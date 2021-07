00:00

Springs where's the dollar going. That's going to be fundamentalhere. When you put it in your line of work. Yes of course. Well all of you has been that the dollar will continue to strengthenthis year. I think recently in the US bond market rally we've definitely seen expectations of the Fed hike towards late nextyear being priced up. Yeah. So we do expect that to eventually be priced back in. We are looking for the US 10 year yield tomove back to 175. And so that will be a powerful pill with we believe for the US dollar in the second half of this year. But Ithink when we see I mean Southeast Asia has been pretty bad in terms of the vaccination side of things. I'm glad you know weget their act in order. Does that have an impact on the way that you perceive what's going to happen. And of course that's goingto be country by country going to take them in one lump. Yes for sure. I think in Singapore's case yes. As you mentioned that'sbeen this recent bump up in cases. But we should be mindful of the fact that vaccinations in Singapore are proceeding quitewell quite quickly and they expect two thirds of the population to be vaccinated by August sexually. So I think that there isdefinitely room for a positive surprise in at least some of the Southeast Asian currencies. Given how much they've weakened inrecent weeks. So I saw remain generally positive on the Southeast Asian currencies towards the end. Of course Kolbertremains the key uncertainty here. It takes a bit of a mind shift right because we've gone so long focusing on cove clusters inthe number of daily cases. But it's really now more about two metrics like hospitalization. And when it comes to vaccinationrates they have to look at as as it affects person 2. Right. I'm just wondering how that changed the mindset when it comes to howyou look at the region now. Yes definitely. I mean the best example of this is of course theUnited Kingdom where they've pretty much dropped the restrictions. Right. And we've seen cases jump buthospitalizations and deaths have remained very low. So I think definitely the vaccines are having an impact. However for thosecountries like Indonesia and Thailand where the vaccinations are doing a bit a lot slower basically there's still it stillpresents a great danger. What are your top picks right now within Southeast Asia. Because I know you'd like India as well.Yeah well I think the Indian case is is quite instructive because in India we saw the Indian rupee actually bottom out agood two to four weeks before the Indian Corbett case come topped up. So it does tell you that markets are forward looking.And as this result you know you can just time the currency according to when the Corbett case is going to becalled. Right. Most likely the currency will bottom up before then. Right. So I think you know we tried to be more forwardlooking about it. So quite apart from Corbett one has to focus definitely on the fundamentals. And as you alluded to on thepace of vaccinations on the on the differences the cross country. So in terms of how quickly the ramping up thevaccinations. Yes. Alvin I'm glad you brought up the concept of currencies being an anticipatory asset class because I look atyour forecast or your expectations on dollar China for example six point four. The reason I bring that up you look at theforward market that's diverge. We're looking at 660 in some cases by Q1 of next year. And there has been a rethinking on thepace of growth in China. Bond yields have fallen down. You look at swaps and come down as well. I'm just wonder I'm notchallenged on your six point four but I'm wondering is there upside risk to six point four on dollar China by year end.Yes I think given that we do have a generally positive U.S. dollar story thesix point four does seem like a stretch. However I would like to note that the trade weighted renminbi in the seafood basket hasmade consecutive highs in the past two weeks actually. So the renminbi actually is very strong across the board. And I thinkthat strength comes from partly China's fundamentals. So yes that's indeed been a being a growth slowdown. However ChinaChina's external surplus has really grown quite significantly over the past year thanks to a big export boom. Quite apart fromthat there's been persistent inflows into Chinese equity and more specifically bond markets.And if you look at Chinese yields the 10 year yield at 3 percent the U.S. 10 year is currently yielding one point three percenteven if it goes to one point seven. You're still talking about a very very healthy yield differential. In fact what's the Rubypiece advantage. I think all that suggests that the renminbi can continue to strengthen despite a mild easing bias that we'veseen recently. Easing bias takes us into the ECB. That's a rate decision we're tracking closely today. And the expectation isthey will be more accepting if you will of an inflation overshoot there. Ourquestion of the day for a year is how far can the euro rally go after this meeting. What would this meeting mean for the euroand also for spreads. Well I think that the euro will largely continue to weaken goingforward against the US dollar. I think in this meeting and going forward the ECB will be keen to emphasize the difference betweenit and the Fed and the other central banks that are normalizing policy. Inflation in the euro area has not picked up as much asin the US frankly and much of it has been driven by the energy side of things. So as the year on year comparison and oil pricesstart to weaken going forward and the fact that the European growth will not be as strong as U.S. growth in the second halfof this year I think frankly the euro dollar will continue on its downtrend. And as mentioned the ECB will be very very happyto emphasize its policy differences with the Fed and that will also weigh on the euro going forward.