U.K. Inflation Surges to Highest in a Decade

00:00

Surely the BOE now is gonna have to hike in December. Is that the view on the back of this CPI print. Yeah. What more does the Bank of England need Tom. Inflation came in above expectations at four point two percent in October year on year. It's the third straight month that it's above. The Bank of England's 2 per cent target is the highest it's been in the UK in a decade and it's only expected to keep on rising. Already this week the governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England said that he's very uneasy about the inflation picture in the UK. He said the reason he didn't vote for a November rate hike was because he wanted to see how the labour market was faring. Post furlough. We had those jobs numbers yesterday and they to strengthen the case for a December rate rise. So the jobs numbers in December should just rubberstamp what's already a strong case for a December rate rise. And the fair now will be that worries about inflation mean price growth starts fuelling itself. Yes. So everything seems to be coming together to make the case for that rate rise by the BMA in December. Let's unpack what's happening though with inflation here in the UK. What is behind this surge in prices beating estimates. What are the economy's getting wrong. What are they missing. Well natural gas and electricity prices rose last month and that's after the regulator allowed suppliers to hike tariffs to offset rising wholesale. Prices are expected to rise again in April at the same time as a planned tax rise. So unless the Bank of England steps in soon there's pressure on household finances could undermine the recovery.