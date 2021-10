Airline Industry Targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

The airline industry’s main lobby group adopted a target of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050, a goal that will require balancing the fight against climate change with the need to spur demand in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. IATA CEO Willie Walsh says airlines have a 'credible path' to zero carbon emissions in an interview with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson. (Source: Bloomberg)