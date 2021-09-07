Covid Has Become a Regional Pandemic in U.S.: Johns Hopkins

00:00

Doctor I want to go to just a basic question you can give me thenuance just how bad are things right now in this country. It depends on what state you're in because what we've seen is kindof a two track pandemic. The pandemic of the vaccinated the pandemic of the unvaccinated and the pandemic of the vaccinatedis not really a thing. And what we develop now is a regional threat from October 19. And it's not not the same systemicthreat that it was. So icy use for example in the northeast or Pittsburgh where I work are in a very different position than anICU in Texas or an ICU in Mississippi. And that has to do with how many high risk people have been vaccinated or have immunityfrom natural infection. And what we're seeing is that ICUs are not not under stress. For example in the Northeast butthey're under real stress when it comes to Florida Texas. And we've got kind of this cluster these states basically from Texasto Georgia that comprise most of the hospitalizations. And while the numbers are high over 100000 they're really clustered there.But rather than spread out across the country the way they were in the winter we're also seeing record numbers of children beinghospitalized. This has to do with just this is a more infectious variant. They're getting infected more frequently. What's thedata on whether they are getting sicker from this variant. There's no evidence the Delta variant makes a child or anyonereally more sick. There's some anecdotal information inside that there may be increased hospitalization rates in adults but thathasn't been replicated in every study. But for children it's just as you said it's a fact that there's a more contagiousvariant out there. Children are back to their activities and they're getting infected in the Delta variant. We'll find you ifyou're unvaccinated. It just so happens that the children of lower vaccination rates even among the children that areeligible to be vaccinated and then those under 12 are ineligible to be vaccinated.We're talking about booster shots now. The U.S. recommending it. However it has been delayed. There is a question whether this isactually a three shot vaccine not necessarily two shots and a booster. What's your view.For the immunocompromised it certainly is a three shot vaccine for those that are healthy. I think this is something that we'reall debating. We don't see strong clinical data that prompt the need for a third dose at the six month or eight month or on theSeptember 20th interval. And that's why there's been pushback on the Biden administration's plan to do this because there isn'tdata that's showing yes antibody levels decline but that confers a risk that's intolerable. That can be ameliorated by getting avaccine. To me, the threshold for a vaccine is seeing people who have breakthrough infections land them in the hospital.That's just not happening amongst healthy individuals. So that's why this isn't something that's a foregone conclusion. And theproblems we have in the United States are not caused and won't be solved by third doses. They'll be solved by first and seconddoses. And given the number of people in the country who still have not gotten their first or second dose of a Covid vaccination how much room is there for the case curve to continue to climb or are we nearing a peak.In many of the states that got hit hard with the delta so Texas Mississippi you've seen cases fall over the last two weeks. Andthat's what Delta tends to do. It tends to infect about 20 percent of the susceptible population. That happens to be thesuper spreaders in a given area. And then it falls. So they're all sort of peaking. But there are some states where we're gonnasee cases continue to increase. And that's to be expected because remember that cases are in many places going to besomewhat decoupled from hospitalizations because it's younger people getting infected younger people who aren't vaccinated. Sowe may see kind of a different timeline in different states. But it seems that the worst in terms of cases is over in places likeMississippi and Texas. However they're going to take some time to decant their hospitals and we will continue to see deathsrise in those states because that's lag cases. Doctor, the president has called this the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Somepeople might point to Israel and say something else is going on here. Do you think calling it the pandemic of the unvaccinatedreally captures what's going on right now. Then it exactly captures what's going on because if you look at the states thathave the lowest vaccination rates that's where they're in the most trouble. It is unvaccinated people that are spreading it.The Israeli data is hard to sift through. And there's a lot of statistical paradoxes in a highly vaccinated country where olderpeople tend to be vaccinated more than younger people. And when you kind of look through all of that data. This is why the U.S.wants the raw data. This Israeli data tells you the same story that vaccines are actually working. And remember breakthroughinfections that are mild breakthrough infections that are like the common cold. Often the result of aggressive testing aren'tthat significant. They're not the way we kind of have an off ramp for this pandemic because if we're chasing mild illness andfully vaccinated individuals there's no way to stop this pandemic because we're gonna be continuing to do that. The goalis really to defang this virus make it unable to cause serious disease hospitalization and death. And that's what the vaccinesare doing. And I think that our data here in the United States bear that out. And I think if you sift through the Israeli datayou will also see that when you really look at the statistics there and see exactly what's happening.