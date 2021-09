00:00

MANY QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT EXACTLY WILL SUSTAIN YOUR GROWTH GOING FORWARD. IS THERE A REGION WHERE YOU THINK DEMAND FOR ROBOTICS WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY? >> GENERALLY WE THINK GROWTH FOR ROBOTICS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW STRONGLY FOR A LONG TIME GOING FORWARD. WE ARE AN INDEPENDENT MARKET, TODAY 50% OF HOUSES ARE AUTOMATED. THIS WILL INCREASE STRONGLY IN DECADES TO COME. THE MARKET HAS COME THE LONGEST WAY. WE EXPECT CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN EUROPE AND STRONG GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA. TOM: HOW STRONG IS THE LINK BETWEEN THE LABOR SHORTAGES AND THE DEMAND FROM AUTOMATION? >> IT IS CLEAR WE HAVE A CLEAR IMPACT IN SOME COUNTRIES. THERE IS A PROBLEM THEIR IS A PROBLEM FOR COMPANIES TO GET LABOR TO CONTINUE. FRANCINE: WE ARE EXCITED TO FOLLOW SOME OF YOUR INVESTORS AND BIG INVESTMENTS AND PRIVATE EQUITIES OF SOFTBANK. WHAT WILL THEY DO WITH THEIR INVESTMENT? KARL: SOFTBANK HAS A STRONG PORTFOLIO COMPANY. THEY CAN SUPPORT GROWTH. WE NEED LONG-TERM INVESTORS GOING FORWARD. SOFTBANK IS A GOOD INVESTOR FOR A COMPANY LIKE AUTOSTORE. FRANCINE: THEY HAD 40% OF THE COMPANY. ARE THEY SHELLING -- ARE THEY SELLING SHARES? KARL: THEY ARE HOLDING ONTO THEM. TOM: YOU TALKED ABOUT THEIR ROLE IN INVESTING, WHAT WILL THEY DO MATERIALLY TO SUPPORT YOUR EXPANSION? KARL: GENERALLY THEY HAVE A STRONG PRESENCE IN THE REGION. WE GET A STRONG FOCUS ON OUR COMPANY AS A SOFTBANK COMPANY, AND THEY HAVE A LARGE PORTFOLIO OF COMPANIES WERE TECHNOLOGY CAN MAKE SENSE TO USE IN THEIR OPERATIONS. FRANCINE: HOW MUCH IS THE COMPANY VALUED AT? 0 BILLION OR MORE? KARL: I CANNOT COMMENT ON THAT. TOM: HOW ARE YOU PLANNING TO USE ANY FUNDS THAT YOU RAISE? BREAK IT DOWN WITH EXPANSION R&D AND HEADCOUNT. KARL: WE WILL USE THE MONEY -- GENERALLY WHAT WE DO IS INVEST HEAVILY IN R&D FOR NEW PRODUCTS WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY AND DRIVE NEW SOLUTIONS. THAT COULD BE THE FOCUS GOING FORWARD. WE WILL BE IN ALL THE MAJOR MARKET. FRANCINE: GIVE US A SENSE IF YOU THINK AUTOMATION IS UNSTOPPABLE. WE ARE SEEING A LOT MORE WHERE HOUSES AUTOMATED. DO YOU HAVE A PERCENTAGE HOW MANY WAREHOUSES WILL BE AUTOMATED IN THE NEXT 4-5 YEARS? KARL: TODAY THE MARKET IS CLEARLY UNDERPENETRATED. 85% ARE MANUAL. WE BELIEVE IN THE NEXT DECADE THIS WILL GROW STRONGLY. IT WILL PROBABLY BE 75%-80% OF HOUSEHOLDS IN THE NEXT DECADE. TOM: YOU TALKED ABOUT THE FACT YOUR COMPANY OFFERS A SOLUTION WHEN IT COMES TO LABOR SHORTAGES. WHAT ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINT WHEN IT COMES TO MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS LIKE CHIPS? HOW RELIANT ARE YOU ON SUPPLY CHAINS? KARL: WE HAVE ALL SEEN THE IMPACT ALL OVER THE WORLD. IT IS IMPORTANT TO WORK HARD EVERY DAY TO SECURE DELIVERIES. WHERE WE ARE DELIVERING THEIR MANY COMPONENTS. THAT HAS NOT STOPPED THE POSSIBILITY TO DELIVER IN THIS SITUATION. ALUMINUM SUPPLY MEANS THE CUSTOMER CAN GET THE PARTS WHEN THEY NEED THEM. FRANCINE: WHAT ABOUT ENERGY PRICES? DOES THAT HEARD ANY OF YOUR CUSTOMERS? HOW MUCH DO COSTS RISE BECAUSE OF IT? KARL: FOR ENERGY GENERALLY, IT DOES NOT HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON PRICES. ESG DOES NOT USE A LOT OF POWER. TOM: THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US. THAT IS KARL JOHN LIER, AUTOSTORE CEO. LET'S GET THE FIRST WORD NEWS WITH JULIETTE SALY. JULIETTE: TWO REGIONAL FED PRESIDENTS ARE RETIRING FOLLOWING EMBARRASSING REVELATIONS OF STOCK TRADING LAST YEAR. ALICE FED RESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN HAS JOINED ERIC ROSENGREN AN EARLY RETIREMENT. BOTH UNDER SCRUTINY FOR TRADING ACTIVITY LAST YEAR.