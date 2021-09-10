Bloomberg Markets: What'd You Miss? (09/10/2021)

00:00

Hello from Bloomberg world headquarters in New York I am Caroline Hyde I am Romaine Bostick and i am Taylor Riggs is off today and today we took some affirmation for a firm stock soaring less than 30percent in today's session after reporting revenue for the fourth quarter that beat the high side of this estimate. Now thecompany is part of a by now pay later universe that is completely taking off. These finance programs all focus today.Americans getting to spend 20 billion to 25 billion using deferred payments. And when 2020 we notionally was one of themen and is set to grow even more in coming is going to dig into the competition for those dollars. The potential for regulationahead as well remain first and foremost soaring stock of the firm. I mean that making deals here there and everywhere. Yeah.I mean we've been talking a lot about this company. Of course it went public a little bit earlier this year back in January andit's just been on fire. It actually is interesting because after the initial IPO you kind of saw it kind of flatline a littlebit. There was some concern here about the business model and about the fact that it was tethered to just one big customerthat was peloton at the time which made up more than 25 percent of its revenue. Then of course you had that news last monthabout its deal on the partnership with Amazon and then it came out with his earnings here. And look you talk about grossmerchandise volume. It's basically got into something like twelve and a half to almost 13 billion dollars for the nextfiscal year going forward. This is a legitimate business. A lot of people a lot ofconsumers are using this as the primary way to sort of buy things and not just because they need the lending power theborrowing power to do it but why not. In some cases you're not really paying interest. I'm always curious here about thesustainability of this business model. Jason Kupfer Berg he's a Bank of America senior payments analyst. He covers this sector.And we're glad that he can join us today to talk a little bit more about this. Jason. I am curious about this. I mean thismodel is for for the most part not necessarily new. It's just new. Companies have found a way to sort of make it new and makeit a little bit more efficient than what it was say when I was young. I am curious though about the sustainability of this. Arethese companies that are partaking in this. Are they taking on too much risk in the way that they're extending these offers.We think this market and its growth is sustainable. We believe that the NPL today is a bit different than prior generation whatmight have been called the NPL before the acronym was coined. If you think about an instrument like a private label credit cardfor example or even a general Visa MasterCard credit card. The idea was always yeah you could have something now and then payfor it later. Problem was with a lot of those products that people got in trouble with them. If they didn't pay theirbalance in 30 days they started incurring interest. And then there was interest upon interest and then there could be latefees. And people really ended up you know in some cases having issues with those products. The latest generation of true buynow pay later products you know work somewhat differently. And in many cases it's a simplified payment program for paymentstypically over six weeks equal installments oftentimes as you mentioned zero percent interest. So it really becomes abudgeting tool. We're consumers. How do they how do they make money. And then the most simplest sensor Jason if they're notgetting interest on some of these things are they getting money from the retailer. Are there fees that maybe the buyer that theconsumer itself is paying whereas the value proposition for the companies themselves.The way to think about it is there are two ways they can make money. They can either make money from the retailer or from theconsumer. And the mix between the retailer and consumer will depend on the type of loan product that the particular retailerwants to offer to the consumer. So in the case of a zero percent EPR loan if that's what the retailer wants to offer the consumerthen the retailer will pay a portion of the value of the transaction to the MPO provider. And then in other cases the BNPor provider will make revenue off of the consumer interest. And then in those cases the rate that the merchant would pay wouldbe less. But back to remains initial point. Jason how can you get comfortable as an investor to know that these companies areunderwriting these risks that the consumers are taking on in an appropriate way that they're not borrowing beyond their skis.It's a very fair question. And I think to some extent the jury's still out because this latest generation of buy now pay laterproviders haven't really operated through an extended down cycle of credit performance in the economy. Last spring when thepandemic first hand the recession if you will was extremely short. Right. The economy roared back. And in fact many of thesecompanies took extra provisions extra reserves against their expected loan losses that several quarters later they reversedthose provisions because those losses simply didn't materialize. I would say that in many cases these providers have advancedalgorithms and artificial intelligence tools to help with credit decision. And so to date the loan losses have been verymanageable. But the true test will ultimately be one day when there is more of a what I would call typical recession. Jasonyour latest note was sort of looking at the latest. I'm in a in the space pay about PayPal buying peyote and we've seen swagacquisitive. We know this is also a space where others are jostling for space. Apple teaming up with Goldman doing its ownbuy now pay later kind of scheme. Is this going to be a super competitive sport. Are we going to see more consolidation.I think competition will continue to be intense. Now the good news is the market is still relatively nascent. Penetrationrates are low. If you look in the US for example 2 to 3 percent of total e-commerce spending is on buy now pay later. So that'sobviously a low percentage. And so there's still a lot of room to expand and penetrate. We believe that there will be multiplewinners over the long term. I don't think they'll be ten or twelve but I think they'll be within one or two. And so thejockeying for position now is to try and be one of those kind of short listed long term winners. And I would expect as youreferenced that industry consolidation will be part of the NPL story here in the coming years as smaller players are forced tocome together. So on that point from the consumer's perspective specifically here Jason is there any real sort of I guess brandloyalty to these buy now pay later firms. Because for most people's exposure to this is basically they go on to a retail asWeb site to buy furniture or go into Amazon now or someplace. And then the option is there. Do they really care whether it'sCano or after pay or firm. We've seen in some of our research an increasing willingness ofconsumers to actually work with more than one B NPL provider and that may be a function of the different types of merchants thatthey're shopping at online. So there's definitely that willingness to work with more than one. For the most part theywork fairly similarly. And it's a pretty comparable consumer experience. So we don't necessarily think that there's huge purebrand affinity. It's more about you know who's got the real estate if you will at the merchant Web sites that you knowconsumers are most often visiting. And that's where we think you know a firm is not a particularly good job of getting theirbutton on to Wal-Mart Target and now Amazon forthcoming. All right Jason great perspective great research out of thefolks there over at Bank of America. That's Jason Cup for Bear. Bank of America senior payments analyst helping us kick off thisconversation today. We're going to spend the entire half hour talking about this and we're going to hear from actually a CEOhere of Cosimo I should say of zip. This is a buy now pay later service here. He's going to offer his perspective not only forwhat his company is doing but really how it can stand out here and what has become an increasingly crowded space. Adam Ezrajoining the program in a bit. This is Bloomberg. Today we focused on the buy now pay later craze. And over thelast few years we've seen significant growth in purchases actually made this way. And if you take a look at some of theprojections for the years to come pretty staggering actually isn't a percentage of how much we're going to be using this sortof divided up my method of payment. Yeah I thought the numbers were pretty interesting here. I mean you're talking about auniverse here that was about 20 billion just a couple of years ago pre pandemic. And you see right now on pace right now for a100 billion dollar year here in 2021. So that's pretty phenomenal growth by any measure here. And it kind of makes youwonder sort of what that 2020 to bars is going to look like here if this momentum continues. Let's extend this conversation withAdam Houser. He's the co CEO of Buy Now Pay Later Company. Zip us. Adam thanks for joining us today. I want to start off herewith the general not just the phenomena of why people are using this year but I guess how companies like yours make money. Ourprevious guests over at Bank of America he was talking about some of the merchant fees that a lot of these companies likeyours sort of rely on for their business model. Your business model seems to be geared a little bit more towards customer feesand interest. Can you kind of explain the difference between ZIP and some of your competitors.Yes sir look there's a number of ways in which we we generate income. We actually don't charge any any IPR or interest in themajority but fees are collected from a consumer. Sorry. From from from the merchant. We do have the ability fromthe merchants to pass on some of those fees. We do have marketing relationships with certain merchants which paying usfor referrals. You know when you're using our app there is interchange rebate. So there is a there are a number of channelsin which which we generate income. But predominantly it is the merchant which is covering those costs merchant covering it.It's interesting looking at your merchants. It's sort of a list of companies that we love to go on about. I mean GameStop I meanprobably the most cited business card company that we have of late a Newegg fanatics as well. So a lot of the new edge sort ofareas sheen another key area of e-commerce. What's also interesting is when you're merchants is Amazon over inAustralia. Now Amazon we understand is going to be perhaps building its own point of sale service. We know that Apple islooking to be perhaps getting in on the act of buy now pay later. Are you worried about these bigger companies coming inand just doing it themselves. Yes. So I think all this activity you know what it's reallytelling us is that by our pay later is certainly not a fad. It is a concept that is here to stay. And you know all these groupscoming in it is validating all of that. And I think we've seen in in the credit card market there are going to be a number ofplayers. This is certainly not a not a winner takes all concept. And you know this market in the US live along globally isabsolutely enormous. When we're talking payments we're talking a trillion dollar opportunity.And I think you know we're not necessarily competing against each other and buy now pay later. If you think about theopportunity around credit cards that's what we're really disrupting. And that's where there is enormous opportunity forthis market. But if you're a bank and looking at this happen what keeps every bank from getting into this in a much biggerway. And would the only way to really do it at scale at this point to is to buy a firm like yours.Look we are starting to see some consolidation in market and that's not entirely surprising. There's been activity this weekand I think banks are really waking up and realizing that they need to take on our pilots seriously in markets like Australia.We are seeing a decline in credit card spend. And so things like this I'm sure it is on the radar of most most incumbents andbanks are thinking of a way off of how to enter this market with regards to brand awareness and brand loyalty. Adam I am curiousas to how you view consumers in this space when they go to these sites here and they you know start to buy something and they seethe option for buy now pay later if they see the option for other sort of payment processors. Do they pick based on OK. I'mloyal to Zebra I'm loyal to Corinna or after pay. Or do they just pick whatever is put out in front of them by the retailer.Yes. So I think you know if a retailer is only offering a single option you know the consumer is really force if they would liketo split that payment into four or whatever the installment method is they will have to go with that vendor. But we'reseeing more and more merchants taking on multiple players. And certainly as we develop this relationship and build thisrelationship with our consumers we are seeing increased loyalty and engagement with them and preference. You know that iscertainly important to us. And zip those customers that are using our small there'll be certain benefits in time. There willbe loyalty and rewards. Of course higher balances for those that are performing and doing well on the platform. So whilst theremay be options and certainly some consumers may use more than one I do believe that there is there will be preferences overtime. Adam of course you're in a lot of developed countries. You're are a truly global as you say Australian accent. We cantell from you sort of born in that part of the world but also in the UK in the US. Can you tell us which countries are reallyahead of the curve in this type of way where wants to use this which which areas and geographies haven't yet adopted it and thecultural issues as to why. So I think you know the concept to find out highlighter whilstinstallments that have really existed in various markets for for a long time the digitization of it really started in inAustralia. And yet you know where we are over just over eight years old now we're at the Pioneers. One hour later theAustralian market is certainly one of the more mature markets you know followed by the US which is certainly more nation. Butwe're seeing very similar trends. UK as well know Western markets are really seeing it by now out later take off but thenyou're going to see areas like you in in Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East. You know these are markets that we have apresence in are certainly seeing the same trends and going to be following closely behind.We want to thank you so much. Adam Ezra KOCO of Zip US. Now we're just talking about a space where square is prevalentpaperless print often prevalent. Well one of its competitors in another area sort of back office off of payments is stripe isstill well not public company but soon might be apparently going understand Stripe is discussing a public listing with bankersfor 2022. Now remember this isn't born of Patrick and John Collison. Irish brothers now over in the West Coast raised moneyabout six hundred million dollars worth in March. Give me a valuation. Ninety five billion dollars. That makes it the mostvaluable start up unlisted startup in the United States. And of course globally it still only rivaled by the likes of Tick Tockbut looks like it could be looking at the public markets as soon as 2022. Just an 11 year old business. Now coming up let's talkabout when anything that is new to finance and shows explosive growth there's always gonna be calls for increased regulation.Of course a the in this size. Yeah yeah. This is capitalist society. Who needs regulation. Well apparently perhaps these buynow pay later do. We'll discuss it next. This has been in that. All right today we're focused on buying now paying later for asimple concept here but a lot of new finance programs and apps have really taken it to a whole nother level. And of courseCaroline that means regulators now. Maybe there is looking at this and saying maybe we should read this. Yeah. Oh maybe weshould just ensure that GNC those sub 20 year olds who are really going in for this at the moment 20 22 projections almost50 percent agency going to be the share of the U.S. Internet users are gonna be from thatparticular cohort. Are they protected enough. They. No way wanting to be patronizing but ensure that the financialliteracy is there to understand what these things come for free. You're paying in installments. And at some cases there areinterest rates to be paid as well. Let's talk about whether or not this is an area of the bay right now. Pay later this beingfit for regulation. Max Max raises with us men tracking this part of the story for us. And. Is it something that's being eyedby regulators all they worried about the amount the share that suddenly by now pay later is taking in and commerce. I think youknow the biggest word to keep in mind here is caution. Right. So if you look at other countries Australia the United Kingdom themarket penetration is a lot greater than it is here in the United States. But across the board regulators are urgingcaution because the concern is that it's really easy with a really flexible really accessible really simple low frictionfinancial product to essentially overextend yourself. Right. And get into a lot of debt. That's a concern. So regulators areurging caution. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a blog post thissummer essentially suggested people be careful. The United Kingdom has a regulator there had a report essentially sayingthat concern over the ability to overextend. So I think what regulators are seeing is that this is a marketthat needs them to keep an eye on. They need to have an eye on it. They need to follow it because it's so easy to kind of fallinto a pit without really noticing. One reason this is such an interesting time for this is the Biden administration has saidthat consumer protections in financial services is going to be a key issue. You'd mentioned the CFP and Rohit Chopra. So whatexactly are they warning consumers about. What should people look out for when they're using these products. I think againthat the biggest concern is that if you're not paying attention to how many of these products you can look into and it's notjust regulators you know consumer advocates for a long time been talking about these products. And I think the concern is firstof all it's really easy to just pick up like a lot of different because these are essentially loans. Right. But there's also thefact that these all come in different forms are packaged differently. So they have different terms attached. So if you goto one platform that using PayPal and you do the PayPal program it's gonna be different than the Affirm program or the currentprogram. Right. So the fact that there are different rules attach the fact that you know you essentially have to keep trackof all of these different regulations these different sets this different playbook. Right. Means that not only are you taking onthese loans that you may be not be super familiar with but each one is slightly different than the other. How much transparencyis there in the buying process when people sort of click on these things. I mean how much information are they getting aboutwhat the terms are what their obligation is to pay it back and what type of fees or interest they may occur if they don't. Sothat's a really great question. And what's really interesting about buy now pay later is that a lot of times these companiesare portraying themselves as more straightforward more transparent than credit card companies. Right. A firm's wholedeal is that when you use a firm for the transaction you're getting exactly what you see on the box. No hidden fees nothinglike that. So I don't think necessarily the payments aren't as maybe transparent as they could be. It's more that these justcome in so many forms. These are so new in many cases. Right. I mean I hadn't heard of a lot of these companies even you knowbeing part of this Genzyme group. We're talking about these more online more willing to try new things with the Internet. I meana lot of these names are new to me until recently. So I think part of the issue is that you know the devil is always going tobe the details but these are just you know new products. They're different than what we've seen before.And they come in so many different flavors essentially. Right. That it can be a little difficult to keep up with and keep aneye on. But I think that the argument these companies will make is that they try to be as transparent if not more transparentthan other financial services companies trying to get ahead of the regulatory curve. Nice space. Thank you so much. Talking allthings my now pay later. I mean what are we all doing this weekend that we wish we were buying by now for and paying later.Yeah I'm kind of in the you know by now pay now cap here. But I mean I mean we've already seen some anecdotal evidence of somefolks sort of saying that they got caught off guard by either the interest that they owed or sort of the timing of paymentshere. It'll be interesting to see whether you start to see more these stories crop up. Yeah. J.P. Morgan becomes a buy now paylater advocate and starts to really cause a wave in the market. I mean that's the big. Are they are they hit with frenzy. I meanthey're trying to be. Goldman already is trying to be there. 