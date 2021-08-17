Live on Bloomberg TV

Buffett’s Berkshire Trims General Motors Bet

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its investment in General Motors Co. for the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Meanwhile. George Soros’s investment firm, which snapped up shares sold off in massive blocks during the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. And hedge funds loaded up on companies that would benefit from a resurgent Covid pandemic even before the delta variant began to rapidly spread throughout the U.S. Su Keenan reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

