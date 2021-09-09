'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show (09/09/21)

00:00

♪ >> THE STORY IS GOING TO FLIP IN TERMS OF PROFITABILITY AND INFLATION. >> THIS IS NOT A MARKET OF EVERYTHING IS GOING TO GO UP, WIN. >> WE ARE AT IN A VERY LONG RISK ENVIRONMENT AND THE FEELING IS YOU CAN BUY ANYTHING. >> WHEN YOU LOOK AT FINANCES IN GENERAL, THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR THE CONSUMER. >> ALL THOSE THINGS POINT TO AN ECONOMIC CYCLE THAT LASTS LONGER. ANNOUNCER: THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE -- "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, AND JON FERRO. JONATHAN: IT IS ECB DAY. GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" LIVE ON TV AND RADIO. ON THE S&P, WE ARE -0.2%. ONCE AGAIN WITH MY PARTNER IN CRIME, TOM KEENE. WELCOME BACK. THE ECB DECISION JUST AROUND THE CORNER. TOM: I DON'T KNOW IF IT IS A BIG DEAL OR IF THEY WILL DO ANYTHING. I HAVE TO ADMIT, THIS IS WHERE LAGARDE GETS TESTED AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. DOES SHE WANT TO BE ASSERTIVE? I HAVE NOT OBSERVED THAT. JONATHAN: THE RISK TODAY, A REDUCTION IN THE PACE OF PURCHASES IN THE PROGRAM WITH ANY SALE ABOUT THE DEGREE OF SUPPORT THAT GOES BEYOND NEXT YEAR. YOU CAN CALL IT TAPE OR IF YOU WANT TO, BUT YOU HAVE TO BE CLEAR THAT A TAPERED FROM THE ECB COULD BE DIFFERENT FROM A TAPER FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE. TOM: I WILL GO WITH THAT AS WELL. WITH THE PANDEMIC AND THE UNCERTAINTY OUT THERE, EVERY CENTRAL BANK WINS BY DELAY. I DON'T THINK THE ECB IS ANY DIFFERENT. JONATHAN: EVERY LINE IN THAT NEWS CONFERENCE WILL BE INTERROGATED BY EVERYBODY. LISA: CHRISTINE LAGARDE DOES NOT ALWAYS DELIVERED IN THAT TYPE OF CIRCUMSTANCE. I LOVE THE IDEA THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A DOVISH TAPER. THAT IS THE NEW CODE. EXACTLY. UBS TALKING ABOUT THE DOORWAY SHE ECB TAPER. JONATHAN: WE HAVE TO BE CLEAR ABOUT THIS. THEY CAME OUT WITH THE SIZE OF THE ENVELOPE, 1.5 EUROS AND A LOOSE GUIDANCE AS WELL MARCH OF NEXT YEAR. THAT IS DIFFERENT TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE. YOU CAN CALL IT TAPER, BUT A TAPER FROM THE ECB WOULD BE DIFFERENT FROM THE TAPER THAT COULD BE ANNOUNCED FROM THE FED THIS YEAR. LISA: HOW DO THEY SIGNAL THAT THEY WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT ON AN ONGOING BASIS TO AN ECONOMY THAT STILL HAS POTENTIAL PROBLEMS? WE DO SEE DISINFLATIONARY PUSH FROM HIGHER COMMODITY COSTS. JONATHAN: THERE WAS AN ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM. THE DEGREE OF FLEXIBILITY THAT HAS CARRIED OVER, THAT IS THE QUESTION. TOO MANY DETAILS TO GET THROUGH THE TOP OF THE PROGRAM THAT WE CAN DO LATER. LET'S START WITH THE PRICE ACTION THIS THURSDAY. WE ARE AHEAD 0.2%. WE HAVE HAD THREE DAYS TO EXPLAIN TO US WHILE YOU HAVE BEEN OUT OF THE BUILDING ON THE S&P. GETTING TO THAT IN A MOMENT. THE 10 YEAR, DOWN BY ONE BASIS POINT. EURO-DOLLAR, A SLIGHTLY STRONGER EURO ONION INTO THIS DECISION. EURO-DOLLAR, 118.32. LISA: COMPARED TO WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE PAST THREE DAYS, IT IS PRETTY ACTIVE. SYRIA'S VOLATILITY INDEED. 7:45 A.M. EASTERN. I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH THIS IS GOING TO TELL US. THE 8:30 PRESS CONFERENCE WITH CHRISTINE LAGARDE THAT EVERYONE IS WATCHING. THEY WANT TO UNDERSTAND THE TAPER. TAKE A LOOK AT ALL OF THE ASSETS ON THE ECB'S BALANCE SHEET. MORE THAN 8 TRILLION EUROS. IT IS THIS PUSH UPWARD AND THE QUESTION IS NOT WHEN WILL IT START GOING DOWN, BUT WHEN WILL IT START FLATLINING AND NOT GOING UP AS MUCH? THE SAME DILEMMA IN THE UNITED STATES. IN THE U.S. FROM A WE GET THE JOBLESS CLAIMS. HERE IS THE MYSTERY. THIS IS NOT GOING TO ANSWER THE MYSTERY. YESTERDAY, WE GOT THE JOBS OPENINGS DATA. A RECORD 10.9 MILLION JOB OPENINGS. WHERE ARE THE WORKERS? THERE ARE MORE JOB OPENINGS THAN AVAILABLE WORKERS ACCORDING TO THIS DATA. IT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE AND WE ARE NOT GETTING ANY RESOLUTION FOR THIS. THE DEGREE THAT WE SEE A DECLINE IN THE JOBLESS CLAIMS, GREAT. DOES NOT ANSWER THIS MYSTERY. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS GIVING A SPEECH ON A FIVE PRONGED PLAN TO REDUCE THE CASES OF COVID IN THE UNITED STATES. HE WILL BE DELIVERING IT AT 5:00 P.M. THE KEY THING I WANT TO HEAR IS HOW MUCH HE IS LOOKING OUT THE PERCENTAGE OF ICU BEDS OCCUPIED BY COVID PATIENTS. WE HAVE SEEN THAT SURGE BACK UP. HOW MUCH IS THIS QUESTION OF THE CAPACITY OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM VERSUS GETTING COVID CASES DOWN TO A MUCH LOWER POSITION? TOM: TOM AT RBC TALKS ABOUT THE SURVEY BEING MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE PANDEMIC. JONATHAN: WHAT DID HE SAY? TOM: HE SAID THE SURVEY WAS STUNNING AND THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE OUT THERE STARVING FOR LABOR IS OFF THE CHART. JONATHAN: WE ARE IN SUCH A FASCINATING MOMENT. I KNOW YOU AGREE. IF YOU LOOK AT JOB OPENINGS IN THE LABOR MARKET, THE EMPLOYMENT AND POPULATION RATE, IT STILL LOOKS LOOSE. THAT IS A DIFFICULT POSITION FOR A POLICYMAKER. TOM: TO BRING IN THE DRAWDOWN, IT IS EXTRAORDINARY. AFTER THE CARNAGE OF THE LAST THREE DAYS, THE DRAWDOWN. JONATHAN: IT IS INTENSE. TOM: I'M AMAZED LAIDLER DID NOT CANCEL. JONATHAN: BEN LAIDLER JOINING US. AN UPGRADE FROM 3800. LET'S BE CLEAR. THE BEAR IS SLIGHTLY BEARISH. EUPHORIC SENTIMENT, MARGIN RISK, RECORD DURATION POSED ADDITIONAL RISK. BEN: SENTIMENT IS FULL. I THINK IT IS A FUNDAMENTAL OF DELIVERY. I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO. I THINK THAT GIVES YOU THAT CLEAR ROADMAP TO OVER 5000 FOR NEXT YEAR. I THINK WE'RE GOING TO GET EARNINGS GROWTH NEXT YEAR, WHICH IS DOUBLE CONSISTENT. THAT IS FOR TOPLINE AND MARGINS. I THINK YOU HAVE VERY GOOD VISIBILITY ON THAT. BOND ARE GOING TO MOVE UP A LITTLE BIT. THEY ARE GOING TO BE A FRACTION OF WHERE THEY WERE WHEN YOU CAME OUT OF THE LAST COUPLE OF RECESSIONS. IT IS GOING TO BE DOVISH TO TAKE SOME ASSURANCE ON THE ECONOMY IS RECOVERING. THAT IS GOING TO KEEP VALUATIONS HIGH. I'M VERY COMFORTABLE WITH OVER 5000 NEXT YEAR. TOM: THE NARRATIVES THAT ARE BEING WRITTEN OF CAUTION, NOT GLOOM, BUT CAUTION. HOW DOES A BULL MARKET HAPPEN GIVEN CAUTION, NOT GLOOM? BEN: IT HAPPENS BECAUSE OF CAUTION, RIGHT? THERE IS MORE WORRIED THAT WE ARE CONTINUING TO CLIMB. WE HAVE BACK-TO-SCHOOL. WE HAD RALLIES THIS NOVEMBER, WHICH ARE MARRYING PEOPLE. WE ALSO HAVE THIS TRIO OF COMING OUT OF D.C. WHETHER IT IS THE RENOMINATION OF POWELL OR THE BUDGET LIMIT FOR THIS $3.2 TRILLION THAT THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO RAM FOR CONGRESS. ALL OF THAT MAY PRODUCE SOME NOISE AND VOLATILITY. NONE OF THAT WILL DERAIL THIS MARKET. IT IS ALL ABOUT THE FUNDAMENTALS. EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS ARE STILL RISING. COMPANIES ARE GETTING MORE VISIBILITY BACK AND THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT IT MORE. WE ARE NOT PUSHING EARNINGS NUMBERS UP. AT THE SAME TIME, THE FED IS GRADUALLY PUSHING BACK EXPECTATIONS FOR THE TAPER AND INTEREST RATES. LISA: WHEN YOU SAY THE FUNDAMENTALS, YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE EARNINGS OF SPECIFIC COMPANIES THAT DOMINATE THE S&P 500 IN PARTICULAR, THAT ACTUALLY HAVE FEWER EMPLOYEES RELATIVE TO THEIR OVERALL BUSINESS. HOW MUCH IS THAT A FEATURE THAT YOU ACTUALLY CELEBRATE? THAT YOU BASICALLY WANT TO GO INTO THE DOMINANT PLAYERS IN THE S&P BECAUSE THEY ARE A LITTLE MORE REMOVED FROM THE INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT WE SAW OUT OF A HOST OF OTHER DATA? BEN: THE STOCK MARKET IS NOT THE ECONOMY. YOU SAW THAT A LOT LAST YEAR. WE ENJOYED SOME OF THAT THIS YEAR. TO LOOK FORWARD, WHERE DOES INCREMENTAL EARNINGS COME FROM? IT COMES FROM REOPENING STOCKS. IT COMES FROM THE REAL ECONOMY. THAT IS WHERE EARNINGS ARE STILL DOWN 80%, 90% FROM PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS. THAT IS WHAT YOU SHOULD BE FOCUSING ON RIGHT NOW. SORT OF BACKWARD LOOKING JOBS REPORT WE HAD ON FRIDAY, THAT IS A REFLECTION OF VIRUS CASES. VIRUS CASES HAVE BEEN COMING OUT FOR THREE WEEKS IN A ROW GLOBALLY AND POTENTIALLY PEEKING IN THE U.S.. I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT STEP. WHEN WE GOING TO START TALKING ABOUT ALL OF THESE COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT MAKING ANY MONEY NOW? WHEN THEY GOING TO START MAKING MONEY? JONATHAN: I'M SEEING THE WORST OF IT. MORGAN STANLEY WOULD AGREE WITH YOU. ANDREW AT MORGAN STANLEY IS LOOKING AT EUROPE. YOU ARE MAKING THIS CALL OUT OF LONDON. LOOK ACROSS THE CHANNEL FOR US. WHAT IS THE EUROPE CALL FOR YOU? BEN: I THINK EUROPE LEADS IT. YOU LOOK AT WHO IS RECOVERING FROM THIS WAHOO HAS THE HIGHEST PMI GROUP OUTLOOK IN THE WORLD, IT IS EUROPE. WHO IS BEST TO BENEFIT FROM THAT WITH THE MOST CYCLICAL INDUSTRIES, IT IS EUROPE. WHO HAS THE POLICYMAKERS THAT ARE GOING TO SIT ON THEIR HANDS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME AND LET GROWTH RUN? I THINK THE ECB MAY TAP THE BRAKES TODAY, BUT THEY WILL BE ONE OF THE LAST CENTRAL BANKS TO TRY TO INCREASE INTEREST RATES AND FISCAL POLICY IS GOING TO REMAIN PRETTY LOOSE. THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, EUROPEAN GDP WILL BE ON PAR OR EVEN OUTPACE THAT IN THE U.S.. WE HAVE JUST COME OFF OF AN EARNINGS SEASON EUROPE WITH 140% EARNINGS GROWTH. THAT TELLS YOU THE EARNINGS LEVERAGE, WHICH YOU WILL SEE TODAY. JONATHAN: THAT IS QUITE A CALL ON GDP IN EUROPE. GREAT TO CATCH UP. BEN LAIDLER, ETORO UK MARKET STRATEGIST. HE HAS BEEN BULLISH FOR QUITE A WHILE. TOM: I THINK THAT IS A HARD THING FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE ABSOLUTELY WEDDED TO A SINGLE DIGIT RETURN. THESE YEARS AFTER YEARS OF DOUBLE-DIGIT DIGIT ARE TRULY UNABLE TO FRAME IT INCLUDING AT THE 7:00 HOUR. JONATHAN: LOOKING FOR 5K ON THE S&P. TOM: WHAT DO THESE PEOPLE DO? WHAT DO THEY DO? NOW IS WHEN THEY HAVE TO RECALIBRATE AND READJUST. JONATHAN: WE STARTED TO GET THE 2022 CALLS. BEN LAIDLER JUST MAYDAY CALL ON THE ECB. HE SAID THEY WILL BE THE LAST MOVE. HE IS ASKING A QUESTION THAT RESONATES WITH ME. DO WE GET A RATE HIKE IN THIS LIFETIME? TOM: I THINK IT IS A KEY ISSUE WITH THE TIMELINE. I WILL LET OUR GUEST TALK ABOUT IT, DOES IT HELP THE NASDAQ, DOES IT HELP CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY. ON MY SABBATICAL, THERE WAS A LOT OF LITERATURE RATIONALIZING A WEAKER MARKET. JONATHAN: HOW IS THAT A SABBATICAL? I WAS THINKING OF YOU. TOM: IT WAS GOOD. I WENT DOWNTOWN WHERE THEY GOT ALL THE HEALTHCARE STUFF. LISA: I AM GLAD HE PLOWED RIGHT THROUGH THAT. JONATHAN: EXPLORING RETIREMENT AND YOU MADE IT TO WORK. LISA: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE, WHICH IS WHY A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE OUT OF THE LABOR FORCE. JONATHAN: TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, JONATHAN FERRO. A QUICK BREAK. [LAUGHTER] FUTURES DOWN 12 ON THE S&P. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: WITH THE FIRST WORD NEWS, I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK IS DECIDING TODAY WHETHER THE ECONOMY IS STRONG ENOUGH TO START SLOWING DOWN STIMULUS. POLICYMAKERS ARE DUE TO SETTLE ON HOW MUCH BOND BUYING THE ECONOMY WILL NEED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. DATA POINTS TO AN IMPROVING REBOUND IN THE U.N.. THAT DESPITE THE DELTA VARIANT AND SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS. GERMAN PROSECUTORS RIGHT AT THE FINANCE AND JUSTICE MINISTRY TODAY. AN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER OFFICIALS AT AN ANTI-MONEY-LAUNDERING UNIT FAILED TO HANDLE CASES CORRECTLY. THE CASE IS CENTERED ON WARNINGS THAT BANKS WARNED THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT. IN CHINA, INFLATION LEVELS AT THE FACTORY LEVEL HAS SEEN A 10 YEAR HIGH. IT ROSE 9.5% IN AUGUST FROM A YEAR EARLIER DRIVEN MAINLY BY HIGH PRICES WERE COMMODITIES COME OUT PUT PRICES IN THE COAL INDUSTRY, UP 57% FROM A YEAR AGO. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REPORTEDLY IS TRYING TO SUE TEXAS FOR THE CONTROVERSIAL ABORTION LAW. IT IS ONE OF THE MOST RESTRICTIVE IN THE NATION. A LAWSUIT WOULD SET OFF A FEDERAL STATE CLASH AT A TIME WHEN THE FUTURE OF ABORTION RIGHTS IS UP IN THE AIR. EASYJET HAS REJECTED AN UNSOLICITED FROM ITS RIVAL. THE OFFER WAS CONDITIONAL. EASYJET PLANS TO RAISE MORE THAN $2 MILLION AS A BUFFER TO SEE IT THROUGH A RETURN. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ >> WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE MIDDLE CLASS, THE DECLINE IN THE MIDDLE CLASS AND YOU LOOK AT THE DECLINE IN THE LABOR, THEY RUN PARALLEL. IF WE TRULY WANT A SOCIETY WHERE WE BUILD A TRUE MIDDLE-CLASS WHERE ENOUGH AMERICANS CAN GET INTO THE MIDDLE CLASS, WE WILL HAVE TO SEE AN INCREASE IN THE LABOR MINUTE -- LABOR UNIT. JONATHAN: THAT WAS MARTY WALSH. THE MORNING ALONG TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. GOING INTO AN ECB DECISION ONE HOUR AND 30 MINUTES AWAY. LOOKING AT THE BOND MARKET YIELDS, THE EURO A LITTLE BIT STRONGER. EURO-DOLLAR, 118.32. FUTURES, SOFTER, LOWER, -11 ON THE S&P. WE ARE DOWN ABOUT ONE QUARTER ON THE S&P 500, ADDING A LITTLE BIT OF WEAKNESS OVER THE PREVIOUS THREE DAYS. JONATHAN: IT REALLY CAPTURES IT NICELY. WE HAD A 19.6 LEVEL. WE ARE NOW IN 18.97. LET'S ROUND THAT UP TO 19 EVEN TO SHOW THE MODEST ANGST BEFORE THE ECB MEETING. JACK FITZPATRICK IS WITH US. IT IS A $3.5 MILLION WISHLIST OF SENATOR SANDERS AND OTHERS. I AM SEEING TRILLION WILL BE THE WORKABLE NUMBER AS WELL. WHEN THE HOUSE GOES IN AND PAIRS THIS BILL DOWN, DO THEY DO IT AT THE MARGIN OF EACH PROGRAM ON THEIR WISHLIST OR DO THEY ELIMINATE PROGRAMS? WHICH IS IT? JACK: IT IS PROBABLY GOING TO GET PARED DOWN BY THE SENATE. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE MARKUPS THAT ARE IN LINE WITH THE $3.5 TRILLION MEASURE. IT MAY BE THE CASE THAT THERE IS A GAME OF PING-PONG WHERE THE HOUSE DOES SOMETHING, THE FED CHANGES IT BACK. IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO LOB OFF SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF THIS $3.5 TRILLION SERIES OF PROPOSALS IF WE HAVE TO WATCH THE DEMOCRATS TAKE IT DOWN TO SOMETHING LIKE TRILLION, .5 TRILLION. BUT THAT IS GOING TO DEPEND ON HOW MUCH MONEY THEY ARE TOLD BY THE CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE THEY CAN RAISE THROUGH TAX RAISING MEASUREMENTS AND THOSE PROPOSALS. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL THE END TO SEE HAS SIGNIFICANT THOSE ISSUES ARE. IT IS GOING TO TAKE A LITTLE BIT. IT IS GOING TO BE THE SEVENTH THAT CUTS THINGS OFF. WHEN IT COMES DOWN TO -- TIME TO TRIM THIS DOWN, IT WILL BE A MATTER OF PULLING LARGE PORTIONS. TOM: CAN THEY PASS THIS LEGISLATION WITHOUT THE TAX INCREASE SUPPORT? JACK: THEY COULD PASS WHATEVER THEY WANT ON PARTISAN LINES IF THEY DECIDE THEY DO NOT WANT TO PAY FOR IT. BUT THE PRESIDENT HAS SAID REPEATEDLY AND JEN PSAKI SAID IT YESTERDAY, THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE FULLY PAID FOR. SOME DEMOCRATS DO NOT WANT IT TO BE FULLY PAID FOR. ACCORDING TO THE INSTRUCTIONS THAT THEY AGREED TO FOR THE RECONCILIATION PROCESS, THE LIMIT ON HOW MUCH THEY COULD DEFICIT FINANCE WOULD BE .7 TRILLION. THAT IS A LOT OF MONEY. IT COMES DOWN TO WILLPOWER. THEY COULD RAISE TAXES ENOUGH TO FULLY PAY FOR IT OR THEY COULD DEFICIT FINANCE AND. THAT DEPENDS ON JOE MANCHIN MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE. LISA: THE FEDERAL RESERVE CONSIDERED A NONPARTISAN GROUP. THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT IS QUITE PARTISAN AND WE ARE SEEING JANET YELLEN HER NEW POSITION, NOT THAT NEW ANYMORE, AS THE TREASURY SECRETARY, COMING OUT IN A MORE POLITICAL POSTURE. HOW IS SHE BEING EVALUATED BY PEOPLE IN TERMS OF HOW WELL SHE IS PUSHING FORWARD THIS PLAN? JACK: SHE IS IN A DIFFICULT POSITION FOR COUPLE OF REASONS. YOU SAW THE RECENT TREASURY REPORT OUTLINING HOW MUCH ADDITIONAL REVENUE THEY THINK THE GOVERNMENT COULD RAISE BY ENFORCING EXISTING TAX LAWS. THOSE NUMBERS, WHICH TOTAL MAY BE UP TO SEVEN POINT -- $7 TRILLION OVER THE COURSE OF A DECADE ARE MUCH GREATER THAN WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN FROM CONGRESS 'S CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE. THERE IS A HUGE GAP WHERE THE CBO SAYS THEY CAN ONLY RAISE 20 BILLION OVER THE COURSE OF 10 YEARS BY ENFORCING EXISTING LAWS. THE OTHER THING THAT IS TOUGH ON SECRETARY YELLEN'S PLATE IS TRYING TO GET CONGRESS MOVING ON THE DEBT LIMIT. SHE WARNED THEM THEY PROBABLY ONLY HAVE UNTIL OCTOBER TO ACT ON THAT. LISA: I WAS GOING TO GO THERE NEXT AND I WHITER TALK ABOUT NOT ONLY WHAT SHE DID AND HOW SHE TRIED TO PUSH THEM, BUT WHAT TOOLS SHE COULD POTENTIALLY USED TO STALL THE DEBT FUELING LIMIT THAT SHE DOES NOT SEEM WILLING TO USE. JACK: THEY ARE USING EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES. I AM NOT SURE -- WHAT I TALK TO A PERSON FROM CONGRESS'S PERSPECTIVE, THERE IS SOME PERSPECTIVE THAT THE TREASURY IS PUTTING THIS OFF TO A SIGNIFICANT DEGREE THAT THE ORIGINAL DEADLINE WAS AUGUST 1. NOW THEY ARE SAYING IT IS GOING TO BE SOMETHING LIKE OCTOBER. THE ISSUE BETWEEN YELLEN AND CAPITOL HILL HAS BEEN THAT SHE HAS SET FOR A WHILE, YOU NEED TO GET THIS DONE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. SHE WANTS THIS TO BE A DEADLINE AS EARLY AS AUGUST. THOSE EARLY WARNINGS WERE LARGELY IGNORED AND CONGRESS IS SLOW WALKING IT'S A BIT. SHE HAS NOT BEING SUCCESSFUL IN QUICK EARLY ACTION FROM LAWMAKERS ON THE DEBT LIMIT. TOM: GIVE US AN UPDATE ON THE REFUGEES. THIS IS A FINAL MOMENT TO CATCH UP HERE MIDWAY THROUGH THE WEEK. THEY LANDED AT DOLLARS -- DULLES. WHERE DO THEY GO? JACK: THERE ARE A VARIETY OF LOCATIONS THAT THE AFGHAN REFUGEES ARE GOING THROUGHOUT THE U.S.. THERE WILL BE SOME IN THE D.C. AREA. I CANNOT SPEAK TO THE ONES WHO LANDED IN DULLES. ONE ISSUE FOR LAWMAKERS IS HOW MUCH SUPPORT THEY GIVE THOSE REFUGEES, HOW MUCH FUNDING THEY APPLIED TO THAT THAT IS GOING TO BE DEBATED IN THE NEAR FUTURE. BIDEN REQUESTED $6.4 BILLION MORE FOR REMOVING PEOPLE IN PROCESSING FROM AFGHANISTAN. THE BROADER ISSUE IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO BE DEBATED BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN MORE DIFFICULT AND EXPENSIVE THAN ANYBODY INITIALLY REALIZED. IT IS MORE OR LESS A VARIETY OF CITIES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY. I WANT TO SAY A DOZEN OR SO IN THE BALLPARK OF DIFFERENT AREAS WHERE THEY ARE INITIALLY PLACED. JONATHAN: GOOD TO CATCH UP. JACK FITZPATRICK DOWN IN THE SEAT -- D.C. I GET THE FEELING THAT THE BREAKS HAVE JUST BEEN SLAMMED ON THIS AGENDA OVER THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS. TOM: NOT ONLY ON THE AGENDA, BUT MANY DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE AGENDA. I TOTALLY AGREE. WE ARE BACK FROM AUGUST. WE ARE INTO SEPTEMBER. SENATOR MANCHIN IS FRONT AND CENTER. SOMEONE WHO CAN SLAM THE BRAKES. IT HAS BEEN TOO MANY DIFFERENT ISSUES, INCLUDING THE PANDEMIC. JONATHAN: IT IS HARD TO SEE WHERE THEY ARE MAKING PROGRESS. LISA: THE QUESTION IS THE RISK. THOMAS RISK IS THERE AND HOW MUCH HAS BEEN PRICED IN THE MARKET? HAS THE 3.5 TRILLION DOLLAR PLAN BEEN PRICED INTO THE MARKET? PROBABLY NOT. THIS IS WHY THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AS TO THE REASON FOR THE SELLOFF. JONATHAN: MORGAN STANLEY IS ONE OF THEM. THIS IS THE REASON I HAVE BEEN ASKING THE QUESTION. WOULD YOU BE MORE SURPRISED BY GETTING SOMETHING DONE OR NOT GETTING ANYTHING DONE AT ALL? WHAT WOULD THIS MARKET BE MORE SURPRISED BY? TOM: I DO NOT KNOW. THE BASIC IDEA HERE IS THIS ABSOLUTELY ORIGINAL THE LINKAGE OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MASSIVE SOCIAL SPENDING. BECAUSE IT IS ORIGINAL, WE DO NOT KNOW. JONATHAN: EQUITY FUTURES, -11. TOM: PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON'S TAX POLICY. JONATHAN: ECB DECISION ONE HOUR AND 20 MINUTES AWAY. WE DISCUSSED IT IN THE BREAK. LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT TOO. FROM NEW YORK, IT IS GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY ON TV AND RADIO, THE PRICE ACTION THIS THURSDAY MORNING. EQUITY FUTURES THIS MORNING, DOWN ABOUT 11 POINTS. COMING OFF OF THE BACK OF THREE REALLY MILD MARGINAL DAYS OF LOSSES ON THE S&P. THE NASDAQ DOWN 0.2%. ON THE S&P 500, A CLOSE ABOVE 4500 YESTERDAY. LOOK OUT FOR THE 42.50. THAT IS THE YEAR-END PRICE TARGET. AN UPGRADE FROM 3800. THAT WAS THE PREVIOUS YEAR-END PRICE TARGET. REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT CONVERSATION. THAT IS THE EQUITY PICTURE. HERE IS THE BOND MARKET PICTURE. UNCHANGED AT ABOUT 21, 22 BASIS POINTS. 132.58. YIELDS AT ABOUT ONE BASIS POINT. 30 AT ABOUT ONE BASIS POINT. A LITTLE BIT EARLIER THIS MORNING, WE HAVE A HIGH IN 2023. THAT IS LOOKING FOR A MOVE DOWN TOWARD 1% YEAR-END, SOMETHING CLOSER TO 1% THAN WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW AT 132.58. AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH TO THE ECB, IT IS THE GERMAN-ITALIAN 10 YEAR SPREAD OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS. THE AVERAGE IS ABOUT 175 BASIS POINTS. THAT IS TRADING OVER GERMANY. RIGHT NOW, A LITTLE NORTH OF 100 BASIS POINTS. LAST YEAR IN THE SPRING PANDEMIC, WHAT WERE WE TALKING ABOUT? 270, 280, PUSHING 300. PRESIDENT LAGARDE, WHAT DID SHE SAY? WE ARE NOT HERE TO CLOSE SPREADS. WHAT DID SHE DO? SHE CLOSED SPREAD. TODAY, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR A REDUCTION IN THE PACE OF PURCHASES. WHAT THE ECB WILL NOT BE READY TO DISCUSS IS ABOUT A REDUCTION IN THE COMBINATION OVER A SERIES OF YEARS BECAUSE WE HAVE TWO PROGRAMS. WE HAVE THE PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM WHICH HAS A PACKET SIZE OF .85 TRILLION WHICH IS SET TO RUN THROUGH TO MARCH NEXT YEAR. WE CAN DISCUSS THE PACE ON WHETHER WE USE ALL OF THAT. AND THEN YOU HAVE THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM BRIDGE -- WHICH RUNS ALONGSIDE IT, WHICH COULD BE BOOSTED NEXT YEAR. IT IS THE FORECAST NEED TO LOOK FOR. TOM: WAS LIONEL MESSI AN ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM? JONATHAN: DO YOU WANT TO GO THERE? LISA: EVIDENTLY. JONATHAN: THAT SOUNDS PRETTY RANDOM TO ME. I JUST WANT TO FINISH ON THIS. FROM THE MARKETS PERSPECTIVE, THIS IS A NORTHSTAR FOR THE ECB. NOT THE INFLATION TARGET. TOM: A STRONGER ITALY. JONATHAN: TAKE ANY CITY YOU WANT. TOM: WE DON'T NEED TO DO THAT. PETER HOOPER WITH US. REALLY THRILLED HE COULD BE WITH US. REALLY DOING SOME ORIGINAL RESEARCH. I AM SURE JOHN WILL SWING AROUND TO THE ECB. DR. UBER, -- DR. HOOPER FEDERALIST WORK ON THE WAGE. HOW HAS THIS -- FABULOUS WORK ON THE WAGE. HOW HAS THIS PANDEMIC INCREASE THE FAVORITE TO DEMAND A CERTAIN WAGE? PETER: SOME REALLY NICE DATE OF THE NEW YORK FED HAS PUT OUT ON THE SURVEY OF CONSUMERS. THE RESERVATION WAGE AND THE AMOUNT YOU ARE WILLING TO ACCEPT TO TAKE A NEW JOB WENT UP SUBSTANTIALLY OVER THE LAST YEAR. CERTAINLY, THE PANDEMIC SURGE THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WANTING TO GET INTO WORK. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE LATEST OBSERVATION FROM JULY IS A DECLINE. RESERVATION WAGE IS COMING BACK DOWN. PEOPLE LOOKING MORE WILLING TO GET INTO WORK. SOME OF THAT IS ANTICIPATING THAT SUPPORT OF BENEFITS AS WELL AS IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTRY, VACCINATION PICKING UP ENOUGH TO MAKE IT MORE ATTRACTIVE. TOM: WHAT IS DEUTSCHE BANK DOING WITH YOUR GDP ANALYSIS? WE ARE BORED TODAY. WE NEED TO MAKE SOME NEWS. CAN YOU GIVE IS A U.S. GDP MARKDOWN SO WE CAN HAVE A PERKY THURSDAY? PETER: THEY HAVE TAKEN SOME STEAM OUT OF GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. THE REPORT OVER THE WEEKEND IS THAT THEY ARE MARKING DOWN THAT FORECAST FOR THE SECOND HALF, SOMETHING ABOVE 7% TO DOWN BELOW 6%. SOMETHING ENOUGH TO THINK ABOUT OUT OF GROWTH FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE. THIS IS PARTLY SOMETHING THAT WILL BE SUSTAINED BECAUSE IT IS ACTIVELY LOOKING A LITTLE WEAKER GIVEN WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND DELTA, GIVEN ANTICIPATION OF WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN AS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS RUN OFF. THOSE WHO WANT WORK ARE LOOKING ACROSS THE COUNTY AND SEEING THAT THE COUNTY RAN THEIR UNAPPOINTED DOWN EARLIER AND HAVE SEEN BIGGER DROPS OF CONSUMPTION. THAT IS ALSO RELATED TO THE DEGREE TO WHICH DELTA HAS HIT VARIOUS PARTS OF THE COUNTRY. SOME OF THAT DROP-OFF WILL BE COMING BACK NEXT YEAR. CERTAINLY, SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS ARE A MAJOR FACTOR. WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING WITH INVENTORIES, THAT WILL BE COMING BACK. SOME OF THIS WEAKENING OF GROWTH THIS YEAR, THIS IS SPEAKING RELATIVELY. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WEAKENING FROM A HIGHWAY -- HIGH RATE OF GROWTH TO SOMETHING NOT QUITE AS HIGH. JONATHAN: WE ARE TALKING ABOUT FOUR NEXT YEAR INSTEAD OF FIVE OR SIX AND YOU GET PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT STAGFLATION. IS THIS LABOR MARKET LOOSE OR TIGHT? PETER: THIS LABOR MARKET IS VERY TIGHT IN SOME AREAS. THE DISPATCHES ARE NEAR AN ALL-TIME HIGH AS MANY FIRMS. THE NUMBER OF JOB OPENINGS RELATIVE TO MORE EMPLOYED PEOPLE AVAILABLE TO FILL THOSE, THAT RATIO IS AS HIGH AS WE HAVE SEEN IN NOT THAT MANY DECADES. SOME OF THIS OF COURSE BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE LEFT THE LABOR FORCE. PEOPLE HAVE LEFT BECAUSE OF THE DISCOURAGEMENT OVER COVID AND NOW, DELTA. PEOPLE HAVE LEFT BECAUSE OF THE UNAVAILABILITY OF DAYCARE AND SCHOOLS BEING OPEN. WE EXPECT TO SEE THAT IMPROVE AS THE FALL GOES ON. WE ARE EXPECTING BETTER NUMBERS IN SEPTEMBER THAN AUGUST ON PAYROLLS AND THAT SHOULD IMPROVE OVER TIME. NO QUESTION, THERE IS SOME NEAR-TERM SUBSTANTIAL TIGHTNESS THAT WE THINK WILL BEGIN TO RESOLVE ITSELF OVER TIME. JONATHAN: IT BEGS THE QUESTION WHETHER THE EMPLOYMENT TO POPULATION RATIO SHOULD BE ON THE FED'S DASHBOARD AND WHETHER THEY SHOULD BE PART -- COMPARING IT TO EVERYWHERE PRE-PANDEMIC AND WHETHER THAT SHOULD BE THE NORTHSTAR AT THE MOMENT. DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE? PETER: THE IMPLEMENT POPULATION RATIO IS A BETTER INDICATOR AT A TIME WHEN YOU HAVE ALL OF THIS DEPARTURE FROM THE LABOR FORCE AND HOW MUCH RETURN YOU'RE GOING TO GET. IN ALL FAIRNESS, THEY HAVE A WIDE DASHBOARD AND THAT IS ONE OF THE VARIABLES THEY LOOK AT. CERTAINLY IN LIGHT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, AT A TIME WHEN LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION IS ALL OVER THE PLACE. LISA: THERE IS ALSO THIS ISSUE OF RAISING RATES. YOU SAY YOU DO NOT EXPECT THE FED TO START RAISING RATES UNTIL THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023. WE HEARD ABOUT IT FROM STEVEN MAJOR. THAT IS THE EARLIEST HE COULD IMAGINE AND PERHAPS THAT IS EVEN TOO EARLY. DO YOU THINK THE FEDERAL RESERVE WILL HAVE THE BANDWIDTH TO RAISE RATES GIVEN THE FACT THAT AT THAT POINT, WHO KNOWS WHERE THE ECONOMIC CYCLE WILL BE AND THEY MIGHT HAVE TO THINK ABOUT MORE ACCOMMODATIONS? PETER: A LOT OF IT IS GOING TO DEPEND ON DO WE GET THIS DROPPED BACK IN INFLATION AS EVERYONE IS ANTICIPATING. YES, OUR TEAM HAS BEEN ON THE BALL. WE ARE SEEING A TRANSITORY SURGE IN INFLATION. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE TO BRING BACK INTO THE LABOR FORCE. THESE NEAR-TERM SHORTAGES ARE GOING TO BE RESOLVED. BUT THERE CERTAINLY IS RISK OUT THERE. AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, IF YOU TOLD ME CPI INFLATION WOULD BE WRITING -- RUNNING ABOVE 5% FOR MOST OF THE YEAR, I WOULD SAY THAT THAT IS GOING TO HAVE TO BE MUCH MORE CAUTIOUS ABOUT LETTING THIS GET AWAY. THESE ARE DECISIONS THAT ARE COMING DOWN THE ROAD DEPENDING ON HOW THIS THING UNFOLDS. THEY ARE UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION THAT THE FED MAY HAVE TO ASK SOONER -- MAY HAVE TO ACT SOONER. AT THIS POINT, I WILL TAKE THE TEAMS CALL AS THE LIKELY OUTCOME. JONATHAN: GOOD TO CATCH UP. SOME HEADLINES COMING OUT OF UNITED AIR LINES OVER THE LAST 60 MINUTES. ON TRACK TO MEET GUIDANCE FOR THE 3Q. TAKE A LOOK AT FOUR Q. EXPECTING AN ADJUSTED LOSS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER UNITED AIRLINES. IT WILL NOT BE SURPRISED TO HEAR THE FOLLOWING HEADLINE. THEY SEE A DECELERATION IN BOOKINGS IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS AND THEY WILL HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT MATCHING CAPACITY TO THAT DEMAND THAT HAS JUST CELEBRATED -- DECELERATED. TOM: IT GOES BACK TO HOSPITALIZATIONS. THIS IS WHERE WE ARE. THIS IS THE MAP. NOT ONLY IN PANDEMIC INDUSTRIES LIKE UNITED AIRLINES, ALL OVER THE ECONOMY AS WELL. WHAT IS THE TONE RIGHT NOW? IS IT A 4% ECONOMY? A 3% ECONOMY? WE WILL NOT KNOW UNTIL WE SEE THE DATA. IT IS NOT A BOOM ECONOMY ANYMORE. JONATHAN: NEXT YEAR CONSENSUS HAS A FULL HANDLE. MORGAN STANLEY HAS MADE THE POINT. AUGUST MIGHT HAVE BEEN THE WORST OF IT FOR THE DATA IN THE PANDEMIC. MAYBE WE HAVE SEEN THE PEAK AND WE CAN MOVE ON. THE MARKETS, THE AIRLINES, THAT SECTOR TOPPED OUT IN THE SPRING AND IT HAS BEEN A ROUGH SINCE THEN. SOME OF THOSE NAMES DOWN 20%. DO THESE DATA POINTS, THESE HEADLINES REINFORCE THE MOVE WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN OR SET US UP FOR MORE PAIN DOWN THE ROAD? LISA: A LOT OF THIS HAS TO DO WITH THE AIRLINES AND BUSINESS TRAVEL AND HOW MANY CONFERENCES HAVE BEEN CANCELED AND HOW SUSTAINABLE IS THEIR BALANCE SHEET TO PRESENT FOR ANOTHER SIX MONTHS, 12 MONTHS WITHOUT REGAINING SOME OF THE VOLUME THAT THEY SAW PRE-PANDEMIC. JONATHAN: WE HEARD THAT FROM ED BASTIAN AT DELTA THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. IN YOUR EQUITY MARKET, WHAT ARE WE DOWN, 11 ON THE S&P? IN ONE HOUR, AN ECB DECISION. EURO-DOLLAR, POSITIVE ON THAT CURRENCY PAIR. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: WITH THE FIRST WORD NEWS, I AM RITIKA GUPTA. CORPORATE VACCINE POLICY SHOWS A DIVIDE OVER MANDATES. MORE THAN 100 COMPANIES, ABOUT HALF HAVE IMPLEMENTED A VACCINE MANDATE FOR SOME OF THE U.S.. REQUIREMENTS VARY WIDELY AND THE MIGRATION TO OFFICES IS NOT HAPPENING AS PLANNED. U.S. OFFICIALS HAVE MADE PUBLIC THE DATA THEY ARE USING TO SUE FACEBOOK AS A MONOPOLY OVER SOCIAL NETWORKING. THE FCC REVEALS THAT IT SHOWCASES THE MOST DOMINANT SOCIAL NETWORK. THE COMPANY SAYS THE CASE IS WITHOUT MERIT. A NEW STUDY SAYS INEQUALITY IN UNEMPLOYMENT, EDUCATION, AND EARNINGS ACROSS THE U.S. ECONOMY HAVE COST THE U.S. ECONOMY ALMOST $23 MILLION. THAT FIGURE IS GOING TO RISE. THE PAPER CAME FROM A GROUP OF ECONOMISTS. A MEME STOCK INVESTOR IS AWAITING GOOD NEWS IN GAMESTOP AND THEY STILL ARE. THE STRUGGLING RETAILER POSTED A BIGGER THAN EXPECTED SECOND-QUARTER LOSS. GAMESTOP HAS YET TO REVEAL DETAILS OF HIS TURN AROUND STRATEGY. WHY THAN HALF OF THE YOUNG EMPLOYEES IN THE U.K. ARE WORKING FROM HOME AND SAY IT HAS HURT OFFICE CONVERSATION SKILLS. THAT COULD HARM CAREER PROSPECTS AND PAY. 84% OF THOSE ARE OUT OF PRACTICE WHEN IT COMES TO OFFICE. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ♪ >> IT DID MAKE SENSE EARLIER TO GIVE US TIME TO PREPARE, TO DO PREPAREDNESS, TO IDENTIFY STRATEGIES. I AM NOT SURE IT EXISTS ANYMORE, ESPECIALLY WHEN THERE IS OTHER TRAVEL HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD. JONATHAN: JOHNS HOPKINS ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE ON THE TRAVEL BAN AROUND THE WORLD. FROM NEW YORK CITY, GOOD MORNING. I AM JONATHAN FERRO. HERE IS YOUR PRICE ACTION. WE ARE DOWN 12. ON THE BACK OF THREE DAYS OF LOSSES, REALLY MARGINAL DATA INCLUDING FRIDAY. SOMETHING LIKE THAT. I KNOW, HUGE. A MASSIVE SINGLE BASIS POINT TO 132.24. EURO-DOLLAR GOING INTO THE ECB DECISION, I LITTLE LESS THAN ONE HOUR AWAY. POSITIVE DOWN MORE THAN 0.1%. HAVE YOU SEEN THE RENT IN NEW YORK CITY? THE DATA? MILLER SAMUEL PUTTING THESE NUMBERS TOGETHER FOR US. 8.1% IN AUGUST YEAR-OVER-YEAR IF YOU HAVE A DOORMAN. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A DOORMAN, THE RENT FOR THOSE UNITS ABOUT 12% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST. IF YOU HAVE A DOORMAN, YOUR OF 8. IF YOU DON'T, YOU ARE DOWN 12. TOM: I DO NOT WORRY ABOUT IT. THE VACANCIES ARE GONE. JONATHAN: GIVEN WHAT HAS HAPPENED. LISA: EXACTLY. TOM: THE BOTTOM LINE IS RENTS ARE GOING UP. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOUR NUMBERS, I DON'T THINK IT IS TO PERCENT OR 3%. I THINK IT IS MUCH MORE. JONATHAN: DO YOU THINK POST-PANDEMIC THAT YOU WANT THE DOORMAN BECAUSE OF DELIVERIES, THINGS LIKE THAT? THE NEED TO HAVE IT IS THAT MUCH GREATER NOW. TOM: I THINK SO. THE BOTTOM LINE IS -- JONATHAN: I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE SPORTS THIS WEEKEND. TOM: JENNIFER NUZZO IS GOING WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT? JOINING US FROM JOHNS HOPKINS, JENNIFER NUZZO. THERE IS A REAFFIRMATION THAT THE PANDEMIC IS STILL WITH US. I WAS EXPLAINED TO ONE OF THE OFFSPRING OF THE 28TH CHAPTER OF THE PLAGUE, A WONDERFUL BOOK WHERE IT WILL JUST NOT GO AWAY. HOW SHOULD WE DEAL WITH THIS PANDEMIC EXHAUSTION? JENNIFER: IT IS REALLY EXHAUSTING, I HAVE TO SAY. EVEN SOMEONE WHO LIVES IN THE DATA AND SEES EVERY DAY WHY WE REMAIN CONCERNED ABOUT IT, IT IS EXHAUSTING. PEOPLE WANT TO GET BACK TO LIVING THEIR LIVES. I COMPLETELY UNDERSTAND THAT. I THINK WE. ARE GETTING CLOSER. THE THING -- I THINK WE ARE GETTING CLOSER. THE THING WE NEED TO DO TO GET CLOSER TO THAT END IS GET VACCINATED. THERE IS A LOT OF PROGRESS WE HAVE MADE ON THAT FRONT. WE KNOW THAT VACCINATED ADULTS PROTECT KIDS. TOM: YOU ARE ONE OF THE LEADERS IN THE NATION ON HEALTH SECURITY. WHAT DO WE DO TO THE UNVACCINATED? WHAT IS YOUR POLICY PRESCRIPTION TO PROVIDE INCENTIVES TO THE UNVACCINATED? JENNIFER: THE THING THAT WILL HAVE THE BIGGEST IMPACT IS WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON IN BUSINESSES, RIGHTLY WANTING TO GET BACK TO BUSINESS. THEY WANT TO DO SO SAFELY. THEY REALIZE THAT EMPLOYEES WANT TO COME BACK. CUSTOMERS WANT TO COME BACK. THE BEST WAY TO MAKE SURE THAT HAPPENS SAFELY AND WITHOUT INTERRUPTION IS TO REQUIRE THAT EMPLOYEES GET VACCINATED. NOW THAT THE VACCINE IS APPROVED, WE HAVE ONE VACCINE FORMALLY APPROVED, IT MAKES IT EASIER FOR BUSINESSES TO MAKE THAT DECISION. THAT IS GOING TO HAVE A BIG IMPACT IN TERMS OF VACCINE UPTAKE. LISA: JON FERRO OPENED THIS CONVERSATION TALKING ABOUT RENT IN NEW YORK CITY. IT RAISES A QUESTION ABOUT A BIG CITY IN AN ERA WHERE PEOPLE ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT VARIANTS OF COVID THAT WILL NEVER GO AWAY. DO YOU FORESEE A TIME WHEN PEOPLE WILL NOT BE WEARING MASKS AND HEGEL WILL BE OPERATING THE WAY THEY DID PRE-2020 IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS OR IS THAT A PIPE DREAM AT THIS POINT? JENNIFER: I DO NOT THINK IT IS A PIPE DREAM. I FORESEE THAT. PEOPLE ARE TIRED. WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THAT POINT. ONE OF THE BIGGEST THINGS THAT VACCINES DO IS THEY THE COUPLE -- DE-COUPLE THE CASES FROM THE DESK. ONCE WE ARE NO LONGER WORRIED ABOUT HOSPITAL SYSTEMS BEING OVERWHELMED OR BEING REALLY ILL OR DYING FROM THIS VIRUS, THAT CALCULUS OF WHETHER OR NOT PEOPLE NEED TO WEAR MASKS CHANGES. LISA: PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL BE SPEAKING AT 5:00 P.M. TODAY LAYING OUT FIVE POINTS OF HOW WE MERGE TO THE NEXT PHASE OF PUTTING THIS BEHIND US. WHAT DO YOU HOPE HE SAYS? WHAT HASN'T HE SAID THAT IS IMPORTANT. JENNIFER: ONE OF THE THINGS I AM WORRIED ABOUT IS THE EROSION OF TESTING CAPACITY IN THE UNITED STATES. WE BROUGHT AN OP-ED IN MARCH ABOUT THIS. WE SAW IT WAS GETTING HARDER TO GET TESTED. IT WAS UNDERSTANDABLE THEY HAVE PIVOTED DESK -- STATES HAVE PIVOTED FROM OFFERING TESTS TO OFFERING VACCINES. IT SHOULD NOT BE HARD FOR PEOPLE TO GET TESTED. THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE TO WAIT DAYS TO GET TEST RESULTS BACK. PEOPLE WANT TO BE ABLE TO TEST IN THEIR HOMES, BUT THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE TO PAY A HEFTY PRICE. IT SHOULD BE EASILY AVAILABLE. THAT IS WHAT I'M GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR. I ALSO WANT TO HEAR A STRATEGY FOR HOW WE ARE GOING TO MAKE SURE EVERYONE WHO NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED. THERE HAS BEEN CONFUSION ABOUT BOOSTERS AND WHAT I AM WORRIED ABOUT IS ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE GREAT PROTECTION ARE READY -- ALREADY, ARE THE ONES WHO WILL BE GETTING MORE VACCINES AS OPPOSED TO GETTING FIRST AND SECOND DOSES INTO PEOPLE'S ARMS. JONATHAN: ALWAYS GOOD TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. JENNIFER NUZZO, JOHNS HOPKINS. IF YOU ARE IN NEW YORK STATE AND YOU HAD NOT BEEN VACCINATED, THERE IS A PATH ON YOUR PHONE. MINE EXPIRES ON THE 16TH OF OCTOBER. WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN ON THE 16TH OF OCTOBER? LISA: HOW WOULD I KNOW? JONATHAN: WHEN DOES YOUR EXPIRE -- WHEN DOES YOURS EXPIRE? LISA: I DON'T KNOW. JONATHAN: WHEN DOES YOURS EXPIRE? TOM: FEBRUARY. LISA: MINE IS APRIL. JONATHAN: THAT MAKES NO SENSE AT ALL. LISA: MAYBE IT IS BECAUSE YOU ARE BRITISH. TOM: IF YOU LEAVE AMERICA -- WHY? I DO NOT -- JONATHAN: I DO NOT KNOW. TOM: I JUST DON'T GET IT. JONATHAN: THE SCIENTISTS ARE SHRUGGING THEIR SHOULDERS A LITTLE BIT. TOM: I AM BAFFLED BY THE WHOLE THING. WE ARE 97 PRESENT VACCINATED. EVERYBODY IS WEARING MASKS AND FLORIDA IS 54% VACCINATED. JONATHAN: YOU CAN GO TO THE U.K. AND FLY BACK. YOU HAVE A DIFFERENT COLOR PASSPORT WHICH MEANS COVID WILL NOT TOUCH YOU WHEN YOU COME BACK TO NEW YORK. IT CANNOT GET YOU. WE ARE GOING TO KEEP THIS GOING. FUTURES DOWN ON THE S&P. LISA: THE MARKETS. JONATHAN: YOU REALLY WANT TO GO THERE, DON'T YOU? TOM: IT IS A BIG DEAL. JONATHAN: EURO-DOLLAR, 118. 15 MINUTES AWAY FROM AN ECB DECISION. TOM THINKS THIS MORNING IS BORING. HE HAS BEEN AWAY THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. TOM: YOU ARE RAMPING UP THE ECB. ♪ >> STORY IS GOING TO FLIP TERMS OF -- THE STORY IS GOING TO FLIP IN TERMS OF PROFITABILITY AND INFLATION. >> WE ARE IN A VERY LOW RISK ENVIRONMENT, AND THE FEELING IS -- >> WHEN YOU LOOK AT FINANCES IN GENERAL, THERE IS STILL CHANCE CONSUMER SPENDING OVERTIME. >> I THINK THE CYCLE LASTS JUST A LITTLE BIT LONGER. >> THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. JONATHAN: THE ECB DECIDES THIS HOUR. FROM YORK CITY, FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE, GOOD MORNING. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ," LIVE ON TV AND RADIO. ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. WE ARE -0.3% ON THE S&P. FOUR DAYS OF LOSSES ON THE CARDS. TOM: I LOVE THAT WE HAD BEN LAIDLER OPTIMISTIC. DOUGLAS CAST WATCHING. HE'S VERY CAUTIOUS ON THE MARKET. HE LOOKS FOR A MARKET HURRICANE. JONATHAN: I DON'T KNOW IF THE SARCASM TRANSLATES OR NOT OVER BLOOMBERG RADIO. THEY HAVE BEEN REALLY MARGINAL MOVES INTO THURSDAY. IN ABOUT 45 MINUTES, THE ECB JOINS IN. TOM: EVERYBODY IS GOING TO HANG ON EVERY WORD OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE. YOU ARE EXPERT ON IT. BUT THE PRESS CONFERENCE MAY HAVE SOME REAL VALUE. SHE'S GOT TO CHANGE THE DIALOGUE IN WHAT WAY? JONATHAN: WE SHOULD GET SOME UNDERSTANDING ABOUT THE PACE OF PURCHASES. 30 MINUTES PAST THE NEXT HOUR, IT IS THE NEWS CONFERENCE. AT THE START OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE, YOU WILL GET SOME FORECASTS JUST IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY DO WITH THEIR OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION. TOM: WE JUST HEARD FROM JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY. THE PANDEMIC IS NO DIFFERENT OVER THERE. SHE'S GOT TO BE PANDEMIC AFFECTED. JONATHAN: THAT IS THE STORY FOR THE PANDEMIC EMERGES THE PURCHASE PROGRAM. THE KEY IS EMERGENCY. ARE WE STILL IN THE EMERGENCY PHASE OF ALL OF THIS? DO WE STILL NEED A PROGRAM THAT BAG WITH THAT MUCH FLEXIBILITY? THAT'S THE CONVERSATION THEY WILL HAVE IN THE GOVERNING COUNCIL AND A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH JOURNALISTS. TOM: BUT IN MANCHESTER CITY, THEY WILL HAVE 30,000 PEOPLE IN THE STANDS, ONE THING? JONATHAN: YOU HAD TO GO THERE, DIDN'T YOU? TOM: I'M JUST LOST ON THE WHOLE THING. JONATHAN: MANY PEOPLE DON'T GET IT. ARE WE STILL IN THE EMERGENCY PHASE OF THIS WHOLE PANDEMIC? TOM: I WAS IN A RESTAURANT LAST NIGHT OVER BY YOU, AND THERE'S NO EMERGENCY. LISA: PERHAPS NOT IN A RESTAURANT IN NEW YORK CITY. THE QUESTION IS WHAT IS THE NATURE OF THE EMERGENCY. I THINK THEY HAVE EXCEEDED THE U.S. WHEN IT COMES TO VACCINATIONS AT THIS POINT. IT ALSO HAS TO DO WITH SUPPLY CHAIN KINKS CAUSING INFLATION TO PICK UP AND THE MISMATCHES YOU ARE SEEING IN THE LABOR MARKET AS WELL. HOW DO THEY BRING IT BACK, AND WHAT DOES THE ECB ACTUALLY DO ABOUT THAT? HOW MUCH DOES THIS PEPP PROGRAM REALLY HELP THAT? JONATHAN: DID YOU SEE PPI IN CHINA? FACTORY PRICES ABSOLUTELY SURGING. LISA: THE HIGHEST IN 13 YEARS. THIS REALLY STEMS FROM THE FACT THAT ALUMINA'S -- THAT ALUMINUM IS THE HIGHEST IT HAS BEEN. THIS DOES LEAD TO COME I HATE TO USE THE S WORD, BUT A STAGFLATIONARY KIND OF FEELING, EVEN IF YOU GET GROWTH OF 4%, 5%. IT IS NOT NECESSARILY THE ACCELERATION THAT WILL SUSTAIN THAT. JONATHAN: ALUMINUM, I'M STILL PRACTICING. LISA: BUT IT DOESN'T HAVE -IUM AT THE END. JONATHAN: 1.3258% ON TENS THIS MORNING. YOUR ECB DECISION 42 MINUTES AWAY. EURO-DOLLAR, .1829, POSITIVE A LITTLE MORE THAN 0.1%. LISA: AND 42 MINUTES, WE COULD THE ECB RATE DECISION, WHICH I AM WATCHING. EVEN MORE INTERESTING IS THE AD: 30 AM CHRISTINE LAGARDE PRESS CONFERENCE. VERY INTERESTED TO HEAR HOW THEY TALK ABOUT THEIR BALANCE SHEET AS A TOOL GOING FORWARD. MORE THAN A TRILLION EUROS CURRENTLY IN ALL ASSETS -- MORE THAN 8 TRILLION EUROS CURRENTLY IN ALL ASSETS UNDER THE ECB BALANCE SHEET. DOES THE ECB HAVE THE SAME CAPACITY TO DO THIS GIVEN SOME OF THE SPLIT POLITICS OF A CONTINENT THAT IS NOT ONE UNITED NATION? AT 8:30 AM, WE GET U.S. OFFICIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS. THE EXPEDITION IS FOR 30,000 NEW JOBLESS CLAIMS. HOW DOES THIS POINT TO DYNAMISM THE ECONOMY WHEN JOB OPENINGS HAVE SURGED TO NEARLY 11 MILLION, RECORD ALL-TIME HIGH? WHY DOES THIS PERSIST? WHY ARE THERE ANY LAYOFFS AT THIS POINT? IS THIS EQUIPPED RATE COMING UP AS PEOPLE SEE MORE FLEX ABILITY AND OPTIONS -- MORE FLEXIBILITY AND OPTIONS? TONIGHT, PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL GIVE A SPEECH ABOUT COVID, LAYING OUT A FIVE POINT PLAN, TRYING TO DISCUSS HOW TO SET THE NEXT STAGE WHERE WE CAN REENGAGE WITH SOCIETY AND THE WAY WE USED TO KNOW IT. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. LET'S START WITH A STORY THAT DEVELOPED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS. SHOULD YOU KEEP DANCING OF THE MUSIC SLOW DOWN -- DANCING IF THE MUSIC SLOWS DOWN? THIS PRICE TARGET MOVED TO 4250 WAS FROM 3800 PREVIOUSLY. EUPHORIC SENTIMENT POSES ADDITIONAL RISK OF MORE SCARCE INFLATION PROTECTED YIELD. I AM PLEASED TO SAY THAT LEADING THAT TEAM IS SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN OF BANK OF AMERICA, THE HEAD OF U.S. EQUITY AND QUANTITATIVE STRATEGY, AND SHE JOINS US. SOME PEOPLE MIGHT CALL THAT CAPITULATION. I'M NOT SURE I'M IN THAT CAMP. WALK ME THROUGH YOUR APPROACH TO THIS MARKET, TO YOUR FORECAST, WITH OTHER PEOPLE THROWING OUT NUMBERS LIKE 5000 FOR NEXT YEAR. SAVITA: THE PROCESS IS A DISCIPLINED PROCESS. WE HAVE OUR FIVE SIGNALS WE LOOK AT, WHICH RANGE FROM THINGS LIKE SENTIMENT TO FAIR VALUE, VALUATION, EARNINGS REVISIONS. HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENED OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. EARNINGS HAVE COME IN MUCH BETTER THAN EXPECTED. THE MARKET HAS BASICALLY DOUBLED OFF OF THE COVID LEVELS. ESSENTIALLY, A LOT OF WHAT WE HAVE DONE IN TERMS OF THINKING ABOUT OUR TARGET FROM HERE IS HOW MUCH GOOD NEWS IS PRICED INTO THE MARKET, HOW MUCH MORE IN THE MARKET RISE FROM THESE LEVELS, OR IS THERE A DOWNSIDE RISK IN THE MONTHS TO COME. PART OF WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT IS THE IDEA THAT THE MARKET IS ESSENTIALLY, THE VALUATIONS OF THE MARKET ARE LEADING -- ARE LEAVING VERY LITTLE MARGIN FOR ERROR. AND WHILE, EARNINGS HAVE COME IN STRONG, BUT WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THOSE HARBINGERS OF RISK. EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN RISK AND INFLATION. WE ARE ACTUALLY STARTING TO SEE THAT COME IN THE NUMBERS. EVERY MONTH, WE TRACK THIS GUIDANCE RATIO. WE LOOK AT THE NUMBER OF COMPANIES ABOVE OR BELOW CONSENSUS. OVER THE LAST FOUR WEEKS, WE HAVE SEEN THE GUIDANCE RATIO MOVE FROM RECORD HIGH TO A BIG MOVE, STARTING TO SEE COMPANIES WORN ON PROFIT SHOWING UP ACROSS THE S&P 500. EARNINGS ARE AT RISK FROM A CYCLICAL PRESSURE OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISLOCATION, ETC. SECOND OF ALL, WHEN YOU LOOK AT SECULAR PRESSURES ON MARGINS, WE HAVE THIS GREAT PERIOD OF TIME FOR THE S&P 500 OF GLOBALIZATION. THE PAST 20 OR 30 YEARS HAS BEEN ABOUT U.S. COMPANIES GETTING MORE GLOBAL, A KIND OF ARBITRAGE OF TAXES, LABOR, ETC. NOW WE ARE AT PEAK LOCALIZATION. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE COMPANIES ON SHORE, AND THAT IS GOING TO POTENTIALLY STALL OR REVERSE THIS LONG-TERM THEME WE HAVE FOR BIG MULTINATIONALS IN THE S&P. TOM: PARTITION FOR ME THE EARNINGS DYNAMIC, THE DOLLAR AMOUNT OF EARNINGS OF THE S&P INDEX VERSUS THE PARTIAL DIFFERENTIALS OF PRICE TO EARNINGS. WHICH OF THOSE DYNAMICS ARE YOU FOCUSING ON WITH SUCH A NARROW CALL? SAVITA: I THINK IT IS MORE THE PE THAT IS MAKING US THINK THERE'S NOT A LOT OF UPSIDE FROM HERE. I WILL TELL YOU ONE THING, WE HAVE A FRAMEWORK THAT IS NOT VERY PREDICTIVE OVER THE NEAR-TERM, BUT IT MATTERS OVER THE LONG TERM. THE ARK OF THE FRAMEWORK IS 8%. TOM: I DON'T MEAN TO INTERRUPT, BUT THIS IS MATH THAT IS IMPORTANT. IS YEAR R -- IS YOUR R SQUARED VALID GIVEN THOSE COMPANIES? SAVITA: IT WORKS DURING THE TECH BUBBLE. THIS IS AN IMPORTANT POINT BECAUSE THE LAST TIME THIS FRAMEWORK WAS AS NEGATIVE AS IT IS TODAY WAS IN 1999, ANOTHER PERIOD WHERE WE WERE ALL CALLING OUT THE PRIMACY OF TECHNOLOGY. I THINK THAT TODAY, THE BUBBLE IS EVEN MORE DANGEROUS BECAUSE IT IS NOT ABOUT GROWTH STOCKS, WHICH IS WHERE TECH ULTIMATELY HAS ITS MULTIPLES. THIS IS WHAT SCARES ME, THAT THE S&P 500 HAS ESSENTIALLY TURNED INTO A 36 YEAR ZERO COUPON BOND. IF YOU LOOK AT THE DURATION OF THE MARKET TODAY, IT IS BASICALLY LONGER DURATION THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN. BUT THAT MEANS IS THAT ANY MOVE HIGHER IN POSITIVE CAPITAL TO GET INTEREST RATES, CREDIT SPREADS, RISK PREMIA, THAT IS GOING TO BE A HUGE KNOCK ON THE MARKET RELATIVE TO THIS INSTITUTE HE WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST. LISA: YOU DID UPGRADE YOUR FORECAST, HOWEVER. WHY DOES THIS NOT BECOME THE BEAR CASE YOU ORIGINALLY SAW? SAVITA: I THINK THE MARKET IS LOOKING AT IT IN THE NEAR-TERM , BUT I THINK OUR VIEW IS EARNINGS HAVE COME IN A LITTLE BIT BETTER. COMPANIES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO NAVIGATE A LOT OF THE MARKET SECTORS. WE ARE AT PEAK MARGINS TODAY FOR S&P, SO IT IS A PRETTY REMARKABLE COURSE THAT CORPORATE AMERICA HAS BEEN ABLE TO MANAGE THE COVID RELATED RISK AS WELL AS IT HAS. BUT I THINK THAT NOW WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME OF THOSE AREAS, AND WE ARE WAITING TO SEE HOW CORPORATE AMERICA DEALS WITH IT. IF WE GO BACK TO 3800, COMPANIES ARE UNABLE TO PASS ANY OF IT ONTO PRICES AND WE HAVE A MORE HAWKISH FED. I THINK THE OTHER THING POINTED OUT IN OUR NOTE IS THAT EARNINGS MATTER FOR THE MARKET, BUT POST CRISIS, WHAT MATTERS EVEN MORE IS THE FED, AND I THINK IT IS KIND OF A MARKABLE, WE HAVE A CHART IN OUR NOTES THAT SHOWS THE FED HAS BASICALLY DISPLAYED HAVE TO MARKET NEWS OUTSIDE EARNINGS SINCE THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS. SO YOU'VE GOT A MARKET THAT IS BASICALLY FED BY STIMULUS. WE ARE NOW AT A POINT WHERE THE FED IS TALKING ABOUT TAPERING TO GET IT IS HARD TO IMAGINE THEY ARE GOING TO ACCELERATE ASSET PURCHASES. WHAT GIVES? VALUATIONS DON'T REFLECT ANY OF THIS. JONATHAN: I'VE ONLY GOT 60 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK, BUT I DON'T WANT TO LEAVE YOU BEFORE ASKING, WHAT DO YOU WANT TO OWN RIGHT NOW WITHIN THIS EQUITY MARKET, AWAY FROM THE NEXT LEVEL STUFF? SAVITA: THERE'S ALWAYS A BULL MARKET SOMEWHERE. WHAT YOU WANT TO OWN HIS THE KEYS AND TODAY, WHICH IS INFLATION PROTECTED YIELD. LET'S SAY THE FED KEEPS RATES LOW FOREVER, BUT INFLATION IS STARTING TO BUBBLE UP. DON’'T BUY BONDS. BONDS OFFER YOU A FIXED COUPON THAT IS NOT GOING TO KEEP UP WITH INFLATION. ENERGY DIVIDEND YIELD IS, COMPANIES THAT ARE TETHERED TO INFLATION AND CAN PAY A GROWING YIELD, I THINK THAT IS THE CALL RIGHT NOW, SOMETHING ON INCOME AND INFLATION PROTECTION. JONATHAN: THIS IS GREAT. NEXT TIME YOU COME BACK, LET'S GET YOU WITH JONATHAN GOLUB OF CREDIT SUISSE AGAIN. [LAUGHTER] LET'S DO A REPEAT OF THAT. GOOD TO CATCH UP. WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME, AS AWAITS -- AS ALWAYS. SEND OUR REGARDS TO THE TEAM. THE LAST TIME, I JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM GO. LISA: IT'S GREAT TO GET BOTH SIDES OF THE CASE BECAUSE THIS IS THE DEBATE BEING HAD RIGHT NOW. JONATHAN: AND AWAY FROM THE INDEX LEVEL DISCUSSION, WHICH IS STUNNING TO HEAR FROM BANK OF AMERICA RIGHT NOW, THERE IS A CALL WITHIN THAT TO GET LONG SOME ASPECTS OF THIS MARKET. TOM: IT IS AN ABSOLUTELY ORIGINAL CALL, WHICH SPEAKS TO HOW ORIGINAL THE TIMES ARE. JONATHAN: VERY ORIGINAL. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. EQUITY FUTURES DOWN 11. >> I THINK IT'S UNLIKELY THAT THE FED IS GOING TO HIKE ANY TIME SOON. I WOULD EVEN ARGUE THAT 2023 IS TOO SOON. BUT IF THEY WERE TO HIKE, ARE WE READY FOR WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN? WHAT HAPPENS TO ASSET PRICES AND THE FEEDBACK LOOP? SO WE ARE A BIT STUCK IN A DEBT TRAP, AND THAT HAS BEEN INFORMING OUR FORECASTS FOR A LONG TIME. JONATHAN: ALWAYS PUNCHY, STEVE MAJOR OF HSBC. GOOD MORNING. ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. HERE'S THE PRICE ACTION IN THE EQUITY MARKET ABOUT 20 MINUTES OUT FROM THAT ECB DECISION. LET'S CALL IT 30. YOUR EQUITY MARKET DOWN 11, -0.25% ON THE S&P. THAT'S BEEN A STORY THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS, THREE DAYS OF LOSSES, BUT REALLY MARGINAL MOVES. YIELDS LOWER BY ABOUT A BASIS POINT. LET'S CALL IT 1.33%. TOM: STEVE MAJOR IS SAYING 1%. YOU HAVE BEEN FRAMING OUT ONE POINT 12%. WHAT IS THE RAMIFICATION FOR THE MARKET IF WE GET TO 1.20%? IS IT GOOD OR BAD FOR STOCKS? JONATHAN: WHY DO WE GET DOWN TO THOSE KIND OF LEVELS? IT IS WHAT DRIVES THOSE LEVELS THAT ULTIMATELY MATTERS. CAN YOU FRAME STEVE MAJOR'S FRAMEWORK FOR THIS RIGHT NOW? WE'VE ADDED SO MUCH MORE DEBT TO THE SYSTEM, BOTH THE CORPORATE SIDE AND THE SOVEREIGN SIDE. SO YOUR TOLERANCE FOR HIGHER INTEREST RATES DIMINISHES ALMOST EVERY CYCLE. WE HAVE PLAYED THIS GAME BEFORE. WE SAW IT IN THE LAST CYCLE AS WELL. THE PEAK FOR INTEREST RATES IS THAT LITTLE BIT LOWER THIS TIME AROUND AS WELL FOR THE FED FUNDS RATE. IN HIS OPINION, HE'S MAKING THE ARGUMENT THAT MAYBE YOU DON'T GET THAT FIRST MOVE OVER AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE FOR A LONG TIME. MAYBE SEVERAL YEARS. TOM: JOSH WINGROVE NOW IS AT 1600 BEEN TO WAYNE, OR BLOOMBERG WHITE HOUSE REPORTER. THRILLED HE CAN STEP IN THIS MORNING. WHEN WE GET TO 5:00 P.M. TODAY, THE WHITE HOUSE AND THE UNVACCINATED. WHAT CAN THE WHITE HOUSE, WHAT CAN THE PRESIDENT DO UNILATERALLY TO AFFECT, MOTIVATE THE UNVACCINATED? JOSH: HE'S RUNNING OUT OF TOOLS AND THE TOOLKIT, THAT'S FOR SURE. WE WILL SEE THAT BIG SPEECH TONIGHT, SIX PLANKS OF HIS SO-CALLED NEW STRATEGY FOR THE PENT BIG. THEY THOUGHT THEY HAD QUELLED IT. WHAT THEY HINTED AT, AND THIS IS ABSOLUTELY NOT CONFIRMED, IS THAT MAYBE THEY WILL EXPAND VACCINE MANDATES. THAT WOULD PROBABLY BE FOR FEDERAL WORKERS, WHERE BIDEN HAS THE POWER TO DO THAT. THEY HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY DON'T ACTUALLY HAVE THE POWER TO IMPOSE WIDESPREAD NATIONAL VACCINE MANDATES OF ANY KIND. WHAT THEY'VE SAID IS THEY ARE HITTING SINGLES INSTEAD OF HOME RUNS. THESE LITTLE INCENTIVES, WHETHER IT IS AN EMPLOYER OR SPORTS VENUE REQUIRING IT, THAT IS WHERE THEY ARE GOING TO HOPE TO BE. TOM: THAT IS WHAT THE METS DO. THEY HIT SINGLES, NOT HOME RUNS. LISA: THEY DON'T HIT ANY HOME RUNS. WHAT KIND OF POLITICAL SUPPORT IS HE GOING TO DRAW FROM REPUBLICANS, SINCE A LOT OF THE REGIONS LAGGING BEHIND WITH VACCINATIONS TEND TO BE RED STATES, NOT BLUE STATES? JOSH: SOME REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS HAVE BEEN PRETTY OUT THERE IN TERMS OF CALLING FOR PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES. OTHERS HAVE BEEN OBVIOUSLY PUSHING AGAINST THE TIDE. HE'S BEEN CLASHING WITH THEM ON AND OFF. THAT REALLY DOES LIMIT WHAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CAN DO. I THINK THERE ARE OTHER POWERS THOUGH ARE YOU WILL HAVE MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS ONCE WE GET PAST THAT 5:00 OUR AND PASSED THAT SPEECH. WHEN WILL THEY AUTHORIZE USE OF THE VACCINE FOR CHILDREN UNDER AGE 12? IT STILL LOOKS TO BE WEEKS OR MONTHS AWAY FROM THAT. LISA:LISA: WHAT IS THE DELAY WITH THE TIMEFRAME THERE? JOSH: THE FDA IS STILL WORKING ON IT. THIS IS A GROUP THAT WOULD PROBABLY GET A LOWER DOSE, AS OPPOSED TO JUST THE SAME DOES EVERYONE ELSE 12 AND UP IS GETTING. THAT HAS BEEN PART OF THE DELAY ON THAT. EVEN IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED , YOU HAVE KIDS IN YOUR HOME UNDER 12, YOU HAVE TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS STILL. OTHERS YOU DON'T HAVE KIDS OR HAVE OLDER CHILDREN ARE RETURNING TO A MORE NORMAL LIFE. OF COURSE, WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE DELTA VARIANT, ALTHOUGH THERE ARE REAL MIXED VIEWS ON HOW MANY OF THOSE WE ARE SEEING, AND PREPARING TO START THOSE BOOSTER SHOTS SEPTEMBER 20. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WILL START WITH PFIZER ONLY. MODERNA IS STILL GOING THROUGH THE PROCESS. SO THAT BOOSTER QUESTION IN ITSELF IS RAISING QUESTIONS BECAUSE YOU ARE PUTTING SHOTS IN ARMS OF ALL AMERICANS, POTENTIALLY EVEN HEALTHY YOUNGER ONES, THAT POTENTIALLY DON'T NEED IT AS MUCH. LISA: THE CULTURE WARS IN THE UNITED STATES HEATING UP. I DO THINK THIS DOVETAILS INTO THE COVID STORY. YOU HAVE SEEN A SPLIT NATION. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PLANNING TO SUE TEXAS OVER THIS ABORTION ALL THAT HAS BEEN VERY CONTROVERSIAL -- ABORTION LAW THAT HAS BEEN VERY CONTROVERSIAL, THAT THE SUPREME COURT DID NOT WEIGH IN ON. I BELIEVE IT BANS ABORTION AFTER SIX WEEKS OF PREGNANCY. WHAT IS THE LIKELIHOOD THAT IT GAINS ANY TRACTION? HOW MUCH DOES THIS HARD AND PARTISAN LINES IN THE NATION? JOSH: IT IS DEFINITELY HARDENING PARTISAN LINES. THERE HAS BEEN SUBSTANTIAL PRESSURE ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO DO SOMETHING, EVEN IF IT IS A HAIL MARY TYPE EAGLE ACTION. WE DON'T KNOW YET WHAT THE FATE OF THAT WILL BE COME BUT THE SUPREME COURT RULING PUTS TEXAS ON PRETTY STRONG FOOTING. WOMEN DON'T KNOW THEY ARE PREGNANT UNTIL FOUR WEEKS OR MORE AFTER THAT, SO THAT IS A VERY SMALL WINDOW. THERE ARE NO EXCLUSIONS. HE WAITS -- D TEXAS GOVERNOR WAS ASKED ABOUT EXCEPTIONS OF RAPE, AND HE SAID THEY WOULD JUST CATCH ALL THE RAPISTS. THIS PUTS PRESSURE ON THE DEMOCRATIC BASE, CLAMORING FOR THEM TO JUST RESPOND, TO DO ANYTHING THEY CAN TO EXPAND ACCESS TO ABORTIONS IN TEXAS, BUT THEIR OPTIONS LOOK PRETTY THIN AT THE MOMENT. JONATHAN: IT REALLY SERIOUS ISSUE, A SENSE OF THE TONE OF THE DEBATE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND BEYOND. GOOD TO SEE YOU. JOSH WINGROVE, BLOOMBERG WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT. SOME HEADLINES COMING FROM JEN PSAKI, THE PRESS SECRETARY, THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, SAYING BIDEN TO TALK ABOUT VACCINE BOOSTERS TODAY. THE PRESIDENT ALSO TO LIST STEPS TO MAKE COVID TESTING MORE AVAILABLE, SO WHEN THE PRESIDENT DOES SPEAK TO THE PROSECUTOR HE SAYING THE PRESIDENT WILL TALK ABOUT VACCINE BOOSTERS AND STEPS TO MAKE COVID TESTING MORE EASILY AVAILABLE. TOM: THEY ARE MANAGING THE MESSAGE. I GET IT. WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO TO MOTIVATE THE UNVACCINATED? PERCENT VACCINATED IN FLORIDA, 50 SOMETHING. IT IS EVEN WORSE IN TEXAS, FORTYSOMETHING. COME ON, THERE'S TWO DISCRETE AMERICAS. WHAT DOES HE DO TO MOTIVATE THE SOUTHEAST TO GET VACCINATED? JONATHAN: ESSENTIALLY WHAT YOU ARE ASKING IS WHETHER WE CAN ACTUALLY DO ANYTHING AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL, OR IF IT NEEDS TO BE DONE AT THE STATE LEVEL, WITH THE GOVERNORS FLORIDA, OF TEXAS. LISA: THAT FRANKLY IS HOW COMPANIES HAVE RESPONDED. I THINK THE ANSWER REALLY LIES WITH CORPORATION. I BELIEVE THERE WAS A SURVEY ON BLOOMBERG TODAY SHOWING THAT ABOUT HALF OF ALL MAJOR CORPORATIONS HAVE MANDATES FOR VACCINATIONS. HOW MUCH ARE AIRPLANES GOING TO BE THE NEW DETERMINANTS OF VACCINATION, BASICALLY SAYING YOU CANNOT BOARD IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED? I THINK THAT IS WHERE IT IS GOING, THAT YOU HAVE CERTAIN CAPABILITIES OR CERTAIN PRIVILEGES, AND FRANKLY THERE HAS BEEN NO BAN ON THAT, AND YOU POTENTIALLY GET MORE CONSUMERS COMING IN IF THEY FEEL SAFER. SO AT WHAT WENT DOES THAT DYNAMIC PUSH PEOPLE INTO GETTING VACCINATED? JONATHAN: 5:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME , YOU WILL HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, GOOD MORNING. ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. EQUITY FUTURES DOWN 11. WE ARE -0.2 5%. THE DOW DOWN 77. BULL MARKET OVER. TOM: DONE. ♪ JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY, FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE , ON TV COME ON RADIO, THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE ." EQUITY FUTURES DOWN 11, NEGATIVE ABOUT 0.25% ON THE S&P. ON THE NASDAQ, A SIMILAR MOVE. THE RUSSELL DOWN ABOUT 0.5%. ON THE SMALL CAPS, DOWN ABOUT 11. THAT'S THE STORY OF THE EQUITY MARKET. SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN MAKING SOME HEADLINES. AN UPGRADE TO HER PRICE TARGET OF 40 TO 50. DID SHE SOUND BEARISH, OR WHAT? TOM: THE MAJOR OBSERVATION THERE, TO BE QUICK ABOUT IT, IT IS LESS ABOUT EQUITY MARKET DYNAMICS AND THE BANK OF AMERICA CALL WEDDED TO FED AND BOND MARKET DYNAMICS. JONATHAN: PRETTY CONSTRUCTIVE ON THE ECONOMY, DOES NOT ON THIS MARKET RIGHT NOW. YOUR NEXT STOP FOR THIS MARKET IN ABOUT 15 MINUTES, AND ECB DECISION. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE EUROPEAN BOND MARKET? HOW DOES IT BLEED INTO TREASURIES? YIELDS IN ABOUT A BASIS POINT GET CURVE JUST A LITTLE BIT FLATTER. STEVE MAJOR OF HSBC MAKING THE CALL THAT WE MIGHT NOT SEE A RATE HIKE AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE THROUGH 2023. WHAT ABOUT AT THE ECB? IT TO EURO-DOLLAR. KIT JUCKES OVER AT SOCGEN, MAYBE WE DON'T SEE IT FOR THIS CYCLE, FOR A WHOLE GENERATION. EURO-DOLLAR RIGHT NOW, .1830, POSITIVE A LITTLE MORE THAN 0.1%. WE WILL HEAR FROM THE ECB AND GET MORE ABOUT THE PACE OF PURCHASES. THEN THERE’'S GOING TO BE THIS COMPARE AND CONTRAST BETWEEN THE ECB AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE. A TAPER AT THE ECB IS NOT THE SAME AS A TAPER AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THE ECB HAD THIS PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM ALONGSIDE THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM. AS A DEFINED PACKAGE, AND ENVELOPE OF 1.5 TRILLION EUROS, AND LOOSE CALENDAR BASED GUIDANCE AS WELL. IT IS WORTH BEARING IN MIND THAT IF YOU USE THE WORD TAPER, TAPER AT THE ECB IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT TO TAPER AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE. TOM: WE WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT SHE SAYS AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. JONATHAN: I CAN SEE YOU ARE SO EXCITED ABOUT IT. [LAUGHTER] 8:30 EASTERN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. HAVE YOU HAD REST OVER THE LONG WEEKEND, TK? TOM: FINISHED THE SUMMER READING. JONATHAN: ALL RIGHT, COOL. [LAUGHTER] OH, WHAT IT IS LIKE OVER AT THE TOM KEENE HOUSEHOLD. LET'S GET YOU SOME MOVERS THIS MORNING. THIS IS ROMAINE BOSTICK. ROMAINE: A LOT MOVING THIS MORNING, PARTICULARLY IN THE AIRLINE SPACE. ALL OF THE MAJOR AIRLINES OUT WITH PERIODIC UPDATES. IT IS PRETTY MUCH A STORY ABOUT DECELERATION IN BOOKINGS AND ELEVATION IN CANCELLATIONS. NOT LOOKING GOOD HERE. AMERICAN AIRLINES, UNITED AIRLINES. AMERICAN SAYING THEY EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE TO BE DOWN MORE THAN 30% IN Q3 COMPARED TO 2019, THE TWO YEARS -- THAT MOST OF THESE AIRLINES ARE COMPARING THEMSELVES TO. AMERICAN AIRLINES LOOKING FOR ABOUT A 24% TO 28% DECLINE QUARTER OVER QUARTER. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LOOKING AT ABOUT 18% TO 20%. ALL OF THE AIRLINES LOOKING FOR A DROP IN REVENUE BASED ON THAT 2019 COMPARABLE QUARTER. THEN YOU LOOK AHEAD INTO Q4, JETBLUE SAYING NOT ONLY IS Q3 GOING TO BE BAD, BUT Q4 LOOKS LIKE THERE'S GOING TO BE TROUBLE AHEAD, SO IT DOES EXPECT SOME OF THE LEISURE TRAVEL AROUND THE HOLIDAY SEASON TO HOLD UP SLIGHTLY. ALL OF THE MAJOR AIRLINES HERE, UNITED, SOUTHWEST, JETBLUE, FRONTIER ALL LOWER IN THE PREMARKET. KEEP AN EYE ON FORD, THAT COMPANY ABANDONING OPERATIONS IN INDIA. IT IS GOING TO TAKE A 2 BILLION-DOLLAR CHARGE. THE COMPANY REALLY GOT SQUEEZED THERE. AND AFFINITY FOR LOWER PRICED, FORD JUST COULDN'T MAKE THOSE NUMBERS WORK. TAKE A LOOK AT THE RETAIL SECTOR. BIGGEST PERCENT MOVER HERE TO THE UPSIDE IS LULULEMON. SHARES OF ABOUT 13% NOW. A BEAT AND RAISE QUARTER. THEY CONTINUE TO BE THE JUGGERNAUT IN THIS SPACE. STRONG PRICING POWER, AND THEY SEEM TO BE UNAFFECTED BY THOSE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. MACY'S GETTING AN INTERESTING UPGRADE. THE FOLKS AT COWEN GOING, UPGRADING TO THE EQUIVALENT OFBUY -- OF BUY. THEN GAMESTOP, THOSE EARNINGS HAVE COME AND GONE. I DON'T KNOW. TOM: TEAM MEAN COVERAGE. THANK YOU SO MUCH -- TEAM MEME COVERAGE. THANK YOU SO MUCH. ALL THE AIRLINES REPORTING. DELTA SAYING AUGUST DIDN'T HAPPEN, BUT LITTLE BUT OF A COME BACK HERE. JONATHAN: UNITED AIRLINES IN THE LAST HOUR SAID HE DECELERATION IN CUSTOMER BOOKINGS IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS, SO SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF STABILIZATION APPARENTLY IN THE LAST 10 DAYS. TOM: WHEN YOU ARE DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF MONETARY AFFAIRS AT THE FED, YOU ARE KNOWN TO WRITE SHORT, SHARP NOTES. SETH CARPENTER HAS BEEN ACCLAIMED AT DOING THAT ACROSS WALL STREET FOR YEARS, AND HE JOINS US FOR HIS FIRST BLOOMBERG CONVERSATION AS CHIEF GLOBAL ECONOMIST AT MORGAN STANLEY. CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR NEW POSITION. YOU'VE GOT TO GO FLY FISHING WITH ALAN ZENTNER. THAT IS THE INDOCTRINATION AT MORGAN STANLEY. I LOVE THE SHORT, SHARP NOTE. EVERYBODY CALM DOWN ABOUT INFLATION. WHY SHOULD WE CALM DOWN ABOUT INFLATION? SETH: I THINK IF YOU LOOK AT THE DETAILS ABOUT WHAT IS REALLY DRIVING THE INFLATION, THERE'S LOTS OF REASONS TO BELIEVE INFLATION IN PHYSICAL GOODS IS REALLY BEING DRIVEN BY SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS. WE'VE HEARD ABOUT THAT FOR A LONG TIME. WHEN WE TALK TO OUR EQUITY ANALYSTS, IT SEEMS LIKE MOST SUPPLY CHAINS ARE STARTING TO GET A LITTLE BIT BETTER AT THAT AND AT LEAST NOT GET ANY WORSE. THAT MEANS THE PRICE LEVEL INCREASES FOR PHYSICAL GOODS SHOULD BE COMING TO THEIR END PRETTY SOON. WE THINK WE HAVE PEAKED IN THE U.S. WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION NOW. MAY BE LITTLE BIT LATER FOR EUROPE. BUT THE PRICE LEVEL FOR THOSE GOODS AFFECTED HAS PROBABLY PEAKED. THEY ARE GOING TO START TO EASE OFF A LITTLE BIT. THAT IS GOING TO PULL DOWN INFLATION FOR THE INDEX OVERALL. TOM: IT IS MAYBE NOT A GLOBAL QUESTION, BUT I HAVE TO GO TO AMERICA. JON FERRO MENTIONING THIS EARLIER. REAL ESTATE, HOMES, RENT FOLDS INTO THIS CALL, CERTAINLY FOR G10, MAYBE EVEN G20. HOW DOES HOUSING FOLD INTO A SUBSIDING INFLATION? SETH: IT IS THE FORCE PUSHING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION, ESPECIALLY HERE IN THE U.S. THE MORGAN STANLEY TEAM, YOU MENTIONED ELLEN ZENTNER, FOR A LONG TIME HAS POINT TO DO A REALLY BULLISH ATTITUDE WE HAVE HAD ON COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE MULTIFAMILY HOME SECTOR. STRONG RENT INCREASES WILL HELP BUOY THOSE INFLATION MEASURES, SO YOU'VE GOT TO FORCES PUSHING AGAINST EACH OTHER. RENTS ARE GOING TO BE CREEPING UP, BUT WE ARE ESSENTIALLY GOING TO BE WHERE WE WERE FREE COVID ON THE UNDERLYING RENT RATE. AFTER SOME UPS AND DOWNS, NOW WE ARE SETTLING INTO FAIRLY FIRM, FAIRLY ROBUST HOUSING MARKET. THAT IS GOING TO LIFT INFLATION. REVERSION WHEN IT COMES TO THE CONSUMER GOODS THEMSELVES, THAT IS GOING TO BE THE THING THAT KEEPS INFLATION FROM RISING FURTHER FROM HERE OVERALL. JONATHAN: YOU SAID INFLATION HAD PEAKED. CAN YOU HELP ME UNDERSTAND WHERE WE STABILIZE? DO WE STABILIZE AT A HIGHER LEVEL THAN PRE-PANDEMIC? SETH: I DON'T THINK SO. THE ONE POINT WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO STRESS TO CLIENTS, I FIND THAT THE NARRATIVE OF INFLATION IS HIGH, IT IS PROBABLY TRANSITORY, BUT THERE'S ALWAYS THE UPSIDE RISK, AND TO BE SURE, WE ARE IN VERY DIFFERENT TIMES AND ANYONE WHO HAS 100% CONVICTION ON THE OUTLOOK IS I LYING -- IS EITHER LYING TO THEMSELVES OR LYING TO YOU. IF YOU THINK ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, IF THEY GET FIXED SOONER THAN WE THINK, IF SOME BUSINESSES ARE STARTING TO ADD CAPACITY ON HOPES OF THIS COVID REBOUND, YOU COULD SEE THOSE PRICES FALL MORE THAN ANTICIPATED. SO YOU'VE GOT TO WEIGH RISKS TO THE OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION. FOR THE U.S., MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR ON A 12 MONTH BASIS, YOU COULD BE LOOKING AT 2%. IT COULD BE A BIT LOWER. THAT POSSIBILITY WAS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE LAST FOMC MEETING, WHERE THE STAFF FORECAST HAS THEIR KEY MEASURE DOING BELOW 2% IN THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR. JONATHAN: IT REMIND ME OF THAT FAMOUS QUOTE, IF YOU INTERROGATE THE DATA FOR LONG ENOUGH, IT WILL CONFESS TO ANYTHING. THAT FEELS LIKE THE MOMENT WE ARE IN, ISN'T IT? I CAN GET THIS LABOR MARKET DATA TO TELL ME THINGS ARE VERY TIGHT. WHEN YOU LOOK, WHAT DOES IT TELL YOU? SETH: ONE, I LOOK AT WHERE THINGS HAVE ISSUES, AND THE SHORTFALL WE HAD IN LAST WEEK'S DATA, WHICH WAS PRETTY SURPRISING FOR US ON THE DOWNSIDE, A LOT OF SHORTFALL IN HOSPITALITY AND LEISURE. NOT SURPRISING. THE DELTA VARIANT SURGING MEANS A LOT OF THOSE INDUSTRIES, YOU ARE SEEING A PULLBACK. WE THINK IT IS TEMPORARY. WE THINK DELTA WILL COME DOWN AND THE RECOVERY WILL CONTINUE. BUT FOR ME, THAT IS ONE OF THE KEY POINTS IN TERMS OF THINKING ABOUT DEMAND. ON THE SUPPLY SIDE, I LOOK AT LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION, ESPECIALLY PRIME AGE ABER FORCE PARTICIPATION. IT HAS BEEN CREEPING UP FOR THE LAST FEW MONTHS. IT IS WELL ABOVE PRE-COVID LEVELS. I THINK THERE'S REASON TO SUSPECT IT WILL CONTINUE TO RISE IF WE GET CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH. LISA: IF WE TIE THIS ALL TOGETHER, WHEN YOU SAY INFLATION HAS PEAKED IN THE U.S., DO YOU INCLUDE WAGE INFLATION IN THAT? OR IS IT ENTIRELY IS SUPPLY CHAIN STORY? SETH: VERY IMPORTANT DISTINCTION. I WAS TALKING ABOUT CONSUMER PRICES, AND THAT IS THE PART THAT IS GOING TO MED OF THE MOST FOR MONETARY POLICY EXPLICITLY. WAGE INFLATION IS A DIFFERENT PHENOMENON. I THINK ONE KEY POINT TO GETS LOST, AND YOU COULD LOOK AT SOME OF THE RESEARCH COMING OUT OF THE FED FROM SOME OF THEIR TOP ECONOMISTS, NOT A LOT OF EVIDENCE IN THE U.S. OF THIS WAGE INFLATION PUSH PHENOMENON. THE RELATION BETWEEN THE TWO HAVE BEEN FAIRLY WEAK OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DECADES. I THINK WE WANT TO BE VERY CAUTIOUS AND LOOK AT SOME OF THE MEASURES THAT DO A BETTER JOB OF ADJUSTING FOR COMPOSITION BECAUSE, AGAIN, FOR THE LAST EMPLOYMENT REPORT, WE SAW THIS BIG PICKUP AND WAGE INFLATION. IT WAS BIGGEST IN HOSPITALITY AND LEISURE WHICH IS WHERE THE UNDERPERFORMANCE WAS. IF YOU ARE NOT HIRING BACK THE PEOPLE AT THE MIDDLE AND LOWER END OF THE INCOME DISTRIBUTION, THAT CALCULATED AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS IS GOING TO GET BIASED UPWARD. I THINK WE WANT TO GET SUPER CAUTIOUS ABOUT ANY MEDIUM OR LONG-TERM WAGE INFLATION. JONATHAN: IT WAS RONALD COAST, JUST IN CASE ANYONE WAS WONDERING AS WELL. SETH COMFORTER, MORGAN'S -- SETH CARPENTER, MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL CHIEF ECONOMIST. FULL COVERAGE HERE ON BLOOMBERG TV AND ON BLOOMBERG RADIO. EQUITY FUTURES -12, DOWN 0.3%. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: WITH THE FIRST WORD NEWS, I'M RITIKA GUPTA. CORPORATE FAXING POLICIES -- CORPORATE FAXING POLICIES -- CORPORATE FAXING POLICIES -- CORPORATE VACCINE POLICIES ARE INCORPORATING MANDATES. FORD CALLING IT QUITS IN INDIA AFTER FAILING TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INROADS. FORD WILL SHUT DOWN ITS INDIAN FACTORIES AND TAKE A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE. ABOUT 4000 AND PLEASE WILL BE AFFECTED. AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS SEEN A BIG DROP OFF IN PASSENGER BOOKINGS DUE TO THE SPIKE IN COVID CASES. THE AIRLINE ESTIMATES THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE TO BE DOWN 32% VERSUS 2019. ED EXPECTS BOOKING TO RECOVER ONCE COVID CASES SPEAK -- CASES PEAK. HACKERS MADE OFF WITH A TROVE OF DATA THAT COULD BE USED TO TARGET YOU AND AGENCIES. NO WORD TARGET UN AGENT TO -- TARGET UN AGENCIES. NO WORD WHO WAS TARGETED. U.S. ANTITRUST OFFICIALS HAVE MADE PUBLIC THE DATA THEY ARE USING TO HELP PROVE MICE BOOK HAS A -- PROOF FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY OVER SOCIAL MEDIA. THE COMPANY SAID THAT THE CASE IS WITHOUT MERIT. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ♪ >> I THINK THE ECB MAY TAP THE BRAKES A LITTLE BIT TODAY. BUT I THINK THEY ARE GOING TO BE A LOT OF CENTRAL BANKS TO INCREASE INTEREST RATES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, SO THEY COULD OUTPACE THAT IN THE U.S.. JONATHAN: THAT IS THE CALL FROM BEN LAIDLER. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, HEARD ON RADIO, SEEN ON TV, THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. THAT ECB DECISION IS MOMENT AWAY. HERE'S THE STATE OF PLAY IN THE MARKET. S&P FUTURES DOWN 14, NEGATIVE ABOUT 0.3%. IN THE BOND MARKET, YIELDS LOWER ABOUT BASIS POINT FOR THE FX MARKET. EURO-DOLLAR POSITIVE, .1830. TOM: THE CURRENCY MARKET IS THE LITMUS PAPER FOR THE GLOBAL SYSTEM, REALLY GOING NOWHERE OVER THE LAST NUMBER OF WEEKS. MAYBE SOME FRACTIONAL DOLLAR, BUT A .17 -- DOLLAR WEAKNESS, BUT A ONE DOLLAR 70'S HANDLE, YOU WONDER IF YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THAT. JONATHAN: YIELDS IN A COUPLE BASIS POINTS ON THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR TO ABOUT 73 BASIS POINTS. LET ME GUIDE YOU THROUGH THE NEXT 45 MINUTES BECAUSE THIS CAN GET REALLY MESSY, AND WE WILL WORK THROUGH IT TOGETHER. IN ABOUT 10 OR 15 SECONDS, YOU GET AN ECB RATE DECISION. GOING TO LOOK FOR GUIDANCE ABOUT THE PACE OF PURCHASES WITHIN THE PEPP PROGRAM. ABOUT 45 MINUTES FROM NOW, WE GET A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE WE GET OUR CASTS AS WELL. THE RATE DECISION, IT IS UNCHANGED. THEN WE NEED TO START TO LOOK FOR THE GUIDANCE FROM THE ECB. LET'S WORK THROUGH THIS RIGHT NOW. ZERO ON THE MAIN REFINANCING RATE AT THE ECB. THE DEPOT RIGHT COMING TO GET 50 BASIS POINTS. THE MARGINAL LENDING FACILITY AT ABOUT 25 BASIS POINTS. THEN WE GET A WHOLE BUNCH OF HEADLINES ABOUT THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM. THEY SLOW THE PACE OF PEPP. THAT RIGHT THERE IS THE HEADLINE WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. THE PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM, THEY SLOW THE PACE OF. THE OVERALL ENVELOPE IS STILL 1.8 5 TRILLION EUROS, SET TO GO THROUGH MARCH, BUT THEY ARE GOING TO SLOW THE PACE OF THAT PROGRAM AFTER RAMPING UP EARLIER THIS YEAR. AS I SAY, TAPER AT THE ECB IS VERY DIFFERENT TO TAPER AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE. THERE IS STILL AN ENVELOPE OF 1.8 TRILLION TO WORK FOR. THEY'VE GONE THROUGH ABOUT 1.3 TRILLION. THERE IS STILL AN ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM. BUT THEY HAVE CONFIRMED THE SIZE , BUT THEY SLOW THE PACE OF THAT BOND BUYING. THAT PACKET HAS A TON OF FLEX ABILITY. THEY SLOW THE PACE OF IT MODERATELY, SO THEY SET A MODERATELY LOWER PACE WITH DEPENDENT BOND PROGRAM. I WILL ALLOW PRESIDENT LAGARDE TO GO THROUGH THE SEMANTICS IN ABOUT 45 MINUTES. IN THE BOND MARKET, WHAT DOES IT MEAN? NOT ALL LOT. IN THE ITALIAN BOND MARKET, DOWN A COUPLE BASIS POINTS GOING INTO THIS DECISION, DOWN A BASIS POINT NOW. EURO-DOLLAR RIGHT NOW, .1835. THAT IS BASICALLY UNCHANGED OFF THE BACK OF THIS. LET'S PUT THIS ALL TOGETHER. RATES UNCHANGED. THE PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM, THE SIZE OF IT UNCHANGED. THE PACE OF MONTHLY PURCHASES WILL SLOW SOMEWHAT. WHAT WE NEED TO ASK GOING INTO THE NEWS CONFERENCE, THE QUESTION OUTSTANDING FOR MOST OF THIS YEAR, IF PEPP ENDS IN MARCH OR EARLIER, HOW MUCH FLEX ABILITY FROM THAT PROGRAM GETS CARRIED OVER TO THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM, AND BEYOND THAT, DOES THE APP GET A BOOST YEAR? TOM: TO ME, THE HEADLINE WAS UP MOMENTS AGO AS YOU ARE SPEAKING LONG -- AS YOU WERE SPEAKING ON PEPP. WHAT IS THE RESPONSE OF BUNDESBANK TO THE 47 HEADLINES OUT THERE SHOWING THE FIRST AND SECOND DERIVATIVES OF A MODEL PROGRAM THAT IS UNCHANGED? JONATHAN: THAT'S THE HEADLINE, THAT INFLATION MAY MODERATELY EXCEED THE GOAL FOR A PERIOD OF TIME. HERE'S THE FORECASTS GOING INTO THIS MEETING. THE FORECAST GOING INTO THIS MEETING, 1.9% PER CPI --1.9% FOR CPI THIS YEAR. THE NEWS CONFERENCE IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING FOR THE FORECASTS AS WELL. THAT IS WHAT THIS POLICY WILL HINGE ON GOING INTO NEXT YEAR. TOM: THE DISSENT HERE OF BUNDESBANK IS TANGIBLE. JONATHAN: SHOULD WE GET TO MARIA AND FRANKFURT? MARIA TADEO JOINING US NOW. GOING INTO THAT NEWS CONFERENCE, WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? MARIA: IF YOU LOOK AT DEALING WHICH HERE, THE ECB SAYS IS TRANSITORY, SO AT THIS POINT, THE GOVERNING COUNCIL IS STILL VERY MUCH OWNED BY THE DOVES IN THAT GOVERNING COUNCIL. THE OTHER THING THAT WILL BE KEY FOR THE PRESS CONFERENCE IS THEY SAID WE ARE GOING TO SLOW THE PACE OF THE PEPP PROGRAM, BUT OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD ME THE KEY HERE IS THAT CHRISTINE LAGARDE WILL HAVE TO MAKE IT CLEAR THAT THIS IS NOT A PAPER -- NOT A TAPER. THE REASON THEY ARE DOING THIS IS SO THEY CAN FORECAST FOR THE ECONOMY. FINANCE CONDITIONS ARE IMPROVING. THIS IS NOT A TAPER. THAT IS THE MESSAGE SHE WILL HAVE TO SEND. THIS IS VERY DIFFERENT TO WHAT THE FED IS DOING. TOM: MARIA, THANK YOU SO MUCH. I LOVE THAT. JON, WOULD YOU TRANSLATE WHAT MORTGAGE A SAID? THIS IS NOT A TAPER -- WHAT MARIA JUST SAID? THIS IS NOT A TAPER. JONATHAN: NEVER MIND WHAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS OPEN QE AT 100 BILLY -- AT 20 BILLION A MONTH. YOU CAN'T IMAGINE WHERE THE ECB TOTALLY UNWINDS UP AND BOOSTS THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM NEXT YEAR. A LOT OF THIS IS GOING TO COME DOWN TO WHAT HAPPENS IN THE NEWSCAST AND THE FORECASTS YES WELL. TOM: HOLGER SCHMIEDING JOINS US WITH BERENBERG, THEIR CHIEF ECONOMIST. I WANT TO GO TO THE POLITICS OF THE MOMENT THAT I'M SURE WILL BE UNSPOKEN WITHIN THE PRESS CONFERENCE. THE TRADITIONALISTS AT THE ECB, WHICH YOU HAVE BEAUTIFULLY ENUNCIATED OVER YOUR CAREER, HOW DOES BUNDESBANK RESPOND TO THIS SEMANTIC JIM COOPER HOOPS -- CEMENTING JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS? -- SEMANTIC JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS? DR. SCHMIEDING: THEY WON'T QUITE LIKE IT, BUT THIS IS ONLY A PRELUDE TO THE BIG DECISION. THE HAWKS ARE TRYING TO AFFECT THE D.C. DECISION -- THE DECEMBER DECISION. MAINLY, WINDOWS THE EMERGENCY END? WHEN DOES THE -- WHEN DOES THE EMERGENCY END? WHEN DOES THE PEPP PROGRAM END? IT MAY GIVE THEY BETTER CLUE ABOUT THE TAPERING, WHETHER IT STARTS IN APRIL OR TAKES LONGER. JONATHAN: THERE'S TWO PROGRAMS RUNNING IN PARALLEL. THERE'S PEPP ON ONE SIDE, THE APP ON THE OTHER. IF PEPP ENDS, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM? DR. SCHMIEDING: IT WILL PROBABLY MEAN THAT THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM IS BEEFED UP AND MADE MODERATELY MORE FLEXIBLE TO REACT TO MARKET CONDITIONS, BUT NOT BE ANYWHERE IS FLEXIBLE AS THE CURRENT EMERGENCY PROGRAM. THE COMPROMISE WILL LIKELY BE, AND MY VIEW, THIS YOU -- THE PROGRAM WILL BE PHASED OUT. AT THE SAME TIME, A PROGRAM THAT IS OPEN, THIS WILL BE RAISED A BIT AND MADE MORE FLEXIBLE. WE WILL PROBABLY LEARN THE DETAILS TODAY. TODAY IS PROBABLY THE DAY WHERE WE LEARNED THERE IS A SERIOUS DEBATE GOING ON, AND THEY HAVE AGREED TO DISAGREE. LISA: ON THE BROADER LEVEL, THE MESSAGE FROM THE ECB IS SIMILAR TO THE FED. THEY WILL USE ALL TOOLS TO GET THE AVERAGE INFLATION RATE ON TARGET, EVEN IF IT EXCEEDS TEMPORARILY. FRANKLY, THEY TALKED ABOUT POTENTIALLY ADDING ACCOMMODATION SHOULD THAT BECOME NECESSARY. THIS WAS INCREDIBLY DOVISH. YOU CAN SEE BONDS IN THE AIR ARE REGION RALLYING TO A SIGNIFICANT DEGREE. IF THIS BASICALLY THE MARKET SAYING THAT THEY DON'T BELIEVE THE ECB COULD EVER SET THE GOAL FOR INFLATION? DR. SCHMIEDING: THIS SEEMS TO BE ALMOST THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS STATEMENT, EXCEPT FOR THERE IS MODERATION OF THE PACE OF ASSET PURCHASES, SO YOU CAN SAVE THE BOND MARKET REACTED ALREADY DO THAT. AGAIN, THE OUTCOME OF WHAT WE WILL HERE IN DECEMBER IS OPEN, AND THE HAWKS WILL PROBABLY INCOMING MONTHS GET EVEN HIGHER INFLATION RATES, TRANSITORY BUT HIGHER INFLATION RATES, TO MAKE THEIR POINT. SO THAT WILL BE VERY INTERESTING. JONATHAN: QUESTION IN THE PRESS PRESENT LAGARDE, WHAT IS IT? THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN ABOUT 37 MINUTES' TIME. DR. SCHMIEDING: MY KEY QUESTION WOULD BE HOW FLEXIBLE AND THE STANDARD ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM BE, THE OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM ONCE THEY FINALLY DECLARE THE EMERGENCY OVER. IT IS NOT JUST THE SIZE OF PURCHASES. IT IS ALSO THAT ELEMENT WHICH REALLY, AMONG THE HAWKS, IS HOTLY CONTESTED, AND THAT IS PUTTING IT MILDLY. JONATHAN: WE DID NOT DISCUSS THAT AT TODAY'S MEETING. WE ARE COMMITTED TO FINANCIAL CONDITIONS REMAINING EASY THROUGH THE PROJECTED HORIZON. HOLGER SCHMIEDING, THANK YOU. BERENBERG CHIEF ECONOMIST, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. SO HE RATE CHANGE, NO RATE CHANGE, AS EXPECTED. . . A GUIDANCE CHANGE. . A PACE OF PURCHASE CHANGE AT THE ECB. THE BIGGEST QUESTIONS ARE GOING TO BE AT THE END OF THE YEAR. WHEN PEP ENDS, HOW MUCH RUNS OVER FROM THE EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM INTO THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM? THAT WILL DEFINE HOW EASY THIS ECB IS GOING TO BE. TOM: YOU ARE EXPERT ON THIS VERSUS ME OR LISA. IF BELGIUM AND BUNDESBANK CAN DISSENT, IS THAT A VISIBLE DISSENT LIKE HERE? JONATHAN: OFTEN, THIS IS HOW IT POINTS OUT. WE JUST GOT THE DECISION. YOU WILL GET THE NEWS CONFERENCE. TO BE DURING OR IMMEDIATELY AFTERWARDS, YOU WILL GET A STORY ACCORDING TO CLOSE -- ACCORDING TO SOURCES CLOSE TO THE DECISION. THEY WILL BE LOOKING TO SET THE TONE GOING INTO YEAR END. IT IS NOT ABOUT REVERSING THE PACE OF PURCHASES. IT IS ABOUT SHAPING THE PROGRAM BEYOND NEXT YEAR AND LIMITING THE FLEXIBILITY FOR THE HAWKS, AT LEAST, IN THE EMERGENCY PROGRAM FROM SPILLING OVER TO THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM. SO THERE IS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE HERE AND DO NEXT YEAR. A LOT TO GO THROUGH. TOM: THERE'S NO TEXTBOOK THAT COVERS WHERE WE ARE. JONATHAN: LET'S BE CLEAR ABOUT THAT. TOM KEENE, LISA ABRAMOWICZ, JON FERRO. YIELDS IN ITALY DOWN ABOUT FOUR BASIS POINTS. THE EURO STRONGER BY 0.2%. WHAT A MORNING. WELCOME BACK, TOM. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ >> AN EXCLUSIVE U.S. OPEN UPDATE FOR BLOOMBERG AND TENNIS CHANNEL. THE WOMEN ARE BACK IN ACTION TODAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS. EMMA RADUCANU TOOK OUT OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST BELINDA BENCH. SHE BECOMES -- BELINDA BENCIC. SHE BECOMES THE ONLY WOMAN OUTSIDE THE TOP RUN HUNDRE -- THE TOP 100 TO REACH THE TOP FOUR. SAKKARI LOST JUST ONE POINT ON HER FIRST SERVE AND FIRED 22 WINNERS AND FIRED 22 WINNERS IN WHAT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE. YOU CAN WATCH ALL THE ACTION FROM FLUSHING MEADOWS EVERY NIGHT ON TENNIS CHANNEL. I'M DANNY CLEVENGER. -- I'M DANI CLEVENGER. ♪ >> WE ARE SEEING A TRANSITORY SURGE IN INFLATION. >> THIS IS NOT A MARKET WHERE EVERYTHING IS GOING TO GO UP. >> THIS IS ALL ABOUT FUNDAMENTALS. >> WHEN WE LOOK AT CONSUMER FINANCE IN GENERAL, THERE IS STILL POTENTIAL FOR THE CONSUMER TO SPEND OVERTIME. >> WE ARE ACTUALLY STARTING TO SEE THAT COME IN THE NUMBERS. >> THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" WITH TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ. TOM: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. AN INTERESTING DAY. LAGARDE IN THIS HOUR WITH HER COMMENTS ON PAPER, NON-TAPER -- ON TAPER, NON-TAPER, AND THE REST OF IT. WHAT MATTERS TO ME IS WE HEARD IN THE OPENING THERE, THE GUESTS ARE THE QUALITY OF WHAT WE DO AT "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." BEN LAIDLER OUTLINES THE FUNDAMENTALS OF THE MARKET, AND SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN IS FOCUSED ON THE BOND MARKET. JONATHAN: IT'S AN UPGRADE FROM 3800, BUT NOWHERE NEAR SOME OF THE PRICE TARGETS OUT THERE. INTO NEXT YEAR, WE'VE HEARD CALLS OF 5K. SO VITA -- SAVITA LOOKING FOR 4600. LOOK AT THE LABOR MARKET. I CAN GIVE YOU SOME DATA THAT SHOWS YOU THIS LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT. I CAN GIVE YOU SOME DATA THAT SHOWS THIS LABOR MARKET IS LOOSE. THAT DEBATE IS GOING NOWHERE ANYTIME SOON. TOM: THE DISTINCTION ON ECB IS SIMPLE. U.S., MAXIMUM STIMULUS. ECB, FAR LESS STIMULUS. JONATHAN: CAPITAL ECONOMICS, THEIR LINE CAME OUT A COUPLE OF MINUTES AGO THAT SUMS UP THINGS PERFECTLY. THE ECB SLOWS PURCHASES, BUT WILL KEEP POLICY ULTRA-LOOSE. THE REAL TEST FOR THAT IS IN THE ITALIAN BOND MARKET. THE ITALIAN BOND MARKET IS RALLYING. TOM: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE BUNDESBANK? JONATHAN: RIGHT NOW, LET'S SEE WHAT YOU'VE GOT. CAN YOU MAKE SURE THE FLEX ABILITY -- THE FLEXIBILITY IN THIS PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM DOES NOT GET FOLDED INTO THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM NEXT YEAR? TOM: THE SMARTEST THING I'VE HEARD, OFF OF SABBATICAL, JUST GETTING BACK INTO IT, RISA, YOU TALKED ABOUT THE PENDULUM OF THE S WORD -- LISA, YOU TALKED ABOUT THE PENDULUM OF THE S WORD. LISA: JUST TO BE CLEAR FOR JON STARTS ROLLING HIS EYES AT ME, IT IS HARD TO TALK ABOUT STAGFLATION WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT A GDP GROWTH RATE OF 5% IN THE UNITED STATES. IT IS HARD TO CALL THIS A DISMAL BACKDROP ECONOMICALLY. HOWEVER, THIS DYNAMIC OF PEAK MARGINS WHICH SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN WAS TALKING ABOUT, SETH CARPENTER TALKING ABOUT SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS IN GOODS AND COMMODITIES, HOW MUCH DOES THAT GIVE WAY TO THE FUNDAMENTAL WEAKNESS THAT HAS BEEN OVERLAID BY THE PANDEMIC? I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE THAT OUT RIGHT NOW. TOM: I AM GOING TO SAY SIMPLY THE VIX COMES IN FROM 19 AT 18.27. THE DOW RED, THE NASDAQ GREEN. JONATHAN: THE S&P 500 JUST A LITTLE BIT RED. DOWN TWO ON THE S&P. IT IS BEAUTIFUL ISN'T IT, THIS PARTNERSHIP? I MISSED YOU, TOO. LISA: I JUST THREW UP A LITTLE IN MY MOUTH. [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: A SLIGHTLY STRONGER EURO AND THE MIX. THAT NEWS CONFERENCE STARTS IN ABOUT 20 MINUTES. WE'VE GOT JOBLESS CLAIMS, TOO. TOM: LIKE A LOT OF PEOPLE WATCHING ACROSS THIS NATION, THAT IS WHAT WEDNESDAY IS ABOUT. YOU TAKE YOUR KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL, YOU START DRINKING EARLY. [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: IS THAT WHAT YOUR WEEKEND WAS? I JUST WONDER WHERE THE ENERGY LEVELS WERE FIRST THING THIS MORNING AFTER YOUR THREE OR FOUR DAY SABBATICAL. TOM: ALWAYS WITH A GOOD ENERGY LEVEL. DAVID RILEY SAVES US RIGHT NOW, WITH BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT. I MAKE THE ECONOMIC THE STICTION OF MASSIVE STIMULUS IN THE UNITED STATES. HOW CONSTRAINED IS CHRISTINE LAGARDE WITH A LACK OF U.S. LIKE STIMULUS IN EUROPE? DAVID: I THINK IT IS A CONSTRAINT, AND I THINK THE DECISION TO STAY, TO REDUCE THE VOLUME OF ASSET PURCHASES, HOWEVER MODERATE THAT MAYBE, AND MAYBE WE WILL GET SOME INSIGHT INTO THAT FROM LAGARDE IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE, IS A TAPER TO ME. REDUCING THE VOLUME OF ASSET PURCHASES. WE KNOW THAT THERE IS AN END POINT AS WELL FOR THE PEPP. SO IT SOUNDS TO ME THAT IT IS A TAPER. I THINK IT HAS BEEN WELL FLAGGED WITHIN THE MARKET, WHICH IS WHY WE ARE NOT REALLY GETTING ANY KIND OF MEANINGFUL REACTION. BUT I THINK IT IS QUITE A CONTRAST WITH THE U.S. ON TOP OF THE HUGE STIMULUS WE'VE HAD THIS YEAR AND LAST, BUT ALSO, INFLATION REALLY IS RUNNING ABOVE TARGET AND HAS ACTUALLY BEEN AVERAGING OVER 2% OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS ON AVERAGE. SO THE U.S. ISN'T FACING A DISINFLATIONARY, DEFLATIONARY TRACK, AND YET I THINK THAT EUROPE IS STILL FACING THAT POTENTIAL, AND YET WE ARE HAVING AN ECB THAT DE FACTO IS TAPERING BEFORE THE FED. JONATHAN: TAPERING AT THE ECB IS NOT THE SAME IS TAPERING AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE BECAUSE WE COULD GET A BOOST TO THE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM NEXT YEAR. ULTIMATELY, WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN FOR MARKETS? PERSONALLY, IF THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS DOING THAT, IT IS REMOVING ACCOMMODATION. IF THE ECB IS DOING THAT, I DON'T KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT UNTIL NEXT YEAR. DAVID: I THINK THAT IS FAIR. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE PEPP COMES TO AN END TO THE BROADER QE ASSET PURCHASE PROGRAM, THE PRESUMPTION IN THE MARKET IS THAT THAT WILL INCREASE, BUT WE DON'T REALLY KNOW BY HOW MUCH IT WOULD BE INCREASED. WE ALSO DON'T KNOW, AS YOU HAVE BEEN SPEAKING TO WITH YOUR GUESTS AS WELL, IN TERMS OF THE FLEXIBILITY, THERE'S LOTS OF CONSTRAINTS AROUND QE THAT THE ECB HAS WHICH THE FED DOESN'T LIMIT ITSELF BY. SO I AGREE WITH YOU. WE HAD IN JULY AND ECB CONCLUDING WITH ITS SYMMETRIC TARGET, IT WOULD DO WHATEVER IT TAKES. AT THE MARGIN, IT IS A MARGINAL REDUCTION IN THE RATE OF EASING, IF YOU WANT TO DESCRIBE IT IN THAT WAY. LISA: CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT A NUMBER OF GUESTS HAVE COME ON THIS SHOW AND SAID THEY LIKE EUROPE OVER THE U.S. WHEN IT COMES TO RISKIER ASSETS, DO YOU DISAGREE WITH THAT ASSESSMENT BECAUSE YOU THINK THAT IN EFFECT, THE ECB IS TAKING MORE OF A TIGHTENING OR LESS EASY APPROACH THAN THE FED AT THIS POINT? DAVID: I THINK ACCORDING TO THE ASSET, AND EUROPEAN CORPORATE CREDITS, IT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY LOW VOLATILITY. NOT VERY MUCH HAPPENING, AND ACTUALLY, MOST OF THE CORPORATE BOND PURCHASES HAVE BEEN DONE UNDER THE QE PROGRAM RATHER THAN THE PEPP. THAT IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE. I THINK THAT IS THIS -- THAT IS A REASONABLE PLACE FOR INVESTORS TO BE. I JUST THINK THERE IS MORE WILLINGNESS AND POLICY LEVERS IN THE U.S., BOTH MONETARY AND FISCAL, IN ORDER TO HAVE A BREAKOUT IN TERMS OF GROWTH, HAVE A BREAKOUT FROM SECULAR STAGNATION FEARS, THEN THERE IS IN EUROPE. I THINK OVER THE MEDIUM TERM, I WOULD EXPECT U.S. GROWTH SENSITIVE ASSETS TO PERFORM. I THINK U.S. EQUITIES WILL CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM. TOM: WITH THAT OPTIMISTIC TONE ON THE AMERICAN STOCK MARKET, HOW DO YOU AS A BOND GUY RESPOND TO EQUITY STRATUS'S -- EQUITY STRATEGISTS BASING THEIR CALL TO A HEAVY WAITING ON CENTRAL BANK AND BOND DYNAMICS? DAVID: I THINK WHAT WE'VE SEEN WITHIN THE EQUITY MARKET IS WHAT IS GOING ON UNDER THE HOOD. I THINK EQUITY INVESTORS, OBVIOUSLY THE BOND MARKET MATTERS A LOT, PARTICULARLY FOR THE RELATIVE PERFORMANCE OF GROWTH, LONG-DURATION GROWTH STOCKS, U.S. TECH VERSUS VALUE. I THINK THAT REAL RATES ARE TOO LOW IN THE U.S. I THINK PART OF THAT IS DUE TO THE DISTORTIONS CREATED BY THE FED AND ITS PURCHASES OF TIPS. ONCE THE FED DOES START TO TAPER , WE WILL SEE REAL RATES MOVE HIGHER. THAT IS GOING TO BE IN THE SHORT-TERM, AT LEAST, A HEADWIND FOR GROWTH STOCKS, AND THEREFORE A HEADWIND FOR SOME OF THE HEADLINE S&P AND HEADLINE EQUITY INDICES. BUT YOU ASKED OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM WHERE WHAT I PLACE MY BETS AS TO WHO IS GOING TO SUSTAIN THE RECOVERY AND AVOID BEING SUCKED BACK INTO SECULAR STAGNATION. I WOULD SAY THE U.S. OVER EUROPE , AND THEREFORE THAT WOULD MAKE ME MORE BULLISH OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM FOR U.S. GROWTH ASSETS. JONATHAN: DAVID RILEY, INTERESTING STUFF, AS ALWAYS. BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT, THE CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST. EQUITY FUTURES IN THE UNITED STATES JUST OFF THE LOWS OF THE S&P. TREASURY YIELDS, THEY ERASE THE RALLY OF THE MORNING AS WELL. WE ARE HIGHER BY ALMOST HAVE A BASIS POINT. WE WERE LOWER BY A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS ON TENS. NOW 1.3 410% -- NOW 1.3410%. GETTING MY ATTENTION INTO THIS ECB NEWS CONFERENCE, YIELDS INTO ABOUT 72 POINTS ON THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR AS THE ECB REDUCES THE PAGES PURCHASES -- THE PACE OF PURCHASES. TOM: WHERE IS THE BID ON ITALIAN PAPER? IS IT LIKE A DRAGHI TRUST AS HE RUNS THE COUNTRY? IS IT SOMETHING ELSE? JONATHAN: I THINK POLITICS IS PART OF IT. IF YOU THINK OF THE LAST GAP WIDER WE HAD BACK IN 2018, THAT WAS DOWN TO POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN THE FUTURE. I THINK PEOPLE LOOK TO DRAGHI AS STABILITY COME BUT FOR ME, THIS COMES DOWN TO THE ECB. THE ECB FROM THE MARKET PERSPECTIVE, THE ITALIAN BOND MARKET IS THE NORTHSTAR. FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE GOT TO REMAIN LOOSE FOR THE COUNTRY IN ITALY, AND FOR THE PERIPHERY, TOO. I THINK WE'VE BEEN WATCHING IT FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS, AND MAYBE LONGER. YIELDS UNCHANGED. EQUITIES UNCHANGED. WHAT BONDS HAVE YOU GOT? TOM: LAKE CUOMO WATER SUPPLY. JONATHAN: YOU ARE LONG LAKE CUOMO? NICE. LIKE -- LAKE COMO OR CUOMO? LAGARDE COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG. THAT'S THE PROMO THESE DAYS. TOM: YOU JUST SOLD IT. [LAUGHTER] JONATHAN: COMING UP IN 20 MINUTES. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: BUT THE FIRST WORD NEWS, RITIKA GUPTA. THE WHITE HOUSE WILL REPORTEDLY UNVEIL A PLAN TODAY TO CUT PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES. ACCORDING TO DOW JONES, THE PLAN WOULD PUSH TO EMPOWER THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO PASS SAVINGS ON TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR. THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY SAID IT WOULD REDUCE FUNDING FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DRUGS. TRADERS ARE RUSHING TO DUMP CHINESE TECH STOCKS AFTER BEIJING TOOK AIM AT GAMING COMPANIES ARE FOCUSING SOLELY ON PROFITS. EXECUTIVES FROM A NUMBER OF COMPANIES WERE SUMMONED TO A MEETING WHERE THEY WERE REMINDED OF THEIR OBLIGATIONS TO SOCIETY. ONE OF THOSE COMPANIES WAS TENCENT HOLDINGS, WHICH FELL ALMOST 9% TODAY. IN CHINA, INFLATION AT THE FACTORY LEVEL HIT A 13 YEAR HIGH. PRODUCER PRICES ROSE 9.5% FROM YOUR EARLIER, DRIVEN MAINLY BY HIGHER PRICES FOR COMMODITIES. GOLDMAN SACHS IS DROPPING SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES AND ITS LONDON OFFICE AND WILL RETURN TO FULL OCCUPANCY NEXT WEEK, ACCORDING TO AN INTERNAL MEMO. GOLDMAN IS ALREADY SEEING ABOUT HALF OF THAT SLOGAN STAFF IN THE OFFICE EACH DAY. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ >> I WOULD LOVE TO SEE A SOONER RATHER THAN LATER US TAKING OUR FOOT OFF OF THE ACCELERATOR BECAUSE I THINK THE LONGER WE MAKE THESE PURCHASES FOR LONGER THAN NECESSARY, I THINK IT MAY ACTUALLY MAKE IT SO THAT WE HAVE LESS FLEX ABILITY DOWN THE ROAD. JONATHAN: ROBERT KAPLAN THERE. FROM NEW YORK CITY THIS MORNING, ALONGSIDE TOM KEENE AND LISA ABRAMOWICZ, I'M JONATHAN FERRO. 12 WHEN ITS WAY FROM INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS DATA IN AMERICA AND A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CHRISTINE LAGARDE. YOU'RE A STRONGER, EURO-DOLLAR .18 -- EURO STRONGER, EURO-DOLLAR .1837. IN ITALY, THE ITALIAN BOND MARKET IS BID. YIELDS LOWER BY FOUR OR BASIS POINTS TO ABOUT 71 ON THE ITALIAN 10 YEAR. SO A RALLY ON THE PERIPHERY THIS MORNING. TOM: VERY GOOD. THIS IS A JOY. A LOT OF DIFFERENT OPINIONS ON THE MARKET TODAY, BUT IF YOU ARE AN OPTIMIST OR YOU ARE WONDERING WHAT THE OPTIMIST THEME IS, ON A GLOBAL BASIS, NO ONE DELIVERS THAT TONE RIGHT NOW, THAT NARRATIVE, LIKE JAY P ELOSKY WITH TPW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. THRILLED TO HAVE YOU HERE. I WANT TO CUT TO YOUR ANALYSIS, WERE YOU TALK ABOUT STELLAR EARNINGS. IS THAT DISCRETE TO AMERICA, OR IS THAT GLOBAL STELLAR EARNINGS? JAY: IT IS GLOBAL. WE ARE PROBABLY IN THE EARLY STAGES OF A HANDOFF TO EARNINGS DRIVEN MARKETS, SO IT IS IMPORTANT THAT EARNINGS CONTINUE TO DELIVER, AND THEY HAVE DELIVERED NOT ONLY IN THE U.S., BUT ALSO IN EUROPE AND JAPAN. A LITTLE BIT LESS SO IN EMERGING MARKETS, BUT I THINK THAT IS GOING TO CHANGE AS WE MOVE FORWARD. I AM LOOKING FOR A SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL EXPANSION AS WE EXIT 2021 AND FOCUS ON 2022, AND THAT IS GOING TO SUPPORT CONTINUED EARNINGS GROWTH, WHICH IS GOING TO SUPPORT CONTINUED HIGHER EQUITY PRICES, PARTICULARLY OUTSIDE THE U.S. RIGHT NOW, VERY BULLISH ON ASIA. JONATHAN: WHY ASIA? JAY: I THINK WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE THE TRUE REOPENING. I'VE TALKED ABOUT A SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL EXPANSION FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF QUARTERS. WE HAVEN'T REALLY SEEN IT BECAUSE WHEN ASIA WAS OPEN AT THE EARLY PART OF THE YEAR, EUROPE WAS CLOSED. NOW EUROPE AND THE U.S. ARE OPEN. ASIA HAS BEEN CLOSED. WE HAD PMI'S IN CHINA AND AUSSIE AROUND 45. THAT'S THE SOUND OF A LOCKDOWN. GOLDMAN HAS A GOOD LOCKDOWN INDEX, WHICH IS STARTING TO SHOW ASIA LOCKDOWN EASING. EM HAS BEEN A BIG UNDERPERFORMER. EVERY DAY IT IS CHINA, KNOCKING DOWN CHINA TECH SHARES. I THINK WE ARE OVERWEIGHT JAPAN AND ADDING TO ASIA, EX-JAPAN, AS WE SPEAK. JONATHAN: HOW EASY IS THAT TO DO IN PRACTICE? JAY: I FOCUS PER MERRILY ON THE ETF SPACE, AND IT IS DIFFICULT. I WOULD REALLY LIKE TO BUY THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN NATIONS BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE ALL THE DYNAMISM IS IN TERMS OF PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION, AS THE SUPPLY CHAINS REOPEN. THAT IS A SEGMENT WHERE YOU ARE GOING. . TO HAVE A LOT OF ACTION VERY HARD TO BUY -- ARE GOING TO HAVE A LOT OF ACTION. VERY HARD TO BUY. YOU'VE GOT TO BUY INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY FUNDS. HOW MANY FUNDS ARE YOU GOING TO HAVE AND HOW MANY ETF POSITIONS ARE YOU WILLING TO HAVE? SO IT IS TRICKY. BUT YOU PLAY THAT OFF OF THE COMMODITY SIDE, AND HE'D YES SPACE IS PRETTY GOOD -- AND THE ETF SPACE IS PRETTY GOOD. LISA: I WONDER HOW THIS FACTORS INTO THE CYCLICAL TILT THAT YOU ARE GIVING YOUR PORTFOLIO, THIS IDEA THAT THEY ARE ONGOING. THIS IS GOING TO BE A PROBLEM THAT IS CRIMPING GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY. WHAT IS YOUR CALL? WHEN ARE THESE SUPPLY CHAIN KINKS WORKED THROUGH? JAY: I DON'T HAVE THE CRYSTAL BALL. I WISH I DID. I DON'T KNOW WHEN IT IS ACTUALLY GOING TO BE ALL DONE AND PERFECT. ASIA IS THE PRODUCTION FACTORY FOR THE WORLD. IT IS ALSO WHERE 2/3 OF THE ANNUAL GDP GROWTH COMES FROM. THE FACT THAT ASIA STARTS TO REOPEN, STARTS TO GROW -- CHINA AIRLINE DEPARTURES, FOR EXAMPLE, WERE UP 30% THIS MONTH AFTER A SHORT LOCKDOWN. SO AS WE MOVE FORWARD, AS ASIA REOPENS, THAT IS THE START OF THE PRODUCTION REOPENING. THAT IS THE START OF THE KINKS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN EASING. CHINA IS HAVING RECORD MARGINS. BUT BACK TO TOM'S ORIGINAL POINT, CORPORATE MARGINS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS. A EARNINGS GROWTH, 30%. BANK OF AMERICA, ONE YEAR FORWARD EARNINGS GROWTH ESTIMATE GLOBALLY IS AT 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. EQUITIES ARE NOT GOING TO GO DOWN WHEN YOU HAVE 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. LISA: AND WHAT'S EVITA SUBRAMANIAN IS SAYING IS THAT -- WHAT SAVITA SUBRAMANIAN IS SAYING IS THAT PERHAPS WE HAVE PEAK MARGINS. BUT THIS QUESTION OF EX-CHINA, WHEN YOU CITE CHINA AS A LOT OF THE CENTER OF THESE INFRASTRUCTURE TYPE PLAYS THAT COULD BE POTENTIAL HE POSITIVE, ARE YOU STAYING AWAY FROM CHINA PURPOSEFULLY BECAUSE OF SOME OF THE REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY? JAY: NOW. I'M HOLDING -- NO. I AM HOLDING OUR CHINA POSITIONS. WE HAVE CHINA HEALTH CARE POSITIONS, CHINA BROAD TECH POSITIONS, AND WE HAVE BEEN HOLDING H THEM THROUGHOUT THESE ENTIRE COUPLE OF MONTHS. THE GROWTH IN CHINA IS GOING TO CONTINUE, AND I AM FRANKLY MORE HE WORRIED ABOUT EVER GRAND, AN EVERGRAND IMPLOSION. LISA: DO YOU SEE ANY SIGNS OF CONTAGION FROM THE EVERGRAND SITUATION? JAY: NOT YET, BUT IT IS SOMETHING WE SHOULD ALL BE WORRIED ABOUT. IT IS INDEBTED, AND THE BONDS ARE BASICALLY TRADING AS IF IT IS GOING TO GO BANKRUPT, PARTICULARLY THE OFFSHORE BOND. TOM: COME ON, THEY ARE JUST GOING TO WRITE IT DOWN. THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO STEP IN AND TAKE THE THING DOWN TO ZERO AND WE MOVE ON, RIGHT? JAY: AND THEY WILL STEP ON THE OFFSHORE BONDHOLDERS, AND THAT IS PROBABLY IN THE PRICE. I THINK YOU'RE RIGHT. BUT THE QUESTION OF CHINA AND THE QUESTION OF THESE EDICTS THAT KEEP COMING OUT AND THE IMPACT ON THE STOCKS, I THINK FOR THE MOST PART IT HAS ALREADY BOTTOMED. DELTA WAS DISCOUNTED BACK IN JULY. I THINK CHINA GOVERNMENT EDICTS WOULD DISCOUNT IT TWO OR THREE WEEKS AGO. WE HAVEN'T COME BACK TO THOSE PRICE LEVELS, AND I DON'T THINK WE ARE GOING TO. YOU CAN'T KEEP BEATING THE SAME DRAMA AND HAVE THE SAME IMPACT. MARKETS ARE TOO SMART FOR THAT. WE HAVE ALREADY MOVED ON, AND I THINK THE FOCUS IS THE PBOC GOING TO EASE DOWN THE ROAD HERE . THAT IS QUITE LIKELY. THAT IS GOING TO PROVIDE SUPPORT. MY COLLEAGUE WHO RUNS HIS OWN HEDGE FUND IN EUROPE, MORGAN STANLEY FX STRATEGIST, HE SAID THIS IS A KIND OF SHAKEDOWN. THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT'S LONG STATE OWNED ENTERPRISES WHICH IS NOT GROWING. THEY DON'T HAVE A PLAY IN THE PRIVATE FAST-GROWING TECH SECTOR IN CHINA. THEY WANT THAT PLAY. THEY ARE GOING TO DRIVE THE PRICE DOWN, AND THEN START TO TAKE POSITIONS. YOU SAW IT IN THE FIRST FORAY HERE WITH DIDI TALKING ABOUT A STATE OF ENTERPRISE TAKING A STAKE. THERE'S A LOT GOING ON HERE. CHINA UNDERSTANDS IT NEEDS TO RAISE CAPITAL. THEY HAVE TREMENDOUS NEEDS TO RAISE CAPITAL. SO THEY ARE NOT GOING TO KILL THE EQUITY MARKET. THIS IS A SOCIAL ISSUE, AND WE ARE PROBABLY 2/3 OF THE WAY THROUGH IT. JONATHAN: WE DIDN'T EVEN TALK ABOUT EUROPE, SO YOU WHERE YOU GO -- SO THERE YOU GO. [LAUGHTER] A HEADLINE CROSSING THE BLUEBIRD, CHINA RELEASING NATIONAL CRUDE OIL RESERVES THE FIRST ASH THE BLOOMBERG, CHINA JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY FOR OUR AUDIENCE WORLDWIDE, THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE." JOBLESS CLAIMS COMING OUT IN A COUPLE OF SECONDS. AFTER WE BREAK DOWN WITH MICHAEL MCKEE WE WILL TURN TO AN ECB NEWS CONFERENCE IN FRANKFURT, GERMANY. S&P FUTURES DOWN ABOUT SIX ON THE S&P. YIELDS IN ALMOST ONE BASIS POINT. THERE IS THE DATA. THERE IS MIKE MCKEE. MICHAEL: GOOD NEWS ON THE JOBLESS CLAIMS FRONT, WHICH IS A LITTLE BIT OF A SURPRISE. 310,000 DOWN FROM A REVISED NUMBER OF 354,000. AT THIS POINT IT IS A BIG DROP IN THE LOWEST SINCE MARCH 14 OF 2020, WHEN IT WAS 256,000. WE ARE GETTING BACKED OUT OF TO THE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVEL. AT 310,001 WOULD EXPECT WE COULD GET DOWN TO THE 200,000 IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS OR SO DEPENDING ON SEASONAL ADJUSTMENTS. I DO NOT SEE ANY INDICATION STATES HAD TO EXCAVATE CLAIMS. MAYBE NEXT WEEK WE WILL SEE SOME EFFECTS FROM THAT BECAUSE OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT GET TO WORK WOULD BE FILING. JONATHAN: THANK YOU. THE RIGHT SIDE OF DOWNSIDE -- THE RIGHT KIND OF DOWNSIDE SURPRISE. VERY LITTLE PRICE ACTION ON THE BACK OF IT. TOM KEENE, I CAN SEE THEY'VE ENTERED THE ROOM IN FRANKFURT, GERMANY FOR THE ECB NEWS CONFERENCE. PRESIDENT LAGARDE STANDING BY ALONGSIDE THE ECB FINANCE PRESIDENT. DO YOU THINK THIS WILL BE A TESTY ONE? TOM: THERE IS THREE OF THEM, IT IS SET UP FANCY VERSUS WHAT CHAIRMAN POWELL DOES. I LOVE THE PODIUM. JONATHAN: YOU LIKE THAT. TOM: IT IS BLUE. JONATHAN: YOU THINK THEY COPIED US? TOM: CAN YOU IMAGINE OF AXEL WEBER WAS UP THERE NOW? IT MIGHT BE A DIFFERENT TONE THAN WHAT WE WOULD GET FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE. JONATHAN: LET'S GET THAT TONE RIGHT NOW WITH ECB PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE AFTER LEAVING RATES UNCHANGED BUT ADJUSTING THE PACE OF THE PANDEMIC EMERGENCY PURCHASE PROGRAM. THAT NEWS CONFERENCE IS ABOUT TO BEGIN.