Bloomberg Markets: What'd You Miss? (10/21/2021)

From the port of Long Beach in California I'm Caroline Hyde. A special edition here of What You Miss I'm Romaine Bostick special bi coastal edition in New York and L.A.. I'm Taylor Riggs here in New York. We bring you our best from the state you home from. And of course right here at the second busiest container port seaport in the United States as well the global supply chain which is a crisis point. And we don't say that lightly over the next 30 minutes. You will hear from two more key voices to try and fix that bottleneck. Match ups with us. He's the CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association which serves this port and many others on the West Coast. And Ron Petersen CEO of Flex Port which uses tech to help more than 10 billion dollars worth of merchandise across 112 countries every single year. I mean in fact flexible bringing tanker trucks down here last night to try and help some of the hardworking workers out here. But I think the port in and of itself was at two point six million workers worldwide that they basically support way across the U.S. that they supported about 200 billion to the economy. I mean when you come down to one of these ports I mean this is the economy. And when you walk around and you see everything moving across these cranes and stuff it is kind of like a ballet. Everyone sort of needs to know their mark. Everyone needs to be where they need to be when the music starts playing and when it stops and the processing stops when you've got a five hour wait to try and load up your truck. We actually broke down the issues facing the port of Long Beach a little bit earlier. Take a listen. It's one of the main arteries for transpacific trade and the second busiest container seaport in the United States. The port of Long Beach along the coast of California is one of the few U.S. ports that can accommodate one of the world's largest vessels serving 175 shipping lines with connections to two hundred and seventeen seaports around the globe. Goods from furniture to footwear auto parts to electronics. Just about everything you can imagine your channel through the port adding up to roughly one hundred and seventy billion dollars worth of trade each year. And it's not just those common household goods. The port supports two point six million jobs across the country. More than five hundred seventy five thousand in Southern California alone. Even with all those hands on deck it's not enough to come back. Capacity issues that have emerged during the ongoing pandemic. Today a record backlog of ships laid off the coast in containers. They sit on moved in overcrowded shipyards and warehouses. Shipping costs have surged as have prices on consumers. With the holiday shopping season ahead the supply chain squeeze shows few signs of letting up. All right. You see all the images there of course of the port. You see the images of the folks shopping there on Fifth Avenue. But how do you get the stuff from the ports down there to Fifth Avenue. You need trucks for that. Joining us right now is Matt Trap. Of course he is the CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association. Matt thanks for being here. We drove up to the port of Long Beach years first while this is a beautiful facility. But as you drove up here we saw the long line of trucks empty trucks waiting I guess to pick up containers. How long are these folks waiting. It depends on the terminal actually. And in many instances you're waiting primarily to grab that airport off of dock or try to return an empty container or back into the facility to go back its point of origin where some of the bottlenecks happening for them. So before we get into whether enough truck drivers what's happening for the ones that are getting in these queues why is it not that efficient. Well part of it is an equipment shortage. Right now we are struggling greatly with returning empty containers. And the reason why that's important is that these empty containers are sitting on top of choices that are used to move those imports off of dock. So we're required to make appointments for both the empty employment and the import employment. They're supposed to line up at the particular Marine terminal. So if they don't line up then you're not getting in. If you can't catch you're empty off that chassis you're not going to move that important. How are the truckers themselves. I mean how are they responding to this. Are they just basically saying I'm going to wait this out or are they abandoning what. What are they doing. Well drivers want to drive. That's the main thing. We thrive on productivity. And the more productive that we can be the more moves that can be made the more cargo that's going to get off dock and onto the shelves. If you sat in a queue for five hours you're getting paid by the hour. And you know how sick of how much of a sacrifice is this people driving. Well it depends on the productivity side honestly. And for independent contractors you're getting paid by the move for trucking businesses employee employer employees. You're also getting paid by the move. And so you lose that efficiency that precludes you from moving other containers elsewhere across this massive port complex here at America's port. I mean one lesson that we've learned from our time on the ground here is just how interconnected everything is here. We still hear some people saying well it's this guy's problem or it's this person's problem or this certain segment of the supply chain is what's really causing it here. Kind of makes sense of that here as to not just what's causing the problem but how it gets solved here with everyone involved. Honestly finger pointing gets nobody anywhere. The blame game is just part of the inefficiency I think that we're dealing with down here. We're ready to move these containers off to the American consumer out there. We're not sitting around waiting for something to happen. We're ready to move the goods. And like I said we need those containers to be taken off those chances to move up. Do you have enough people to move all those goods. We don't think that it's a function of a shortage of drivers here. There are about thirteen thousand eight hundred someone drivers that call here on this port complex daily. And so we don't think that because there isn't necessarily a large glut of drivers available we just again really think that this productivity side is what's driving the inefficiencies here which is subsequently causing all these backups. OK. So pull away at some of those layers for us. Who is who is meant to make the appointments line up. Like who's behind that part. The trucking companies we are forced to make these appointments. So we have personnel that literally work across six different appointment systems across every Marine terminal within the San Pedro Heart Harbor complex here. So the trucking companies themselves are required to set up these appointments once the beneficial cargo owner tells us the container is available. We then endeavor to try to make an appointment to bring back that empty and to pull that import off. So again two different appointments across most marine terminals are needed in order to move the bill that need to be consolidated somehow. You would think a centralized location for making appointments is something that we've been very supportive of over the years. Is that something that gets accomplished by private industry alone or do you need government involvement. That's a great question. And honestly you know these ports here. Port administrators are landlord ports. These are private businesses that operate within their own realm so the government I can appreciate all the the spotlight here on the issues now and hopefully that these discussions will lead towards some more productivity. That is the key if we can break down some of the challenges that we face on a daily basis especially relative to empty appointments. I think that we'll see this cargo move. How much communication have you had right now with government officials. There is a weekly call that I'm on that's hosted by Before Dawn Voy a John Tucker who's been doing a really great job in trying to bring all these actors to the table. One of them that is conspicuously missing is the ocean carriers. We really need the ocean carriers to get involved and to really to some extent send a sweeper ship out here to get rid of these empty containers off dock so we can bring those empties back free of the chassis and move the imports out. Fascinating perspective. I mean talk to us about the 24/7 nature as well. There was a big sort of celebration almost made of the fact that the port had agreed to open 24/7. But then I got to say that's the matter. Unless the warehouse is open 24/7 and the truck drivers are able to be working 24/7. Is there a willingness on your part the association's part to be working 24/7. Where can do kind of industry honestly. Right now the ports are not offering 24/7. There is one terminal in particular that operates what's known as a hoot gate. Which ones from 3:00 in the morning until 7:00 in the morning. And the challenge is there. The challenges there are that you still have these restrictions that you're unable to meet. As a trucking company. So you can't secure the right type of appointment to bring that container back to pull the empty container out or the loaded container out. Excuse me. So let's look I guess down the road here. There's some people that look at what's happened and they say this is temporary. It's an outgrowth of the pandemic and the economic distortions that we've had as a result of it here. Do you make changes now with the knowledge that maybe we sort of mean revert back to whatever the pre pandemic trauma was. Well we hope we all revert because honestly a lot of these issues have been here. They've just been exacerbated by the tremendous amount of volume that's being experienced now. So hopefully when we look at these issues we start drilling down and trying to come up with some more tangible realizable solutions that now will stretch out for the rest of the millennia for that matter until any time that we're gonna be needing to import goods 40 percent of them are going to come in through L.A. Long Beach. It sort of feels like you guys and gals all need to be just in bigger groups coordinating ever more in terms of sharing ideas because we had a great conversation with the association that's behind the consumer brands but they were saying that they need more immigration ability to bring in more truck drivers. But were saying that that paper isn't the issue. So I mean how do we get all of your expertise together to be able to share the ideas to say that's actually not the blockage. Well we're trying honestly and I think that the White House has done a good job in trying to bring every party to the table whether it's the FMC whether it's Customs Border Protection the Coast Guard major retailers the Marine Terminals Longshore Union. We're all in this together honestly. And again it's productivity. Long Shore wants to work. The truck drivers want to work. It's just a function of being able to know that. We really appreciate you coming down here. This is illuminating not only for us but I'm sure for our viewers and hopefully we all get this sorted out. I think everyone along this obliging you from the people who work in this business to end customers like us who really feel it out here. Absolutely. Thank you for having me. All right. Matt shore up their Harbor Trucking Association CEO live with us out here in Long Beach. Back to you in New York daily. And coming up we're going to get more from the port of Long Beach. We're going to hear from Ryan Peterson the CEO of logistics firm Flex Forward. But first more on the supply chain pain and Kelly. All right we climbed all the way to the roof here at the port of Long Beach on the helipad to get a bird's eye view of what's going on right behind us. Sensational view right. Beautiful but not quite so sensational if you're actually on those container boats either. Yeah and there's at least 60 to 65 of those ships right now floating around out there behind us. That's not normal. It's not normal. And usually there is zero no container ships. And usually they wait zero days out there. Yeah. And now they're waiting as many as 11 days here just to get instructions on when they could come into port. That's lost time lost money lost money lost goods items. My bed your sofa. We don't know where they are. But more seriously this is an economic crunch. The supply chain pain is continuing to be evident right here at the foot of the. We are live from the beautiful port of Long Beach. I'm Caroline Hyde. Yeah. Out here in California really trying to get some real on the ground perspective here as to what's going on with the supply chain issues. I'm Romaine Bostick. I'm Taylor Riggs in New York and made. What I love is when you guys are there on the grounds there is not a terminal that cannot also show that you want to run map. Go take a look at this you guys. You click on seaports ports and then you click on vessels. And it is a photo of congestion a live look of all of these ships. It was so funny earlier we're seeing with Mario Cordero and it was like 20 and then it was 40 and now it's like 60 or 65 ships. And this is a visual a top down view of literally all the ports and all the ships. You can see they're just hanging out. Romain. Yeah. Taylor in that course that terminal really kind of highlights the issue here and shows you what we're seeing on the ground in real time. Joining us right now in the flesh Ryan Peterson the CEO of the logistics firm Flex Port. And Ryan you couldn't see what Taylor was showing us but she was just showing us a map of all the ships just floating around out there waiting I guess for instructions to be able to come in something like sixty five right here in Long Beach alone. How do you get those ships in or out. More importantly how do you get from sixty five down to zero. Yeah. And it's at the end of day it's about flow and what's the rate of flow and how do we get these containers moving out of the ports so that you have space to unload the ships. I mean even right behind you there's two cranes that are not working at all right now I've noticed. And they should be unloading ships. But the problem is if the yard is completely full of containers there's no point. You can't unload the ship and the yards full of containers because the trucks are in a jam and they can't there's a whole problem of being able to come return an empty container and then pick up a new one. And these are complex systems and it's everyone wants a villain. Right. But it's hard to point to one party in a chain reaction that it's breaking down. And right now I think kudos to you for trying to move away from that finger pointing and naturally shedding some light on the situation. If you've got a Twitter account go on a cop Brian because you did this incredible Twitter flow lightning to show last night. You came aboard a tanker truck for the first time. Anything ever to the port of Long Beach to say thank you to some of the workers around here. And then basically interview the patrol. And when you get to grips on what's going on here and why those two cranes aren't moving for example what are these things easily solved from a logistical point of view. What is needed to start easing up each and every bottleneck. Yeah well I certainly can't say it's easy to solve. Any time you have a complex system and it starts breaking down and market failure you might call it it's not gonna be an easy thing. But I do think with the right leadership and and a good plan and sort of overwhelms some of the bottlenecks there there are bottlenecks. And the reason we brought the taco truck down to the port was I kind of wanted to hear from the union first hand. I saw an article of truck drivers. Someone found a truck driver somewhere to blame the union. And so they were lazy. And I'm like that doesn't quite add up for me. Let me love to hear their perspective. And reality is you've got to kind of piece it together. Everyone's perspective of what's going on and what what they said was pretty clear. It's like hey truckers are not coming to get you to pick up containers and they're missing their appointments to come and pick up a container. But if you talked to the trucker they'll tell you hey I'm not I can't make that appointment. I'm either in a traffic jam or they won't let me drop off the empty container. And if I can't up off the empty how am I going to pick off pick up a new one. And so you see these chain reactions and finger pointing and answers. Nobody is right or everybody's right. But certainly I don't think there's one villain. It's a systemic problem. There's a breakdown and a bottleneck. And you've got to overwhelm the bottleneck. Do we need a more centralized approach to all this. I'm not sure. I mean it you know in general I'm an advocate for more free market approaches rather than top down government led. But the reality is you're never going to have a true free market in ports because you don't want anybody with a beachfront property saying oh now I've got a port coming unload your containers is a natural monopoly. That's kind of constrained where you can geographically put a container port. Therefore there's going to be a role for government and you will need some level of time down in this facility. We're out here. I mean this is obviously controlled by. Secondly it was a governmental agency but it's all sort of little fiefdoms here with individual companies sort of controlling their own piece of the pie. Yeah there's that. And also the US federalist system sort of the ports of the port in the port of Long Beach. It's owned by the city of Long Beach. Well the city of Long Beach may have different priorities that are other different priorities than the U.S. economic strategic priorities as a nation. What are the odds that they're going to invest the right amount of capital. They've been saying we'd like we're we're I'm based in San Francisco. The Port of Oakland is owned by the city of Oakland. Are they really going to put in the investments to get the capacity flow like they don't have the budget for that. So there's a role definitely for like federal government to come in and step in with from an infrastructure perspective. Are they already stepping in just from a getting the right people together in the right virtual run to come together to understand that where the pressure points on to alleviate them because we could talk about infrastructure in Libya in the face but that's not going to solve the problem in 2022. That's the challenge with government. As the government moves slowly it's sort of a feature. You don't want government being too rash and you know you want to have checks and balances and things. But when you've got a crisis you don't have till next year. And is that crisis being solved just by at least coordinated conversation. It's nice that they're paying attention. I mean I thought Biden's statement last week that they were gonna start pushing pressuring the ports here. And so Southern California to run 24/7. It's definitely a step in the right direction. The reality is it's not good enough to screen. You know it's we're in the middle of the day on a weekday right now and the cranes aren't running because there's no place to put the containers. I'm not convinced. Opening it up at night. Solves that does much. How does technology solve. How does what you do. There's a bunch of ways that technology can solve it. First off is the ability right now the way the trucks get appointments is they have to sign up for on a website for an appointment and they'll get an email saying hey you can now deliver this container. And it's sort of like very human driven. A human is writing that email saying hey bring us this container that you have that you've been waiting to deliver. That's you could definitely build a better process for this. And for example they now have to bring a specific container to the port when they're told they can and they have to pick up as they come at the same time to say I'm here to get this container number and they have to have an appointment for that container number where what should happen is they just come in they're handed the first container that's available with instructions for where to take it. Right. Technology was it tech makes this easy flux. Port is built this side of technology with a mobile app for the truck driver to come and do it. So the tech is there is there. But it's a big thing to sort of change the nature of these relationships. 30 seconds. Is your phone ringing off the hook. Are you finding that people think that technology can be a bit of an immediate end user. I think so. I mean our phones ringing off the hook as well as for all the customers are waiting for these container ships. What we're trying to solve that problem. We've got about two months until Christmas time and there's five hundred thousand containers sitting off here off the coast full of merchandise. And a lot of those are our customers container. So that's definitely ringing off the hook. And I think there's room for more creative solutions. I mean you saw my Tom Keene charge. Like we got better intel. What's going on than anyone in the industry by sending a tanker truck like there's room for creativity here. For example finding land can we just haul these containers somewhere else right now as a traffic jam of literal Tom Keene of trucks getting in here. What if we just moved all the container the ocean liners and bought some monster. Or could we pull a barge up here and throw some empty. I mean we agree it's definitely in that realm right now where there's no bad ideas and we got to overwhelm the bottleneck with creative solutions for how to solve this and not something I'm good at. So yeah I definitely want to work on it. I'm not of. I've been spending some time with us here as well. Ron Peterson CEO thanks for what a great conversation. Tina. And before we head to break take a listen. Christian Klein the essay piece that you know about how his company is responding to some of these supply chain disruptions supply chain disruptions so serious. And with some of that talk let's talk about semiconductor. I definitely also feel see from what we are seeing is that this will also be the case in the next quarters. And then you know second to your other question I mean Foss it's also very important that we you know help our customers to overcome this disruptions. And this is why we have foot investing into new technology into the world's largest business network because the technology can definitely help to overcome this pretty severe situation. The choice of doing nothing is not an option. We've seen an accelerated increase month after month after month of just a surge in demand for goods driven by e-commerce. But also this shift away from services towards goods. People couldn't travel they couldn't go on vacation. All that disposable income that was going into services was now going into remodeling homes and buying new new new new sports equipment new toys whatever it may be. And that surge in demand by the way still has not stopped. It is definitely a market in flux. And just unlike the recession or the bankruptcies are the Sunni army that have caused inventory shortages. It's just different cause it really is a supply issue not as a manager. The cost has gone up 30 to 40 percent and the volume is running up to probably 20 percent right now and will even be more as the year goes on as the fourth quarter peak season hits us here in the port. We don't have a labor shortage. So the men and women who work on the docks thankfully because of the leadership of our mayor Robert Garcia and our Governor Newsome early this year we had a very proactive plan of action to vaccinate the dockworkers. Now we do have an issue truck drivers and the warehouse personnel in terms of the shores of labor there. The bigger issue right now is the labor force in the United States and specifically getting more truck driver and truck capacity and getting more warehouse capacity through labor in our distribution centers. A lot of great voices. Have we heard today our special edition out here in Long Beach California the Long Beach port. Did you learn what we learned so much. 