I want to welcome everyone to a panel that addresses the key issue of the day supply chain disruptions with the labor shortages that we have seen in some of the dynamics of a market still trying to turn back on after the pandemic. There is nobody better to speak about this than our next panelist Robert Sanchez who is the chairman and chief executive officer of Ryder. It is a company with 40000 employees and really handles this key issue which is how do we get stuff from one place to another. How do we connect the dots in a world that relies increasingly on just in time delivery and the transportation of goods. Robert I want to just get started with the idea of the supply chain disruptions that we have continued to see and how you have observed them. You're unique and frankly highly privileged perspective of being at the heart of it. Yeah. Lisa thank you. Thanks for having me. Look we're writers as you mentioned we're we're involved in supply chain activity. We were involved just about every industry supply chain in North American one way or another. So we do everything from leasing and renting a fleet of trucks to actually running private fleets for companies that are doing deliveries. We have about we have two hundred fifty thousand vehicles that we provide to customers. We employ about 10000 commercial truck drivers. We also run big distribution centers for companies. We've got about three hundred distribution centers that we run with about 14000 warehouse workers that work in those facilities. And more recently we also offer final mile delivery a big and bulky product. So we really touch a lot of different parts of what's going on. And clearly what we've seen over the last 18 to 20 months is really unprecedented. If you think about global supply chains for different industries they're really like a a an orchestra. And it's a it's an orchestra that's playing a symphony. And that symphony has been refined over many years. So if you take the retail industry for example you've got suppliers in Asia you've got shipping companies that bring those supplies across to North America. You've got ports that then through trucking company deliver them to distribution centers for retailers who ultimately deliver them to the retail store. And more and more direct to consumers homes. So this thing has been running for a long time. The players know their part. There's a lot of planning that goes into these supply chains. And there's a movement of goods. There's a movement of information and there's a movement of funds that happens as a normal course of business. And everybody knows their partner kind of works well. The the orchestra works well together. But if you think about what happened last year the music stopped and all of a sudden you had you know folks in the orchestra that needed to go do something different because they didn't have the job they had before. So you think about in the auto sector where auto production shut down for six months. I'm sorry for six weeks not six months six weeks. It was unprecedented. Had never happened before. So you saw semiconductor companies that were providing semiconductors the auto company. They pivoted and they started providing semiconductors to consumer electronics. And as we were all moving in to our homes and buying new computers to be able to work from home there was a spike in demand for that. You remember the rush for hand sanitizers and mass. All of that kind of shifted. And you had even people that were in the supply. You think about food and beverage business had to shift away from restaurants and more to people eating at home. So if you think about back to that orchestra analogy there was a big shift in the music that was being played. And the orchestra the the the band kind of moved around. Right now we're it just before you go on one second because this is sort of how we got to where we are. Right. The idea that this nuanced orchestra as you put it it took decades to develop got shut down and now it's going to take time to come back on. Where are we in the restarting process. How much longer do we have. Yeah. Look we've got this thing doesn't get fixed overnight. You know in the supply chain business we deal with disruption all the time. You have to have natural disasters. Think about hurricanes. Earthquakes. You have traffic. You have weather situations. So supply chains have to respond when these things happen. Typically when there's a bottleneck somewhere the way you solve these things is you have to throw resources at it. You've got to throw people out. You have to throw more resources at the situation. You have to synchronize across the supply chain. So if there's opportunities to divert goods somewhere differently to to alleviate the problem you need to do that. And then you need some time and that is kind of what we're in right now. So this does not get fixed overnight. It does probably get worse before it gets better. I think what we need here is continued synchronization among the players and additional resources. As you heard last week there was talk about opening up third shift. Those are absolutely things we need to do to expand the capacity certainly at the port level and then the rest of the supply chain which is a lot of what we're doing. The rest of the supply chain needs to continue to operate so that once that bottleneck gets resolved there's not another bottleneck that shows up somewhere else. So yeah unfortunately this thing is going to be around certainly through the end of the year. It's going to probably get a little bit worse before it gets better. But the important thing is that we take the steps to just to provide the right resources that we need to get through this. When you say throw resources at it I think paycheck. I think how much is compensation going up especially as we hear about all of the shortages of drivers particularly truck drivers out there in order to get things around. How much are you seeing wages going up and have they gone up enough to actually save the demand for drivers. Yeah wages are going up but we do have a more systemic problem with the driver shortage and you know the driver shortages. You're hearing a lot about it now. But in the industry we've been dealing with this driver shortage for at least the last decade and it has clearly escalated over the last 18 months. It is a problem because of the demographics of folks. There's more people. We have an older population and the driver workforce. We have a move away from driving as a profession by younger people. That has also impacted us. So a lot of it is now. How do we how do we expand the pool for drivers long term. The short term there isn't it isn't an easy fix. I mean the government can do several things I think in the short term to to alleviate it in some cases maybe expanding the number of hours that a driver can drive. Especially as we're trying to get stuff out of these ports. Also I think helping to expand the pool of young people that want to become drivers. What are the challenges with commercial truck drivers today is that you can't you can't be a driver crossing state lines with a commercial vehicle unless you're 21 years old. So somebody's coming at a high school that wants to go into the trades. Probably can't choose commercial truck driver because they can't take on the full responsibility of drivers to their twenty one. So lowering that age to 18 with the right safety requirements I think is a is a big opportunity for us. And the other thing I would I would tell you is is immigration. You know that we need about 60 thousand additional commercial drivers in the US today. Over the next 10 years. We have to we have to hire over a million truck drivers to offset the retirements that we're seeing. You're going to need a lot of help in order to do that. I think it's going to require more people coming in. Young people coming in is going to require some work from immigration as qualified drivers from other countries can come to the US and take some of these unfilled jobs. And then expanding the pool bringing more women into the drivers were the professional driver workforce. These are jobs that pay on average 60 to sixty five thousand dollars a year. You can make over one hundred thousand dollars a year a professional driver. So they are well-paying jobs. As you mentioned there has been an increase in pay and wage inflation which I think some of that is helpful in attracting more people. But wage inflation alone isn't going to solve the problem. What about on the flip side and this has been one thesis that people have that the longer these labor shortages go on the more people look to technological solutions. And I'm thinking about Tesla and the self-driving truck. How much is that a realistic solution from your vantage point. Yeah riders were very involved in that we partnered with numerous companies that are in the autonomous truck space. I do think that will become a reality when you know it could be in the next five years maybe a little bit longer than that. And in certain lanes I would tell you to do certain functions. So on highway from one ramp to another is more likely. It's a simpler autonomous solution if you will. So I do think autonomy will be part of the long term solution but there is still going to be plenty of jobs needed to be filled for doing final mile deliveries of those products. And even in areas where autonomy may not work you know probably more likely to happen in the south where you don't have as many weather conditions as you do up in the north. So it's going to have to be a combination of all those things of which technology will be part of it. In the meantime something that you said before that I want to take a little further into this idea that you think this supply chain disruptions will get worse before they get better. Can you give us a sense of what worse looks like. Is it just more expensive or is it just much longer delays and empty shelves for a longer period of time. Yeah I think it could be a little bit of both right. Certainly longer delays and empty shelves especially as we get now into the into the holiday season as we try to break these logjams and also suppliers begin to ramp up on the things on those critical items that were were in need. So it is a combination of both of those. I think going into the holiday season this is going to be a very different holiday season in terms of we're used to having a plenty of supply of the things that we want. I think this year is going to be a little different. But the good news is this is transitory. We will get through this whether it takes us one quarter or two quarters or three quarters. The truth is these issues do get resolved. There's a lot of incentive for all the players in the supply chain to get this right. So I'm confident that we'll work together to get that done. On the other side of this how different does the supply chain look. Well you know I think you're going to have a few things different I think. You know there's a lot of lessons learned here. So I do think you're going to see supply chains get shorter. So you know maybe more manufacturing brought closer to the point of consumption because that gives you a lot more ability to react quickly. So more on shoring and near shoring of manufacturing I think will be an outcome of this as well. There was a bit of a trend already happening but I think this could accelerate that trend. You know I think certainly you're going to see more inventory of parts. I mean we have situations today where automobiles that cost 60 70 thousand dollars are on the sidelines because of semiconductor. That might cost a dollar. So inventorying those semiconductors or those components that have the semiconductors as opposed to having ultra lean supply chains I think is going to be a movement that we'll see coming out of this as companies become more sensitive to what the impact of a shortfall of a product that they had historically viewed as always available is going to be. What did you think of President Biden's speech when he talked about some of the supply chain issues and how he plans to remedy them. He spoke about keeping ports open longer. That that would be helpful. What didn't you hear from him that you wanted to. Well look I think I think I applaud him for the coordination effort. You know unfortunately these things require a lot of speed to get. You want to get them done very quickly. And the government not historically is not the fastest moving enterprise. But I do think that the coordination between the port authorities the labor trucking companies is certainly welcomed and we need more of that. I think also relaxed state we should look at relaxation of certain rules that may be keeping drivers from driving longer may be keeping certain types of vehicles out of the ports in California because of emissions. That can help. That can help to speed that up. You know I think longer term it's really the issues around. I'd love to hear them talk about how they can help us resolve the driver shortage issue longer term with as I mentioned adjusting the age for when young people can become a commercial truck drivers. Immigration smart immigration reform could really help the situation. And really focusing on those types of legislation legislative changes that I think could help us. Also anything that helps near shoring and on shoring of manufacturing type activity I think ultimately can help prepare the supply chains for what this is going to look like when we when we get to the other side. It's not just a logistics perspective here. It's also a question as we go into cop 26 of the emissions footprint as you talk about ferrying around a lot of goods with diesel fuel trucks. How are you adjusting to emissions standards and sort of retrofitting certain types of heat our warehouses or trucks with devices that can potentially reduce CFA print. Yeah. Look. Ah ah. The whole purpose of our job is to refine the supply chain and make it as efficient as possible. So just by its nature we're reducing emissions. But clearly technology changes that are under way around electric trucks. Electric warehouse management equipment. We're in the forefront of that too working with some of the both the traditional truck manufacturers and some of the startups on helping to introduce those to the marketplace. I think we're still some years away from getting that that becoming a reality. Light duty delivery vans. We see that as a as probably the first class of vehicles where you're going to see electrification. But there's still a lot of work to be done there. We're working very closely with with these organizations and helping to introduce them into the marketplace. So we're excited about because we think it really presents a great opportunity for us to lead the change if you will. As that technology evolves and really becomes valuable for our customers I just find it amazing that we're dealing with all of these logjams at a time of profound transformation. And we're seeing this highlighted probably best in the oil industry. Given how much prices have surged simply because there has been an underinvestment in plants that are deemed as old fashioned or out of the out of line with respect to emission standards. So we're dealing with these rising costs at a time when we also are dealing with the higher costs of disruption from labor shortages and the idea of just where things are coming from and Covid. From your perspective how much more on average are costs for people to ship things now than in the past. And I say this because I wonder whether the consumer is prepared to pay for that. Yeah it really depends on what you're what you're moving but when you look at great cost and and spot freight costs that have gone up in the last year. Twenty five percent in some areas 40 percent. That's a meaningful increase in the cost of shipping. And companies do different things to try to offset that. They run their own vehicles if they can. They look for alternatives. They outsource to companies like Ride or I mean one of the things that we're seeing is when all this disruption is really creating a big opportunity for companies like Rider that this is what we do for a living. So we're going to have record sales this year as companies have all said hey I'm having a tough time let me go find somebody that can help me. So that's what we're here to do. We're held. We're here to help companies figure out how do I. How do I mitigate. We can't we can't eliminate some of these market cost increases but certainly helping to mitigate those costs. But I think what you mentioned about fuel costs I think is an important data point because. We all want to move to lower emissions greener technology but ultimately there has to be an economic value prop proposition for businesses because what we've learned over the years we have you know provided natural gas trucks to our customers hybrid trucks. And what we've learned through that process is that everybody wants to move to the you know zero emissions but they're not going to do it unless it provides economic benefit to them. And that's where the technology needs to get to. And I think that's the piece that still requires some time is how do I get the battery costs down. How do I get the infrastructure so that these greener technologies really don't provide inflation and provide harm to the economy as opposed to helping. And when do you think that will actually be the place where we do see that economic dynamic spurring people toward more greener types of energy. Yeah on the on the commercial truck side I think right now the closest is the light duty delivery van. So you think the delivery vans are delivering you know e-commerce packages to your house. Some of those could be they're getting pretty close. They could be there in the next year or two. But the larger medium duty trucks and the larger tractor trailers that you see those are still quite a ways away. The cost is still significantly more for the vehicle even when you take into consideration the savings on fuel costs of that. That is I think you know much further out probably more could be up to a decade away. As we talk about supply chains I have to wonder China's role in this. Given some of the harsher lockdowns given the fact that in many ways they have been the factory to the world. How much can people really diversify away from China given their presence in this entire ecosystem. Yeah look it can't happen overnight and certainly some of this started with the tariffs that we saw a few years ago that started to really create companies begin to look at this issue. And I think the the the tightening if you will around the economy that we're seeing in China I think is making companies think twice about continued investments or the investment of the next plant whether they're going to be there or try to be here closer to the US where the consumption happens. So I think you're going to see over time it doesn't happen overnight but you're going to see more of the newer investments start to happen on a on a North American basis whether to us Mexico or Canada and less on the Asia side. Again it's a combination of what's happening from a geopolitical standpoint but also an outcome of this pandemic and the need to really respond quickly to what's happening in in the supply chain. You can do that better if your supply chain is shorter. Well how realistic is that. Because this is something I've heard conflicting points on. Some people say yeah you're going to see more on shoring and more localized factories and other people saying well really it's very difficult to do that. Not only from an expense standpoint but from an expertise standpoint that people are still going to China. And Vietnam is sort of the popular offshoot to China for some of these production needs. And it remains so and hasn't really gone down that much. Is that the truth or has a supply chain shifted much more away than people realize. Well you could have supply chains that are shifting within China. I mean within Asia that would be gone to China as you mentioned to Vietnam and Thailand. You are seeing some of that but you are also seeing supply chains now that are moving closer to the US and more towards North America. There is a labor training issue that needs to be addressed. There's a broader labor issue beyond truck drivers just manufacturing expertise. And that's something I think the government can help with also around training programs to be able to ramp up the workforce in the US and North America to be able to take on some of these jobs. But it can happen just like the jobs went away many years ago. They certainly can come back. And I don't think it's not going to be an all or nothing but certainly incrementally moving more towards North America. I think it is a high likelihood of happening. We just have a couple of minutes left and I do think about the just in time delivery system and we have to really touch on this transformation in the economy where people expect to press a button and then get it on the doorstep within the next hour. I wonder what you see as Amazon's role in the delivery mechanisms in logistics going forward. Given how much they've transformed our idea of how we get goods and when we get them. Yeah. Clearly there are going to be a they're going to continue be a big player. I mean they are the big player in e-commerce. But as with any great business and industry you're see you're going to see new players pop up. You're going to see more companies move into that final mob delivery space. I mentioned that we are already in that space for the stuff that your typical parcel company doesn't move. So you think about furniture fitness equipment and appliances. Ryder moves those today to people's homes. We're also looking to get into that final mile E fulfillment a broader US type products that are smaller and really competing with some of these companies and helping our customers compete with them. So we're excited about that. That takes a while to ramp up and that's what we're in the process of doing. But it's going to it's going to become a competitive landscape as what typically happens. But clearly I see Amazon continuing to be a big player not the big player in the space. Have you found that it's increasingly difficult to hire competitively. Well you know that's one of the benefits I think Ryder has is for the jobs that we provide. Thing about. We talked about truck drivers warehouse workers diesel technicians. We have a very extensive driver recruiting network. As you said we've got over 40 thousand employees. So we view it as an advantage for us in a difficult hiring environment. We're typically able to hire a find and hire qualified truck drivers were work companies on their own. They have a challenge doing that same thing with technicians and warehouse workers. So we view it. Yes it's an ongoing challenge. I think it'll continue to be. But I think it's also an opportunity for Ryder to help other companies that may not have this capability. Have you been interested in making any acquisitions and I ask from the vantage point of a lot of MBNA that's been out there and the fact that having this scale is all the more important in a position of yours of your type. Sure. Now we are we're certainly actively looking at acquisition opportunities especially around the supply chain and logistics space. We have you over time really that portion of the business of the company becoming a larger percentage of the overall Ryder story. So where we can acquire not just new customers but where we can acquire new capabilities in the supply chain space to think about as I mentioned the E fulfillment where you're you're more doing that final mile delivery of parcels. We're looking at that as an opportunity. New industries you know we're heavy in automotive and industrial and retail and consumer packaged goods. But other industries that we can serve we want to get into. So yes we we are actively looking in in at MSA and as a way of helping to to bolster the growth of the company.