Jefferies telling staff to work from home. Some of this is through the holidays. It's the holidays anyways. But now what happens after the holiday is we a big tech companies putting RTS plans from home. Does this continue. We have Katherine while the partnership for New York City president and CEO joining us she really has a pulse of what the biggest employers in the city are doing. Katherine you had this estimate that more than half of staff would start to come back by the end of January at the biggest employers. Does that start to look more tenuous now that we have this variant rising. In fact it's a lot more tenuous. You know we came out of the lockdown for the initial Covid in June of 2020 and everybody thought we would spend the summer bringing people gradually back and that we would be back in the office by September 2020. As we know that didn't happen. And each setback we thought we had the vaccine we were going forward. We thought we were on a good track. And then the variance came in first the delta. We really are facing a situation where the longer this Covid goes on the harder it's going to be to get back to what we call normal which is the return to the office and the return to life as we know it. Do we want to go back to normal. People talk about kind of returning to the normal of pre pandemic. Things have changed Catherine. Are we really going to be heading back in that direction. I hate to quote Mohamed El-Erian here but are we heading for a new normal or what is that new normal look like. I've been surprised how quickly the city of London has emptied out over the last few days as people have been asked gently to return to their homes. They seem to have done it in droves. Well New York and London have something in common is that our whole economy and infrastructure is built on a hub and spokes model where we've got a center city. In our case Manhattan which is the center of our economy one point two million office workers who spin off a tremendous amount of activity who have all been working remotely for almost two years going on two years now. So it's not going to go back to normal. But how are we going to rebuild and re change our economy reinvent our economy and our infrastructure. I mean our subways are at 43 percent are down 43 percent from pre pandemic. And that was in the fall. It's lower right now as we as we head into the holidays I'm afraid. Tourism we've lost completely our brick and mortar economy. Retail is down all because we have a system that for the past 50 60 years has been built around our financial services professional services growing technology sector media sector all of which now have found they can operate from anywhere in the world. You've got me going anywhere in the world. Denver Miami Austin Dallas. We have so many companies that have already been finding staff elsewhere in the United States. And what kind of threat does that pose for New York City especially as there is such a slow return back to these offices. I think it's less a threat than a challenge hopefully. I think New York City is up to it. I lived through the fiscal crisis the urban crisis of the 70s when we lost half our Fortune 500 companies. A million people moved out of the city and we rebuilt. In that case it was the financial industry that really led us into. By the 1990s we were back and in 2001 we elected Mike Bloomberg mayor. Actually the end of 2000. So we we have reinvented ourselves before. If you think about lower Manhattan and the terrorist attacks we reinvented that as the nation's fastest growing live work community within a few years after it was just decimated. So New York has an endless capacity to reinvent itself. But it takes money. It takes work and it's going to take time. So in the meantime we definitely face huge challenges. I guess we should probably point out. The Mike Bloomberg is our founder. So yeah we certainly. Oh yeah on those targets. That's the of the of the of the Bloomberg era fondly. Catherine what I've been surprised about over the last few days is how willingly people have gone back to working from home. Now that may have something to do with the holidays. They want to protect themselves so they make sure that they can have Christmas. Nevertheless it doesn't seem to have been a a kind of big push to get people back to working from home. How do we make cities more attractive. What do we need to do to make offices more attractive. How does this work going forward. What needs. What needs to be there for somebody sitting at home right now to go. You know what. I want to come back. I'll tell you the truth. I'm less worried about the people who are working from home than the people who can't work from home like our hospital workers who are now facing another surge in hospitalizations which is they're exhausted. They're burned out. It's very tough. And the same with our retail workers many of whom have struggled with the ideas of vaccinations for lack of trust in the health care system. So yes we've got the professional classes that are working remotely and want to continue to have that flexibility. That will probably happen. We've got the women in the workforce who have gotten who will have child care and other responsibilities that it's been much easier for them with the work from the home model. I mean much harder in some ways because they've had to educate their kids at the same time when the schools were closed. So we've got all sorts of changes going on. And I think that this is something that we're going to have to focus on but we can't focus until we know when this is going to when we're going to really have a victory and have have the immunity necessary on our side the vaccinations that now Pfizer's coming out with a drug that can apparently a therapeutic against the Covid. So hopefully if we can beat the disease we can handle the other issues. But the uncertainty that's associated with the continuation of the Covid is making it more and more difficult to figure out what is the hybrid solution. 80 percent of our companies and the big companies big employers in New York have said they're going to go to a hybrid work model after the Covid is over a permanent hybrid work model where people work maybe three days four days in the office two or three days at home. That's going to happen. And but it's not going to be finalized. We're not going to know how it works. We're not going to know the impact until we get through this end of this pandemic. And that's got to be our first priority. Catherine given how many CEOs you speak to across the city what is the most significant change you're seeing business leaders make to face this uncertainty. They're listening. They're listening to their people. They're communicating with their people. They're taking seriously the challenges associated with with with what the impact of this Covid has been on people's mental health on their stress levels and on their expectations of work. So. And every employer is focused on how am I going to make the office more attractive to people more fun to be in make people know that they're utilizing their time. Well there's a reason to be here as part of the team. So that's a whole revolution in how they're thinking about it. And that's going on. But it's not going to get implemented until people are confident in coming back on to make the commute to come back into the office. They feel safe and secure. They know their kids are OK in school. So a whole bunch of stuff has to happen on the health side. And then I think you're going to see a real change in the in the nature of the workplace. Catherine great to see you still in the office. Thank you very much indeed for joining us today. We really appreciate it. Catherine Wylde partnership for New York City president and CEO. Thank you very much indeed. Coming up the policy front he says revving engines. But the point here is there are no engines just motors. GM debuting its first ever evey Hummer. There it is. The stock dropping today though after we saw a departure from GM. ISE autonomous driving unit cruised down Ammon leaving stocks down on the back of that. We're going to talk about the story. We're going to talk about the Hummer. We're going to talk about what's happening at Cruz. Mark. Right Royce. General Motors president is coming up next. Looking forward to that conversation. Looking at a live shot of the principal room coming up. Adam Posen Peterson Institute for International Economics. President Let's check in on the Bloomberg First World News. I'm Angel Feliciano. More evidence of the Army variants ability to evade vaccines. According to a study Covid trots from Johnson and Johnson and Triage Center Farm were found to produce few or no antibodies against army crime. The same thing goes for Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Emerging research on RTX is prompting governments to speed up booster shot campaigns. President Biden is warning and vaccinated Americans that they face what he calls a winter of severe illness and death. The president urged initial doses and booster shots in the midst of a surge of Corona virus cases. He did say that this spread of the American variant has been slowed for an hour. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. Indeed the G M C Hummer E the pickup trucks are officially rolling off assembly lines. This as General Motors pushes into the continues to push into the world of evil. The auto giant is looking to grab more market share in this ever growing green vehicle jungle. If you're gonna drive through a green jungle maybe a Hummer is exactly the vehicle you want. The positive news though being a little over shallow shallow today as you can see by the departure of Dan Aman from GM's autonomous driving crews that as you can see dropping the stock by around 5 percent. Joining us now to discuss all of this Mike Royce General Motors president and my good friend and colleague IBEX David Westin. Mark thank you very much indeed for your time today. We greatly appreciate it. Can I just park the Hummer for a moment. But I definitely want to come back to it. The stock is down today on Dan Ammons departure. What message would you send to investors about the changes that are happening at Cruise and the impact that they're going to have. Joining us now to discuss all of this Mike Royce General Motors president and my good friend and colleague IBEX David Westin. Mark thank you very much indeed for your time today. We greatly appreciate it. Can I just park the Hummer for a moment. But I definitely want to come back to it. The stock is down today on Dan Ammons departure. What message would you send to investors about the changes that are happening at Cruise and the impact that they're going to have. Well good morning guys. David I appreciate you having me on on the program here today. You know as you saw in the company's statement game as this proves and we believe Cruise is in great hands with Calvert whose Cruises co-founder president and CEO. And he's taking on the role of interim CEO. I really want the investor community to know as the Cruise and G.M. are totally aligned on accelerating the joint autonomous vehicle strategy we outlined on our last Investor Day which you would have seen. And you know we are leaders in the technology and have a lot of growth opportunities ahead and we intend to lead. So we are deeply committed. We've got a great team there. We've got great people all across the enterprise working very hard to integrate and accelerate cruise. So I would leave it there. And you know we are we are all all in. So Mark I know you don't want to address the question of why Dan and I left but addressed a different question perhaps if you would. And that is the timing of when we're first going to see commercial application of a cruise vehicle because there had been predictions we'd be seeing it pretty soon particularly in San Francisco. Are those going to be delayed. Absolutely not. That's a great question David. And I do want to make sure that everybody understands that you know we are accelerating our effort here. We are on track. Plus with the deployment on a commercial basis in fact you know we are right on the doorstep as you mentioned of the okay to from our regulators to be able to charge and have driverless vehicles for our customers. And we're doing some of those rides right now as you might have seen with our employees in and finalizing the touches on that. But there is absolutely no delay or hesitation. It's full on. Let's go and work. We're all we're all in. So let's go back to the Hummer if we could. That guy park just a moment ago or so the Hummer. Look at a beautiful vehicle. I've seen the prototype. It's rather expensive. It's high end. And General Motors led by you and Mary Barra. I've really gone high end with that. And then the lyric coming out I believe sort of toward the beginning of the second quarter. Tell us about that strategy. What about the mass market. Because one of your opponents started with an F seems to be going the other way. Well I mean we're talking about things like months here not not years. And so you know one of our competitors in some of our competitors do not have dedicated platforms. We made these decisions to go all in three years ago. You know irregardless of what was happening either politically or in the great writer environment because of the focus on zero emissions and the planet frankly. And so that end game you know we have the high end Hummer you know the first editions of those are right around a hundred ten thousand dollars. It starts though the vehicle starts at seventy nine thousand dollars and then the lyric starts at fifty nine thousand dollars. And we're going to show the new Silverado E V at CBS which will be a pickup truck with a lot of innovative features. It's world class. We showed a teaser of the GMC Sierra TV on the last day or two which will be the next truck. And you know after that we're going to have some surprise showings of the equinox at thirty thousand dollars right in the heart of the market which is one of the biggest segments in the world. So you know the pipeline is absolutely full. We are getting now up and running with LTM and that platform. And so it's it's huge volume and scale. And that's that's the strategy we have. So it's months not not weeks years of difference. It's it's a pipeline of execution. And so we're so excited today to be shipping the first delta and platform vehicles out of factories. Zero. And that's that's a pretty good feeling. And then bright drop. Great job. We have the first five units of our Eevee 600 which is off of the LTM platform but for commercial vehicle. And that that vehicle is the fastest vehicle done in General Motors history at 20 months. And you know there's the couriers at FedEx are actually sort of duking it out a little bit to see you can you can drive those first because they're so excited. And the vehicle is really designed from the ground up with all their requirements in mind. So it's a big deal. Yeah it certainly is and it's good to see those on the streets. Mark the iPhone 50 is going to have a head start. As you say over the Silverado what is it about the Silverado that you're so confident will allow you to catch up with the F 150. Well again these are months here not not years. And so the cadence that we have we're first. OK let's just be clear about that. We're first with LTM today with our bright drop van. And in Homer if you want to look at the competition and then you have to look at our cadence of what we're doing out of factory zero. But I am so confident when you see the design. Number one the design the design is is is like any unlike any other pickup truck I've ever seen because it is a ground up dedicated platform. There's things like a see through roof. There's four wheel steering. There's a whole bunch of other things that we're going to announce when we do it. And then we're going to show variance that frankly no one else has. So you're going to see a whole arsenal of Silverado ones and zeros. And so it won't be just one truck. It'll be a whole portfolio. So that's very exciting for us. I'm very very happy and excited and confident. So it's not like we're all looking forward to that Silverado at CBS. At the same time I want to come back to L.A. You mentioned the equinox and not just the CEO but the equinox. They do something or in the 30000 range you say you're going to give us a tease on that. When would that be available to believe. To be on the street. We know where the Silverado. We're looking at 2023 I believe. Right. It is. I can't I can't I can't ruin this for our team because I'm getting a lot of general. But it's it's it's closer than what you think. Okay. And again these are these are sort of the launch and activations of all GM globally but also in the United States market obviously but also in high volume with Equinox and things like lasers. So you'll see those. Keep your eyes focused on CBS and you might learn a little bit more about that. David. Let's hope CBS goes ahead because obviously a lot of events at the moment getting canceled. We're dealing with Delta where you are. Omicron is coming. We're still trying to factor in what's happening with the chip story. Mark can you give us a set wrap on what is happening inside the plants right now. Where are the bottlenecks. Where are the struggles. Where are you fixing things. What is still got to be fixed. Well you know give me an example of a guy you know you mentioned a few of the challenges we have but we also have a Corvette plant in Kentucky. And as we all know the tragedies that happened throughout the storms that hit tornado wise you know some of these plants were in some of those places. And you know we've got great people and we've got great employees that are you know fixing those challenges as well as the communities around them. So we've deployed you know quite a few people there to help and help the people in those communities. So you know that's one set of challenges. The other set of challenges I would say is keeping the protocol in place that we had during the heart of the pain pandemic when we kind of wrote the book on when we switched the ventilator making and PPE making one of those plants were switched to that that protocol that we wrote the book on for you know how people work safely in our plants is still in place. And so you know unfortunately you know we have all that in place but people have done such a good job. I can really say that you know things happening inside our plants around the pandemic are few and far between because of the diligence of our employees and our protocol. So it's not a bad story but it's a lot. It's very challenging for everybody. Mark we can't let you go without taking on microchips. It's just the story for the auto industry. Two questions. One is what are you going to be past the worst year for GM. And second in the long term will we ever get to a world where we make enough in the United States of America to supply what you need. That's a great question. David on the chip piece of this. You may have seen we have moved to partner with probably eight of our suppliers key suppliers on chips. And in that effort we are consolidating the amount of chip families to three. And so our future car designs will we'll really have three families of those chips that can be spread across lots of our supply base and high volume. That's very key for us. And I'm bringing that into the United States. I mean we have to have a more diversified supply chain of chips. And so I think you're seeing big initiatives around that both on a federal government basis. Yes. And that's been talked about. But also inside the industry where we have to really look at what each other's doing and get that here and get us closer to where we make things as we can. So I think there's a lot of that going on. So I think that's a good thing. When does it when he has it used and I've said this publicly a couple times where you know it'll stabilize before we get the volume on that everybody wants. I'm gonna have to jump in that. We're running out of time. Mark Royce the GM president David Westin Matt Miller thank you very much.