China’s Guangdong Scraps Fixed Power Prices for Industrial Users

00:00

We see the inflationary concerns around the world we see the gas shortage around the world. The surge in commodities prices. What's happening in China now. Good morning. I mean I guess over the past week or so you know we've seen a whole raft of policy changes and initiatives from from both from central government and from local government officials right across China all of which have been aimed at helping ease the country's energy crisis. You know it's still the case that energy supply supplies of coal gas are the fuels you know still too tight with demand really high in Guangdong. You know I guess the changes to energy prices will do two things. This is intended to force some of those big companies in that region. And it's home to companies like Huawei And it's a really key manufacturing hub. They'll now be forced to pay market prices for electricity. So that should incentivize them to reduce consumption. But even more importantly what we've seen is because power generators couldn't pass along higher cost fuels. Some of them have not been generating to their full capacity. They've been wary of making losses. They'll now be able to charge more. And that should free up some more power generating capacity that will help ease this crisis. David of course China has been blocking informally imports of coal from Australia. Is this crisis offering a potential circuit breaker here. Look at this stage. We don't we don't think that's the case. Certainly the reporting we've done have suggested it in terms of imports. There've been discussions. The questions have been raised about about easing that ban on Australian coal but it hasn't gone any further than that. It's not gained support yet from from senior policy makers. And the truth is imports account for just a fraction of China's coal demand is really focused on those domestic mines. And you know we've seen a huge push from China to produce more coal domestically at once about an extra 100 million tonnes to come out of local mines in the final three months of the year. A massive task. You know we've been talking to miners traders engineers people people at the coalface literally of that of that work. And it's a steep challenge you know. And there's no guarantee that they'll deliver on that on that target.