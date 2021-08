00:00

So we've known for decades that the world is warming. But thisreport tells us that recent changes in the climate are widespread rapid and intensifying unprecedented in thousands ofyears. For example this report tells us that each of the past four decades has been the warmest on record since pre-industrialtimes. Further it is indisputable that human activities are causing climate change human influences making extreme climateevents including heatwaves heavy rainfall and droughts more frequent and severe. What's new in this report is that we cannow attribute many more changes at the global and regional level to human influence. But the bottom line is that unless there areimmediate rapid and large scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions limiting warming to one point five degrees C or twopoint seven degrees Fahrenheit will be beyond reach. The report shows that in the next 20 years global averagetemperature is expected to reach or exceed one point five degrees C above pre-industrial levels.