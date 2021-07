00:00

You're watching the best of Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East themajor stories driving our headlines this week. Lebanon's political drama takes a turn. A billionaire businessman NajibMikati is tasked with forming a new government. The third attempt in less than a year.The first part of any season in the Gulf has so far produced plenty of upside surprises. We hear from the CEOs of Doha Bankand A.D. IBEX after their numbers and Beijing's crackdown on industry rocks. Even the most seasoned China watchers we look atthe global impact. First up Lebanon's president this week tossed billionairebusiness man Najib Mikati with forming a new government. It is the third attempt in less than a year. This is the countryscrambles to escape from spiraling economic crisis ahead of the announcement. We spoke about the dire situation with society aformer vice governor of that Lebanon Central Bank. He joined us from Beirut.You're right to say that next week is really a crucial week for Lebanon for the past 18 months. Politicians have not been ableto get their act together. They deliberately forced the economy into depression in order to reduce imports. Trying to controlcapital flows and the rest is a combination of all that has meant that the misery index the combination of inflation andunemployment is at the historical high. You've had the reports explosion. There has been no reaction tothat to date. There has been no report. So next week is going to be crucial. Will the politicians get their act together andnominate somebody who is going to undertake reforms. I think that is the crucial issue. If that does not happen then theslide in terms of the downfall of Lebanon is going to be precipitated.What you're heading towards is hyperinflation. We've already lost in the space of a month 25 percent depreciation of theLebanese pound. The question is are they going to be able to bring in a new prime minister who's willing to undertakereforms. And will parliament and the other politicians also undertake what's necessary so that I so that Lebanon can sign anagreement with the IMF. I think that's what's crucial. I'm not sure that that is going to happen against that. I thinkyou're right. Sanctions that are doing sanctions the EU has warned politicians that unless there is a new government formedby the 4th of August there will be personal sanctions against a slew of politicians. I think that is the only thing. Right thatis making the max. I mean you talk about you know the necessity for progress aroundpolicy and reforms and restructuring but we've been there many times before. And I look at you know a political reckoning whereimportant players from the Gulf or from Iran or from even outside the region you know they're no longer as invested infinding a resolution. And that's arguably holding back any breakthrough. Isn'tthat is that is true Youssef. On the other side there's also no willingness to see another failed state on the Mediterranean.You already have Syria. You already have Libya. A whole host of other problems in Iraq Yemen and elsewhere. I don't thinkthere's appetite to see another failed state on the Mediterranean. So I think U.S. policy now in tandem with the EUparticularly driven by the French as well as the Germans is not just say we need to hold on and stop this deterioration. And Ithink the same thing is true in the Gulf. They don't want to see a failed state in Lebanon which would mean that Iran wouldextend themselves even further from Iraq into Syria into Lebanon and New Israel want that. So I think those forces would preventa complete collapse. On the other hand will the Lebanese politiciansundertake reforms. This is going to be a crucial period over the next six months if they don't undertake the reforms. And my fearis the worst 54 for four for Matt Miller. The first part of any season in the Gulf has produced plenty ofupside surprises. And why does this morning we got the numbers from Dubai's biggest bank Emirates MVD and the UAE his largestlender first Abu Dhabi Bank. We drilled into the numbers with my M.D. and head of equity research at Aachen Capitalmainly because of provisions have come down very sharply. Overall endowments are down almost half year over year as it hadactually increased its profits last year. Bear in mind that earnings were down over 50 percent almost 50 percent over thefull fiscal year last year. And they created substantial buffers the highest on our numbers. And therefore we saw that it was avery good play on risk normalization. And that has come through very nicely for the second quarter.Yep. Thanks for joining us. Fortuitous of course that FBI numbers dropped as well. And we wait for a few more of thoseheadlines to come through his use of said second quarter profit two point eighty eight billion. We just wait to see what theirprovisions are. And with that level of improvement in impairments the improvement in positions and a record loangrowth at Emirates MVD what is that. What could that mean for dividends. Because this is the releases the release backs in theUS banks the buybacks perhaps and dividends. But the European story so put in context for us. Amazon BD and FASB. On adividend plan release bank. No. I think 4 4 5. We expect dividends to be maintained yearover year. FOP has a very high payout of ready to have 80 percent payout out. Somebody has a much lower payout and weexpect that to be maintained in the new year. So what we don't see any changes. Bear in mind in terms ofdividends that only the interim events were canceled for the Saudi bank or Saudi banks are the only ones that actually getdid have interim defense in the past. And those were suspended last year but they were able to pay pay out actually for thefull years. But fact is that the payouts were still quite moderate last year. I expect to reduce year payouts to go backto the historical levels. Having said that for the Saudi market particularly we've seenvery robust mortgage growth and also fueling a rise. Well that's a growth. And therefore the pay gap is somewhat somewhere farISE for self. We'll get to Saudi in the moment I just want to flesh out your Ecalls because I know you're looking to increase your real estate exposure. Does that mean is that the preferential play over saythe lenders whether it is FBI or Emirates and B that you look at plays likeEMR development. Yeah. So you know it's so we're looking at towards the Deltavariant is doing in terms of growth for men's and honestly growth momentum globally is probably peak. So I think that'sclear. And also the US Fed could push it back. Now language about tightening. All right. So and obviously the banks and toan extent also and particularly an extent to Saudi banks are obviously a play on higher interest rates. So that that kind oftakes away a little bit the bull case for four. For those two countries. Well the other countries actually don't benefit toomuch from higher rates. So on the balance who has become a little bit less positive. All of those two countries in centralbanking exposure at the same time also we have a very high exposure to the cyclicals in our region cyclical sectors. Andeven though the second quarter looks like for example going unreported very robust numbers obviously you knowyou cannot beat the second quarters in the coming quarters. So we also become a bit more concerned about that. So so that'swhy. Well let's talk a little bit more about that. Yeah. Because you're calling a peak in growth which is certainly a growingconsensus call. And though we need to be careful with what we call a peaking growth 8 percent 10 percent in the US is stillfairly spending on the quarter. And even if it is 4 percent on the year you maintain your buy on society. Chi Chi. And is itthat you want cyclicality but you want to be more discerning on cyclicality.Yeah so on the margin we become a bit less optimistic. Helmsley and a guy on the results were absolutely fantastic and say we'veraised our estimates following the second quarter results particularly because product prices. The mix that had been veryfavorable particularly exposed to species 10 to 5 percent where we saw the 26 percent. Q over. Q increase which offset theflattish energy prices. So there's there particularly had a very good product mix andthat's why we've increased our type of person. We still have about 25 percent upside but on the margin and we've become in ingeneral less optimistic than let's say in our six weeks ago or so given that growth meant. And obviously still growth is veryhigh and we're not debating that. Mostly the growth momentum has obviously decelerated from the current levels.The valuations on an index level they've always been a source of heated debate in this part of the world and beyond. MorganStanley coming out with a note saying that Saudi stocks are too expensive and it could stay that way. GDP go for our clients fora look at the PE ratio that puts again to double against the Dubai index and the MSCI emerging market index. Is that a sourceof concern for you at the moment. No we don't think there's a lot of downsides obviously. Havingsaid that I mean the performance of the Saudi market has been absolutely fantastic right here today. So if there is obviouslywhen we move into more mid cycle in terms of economic performance obviously there is more volatility and less upsidein equity markets globally. Right. So I think that there could be a of profit taking moment in the next few months maybe up toOctober. Notably when you see this massive rally in Saudi markets obviously there could be some profit taking so thatthere's definitely that risk for the Saudi markets. But in general I think valuations are justified particularly if we zoominto the banking sector which is pretty much almost 50 percent of the market. A lot of that valuation is fully justified if youpencil in higher interest rates. So that's just one element. And the second element is we've never seen this massive growth fromthe retail mortgage market. So the growth momentum has been absolutely phenomenal with 50 percent growth. So that that's theone element. And secondly obviously looking at the set of goals in the camp sector was loss making last year and now they've hadrecord earnings. So I think that rally in those definitely justified is not going to go away. So just looking from top downand thinking like the market look expensive that's definitely the wrong angle. When you just look at the Saudi markets andsome some lines have been trying to shorts on a macro basis Saudi market and obviously that that was the wrong wrong call.And I think it continues to be the wrong call. Up next Beijing's crackdown on industry rocks global markets.And as money managers worldwide rethinking their China strategy we look at what happened this week. That's next. This isBloomberg Markets. Welcome back to the best of DAYBREAK. Middle East Beijing'scrackdown on industry rocked literally the most seasoned watchers of China this week. The widening clampdown has putevery sector on notice that Chinese 80 ISE posting the biggest two day rate since 2000 an eight. Meanwhile Washington and Chinaleft open the possibility of a summit between the two presidents. Despite the contentious day of talks in Tianjinpresident continues to believe in face to face diplomacy. That is something he has long been an advocate for. And we expectthere will be some opportunity to engage at some point. But it did not come up in the context of these meetings. And it wasn'tthat was not the purpose of these meetings. We got more with Deepak Mathura the head of investments at Commercial Bank ofDubai. It is.Some sort of war. You know I put it like a dragon in a china shop.Breaking its own wares and creating panic for international investors.We would of course wait for the dust to settle before taking a view on this. I think.The policy makers have a bigger game plan and this could be part of a bigger agenda. And we are still not sure what the end gamelooks like. For all you know this could be part of the Chinese agenda ofcreating robust internal stock markets maybe in Shanghai or promoting the Hong Kong stock market rather than gettingall the best companies list in New York. It could also be part of the agenda for internationalization of the yuan because if Ihave to buy a Chinese stock I need to buy U.S. dollars first. Whereas if I have to buy a Chinese stock and participate in thegrowth and the future or for Chinese story then they would want me to buy Yuan and come to China and buy those stocks. So therecould be many agendas behind what seemed like bizarre actions. And that's why let me let me get it. Let me get another view onthis through our global audience from surely around. She's written a opinion piece in the Bloomberg View column. And here'sa key quote from that. China's big tech will be less exciting and unable to exploit consumer data to make more money. Theymight gasp just be touring the state on big banks or big utilities. When that happens China's technology companies mighthave to be valued in terms of book or even net cash. The liquidation risk is real and she is China. He wants a more equallivable society and any obstacles will be swept away. Are you making any changes to your investment strategy because of theevents that are unfolding here. I think the comments that you just read look like completely I'm too capitalistic comment so II don't believe in that. I think China remains a very capitalistic regime and that is not what it seems like. So Ithink their intent is to create these giants but get the world to come to China to participate in this story rather than go tointernational markets. And the crackdown for national security reasons is definitely there.So long term we remain bullish on China. There is no denying that these stories are compelling stories but shot them. Wewould stay on the sidelines. We would definitely not look at increasing exposure if we have exposure. We sit on it but wedon't know how this is going to play out. And it may take a while.But if you want to continue to hold if we look at what for example Cathy Wood has done way smarter than most of the moneyon the street she's way ahead. She's reduced her holdings in China since the start of the year on some of the main funds theARC Innovation Fund has now barely a third of 1 percent exposure to China. If I want to continue with a growth rate which isfairly robust let's say I'm well supported. What do I do that. Do I hide out in the China Asia. Is that so. Morgan Stanley aresaying they are to some extent protected from the exposure to tech and to aggressive regulation. How do I participate withouthuge volatility risk to my exposure in China over the next six to 12 months. Let's say.I think we would sit on the sidelines and if we can if we would avoid even buying as the stock prices go down because they lookvery attractive they look attractive from a historic perspective. We don't know what the end game is. So I would behesitant to do you know average down my prices for what I'm holding. I mean theexposure of that in any case is very very small. We will we will stay away completely.And if you get an opportunity to exit at some stage. Why not. Because I think this this end game will be evident only in thenext six to 12 months. This is part of a wider agenda and we don't know how many more industries are going to be targeted. Sowe've seen technology we've seen education. We've seen their aversion to international listing. We've seenthat I would've want to do data sharing outside. So this game is playing out.Up next the IMF warns Buckley it needs to do more to get its finances in shape. We look at the deficit dilemma the country isfacing. This is the. Welcome back to the best of DAYBREAK Middle East. Bahrain has todo more to get its finances in shape even if it manages to round up the additional regional support. That's according to the IMF.The fund's mission chief of Bahrain said this week that once the nation recovers from the economic downturn caused by thepandemic it will likely need an urgent fiscal adjustment. And we got more withdraws in Ogden the CEO chief economist and founderArabian Monitor. They haven't changed to Youssef. They've been the same fiscalconcerns that Bahrain has had for a while. We've seen ebbs and flows and CBSspreads over the past 10 years in Bahrain. Bahrain has always hada juicy she and the Saudi backstop which has helped tremendously at the worst of times. This is right. Continues to enjoy theratings that it has. Because without them let's be honest the ratings would be markedly different. And so I think you knowwhat the IMF says is is reasonable and logical. Because that is the manner in which Bahrain's neighbors and supporters havehelped that in the past. There would no doubt be for the package. The pandemic has had its impact on on the variouseconomies. And and and Bahrain is a small oil exporter. So even if the price of oil continues to rise from here which I don'tthink it will do at the moment it will need some support because in terms of its budget break evenfigures the price of oil is still not not as high as Bahrain would need in order to overcome itsfiscal deficit. And you know that chip chip at all the macro issues that it's dealing with.Yeah and the break even. We've checked in on that several times for ISE. Good morning.Break it for Bahrain is run. Eighty eight dollars. It's one of the highest in the JCC.When you look at what can they do either A they get a bailout again from their neighbors and or B they go for quite seriousfiscal measures like Saudi. Have they got the capacity. Have they got the capacity Saudi triple the V 80 in the midst of acovered pandemic. And so what fiscal capacity does Bahrain have or is it a backstop that they need.I think it be a combination of both. They have a fiscal consolidation program that they have pursued quite seriously thelast round of supports from Saudi Arabia was conditioned upon a series of reforms. Itwasn't to a different on an IMF program but it did have some conditionality attached to it. So this time around it'll beit'll be a combination. They have been gradually looking at reducing subsidies. It'sthat it's a tight labor market though that that's the problem with the Bahraini economy is that it's highly highly dependentfor example on Saudi tourism. And and obviously oil the oil exports that it does export therearen't very many other sources of growth in this economy. And so it is requires a combination of support measures behind isn't asdiversified as for example the Saudi economy can become. But it is at the forefront of of fintech and financial innovation. Andthat's that is a real emerging sector industry florals. I look at the tragedy unfolding on so many fronts in Tunisia and.I begin to think is this a rerun of what we had 2011 maybe that there needs to be a look at the bigger picture and the potentialimplications around contagion that will affect capital flows in the wider region. Is this. Is this a moment like that when youlook at these pictures coming from Tunisia. It's not as of today but if it deteriorates further it could bea source of contagion. I think that a lot of people are wondering whether this is has elements ofthe Egyptian playbook from the time when Morsi was removed etc.. I think that for the time being it'sspecific to Tunisia. And I think contagion is a lot more complex today than it used to be. And difficult because these Arabcountries around Tunisia are a lot more vigilant and a lot more the governments are a lot moreknowledgeable let's say about the process. However for Tunisia this could become quite complicated. I mean the country is nowheading to a double digit twin deficits. It in be fairly hopeful growth forecasts of around 4 percent for 2021 will unfortunatelyregress to the mean of the past 10 years ranging around one point five percent at best.And the political standoff looks set to continue for a while now. I think rather than contagion certainly in the immediateterm what I would expected to need is some sort of dragging out of theresolution of the political impasse. It's not dissimilar to what Lebanon has experienced on multipleoccasions because the system in Tunisia since the revolution is one that gets blocked in a similar waythat the Lebanese system gets blocked. Up next the Fed begins inching towards tapering. Officials saythe economy has made progress. Jay Paul says still a way to go. This has been the. Welcome back to the Best of DAYBREAK Middle East. That judgearound Powell this week started the clock ticking on the central bank's plans for taper.Officials said the economy has made progress towards jobs and inflation targets that would allow the tapering to begin. ThoughPowell said there's still a ways to go and he spoke after the Fed's July decision the committee continued to discuss theprogress made toward or toward our goals since the committee adopted its asset purchase guidance last December.We also reviewed some considerations around how our asset purchases might be adjusted including their pace andcomposition. Once economic conditions warrant a change in the labor market has a ways to go. We've got seven or eight millionpeople fewer people at work than were at work before the pandemic.With successive waves of covered over the past year and some months now there has tended to be less economic less in the wayof economic implications from each way. We're looking at tapering. Asset purchases were clearly a ways away fromconsidering raising interest rates. There really is little support for the idea of tapering. MVS Earlier than treasuries wegot more analysis with Kareem ISE senior investment clients at Bank of Singapore so that that one of the main statements otherthan that there is a lot of progress going by the Green Bay economy is that I never thought the labor market is still not upto the levels that it should have been before. Corporate don't think it will continue to support the economy and we think thatthey're going to start talking about tapering in September and maybe we'll announce something in November or December butthey're not going to start tapering until early next year. So the rates right now you could see the real yields are at an alltime low of minus one point one percent. And so this is going to help the households and firms that have been affected byCorbett. So I think it's still you know supportive of the economy so far just in terms of more reactions off the back ofthis latest Fed news conference. Let's take a quick listen to Dennis Lockhart who is of course a former Atlanta Fed chair.I don't think this committee is going to be rushed into action by noise in markets or bylots of people arguing that we're entering a new period of hyper inflation or whatever I I just don't see that. I think this is avery steady committee and they will act when they have to or need to.Kenny the Delta variant hasn't affected the reaction function of the Fed so far looking at what is taking place in Miami wouldhospitalizations reaching the kind of record levels that we saw at the peak of Calvert earlier last year. Would you say thatthat is being underpriced or under considered. I think the Delta variant is going to have some effect on theeconomy and some effect on the equity prices as well. But we don't think it's going to have a very large effect. I think wecould be due for a correction anyways because it's been a while since we had a correction and the risks of a correction in theshort term are rising. However it would be just a correction. We think that the bull market is still intact even though we don'tthink that we're going to have the same returns that we've had in 2020. We're going to have lower returns and we're going tohave to be a little bit more picky on where to invest. So going forward we believe the Delta variant will have some effect butthe risks are not very high going forward. The debate about whether real yields indicate stagflation will ruminate. I wouldsay four for the next six months. This week we've had a consensus build that that real debate real rate is a six monthforward indicator. But how do you hedge the risk of inflation being a little bit more than transitory.I mean we've been advising our clients to go into some of the cyclical sectors including financials and materials andcommodities as well. So we'd like. This is how we try to hedge for inflation. We don't think gold is a very great inflationhedge in this kind of scenario because you know we have been seeing that a lot of this inflation is not translating intoinflation expectations going forward. So we have actually lowered our gold forecast to 16 seventy five from previously. Atone point we had at 18 15 months. So there are some challenges for gold as inflation heads. So we prefer to go with thefinancials and cyclical sectors. ISE they shouldn't have to fall. So let's break that down a bit more detail your assetallocation your investment strategy. The Fed is kind of giving you a little bit more time until the next Fed meeting at leastin terms of being able to take action. Yes a little bit overvalued on some of those equity plays. But what are yourecommending to invest. So I guarantee you know we rent we're entering the mid cycle sothat's very important to take note of. So in the mid cycle we're going to see returns become a little bit harder to get. And eventhough we are positive on some of the cyclical sectors I've spoken about like financials industrials materials energy realestate we still think that there is going to be at some point a rotation as well. Two words quality and growth companies. Sobecause we still think that there is support coming from the economy growth is still healthy. The Delta variance might stillhave some risks but the risks are not extremely high. But we're taking account for these risks. So we think that we want toboring to you know companies that have solid earnings growth prospects and resented regulatory threats. So we are advisingclients to go and to do sectors like e-commerce cloud Internet of things artificial intelligence robotics et cetera andrenewable energies. While DST plays that Biden's policy in terms of you know looking at climate change taking a constant.Up next we speak to the executives from Doha Bank FDIC as the Middle East lenders report their latest earnings. This is. Welcome back to the Best of DAYBREAK. Middle East Bank sharesrose this week as the lender reported earnings first half net income came in at six hundred and fourteen million riyals.That's up 23 percent on the year. We spoke to the group CEO Raghavan C. Rahman and we have been inthere as an intern since the last three years when we start reorganizing the framework. It was lower than the southernsurprise was coy. Now we have taken a high from strategy. Restructuring the balance sheet in terms of debt and investmentsand showing nationalization comes in reminding the business remedy and management plays a big role in ensuring we get us thebank. And precisely the results have been quite sustainable in its meritocracy our operating profit. If we look at eleven pointthree percent up if we look at the net profit it is up by nearly twenty two point seven percent. Net interest income is up byeighteen point four percent. And essentially the mix of that growth is nearly 15 percent in terms of loans and thepossibilities are down 5.5 percent to turn double digits in terms of return on equity and cost and convert issues that arepretty eight point seven percent. And the CAC adequacy the highest Manus Cranny has paid huge high highest cover because interms of 20 percent and as well as you know the core equity is also invest Emily Chang. So it has worked and it can be asustainable way forward in the coming days. Raghavan good to have you with us. You talked about the numberthat the rise in lending. Could you break down for our viewers were that lending growth has come from is that public sectorprivate sector where has been the strongest growth for you. And is it sustainable.Ferguson A. C as I said it's a de-listing strategy. We learn lessons on the blocking. Then it can. We said we minimize thesectors that are systemic risk like contract financing. You're not dodging.Cross-border we have counterparty risk and cross-border risk. We are not scaling up even after the resumption of the relationshipin the neighboring countries. But we are optimizing it at the same time. What we did is to scale up the public sector. It hasmoved substantially but the overall growth has come from public sector lending. Government lending quasi government lending.That's going to be the way private sector stands still. The Commodores of course setting a program to manage the clubinteractively and we will leverage out will improve the debt servicing capacity. Yes. In.Robin you talk about the government program too to support the ongoing dislocations that have of course been unleashed by theCorbett 19 pandemic. I'm wondering whether the liquidity as you see it as a CEO of one of the banks in Qatar whether that issufficient or whether more needs to be done in terms of accommodation.The debt servicing capacity across the globe the monetary policy accommodative monetary policy has worked and cut ourproductivity from nearly twenty point five billion dollars equivalent 75 billion Kathleen Hays and was putting theinstallments Paul Sweeney the interest on small and medium sized entrepreneurs ensuring business continuity is on giving themfreebies. These are some of the initiatives which are responsible forsustainable value creation and that's where banks are excited about. And we want to make sure business is as usual when thecomet gets settled. Now we have still reasons to believe it is not over. The comet has extended the the incentives up toSeptember perhaps looking at the global scene. We then have to throw that extra chill. The auto situation is increasinglyglobal and regional and local terms. So liquid is death. If you look at the company that policy far higher liquidity in terms ofloan to deposit system is one pretty far which seems to be on the high side. But overall if you look at the Qatar managed inprivate terms and public terms even Qatar Petroleum has issued off late. That paper has been a terrific response. At one pointfive billion four times or subscribe very good cost effective pricing the financial model to one as well as the senior andsubordinated debt. That has been a tremendous amount of opportunity for us to procure from international sources for usto our cost of funding. Program. We want to get you sense obviously that the government has extended the loan deferralprogram to the end of this year and that this is going to potentially have an impact on NDP hours and asset quality. Doyou see NDP as rising as a result of this extension. Matt Miller seen Qatar economic fundamentals are strong. We havea huge momentum in terms of hydrocarbon petrochemicals. Downstream industries. So the industries if we look at theoverall picture for the first six months of great expansions around 7 percent deposit expansion is around 6 percent. Sectorsindustry has grown by 4 percent. Consumption has grown by 6 percent. When it comes to trade is around 6 percent again. Sooral contract financing has reduced a bit. It's around three point eight percent. Our real estate still holds at 2.5 percent.The momentum is that it is up to us to reach and make sure we have proper deadly suturing not to strain the customer'spotential prospects at the same time. The oral impact will be that in in the marketplace. That's my precautionary provision isvery important. Still the situation is of normal across the globe. We have to take precautionary caution. That's what wehave done. We have a scalable operation right on the basis. If situation gets worse and further I am sure the governmentproactively has to further liberalise the incentives and making sure businesscontinuity is not a strict. Robin a rapprochement between Qatar and Saudi Arabia the UnitedArab Emirates. Perhaps a chance to ramp up investments and plans for the UnitedArab Emirates. In the past you you know you've always seen this as a as a growth market just ranked in the list of priorities aswe get into sort of the rest of 2021. Various things are improving. I recently visited the real estatemarket is one of the dozens of activities is clearly vibrant and I have reasons to believe the oil price question at this levelwill have kind of come surplus in most of the sectors. Plus perhaps the government expenditure is going to drive the overalldiminution in the value of investments. In fact in the crossfire as well. I am sure we can do better. That's the impression I getas a business man. I spoke to real estate. No takers and I got an impression. Things are reviving. The cashflows are improving and all of that is momentum. In Saudi Arabia I'm sure the progressive decisions taken in terms of marketglobalization and the the order of incentives in terms of investments it is also here to grow. So Iam seeing the possibility standard problems what we attract some of that same night. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a 58percent rise in the quarterly net income this week. That is. The lender's chairman said the business is well positioned for asustained year and growth. We spoke to the group's CFO Mohammed Abdul. But in terms of thenon-performing assets we have made good progress since last year. Our public tree issue has now reached 64 percent andincluding Collateral Honan system which is an improvement of from the last job almost 52 percent. The good progress is beingmade. Non-performing assets are under control and I continue to enforce.We just caught up Mohammed. Good to have you with us this morning we just caught up with one of your peers in Doha andhe's talking about lung growth at around 15 percent and saying that he thought that the recovery was underway and that could besustained. What can you tell us about your lung growth and the sustainability that. From a former loan growth perspective wehave seen mid single digit growth year on year and we are seeing continuous progress and its reflection really of consumerconfidence and improvement in business conditions coming back particularly on the retail side. We have seen healthy growth onthe wholesale bank. We have seen growth particularly in the government sector and public sector entities. Corporates areslightly flattish from last year. But as the vaccination problems got underway and business conditions which you've seenstarting from this year continue to improve I am cautiously optimistic that growth in mid single digits will continue towork. The folks at Bloomberg Intelligence make the point that you are in need of scale because you are in need of scale. Youare a prime candidate for you are a banking consolidation. Can you tell me if you're talking to anybody. If that's on theagenda at this stage there are no talks for any immediate transactions any counterpart here in the U.S. or elsewhere.However deep the current situation to the point of strength as reflected in our capital position our financial position. And infact we are open for business and we are consistently and continuously looking for opportunities which would make sensefor us need to continue growing our footprint whether individually or elsewhere as well.So what to characterize what role you want to play in the consolidation scene. You want to be theaggressor. You want to be on the front foot. You don't feel that you're in a defensive position at all. You feel you have theupper hand when it comes to consolidation. Absolutely absolutely. So Jeep is playing from a point ofstrength. We have the firepower to explore opportunities which are capital equities for us and for our shareholders. So we arevery comfortable that as the right opportunity arises we'll be on the forefront. What are you gonna do to get back some of themarket share. And also at the same time improve some of the weaker revenue generation strengthen provision coverage. Whatare some of the immediate steps that you're gonna be taking in the next couple of quarters.So immediate steps for us as we have recently refreshed our five year strategy which is focusing on enhancing products andservices for over the lifetime of our clients. We currently enjoy a point of strength where we have a possibility of onemillion clients of which predominantly our Emirati national. And we continue to build on this scale. We've added 97000 newclients over the last 12 months. And as we enhance our product offerings we continue to see good growth in the business. Alsoas the curve or the interest rate starts to normalize again we are well-positioned to capture the upside when this appears. Iwant to circle back to the Emily Chang story you say that you've got the firepower. Give the market some guidance on what scaleof business you want to buy what your firepower is. Is it a billion dollars. What is in your sight line.So at this stage we can't put a number against it. But if I look at my capital provision while Croatia was at nineteen point oneper cent that's by far market leading especially haven't seen the other announcements recently. Also the term equity attendingat thirteen point seven percent from a high of almost people but of 17 18 percent. So I think we have the ammunition to be ableto capture the right opportunity now. It's not any more a matter of brick and mortar where we acquire a target just for the sakeof growing. But it has to make economic sense for us whether it's on thedigital font whether it's portfolios or even targets outside the U.S. So we have very much open to business and we areconsistently looking for the right opportunities to continue building on the scale of the franchise. IBEX RTS chief warns theU.S. situation is going in the wrong direction. We find out why this is Bloomberg Markets. Welcome back to the Best of DAYBREAK. Middle East. Topinfectious disease expert Nancy she warned this week that the covered situation in the states is going in the wrong direction.He said that with half the country still not vaccinated and with a new spread fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant thenation faces a worst case scenario four thousand daily deaths. We got more with the medical science and tech reporter MichelleCortez. We are seeing more cases. So the idea of giving a booster toheighten the protection that we're getting from these vaccines would be really worthwhile at this point is something thegovernment is seriously considering. They're also talking about increasing the mask mandates bringing them back particularly forunvaccinated people. But even for those who have the vaccine that's something that's pretty much unheard of across the UnitedStates right now. Meanwhile protests continue in Australia which has taken arather no tolerance attitude towards the virus. Australia has been unbelievably effective at keeping out Coronavirus throughout the entire pandemic. And the way they've done it is by locking down that that country unbelievably. They donot let anybody in easily. You have to quarantine for an extended period of time and there's just not a lot of viruscirculating. So when they're seeing these rates creep up it creates a challenge for the psyche of the entire country. Sothey locked back down again and the people are just getting fed up. It's been a year and a half. They want to open up. They wantto get out there. And they're tired of the restrictions. So what we're seeing here is the US and the Western countries are seeingmore cases arise. And Australia is trying to lock down further. And the citizens of both are just stressed out.The price that countries pay for Kobe. I mean that's a very relative interpretation. But in the UK what we do say is goingto be the timeline for how long they're going to have to continue to pay for that.The UK has been perhaps the most unlucky of all the countries when it comes to this Corona virus outbreak. They cite early.They saw it hard. They saw the rise of the alpha variant there. And now they're getting walloped again by the Delta variant. Wegot this report that they have spent almost a half a trillion dollars on Kovac preparation and some of the things that they'redoing stockpiling PPE for example are is not really getting them where they want to be. It's equipment that they don't need andit's not in good quality. So how long it's going to be happening how long this outbreak is going to last how long they're goingto be on under lockdown conditions and worried about the virus resurging. It's just unknown at this point. But I tell you whatthe UK is really something we all need to be watching. Remember we hit the Middle East every Sunday Thursday morningright here on television. Your destination 8:00 a.m. Dubai time. Join us then. This is the.