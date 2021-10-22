China’s Guangdong Scraps Fixed Power Prices for Industrial Users

More From Daybreak Asia
- 07:45
Bloomberg Equality: Racism in Japan
- 02:16
Wealthy Chinese Shift Focus From Making Money to Protecting It
- 04:04
CEB International's Lam on Investment Strategies
- 04:46
AllianceBernstein Sees 'Extreme Stress' in China Property Market
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.