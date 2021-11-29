Omicron Variant Adds Uncertainty to Markets: Rabobank

More From bloomberg-markets-european-close
- 04:38
SpotGamma Founder Kochuba on Variant Selloff
- 01:29
Tech Stocks Extend Losses
- 06:29
OPEC Has No Incentive to Pump More Oil, Goldman Says
- 04:15
Goldman's Hatzius Does Not Expect Fed Tapering to Speed Up
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.