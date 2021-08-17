Overhang on Asia Tech From China Regulatory Uncertainties: Lee

00:00

So when you take a look at valuations I suppose particularlywhen it comes to Chinese names have come down so significantly and yet it's hard to assign what a reasonable discount would be.Do you see opportunities across the region within tech at the moment.So I think you absolutely hit the nail on the head there Heidi. So when we look at where Trump and wishes could possibly beespecially if we benchmark to the previous if this is a volatility in the tech sector we asked you quite a distance adistance away. But you're right that you know believe shares have come down quite a fair bit if not for the fact that wethink over the next two to three months there will still be more regulatory overhang. We know that the government's puttingthrough a task force to investigate other usage of data especially in the tech sector. If not for this fact rethink thatthis will be the time to start averaging in. But rethink that dead point could come closer towards the end of Septemberprobably the beginning of October when we get more clarity. So debt is the flat poster we're looking for.In terms of the delta risk for the region we have seen of course largely that's played out very badly when it comes to SoutheastAsia. Where do you see the opportunities. There's been a lot more interest in the likes of Indonesia for example.Right. So we think that Singapore as a equities market looks very interesting.We go to the Singapore market is very dominated by the banks and also the real estate sector. We think that is too cyclical.Sectors should continue to do well. Overall we see that Yukos steepening. This will be positive for the Singaporean banks. Wethink that dividends will start to rise again. Buybacks could come into the picture again as well. And overall for the realestate sector we think that valuations are very attractive here. Theuncertainties in the retail sector that has cause you know a sale dollar the last two quarters also would likelyresolve as the Singapore government starts to lift restrictions again. So that's one area of opportunity. And by and large we dosee sectors in the greater China equity space that will in fact get moreregulatory support. And these will be sectors related to domestic consumption 5G semiconductors for instance. So stillplenty of opportunities out there for investors. I want to ask a little bit more about China but before I get there let me askyou about chip makers across Asia because we ISE back from a holiday. But before they left we saw all these draw downs whenit comes to chip makers really leading the outflows from that market. Why is the market so negative about the chip industryall of a sudden. Right. The chip industry has had a very very good run. Allright. So there's some level of profit taking DAX. Not in a sense. We think that the higher chip prices are causing thedemand to to drop a little bit and on on the side of the clients. We think that the inventoryshortages that we've seen over the last twelve months should only be a little bit as well. So I think on a relative basissome level of profit taking that some waning of the outlook in a sense over the next six to twelve months. And that's that'sleading to you know the declines that we've been seeing. And of course theregulatory overhang the Asian tech sector is not helping as well. So all this is a confluence of negative factors that isleading to the biggest ever seeing in them up you know. Okay. So let me ask you about China because of course we have seen themhold the key rates steady but the same time they have actually allowed for those policy loans coming due to be rolled over.What does that mean in terms of more easing or not coming from the PBL. See.We think that the BBC is starting to reflect the monetary supply again. That much is clear about the recent cut. The triple Rshows that they are very sensitive to the growth outlook and we are in a soft patch in terms of the Chinese economy right now.The recent retail numbers look fairly weak. So we do expect the Chinese government to continue injecting liquidity into themarket. And that is good news right because the Chinese market is still very much a credit driven animal and rethink that. Thecoalition that we've seen over the last few cycles i.e. credit expenditure is a very big driver of the Chinese market willcontinue to hold true. And if we see a significant increase in liquidity in the system we think that could very much beindicated at the bottom. Is it really a.