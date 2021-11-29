Omicron Variant Adds Uncertainty to Markets: Rabobank

00:00

Fairly straightforward first question. We sort of see a massive roll out Friday in credit and in equity. We're seeing a timid bounce back today. What do you make of the price action. Well I think the price action makes sense given the circumstances but unfortunately some was quite right. We just don't know how the Vonnie Quinn variance is going to evolve. And we really just don't know what sort of impact this is going to have on markets going forward and indeed on economies going forward. So it adds uncertainty to what was already a blurry outlook. That being said we have of course seen that by and by the dip mentality coming in already. December is usually a very strong month. The US equities. We know corporate buybacks are accelerating in the year end. So outside on record there were reasons to be bullish equities moving into year end. But this doesn't provide that layer of uncertainty for sure. So does that mean by the dip or with a lot of extra hedges. I think so. In times of high conviction use it's difficult to have them right across markets at the moment. What I do have is that I certainly think the US dollar is going to head higher. I certainly think we're going to see higher volatility in interest rate markets and when it comes to equity markets. The mega tech companies have done a very good job of holding up those headlines. The action has has and will continue to be below the surface. The rotations into an and value. I tend to think that at this stage until we do get more information we're on record on a slightly cautious approach is warranted. That being said within the value space I like financials. Unlike selective energy I would be careful of troubled stocks at the moment. Yeah I think you're probably not alone in that. Christian talking of the cautious response do you think we get a cautious response from central banks as a result of this. What I'm trying to work out at the moment is what impact this will have on Fed policy Bank of England policy ECB policy. There is a danger that if it turns out to be a a difficult variable to deal with that we end up seeing an impact on the labour market as we see lockdowns or lockdown lights being reimposed. But if that's the case then we're likely to see also higher inflation. Which way do you think the Fed and other central banks will. How will they deal with that. Well I think central banks in most developed countries already stuck between a rock and a hard place. And that counts for the Fed as well. We've seen massive repricing of the funds and I think we continue to see that as we get to grips with the the strength of this recovery. And the labor market is a key part of that. There's a lot of focus on the unemployment rate but of course the participation rate has fallen a lot as well. And that hasn't so spikes. And we don't know how many people have left the workforce for good and how many will be forced to return to the workforce early next year. I tend to be of the view that wage growth we've seen this year has been more about distortions and that it's less likely to continue as we move into next year particularly as we see some more Americans forced back into the labor force. Well when it comes to the Fed I tend to think they're going to be pretty cautious. I don't even buy the idea that necessarily raise rates twice next year. I think we may well only get one rate hike next year and that's what the tapering process will. I tend to think that they're going to stick with the pace that they've already outlined rather than stepping out of the December 15th meeting. Yeah. Goldman No. Before I'm in Crown came out increase their forecast for rate hikes 3 3 starting in June for 2022. So Christine what was really interesting is that before all of this. The idea that we were going to get a rotation into value cyclicals and small caps was kind of permeating in the market. Whether that was coming true is a different story. Does that push this out altogether. And then you have to go by the safety and the growth in the big tech. Or can you start to play with that rotation. Well I certainly like to make it so companies at the moment they have been a stronghold. I think they'll continue to be. When we talk about value I think it's more about being selective investors that can be agile in this environment. They're the ones that are going to be outperforming. And it is back to that old fashioned environment of stock picking to an extent as well. I think you're going to weather this storm but of course Fed actions will remain key if they do step up the pace of tapering. And I think that will take the wind out of a lot of the growth stocks. But as I said that's not really my base case. I think the one thing the central banks are going to want to avoid is a policy mistake. Look at the ECB back in 2011. They've never been able to raise rates since. And the last thing the Fed wants to do is raise rates and then be forced to unwind that. So I think the middle of next year even that is too early to really start to put the pressure on on rates and central banks and to the Fed in particular.