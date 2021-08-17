Buffett’s Berkshire Trims General Motors Bet

00:00

Sue of course we always go through what Warren Buffett's firmlikes and he doesn't seem to like General Motors that much do and that's interesting. He cut his stake about 10 percent thisquarter. It's the third quarter he's cut back and has had the holding for nine years now.So that's a significant shift. He added Barrick the gold miner and some other interesting moves cutting back on drugmakerscontinuing again to ramp up in the Kroger's stake and notably disclosing a position in the Merck spinoff or get on. Nowanother firm that gets a lot of attention in these filings is the firm of George Soros. Interesting because he jumped all ofthe stocks it apparently picked up in the first quarter by the implosion of the Arca Goes Fund run by Bill Huang. The Sorosfund management are sold off all of those stocks notably Viacom CBS Discovery and a lot of the Chinese ADR is 10 cent and buy dothere. We're looking at the chart and it looks like the entire position sold off. They picked up a large chunk of those stocksin the first quarter. The exact same amount disclosed. Soros also added Amazon.Finally it looks like the love affair with tech may be over in that a lot of these firms seem to sell into the rally a lot oftheir tech holdings Heidi. And it does look like investments tied to the pandemic is stillfavored by these big investors. A story that we definitely saw stocks like Door DAX the food delivery service picked up oradded by hedge funds Chase Coleman's Tiger Global doubled its position and Jordache CO 2 management boosted their position.Also added two positions in peloton the home bicycle facility. Zoom also and Madonna which is now part of the S&P 500was a big ad for many of these funds. We saw a lot of action CO to ramped up its stake in the vaccine maker Lone Pine and otherbig hedge fund out in a new position worth more than 900 million. And health care stocks were a pretty big themethroughout this recent quarter. Medicaid insurers and teen another health care buy we saw in some of these filings.