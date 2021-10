00:00

When you look at some of the burden or some of the regulation and some of the rules actually that applies to financial services are we putting too much on finance where really it's our economies that need to change first. Well I don't think we're putting too much on finance at the moment. And indeed I think we're going to need to put more and finance as we move forward. But where I agree with part of the premise of your question I think it was also part of what was that line was getting getting into that is if we are going to need greater clarity from governments around the world about the trajectory of climate policies we can then build on that as regulators to make finance to. It's part of the job. To Sam. Good afternoon for you. It's Alix Steel over in New York. I'm curious as to how you would be able to model risks in financial firms as related to climate change and then be able to make a firm policy decisions off of that. How do you conceptually do that. Well Alex of course it's very hard. Just as I think you imply but we've already made good progress because we we set out back in 2019. Very clear supervisory expectations of firms about what they need to demonstrate to us that they had a proper grip on how climate risks might affect them. And if you if you like Alex to get it firmly out of the CSR department and onto the board table. And actually if I compare the quality of conversations we were having with firms I'd say three years ago on this topic what we have today it's a huge step up but there is much further to go. And that's part of why today we've put out some thoughts on capital which maybe we can come on. We will in a second. Some words when you look at some of what banking executives are saying. So what is the finance role in Greek finance. What needs to change and what needs to be done. And what are you hoping to achieve at COP 26. So I think the key role of finance is to support the real economy in transitioning to net zero by 2050. That is the role. I don't think finance can be the driver. I think it can be the enabler and it should be the enabler. And as with all things in our world of regulation and supervision there's a bit of push me pull you in this. I think you know some of the firms are very forward leaning. We can learn from them and use what they're doing to bring the rest along. And that's the whole approach we're taking to this. It feels like a low hanging fruit. And I'm like really dumb this down for myself here is that you say to a bank don't lend oil companies because there's going to be some kind of inherent risk. How. It can't be that binary though right. So how do you determine that. Well you're quite right. So so some climate activists are lobbying for us to directly target the causes of climate change greenhouse gases with the capital regime for banks in the kind of way that you just described. Now I understand the motivation for doing that and I may have some sympathy with that motivation but we think that's a mistake for two reasons. One is that actually that kind of approach which is usually called a green supporting factor or maybe a brown penalizing factor which is basically either reducing or increasing capital requirements based on how climate friendly NASA is. It's very unlikely to be effective in actually channeling investment. Why do I say that. Because we've actually tried this once before in the EU and the UK with something called the SMP supporting factor which was meant to do the same for lending to small businesses. And if you look at the evidence about how much effect that up to 24 percent cut in capital requirements which is a big cut has actually had it is negligible. So there's no reason to think that would be effective here. The other reason though Alex is that if you do go down that path and you take it up to a very extreme level say the binary level you just say well you just make banks deduct any investment that they make in non green assets from capital. You will I think do fundamental damage to the financial regulation. And the problem with that from a climate point of view quite apart from other points of view is we need a strong financial system to support the transition. And if you have a weak regime and a weak system just like with Covid it would make things worse. We need a strong system. But what exactly is the role of regulators if it's not just your finance or where from polluting industries to greener industries. So I think the role Francine is it is a slightly different one but closely related which is to use all of our powers. But it includes the capital regime to make sure that banks and insurance companies are robust to the risks that come from climate change both directly the physical risks and what we call transition risk which is when asset values move around in response to changes in policy. And to give you a sense of that we've got ISE. We have this conversation. Two hundred and sixty three billion in capital in the major U.K. banks 182 billion insurance companies. The question is does that cover it. Is it enough. And for various reasons that we've set out today it's very hard to know with this case. And we think when you look at it a bit harder. Which begs the question at the end of the day Sam who pays for climate change. I mean at some point a bill comes due in some capacity. Is it gonna get passed on to taxpayers as a purely government. Is it banks are going to have to bear a lot of this burden. Is it central banks that are going to have to do a lot more in terms of stimulus. Where do you think the ultimate bill is going to land. Well I think that's a crucial point ISE because in the end for this to work it's got to land with all of us as individuals and companies. I mean that is where it will occur. So the role of banks and insurance companies in that is very important. But in the end finance is just a transmission mechanism. So we have a very important role to play to make sure we're pushing the system along. We push it as hard as we can but to come back to the beginning of the conversation as well. In the end you know you need a bit more clarity from governments about where those costs are going to land. Once you've got that you can push the financial system a bit harder to make sure they reflect it. Who should you push a little bit harder. Are there parts of the financial system that are actually some part of that are not doing as well as it should be. Well what I've found that Francine Lacqua is a very important year for us this year because we set out these expectations for firms and the deadline for them to meet our expectations is the end of this year. We were the first prudential regulator in the world to actually do this in a concrete way. And what we set out today is that we're chasing up those firms will be changing gear next year because it goes from this phase where it's everyone's kind of learning to a core supervisory expectation. And if firms that don't play ball and they're not came up the mall can expect us to come down pretty hard.