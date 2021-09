00:00

Time probably but equality settlement. Now this is where weexamine the bottom line impact of diversity. Our focus this week combating anti Asian hate. Now despite months of activism aimedat curbing anti Asian incidents 20 21 continues to see an increase in these occurrences. This has led one city to makeamends with its Asian American community present and past. Now officials at Antioch California have issued a formal apology forthe city's racism against Chinese immigrants. In the eighteen hundreds of Scarlet Fu sat down with a man as Lamar Thorpediscussed the decision. Myself and many of my colleagues were elected last year in theheight of the Black Lives Matter movement and so racial consciousness was part of that election. Obviously we had ouryou know in effect a racial reckoning last year. And so these types of issues when they when they percolate.You can't simply ignore them as we have in the past. And so as we can continue to see an increase in and time and timeAsian-American hate throughout our country throughout our state throughout our region here in the San Francisco Bay area I feltit was important that we highlight this important history so that the community can come together around its racial past andrecognize that what we did one hundred forty five years ago has a direct link to what's happening today. Right. But there is avery specific narrative when it comes to Antioch. Could you briefly tell us the history of the kinds of Antioch.How big a presence were they. What happened specifically between 1850 and 1870 where they felt the brunt of racism and they werescapegoated. Yeah well wasn't just Antioch. It was the really the entirestate of California from its founding. There was a huge migration of Chinese American laborers who came to this to thestate when it wasn't even in the United States. It was Mexico at the time. And as as America took over you know some of thesecommunes became white majorities and and Asian-Americans were not welcome. They were blamed for for silly things like diseaseand and bringing down quality of life. And so there are many instances documented here in the city ofAntioch in which we tried to run off or we did run off Chinese Americans. We used brutal force. We used every measure necessaryto get to remove Chinese Americans. And it was wrong. One of the most telling ones was when we literally burnt Chinatown to theground here in the city of Antioch when we were building the El CAC Theater which used to be an old hotel we the city discoveredthat there were tunnels underneath downtown because that's where Chinese immigrants at the time would utilize to get to be ableto traverse through town from home to business. And so it's it's been it's been a very very long trying effortand trying to exclude Chinese Americans in our community. So it's not just unique to Antioch yet. It's part of Californiahistory. It is part of California history. And those tunnels of course weren't used because the Chinese were banned from goingoutside after sundown because of a lock basically called the sundown law in 1851.Mayor Thorp you are the elected leader of an incredibly diverse city. I was looking at it. And Antioch is 33 percent Latino 28percent white 22 percent black and 12 percent Asian. Can you share a little bit about your personal background andhow that influences the way that you reflect upon this history. Absolutely. You know I was a I was born. I was born in prison.And so from there I went into foster care and I was raised by my family who immigrated here from Mexico. So my you know my firstlanguage is Spanish. My parents my mom came here from what I love how to make you go. My dad came through here from whatissue I want. And so it was an interesting experience growing up in east eastLos Angeles being the only one a very very and I mean very few black people in East Los Angeles. And interesting enough when Iwent to high school I went to high school in the San Gabriel Valley.So literally my high school was like forty nine percent Asian-American 40 percent Latino American and then 10 percentwas everybody else. So I come from a very rich background of diversity. You know one of my brothers who was raised by my momwas half Latino half have half Asian. And I can go on and on about you know the rich diversity in which my family raised thestandard. And so we're very fortunate not to look at other people as as something other than just human beings.