Investcorp's Kapoor Cautious About Market Valuations

Exciting to be able to be back out traveling I'm sure talking to clients to me about future deal proposals and the valuation is right. When you hear on the right valuations are rich which means that there is very little room for error right now which means it's a great time for people like us that have a 40 year pedigree in this marketplace not just in the US but in terms of investing in private markets backing founders in the middle market space. Understanding what is it that they need to make their business grow and be typically the first provider of institutional capital that propels them from being a midsize business to being a real brand. I'll tell you a little story in the late 80s early 90s. We invested in Gucci Gucci today. We don't need to explain what he is at that point in time. It was a founder led mid-sized business. That's what we specialize in. And having that DNA ingrained in us for over 40 years means that in this market where valuations go. Back to your earlier question Caroline are really tight and room for error is minimal if not nonexistent. We can we can win but valuations are tight but the competition is tight as well. I mean it's all much different environments than you know back when the Gucci deal was done. I mean it's just so many new players in this. So how do you stand out in that environment. I think they're there actually. We have a bit of a winning hand and I'll tell you why. Because we have a history of partnering up with founders. Ultimately when you are operating in the private markets the seller the management team decides who to. Right. Who they want to partner up with for the next five years. It's not just a share sale that will last for five minutes or five days. It's a five year journey sometimes longer. And for them to make that decision they look for past precedent. They look for referrals. They want to understand what your DNA is what your cultural values are. And we have 40 years of evidence to back that up. Right. And that really gives us a bit of a differentiating competitive edge. You talked about the European giant but you talk about yourself being a man of many homes. You are a force of business within India and the Middle East. What where are the opportunities coming from most at the moment. Where do you feel in your sweet spot geographically has the most to offer. Caroline it's actually been pretty consistent over the last couple of years for us. It's roughly 40 percent in the US which is still our biggest market. A little less than that in Europe. And then the rest about 20 or 25 odd percent is really between the Middle East and Asia India China Southeast Asia. Those have been growth markets for us but they're still smaller than for China. Have you felt resolutely there's still the place to invest when the rules and regulations do seem to change relatively swiftly in areas where there is a secular tailwind. Absolutely yes. So are we going to be rushing to invest in Chinese property developer. Probably not. But you know there are certain secular tailwinds to the Chinese economy led by healthcare technology enablement etc that they are very focused on domestically for their own agenda that we are more than willing to back. And there is value to be created over there in a sustainable manner with regards to some of the other nations that you mentioned. And the regulatory and political environments in those countries. Do you see the challenges there to maybe be a little bit more and navigate a whole. You know look nothing is to be taken for granted right. You always have to do your due diligence and you know it starts top down as well as goes bottom up. Now are there pockets of the world where we feel more comfortable with the institutional safety net if you will that provides risk mitigation. Absolutely. You know the United States which is our biggest market as I said earlier as well Western Europe is another in some of the emerging parts of the world. You have to be a little bit more careful. But most importantly you have to have boots on the ground which is why it took us that long to enter the market in Asia. It's only been three four years for us in there because we wanted to do that. But physical people on the ground with the connectivity the knowledge that relationship they experience everything that goes towards making a successful asset management business. So when you're looking at all times vendors someone when you're looking at for a longer timeframe how much does actually Federal Reserve monetary policy global monetary policy matter in here right now. You know where that comes into play is obviously in terms of defining effectively the cost of capital that you're going to have to meet or exceed in terms of delivering expected returns to your ultimate asset donors or investors. And the current ultra loose monetary policy has given valuations higher and remove the margin for error as we were talking about earlier. But over a five year horizon Caroline we are betting much more on fundamental value creation in a sustainable sense rather than relying on the direction of interest rates alone. Think of it as betting on the credit of the company rather than on the duration of the interest rates underpinning it. We've heard that from a lot of other CEOs as well. This idea here that the fundamental picture the fundamental analysis is for lack of a better phrase back in vogue or at least it's much more necessary in this environment. Maybe what would have been a couple of years ago. That may be true for some people. That was never really a consideration for us. We have always focused on fundamental analysis. We don't really anticipate or build into our equation any ability to gaze into the crystal ball and predict the direction of interest rates over long periods of time. We are saying something very simple. What is the position of the company and the segment of the sector that operates. And what value can we bring to the table as as responsible owners of that business over a three five seven year horizon. And what can that translate into. As long as we can grow earnings returns will we'll be there to exit strategies when some of the companies you've been in for a while. Some of the companies that you're taking on are you thinking that this would be a great opportunity. I see this company remaining independent going through an IPO. What does that matter to you. We always give ourselves multiple levers for both value enhancement as well as exit right. We are obviously in the business of investing for creation of sustainable value but that sustainable value that we create has to be monetized so that we can deliver returns to our ultimate investors. And so taking some things public is very much part of the equation. We've got a long history. He was a big IPO in fact back in 1995. I'm dating myself a little bit like it. But you know strategic sales to other companies in the same space is another lever nowadays. The market that is most dominant in terms of exit opportunities is really selling to another private buyer. There's an entire ecosystem that has now taken place. CAC taken hold in the private markets where you know there is from early stage venture to growth to mid-market buyouts to large cap buyouts etc. and you are able to create value at every step of the way. We participate in a lot of that value chain.