'Balance of Power' Full Show (09/23/2021)

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 11:07
Carney Sees Huge Investment Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure
- 02:12
Sen. Ossoff Says U.S. Must Cut Dependence on Chinese Solar Products
- 09:42
Colombia To Grow Over 7% This Year, President Duque Says
- 02:40
Pelosi and Democrats Vow to Avert Government Shutdown
More From Balance of Power
- 02:12
Sen. Ossoff Says U.S. Must Cut Dependence on Chinese Solar Products
- 09:42
Colombia To Grow Over 7% This Year, President Duque Says
- 02:40
Pelosi and Democrats Vow to Avert Government Shutdown
- 47:26
'Balance of Power' Full Show (09/22/2021)
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.