'Balance of Power' Full Show (09/23/2021)

FROM THE WORLD OF POLITICS -- >> FIRST AND FOREMOST, THIS PLANET MUST BE PROTECTED. >> TO THE WORLD OF BUSINESS -- >> THE PRIVATE SECTOR MUST PROVIDE THE INGENUITY. DAVID: FROM BLOOMBERG'S WORLD HEADQUARTERS IN NEW YORK TO OUR TV AND RADIO AUDIENCES WORLDWIDE, WELCOME TO "BALANCE OF POWER." WE START TODAY ONCE AGAIN ON CAPITOL HILL AND DEMOCRATIC ATTEMPTS TO GET THEIR ACT TOGETHER WITH WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, JOE MATHIEU, HOST OF SOUND ON ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. I UNDERSTAND YOU JUST CAME FROM NANCY PELOSI'S BRIEFING. WHAT DID YOU LEARN? JOE: IT IS NOT OFTEN YOU GO TO THE SPEAKER'S WEEKLY BRIEFING AND FIND THE SENATE MAJORITY LEADER SECRETARY AT THE PODIUM. PELOSI, SCHUMER, AND JANET YELLEN MEETING A LARGE ROOM FULL OF REPORTERS WITH A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT THE WAY FORWARD. FIRST OF ALL, WITH REGARD TO A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NOW ONE WEEK AWAY, ALL THREE PLEDGED TO KEEP THE GOVERNMENT OPEN AND NANCY PELOSI CONTINUE THAT THEME AFTER SCHUMER AND YELLEN LEFT ART TO CONDUCT THEIR OWN BRIEFING. THERE IS A DEBT CEILING SUSPENSION ATTACHED. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WILL GO FORWARD WITH THE STANDALONE RESOLUTION TO FUND THE GOVERNMENT AND THEN DEAL WITH THE DEBT CEILING. WITH REGARD TO RECONCILIATION, SPEAKER PELOSI ANNOUNCING A FRAMEWORK DEAL HAS BEEN STRUCK. DID NOT TALK ABOUT A PRICE TAG OR WHAT WOULD BE IN THAT DEAL, BUT A DEAL TO FUND THIS $3.5 TRILLION BILL, IF THAT IS WHAT IT ENDS UP BEING IS IN PLACE, ALLOWING PARTIES TO NEGOTIATE. ALL THIS FOLLOWS A SERIES OF GROUP MEETINGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE THAT WENT INTO THE EVENING LAST NIGHT WITH DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP AND RANK-AND-FILE JOE BIDEN SPEAKING DIRECTLY WITH THEM AT THE WHITE HOUSE. IT IS UNCLEAR WITH A WALKWAY WITH BUT THEY DO HAVE A FRAMEWORK IN PLACE TO PAY FOR THIS RECONCILIATION BILL. IT IS POSSIBLE A VOTE ON THAT WOULD COME AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK. DAVID: YOU CAN ONLY REPORT WHAT YOU KNOW BUT I WANTED TO TALK ABOUT THE PRESIDENT HAVING MEETINGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE. THERE ARE SOME MEETINGS THAT SAID PART OF WHAT THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT IS NOT $3.5 TRILLION, SOMEWHAT SOUTH OF THERE. JOE: IT WOULD BE A MORE REALISTIC APPROACH. NANCY PELOSI SAID THERE IS NO PRICE TAG BUT DID NOT SUGGEST IT WOULD NOT BE LOWER. THIS IS ALL OPEN FOR NEGOTIATION. WE ARE NOT SURE WHERE THE SENATE IS ON HOW TO PAY FOR THIS. WE KNOW THE HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE HAS ALREADY IMPROVED INCREASES ON THE CORPORATE TAX RATE AND THE CAPITAL TAX RATE. THE SENATE STILL HAS TO WEIGH IN BUT CLOSE HE AND SCHUMER SAY THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE ARE ALL ON BOARD WITH THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND NOW IT IS TIME FOR DETAILS. REPORTERS FOLLOWED NANCY PELOSI INTO THE HALLWAY, SHOUTING QUESTIONS. SHE DID NOT ANSWER ANY DETAILS AND SAID TODAY IS A GREAT STEP FORWARD. GUY: THE SPEAKER IS IT -- DAVID:ONE THING ABOUT THE SPEAKER, SHE IS A PRO. YOU CAN HEAR JOE MATHIEU WEEKDAYS AT 5:00 EASTERN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. THE FED ISSUED ITS LATEST DECISION ON MONETARY POLICY WITH JAY POWELL SAYING TAPERING IS COMING. >> THE COMMITTEE CONTINUED TO DISCUSS THE PROGRESS MADE TOWARD OUR DAYS SINCE THE COMMITTEE ADOPTED ITS ASSET PURCHASE GUIDANCE LAST DECEMBER. SINCE THEN THE ECONOMY HAS MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS THESE GOALS. IF PROGRESS CONTINUES AS EXPECTED THE COMMITTEE JUDGES A MODERATION IN THE PACE OF ASSET PURCHASES MASON BE WARRANTED. -- MASON BE WARRANTED. -- MAY SOON BE WARRANTED. DAVID: WE WELCOME LINDSEY PIEGZA. WHAT WE READ INTO THIS? LINDSEY: HE IS LEAVING THE DOOR OPEN AND THERE HAS BEEN A GROWING NUMBER OF FED OFFICIALS PRESSURING THE FED TO PROVIDE AN OUTLINE TO THE MARKET TO THE EXPECTED PATHWAY TO ESSENTIALLY LOWERING THE PACE OF ASSET PURCHASES. THE CHAIRMAN STOPPED SHORT OF COMMITTING TO THE NOVEMBER TIMELINE, BUT HE SAID THE ECONOMY HAS MADE SUBSTANTIAL STEPS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. UP UNTIL THIS POINT THEY SAID WE HAD NOT MET THE THRESHOLD OF SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER PROGRESS. YESTERDAY HE CHANGED HIS TUNE AND SAID WE HAVE MET THAT ON THE INFLATION FRONT AND THE EMPLOYMENT FRONT, OPENING THE DOOR TO A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT. WE ARE SPLITTING HAIRS, WHETHER IT IS DECEMBER OR NOVEMBER ANNOUNCEMENT, THE TAPER IS COMING AND IT IS LIKELY TO BE PREDOMINATELY A 2022 EVENT. DAVID: I WONDER IF SPLITTING HAIRS IS WHAT CHAIR POWELL AND THE FED WANT US TO DO. WE'VE ALL BEEN SO WORRIED ABOUT A POSSIBLE TAPER TANTRUM. WE DID NOT SEE YESTERDAY EVEN THOUGH IT SEEMED CLEAR THE CHAIR WAS LEGALLY NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER TO TAPER. IS THAT THE THEORY? LET'S SLICE THIS SO FINALLY THERE IS NO BIG SHIFT EVER? LINDSEY: MORE IMPORTANTLY THE FED WANTED TO BE TRANSPARENT. THEY'VE BEEN CLEAR ABOUT THAT FROM THE BEGINNING. AS THE ECONOMY BEGAN TO GAIN MOMENTUM THE RECOVERY WAS GAINING TRACTION. THE FED SAID BEFORE WE MAKE ANY MOVE WE'LL GIVE MARKET PARTICIPANTS AMPLE NOTIFICATION, THEY HAVE BEEN TALKING UP THE TAPER FOR QUITE SOME TIME. THIS IS VERY MUCH PRICED INTO MOST EXPECTATIONS WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE MARKET LOOKING FORWARD. THE FED LAYING OUT THE TIMELINE, BE IT NOVEMBER, BE AT DECEMBER. THE FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TAPER IS COMING AND THE MARKET HAS PRICED IN A MUCH LOWER PACE OF ASSET PURCHASES THROUGH 2022. NOW THE BIG QUESTION IS WHEN DOES THAT FIRST RATE INCREASE COME? DAVID: WE ARE FOLLOWING CLOSELY WHAT CHAIR POWELL HAS TO SAY ABOUT THIS. IT IS NOT JUST WHAT THEY DID WITH RESPECT TO TAPERING. IT IS ALSO THEIR ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS. ONCE AGAIN THEY HAD TO TAKE UP THEIR PROJECTIONS IN THE SHORT TERM ON INFLATION. IF INFLATION IS HIGHER AND MORE PERSISTENT, THAT MIGHT CHANGE THE TIMING ON THE TAPER. LINDSEY: IF WE LOOK AT THE LANGUAGE OF WHAT THE FED SAID, THEY'D KNOWLEDGE PRICES REMAIN ELEVATED BUT THEY ALSO ACKNOWLEDGE THIS TRANSITORY METHOD. AS THE ECONOMY RECALIBRATE AND PRODUCERS ARE ABLE TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION AND INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN BOTTLENECKS, THE FED IS CONVINCED INFLATION WILL COME BACK DOWN TOWARDS LONGER-TERM AVERAGE TARGET OF 2%. LOOKING AT THE PROJECTIONS COME IT WILL BE SOMETIME BEFORE WE REACH THAT 2% LEVEL. I THINK THIS HAS EXACERBATED OR EXPEDITED THE FED'S NEED TO REMOVE THEIR FOOT FROM THE GAS. THIS IS AT LEAST A STEP ONE OF THE TAPER PROCESS IN TERMS OF REMOVING THESE EMERGENCY MEASURES. DAVID: AN IMPORTANT FACTOR THE FED HAS NO POWER OVER IS THE CORONAVIRUS. WHAT DID WE LEARN ABOUT HOW THE FED IS INCORPORATING INTO IS THINKING THE POSSIBILITY OF A RESURGENCE OF COVID-19? LINDSEY: IT ACKNOWLEDGES SOME OF THE HARDEST HIT INDUSTRIES IN THE ECONOMY HAD BEEN IMPROVING ALTHOUGH COVID CASES REMAIN ELEVATED. THIS IS THE WIGGLE ROOM THE FED PROVIDED ITSELF. THE ECONOMY IS TAKING SUBSTANTIAL STEPS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, BUT IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG THE FED HAS NOT COMMITTED TO A NOVEMBER TIMELINE. THE FED COULD EXTEND THAT OUT TO THE END OF THE YEAR OR THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR IF WE SEE THE DELTA VARIANT OR ANOTHER VARIANT REAR ITS HEAD AND START TO CAUSE DISRUPTIONS TO THE ECONOMIC PROCESS WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN. THE FED HAS NOT LOCK THEMSELVES INTO A CORNER AND HAS NOT COMMITTED TO A NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER TIMELINE. BASED ON THE EXPECTATIONS ON WHAT WE HAVE SEEN AND WHAT THE FED ANTICIPATES, THEY DO THINK THAT TAPER PROCESS WILL BE APPROPRIATE TO INITIATE IN THE COMING WEEKS. DAVID: WHAT DID WE LEARN ABOUT THE FED PERSPECTIVE ON THE LABOR MARKET. WE HAVE THIS ANOMALY OF A LOT OF JOB OPENINGS COME AT THE SAME TIME ON EMPLOYMENT RELATIVELY ELEVATED. WORRY PROJECTING ABOUT WHEN WE GET BACK TOWARDS FULL EMPLOYMENT? LINDSEY: THE FED CHAIRMAN WAS ACTUALLY VERY CANDID DURING THE PRESS CONFERENCE. HE SAID WE HAVE MET OUR MANDATE ON THE INFLATION SIDE BUT HE SAID WE'VE ALSO MET THE MANDATE ON THE LABOR MARKET FRONT. HE DID SAY OPINIONS VARY AMONG COMMITTEE MEMBERS, BUT FROM HIS PERSPECTIVE MEETING THAT THRESHOLD OF MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT HAD BEEN MET WITH THE PROGRESS WE HAD SEEN. 5.2% UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, VERY MUCH WITHIN WHAT THE FED LOOK FOR IN TERMS OF THAT RANGE. FROM THE CHAIRMAN'S PERSPECTIVE WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO CHECK BOTH BOXES. DAVID: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. LINDSEY PIEGZA. COMING UP, THE WHITE HOUSE KEEPS UP THE PRESSURE ON SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. WE TALK WITH BINDIYA VAKIL. THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" GUY: -- DAVID: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER." FOR FIRST WORD NEWS WE GO TO MARK CRUMPTON. MARK: NEW CDC DATA SAYS THE NUMBER OF AMERICANS RECEIVING THEIR FIRST DOSE OF THE COVID VACCINE HAS DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY IN RECENT DAYS, WORRYING HEALTH OFFICIALS AS FLU SEASON APPROACHES. OFFICIALS SAY THE SEVEN DAY MOVING AVERAGE OF DAILY FIRST DOSES WAS ABOUT 272,000 BY THE END OF LAST WEEK, THE LOWEST WEEK OF FIRST DOES IMMUNIZATIONS SINCE MID JULY. A GROUP OF FEDERAL WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS IS SUING THE U.S. GOVERNMENT OVER ITS COVID-19 VACCINATION MANDATES. AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE SUIT ARGUES THAT A CHRISTIAN'S BELIEFS CANNOT REQUIRE THEM IN SOME CASES TO "REFUSE A MEDICAL INTERVENTION, INCLUDING VACCINATION." THE SUIT ALSO CLAIMS NATURAL UNITY OFFERS GREATER PROTECTION THAN VACCINES. THE HEAD OF THE UNITED NATIONS FOOD AGENCY IS WARNING 60 MILLION PEOPLE IN YEMEN ARE MARCHING TOWARD STARVATION AND SAYS FOOD RATIONS IN THE WAR-TORN NATION MAY SOON BE CUT UNLESS FUNDING ARRIVES. THE OFFICIAL SAYS WITHOUT MORE MONEY THE WORLD PROGRAM WILL HAVE TO REDUCE FOOD SUPPLIES FOR MORE THAN 3 MILLION PEOPLE IN OCTOBER AND 5 MILLION PEOPLE BY DECEMBER. DONORS HAVE PLEDGED LESS THAN HALF OF WHAT THE YOU AND ASK FOR IN MARCH. -- WHAT THE U.N. HAD ASKED FOR IN MARCH. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: THE WHITE HOUSE IS HOSTING A MEETING OF CORPORATE LEADERS FOR AN UPDATE ON SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES SURROUNDING MICROCHIPS, ONE OF ALONG LIST OF DISRUPTIONS WE ARE SEEING IN OUR TRADE WITH CHINA. WE WELCOME BLOOMBERG NEWS EDITOR BILL FARIES. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT SUPPLY CHAINS IT IS ONLY ONE OF THE ISSUES BUT CHINA IS AN ISSUE. GIVE ME A SENSE OF WHERE WE ARE WITH CHINA AND TO WHAT EXTENT ARE WE DISRUPTING OUR TRADE WITH THEM? BIL THEL U.S. CHINA RELATIONSHIP IS: IN A DIFFICULT PLACE. YOU HAVE THIS INABILITY OF PRESIDENT XI AND PRESIDENT BIDEN TO FIND A TIME TO MEET ANYWHERE. WE ARE NOT EXPECTING THAT TO BE HAPPENING SOON. YOU HAVE WHAT WE CONTINUE TO SEE AT THE U.S. THIS WEEK. IN GENERAL IN THE RELATIONSHIP THERE IS A SENSE ALL OF THESE ISSUES HAVE TO BE TAKEN TOGETHER. CHINA IS NOT INTERESTED IN TALKING ABOUT CLIMATE IF YOU'RE NOT TALKING ABOUT TRADE. DAVID: YOU SAY THEY CANNOT FIND TIME IN THEIR CALENDARS TO MEET. HOW MUCH OF IT IS THAT AND HOW MUCH IS IT THEY CANNOT FIND MUCH TO TALK ABOUT. I'M NOT SURE WITH THE BIDEN POLICY IS. DOES PRESIDENT XI KNOW WHAT IT IS? BILL: IT IS NOT CLEAR THERE IS A CLEAR POLICY. WE SAW TALKS BETWEEN HIGH-LEVEL OFFICIALS IN FEBRUARY IN ALASKA. THOSE NEGOTIATIONS WENT POORLY AND WE HAVE NOT SEEN HIGH-LEVEL TALKS TAKE PLACE SINCE. DAVID: AT THE SAME TIME WE HAVE A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH SHIPPING AND SHIPPING CONTAINERS. WHERE DOES THAT STAND RIGHT NOW? I UNDERSTAND THERE'S A LOT OF CONGESTION BUT THERE IS A LOT OF EMPTY CONTAINERS IN THE UNITED STATES BECAUSE WE DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING SHIPPED TO CHINA. BILL: WE HAVE ALWAYS RUN THE DEFICIT WITH CHINA ON THAT ISSUE. WE ARE SEEING SPIKES OF COVID AND SPORADIC SHUTDOWNS. THAT IS SOMETHING THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS TO GET ON TOP OF WHEN IT MEETS WITH COMPANIES IN TERMS OF SAYING WE NEED MORE HEADS UP WHEN TRADE INTERRUPTIONS ARE COMING. DAVID: MAKE SENSE. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO BILL FARIES. TO GIVE US THE LATEST ON PROBLEMS WITH THE SUPPLY CHAIN WE WELCOME BINDIYA VAKIL, FOUNDER AND CEO OF RESILINC. GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. LET'S START WITH SEMICONDUCTORS. THAT IS WITH THE WHITE HOUSE IS MOVING ON TODAY. WHERE ARE WE WITH SEMICONDUCTORS? BINDIYA: THE SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES TO BE DISRUPTED. WE ARE NOT SEEING ANY END IN SIGHT IN THE NEAR TERM. WE EXPECT THIS TO CONTINUE INTO 2023. COMPANIES WHO ARE ENTIRELY RELIANT ON SEMICONDUCTORS -- ESSENTIALLY FOR THE LONG TERM. DAVID: IS THE REASON WHY THIS WILL WORK ITS WAY OUT IN TWO OR THREE YEARS BECAUSE WE ARE DOING SOMETHING TO FIX IT OR IT JUST HAS TO WORK ITS WAY OUT? ARE WE DOING ANYTHING TO HELP THE SITUATION? BINDIYA: THE SITUATION HAS BEEN A LONG TIME BUILDING AND SO THERE IS NO TERM -- THE CAPACITY HAS THE CAPACITY AND IT TAKES SEVERAL YEARS TO BRING IT UP TO WHERE IT NEEDS TO GO. RIGHT NOW WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS DEMAND FOR SEMICONDUCTORS COMING OUT HARD AND FAST FROM MANY DIFFERENT WAYS. LOOK AT THE PROLIFERATION OF DEVICES LIKE AIRPODS WHICH APPLE WANTS TO SELL AT HIGH VOLUME. ALL OF THE WEARABLES ARE NOW USING SEMICONDUCTORS. THERE IS SO MUCH INCREDIBLE DEMAND FOR THESE DEVICES THAT THE CAPACITY -- DAVID: THE WHITE HOUSE MEETING IS MAINLY INFORMATION SHARING. IT IS NOT THE WHITE HOUSE SAYING WE WILL DIRECT THE SUPPLY CHAIN. HOW MUCH CAN BE HELPED BY UP-TO-DATE AND ACCURATE INFORMATION, SOMETHING THAT RESILINC IS VERY MUCH INVOLVED IN? BINDIYA: WE HAVE BEEN WORKING IN SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSPARENCY FOR THE LAST DECADE AND I PERSONALLY HAVE BEEN DOING THIS FOR FAR LONGER THAN THAT. I WILL SAY THERE IS SO MUCH WORK TO BE DONE. SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ARE NOT TRANSPARENT WITH EACH OTHER. THEY'RE NOT WILLING TO SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT WHERE THEY BUILD THE PARTS COMPANIES BUY FROM THEM, WHO ARE THE SUPPLIERS AND THAT SUPPLY CHAIN, AND IN PARTICULAR IN SEMICONDUCTORS IT IS A BIG PROBLEM BECAUSE THERE IS SO MANY SMALLER PLAYERS, IT IS A DIAMOND-SHAPED SUPPLY CHAIN. THE MOMENT YOU LOOK AT THE SUPPLIERS SUPPLIERS YOU LOOK AT A FEW SMALL, HIGHLY DOMINANT PLAYERS. IT IS AN INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT TOPIC THAT THERE WAS MORE TRANSPARENCY. DAVID: THERE IS THE SEMICONDUCTOR PROBLEM, BUT THERE A LOT OF OTHER SUPPLY PROBLEMS. THINGS LIKE THE PORTS BEING CONGESTED AND SHIPPING CONTAINERS. GIVE US A SENSE OF WHERE WE ALL OVERALL IT OTHER SUPPLY CHAINS. BINDIYA: IS A PERFECT STORM RIGHT NOW. EVERY AREA YOU CAN THINK OF YOU FIND SOME LEVEL OF DESTRUCTION. IF PORTS KINSHIP FROM CHINA WHERE THEY DID SHUT DOWN GAS FOR A PERIOD OF TIME DUE TO COVID CASES, BUT NOT JUST CHINA. WE SAW THE SAME ISSUES IN MALAYSIA. SHIPS THAT WERE STUCK THERE CAME BACK. IN PARALLEL WE HAD DEMAND BECAUSE OF COMPANIES TRYING TO FILL HOLIDAY SEASON. THEN WE HAVE THE STIMULUS RELATED DEMAND ITSELF AND PANIC BUYING. ALL OF THIS HAS CAUSED A PERFECT STORM WHERE EVERYONE IS TRYING TO STORE AS MUCH AS THEY CAN IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN DOES NOT SCALE UP LIKE THAT. WE ALSO HAVE RAILCAR ISSUES. WE HAVE TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGES. IT IS NOT JUST A CONTAINER SHORTAGES. THERE ARE BOTTLENECKS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN IN EVERY STEP OF THE PROCESS. DAVID: LET ME CONNECT THIS TO WHAT WE HEARD FROM JAY POWELL YESTERDAY. WE HEARD SOME OF THE INFLATIONARY PHENOMENON WE ARE SEEING ARE TRANSITORY. SOME OF THEM ARE BECAUSE OF SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS. IF IT TAKES TWO YEARS TO FIX THE SUPPLY CHAIN, THAT DOES NOT FEEL TRANSITORY. HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO GET THIS FIXED? BINDIYA: WE TRACKED ABOUT 30 COMMODITIES AND OUT OF 30 ABOUT 19 ARE SHOWING CONSISTENT INFLATIONARY TRENDS. WE ARE NOT PROJECTING THESE PRICES STABILIZING IN THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. DAVID: ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. SUCH AN AUTHORITY ON SUPPLY CHAINS. BINDIYA VAKIL, RESILINC COFOUNDER AND CEO. WE'LL BE TALKING WITH SENATOR JOHN ALSO OF GEORGIA ABOUT THE RAMP-UP IN PRODUCTION OF SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENT. DAVID: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO RETURN TO RESTAURANTS, TAKING UP THE EARNINGS AND THE PROJECTION OF EARNINGS FOR DARDEN RESTAURANTS. DAVE WILSON IS HERE TO TELL US ABOUT IT. WE ARE GOING BACK TO THE MALLS. DAVE: OR NEARBY. THAT IS ONE OF THE LOCATIONS WHERE YOU FIND DARDEN RESTAURANT CHAINS. OLIVE GARDEN IS THE FLAGSHIP OF THAT COMPANY. IT IS ABOUT HALF OF THE REVENUE. YOU GET ANOTHER QUARTER FROM LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE. THE REST SCATTERED ROUND A NUMBER OF CHAINS. BAHAMA BREEZE, THE CAPITAL GRILLE, AND MANY OTHERS. IN TERMS OF THE RESULTS, YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THE FISCAL FIRST QUARTER FOR DARDEN. THE TOPLINE AND BOTTOM-LINE SALES AND EARNINGS BEATING ANALYST AVERAGE ESTIMATES. THE COMPANY RAISING FORECASTS FOR THE FULL YEAR. BUMPING UP THE LOW END OF THE RANGES FOR THINGS LIKE SALES AND EARNINGS MORE THAN THE HIGH END. IN TERMS OF SALES ALLOCATIONS, COMPARABLE SALES ARE LOOKING AT GROWTH THAT MAY BE AS HIGH AS 30%. IT GOES TO SHOW YOU HOW MUCH PEOPLE ARE GOING BACK TO RESTAURANTS. ALREADY DARDEN SALES ARE BACK TO THE LEVEL THEY WERE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. $2.3 BILLION FOR A COUPLE OF QUARTERS IN A ROW AND ANALYSTS FIGURING THEY COME IN AROUND THAT LEVEL FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS. IT HAS BEEN REFLECTED IN THE WAY THE SHARES HAVE PERFORMED. DARDEN HAS BEEN UP EVERY YEAR SINCE 2013. EVEN LAST YEAR WHEN THE BUSINESS GOT HIT BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. THIS YEAR GAINED 34%. IF THE STOCK CAN SUSTAIN THAT IT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST ADVANCE DURING THAT STREAK. DARDEN HAS FIGURED A FEW THINGS OUT AND THE SHAREHOLDERS HAVE BEEN THE BENEFICIARIES. DAVID: YOU SAID TOPLINE AND BOTTOM-LINE. TALK ABOUT A COUPLE OF THE THINGS WE HEAR IN OTHER PARTS OF THE FOREST. WHAT IS SUPPLY OF WORKERS. A LOT OF RESTAURANTS HAVE REPORTED DIFFICULTIES. ALSO THE PRICE OF FOODSTUFFS. DAVE: ON BOTH CASES, DARDEN PAYING UP. LATER PROJECTION FOR EXPECTED INFLATION. THEY ARE TALKING SOMETHING AROUND 4%. YOU GO BACK TO THE PREVIOUS FORECAST, THEY ARE LOOKING AT 3%. THERE IS NO QUESTION INFLATION IS BECOMING MORE OF AN ISSUE, EVEN AS THE COMPANY WORKS ITS WAY OUT OF THE PANDEMIC. THERE IS A LOT THEY HAD TO WORK THROUGH. LOOK AT WHERE THE RESTAURANTS ARE BASED. ONE THIRD OF THEM IN FOUR STATES. GEORGIA, FLORIDA, TEXAS, CALIFORNIA. YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT SOME STATES THAT HAVE BEEN HIT HARD BY THE CORONAVIRUS. THEY CERTAINLY QUALIFY, EVEN DOWN THE CASE OF TEXAS AND FLORIDA. PUT IT ALL TOGETHER AND IT IS A COMPANY THAT HAS HAD TO MANAGE ITS WAY THROUGH A LOT AND BASED ON THE LATEST RESULTS IT HAS FOUND A WAY TO DO THAT. DAVID: WHAT ABOUT THE COST OF FOOD? DAVE: THAT IS PART OF THE MIX BECAUSE THEY GAVE AN OVERALL INFLATION MEASURE. YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT HIGHER PRICES FOR WHAT ENDS UP ON TABLES AS WELL AS THE PEOPLE WHO GET IT THERE AND PREPARE IT. NO DOUBT DARDEN HAS TO DEAL WITH INFLATION, BUT AS LONG AS THEY CAN RAISE PRICES TO COVER THEIR COST, THEY STAND TO MANAGE EVEN AT A TIME WHEN THEY ARE GOING UP. DAVID: THANK YOU SO MUCH TO DAVE WILSON FOR THAT REPORT ON DARDEN RESTAURANTS. COMING UP WE TALK WITH SENATOR JOHN OSSOFF OF GEORGIA ABOUT SOLAR POWER. DAVID: THIS IS BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. WE GO TO MARK CRUMPTON. >> NEW ANALYSIS FROM TWO WHITE HOUSE ECONOMISTS FIND THE WELLEST AMERICANS PAY FAR LESS IN TAXES. THEY WERE ABLE TO SLASH THEIR FEDERAL INCOME TAX BULGES TO AN AVERAGE OF 8 POW 2% BETWEEN 2010 AND 2018. PARTLY BECAUSE OF CAPITAL GAINS RACE. IN COMPARISON THE URBAN BOOKS TAX POWELLS CENTER ESTIMATES THE TOP 1% PAID AN AVERAGE EVALUATE OF 23.5% IN 2018. THE U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR HAITI HAS RESIGNED AS A CRAVES INVOLVING THOUSANDS OF REFUGEES TRYING TO CROSS INTO TEXAS CONTINUES TO UP FOLD. IN A LETTER TO SECRETARY OF STATE HE SAID HE WON’T BE ASSOCIATED WITH WHAT HE CALLS THE IN HHUMAN COUNTERPRODUCTIVE DECISION TO DEPORT THEM BACK TO HAITI. HE SAID IT IS DEEP WILL YOU FLAWED AND HUSBAND RECOMMENDATIONS HAVE BEENING IN ORDER AND DISMISSED. THE FLOW OF LAUGH HAVE FROM A VOLUNTEER KANG ERUPTION HAS SLOWED SUGGESTLY RAISING CONCERNS THAT THE LAVA WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE LAND AND ANDREW MORE HOMES INSTEAD FLOWING TWO THE SEA. ABOUT 350 HOMES HAVE BEEN DESTROYED AND EXPERT ALSO ARE WORRIED ABOUT WHAT COULD HAPPEN WHEN THE LAVA REACHES THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. THIS COULD CAUSE EXPLOSIONS, TRIGGER LANDSLIDES AND PRODUCE CLOUDS OF TOXIC GAS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND BLOOMBERG QUICK TAKE POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IT OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: THANK YOU, MARK. AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE BUDGET DEMOCRATS ARE PUSHING FOR ADDRESS CLIMATE ISSUES INCLUDING BUILD OUT THE SOLAR POWER CAPACITY. THE SPECIALEN JOAO SAID BOTH HOW IMPORTANT AND MASSIVE THE EFFORT IS. >> WE NEED TO BE BUILDING THE EQUIVALENT OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST SOLAR FIELD EVERY DAY FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS. THAT IS A HUGE UNDERTAKING. EVERY COUNTRY NEEDS TO BE INVOLVED IN DEPLOYING SOLAR AND WIND. THE SPHRAOU CHAINS NEED TO GROW. DAVID: WE WELCOME A VIGOROUS CHAMPION OF EXPANDING THE AMERICAN SOLAR CAPACITY JOHN OSSOF OF GEORGIA. PICK UP ON WHERE WE HEARD JOHN KERRY WAS. HOW MUCH OF IT CAN WE DO IN THE UNITED STATES? SEN. OSSOF: GOOD TO SEE YOU, DAVID. OUT OF CONTROL GREEN HOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RISK CATASTROPHIC IMPACTS FROM CLAIMANT CHANGE. WE HAVE A DISCRIMINATIONAL OBLIGATION TO TRANCE SUGGESTION TO CLEAN AND RENEWABLE ENERGY. THE PRESIDENT HAS LAID OUT A TARGET 40% OF ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD COME BY 2035. YOU AGREE BUT HERE HUGE WILL YOU RELIANT ON CHINESE SUPPLY CHAINS TAINTED BY FORCE LABOR TO PRODUCE THE PRODUCTION CAPACITY. THAT IS WHY YOU HAVE INTRODUCED THE SOLAR BILL IN THE SENATE TO BRING THE SOLAR SPHRAU CHAIN TO THE UNITED STATES FROM SOUP TO NUTS. EVERYTHING SO AWARE PRODUCING THIS TECHNOLOGY IN AMERICA AND AWAY CAN MEET THE PRESIDENT’S A.M. BUSHES SOLAR GOAL AND MEET OUR CHALLENGE TO TRANCE SUGGESTION WITHOUT RELYING ON FORCED LABOR THAT THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT UP POSES ON THE PEOPLE. DAVID: THAT IS THE QUESTION. I KNOW YOU HAVE PUT IN THE EFFORT TO IF YOU CAN OUT THE ANSWER. CAN WE DO BOTH. BOTH MILWAUKEE PROGRESS ON THE ISSUE BY NOT UP PORTING SOLAR PANELS FROM THE WEST OF CHINA AND MAKE ENOUGH IN THE UNITED STATES TO ACHIEVE THE GOALS OF CONVERTING TO SOLAR IN THE UNITED STATES? SEN. OSSOF: WE HAVE TO DO BOTH. IT IS A MORAL IMPERATIVE. THAT IS WHY I’M PUSHING SO HARD FOR THE INCLUSION OF MY SOLAR BILL IN THIS BUDGET RECONCILIATION PACKAGEMENT WE CAN TO THE COMPROMISE ON HUMAN RIGHTS OR FAIL TO MEET THIS MOMENT OF TRANSITION TO CLEAN ENERGY. THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR HABITAT IS NOT AN OPTION. MY GENERATION WON’T STAND FOR IT. WE HAVE TO ACT ON CLIMATE NOW AND ACT AGAINST SLAVE LABOR NOW. I HAVE INTRODUCED THIS LEGISLATION TO DO BOTH AT ONCE. BRING THE SOLAR SUPPLY CHAIN BACK TO THE UNITED STATES, MEET THE 40% GOAL BY 2035 AND STOP RELYING ON PRODUCTS TAINTED BY CHINESE FORCED LABOR. DAVID: THERE’S A FAIR AMOUNT OF WRANGLING ON CAN CAPITOL AND A LOT OF REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES DON’T LIKE THIS BUDGET. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SPECIFICS OF THE CLIMATE? DO YOU HAVE REPUBLICAN SENATORS WILLING TO SUPPORT THAT PART OF IT? SEN. OSSOF: THANK THERE ARE SOME REPUBLICAN SENATORS WHO RECOGNIZE AND WILL AT LEASTED A MUTT PRIVATELY WE’VE TO ACT ON CLIMATE NOW. I DON’T KNOW IF ANY OF THEM INTEND TO SUPPORT THE ROBUST CLIMATE PACKAGE THAT NEEDS TO BE INCLUDED IN RECONCILIATION MEASURE INCLUDING MY SOLAR BILL. IF DEMOCRATS NEED TO DO IT ALONE WE NEED TO DO IT ALONE. FOLKS IN THIS TOWN IN BOTH PARTIES INFLUENCED BY A FOSSIL FUEL INDUSTRY THAT HAS ESPN HUGE AMOUNTS ON LOBBYING AND PEDALED DISINFORMATION TO CONFUSE THE PUBLIC HAVE BEEN KICKING THE CAN ON THIS FOR DECADES. YOU KNOW ONE OF THE FIRST PERSONS WHO WARN US ABOUT THE DANGER OF CLIMATE CONTAINING WAS? THE CONSERVATIVE BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MARGARET THATCHER IN THE 1980’S. THE TIME IS NOW. WE WON’T GET A SECOND CHANCE AND WE HAVE TO ACT ON THIS PACKAGE. DAVID: IT APPEARS ONE ISSUE THE DEBT CEILING AND DESIRE ON REPUBLICANS’ PART TO SAY THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TO STEPP AND PUT A NUMBER ON THE TABLE AND OWN THE DEBT. FOR THOSE RUNNING IN 2022, YOU ARE NOT BUT DO VOTERS IN GEORGIA CARE ABOUT WHERE THE DEBT IS RIGHT NOW? I’M NOT SATISFYING THEY SHOULDN’T BUT YOU DON’T HEAR THAT MUCH ABOUT IT. SEN. OSSOF: HERE IS THE BOTTOM LINE. THE SOVEREIGN CREDIT OF THE UNITED STATES IS SACRED, IT IS NONNEGOTIABLE. IT IS OUR SOLEMN OBLIGATION AS LEGISLATORS TO ENSURE IT IS SUSTAINED. IT IS A MATTER OF UNPARALLELED IMPORTANCE TO FINANCIAL STAB STABILITY, TO OUR MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS AN ALL OF THAT MEANS IT IS OF FUNDAMENTAL IMPORTANCE OF ORDINARY PEOPLE. JOBS AN ECONOMIC GROWTH APPEAR POWER DEPEND ON IT. THIS SENATE AND CONGRESS MUST ACT TO ENSURE THE FULL FAITH AND CREDIT OF THE UNITED STATES IS MAINTAINED. DAVID: WE HAVE SOME VERY PRESSING PROBLEMS, DEBT CEILING FUNDING THE GOVERNMENT, BUDGET, AT THE SAME TIME THERE ARE OTHER ISSUES PENDING THAT ARE CRISIS. OPIOIDS. YOU HAVE A BIPARTISAN BILL ON OPIOIDS. TAKE US THROUGH THAT. WE’VE GOTTEN SO DISTRACTED WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT IT RECENTLY. SEN. OSSOF: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE PRESCRIPTION OPIOIDS PEDALED BY DRUG COMPANIES THAT PUT PROFIT OVER PUBLIC HEALTH HAVE CONTRIBUTE TO AN OPIOID ABUSE CRISIS. THAT IS WHY I HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SENATOR GRASSLEY REPUBLICAN, COLLEAGUE, TO ADVANCE THIS LANDMARK LEGISLATION TO SUMMER RESOURCES TO RURAL COMMUNITIES HAMMERED BY THE CRAVES TO EXPAND TRANSCENDENT PROGRAMS, ADDICTION PREVENTION AN PREVENT OVERDOSE DEATHS. JUST LIKE DEMOCRATS APPEAR REPUBLICANS CAME TOGETHER IN THE SENATE TO PASS A BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, THIS LEGISLATION THAT I’M LEADING WITH MY COLLEAGUE SHOULD NONE WE CAN STILL RISE ABOVE FACTION IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE AND PUT THE NATIONAL INTERESTS FIRST. GENTLEMAN GIVE US YOUR SENSE OF THE PRAISE -- PRICE THIS IS IMPOSING IN YOUR STATE? SEN. OSSOF: MILLIONS OF AMERICANS. I HAVE LOST FRIENDS TO OPIOID ADDICTION AND OVERDOSE. THIS HAS TOUCHED FAMILIES APPEAR KPHAOUPBS IN EVERY STATE, EVERY CORNER OF EVERY STATE. WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION AS THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS TO GET THE RESOURCES TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE NECESSARY TO PREVENT ADDICTION, TO TREAT ADDICTION, TO PREVENT DEATHS FROM OVERDOSE AND I’M GRATEFUL TO MY COLLEAGUE SENATOR GRASSLEY FOR JOINING ME IN IT BIPARTISAN EFFORT. IT IS SO IMPORTANT TO PEOPLE IN MY STATE. >> SO GOOD OF YOU TO JOHN US. SENATOR JOHN OSSOF DEMOCRAT OF GEORGIA. COMING UP WE TALK TO THE PRESIDENT OF DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. DAVID: THIS IS BALANCE OF POWER ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. COLUMBIA HAS LONG BEEN A KEY ALLY OF THE UNITED STATES IN LATINO,AMERICA BUT HAS SUFFER FROM THE PANDEMIC AND TRYING TO RECOVER FROM IT. WE WELCOME COLOMBIA’S PRESIDENT IVAN DUQUE WITH MY COLLEAGUE. MR. PRESIDENT, GIVES YOUR SENSE OF WHERE COLOMBIA STANDS IN ITS ECONOMY AND PUBLIC HEALTH SITUATION. PRES. DUQUE: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON YOUR SHOW. IT IS EMERGING FROM THE CRISIS PANDEMIC BROUGHT LAST YEAR AND WE ARE EXPECTED TO GROW THIS YEAR ABOUT 7% WHICH IS NOT JUST THE REBOOT BUT A REALLY RECOVERY. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE NUMBERS IN THE SOMETHING INDUSTRY -- TR TRIMESTER AWAY GREW 7%. IT IS IMPORTANT AWAY PASS FISCAL AND SOCIAL REFORMS ALLOWING US TO SPAN THE SOCIAL SAFETY NET THAT REACHED THE BEST REFORM IN ARREST HISTORY BUT AT THE SAME TIME TO HAVE A TAX REFORM THAT INCREASES COLLECTIONS WHEN SOMETHING GOES TO 1.8% OF G.D.P. ON THE HEALTH SITUATION AT IT MOMENT WE ARE HAVING GOOD NUMBERS IN TERMS OF FATALITY RATE AND POSITIVITY THAT HAS REACHED ERROR LOWS BUT WE’VE TO KEEP OUR GUARD UP. WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DUPLICATE THE I.C.U.’S AND EXPANDING MASSIVE VACCINATION. OUR GOAL IS TO HAVE 70% FULL WILL VACCINATED BY THE END OF THE YEAR. >> THAT IS VERY GOOD TO HEAR. IT IS GOOD TO SEE YOU, MR. PRESIDENT. LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT VERY STRONG GROWTH YOU EXPECT BECAUSE THAT MEANS INFLATION, RATE? YOUR CENTRAL BANK STKAEUDZ NEXT WEEK AND WE EXPECT A RATE HIKE. PRES. DUQUE: WHAT HAS GENERATED INFLATION ALSO THE EVALUATION OF THE CURRENCY WHICH IS A PHENOMENON WE ARE SEEING IN OTHER COUNTRIES WE ARE IMPORTERS OF MANY GOODS AND WE ARE STILL RECOVERING OUR TRADE. WE WILL HAVE APPEAR IMPACT IN TERMS OF INFLATION. THE OTHER THINKING IS WE ARE HAVING A RECORD HIGH IN TERMS OF GROWTH. WE HAVE A CENTRAL BANK WITH AN INFLATION TARGETING POLICY. WE ARE SUPPORTING THAT POLICY AND I BELIEVE THE CENTRAL BANK WILL KNOW WHEN TO ACT AND HOW IN ORDER FOR THE INFLATION IT REMAIN WITHIN THE TARGET WE HAVE SET WHICH IS 4%. >> WITHOUT AFFECTING THE RECOVERY? PRES. DUQUE: WE HAVE TO TAKE DECISIONS WITHOUT AFFECTS RECOVERY AND WHEN WE SEE THE AGGREGATE FLAND IS INCREASING AND WE’VE REACHED RECORD HIGHS IN HOUSING SALES WHICH IS AN ENGINE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH AND WE ARE RECOVERING OUR JOB CREATION AND MY GOAL IS BY THE END OF THE YEAR WE WILL BE AT PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS MANY >> I WANT TO CONGRATULATE YOU ON PASSING THE TAX REFORM. AT THE SAME TIME AWARE HEARING FROM OUR FINANCE MINISTER THIS WILL NOT BE ENOUGH. HOW MUCH MORE IS NEEDED? PRES. DUQUE: WHAT WE’VE REACHED IS VERY IMPORTANT BECAUSE THIS IS THE BIGGEST REFORM IN THIS CENTURY IN TERMS OF COLLECTION. SOMETHING CLOSE TO 1.8% OF G.D.P. IT STABILIZES THE FINANCES AND GUARANTEEING WITH THE POLICY WE INTRODUCED THAT FISCAL TRANSPARENCY AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ARE GOING TO REMAIN THE STATE POLICY IN COLOMBIA. THE OTHER THING IS REFORM IS NOT AFFECTING COMPETITIVENESS FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR. THE PRIVATE SECTOR IS TRIGGERING HIGHER GROWTH APPEAR MAKING BIG INVESTMENTS AND WE REMAIN VERY COMPETITIVE. >> THERE ARE SOME CRITICISM THAT WHEN IT COMES TO THE TAX REFORM PANEL THAT PERHAPS IT PUTS A BURDEN ON BUSINESSES ESPECIALLY SMALL APPEAR MEDIUM SIZED BECAUSE OF LEGAL ENTITIES. WILL THAT BE A PROBLEM? PRES. DUQUE: I DON’T THINK SO PAUSE WE APPROACHED THIS THE THING WE ALREADY GAINED WILL NOT HAVE SETBACKS. FOR EXAMPLE, AWAY STILL HAVE THE 100% DEDUCTION ON VAT TAX WITH CAPITAL GOODS. THE SECOND THING WE CAN DISCOUNT 50% OF LOCAL TAXES FROM INCOME TAX. WE STILL HAVE A LOWER INCOME RATE IN COMPARISON TO 2018. AND WE ARE CLASSIFYING THE COLLECTIONS. >> SO THIS WILL NOT DETER FOREIGN INVESTMENT? PRES. DUQUE: BY TO MEANS. THE COUNTRY IS MAINTAINING THE POLICIES THAT ALLOWED US IN 2019 TO HAVE A SPIKE IN FOREIGN INVESTMENT. WE HAD THE CRISIS FROM THE PANDEMIC BUT NOW WE ARE SEEING A BIG APPEAR STATE FROM FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTORS TO LOOK AT COLOMBIA AS THE JEWEL OF CROWN WITH FISCAL POLITICAL STABILITY BUT SOUND REGULATION. DAVID: I MENTIONED THAT THERE’S BEEN A LONG AN CLOSE RELATIONSHIP TO UNITED STATES APPEAR COLOMBIA. COULD YOU GIVE US A SENSE OF WHERE THAT IS WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND WHAT DO YOU NEED OR WANT FROM THE UNITED STATES? PRES. DUQUE: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION BECAUSE WE WILL BE CELEBRATING 200 YEARS OF THE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN COLOMBIA AND THE UNITED STATES IN 2022. IN LAST 25 YEARS WE CONSOLIDATED BIPARTISAN AND POLICIES THAT ARE VERY IMPORTANT AND WE ARE WORKING WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IN MANY FRONTS NOT ONLY IN SECURITY AND ANTIDRUG POLICY BUT INCREASING TRADE INVESTMENT. COLOMBIA HAS MADE RECORD HIGH INVESTMENTS IN THE UNITED STATES AND U.S. COMPANIES HAVE INCREASED INVESTMENT IN COLOMBIA AND WE ARE OPENING THE OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTHUSIASTIC PRODUCTS AND RECEIVED SUPPORT TO DEAL WITH MIGRATION CRISIS IN THE BORDER WITH VENUES THE SO AWARE WORKING ON MANY FRONTS AND I SHOULD MENTION WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH FORMER SECRETARY KERRY LOOKING TOWARD SUMMIT IN GLASGOW WILL COLOMBIA IS COMING WITH A BIG GOAL TO HAVE A 51% REDUCTION ON THE CO2 EMISSIONS BY 2030 AND ZERO DEFORESTATION IN 2030. WE ARE PRETTY MUCH ALIGNED WITH THE U.S. ADMINISTRATION. AWAY JUST NEED TO STRENGTHEN THE RELATIONSHIP EVERY DAY TO OPEN THE SPECTRUM AND POSSIBILITY AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR NEW PRODUCTS TO ENTER THIS MARKET AND KEEP ON HAVING WITH THE UNITED STATES AND COLOMBIA AS THE NUMBER ONE DESTINY FOR FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT. >> YOU MENTIONED FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT OF THE UNITED STATES. YOU ARE SPEAKING NOW ON BLOOMBERG TO AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE AMERICAN BUSINESS COMMUNITY. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST OPPORTUNITY FOR A COMPANY LOOKING TO INVEST IN COLOMBIA? PRES. DUQUE: THERE ARE FOUR THINGS. THE ENERGY TRANSITION AWARE PASSING FROM 0.2% IN NONCONVENTIONAL RENEWABLE AND GETTING IT 20% BY TWAOE SO THAT MEANS WE WILL HAVE OPTIONS, BIDDING AND CALLING FOR INVESTORS TO DEVELOP NOT ONLY THE INSTALLED CAPACITY BUT STORAGE CAPACITY. SECOND, FOREIGN STRUL REVOLUTION. WE WANT TO MILWAUKEE COLOMBIA THE SILICON VALLEY OF LATIN AMERICA AND WE ARE GETTING WEB SERVICES FROM TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES. WE HAVE A POTENTIAL WITH NEW REGULATION ON A.I., I.O.T., CYBERSECURITIMENT THIRD IS FOUR AND FIVE GENERATION HIGHWAYS. WE ARE OPENING BIDS FOR 15 PROJECTS IN SIX MONTHS AND LAST I THINK TOURISM AND SERVICES ARE ALSO PLAYING AN IMPORTANT ROLE AND AWARE COAST TO THE UNITED STATES SO I SEE AN ENORMOUS POTENTIAL PLUS WE HAVE A GOOD REGULATION AND IF I MAY SAY CREATIVE INDUSTRY. WE HAVE A 40% REBATE ON THE FILM INDUSTRY AND WE CAN BE A GREAT DESTINATION TO FILM AND PRODUCE. >> I THINK SOUTH KOREA IS INVESTING IN COLOMBIA WITH FILM INDUSTRIES. WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTMENT CHINESE COMPANIES HAVE INVESTED BILLIONS IN COLOMBIA. LAST WE HEARD FROM THE CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO COLOMBIA IN A DEAL THAT WOULD IMPLEMENT SOME PARTS OF THE INITIATIVE. PRES. DUQUE: WE HAVE SEEN AN IMPORTANT AMOUNT OF CHINESE INVESTMENT IN COLOMBIA. THEY ARE PARTICIPATING IN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS. RECENTLY A CHINESE COMPANY WON THE BID FOR THE METRO AND THEY ARE WORKING IN THE 2% PROPOSAL FOR THE INFORMATION PROGRAM THAT SHOULD BE OPEN FOR BID BY THE END OF THE YEAR. WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF FOUR GENERATION HIGHWAYS VERY ATTRACTIVE TO CHINESE COMPANIES. THERE’S A GOOD AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT. WE WANT INVESTMENT FROM EVERYWHERE. IN THE CASE OF CHINA WE HAVE A RELATIONSHIP THAT HAS LASTED 40 YEARS AND WE WANT TO CONTINUE STRENGTHENING IT AND AWARE OPENING OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLOMBIA EXPERTS SO WE SEE IT AS A GOOD BILATERAL OPPORTUNITY. >> DOESN’T THAT CAUSE TENSION WITH WASHINGTON? GUEST: SOMETIMES I GET QUESTIONS I PARTICIPATE IN FORUMS AND COLOMBIA IS A COUNTRY THAT IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS. WE HAVE LIGHTLY STABILITY AND RULE OF LAW. WHOEVER WANTS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPEN BIDS IN A THERAPEUTIC WAY CAN BRING THE INVESTMENTS TO COLOMBIA. AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE TRYING TO REDUCE OUR TRADE DEFICIT WITH CHINA. THAT IS WHY WE’RE TRYING TO KEEP AN OPEN OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXPERTS IN THAT MARKET. DAVID: PRESIDENT IVAN DUQUE THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. MANY THANKS TO MY COLLEAGUE. THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER" ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AN RADIO. DAVID: THIS IS "BALANCE OF POWER". CHECK OUT THE BALANCE POWER NEWSLETTER ON THE TERMINAL AND ONLINE. YOU CAN USE THE FUNCTION NI BALANCE. 