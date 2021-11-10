Former TD Ameritrade CEO on Meme Stocks

00:00

Just to be clear you're not necessarily a mean stock expert but you are a retail trading expert and this has been an incredible phenomenon to watch throughout the pandemic. Is it here to stay. I think so. I think so. I think if you go back when date were day traders are involved in the markets they do well over time as long as the markets are doing well. No comparable comparison could very well be the late 90s where we had the dot com boom where anybody that was a day trader did very very well. Then March 2000 through 2003 the world blew up and the vast majority those day traders went out of business. I think the difference today is that you've got the Reddit crowd and you've got people doing a much better job of guiding them. Now what the Ready group did a while ago with regard to GameStop AMC they put out an incredible trade. But I don't know how much training I know it's on people's Web sites but how much training the individual that day trader has gotten when things go very well for them how do they manage their risk. So if you buy GameStop in 10 and it goes to 50 and you don't take anything off the table. Well who's helping you with that. So there are the concerns that I've gotten. I think the pressure on on the on the meme stocks today is a little bit of a record and that they're trying not to help. Right. They're saying diamond hands you know don't sell to the Moon Hotel. Yeah but that that's a mistake. That's supposed to say that that's not a good thing for them to say. And I think now with the trading community and the individual investor community is recognizing that these are incredibly overvalued. So usually AMC is an example. You know the earnings that they're losing money they're losing a lot of money. But she goes but on the air a lot. It talks about improving their making and why they still losing money. They're losing a lot less than everybody thought they would. And the stock's down four or five points. So I don't know if the meeting was short ago. Yeah. Amanda Joe was one of the problems of course of these markets is you know I used to feel and I felt this in 2007. I felt at ninety nine that you get to a part of the market where it's musical chairs and everybody knows it's musical chairs but they're kind of assuming they'll get a chair when the music stops so they keep going. Now the Fed is providing extra chairs. There is no end to this because of course there's no alternative. So when there is never going to be a big assets swap if there's nowhere to go and even if rates do so-called normalize it's maybe not enough to drop this amount of capital out of equities. So how do you see this ever ending or correcting or getting back to anything we call fundamentals. Well one of the things that that took place the other day when the chairman was talking oil now the markets said everything that he said they were expecting they were used to. It was no real move in the market. I actually heard him say for the first time that we are looking at inflation is no longer transitory. Inflation is a real thing. It's above our 2 percent target. And I think to me that at least was the very beginning of an indication that we're going to have to at some point tighten. He was saying that three four months ago and maybe earlier than we had expected. So while it hasn't happened yet again. I think you make a good point. And that's something we should be sensitive to going forward now. Asset allocation fixed income is still not necessarily the place to go. And I'm not talking about real estate. I'm not sure about bitcoin and I'm not talking about gold. But within the equity markets there are opportunities in certain sectors. That's always an opportunity. Are you seeing any play by the way. You really focus on an education that traders should get an education that people on Wall Street banks or stock twits should be getting. Are they getting it from Vlad. Are they getting it from T.D. Ameritrade. Are they getting it from any of these platforms. Are they trade. I think with the online business really first started the idea was to be able to get as many trades done do what you can et cetera. But I think as that developed over the years especially after the dot com bubble burst at the beginning of 2000 especially then there is a much bigger emphasis that we've got to do a better job of taking care of our clients. Now there's a tremendous emphasis on that. A Schwab. I know that for a fact Shery Ahn metric. I know that for a fact. I think E-Trade I'm pretty sure that. But some of that some of the Robinhood. I don't think so. And I think Robin Hood will make a very big deal that they're still young. They'll make a very big deal. That's all on our Web site. It's not easy for the individual investor to be looking at everything website and understand it. Then if you have to go to call center of somebody explain that. I don't know how many people have available for that. So I think the Robin Hoods of the world as they develop as time goes by they've got to do a better job with education. But education is a priority for a lot of companies that. Will that include the end of payment for order flow. Where is it where where should that go. OK. Payment for the flow should stay. So what do we put this in perspective. I'm an individual trader. I want to do a trade. I go through my broker. He wants to go to market maker. The market maker gives him the market is this big. He takes a little piece out of that. And for that and for that are the brokerage firm that comes back and decides whether or not they're going to give a piece of that price or proven to the individual investor. A key part of it themselves as Schwab for example we were similar mirror CAC Ameritrade reprice from PwC but 95 percent of the trades that we wind up doing now when the individual investor does that. It's simple. It's easy. They press a button. They put in a couple of things. Everything's done and they getting that for free. But behind the scenes is incredible technology. There's regulatory issues compliance issues. There's operational issues. All sorts of things going on. And that costs money. So what happens is if the individual investor and I'm getting this for free I'm getting price improvement and getting better execution in the marketplace and getting that for free. Somebody who's got to pay for that. And that's that little spread that takes place in every trade. And I don't see payment for full going away because I think that would be a disservice to the individual investor. Do you see Joe at some point stocks going down. You know I love when somebody on Reddit or somebody on Twitter says stocks never go down. And frankly if you've been trading this market for two or three years like you said you've done well right. We're up. The S & P is up 25 percent 26 percent this year to date. We were up 16 17 percent last year. We were up 29 percent in 2019. These kids just don't know what it looks like to have a drop. Are we are we near a real drop. Could we see a real 10 20 30 percent. Correct. I think number one Matt I think there's something to be said about experience. You've talked about a lot of examples going back in history a man who started by stuff that took place in 2007. If I'm a 20 something year old I'm just starting. All I've seen is a positive market Yvonne Man. Same to what happened in the 90s. Now markets by the way in fairness markets do go up in in general over long periods of time. But they don't just go like this. They go like this. And these dips are very very critical. Sometimes they last a long time. Sometimes they don't. But they're there. And that's why it's critical for the individual investor to be on top of understanding what he or she needs to do as far as risk management. That's the play. The markets are going to go down at some point. We may not know when I mentioned demand that maybe it's going to be when the Fed starts to actually tighten at some point they will. I can guarantee that but I can't guarantee when that's going to happen.