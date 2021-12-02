Where Michael Chertoff Sees Biggest U.S. Terror Risks

00:00

I mean you had responsibility for that border security. Give us a sense of the responsibility we're putting on the shoulders of people like at TSA and for that matter on our border with Mexico our border with Canada. Well I mean I think that obviously is going to be a new set of requirements. Hang Seng least distressed the possibility of requiring testing within a day before you come into the United States. So I think we should check in at the border in terms of whether people have a randomized testing in temperature or things of that sort. So you'll be an operational change that will have to go into effect. Now this has happened before and we've dealt with it. But you know to keep force a little bit of a shape that requires to get everybody up to speed on new protocols to make sure they're properly equipped. And of course Iran land borders get a lot of pressure because here you've got a huge volume of people. And that means you've got a lot of additional folks who asked who tests or evaluate. Well I talk with the land border just for a moment Michael because we do hear I've heard on this program several times and I must say often it's from Republican lawmakers saying part of the problem with the pandemic actually is that border with Mexico. There's a fair amount of disease coming across the border. Do we know if that's true. I don't really know. That's true. I mean it reminds me of people saying that oh the border with Mexico is a vehicle for an avenue for a lot of terrorist continents which turned out not to be true facts. If we've gotten terrorists coming there first the land border is typically been from Canada not Mexico. So I think that gets swept up in politics. I don't think there's a particularly high level of disease coming through Mexico. But again you know you have to look at all the borders land sea and air. If you're going to take a comprehensive approach. So Michael we're going to the holiday season obviously unfortunate. We're going to be focused once again on Covid in particular is Tom Keene variant. But give us a sense of what other security risks that might be a heightened during this holiday season. All right. One of the risks which will continue risk there is risk in terms of cybersecurity as more of us have worked remotely. We've been using our devices on the network. Many of those devices are not particularly well protected and has become avenues for people to engage in cyber attacks. But beyond that we've seen a dramatic increase in ransomware. We've seen attacks on health care systems. Colonial pipeline other kinds of critical infrastructure. And I have every reason to believe that may continue. And that's going to require a strategic change in terms of how we look at cyber security both from the government and from the private sector. I know the government now is focusing on upping the game in terms of defending critical infrastructure. And I expect we're in very short order. We're going to see some additional new steps taken to make sure we are protecting ourselves against not only criminal groups but frankly geopolitical adversaries like Russia and Iran. And we had that spate of incidents including pipelines and things like that. A lot of ransomware attacks. They seem to have died down a good deal. Is that because we're doing a better job. I don't think it's died down. Frankly I think maybe they caused a little bit. We are doing somewhat of a better job on Earth. TSA for example put out lose their respect to pipelines that increase their cyber security capabilities. But I wouldn't count on this kind of way. And in fact there was a story reported recently in the news about the Iranians attacking a major health care system in Israel. So this is going to be with us for some time and particularly as matters heat up with Russia and Ukraine. We may wind up feeling some effects of that in terms of cyber disruption aimed at distracting the United States for being to engage in what's going on in Europe. Mr. Secretary take us back into your old job for a moment because there are various instance. We had that terrible incident with the Waukesha holiday parade with the motorist who drove through the parade. We also have all of these apparently organized by smash and Grab and what you call it thieves sort of breaking into stores in northern California. At what point is that because of a homeland security issue rather than simply a local law enforcement issue. Well I think certainly if you're dealing with an organized group particularly when it's motivated by terrorism it does become a homeland security issue. I don't know that the Wisconsin case was a terrorist issue or maybe it's somebody involved in criminal activity fleeing trying to distract. And these efforts to engage in smash and grab looting in California gives mainly criminal. What I do think we see it was this phenomenon in which as someone carries out for example a series of criminal acts others watch it and they start to imitate. And this is really a challenge for social media whether these platforms are now becoming vehicles for inciting bad behavior on the part of those who watch it succeed and go well I'm going to do this too. And that means we're going to need to take a closer look at how do we work with social media to make sure you're not becoming you'd send your tools in promoting criminality and violence. Well and you raise such an issue point. I mean obviously you were a lawyer U.S. attorney a court of appeals judge in the third circuit. And as you know well in criminal law conspiracies are worse than individuals acting. So some of this is the organization involving other people whether it's internationally in a terrorist group or homegrown. Can you compare the risk of international terrorism with this as opposed to just homegrown terrorism that's organized. Well right now we've actually done a good job over the last 20 years in protecting our country against international terrorists coming in from overseas or from another part of the world. And that's again a tribute to a lot of very fine work done by folks at the border. When you're dealing with homegrown terrorism there's no border is right next door. And I think that's why we're seeing an increase in the homegrown terrorist acts where there is attacks on religious institutions or he's in schools. He's firing in many cases by the enemy that sometimes just stopped generating. And that's much harder to deal with because it's low profile. There's usually not a lot of planning communication. And the intelligence agencies are much more limited in their ability to examine intelligence domestically. That is the case overseas because you have certain constitutional protections. And that's why the issue of homegrown terrorism and violence is going to require much more engagement by local law enforcement and even by local communities. Have to be willing to speak up when they see a threat rising in the neighborhood.